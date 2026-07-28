Florida: Fort Lauderdale News
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale
Mia Thornton Partners with HITCloud to Redefine Luxury Automation and Smart Technology Experiences
Entrepreneur and branding expert Mia Thornton has announced a strategic partnership with HITCloud, a leader in luxury home and commercial automation. The collaboration merges advanced smart technology with high-end lifestyle branding to deliver seamless, intelligent environments for residential and business clients. - June 08, 2026 - HITCloud
The Program Elite Launches Backend Reset Program to Help South Florida Businesses Fix Administrative Chaos
The Program Elite (TPE), a South Florida-based operational consulting firm, has officially launched its Backend Reset Program, a service designed to remove the daily administrative delays that slow down expanding companies. For companies experiencing rapid growth, the early workplace habits that... - June 03, 2026 - The Program Elite
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
New Book "Zero to $100M" Delivers an Operator Playbook for Founders and CEOs Scaling Past the Stall Point
www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZS3GX82 Coby Press has released Zero to $100M, a new business book written for the operators who run companies, not the consultants who advise them. The book targets the stretch most growth books skip. Plenty of titles cover the zero to one million startup story, and plenty... - May 18, 2026 - Zero to $100M
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Bruce Jones SEO Announces Global Expansion of SEO Services for Lawyers and Law Firms
Bruce Jones SEO, a premier global SEO consultancy with over twenty years of expertise in the legal sector, is proud to announce the official opening of its enhanced organic marketing suites tailored specifically for law firms and independent attorneys. - April 21, 2026 - Bruce Jones SEO
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families
Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida. - April 14, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner. - April 10, 2026 - Academy Safe
Fisher Island Day School Sued; Complaint Alleges Improper Policies, Negative Reporting, and Retaliation Against Parents
Fisher Island Day School, Head of School Arthur “Art” Viscusi, and Board Chair Jana Neff are being sued in Miami-Dade Court. The complaint alleges the school targeted a sixth-grade student, used an “Academic Watch” designation not found in written policy, and directed changes to narrative reporting. The suit also references housing provided to Viscusi by a school-affiliated entity. - April 05, 2026 - Montgomery Law Group
Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee - March 31, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
DataCore Launches Swarm Appliance to Address Cyber Resilience and Compliance for the Edge
A turnkey solution that simplifies data protection, archiving, and retention across edge and ROBO environments. - March 25, 2026 - DataCore
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Slash AI Energy by 99.5%. rolvsparse© Delivers 20–177× Speedup — Compared to Vendor Optimized Dense and Sparse Libraries
rolv, LLC announces rolvsparse©, a software breakthrough delivering 20–177× AI inference speedups and up to 99.5% energy savings on unmodified models, compared to vendor optimized libraries. Validated by the University of Miami, it optimizes existing hardware for sustainable AI, with applications in LLMs, edge computing, and more. Available now at rolv.ai. - March 16, 2026 - ROLV, LLC
Elite Family Protection Dogs See Rising Demand Among High-Net-Worth Americans
In a time when personal security is becoming a growing concern across North America, many homeowners are reassessing how they protect their families. Alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and other electronic security tools remain common, but many people are recognizing the limits of these... - March 11, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
DataCore Appoints Former Scale Computing Executive Michael Patterson as Vice President of Sales
Driving stronger channel partnerships and regional growth across the Americas. - March 11, 2026 - DataCore
DataCore Wins Stevie® Award and People’s Choice Recognition for Excellence in Customer Service
Thirteenth consecutive year of industry validation and customer advocacy for technical support. - March 06, 2026 - DataCore
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
The Jim Moran Foundation Awards Hispanic Unity of Florida More Than $750,000 in Recognition of Their 25th Anniversary
Hispanic Unity of Florida received a $756,000 grant from The Jim Moran Foundation to support its Career & Technical Education Program. The longtime partnership has strengthened families through education and workforce training. This anniversary grant will expand HUF’s ability to help students earn high‑demand certifications and achieve lasting economic stability. - February 17, 2026 - Hispanic Unity of Florida
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Sell To Bobby Expands Services with Launch of STB Realty, Offering Sellers a New Way to Maximize Their Home Sale
Sell To Bobby, Florida’s leading home buying company, is proud to announce the launch of STB Realty, a new real estate brokerage division created to help homeowners explore even more options when selling their property. For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free... - February 06, 2026 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Ella Rivkin Featured in Luxury Miami Magazine for Her Strategic Approach to Tax Planning and Wealth Protection
The ERPS Group CEO shares insights on navigating Miami’s unique tax landscape and why strategy—not income alone—determines long-term financial success. - January 29, 2026 - ERPS Group
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
Redefining the Future of Influence: “The Negotiation Code” Blends EQ and AI for a New Era of Negotiation
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” blends emotional intelligence and AI to revolutionize how we lead, influence, and communicate. With ten proven strategies and practical tools, this book presents a bold new framework for meaningful connection and strategic clarity in negotiations. A must-read for professionals navigating business, leadership, or personal growth in the age of AI. Available now on Amazon and major retailers. - December 16, 2025 - Bublish
Hugh's Catering Announces New Leadership, Elevated Service Standards
Fort Lauderdale's 40-year catering institution brings restaurant expertise to event-scale service. - November 27, 2025 - Hugh's Catering
One Delicious Day, Two Unforgettable Events - Savor Boca Centennial Celebration
Savor Boca on Dec. 6 at Mizner Park brings the community together to celebrate Boca’s Centennial with a lively scavenger hunt and a self-guided tasting tour featuring 15 restaurants and specialty shops. Produced by Savor Our City™, the event offers food, cocktails, connection, and a festive way for companies, locals, and visitors to enjoy the season. - November 21, 2025 - Savor Our City
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Independent Filmmaker and Tech Entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn Announces New Feature Film Candy Flip (2026) and Social-Tech Ventures
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn announces his new feature film Candy Flip (2026) and several technology ventures focused on reimagining how creators and audiences connect. Ikahn’s work bridges storytelling, innovation, and the future of social media platforms. - October 31, 2025 - Jeffrey Ikahn
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power