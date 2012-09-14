PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas Car Show, Set to Take Place November 10, 2019, on the Streets of Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale Florida Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas set to take place Nov. 10; Broward’s second annual automotive event showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world on stunning display along on the streets of Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard. - October 29, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions

1000 Mermaids Project Adds to Palm Beach County's Cache of Artificial Reefs with Deployment of 18 Sculptures The 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project is a public eco-art installation created in partnership with Reef Cells that serves as an underwater eco-friendly destination for eco-tourism and coral growth. - September 04, 2019 - 1000 Mermaids Project

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Brand Ethos Welcomes Mike Ficara as Their Newest Chief Operating Officer Brand Ethos, a unique marketing and communications firm, has named Mike Ficara as their Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mike will personally lead the team that focuses on helping clients grow and scale to their full potential. An entrepreneur at heart, Mike has successfully managed sales and... - August 29, 2019 - Brand Ethos

The National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 School Year In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. - August 09, 2019 - Broward Junior Academy

The Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas is Returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 9-10th Car enthusiasts will convene for a day-long event along the famed Las Olas Boulevard for the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal to some of the rarest exotics and customs in the automobile industry today. Some of the world’s most renowned brands and models will be on display including a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg jesko, Duesenberg, Pagani, Ford GT, Toyota - July 31, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

MTech Appoints Enterprise Mobility Veteran, Jay Gordon, as Chief Strategy Officer Former Honeywell mobility executive joins leadership team to oversee corporate strategy, go-to-market activities and key partnership engagements. - June 20, 2019 - MTech MDM

NEXTEL 2.0 to Bid on Boost Mobile Locations Across the USA Once the Sprint and T-Mobile Merger is complete, NEXTEL plans to bid on the Boost Mobile Locations that are all over the USA. - June 17, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global

Nextel 2.0 Hopes to Become America's 4th Wireless Network The iconic NEXTEL telecommunications brand has been relaunched targeting America's 100 million small businesses that need todays new technologies to run their companies such as instant push to talk (PTT) capabilities and GPS service. - June 05, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC

JDGerdeman’s “Practical Gated Community Gate Process” Helps Owners Secure Property JDGerdeman developed this document to help gated community owners and committee members assess the security of their community. JDGerdeman understands that professional security and civilian owners can gain from using this tool. JDGerdeman thinks that civilian owners and their community committees need something to bridge the gap from daily jobs and part time security duties. JDGerdeman develops security concepts and security assessments tools using over eight years of experience. - May 22, 2019 - JDGerdeman

Life Begins at Eighty; It's Never Too Late to Achieve Your Dreams Milton A. Kaufman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), announces the opening of his psychotherapy practice at 229 Fanshaw F, Boca Raton, Florida. The services offered are mental health counseling for adults, couples, children, and adolescents. Kaufman recently relocated from New Jersey. After retiring... - May 17, 2019 - Milton A. Kaufman, LCSW

Creative Agency UniteUs Group Welcomes Sally On Media to Roster of Partner Agencies Sally On Media, a public relations and content marketing company, is teaming up with UniteUs Group, a consulting firm offering a full range of creative and marketing services, it was announced today. The goal is to offer a seamless set of brand-building tools to mid-sized and large corporations. In particular, UniteUs Group can now meet high client demand for multimedia content marketing by adding Sally On Media to its retinue of strategic partners. - May 15, 2019 - Sally On Media

Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™

Winterfest Installs New Chairman of the Board Winterfest, Inc. announced their 2019-2020 Chairman of the Board and new board members. The installation was hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood followed by a reception after the meeting. Outgoing Chairman, Ben Wesley, External Affairs Manager at Florida Power & Light, handed... - April 24, 2019 - Winterfest, Inc.

Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon PTSD War Veteran’s Art Exhibited at International Museums and Galleries A veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Marcus Jansen worked through PTSD with art therapy. His socially critical paintings are now shown in international museums and galleries. New River Fine Art in Ft. Lauderdale, FL opens "Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon," a solo exhibition of Jansen's post-apocalyptic paintings and installations on April 25, 2019. - April 19, 2019 - New River Fine Art

Nadya Sudjaja Teams Up with Unfettered Music Team: Releasing "Beyond Darkness" as Their First Collaboration An illustrious rising star with an ever-growing fan base, Nadya is all set to showcase a darker, edgier side to her talents with the upcoming single “Beyond Darkness.” This will mark her first collaboration with the diverse song-writing duo Unfettered consisting of Jack Slater and Wan Ying... - April 17, 2019 - Nâdya Sudjaja

MTech Names Industry Veteran Alex Gonzalez-Mir as Vice President, Sales and Business Development Enterprise mobile device management company continues to boost its advancement and executive lineup with a focus on business engagement, client servicing and industry relationships. - April 17, 2019 - MTech MDM

MTech Names Leonel Silva as Vice President, Finance MTech MDM, a company dedicated to supporting the mobile technology that modern workforces rely on every day, announced today the appointment of Leonel Silva as Vice President, Finance. The seasoned executive’s financial expertise will support MTech in its ongoing growth and service provision in the enterprise mobile device management sector. - April 11, 2019 - MTech MDM

International Bestselling and Global Multi-Award Winning Suspense-Thriller Author Jeffery Deaver to Headline Mystery Fest Key West in June International bestselling and global multi-award winning suspense-thriller author Jeffery Deaver to headline a Who’s Who of acclaimed mystery writers at the 2019 Mystery Fest Key West, happening June 28-30 in America’s southernmost city. - April 03, 2019 - Mystery Fest Writers Forum Inc.

Buzz Pop Cocktails Goes Green with New Biodegradable Push-Pops Buzz Pop Cocktails, the world’s first and only Adult Push-Pop is pleased to announce that it is going Green with a new and improved fully biodegradable plastic Push Pop. “We believe it is important to do our part in helping to save the planet,” says CEO Joseph Isaacs. This change should... - March 18, 2019 - Buzz Pop Cocktails

Brand Tango Wins 13 Awards at Greater Fort Lauderdale & Palm Beaches Area American Advertising Award Competition Brand Tango, a Deerfield Beach, Florida-based branding, design and digital strategy agency, received three Judges’ awards, four Gold awards and six Silver Awards in the Greater Fort Lauderdale & The Palm Beaches competition of the American Advertising Awards on March 10. Now, all 10 of the... - March 13, 2019 - Brand Tango

FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Miami Plastic Surgery Practice Relocates to State-of-the-Art Facility in Hollywood Elite Plastic Surgery moved from Miami to a new practice location in Hollywood, Florida. The space includes an on-site surgical center, brand new facilities, and up-to-date equipment, providing patients with an improved experience. - March 05, 2019 - Elite Plastic Surgery

AD1 Global Launches New Media Department: Creating Content in a Digital World AD1 Global recently created a new department focused on multi-media content creation, social media and investor relations outreach. The hospitality company based in Hollywood, FL, built new office space including a recording studio to accommodate the new AD1 Media team. The department is fully equipped... - February 28, 2019 - AD1Global

Jill Krutick: "Lyrical Abstraction” Solo Exhibition at the Coral Springs Museum of Art Opening Reception March 21st at 6pm Abstract expressionist painter, Jill Krutick, is proud to present her first solo museum exhibition at the Coral Springs Museum of Art. Bruce Helander, world famous art critic and former Provost of Rhode Island School of Design, curated the exhibition. The show will take place in the spacious 5,000 square foot main gallery of the museum and feature more than 35 large scale works. Ms. Krutick is a rising star in the art world and was formerly in the world of finance and media. - February 20, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

Brand Tango Has 12 ARDY Finalists for ARDA World 2019 President and CCO James Kluetz to Speak on Sales Panel Brand Tango, a branding, design and digital strategy agency located in South Florida, has 12 finalists for the 2019 ARDY awards presented by the American Resort Development Association. Award winners will be announced on April 10 during the ARDA World 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo at the Hilton Orlando. Categories... - February 20, 2019 - Brand Tango