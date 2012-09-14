PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Visits United Wholesale Mortgage Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to announce its loan officers’ recent visit to United Wholesale Mortgage headquarters for continuing education. As part of their loan officer training, Prospect Financial has begun sending new officers to UWM’s... - December 04, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $46,508,000 in Debt Financing; Average Rate is 3.28% with Average Term of 12 Years Trillium Capital Resources Arranges the Funding for Four Multifamily Complexes and a Walgreens in Columbus, Georgia plus a Multifamily Complex in Pensacola, Florida Totaling $46,508,000. - November 23, 2019 - Trillium Capital Resources

MitVest/Sugarwood Financial: Recognition as Expert for Swiss Exporters and Start-Ups Expanding Into the USA MitVest, the transatlantic Corporate Finance platform operated by Sugarwood Financial Partners LLC, expands its local footprint within the D-A-CH region. MitVest has become part of Switzerland Global Enterprise’s "Expert Directory," which links Swiss and Liechtenstein exporters with professional providers to help expansion-minded corporations and start-ups to make their international business a success story. - November 17, 2019 - Mitvest

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

American Association of Private Lenders Announces New Ownership As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

Breakwater Management Provides Committed Facility of $35.0 Million of Growth Capital to Apex Linen Los Angeles-based direct investment firm provides growth capital to leading industrial laundry services provider. - October 25, 2019 - Breakwater Management

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

That’s a Wrap on “Movies Under the Stars” – Spencer Savings Bank Sponsors Fun, Free Family Movie Nights That’s a wrap on Spencer’s “Movies Under The Stars” summer series. Spencer Savings Bank celebrated summer by partnering with various community organizations to host fun, free movie nights for families in local communities. The bank sponsored the events, which in total drew more... - October 19, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Introducing Prospect Financial Group, Inc.’s Top Loan Officer for Quarter 3, 2019 Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, presents it’s Q3 Top Loan Officer award to Senior Loan Officer Jessie Beckett. Following Prospect Financial Group’s biggest fiscal month ever, Senior Loan Officer Jessie Beckett has emerged as their official “Top... - October 19, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

DMH Investments LLC Launches a New Series of Educational Real Estate Investment Seminars in Philadelphia, PA Daniel M. Harvey C.EO of DMH Investments LLC is scheduled to host a series of Real Estate Investment Educational seminars. The first will be a two day educational informative boot camp on October 26 & October 27, 2019 on the topic of "Small Multi-Family Conversions" in Philadelphia, PA. - October 19, 2019 - DMH Investments LLC

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Spencer Savings Bank Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Provide “Hand Up” to Community Members Looking to Achieve Home Ownership Dreams, Donates $6,500 Spencer Savings Bank recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help provide a “Hand Up” to community members looking to achieve their home ownership dreams. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives and communities by providing decent and affordable homes for hard-working... - October 17, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Business Development Officers, Grows Retail Business Development Team Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in northern N.J., recently announced the expansion of its Retail Bank’s Business Development group. The bank recently hired two new business development officers, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Axtmann, to meet the growing demands of the division. - October 15, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, Shares His Views on Recent Spike in Commercial Hard Money Lending At a recent event, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, commented on recent developments in the hard money loans market. - October 11, 2019 - Global Capital Partners Fund

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Celebrates 13 Years in Business Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, celebrates 13 years in business this month. CEO Jason Vondrak reflects, “I’ve been in the mortgage industry since 2004, and the industry has undergone many changes which require us to remain agile and adaptable. - October 02, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

Spencer Savings Bank Helps Bring Hope to Veterans - Donates $10,000 to Community Hope Strong communities are built upon strong foundations. To build those strong foundations, Spencer Savings Bank continues to help bring hope to veterans with a recent $10,000 donation to Community Hope, the leading non-profit in New Jersey serving veterans and at-risk veteran families. - September 19, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Bay Equity Home Loans Announces Northeast Expansion Bay Equity Home Loans announces its expansion into the Northeast market with the acquisition of assets of Village Mortgage in Connecticut and Massachusetts. “We are pleased the people of Village Mortgage have chosen to join Bay Equity,” said Bay Equity Chief Executive Officer Brett McGovern. - September 17, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

SCALE UP 2019 Launched in Birmingham, Alabama Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Managing Partner Coby Camerer Completes LendingTree Sales Certification Course Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is proud to announce Managing Partner, Coby Camerer’s completion of LendingTree's “Gold Leaf” Sales Certification Course. LendingTree's “Gold Leaf” Course focused on the “Mortgage Champions... - August 30, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Gregg Pierce of GCP Fund Reviews Top Five Cities for Real Estate Investment In a recent public Q&A session, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director at GCP Fund, a national provider of bridge loans,reviewed the top five cities for real estate investment, sharing his expertise in the area. - August 24, 2019 - Global Capital Partners Fund

Locust Park Capital Arranges $14m Acquisition Loan for Miami Multifamily Building Locust Park Capital has arranged a $14 million acquisition loan for a seven-story multifamily building in the Brickell area of Miami Florida. The recently renovated building was 97% leased at the time of financing. Kenneth Lee of Locust Park Capital arranged the seven-year loan with a fixed rate of 4.220... - August 24, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.

Spencer Savings Bank Helps Needy Children Get School Supplies – Donates to Center For Food Action in Saddle Brook Spencer Savings Bank recently hosted a school supply drive to support the Center For Food Action in Saddle Brook. For almost a month, the bank collected school supplies for local children, including binders, pencils, notebooks, backpacks and more. Spencer employees recently visited the center to drop... - August 14, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

United Capital Partners Secures Approval on $1MM Lease Line of Credit United Capital secures $1MM approval for equipment finance line for high growth customer. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $6MM AR Revolving LOC Customer in the health services, language services sector secures a $6MM revolving line of credit to support growth. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

C2 Energy Capital Scales Up Solar Sheep Program and Drives Down O&M Costs Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

Sundie Seefried Appointed by Governor Polis to Serve on Colorado’s Financial Services Board Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, has been named a Board of Director of the Colorado Division of Financial Services by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The five-member Board is the policy and rulemaking authority for financial services in Colorado. As a Division of Financial Services... - July 23, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Announces their Top Sales Leader for Quarter 2 of 2019 Prospect Financial Group, Inc. is proud to announce the Sales Competition winner for Quarter 2. Senior Loan Officer, Jessie Beckett came in first place for four and second place for another four more, giving her the title of Quarter 2 Champion. - July 17, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome its newest member to the leadership team, Juan H. Oelofse, as Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending. Oelofse will be responsible for managing and directing the activities of the bank’s Commercial & Industrial Lending... - July 15, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Spencer Savings Bank Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Local Students An advocate for education, Spencer Savings Bank takes their work beyond financial services and invests in students who wish to further their education. They recently awarded $25,000 in scholarships to high school and middle school students from 33 local schools in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Mercer, Morris and Essex counties. The awards were distributed at the bank’s annual scholarship ceremony on June 26, 2019. To date over $400,000 has been awarded, since the program first started in 2002. - July 05, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Single Tenant Net Leased Walgreens Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. - July 04, 2019 - The Boulder Group

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $22.3 Million to Refinance Retail Shopping Center in Sicklerville, NJ Progress Capital, a commercial mortgage advisory firm, closed a $22,300,000 loan from Valley National Bank to refinance The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a 176,000 square foot retail shopping center located in Sicklerville, NJ. Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured financing options that were tailored to the... - June 30, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Credit Benchmark Launches Credit Consensus Indicator – New Monthly Measure of Credit Risk for US, UK and EU Industrials June CCI Shows "Cracks in Foundation" for US and European Industrial Corporate Credit Quality. Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus based credit analytics, today announced the launch of a new monthly measure of credit risk for US and European corporates in the industrials sector. The... - June 24, 2019 - Credit Benchmark

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

$23 Million Secured for Refinance of "Hudson Heights" Multifamily Property in Union City Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital negotiated $23,353,000 for the refinance of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building located at 115-129 37th Street in Union City, NJ. The 10-story property, also known as “Hudson Heights,” is comprised of 96 high-end residential apartment... - June 16, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Locust Park Capital Arranges $8M Loan for Dallas Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition Locust Park Capital has arranged a $10 million acquisition loan for a multi-family portfolio consisting of 4 buildings and totaling 240 units. The portfolio is spread throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The undisclosed buyer intends to perform major capital improvements consisting of upgrading apartment... - June 15, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank, Honored as Grand Marshal of the 2019 Garfield Memorial Day Parade Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who died while serving in the American armed forces. Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman, President and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank, was recently honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2019 Garfield Memorial Day Parade. A team of Spencer employees, family and friends came out to celebrate, remember and honor those who served our great nation. - June 10, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Spencer Savings Bank is Pleased to Announce the Promotions of Longtime Garfield Financial Center Employees and Welcomes New Team Members Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of longtime Garfield Financial Center employees Marzena Czachor, Sharon Styborski, Beata Burdzy and Ewelina Biskup. The bank is also excited to welcome new team members from its Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park locations, Valerie Gaspard and Maria Guerra, to the Outwater Lane team. The promotions and bank moves are effective June 3rd. - June 10, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank