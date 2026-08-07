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U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Australian Property Buyers Seek Independent Research as Housing Market Cools, Says PropCred
As softer property prices and lower auction clearance rates create uncertainty across Australia’s housing market, more buyers and sellers are seeking independent property analysis before deciding what a home is worth. - July 14, 2026 - PropCred
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC Launches Private Credit Advisory Platform
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC (GRM) just launched its new dedicated Private Credit Advisory platform focused on advising privately-owned and sponsor-backed companies in securing non-dilutive capital across the full spectrum of debt markets. - May 11, 2026 - Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC
Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business. - May 07, 2026 - Agent4Agent
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Fast Commercial Capital Expands Structured Capital Advisory Platform for Business and Real Estate Owners Nationwide
Fast Commercial Capital announced the expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners and real estate investors nationwide. The Miami-based firm operates alongside Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem, supporting bridge financing, acquisition funding, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive capital solutions for lower middle and middle market transactions. - March 27, 2026 - Fast Commercial Capital
Fast Company Honors QuickFi as Most Innovative Business Services Company for 2026
QuickFi Joins Google, Nvidia, Anthropic among others as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in business services for 2026. - March 25, 2026 - QuickFi
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
Texas Foreclosure Filings for March Near 4,000 Properties Again According to WeCloseNotes.com
Texas foreclosure filings for March remain steady at 3,973 total cases this month. With the steady increase in distressed borrowers across the Lone Star State, this leads to a tremendous amount of opportunities for debt buyers and distressed real estate investors from Scott Carson at WeCloseNotes.com Inc. - March 10, 2026 - We Close Notes
Urban Bay Financial Accelerates Hard Money Lending Nationwide, Closing Multifamily and Commercial Deals as Traditional Credit Tightens
Urban Bay Financial is closing major hard money deals nationwide—multifamily in Texas, The Bronx, New Jersey, Florida, and even Illinois. While banks stall, they fund fast based on asset value and cashflow, never tax returns or multi‑year financials. Red states or blue states—if the property makes sense, they close. - February 24, 2026 - Urban Bay Financial
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
Tuscana Properties Expands Crypto Payment Capabilities Through Stellar Integration and Shift4 Partnership
Together, Stellar, Shift4, and Tuscana Properties are advancing crypto payments as a viable option in real estate, supporting broader adoption of digital assets as a medium of exchange in one of the world’s most significant asset classes. - February 17, 2026 - Tuscana Properties
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. - February 12, 2026 - The BSC Group, LLC
Urban Bay Financial Provides Pre‑Construction Capital for $1B AC Project
Urban Bay Financial, a Las Vegas–based private lender, provided liquidity and pre‑construction financing for permitting and early development costs tied to the $1B Atlantic City redevelopment led by Vivo Investment Partners. The project will transform the Claridge Hotel and former Sands site into a year‑round sports, entertainment, and residential district. - February 12, 2026 - Urban Bay Financial
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces. The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness... - January 27, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Peachtree Rehab Expands Services to Include Physical Therapy Across Metro Atlanta
Peachtree Rehab has expanded its services to include physical therapy across multiple Metro Atlanta locations. By combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, the practice now offers more comprehensive, personalized in-home treatment focused on clinical excellence and compassionate care for patients throughout the region. - January 09, 2026 - NORBU Health
California Coast Credit Union Named One of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek
Newsweek has named California Coast Credit Union one of America’s Best Credit Unions. Cal Coast received the publication’s top five-star rating in their 2026 listing of America’s best credit unions and banks. The annual ranking is based on Newsweek’s analysis of financial... - December 17, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Fast Commercial Capital Actively Seeking Businesses and Commercial Real Estate for Acquisition in Miami and Surrounding Areas
Fast Commercial Capital, a premier provider of business acquisition financing and commercial real estate loans, announces that it is actively looking for businesses and commercial properties to purchase. The company is targeting small to mid-size businesses, self-employed entrepreneurs, and... - December 15, 2025 - Fast Commercial Capital
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations. - November 16, 2025 - Kapittx
Pack the Pantry Food Drive Raises Over 30,000 Meals for Local Community College Students
Food pantries on local community college campuses are about to get a big boost just on time for the upcoming holidays, and to help make up for expected federal food aid cutbacks. The 7th annual Pack the Pantry virtual food drive raised $16,819 in the month of October, which will provide more than... - November 12, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Pilgrim Mortgage Selects Wilqo's Charlie Platform to Streamline Lending Operations
Pilgrim Mortgage®, a trusted residential mortgage lender serving homebuyers across Texas and beyond, is adopting Wilqo’s Charlie to replace their existing LOS and POS systems, ushering in a new level of innovation and growth. With a unified, AI-driven platform, Pilgrim Mortgage® aims to eliminate workflow inefficiencies, accelerate cycle times, and bring a first-to-market lending experience to its team and borrowers. - November 03, 2025 - WILQO
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU