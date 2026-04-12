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Within Machinery, Equipment, & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Publishes Industry Update on Rising Commercial Laundry Equipment Demand Across the Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a Google Business Profile update outlining increased demand for commercial laundry equipment across Gulf Coast markets, with references to industry growth data and operational considerations for hospitality and healthcare facilities. - April 12, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Website Overview Highlighting Equipment, Parts, and Service Support for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Businesses
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published updated website information outlining its equipment categories, parts availability, and service support for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators. The overview reflects the company’s continued role in supplying industrial garment care machinery and related support services. Details are available through the company’s official website. - February 15, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Comprehensive Equipment and Support Services for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Operations
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has outlined its current range of equipment, parts, and service offerings for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators, as detailed on its company website. The update reflects the company’s continued role in supplying equipment solutions from established manufacturers while supporting businesses with installation, service, and parts. The information is based on publicly available details from the company’s website. - January 18, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Dry Cleaning Equipment Line Featuring Leading Industry Brands
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales announces an updated overview of its dry cleaning equipment line, featuring product categories from manufacturers such as Union, Forenta, Rema Dri-Vac, and Unipress. The update provides operators with a current reference to cleaning, finishing, pressing, and vacuum equipment commonly used in garment care facilities. - December 12, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Releases 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide Highlighting New Efficiency Gains of Up to 45% in Water Savings
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a new 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide, providing updated insights for healthcare, hospitality, gyms, and industrial facilities that rely on high-capacity laundry operations. The guide outlines this year’s most important equipment features, efficiency upgrades, and technology trends supporting better performance and long-term cost control. It also incorporates new referenced industry statistics to help operators make informed purchasing decisions. - November 16, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Rising Demand in Coast Equipment Market as Global Laundry Sector Nears $23.4 Billion
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has spotlighted the growing surge in coast equipment demand as part of a larger expansion in the global laundry equipment industry, which is forecasted to reach $23.4 billion by 2032, according to Allied Market Research’s Global Laundry Equipment Market Report... - October 11, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights $7.1 Billion U.S. Drycleaning Machines Market Growth
The U.S. dry cleaning industry has reached $7.1 billion in revenue, according to IBISWorld, with commercial drycleaning machines playing a central role in this growth. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales is emphasizing the increasing demand for high-capacity machines across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, particularly in Gulf Coast markets like Tampa and Houston. - September 14, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Growing Demand for Commercial Washers in Distilleries
Distilleries across the Gulf Coast are increasingly investing in commercial washers to meet sanitation and compliance standards. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales reports a continued rise in demand, particularly in Tampa and Houston, where growth in the distilling industry has accelerated. - August 30, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
MES Expands Internationally with the Acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada
MES is pleased to announce the acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada, representing it first international expansion in the uniform business. This strategic acquisition allows MES to strengthen its network, capabilities, and expertise in the first responder uniform market across North... - October 11, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME... - June 24, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Singer Industrial Names Haberbosch as President
Singer Industrial announces a significant leadership change at the helm of one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. - June 21, 2024 - Singer Industrial
Durante Equipment Ranked Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing Rental Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s top-rated construction equipment provider, has been named to Rental Management’s Market Movers List. The 2024 Market Movers List represents the nation’s top independent rental companies that showed the highest percentage growth in rental revenue... - June 13, 2024 - Durante Equipment
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
January Marks a Banner Month For Radon Awareness in Illinois
The Illinois Tenant Radon Protection Law Becomes Effective January 1, 2024 during National Radon Action Month - January 28, 2024 - Midwest AARST
The Midwest Chapter of AARST Supports the New Tenant Radon Protection Law That Promises to Protect Renters in Illinois
Effective January 1, 2024 the new Tenant Radon Protection Law goes into effect for the state of Illinois. - December 07, 2023 - Midwest AARST
E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers. - November 07, 2023 - Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Industry Veteran Josh Djokic Joins Durante Equipment as Branch Manager
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader for construction equipment and industrial tools, announced the hiring of Josh Djokic as their new branch manager. In his newly appointed position, Josh will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hollywood branch located at 3300 N. 28th... - October 14, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Sensopart is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, technical expertise, local presence and inventory for quicker deliveries. - September 04, 2023 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Exhibition Invitation - Jinggong Technology Invites You to Visit UTECH and PUTECH 2023
Zhejiang Jinggong Intelligent Building Materials Equipment Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 002006), controlled by Zhongjianxin (Zhejiang) Holdings Group Co., LTD., was... - August 17, 2023 - Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
XYZ Reality Brings Game-Changing AR Platform to US Construction Industry
XYZ Reality, a world-leading augmented reality construction technology company, has expanded into the US market. The expansion includes a new nationwide sales team and revenue operations, headed by former Procore VP of Corporate Sales, Jeff Horn, as Chief Revenue Officer. The company has also opened a new regional office in Santa Barbara, California. - May 11, 2023 - XYZ Reality
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires L & M Compressor
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired L & M Compressor (L & M) on March 16, 2023. L & M is a Florida based compressor manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes high pressure compressors and adjacent products. MES will continue to maintain the highest... - March 16, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
The Midwest Chapter of AARST Responds to the Radon Action Month Proclamation Signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation announcing January 2023 as Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois. - January 27, 2023 - Midwest AARST
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers on January 13, 2023. Founded in 2001, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers is the leading Honeywell First Responder turnout gear provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Virginia. Tom Hubregsen, CEO of... - January 13, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Long Island-Based Equipment and Service Provider
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) has acquired Coastal Fire Systems, Inc. on October 13, 2022. Founded in 2005, Coastal Fire Systems is the leading 3M™ Scott™ sales and service provider to municipalities and volunteer fire departments throughout Long Island, New York. Tom... - October 14, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Durante Equipment Appoints Adam Zunic as New Marketing Director
Durante Equipment, a leading supplier of industrial equipment for the South Florida market, announced the appointment of Adam Zunic as its new Marketing Director. In his new position, Adam will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the marketing team, expanding the company's digital... - July 16, 2022 - Durante Equipment
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Platte River Equity Announces the Acquisition of Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Platte River Equity (“Platte River”) announced today that it has acquired Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (“MES” or the “Company”) from HB Equity Partners. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES is a leading equipment supplier and service provider to... - October 04, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Introducing PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - Push/Pull Pole Safety Tool
India’s leading Hand Safety Specialist Company, Project Sales Corp introduces the new PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - a robust fiberglass push/pull pole fitted with a nylon head to safely manoeuvre loads at all times, by keeping hands-off from a potential pinch and crush injury zone. - September 01, 2021 - Project Sales Corp
Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia
Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration. - May 24, 2021 - Desaltek