PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp

“She for She”: Business and Professional Women of Colorado Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Celebration Business and Professional Women of Colorado (BPW Colorado) was founded in 1919. This organization has, and continues to be, a leader for women's rights at the local, state, national, and international levels. (BPW) of Colorado’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through... - May 26, 2019 - Business and Professional Women of Colorado

New Hires Continue with PSP Seals Expansion New Hires Continue with PSP Seals Expansion - Business Development Manager & Application Engineer. - April 04, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

SPS Ideal Solutions to Showcase Its Innovative Product at ICE 2019 SPS Ideal Solutions, Inc., a well-known industrial storage rack manufacturer is all set to make its presence felt at the ICE 2019 for the Americas. The event is scheduled to be held from April 9 to 11, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. SPS Ideal Solutions will exhibit at booth number 1129. After an amazing... - March 21, 2019 - SPS Ideal Solutions

Bill Walls Named General Manager at PSP Seals With the recent merger of Pro Seal and Seal Products to form PSP Seals, LLC, Bill Walls has been named the new General Manager. He had served as Operations Manager for Seal Products since 2015 and starting in 2017 was also the Operations Manager for Pro Seal. Walls has double major of Operations &... - February 17, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

Pro Seal & Plastics and Seal Products Merge as PSP Seals, LLC Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC and Seal Products, LLC are pleased to announce their merger as a new entity, PSP Seals, LLC. - January 05, 2019 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Pro Seal Expansion Provides Capacity for Growth, New Services & Additional Employees Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC, an engineering driven, stocking distributor specializing in industrial sealing solutions announces a $2.5 million expansion to double the size of its facility on Vanguard Drive near the FWA airport. An additional 21,500 square foot of office/warehouse space along with expanded... - June 21, 2018 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Buy Machinery Now Reaches the 20,000 Machine Mark Announcement of BuyMachineryNow reaching the 20,000 listing mark. - April 11, 2018 - Buy Machinery Now

Robotic Lawn Mower Distributor Paradise Robotics Seeks Hollywood Agent The success of robot lawn mowing in Europe leaves many scratching their heads about why robot mowers have not taken off in the USA. One theory is that Hollywood has done such a great job of demonizing robots that a significant “fear factor” exists in the minds of consumers. Paradise Robotics intends to change this perception by seeking a Hollywood agent for its robotic lawn mower Ambrogio Robot. - April 04, 2018 - Paradise Robotics

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Charles Carrel Named Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC Director of Sales Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Charles Carrel as Director of Sales. He will establish and oversee all internal and external sales activities for the company including key account management, customer relationship management and sales force recruitment in addition... - November 05, 2017 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots

Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC is proud to announce that it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification. Pro Seal originally attained ISO 9001:2008 certification in 2012. This recent audit examined Pro Seal’s business practices for continuous improvement,... - October 04, 2017 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design. “For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

NBCUniversal Receives the 15th Annual Q Award for Its Development of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Attraction The 2017 Q Award was presented to this yearʼs recipient NBCUniversal for its new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. The Alliance for Quality Construction (AQC) event was held on June 15, 2017 at the Globe Theatre within Universal City Studios. AQC is one of several councils that BIA of Southern California memberships have the option of joining. - July 13, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC’s GSM Council Tours Model Homes During Lunch and Learn Series BIASC's Greater Sales and Marketing Council has completed a series of insightful Lunch and Learns this month at Playa Vista, Westridge at Canyon Hills in Lake Elsinore, and Parasol Park at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. - April 29, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC CEO to Join Taller San Jose Hope Builders' Investor’s Breakfast Panel BIASC CEO, Mike Balsamo, will be on a panel April 26th at the Investor’s Breakfast, which will be hosted by Taller San Jose Hope Builders in Anaheim. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC CEO to Speak at Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium BIASC CEO Mike Balsamo, has been invited to speak on a panel at the Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Brandman University, Irvine. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.

Lineage Announces Relocation of Charlotte Office Lineage is thrilled to announce plans to relocate its Charlotte, NC office beginning January 23, 2017. Lineage’s Charlotte office will be moving to 1629 Cross Beam Drive Charlotte, NC 28217. However, all phone, fax numbers and email addresses will remain the same. According to Lineage’s... - January 27, 2017 - Lineage

BIASC Members Take Home Awards at 2017 NAHB IBS Members of the Building Industry of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC) took home awards across the spectrum of categories at the 2017 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida. The awards, presented by NAHB, were announced at the ceremony held on January 10, 2017 and January 11, 2017. - January 15, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC Responds to the Final Environmental Impact Report on California WaterFix Responses from organizations, including BIASC, representing thousands of business and labor groups water agencies, family farmers, environmentalists, and others came today after the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the Governor’s California WaterFix which was sent out by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). - December 24, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIAOC Names Steven LaMotte as the New Chapter Executive Officer BIASC has announced Steven LaMotte as the new Executive Officer for the Orange County Chapter, effective November 21, 2016. - December 07, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC’s 2016 Building Industry Show Focuses on Education and Culminates by Thanking its Leadership and Members The Building Industry Show (BIS), which was on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday November 10 at the Riverside Convention Center by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), “Started the Conversation” by turning its focus towards education. More than 1,500 attendees... - November 19, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Buy Machinery Now Reaches the 10,000 Machine Mark After only two years of operation, Buy Machinery Now, a re-seller of used equipment for the processing and packaging industries, has reached an important milestone. Buy Machinery Now has grown to more than 10,000 listings. That means visitors to their site now have a huge selection of machines to choose... - October 26, 2016 - Buy Machinery Now

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Pro Seal & Plastics Named National Champion by Parker Hannifin Engineered Materials Group Parker Hannfin Corporation Engineered Materials Group has recognized Pro Seal & Plastics as the National Champion in the annual 2016 Geared for Growth Program. - September 11, 2016 - Pro Seal & Plastics, LLC

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company