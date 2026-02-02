Recent Headlines
Within Bed-&-Breakfast Inns
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle. - December 30, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Fairview Inn Unveils Upgraded Guest Rooms Featuring Smart Entertainment and Expanded Kitchenette Options
Fairview Inn, the 40-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairview’s downtown, is pleased to announce two major enhancements to its guest experience: the installation of the state-of-the-art TiVo® Stream entertainment system—transforming every television into a smart... - November 18, 2025 - Fairview Inn
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel Announces Exclusive Tamarindo Hotel Discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals
Tamarindo, Costa Rica-Travelers searching for the best Tamarindo hotel discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals now have a new reason to celebrate. Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel & Suites, a modern eco-friendly retreat located just minutes from the beach, has launched a dedicated Discounts & Special Offers page designed to help guests save on their next stay in paradise. - August 27, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Announced Their First Published Recipe Cookbook Available for Purchase Online
"Inn-Delights" is a recipe collection of over 100 guest taste-tested recipes, baking, cooking and hospitality tips in this travel-size cookbook. - July 20, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel. - July 18, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Escape Into a Story: Sterling Ridge Announces Exclusive Reading Retreat with Katherine Center
Sterling Ridge Resort will host its popular Reading Retreat from November 14–16, 2025, featuring bestselling author Katherine Center. Set in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains, the event offers a cozy weekend of author meet-and-greets, group discussions, and time to relax in private log cabins. Highlights include signed books, curated gifts, and a community book swap. Booking opens by phone only on June 16 at 1:00 PM EST. - June 16, 2025 - Sterling Ridge Resort
New Luxury Boutique Venue for Hosting Private Retreats in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel, Apartments & Suites, the latest venue destination to host a retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Property is nestled in the heart of paradise, their eco-friendly, luxurious property provides the ideal setting for yoga retreats, wellness retreats, family reunions, group vacations, surfing & water-sports retreats and couple’s retreats. - May 20, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
Glen Gordon Manor Unveils Historic Mural Honoring British Royal Roots
Glen Gordon Manor in Huntly, Virginia, unveils a new mural celebrating its British aristocratic roots, including its ties to King Edward VIII. The artwork, created by local artists, enhances the historic ambiance of the Hunt Room with scenes of a traditional fox hunt. Owner and chef Dayn Smith and his wife, Nancy Moon, who oversaw the manor’s elegant interior design, continue to elevate the guest experience through refined accommodations and award-winning dining at Houndstooth Restaurant. - May 13, 2025 - Glen Gordon Manor
New Horror Anthology Featuring Florida Authors Celebrates Phantom History House
Phantom History House, Tampa Bay’s only Paranormal-themed bed & breakfast, is pleased to announce the publication of its horror anthology, Phantom Menagerie: Stories Inspired by Phantom History House, just in time for the Halloween season. This collection of short horror fiction features... - September 18, 2024 - Phantom History House
InnQuest Software to Showcase Award-Winning Hotel Management Solutions at HITEC 2024
InnQuest Software will be showcasing their award-winning hotel management solutions, including roomMaster™, at HITEC 2024. roomMaster™ is a property management system designed to streamline hotel operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability. It includes features like a booking engine, channel manager, mobile app, and reporting suite. InnQuest will be at booth #1022 and invites attendees for a live demo. - June 22, 2024 - InnQuest
New Colorado Bed and Breakfast Directory Released for 2024 with Select Quality B&Bs Listed Across the State
Colorado offers summer, fall, winter and spring opportunities for adventure and now is the time to plan a B&B getaway to guarantee availability. - June 19, 2024 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Great at 38 – Holden House and the Clarks Celebrate Decades of B&B Hospitality in June 2024
Sallie and Welling Clark welcome in another year of innkeeping service on June 9, remembering past guests, inn improvements and the love of making friends across the years at their Victorian bed and breakfast inn. - June 02, 2024 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
The Nautilus Hotel: Pemba's Historic Hub for Networking and Connection Unveils Room Upgrades in Response to Pemba's Resurgent Oil & Gas Industry
The Nautilus Hotel, a renowned hospitality & networking landmark in Pemba, Mozambique, is proud to announce the completion of an extensive refurbishment of its rooms. This significant enhancement underscores the hotel's commitment to providing guests with an unmatched stay experience, blending comfort with the charm of Mozambique's vibrant culture. - December 16, 2023 - Nautilus Hotel Pemba
Poolside Vacation Rentals Earns Top Ratings for Exceptional Vacation Home Management Service in Palm Springs, California
Owning a vacation home in the picturesque Palm Springs area is a dream for many. Whether it's a mid-century gem or a modern architectural marvel, your vacation property deserves exceptional management to ensure a seamless and profitable rental experience. Poolside Vacation Rentals stands out as the premier agency, offering a range of benefits that make them the ideal choice for managing your vacation home in Palm Springs. - October 18, 2023 - Poolside Vacation Rentals Inc.
The Official 2023 Colorado Bed & Breakfast Print Directory is Now Available Just in Time for Fall Aspen Leaf-Peeping – Order a Free Copy by Email
Just in time for the autumn and winter travel seasons, the new 2023 Official CO Association B&B Guide features bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado, and includes information on each property including photographs, direct contact information, QR code to visit the up to date website and the ability to #BookDirect with each property. - September 05, 2023 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Phantom History House Offers an Immersive Paranormal-Themed Stay in Tampa Bay
A new Bed & Breakfast Experience in Tampa Bay focuses on the paranormal, complete with four themed bedchambers for guests. - August 25, 2023 - Phantom History House
New Release at HammerSky Vineyards with Sunday Music and Mimosas
HammerSky Vineyards will be serving newest releases of Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose, Sparkling Syrah and much-loved Grand Cuvée this Sunday with fresh juice mimosas and good music. - July 19, 2023 - HammerSky Vineyards
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Recognized as Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Top 10% Award Winner
The historic Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hotels and Inns. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally. - June 13, 2023 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Holden House B&b Hits Longevity Milestone – 37 Years of Hospitality and Staying Power
An appropriate anniversary designation for an inn that has itself, received recognition for the “Best Bed & Breakfast Inn for an Anniversary” by Inn Traveler Magazine. Holden House has the distinction of being one of the longest established B&Bs in the state of Colorado operated under the same ownership since Sallie and Welling Clark started the business in 1986. - June 10, 2023 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Fonte Martino Wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany
Fonte Martino, a Boutique Bed and Breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany by Travel & Hospitality Awards. - July 18, 2022 - Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Official 2022 Colorado Bed & Breakfast Print Directory Now Available – Order a Free Copy by Email
The new 2022 Official CO Association B&B Guide includes bed and breakfast member properties throughout the state of Colorado, information on each property including photographs, direct contact information to #BookDirect. - July 04, 2022 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
Lightwater Cove - an Oceanfront Sanctuary to Delight Your Senses
Lightwater Cove opened to its first guests in the spring of 2022, and caters to international travellers looking to relax, unwind, and rediscover themselves through an innate connection with nature and unique stillness. An island escape. A nexus for wellness and rejuvenation. An oceanfront sanctuary to delight your senses. - June 18, 2022 - Lightwater Cove
Historic Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Celebrates 36th Year Milestone - Credits Quality and Hospitality for Longevity
Colorado Springs’ first Westside area B&B, the historic Holden House, has served over 50,000 guests with original owners Sallie and Welling Clark at the helm. - June 10, 2022 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Top 10% of Hotels Category
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn’s Great Traveler Reviews Land It a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites - May 15, 2022 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Named Best Guest House in Tuscany
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate has been recognized as the Best Guest House in Tuscany for 2021 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards. - July 10, 2021 - Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Fonte Martino, a Boutique Bed and Breakfast in Tuscany, Recognized as One of the Top 10% Accommodations Worldwide - May 19, 2021 - Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Fonte Martino Fundraiser Helps Support the Italian Red Cross
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate is donating 10% of all gift certificate proceeds purchased by May 31, 2020 to the Italian Red Cross. - April 17, 2020 - Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate
Old Port Hotel in Limassol Cyprus Awaits You to Discover Its Brand New Look
Old Port Hotel management is proud to announce the completion of an extensive renovation of the hotel rooms, facilities and common areas. The renovating procedure began on Jun 01 2018, and ended on Jan 31 2020. - February 10, 2020 - Old Port Hotel
HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry
HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com
Higgins House Bed and Breakfast Has Availability for Fall Travel
Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast
Vacation Rentals Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect
A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.
Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers
Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast
Eco Freelance Support Launches New Services for Ecotourism, Retreats
Eco Freelance Support provides custom online, business and practical solutions for Ecotourism, Retreat, Wellness Professionals and Conservation. - May 10, 2019 - Eco Freelance Support
Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes
Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow
Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary
Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa
Yoga Evolution Retreats: A Truly Authentic Experience in the Heart of Portugal; New Programme of Retreats and Practices Announced for 2022
Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats
January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019
Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Holiday Shop, Stop and Stay Discounts and Gift Certificate Value-Added Specials at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service inn located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is offering discount specials for multiple night stays and for Gift Certificates purchased through December 31, a value-added en suite breakfast will be provided complimentary to Gift Certificate recipients. - December 14, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager
The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited
Colorado Springs' Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Offers Special Discounts to Say "Thanks" to Veterans and Bed and Breakfast Travelers
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Receives "Best in Business" Award 2018 from the Colorado Springs Business Journal
According to the Colorado Springs Business Journal, they believe in celebrating local businesses-highlighting everything "that is right about Colorado Springs" with the Best in Business awards. - July 30, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Mom's Day All May
Treat Mom to a bed and breakfast getaway she'll remember to the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and celebrate Mother's Day all during the month of May. - May 05, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Some Bunny Loves You at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs during April
Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Introducing Windward at the Beach Family Weeks: Summer Family Lodging Packages at the Jersey Shore
Family vacation packages at the Jersey Shore. Windward at the Beach offers family packages with kid-friendly activities. Family units include kitchenettes, just steps to the beach. - March 25, 2018 - Windward at the Beach
Luck of the Irish March 2018 Suite Deal B&B Discount Package at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
To celebrate the month of March and save some green, Holden House Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, is offering "Luck of the Irish Suite Deal B&B Discount Package" during the month of March 2018. The Luck of the Irish Suite Deal B&B Discount Package includes... - February 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
B&B My Victorian Valentine Suite-Heart Deal Package Available During February at Holden House in Colorado Springs
Victorian Valentine Suite-Heart Deal Package available all throughout February with special discounts all month at Colorado Springs Award-Winning Holden House. - February 06, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
The Bernards Inn Welcomes New Chef
The Bernards Inn proudly announces the addition of Todd Mark Miller as their new Executive Chef. In his role as Executive Chef, he will spearhead The Inn’s culinary team and oversee all aspects of the the Inn’s restaurant, catering and kitchen staff. - November 14, 2017 - The Bernards Inn
Colorado's Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers Association to Host Web and Social Media Workshops for Innkeepers and Aspiring Innkeepers November 6th
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado will meet on Monday, November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in beautiful Woodland Park, CO, for a special networking and educational event where innkeepers and aspiring innkeepers will share information and learn important marketing tips from experts in website design and marketing, and social media. This is a chance for those in the travel industry to "Get Social." - October 12, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado