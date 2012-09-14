PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

Higgins House Bed and Breakfast Has Availability for Fall Travel Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast

Vacation Rentals Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.

Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight annual... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast

Eco Freelance Support Launches New Services for Ecotourism, Retreats Eco Freelance Support provides custom online, business and practical solutions for Ecotourism, Retreat, Wellness Professionals and Conservation. - May 10, 2019 - Eco Freelance Support

Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow

Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa

Yoga Evolution Retreats: A Truly Authentic Experience in the Heart of Portugal; New Programme of Retreats and Practices Announced for 2019 Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats

January Clearance Victorian Getaway Bed and Breakfast Discounts Offered at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn for Stays Through January 2019 Colorado Springs award-winning bed and breakfast inn, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, is offering special deals during the month of January to ring in the New Year with savings. This is the perfect time to unwind and relax after a hectic holiday season with two different choices for the offers which include a mid-week 2-night stay discount or a 3-night get one night free option. - January 01, 2019 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Holiday Shop, Stop and Stay Discounts and Gift Certificate Value-Added Specials at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service inn located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is offering discount specials for multiple night stays and for Gift Certificates purchased through December 31, a value-added en suite breakfast will be provided complimentary to Gift Certificate recipients. - December 14, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited

Colorado Springs' Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Offers Special Discounts to Say "Thanks" to Veterans and Bed and Breakfast Travelers Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a full-service B&B located in Colorado Springs, Colorado is saying “Thank you for your service” to Veterans and Active Duty Military in November, 2018 and additional special multiple night discounts through December 2018 for all travelers when booked directly through the inn. - October 13, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Receives "Best in Business" Award 2018 from the Colorado Springs Business Journal According to the Colorado Springs Business Journal, they believe in celebrating local businesses-highlighting everything "that is right about Colorado Springs" with the Best in Business awards. - July 30, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Mom's Day All May Treat Mom to a bed and breakfast getaway she'll remember to the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and celebrate Mother's Day all during the month of May. - May 05, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Some Bunny Loves You at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs during April Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Introducing Windward at the Beach Family Weeks: Summer Family Lodging Packages at the Jersey Shore Family vacation packages at the Jersey Shore. Windward at the Beach offers family packages with kid-friendly activities. Family units include kitchenettes, just steps to the beach. - March 25, 2018 - Windward at the Beach

Luck of the Irish March 2018 Suite Deal B&B Discount Package at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn To celebrate the month of March and save some green, Holden House Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, is offering "Luck of the Irish Suite Deal B&B Discount Package" during the month of March 2018. The Luck of the Irish Suite Deal B&B Discount Package includes two... - February 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

B&B My Victorian Valentine Suite-Heart Deal Package Available During February at Holden House in Colorado Springs Victorian Valentine Suite-Heart Deal Package available all throughout February with special discounts all month at Colorado Springs Award-Winning Holden House. - February 06, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

The Bernards Inn Welcomes New Chef The Bernards Inn proudly announces the addition of Todd Mark Miller as their new Executive Chef. In his role as Executive Chef, he will spearhead The Inn’s culinary team and oversee all aspects of the the Inn’s restaurant, catering and kitchen staff. - November 14, 2017 - The Bernards Inn

Colorado's Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers Association to Host Web and Social Media Workshops for Innkeepers and Aspiring Innkeepers November 6th The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado will meet on Monday, November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in beautiful Woodland Park, CO, for a special networking and educational event where innkeepers and aspiring innkeepers will share information and learn important marketing tips from experts in website design and marketing, and social media. This is a chance for those in the travel industry to "Get Social." - October 12, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

American-Japanese Guest House Voted in as One of the Top 10 Eco-Friendly Hotels for 2017 Only nominee in Massachusetts, Shirakaba Guest House, came in 4th in USA Today's 2017 10Best Eco-Friendly Hotels Contest. - August 17, 2017 - Shirakaba Guest House

The Two Mermaids on Maui Bed and Breakfast Celebrates a 17th Anniversary Two Mermaids on Maui B&B owners Juddee and Miranda Kawaiola are pleased to announce that they will be celebrating their 17-year anniversary all Summer. - July 14, 2017 - Two Mermaids

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Toasts 31st Anniversary and Longtime Innkeepers Savor Years of Hospitality Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark celebrated 31 years and over 40,000 guests as a milestone for Holden House, as the first bed and breakfast established on the historic Westside of Colorado Springs when they opened their doors in 1986. - June 09, 2017 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

"Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" is the 4th Edition Culinary Collection Published by the Official State Bed and Breakfast Association Including Over 100 Recipes Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado has re-released the "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" recipe collection cookbook, now available for purchase on the website. Cookbook orders also include an updated Colorado State Association B&B Membership Directory with an award-winning recipe for Golden Streusel Muffins. - May 09, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

Just Released - The 2017 Official Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inn Guide Featuring B&Bs Across the State to Get the Inn-Side Travel News & Award-Winning Breakfast Recipe Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the Colorado Bed & Breakfast Association, recently released their 2017 printed or downloadable state association inn guide. The state guide lists quality bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado. This 30-year old trade association invites travelers to visit the many areas of the state, from Rocky Mountain majesties to the eastern fruited plains. - May 08, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

Locanda Dell’ Artista Undergoes Facility Expansion Luxury country inn Locanda Dell’ Artista have added capacity with the addition of their new Suite La Pergola. The addition of the new suite is the latest in thoughtful expansion at Locanda dell' Artista bringing the total number of rooms to 7 while maintaining the intimate feeling of the hotel. - April 19, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

Locanda Dell' Artista Receives TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 Bed and Breakfast Locanda Dell' Artista, situated near the walled castle cities of San Gimignano, Poggibonsi, and Colle Val d’Elsa, in Tuscany, Italy has been awarded TripAdvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 for best B&B/Inn in Tuscany and 11th best B&B/Inn in the World. Millions of reviews were factored in the creation of the ranking. - March 30, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

2017 April Showers and Flowers Spring Bed and Breakfast Package at Holden House Your special Spring break getaway for 2 or more nights Sunday through Thursday includes a complimentary breakfast ensuite Romance Package and a special bouquet of long-stemmed fresh roses to celebrate Springtime in the Rockies. *Full amount of stay required when booking, nonrefundable and cannot be applied to existing reservations. - March 27, 2017 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Luck O' the Irish Suite-Deal Package Sunday through Thursday during the month of shamrocks and St. Patrick's Day, you can save some "green" by staying 2 nights and getting the 3rd night free. - March 08, 2017 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Central Ohio’s Own Welsh Hills Inn Wins 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Hotels Fifth Straight Year The Welsh Hills Inn has been named the #2 highest rated Bed & Breakfast/Inn in the U.S., and #4 in the world, by the 2017 TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards, proud owners Bobbi and Jeff Noe announced today. “We are thrilled and honored to be named again alongside such an amazing... - January 27, 2017 - The Welsh Hills Inn

Victorian Valentine February Special at Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn with a “Bear-y” Suite-Hearts & Flowers Package The Holden House “Bear-y” Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package includes: Fresh Roses, Chilled Champagne on Arrival, Full Gourmet Breakfast Served En Suite (the privacy of your own room), Pair of Take-Home Commemorative Holden House Wine Glasses, Signature Holden House Teddy Bear for just $150.00 + Room Rate (Room Rates Range from $155-175/night) plus tax (Minimum Night Stay May Apply) - January 19, 2017 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Innkeepers of The Inn at Cook Street Believe in Giving Back to Others; Longtime Supporters of the Arts Locally and in NYC Pay It Forward In addition to running a Gold Medal winning Bed and Breakfast Inn in Provincetown, Massachusetts, John Jay Wooldridge and Patrick Flaherty make it a priority to give back to their community in meaningful ways. Since 2013, they have been the innkeepers at The Inn at Cook Street, a historic, boutique,... - July 08, 2016 - The Inn at Cook Street

MOLLA Services - Motel Hotel Lounge Lodging and Accommodation Services Announces New Website MOLLA Services (Motel Hotel Lounge Lodging and Accommodation Services) announces its brand new website providing detailed information on hotels, motels, lodges, guest houses, mansions, and all types temporary accommodations across the location and tourist places. MOLLA Services' aim is to provide absolutely free information on all types of temporary dwelling places. - June 03, 2016 - MOLLA Services

The Inn at Cook Street Now Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary Experience, Stellar Hospitality Welcome Guests at This Boutique B&B Inn Home is where the heart is, and John Jay Wooldridge and Patrick Flaherty have taken this to heart. Since 2013, they have been the innkeepers at The Inn at Cook Street, a historic, boutique, bed and breakfast inn located in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a diverse fishing village and America’s oldest... - June 03, 2016 - The Inn at Cook Street

The Inn at Cook Street in Provincetown, MA Opens for 2016 Season; Innkeepers Offer Unparalleled Service, Charming Details, Seaside Elegance In this hectic, fast-paced world, it’s good to know that a charming, personable, haven with a white picket fence exists to get away from it all – The Inn at Cook Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a diverse fishing village and America’s oldest continuous arts colony. Located amidst... - May 05, 2016 - The Inn at Cook Street

HomeEscape Surges in Popularity HomeEscape.com is quickly becoming the popular alternative to traditional vacation rental sites that charge usurious fees. “We are excited to challenge the status quo,” remarked Avi Vaknin, CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. “People are tired of misleading policies and high fees –... - March 23, 2016 - HomeEscape

New General Manager Promises Stunning Improvements to Legendary Ann Arbor Hotel Last July, Daniel J. Fine was hired to manage the former Kensington Court hotel, an Ann Arbor mainstay since the 1960s, and reestablish it as the premiere place to stay and meet in Ann Arbor. - March 16, 2016 - The Kensington Hotel

HomeEscape Featured on Vacation Rental Managers Association HomeEscape proudly announces its featured post on the importance of market analyses within the vacation rental industry. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape

HomeEscape Releases List of Top Ten Ways to Market Your Property HomeEscape recently introduced an exclusive guide on how to develop the best marketing campaign for a vacation rental. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape

The King’s Daughters Inn Wins Multiple People’s Choice Awards Durham Boutique Hotel Receives Awards from Trip Advisor, The Independent and Durham Magazine - July 24, 2015 - The King's Daughters Inn

The King’s Daughters Inn Offers Summer Romance Package Staycationers can beat the summer heat at The King’s Daughters Inn, a luxury bed and breakfast in Downtown Durham, with a Romance Package that includes an in-room massage and champagne. - July 04, 2015 - The King's Daughters Inn

The Mayton Inn is Now Accepting Bookings for Weddings and Events in 2016 The Mayton Inn, the Triangle's newest venue for weddings, business meetings and special events, is now accepting contracts for events held in 2016. The first floor of the 45-room luxury boutique hotel has more than 13,000 square feet that includes a lounge, full bar and restaurant, multiple event spaces and a grand terrace overlooking the new Town Park. - June 11, 2015 - The King's Daughters Inn

The King’s Daughters Inn Founder Wins 40 Under 40 Deanna Crossman, founder of two luxury boutique hotels in the Triangle, has been recognized with the Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award. The 40 Under 40 awards recognize outstanding professionals under the age of 40 for their contributions to their organizations and to the community. - April 26, 2015 - The King's Daughters Inn

Sleep Inn Charleston Completes Full Designed to Dream® Interior Renovation The Sleep Inn Charleston announced today the completion of its newly renovated interior design elements reflecting the Designed to Dream® national campaign for Choice Hotels. - February 22, 2015 - Charlestowne Hotels

BukitVista Opens Surfer Bungalows Next to Uluwatu Beach BukitVista villa services proudly announces the opening of Uluwatu Surf Bungalows on Batu Jaran hill in Uluwatu. The newly built bungalows have hot water, WiFi and an infinity edge pool overlooking the Uluwatu valley. The location is just a five minute walk to Suluban beach. - February 01, 2015 - BukitVista Villas and U

All Inclusive Holidays – Good for Tourists, Not so Good for Local Communities According to a Tourism Concern survey of over 1700 holidaymakers the majority (55%) thought that the shift towards all-inclusive holidays is a negative development. However most of the sample believed that tourists benefited from all-inclusive holidays, but at the same time thought local communities were made worse. - January 31, 2015 - Tourism Concern

Bukit Vista Introduces Bali's Newest Bungalows Near Padang Padang Beach The Brothers Villa in Padang Padang celebrates its first year anniversary officially this January 14th, 2015. The Brothers operates 18 bungalows ideal for surfers and beach-lovers. The beach resort within a five minute walk to Padang Padang beach. The location is close to Uluwatu, Bingin, Padang Padang and Impossible beaches. The facility has rooms that are clean and simple and come equipped with WiFi, hot water, AC and all guests have access to their 250 square meter pool. - January 21, 2015 - BukitVista Villas and U

Bukit Vista Introduces Bungalows in Bingin with Ocean Views Bingin bungalows is a 12 room sea-view apartment complex above Bingin beach. The facility includes a magnificent infinity edge pool to watch the sunset from. Guests can expect gorgeous views, a prime location above South Bali's prime surfing beach and stay with hospitable Balinese locals. Bingin bungalows is a family run business. The rooms are simple, tidy. - January 20, 2015 - BukitVista Villas and U