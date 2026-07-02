Recent Headlines
Within Display Advertising
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 18.7% of AI Search Citations Are Directly Influenceable by Brands
Q1 2026 report reveals untapped opportunity for affiliate partnerships to drive visibility in AI-generated search results. - May 15, 2026 - LQ Digital
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
MPR Designs Announces Updated Schedule for Weekly Live Shows
MPR Designs is shifting its weekly live marketing shows to Wednesday mornings for the rest of the year to better balance production with client work. Viewers can reserve their spot now on the MPR Designs website. - February 01, 2026 - MPRDesigns LLC
Sim Shis SEO Services Expands Shopify SEO Services in India to Help Ecommerce Brands Grow Organically
Sim Shis SEO Services supports businesses looking for an experienced SEO agency for Shopify and SEO agency for Shopify websites, including brands searching for the best Shopify SEO agency in India. - January 25, 2026 - Sim Shis SEO Services
SANA IT Solution Announces AI-Powered SEO & Digital Growth Solutions to Transform How Businesses Scale Online
SANA IT SOLUTION is an India-based AI-powered SEO, Web Design & Performance Marketing agency helping businesses build, rank and scale online with confidence. Through automation, UX design and growth-focused marketing, SANA IT Solution delivers measurable ROI for brands in India and across global markets. - January 13, 2026 - SANA IT Solution
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
New Weekly Live Sessions from MPR Designs to Support Small Business Growth
MPR Designs is launching weekly live sessions in early 2026 to support growing small businesses that need real guidance before investing in a full marketing firm. Hosted by founder Makayla, these Thursday morning sessions offer live website audits, practical marketing insights, and open group discussions designed to provide clarity, not complexity. - December 05, 2025 - MPRDesigns LLC
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
Nathan Sieminski Announces Personal Rebrand: Is Now Officially Nathan Ramsey
Nathan is taking his mother's maiden name to embrace family history and pass on a new legacy. - October 16, 2025 - Chimney Rock Advisors
Global Book Network Issues Warning on Scam Publishers Misusing Its Name
Global Book Network (GBN), a trusted publishing resource for authors worldwide, is issuing an official statement to warn the writing community of fraudulent companies misusing the GBN name to deceive and exploit authors. In recent weeks, GBN has learned that certain organizations have been... - September 15, 2025 - Global Book Network
Frank Mayer Joins Retail Solutions Providers Association
Digital kiosk and retail display expert Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. joins RSPA. - August 28, 2025 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Frank Mayer Manufactures Retail Displays for Kreg Tool Company
Displays showcase Kreg’s new line of cordless power tools for woodworking projects. - August 26, 2025 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the... - August 01, 2025 - Skagit Sign Co.
RevUp Dental Achieves 10x Increase in New Dental Patients Volume for Through Staff Training and Strategic Marketing
RevUp Dental helped a dental practice increase new patient bookings from 9 to over 90 per month in under two years. By combining targeted digital marketing with front desk staff training, the practice achieved consistent 65–70% conversion rates and outperformed competitors while spending less on ads. The results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s new case study, showcasing how aligning marketing with internal systems drives sustainable practice growth. - July 30, 2025 - RevUpDental
New Book Redefines Human Aging as an Upgradeable Operating System
A groundbreaking new book, "Quantum Superhuman™ Telomerase Edition" by Alexious Fiero, redefines aging as an upgradeable biological signal. Blending quantum biology, coherence science, and regenerative tech, the book introduces a revolutionary framework for human evolution through cellular mastery, telomerase intelligence, and conscious longevity. - July 28, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
A Sci-Fi Journey of Crystals, Climate, and Consciousness: Eleanor Bonenfant’s Epic Exploration of the Future
"Adventures among the Galaxies” Brings Urgency to Environmental Awakening - July 03, 2025 - Global Book Network
Media BD Unveils Exclusive Discount on Cutting-Edge Digital Marketing Services
Media BD is a premier digital marketing agency based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, providing innovative and results-driven digital marketing solutions for businesses across various industries. With a team of seasoned experts and a customer-centric approach, Media BD helps businesses leverage the power of digital platforms to drive growth, increase visibility, and maximize ROI. - July 01, 2025 - Media BD
PeachWiz, Inc. Announces Publication of "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship," A Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero
New Book Release: "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" Issues a Historic Call for Conscious Leadership in the Age of AGI. "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" is the definitive guide to navigating the decade that will shape civilization. - May 24, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Intellectual Enlightenment (2nd Edition): The Transformation from Consumer of Information to Curator of Knowledge
New Book Calls for a Revolution of Thought in the Age of Disinformation - May 22, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Peach Wiz Press Announces the Release of "The Life of Empires: When Belief Fades, Greatness Crumbles"
Peach Wiz Press, a division of PeachWiz, Inc., announces the release of "The Life of Empires: When Belief Fades, Greatness Crumbles," by HASE Fiero — a multimedia poster experience that fuses philosophy, history, and digital storytelling to inspire civic reflection and cultural renewal. - May 19, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Rich Miner Now Offers Cross-Chain Mining Protocol to Leverage BTC Mining Pool with Idle ETH
When ETH meets BTC mining pool: a revolution of computing power arbitrage. At 3 a.m., the server of a Wall Street hedge fund is still roaring. The data jumping on the screen reveals an amazing fact: by injecting 28,000 idle ETH into the Bitcoin mining pool, the institution has accumulated $3.12... - May 12, 2025 - Rich Miner
OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential... - May 07, 2025 - adops.com
Your Property Marketing Solutions Launch in Lake County, Florida
Your Property Marketing Solutions Brings Real, Affordable Marketing Solutions to Lake County Entrepreneurs, Property Managers, and Nonprofits. Marketing shouldn’t cost you your business. It should grow it. That’s why Your Property Marketing Solutions is officially launching services... - April 30, 2025 - Your Property Marketing Solutions
Brandder Launches On-Demand Social Media Design Service for Micro-Businesses Worldwide
Brandder, A Platform Designed for Micro-Businesses to Order Social Media Design On-Demand that Crafted and Customized by Top Design Professionals - April 23, 2025 - Brandder
YNXO Inc. Launches AI-Driven Social Platform
Ynxo Inc., a developer of AI-driven social platforms, has officially launched its latest online social product, YNXO. The platform uses artificial intelligence technology to help users access personalized content, create digital avatars, and build unique social networks based on shared interests, values and needs. - January 15, 2025 - YNXO Inc.
Lovelyne Digital Helped a Client Generate an Additional $250,000 Per Month in Just 3 Months
The right marketing strategy can be the difference between coasting along and truly thriving. At Lovelyne Digital, they pride themselves on crafting customized strategies that deliver measurable results. Recently, one of their clients experienced firsthand just how powerful the right approach can... - January 08, 2025 - Lovelyne Digital
Unplugged Collective Unites Innovators at CES with “Strangers No More” Event
Unplugged Collective is set to host "Strangers No More" at CES 2025 on January 7 at DiscoShow in The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Las Vegas - January 01, 2025 - Unplugged Collective
Local SEO Company Markham WebHill Offers Affordable Local SEO Services for Businesses with Guaranteed Results
WebHill, a leading Web Design & Local SEO Company, is thrilled to announce its specialized and affordable Local SEO services tailored for local businesses in Markham. Whether you’re in the HVAC, dental, med spa, handyman, or legal industries, WebHill provides proven strategies to boost online visibility, drive traffic, and attract new customers. - December 10, 2024 - WebHill - Web Design & SEO Company
DecenterAds Drives DSP Market Innovation with Advanced Programmatic Capabilities
DecenterAds is driving innovation in the fast-evolving Demand-Side Platform (DSP) market. Currently valued at $25.4 billion in 2023 (Business Research insights), the market is projected to surge to $206.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.15%. DecenterAds’ technology and focus on emerging trends redefine programmatic advertising for a digital-first future. - December 06, 2024 - DecenterAds PTE. LTD.
DecenterAds Goes in New Era of Programmatic Advertising with Privacy-First, AI-Driven Innovations for 2025
DecenterAds is ready for industry transformation in 2025, addressing key trends with solutions prioritizing privacy, AI-driven optimization, and eco-conscious media strategies. Responding to the growing need for responsible advertising, DecenterAds empowers brands to build trust, respect consumer privacy, and deliver impactful results. - November 06, 2024 - DecenterAds PTE. LTD.
DecenterAds Enhances Digital Ad Fraud Detection, Combatting Invalid Traffic
DecenterAds, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has announced significant technological advancements to combat the growing threat of Invalid Traffic (IVT) in digital marketing. As digital advertising expands globally, fraudulent traffic, including bots and human fraud, can severely undermine campaign effectiveness, distorting analytics and wasting advertising budgets. - October 21, 2024 - DecenterAds PTE. LTD.
Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor
The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience. - October 16, 2024 - ASB Systembau Horst Babinsky GmbH
Unplugged Collective Launches to Redefine Experiential Networking with Inaugural Event "Strangers No More" During New York Advertising Week 2024
Unplugged Collective, a new initiative in the advertising and media sector, has announced the launch of its inaugural event, “Strangers No More,” which took place during New York Advertising Week 2024 at The Stranger, NYC. The event marks the beginning of a series designed to offer new... - October 15, 2024 - Unplugged Collective
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
PeachWiz, Inc. Acquires AIS Security, LLC to Strengthen POE Solutions with Installation Contracting Services
Expanding Service Offerings with Comprehensive Low-Voltage Installation and Contracting Capabilities - September 18, 2024 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children
Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff. - August 24, 2024 - Winbrook
Hibu Announces Acquisition of RevLocal
Leading Digital Marketing Services Provider Significantly Expands Reach - August 22, 2024 - Hibu
AdEclipse Launches to Bring Precision and Transparency to the AdTech
AdEclipse, a new player in the advertising technology industry, today announced its official launch, bringing connection, transparency, and efficiency to the market. Inspired by the rare celestial event where the sun, moon, and earth align perfectly, the company aims to align the needs of demand... - August 08, 2024 - AdEclipse
Balancing Sustainability and Brand Safety in Programmatic Advertising: DecenterAds Tips
Sustainability and brand safety are becoming increasingly vital within the programmatic advertising industry. At leading industry events, experts are exploring innovative strategies to support agencies, brands, publishers, and advertising technology providers in addressing these issues. - August 03, 2024 - DecenterAds PTE. LTD.
DecenterAds Unveils Cutting-Edge DSP on FreeWheel’s Industry-Leading Buy-Side Platform
DecenterAds announced a partnership with Beeswax, FreeWheel’s industry-leading buy-side platform, which enhances their DSP and opens new opportunities. The new DSP revolutionizes automated media buying across premium video and omnichannel markets, offering advertisers unparalleled agility and... - July 08, 2024 - DecenterAds PTE. LTD.