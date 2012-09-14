PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

Orange County Convention Center and etech Announces New Digital Signage Partnership The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announces etech, a provider of digital signage solutions for the events industry, as the Center’s new digital signage partner. - October 19, 2019 - etech

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage

Forbes Music Entertainment Receives 2019 Best of Bronx Award Forbes Music Entertainment has been selected for the 2019 Best of Bronx Award in the Record Company category by the Bronx Award Program. Each year, the Bronx Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These... - October 06, 2019 - Forbes Music Entertainment

ExhibitDay Officially Launches Free Tool for Managing Trade Shows and Exhibits ExhibitDay officially launches as a free trade show management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams. - September 19, 2019 - ExhibitDay

Octave Chooses Adalane Media Group LLC to Drive Therapy and Coaching Sessions for Clients’ Emotional Well-Being Adalane Media Group LLC today announced it has signed on with Octave (www.findoctave.com) as their Digital Marketing Agency for all paid and organic search and social media. “We are very excited about this partnership with Octave as it allows us to showcase our proprietary audience segmenting... - September 15, 2019 - Adalane Media Group LLC

Hibu Recognized as One of Selling Power’s 2019 “50 Best Companies to Sell For” Hibu Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses across the US, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Selling Power’s 2019 list of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For,” the second year in a row that Hibu has made the list. "Being selected as one... - August 26, 2019 - Hibu

BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com

DashThis Launches the 1st Annual E-Marketing Awards: The Ewards 2019 The first annual Ewards celebrate excellence in more than a dozen fields of digital marketing, ranging from search engine optimization, video content, and public relations. - June 08, 2019 - DashThis

Smoothie King Names Myndshift for Creative Assignment Memphis Franchise Selects Independent Shop to Handle Marketing Needs. - June 06, 2019 - Myndshift Integrated Advertising & Marketing

C. Foster Construction Names Myndshift for Creative Assignment Memphis Construction Company Selects Independent Shop to Handle Marketing - June 06, 2019 - Myndshift Integrated Advertising & Marketing

Deviceworx Technologies Inc. and iLink Systems Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement to Create All-Inclusive IoT Solutions Deviceworx Technologies Inc. (Deviceworx), an Internet of Things (IoT) focused device-centric engineering firm, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with iLink Systems Inc. (iLink), a systems integrator that has extensive experience in developing and deploying cloud-based IoT solutions. iLink... - May 08, 2019 - Deviceworx Technologies Inc.

Clutch Listed Seasia Infotech as the Top Mobile App Development Company As per the recent survey of Clutch (reputed review and rating platform), Seaisa Infotech has been listed in the top ten mobile application development companies. The post depicts the services offered by the company and the parameters on the basis of which the survey was conducted. - May 03, 2019 - Seasia Infotech

AD ON THE MOVE Follows Historical OOH Commitment to Promoting Public Safety Innovative Mobile Digital Billboard Provider Supporting the Cleveland Food Bank's "Harvest for Hunger." - May 01, 2019 - AdOnTheMove, LLC

Santé Magazine Supports Moonlight In Vermont Fundraiser for Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) For the fifteenth year, Santé is proud to be a media sponsor for PAVE’s largest annual fundraiser, Moonlight In Vermont, a walk-around food & wine tasting and wine auction. This year PAVE is adding spirits to the tasting and auction portions of the event which will take place Saturday,... - April 30, 2019 - Santé Media Group

Lookster.com Launches New Indiegogo Campaign to Help Develop a Neutral, Secure Search Engine Lookster is seeking to provide internet users with a comprehensive, secure, and responsive search engine that respects the privacy of its users. To help achieve this ambition, they have established an Indiegogo funding campaign to assist with development costs. Privacy is at the forefront of many internet... - April 08, 2019 - Lookster.com

XPAND K.K. Launches XPAND.CODES Reader App Multi-barcode reader that can read QR/XPAND/EAN Codes available on the App Store. - April 05, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

Amscreen Ships 3000th Digital Screen to Clear Channel as Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Business Booms Amscreen, led by Simon Sugar, continues to drive acceleration of the digital out-of-home market. Business expands into new international markets including France, Ireland, Denmark, Finland and Poland. - April 04, 2019 - Amscreen Group Ltd.

Condit Named Top 40 North American Trade Show Exhibit Designer EXHIBITOR Magazine has recognized Condit Exhibits as one of the top 40 trade show exhibit designers in North America. - March 16, 2019 - Condit Exhibits

Launch of First Mobile Digital Billboards Positioned on Rear of Tractor-Trailers New Nielsen study shows Out-of-Home Advertising (OOH) drives 4x more online activity per ad dollar spent than TV, radio and print. - March 14, 2019 - AdOnTheMove, LLC

New Mobile App Partnership Increases Availability of Add-to-List Technology AdAdapted and Chefling, AI Kitchen Assistant App, Team Together to Offer Add-to-List Technology to Even More Consumers. - March 01, 2019 - AdAdapted

XPAND K.K. Releases XPAND.CODES Reader JS A JavaScript multi-barcode reader that can read QR/EAN/UPC/XPAND Code without the need to download an app. - February 28, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions Named Women’s Business Enterprise Rising Star at Women’s Business Council – Southwest Annual Awards Gala The Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), recently named FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions as the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Rising Star, an award recognizing a newly-certified WBE who has demonstrated the highest degree of support for and involvement with WBCS as a new member. - February 14, 2019 - FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions

ADM Two Welcomes Karen Mathis to the Role of Creative / Special Projects Manager Karen has held positions in project management and graphic design. - February 13, 2019 - ADM Two

Seasia’s Proficient Team is Now Google Partner Certified Seasia Infotech, a leading name in providing the finest IT services, has achieved a milestone as their employees are now Google Partner Certified for their excellent services in the domain of finest internet marketing and development services. The company is currently serving as the top web and mobile... - February 06, 2019 - Seasia Infotech

ExhibitDay Announces Launch of Its Free Service for Exhibitors and Trade Show Teams ExhibitDay announces the Public Beta launch of its free service to help exhibitors track and manage their exhibits and discover new trade shows. - January 24, 2019 - ExhibitDay

CDS Gives 7 Points on How to get Digital Signage Right Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have worked with many companies and organisations and marketing agencies to help get Digital signage correct as it is not a simple case of putting up some displays and throwing some content together. Here CDS gives you 7 excellent ideas and advice on things to consider in order to optimise your Digital signage impact and generate business. - January 12, 2019 - Crystal Display Systems

Uniquely DC - Maryland Event Production Company Creates World's 2nd Largest Sitting Lincoln Statue for Events and Educational Programs Local Maryland Event Company Owner brings his inspiration from the Lincoln Memorial to the People. Peter Smith, owner of Uniquely DC in Gaithersburg, MD is a 35 year veteran of the special events and production industry having produced thousands of events around the world. After relocating to Maryland... - January 04, 2019 - Uniquely DC, LLC

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to EvenStart Foundation Digital Lion, a company specializing in Web and graphic design and development, is donating 10% of the year’s profits to EvenStart Foundation. - December 20, 2018 - Digital Lion Inc.

Ptex Group Named as One of Crain's "100 Best Places to Work in NYC" Ptex Group is proud to announce that they’ve been named as one of the “100 Best Places to Work in New York City” by Crain’s New York Business. The annual list recognizes companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement based on an employee survey and feedback... - December 13, 2018 - Ptex Group

Craft Beer Brewery Grind City Brewing Company Names Myndshift as Agency of Record Creative-Driven Shop Selected to Help Launch Memphis-Based Craft Beer Brewery - December 13, 2018 - Myndshift Integrated Advertising & Marketing

Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions from CDS Crystal Display Systems has updated its Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document with the latest products, developments and forthcoming products and technologies. - December 12, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Constellation Launch Event Artist Michelle Rouch of Tucson, AZ has been honored to participate with Founding Astronauts Leland Melvin, Anousheh Ansari, Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, along with Simon Kregar, Art Director at Constellation, at Kennedy Space Center in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Launch of Apollo 8 to the Moon and the inspiration of Earthrise. - December 11, 2018 - Artwork by Rouch

AdAdapted Drives Sales for Good Day Chocolate Supplement Brand with Mobile Advertising Add-to-List Solution AdAdapted’s mobile ad unit drove sales increase at large retailer for a chocolate supplement brand, Good Day Chocolate. - December 07, 2018 - AdAdapted

Shop'Round is a New Destination for Bargain Hunters from 'Round Magazine 'Round Magazine introduces Shop'Round, a new section devoted to coupon codes and discounts. - December 03, 2018 - Round Magazine

PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media

The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Offers New High-Tech AV Rental Solutions The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group now offers affordable rentals of the latest digital signage and video walls for trade show exhibits, corporate events and meetings nationwide. The TTNMG staff custom designs the video technology to work for the event, the space and the venue. TTNMG has partnered... - October 17, 2018 - The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group

Hibu Expands Voice Search Visibility for Local Businesses Hibu Inc recently announced that as of July 31st, business listing information of Hibu clients can now be found via voice search on Amazon Echo devices and Alexa-powered services. This adds to current voice search visibility for Hibu clients on Google Assistant and Apple’s Maps and Siri-enabled... - October 05, 2018 - Hibu

Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District Hires Karsh Hagan as Its New Integrated Marketing Agency The Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District (BID) and Karsh Hagan together announce that the BID has hired Karsh Hagan as its new marketing agency of record. Karsh Hagan will provide a full range of strategic marketing services which will focus on building upon Cherry Creek North’s reputation... - September 29, 2018 - KarshHagan

NYC Agency BrandTuitive Rebrands Nonprofit Episcopal Relief & Development BrandTuitive announces the rebranding of Episcopal Relief & Development. Engagement deliverables included a new logo, tagline, visual identity and messaging platform to better reflect the complex, expert work of this humanitarian NGO. - September 15, 2018 - BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive Renames Fast-Growing ZenCash to Reflect Its Commitment to Responsible PrivacyTM Branding in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology space is getting a lot of attention. NYC agency BrandTuitive provides new name, tagline, positioning and messaging to differentiate this game-changing blockchain brand. - September 03, 2018 - BrandTuitive

Crystal Display Systems (CDS) Introduces New and Unique Digital Signage to the Retail Arena CDS has brought high quality and reliable systems using some of the new technologies available including the Transparent Displays and showcase boxes to many brands and resellers to add that WOW factor to retail installations. - August 10, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems