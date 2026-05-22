Recent Headlines
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4. - January 03, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
PettingZoo.fun Debuts as a Go-to Resource for Parents Planning Family Farm Outings
The new free online directory offers state-by-state guides, interactive mapping, and an informational blog to help families across the U.S. discover local animal encounters. - October 28, 2025 - PettingZoo.fun
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Hosts Halloween Bash on October 25
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host its Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Families are invited for a festive day of themed crafts, science activities, costumes, and museum fun in a safe and playful setting. - October 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
“Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes opens at the Clyfford Still Museum
The Clyfford Still Museum’s collaborative exhibition, “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, co-curated with youth from the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation in Washington, is on view September 19, 2025, through May 10, 2026. - September 05, 2025 - Clyfford Still Museum
Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies. - August 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Gatemaster Technology Announces Strategic Integration with Intercard to Enhance Arcade and Attractions Management
Gatemaster Technology announces a strategic integration with Intercard, enabling seamless management of arcade and game card functions directly within Gatemaster's POS and mobile tools. This partnership streamlines operations for family entertainment centers, allowing staff to manage Intercard systems—like adding balances and time play—without switching platforms, enhancing guest experience and efficiency. - August 05, 2025 - Gatemaster Technology
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025
Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting. - May 13, 2025 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Frameworthy: Manchester – an Uplifting Celebration of Local Changemakers
Frameworthy is a movement dedicated to celebrating changemakers through powerful, uplifting, and inspirational art exhibitions at cultural venues, redefining who is honoured and exhibited in art. - February 21, 2025 - Frameworthy
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024
Arnaud Quercy will exhibit at Métamorphose 2024, an art fair showcasing 60+ artists exploring transformation through diverse mediums. Held at Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris from December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the event highlights themes of change and adaptation. Arnaud's work reflects his exploration of nature’s interplay with urban environments. The vernissage on December 26 (6 PM–10 PM) offers a chance to meet the artist. Free entry. - December 16, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines. - December 11, 2024 - 1000 North Sarasota
Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history. - November 27, 2024 - Xiomaro Art Studio
BPUB to Hold Touch-a-Truck Event at Children’s Museum
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will hold a Touch-a-Truck event in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMOB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - October 03, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant
From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present "Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting. - September 08, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils Dynamic New Website
The Children's Museum of Brownsville has launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the visitor experience. Key features include easy navigation, mobile optimization, an interactive events calendar, educational resources, and the ability to purchase memberships or make donations online. - August 24, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Cody Tilson Elevated to Chief Creative Officer at Experience Design Agency, Next/Now
Next/Now, a leading experience design agency, is proud to announce that former ECD, Cody Tilson, will now serve as Next/Now’s Chief Creative Officer. With a distinguished history of developing groundbreaking concepts, strategies, and teams, Cody has consistently pushed the creative boundary for Next/Now. Previous roles include design leadership at Digital Kitchen and Leviathan. - August 23, 2024 - Next/Now
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Debuts Steel Sculpture "Murmuration"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is thrilled to announce the launch of his inaugural steel sculpture, “Murmuration.” This work marks a transformative chapter in Quercy’s artistic evolution, highlighting his innovative techniques and commitment to exploring new creative frontiers with... - July 30, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Unveils New Diptych Creations: "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and... - July 15, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Bernie Taupin Enjoys an American Resurrection at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, TN
Bernie Taupin’s lifelong love for American history and pop culture comes to the fore in a new exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. The exhibit, titled An American Resurrection, will run from June 9 to July 14, 2024 and feature 25 of the artist’s major works. “We... - June 04, 2024 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
The Future is Here: Gatemaster Tech and Protect Group Partner to Redefine Guest Protection
This groundbreaking alliance between Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group redefines guest experience within the attractions industry. Attractions can now offer worry-free ticketing with Refund Protection, giving guests peace of mind while safeguarding their revenue. This innovative solution fosters stronger guest relationships and optimizes attraction income. Unlock a win-win for your business. - May 24, 2024 - Gatemaster Technology
New Exhibition at the Columbia Gorge Museum - Miss Molly's Voice
The Columbia Gorge Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a never-before displayed exhibition featuring quilts from the Hartsfield Family Collection: Miss Molly’s Voice: Freedom and Family Spoken in Fabric. This show features Miss Molly Barnes. Miss Molly was smart, creative, and used her quilting talents to document her life, communicate with her community, the Underground Railroad, and express unwavering love and commitment towards her family. Private, members only opening on June 1st. - May 10, 2024 - Columbia Gorge Museum
R-mb-rger Family Association Lauds Grit in Facing Challenges at 2024 Reunion
Family Gathers to Mark 42 Years as an Association, and 271 years in the US; surname variations include Romberger, Ramberger, Rumberger, Rambarger, Rombarger, Rumbarger. - April 18, 2024 - R-mb-rger Family Association
Exhibit A Gallery Presents "Idol Worship: The Detournements of Jeremy Saffer"
A Captivating Artistic Journey Through the Rebellious World of Rockstar Iconography - March 21, 2024 - Exhibit A Gallery
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center Receives a $30K Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to Tour Its Black History Quilting Exhibition
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in support of its Home, Heart, Heritage quilting project. Funding from the NEA will facilitate a 2-year, multi-state tour of the MACC’s themed quilts, which celebrate Black History. - February 01, 2024 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Unified Civic Monuments Project: Small Community Has Big Goals to Overcome Racial Divide Through the Power of Public Art
A group in Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, Michigan, is raising $850,000 to build the only collaborative, multi-city monuments honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - January 28, 2024 - Unified Civic Monuments Project
Mark Kostabi Exhibit Brings a Touch of Italy to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) welcomes renowned artist Mark Kostabi to the City By the Lake with a new exhibition that celebrates the City of Water. The exhibit, titled City of Enchantment: Mark Kostabi in Venice, will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 11, 2024, and feature 41 of the celebrated artist’s paintings. A true Renaissance man, Kostabi will also perform a selection of his original piano compositions during a Venetian Masquerade at the MACC on Jan. 20, 2024. - January 11, 2024 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
New Book “Shorelines,” from K.Co Press, Showcases the Texas Gulf Coast and Coastal Bend Regions
K.Co Press announces the release of “Shorelines,” a hardcover coffee table book that features coastal scenery, historical landmarks and arts and culture destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast and Coastal Bend. - January 10, 2024 - K.Co Press/K.Co Arts, LLC
Xiomaro's New York City Street Photography Returns to Glasgow Gallery
The work of New York artist Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-row) returns to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography with his “Ghost Walkers” image. The print is on view until December 23 as part of the “Masters of Street Photography” international exhibition. - December 03, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Gift Ideas for Readers and Travelers Highlight Destinations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and More, from K.Co Press
K.Co Press is an independent Dallas publisher whose coffee table books celebrate Texas and the surrounding region. Readers looking for 2023 holiday gifts from independent businesses would enjoy knowing about these books, which highlight historic architecture, natural beauty and art. Featured destinations include Route 66 attractions, Palo Duro Canyon, Marfa and points of interest on the Quanah Parker Trail. - November 16, 2023 - K.Co Press/K.Co Arts, LLC
Highlights of 1st Taiwan International Austronesian Art Triennial 2023
Presented by Indigenous Peoples Cultural Development Center, with Council of Indigenous Peoples and Ministry of Culture as advisors, the 1st edition of Taiwan International Austronesian Art Triennial (TIAAT) launches its grand opening on 28 October at Taiwan Indigenous Culture Park in Pintung,... - November 14, 2023 - Taiwan International Austronesian Art Triennial
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens: Festive Family Favorite Returns for 25th Year
The EmilyAnn Trail of Lights in Wimberley, TX features over 100 light displays across 8 acres of gentle, walkable trails. Along with the lights, the trail features live entertainment, concessions, warm Yule Log, visits with Santa, a train for small children, and lots of fun holiday memories to be made. - November 01, 2023 - EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens
A Journey of Love and Possibility Celebrating 19 Years of Compassion and Hope: The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley has been a beacon of hope for children in search of their forever homes for nearly two decades. This year, they are proud to celebrate their 19th anniversary, an incredible milestone in our mission to connect children with loving families. - October 28, 2023 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts
Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression. - October 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Introducing Nature's Playbook: A New App Inspiring Connection with the Great Outdoors
Nature's Playbook, a groundbreaking nature and travel application, has launched on the App Store. - October 12, 2023 - Nature's Playbook
Xiomaro's Street Photography and National Park Photos Are Exhibited
Xiomaro, an internationally exhibited photographer, is showcasing two new exhibits for Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing through the new year. - September 27, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Arnaud Quercy Creations Announces Participation in "Abstract" Online Exhibition by Las Laguna Art Gallery
Arnaud Quercy Creations, the visionary artist behind the remarkable artwork "Murmurs of Solitude - The Enigma of the Teenager," is thrilled to reveal his participation in the highly-anticipated "Abstract" exhibition hosted by the prestigious Las Laguna Art Gallery. - September 15, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Major Pablo Picasso Exhibit Opens in September at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
A collection of highly stylized ceramics, designed by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, the 20th century’s most lauded artist, will be on view at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. The exhibition, titled Master in Clay Part II, opens Sept. 17, 2023 and continues through Nov. 12, 2023. - September 12, 2023 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Arnaud Quercy Joins Artmajeur to Showcase His Artistic Creations. Discover His Work on the Platform for Art Sales
Renowned multidisciplinary artist Arnaud Quercy has partnered with Artmajeur, the esteemed online art platform. Through this collaboration, Arnaud now offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts worldwide to explore and acquire his one-of-a-kind artworks. - August 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
The Southern Delaware Chorale Holds Annual Member Recruitment and Voice Placement Event and Celebrates Receiving Grant Funding from the Delaware Division of the Arts
The Southern Delaware Chorale (SDC) will hold its annual member recruitment and voice placement event on Tuesday, August 29, 6 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine Street in Georgetown. New members can enjoy a potluck dinner, register for the season, and receive and sing music, as you meet the other sixty existing members that comprise the chorale and its ensemble group. - August 23, 2023 - Southern Delaware Chorale
Arnaud Quercy Creations Unveils the Fusion of Art and Robotics, Introducing Kinetic Cubist Sculpture and Painting
Arnaud Quercy Creations, a visionary in the world of artistry, proudly announces the successful development of a groundbreaking art process that merges traditional painting media (oil, acrylic, charcoal) and sculpture with cutting-edge robotics. Over the span of 2 years of research in his workshop, gradually transforming it into a high-tech lab, Arnaud Quercy has brought to life kinetic artworks that bridge the gap between the tangible and the temporal. - July 24, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States. - July 10, 2023 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center