PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Playwrights Local Announces World Premiere of “Live Bodies for Sale” Powerful new documentary play on the human trafficking crisis in Ohio written by Christopher Johnston. Directed by Terrence Spivey, the production runs November 22 through December 15 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. - October 02, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Playwrights Local Announces The 5th Annual Cleveland Playwrights Festival on October 12 Playwrights Local presents its fifth annual free festival of plays, workshops, and special sessions on October 12 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. - September 14, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Woodland Cultural Centre Announces New Curator of the Museum and Art Gallery Patricia Deadman announced as new Curator of the Woodland Cultural Centre to bring Indigenous Art and Culture to a national audience. - August 24, 2019 - Woodland Cultural Centre

Camping 4.0: Campstar is Now Available as the New Multiservice Platform Dedicated to Outdoor Holidays Campstar wants to solve all the needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Campstar's mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - July 26, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library’s... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Imagine Museum Announces New Exhibit, "PIVOT" Imagine Museum announced the opening of their new exhibition, “PIVOT,” which opens on Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 pm. The exhibit runs through December 22, 2019. PIVOT is the first open “call to artist” exhibition for Imagine Museum. They asked artists working in the glass medium... - June 29, 2019 - Imagine Museum

Timucuan Parks Foundation Celebrates Supporters of Preservation Parks Awards Presented During the 27th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony - June 29, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Playwrights Local Announces Its Annual Fundraiser: "Summer Rally 2019: Telling Our Story" Benefit for theater devoted to locally written works features storytelling, lunch, drinks, raffles, and more. Event held on Sunday, August 11 at Forest City Brewery in Cleveland. - June 05, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Edgar Allan Poe Appeals for Help in Letter Acquired by Poe Museum Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum

Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon PTSD War Veteran’s Art Exhibited at International Museums and Galleries A veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Marcus Jansen worked through PTSD with art therapy. His socially critical paintings are now shown in international museums and galleries. New River Fine Art in Ft. Lauderdale, FL opens "Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon," a solo exhibition of Jansen's post-apocalyptic paintings and installations on April 25, 2019. - April 19, 2019 - New River Fine Art

An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens - Presented by Blue Hill Fine Arts With the official arrival of spring, Blue Hill Fine Arts (https://www.artsy.net/blue-hill-fine-arts) along with their partner, Artsy.net, is pleased to present the online exclusive show “An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens,” April 8-21, 2019. This show uncovers into the world of abstract painting in China by Chinese artist Yan Jiang. - April 12, 2019 - Blue Hill Fine Arts

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Why Autumn Should be Your Time to Visit Patagonia Camp As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most beautiful... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp

Playwrights Local & Powerful Long Ladder Ensemble Present “Thiz Girlz Lyfe” Powerful new domestic drama set in Cleveland by emerging playwright Ernesta Jefferson. Directed by Terrence Spivey, the co-production runs May 3 through 18 at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts. - March 28, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Owens-Rogers Museum Birthplace of Ginger Rogers to Open April 3 The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911. - March 26, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Playwrights Local and the Young Playwrights Collective Present "Tatterhood" at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland Special first-look workshop production of a new musical with book and lyrics by Julia Fisher, music by Vickey McBride, and direction by Tammy Shanley. Performances run April 11 through 13 at the Creative Space at Waterloo Arts. - March 08, 2019 - Playwrights Local

Acclaimed Hollywood Hypnotherapist Opens First Hypnotherapy, Yoga, and Plant-based Retreat in the World Desert Reset, created and run by Cynthia Morgan, offers a sanctuary for relaxation, self-realization, and rejuvenation. - March 01, 2019 - Desert Reset

Texas Archive of the Moving Image Releases New, Free Online Exhibit Showcasing a Century of Texas Media Discoveries Scenic Route: Discoveries in Texas Film and Video, a new web exhibit from the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, offers a guided tour of highlights from the Texas Film Round-Up in celebration of the pioneering program's tenth anniversary. - February 21, 2019 - Texas Archive of the Moving Image

“Advancement of the Arts” Luncheon Benefits Local Schools’ Art Programs and Students The folks at the League are planning their 12th annual “Advancement for the Arts” luncheon, which will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00am, at the Lost Lake Country Club, 8300 SE Fazio Drive in Hobe Sound. This is their annual fundraiser to support part of their mission statement, which is to “support young artists through special funding, scholarships and youth programs.” - February 16, 2019 - Hobe Sound Fine Arts League

Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added a New Member to Its Board of Directors Jim Rienhardt will join the board made up of 12 members from throughout the community. - January 26, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Central Florida Youth Receives Everyday Young Hero Award for Exemplary Community Service This week, YSA recognized 16-year-old Benjamin Mack-Jackson of Clermont, Florida as an Everyday Young Hero for his work with the WWII Veterans History Project. Mack-Jackson’s work has had a huge impact on his community and has been expanding across the United States. As a teenager, he has dedicated a significant part of his life to educating his generation, and future generations not just about WWII, but about history, veterans, compassion, generosity, bravery, and giving back. - January 17, 2019 - WWII Veterans History Project

Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added Two New Members to Its Board of Directors Katie Mitura and Kathy Stark have joined the board of directors. - December 28, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Timucuan Parks Foundation Presents Awards to Supporters of Preservation Parks Awards presented during the 26th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony. - December 27, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Patagonia Camp Recognized as One of the Top Resorts in Chile by Condé Nast Travelers Patagonia Camp, Chile’s “glamping” destination, has been included in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler’s 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia Camp came in at number 13 in the best... - October 31, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Vietnam Women's Memorial to Commemorate 25th Anniversary Veterans Day weekend events set to honor women veterans of the Vietnam era - October 26, 2018 - Eastern National

Murphy’s Mercantile & Co. Opens in Columbia Murphy’s Mercantile, a new boutique gift shop in Columbia, opened its doors to locals and tourists alike. - October 19, 2018 - Murphy’s Mercantile

World Premiere of “Above and Beyond” & “The Silence” New one-act plays from Faye Sholiton and Robert Hawkes presented by Playwrights Local beginning November 2. - October 05, 2018 - Playwrights Local

Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at the... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Grover Cleveland Inaugural Ball Celebrates New Jersey History on November 10th The Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association and The Montclair Orchestra are pleased to invite the public to an interactive and opulent ball celebrating the 1883 Inauguration of President Grover Cleveland at the Upper Montclair Women's Club in Montclair, New Jersey on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 6:30pm. - September 14, 2018 - Grover Cleveland Birthplace

Patagonia Camp Opens New Season with Independence Day Package Days may be getting shorter in the U.S., but the end of the summer means the beginning of a new season for southern Chile’s unique “glamping” destination, Patagonia Camp. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, the property opens this September with... - August 23, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Playwrights Local Announces The 4th Annual Cleveland Playwrights Festival Fourth annual free festival of plays, workshops, screenings, and special sessions on September 29 at Waterloo Arts. - August 15, 2018 - Playwrights Local

Playwrights Local of Cleveland Announces Its Summer Rally on August 12 Live theater and music, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction, and more beginning at 3:00 pm at Nighttown. - July 13, 2018 - Playwrights Local

Playwrights Local and Dobama Theatre Announce World Premiere of "Down by Contact" New drama about the struggles of a retired quarterback and his family from playwright Les Hunter. Directed by Dale Heinen, the world premiere production runs August 17 through September 2 at the Tudor House of the Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. - July 11, 2018 - Playwrights Local

Ginger Rogers Festival and Museum Tour to be Held July 13-15, 2018 The Ginger Rogers Festival and museum tour will be held at three locations in Independence, Missouri July 13-15, 2018. The festival is a fundraiser for the new museum commemorating film legend Ginger Rogers' birth in 1911 at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri. - June 26, 2018 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Queer Cinema History to Present “Movies That Charmed” at Yellow Peril on Saturdays in April 2018 "Movies that Charmed" is presented by Emile Doll, Queer Cinema History. - April 09, 2018 - Yellow Peril Gallery

ENroute Communications Signs Patagonia Camp in Chile "Eco-Glamp" Property Confirms Public Relations Firm as Agency of Record in the United States. - March 16, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Charmed, Curated by Kyle Quinn, Presented by Raw Meat Collective at Yellow Peril Explorative, Queer group show curated by Kyle Quinn, founder of Raw Meat Collective. - March 11, 2018 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Mexico Tourism: The Most Thrilling Destinations and Attractions Recommended by Koox Diving Mexico has a wealth of popular tourism features from the sun and the beach to cuisine, architecture, cultural, and historic experiences. Take a look at modern Mexico tourism and the most thrilling destinations and attractions to visit. - March 03, 2018 - Koox Diving

SEAT Global Magazine March Issue Features Exclusive Interviews of Global Sport Executives The March issue of SEAT Global Magazine features exclusive sport executive interviews with Chris Freet (Sr. Associate AD-External Relations at University of Arkansas), Shane Harmon (Chief Executive at Westpac Stadium, New Zealand), Dan Migala (Chief Innovation Officer at 4Front) and Tom Halls (Head of Strategic Development at GFinity eSports, United Kingdom). - March 02, 2018 - SEAT, LLC

“Lifetime Achievement” Awarded to Bonnie Raitt, Legendary Guitarist and Singer The National GUITAR Museum announced that Bonnie Raitt, one of the most accomplished guitarists of the past 50 years, will receive its annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Raitt is only the eighth recipient of the award. Raitt’s musicianship spans four decades of popular music, from gritty blues... - February 19, 2018 - NGM