Since March 2020, the Museum's collection of historic and new toys, costumes and puppets have been sitting in boxes in a dark office space. But, guided by innovation and curiosity, the Museum has found new ways to meet their audiences where they are: their living rooms. Through the film Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends, the Museum now brings the wonders of the world of museums to audiences everywhere. In the past few months, the film has been accepted into 9 festivals. - March 13, 2021 - The Toy Museum of NY