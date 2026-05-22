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Within Museums
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Artist Arnaud Quercy Presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris
Arnaud Quercy presents “Research on Harmony” at Salon Metamorphose, Paris. Each painting translates a musical chord into color through ideamorphism. Halle des Blancs-Manteaux, December 26 – January 4. - January 03, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Hosts Halloween Bash on October 25
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host its Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Families are invited for a festive day of themed crafts, science activities, costumes, and museum fun in a safe and playful setting. - October 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
“Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes opens at the Clyfford Still Museum
The Clyfford Still Museum’s collaborative exhibition, “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, co-curated with youth from the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation in Washington, is on view September 19, 2025, through May 10, 2026. - September 05, 2025 - Clyfford Still Museum
Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies. - August 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025
Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting. - May 13, 2025 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Frameworthy: Manchester – an Uplifting Celebration of Local Changemakers
Frameworthy is a movement dedicated to celebrating changemakers through powerful, uplifting, and inspirational art exhibitions at cultural venues, redefining who is honoured and exhibited in art. - February 21, 2025 - Frameworthy
Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024
Arnaud Quercy will exhibit at Métamorphose 2024, an art fair showcasing 60+ artists exploring transformation through diverse mediums. Held at Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris from December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the event highlights themes of change and adaptation. Arnaud's work reflects his exploration of nature’s interplay with urban environments. The vernissage on December 26 (6 PM–10 PM) offers a chance to meet the artist. Free entry. - December 16, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history. - November 27, 2024 - Xiomaro Art Studio
BPUB to Hold Touch-a-Truck Event at Children’s Museum
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will hold a Touch-a-Truck event in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMOB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - October 03, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant
From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present "Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting. - September 08, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils Dynamic New Website
The Children's Museum of Brownsville has launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the visitor experience. Key features include easy navigation, mobile optimization, an interactive events calendar, educational resources, and the ability to purchase memberships or make donations online. - August 24, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Debuts Steel Sculpture "Murmuration"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is thrilled to announce the launch of his inaugural steel sculpture, “Murmuration.” This work marks a transformative chapter in Quercy’s artistic evolution, highlighting his innovative techniques and commitment to exploring new creative frontiers with... - July 30, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Unveils New Diptych Creations: "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon"
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and... - July 15, 2024 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
New Exhibition at the Columbia Gorge Museum - Miss Molly's Voice
The Columbia Gorge Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of a never-before displayed exhibition featuring quilts from the Hartsfield Family Collection: Miss Molly’s Voice: Freedom and Family Spoken in Fabric. This show features Miss Molly Barnes. Miss Molly was smart, creative, and used her quilting talents to document her life, communicate with her community, the Underground Railroad, and express unwavering love and commitment towards her family. Private, members only opening on June 1st. - May 10, 2024 - Columbia Gorge Museum
Exhibit A Gallery Presents "Idol Worship: The Detournements of Jeremy Saffer"
A Captivating Artistic Journey Through the Rebellious World of Rockstar Iconography - March 21, 2024 - Exhibit A Gallery
Xiomaro's New York City Street Photography Returns to Glasgow Gallery
The work of New York artist Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-row) returns to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography with his “Ghost Walkers” image. The print is on view until December 23 as part of the “Masters of Street Photography” international exhibition. - December 03, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
A Journey of Love and Possibility Celebrating 19 Years of Compassion and Hope: The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley has been a beacon of hope for children in search of their forever homes for nearly two decades. This year, they are proud to celebrate their 19th anniversary, an incredible milestone in our mission to connect children with loving families. - October 28, 2023 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts
Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression. - October 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Xiomaro's Street Photography and National Park Photos Are Exhibited
Xiomaro, an internationally exhibited photographer, is showcasing two new exhibits for Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing through the new year. - September 27, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Arnaud Quercy Creations Announces Participation in "Abstract" Online Exhibition by Las Laguna Art Gallery
Arnaud Quercy Creations, the visionary artist behind the remarkable artwork "Murmurs of Solitude - The Enigma of the Teenager," is thrilled to reveal his participation in the highly-anticipated "Abstract" exhibition hosted by the prestigious Las Laguna Art Gallery. - September 15, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Arnaud Quercy Joins Artmajeur to Showcase His Artistic Creations. Discover His Work on the Platform for Art Sales
Renowned multidisciplinary artist Arnaud Quercy has partnered with Artmajeur, the esteemed online art platform. Through this collaboration, Arnaud now offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts worldwide to explore and acquire his one-of-a-kind artworks. - August 28, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Arnaud Quercy Creations Unveils the Fusion of Art and Robotics, Introducing Kinetic Cubist Sculpture and Painting
Arnaud Quercy Creations, a visionary in the world of artistry, proudly announces the successful development of a groundbreaking art process that merges traditional painting media (oil, acrylic, charcoal) and sculpture with cutting-edge robotics. Over the span of 2 years of research in his workshop, gradually transforming it into a high-tech lab, Arnaud Quercy has brought to life kinetic artworks that bridge the gap between the tangible and the temporal. - July 24, 2023 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Defining Moments Canada Introduces New Project to Showcase and Share the Histories of 2SLGBTQ+ Communities Across Canada
On 1 April 2023, digital heritage organization Defining Moments Canada (DMC) embarked on their latest project, Proud to Be: Queer Canadian Histories of the 1960s-1970s. Over two years, this project will showcase diverse stories of queer people and communities across Canada by creating educational... - June 09, 2023 - Defining Moments Canada
Morris Museum Celebrates America's First Historical Park with Photographs by Xiomaro
A thought-provoking exhibition at New Jersey's Morris Museum showcases the photography of Xiomaro, a New York Artist. - May 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Morristown National Historical Park Installs Permanent Exhibit by Xiomaro
The rotating exhibition of fine art photographs celebrates the park's 90th anniversary. - April 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's Photography Returns to Connecticut's Legislative Office Building
Fine art photographs of the New England Trail on view to raise public awareness. - March 24, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Tim Tadder’s Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa) to Go on View at Avant Gallery
World-renown photographer Tim Tadder, who has become one of the pioneering voices of AI art, will unveil his version of the Mona Lisa at Avant Gallery’s booth at the forthcoming Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, March 23-26, 2023. With Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa), Tim Tadder... - March 19, 2023 - Avant Gallery
Xiomaro's Street Photography Goes on Display
Although the artist is still creating images of bucolic National Parks, Xiomaro's unusual and gritty urban images are gaining recognition and will be part of group exhibits in Connecticut and Scotland. - November 12, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden
The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil. - November 04, 2022 - Lauritzen Gardens
Eloa Jane Art & Design, a Small Business in Arkansas, Exhibited Eleven Artworks at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France
After immigrating to the US, artist Eloa Jane found in Northwest Arkansas a welcoming art community that helped to solidify her art style and signature. Her trajectory during the past nine years placed her in the world's heart of art, Paris, France. - September 17, 2022 - Eloa Jane Art & Design
Rediscovering a National Park
Morristown National Historical Park celebrates its upcoming 90th anniversary with a fine art photography exhibition by New York artist, musician, and author, Xiomaro. - May 20, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Gamble House Conservancy Appoints Alexandra Rasic to be Next Executive Director
The Gamble House Conservancy Board of Trustees is delighted to announce that Ms. Alexandra Rasic has been appointed the next Executive Director of The Gamble House Conservancy, the non-profit organization that administers The Gamble House, in Pasadena, CA. Rasic succeeds longtime Executive... - September 17, 2021 - The Gamble House
Larz Anderson Auto Museum Honored at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
The Larz Anderson Auto Museum was invited to show a car at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it won the award for “Most Well-Preserved Pre-War Car.” - August 26, 2021 - Larz Anderson Auto Museum
National Lighthouse Museum Presents the 11th Annual Lightkeeper’s Gala
The National Lighthouse Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, and display objects related to the history of lighthouses throughout the United States. On August 7, 2021, they are hosting their 11th Annual Lightkeeper’s Gala at the Historic Pavilion on the Terrace (est. 1835). Join them as they honor friends & supporters of lighthouses & the museum. If you are unable to attend, your support is greatly appreciated. Please see the details below for more information. - July 24, 2021 - National Lighthouse Museum
TSR Cuts Ties with Wonderfilled Inc.
Effective Thursday, July 8, 2021, Stephen Dinehart and Wonderfilled, Inc. have been released from the licensing agreement with TSR. TSR was serving solely as the publisher for Wonderfilled, Inc., and will not be able to provide any further product information regarding Wonderfilled, Inc., products... - July 12, 2021 - TSR LLC
TSR Appoints New Public Relations Officer; Responds to Social Media Mismanagement
TSR has replaced the individual that was serving as both social media manager and information technology manager for TSR and The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum. This individual was also the social media manager for Giantlands, Justin LaNasa, and Ernie Gygax. All posts on all social media accounts for... - July 09, 2021 - TSR LLC
The Stonehenge Enigma - Third Edition 2021 Published by ABC Publishing Group
The latest edition of The Stonehenge Enigma and an associated three-hour documentary is being released as a box set on the 21st June 2021. The book was first released in 2011 and was a best seller selling over seven thousand copies in its first weekend of publication, as it showed that our most... - June 18, 2021 - ABC Publishing Group
Grand Opening of California's Only Selfie Experience Gallery
Hashtag is California's only Selfie Experience Gallery that is coming to the Lake Elsinore Outlets. It features over 20 rooms and 40+ various themes as well as two 360 platforms on green screen. Hashtag also has an "adult area" 18+ and 21+ that features "adult themed" content. All themes are available for selfies and videos for all social media platforms. - June 02, 2021 - #Hashtag LLC
George Washington’s Encampment in New Jersey Gets Closer Look in Photography Exhibition
George Washington’s Revolutionary War encampment in New Jersey is the subject of a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs. The images were created by Xiomaro, a nationally-exhibited artist, under a commission from the U.S. National Park Service. The free exhibition will be on view from June 6 to July 31, 2021. - May 28, 2021 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Virtual Artists to Hold the Largest Ever Live Virtual Art Gallery
Over 300 paintings will be able to be viewed across several virtual art galleries that will enable prospective purchasers to walk around in real time, view the paintings and be able to chat in real time with the artists themselves who are depicted as digital avatars. - April 27, 2021 - Virtual Artists
"Where do We Go from Here - the Art of Hui Tian"
Artist Hui Tian will be exhibiting his art at NYC Arts Empire Gallery from May 15, through June 30. There is an Opening reception scheduled for May 15, 6pm. - April 21, 2021 - NYC Arts Empire
Curiosity & (Re)invention Takes Center Stage at The Toy Museum of NY
Since March 2020, the Museum's collection of historic and new toys, costumes and puppets have been sitting in boxes in a dark office space. But, guided by innovation and curiosity, the Museum has found new ways to meet their audiences where they are: their living rooms. Through the film Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends, the Museum now brings the wonders of the world of museums to audiences everywhere. In the past few months, the film has been accepted into 9 festivals. - March 13, 2021 - The Toy Museum of NY
A Global Day of Prayer Announced by Family of George Floyd March 8, 2021. Global Day of Prayer for Justice for George Floyd and Black Liberation.
Community Members and Family of George Floyd Join Forces for a Call to Prayer on March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis and Around the world. - March 04, 2021 - George Floyd Global Memorial