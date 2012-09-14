PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library’s... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Imagine Museum Announces New Exhibit, "PIVOT" Imagine Museum announced the opening of their new exhibition, “PIVOT,” which opens on Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 pm. The exhibit runs through December 22, 2019. PIVOT is the first open “call to artist” exhibition for Imagine Museum. They asked artists working in the glass medium... - June 29, 2019 - Imagine Museum

Edgar Allan Poe Appeals for Help in Letter Acquired by Poe Museum Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum

An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens - Presented by Blue Hill Fine Arts With the official arrival of spring, Blue Hill Fine Arts (https://www.artsy.net/blue-hill-fine-arts) along with their partner, Artsy.net, is pleased to present the online exclusive show “An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens,” April 8-21, 2019. This show uncovers into the world of abstract painting in China by Chinese artist Yan Jiang. - April 12, 2019 - Blue Hill Fine Arts

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Owens-Rogers Museum Birthplace of Ginger Rogers to Open April 3 The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911. - March 26, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Texas Archive of the Moving Image Releases New, Free Online Exhibit Showcasing a Century of Texas Media Discoveries Scenic Route: Discoveries in Texas Film and Video, a new web exhibit from the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, offers a guided tour of highlights from the Texas Film Round-Up in celebration of the pioneering program's tenth anniversary. - February 21, 2019 - Texas Archive of the Moving Image

Central Florida Youth Receives Everyday Young Hero Award for Exemplary Community Service This week, YSA recognized 16-year-old Benjamin Mack-Jackson of Clermont, Florida as an Everyday Young Hero for his work with the WWII Veterans History Project. Mack-Jackson’s work has had a huge impact on his community and has been expanding across the United States. As a teenager, he has dedicated a significant part of his life to educating his generation, and future generations not just about WWII, but about history, veterans, compassion, generosity, bravery, and giving back. - January 17, 2019 - WWII Veterans History Project

Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at the... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Grover Cleveland Inaugural Ball Celebrates New Jersey History on November 10th The Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association and The Montclair Orchestra are pleased to invite the public to an interactive and opulent ball celebrating the 1883 Inauguration of President Grover Cleveland at the Upper Montclair Women's Club in Montclair, New Jersey on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 6:30pm. - September 14, 2018 - Grover Cleveland Birthplace

Ginger Rogers Festival and Museum Tour to be Held July 13-15, 2018 The Ginger Rogers Festival and museum tour will be held at three locations in Independence, Missouri July 13-15, 2018. The festival is a fundraiser for the new museum commemorating film legend Ginger Rogers' birth in 1911 at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri. - June 26, 2018 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Queer Cinema History to Present “Movies That Charmed” at Yellow Peril on Saturdays in April 2018 "Movies that Charmed" is presented by Emile Doll, Queer Cinema History. - April 09, 2018 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Charmed, Curated by Kyle Quinn, Presented by Raw Meat Collective at Yellow Peril Explorative, Queer group show curated by Kyle Quinn, founder of Raw Meat Collective. - March 11, 2018 - Yellow Peril Gallery

“Lifetime Achievement” Awarded to Bonnie Raitt, Legendary Guitarist and Singer The National GUITAR Museum announced that Bonnie Raitt, one of the most accomplished guitarists of the past 50 years, will receive its annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Raitt is only the eighth recipient of the award. Raitt’s musicianship spans four decades of popular music, from gritty blues... - February 19, 2018 - NGM

National Park Service Presents Photography Exhibition on George Washington’s Headquarters to Celebrate Presidents Day The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park kicks off Presidents Day with the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro, curated by Jude M. Pfister, D.Litt, the park’s Chief of Cultural Resources. For a free limited edition exhibit ebook of photographs visit www.xiomaro.com. - January 31, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

New Exhibition on Multiculturalism at Fredericton Region Museum A new exhibition on Multiculturalism in Fredericton and Central New Brunswick along with free admission to the Museum on August 20th. - August 11, 2017 - Fredericton Region Museum

Here, Where the Tweets Turn Into Pearls by Andrew Paul Woolbright at Yellow Peril As representations of figures transformed into monsters of love, the Shrinebeasts in 'Here, where the tweets turn into pearls' utilize bathos, heroic history painting, and the visual language of romanticism as guidance to engineer a reality that reexamines a previous time through alternate reality. - August 08, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Exhibit - The Courageous: Our Heroes The Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago (UNM) will open a travelling exhibition from Ukraine The Courageous: Our Heroes to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine. An unprecedented exhibition and first time collaborative project with the Heavenly Hundred Heroes – the Revolution of Dignity Museum (Maidan Museum) in Kyiv, Ukraine and support of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago. - August 06, 2017 - Ukrainian National Museum

The Baseball Heritage Museum Appoints Executive Director The Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Gaynier as Executive Director. Gaynier is a consultant with the organization leadership firm creativechange.biz and is an experienced transitional leader for organizations seeking operational improvement and sustainable... - August 04, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

Larry Doby Programs at the Baseball Heritage Museum A month of programming celebrating the life and legacy of Larry Doby on the 70th anniversary of his becoming the second African American player in Major League baseball. - June 27, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

Smithsonian Instutution Latinos and Baseball Collection Event at the Baseball Heritage Museum The Smithsonian is coming to Cleveland to review artifacts and stories relating to Latino Baseball across the US and Puerto Rico. - June 26, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

Construction of the Bill Monroe Museum Needs a Final Push With ground having been broken on May 22nd, the Bill Monroe Museum is becoming reality. Today, the Bill Monroe Museum launched a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. This is in response to a need for funds to finish the build-out of the inside of the building. While the building... - June 21, 2017 - Bill Monroe Museum

"DISCOurse #3: Velvet Rope" by Bradley Wester at Yellow Peril Wester’s third iteration of the impact of early disco on queer identity is generously supported by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant. - June 19, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

NASTY WOMEN AND BAD HOMBRES - an Exhibit of Bronze and Wax Sculptures About Our Times From May 1 to May 6, Peruvian-born New York Sculptor, Oscar Garcia, will present “NASTY WOMEN AND BAD HOMBRES,” an exhibit showcasing the Wax and Bronze work of more than 30 New-York–based sculptors, also known as “The ASL Bronze Artists.” The exhibit is dedicated to the past, present and future women and immigrants who have the courage to pursue their dreams against all odds. Opening reception is May 2, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Phyllis Harriman Mason Gallery, 215 W 57th St, NY NY 10019. - April 10, 2017 - ASL Bronze Artists

EDACITY by Artist Naomi Campbell at Yellow Peril Curated by Susanne Karbin, EDACITY further develops Naomi Campbell’s exploration of the fragile relationship between food production and environmental sustainability. - March 29, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Affirmation // Afirmación at Peligro Amarillo, Yellow Peril's Outpost in Santurce, Puerto Rico Curated by Bettina Pérez Martinez, Affirmation // Afirmación features local artists from Puerto Rico examining both internal and external forms of diverse political resistance through their work. The exhibition seeks to question the relationship of gender and the tension of the current political climate that affects both Puerto Rico and the rest of America. - March 29, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Yellow Peril Gallery Presents Kathryn Parker Almanas at ART ON PAPER 2017 During Armory Arts Week Featuring photographs and sewn work from Kathryn Parker Almanas that “investigate destruction and healing within the body and the terrors and pleasures of embodiment, often drawing ideas from the medical world.” - February 19, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Yellow Peril Gallery Presents Toby Barnes at VOLTA NY 2017 During Armory Arts Week “The Pull of Things” by Toby Barnes is an exploration of the senses and memory in the carving out of the sacred in the everyday. - February 13, 2017 - Yellow Peril Gallery

"Strategic Ambiguity" by Hao Ni at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce Peligro Amarillo / Santurce is pleased to present Strategic Ambiguity by New York-based Taiwanese artist Hao Ni, featuring an eclectic series of mixed media installations, sculptures and video, from December 2016 – January 2017. The opening reception is Saturday, December 17, at Calle Cerra 627... - November 24, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Adult Swim: Cocktails & Cosmonauts on Saturday, Nov. 19 Get Your Hands on Real Moon Rocks, Experience Space through Virtual Reality, and Meet a Microscopic Water Bear at the Museum’s Next Adult Swim: Cocktails & Cosmonauts on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-10pm - November 02, 2016 - Hands On Children's Museum

USS Lexington Museum Unveils First F9F-8 Cougar Painted Pink in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Disney Paint Trick Used on First Ever Pink F9F-8 Cougar - October 19, 2016 - USS Lexington

Explore Liquid Nitrogen, Homebrew, Cheese, and Bugs at the Museum’s Adult Swim: Science of Eats - Sept 30 Hands On Children’s Museum is once again offering playtime for adults at the museum with Adult Swim: Science of Eats – Friday, Sept 30 from 7-10 p.m. The late night event for adults 21+ is a chance to sample local bites & brews and learn about the science behind the foods we eat. - September 22, 2016 - Hands On Children's Museum

"Uonderland" by Raquel Paiewonsky at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce New work explores landscape, architecture and social metaphor / fantasy - September 22, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery

"Stitching Mona" and "Manuscript:Word Drawings" by Jessica Deane Rosner at Yellow Peril Two distinct exhibits by Jessica Deane Rosner, featuring an “intensely personal” installation about her mother’s state of mind and 13 narrative drawings about an unexpected crisis. - September 01, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery

Simba La La: World Music for Children CD Release Erie Art Museum Invites the Community to a World Music CD-Release Party for Families. - August 27, 2016 - Erie Art Museum

Confluence: Twelve Collaborations at The Morgan Conservatory Confluence: Twelve Collaborations merges the work of accomplished papermakers with select artists August 12th - September 16th - July 29, 2016 - The Morgan Conservatory

"Visible Forces" by Rodrigo Nava at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce Nava to present small-scale studies of his expanded forms, a series of collagraph prints and frescos inspired by textures and shapes of vessels and other objects of his home and studio. - July 28, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery

"The Intimate Collection" by Kathryn Parker Almanas at Yellow Peril Exhibition includes sewn works and photographs that explore "the pleasures and confusion of intimacy and the body." - July 10, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery

New Exhibit Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Ray Gun The Classic Toy Museum in Burlingame, California is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the "ray gun." The toy ray gun exhibit opens officially on July 12, 2016. - July 08, 2016 - Classic Toy Museum

The Modernistics (Peter H. Bloom, Flute; Mark Leighton, Guitar; Ted Powers, Guitar, Vocals, Tap; Pamela Powers, Vocals/Tap): Up-Tempo Song and Dance, Sizzling Bebop in NH The Modernistics are the versatile and virtuosic duo of Peter H. Bloom, flute; Mark Leighton, guitar with the acclaimed singing/tap dancing team of Ted Powers, guitar, ukulele, vocals and tap; and Pamela Powers, vocals and tap. The group will perform Great American Songbook favorites and the best of bebop in Gorham, Colebrook and Claremont NH August 4, 5 and 6. - July 06, 2016 - Americas Musicworks

Reception & Talk for Night with Juror Sean Corcoran Night Exhibition and Events - Exhibition: June 17 – July 23, 2016 Free, Public Welcome; Artist Talks: July 1, 5:30-6:00 Free, Public Welcome; Reception: July 1, 6:00-9:00 Free, Public Welcome - June 25, 2016 - The Center for Fine Art Photography

The Erie Art Museum Presents a New Main Gallery Exhibition on July 27, 2016: "I Think I Found It Upside Down," a Solo Exhibition by Dietrich Wegner "I Think I Found It Upside Down" Solo exhibition by Dietrich Wegner. Main Gallery. July 27 – November 20, 2016. The ephemeral beauty of a mushroom cloud is frightening; it floats, delicate and blooming, but chaotic and utterly destructive. It is this conflicted experience—a contradiction between what our eyes enjoy and what our mind knows—that Dietrich Wegner’s work evokes in the viewer. - June 18, 2016 - Erie Art Museum

"After the Shadow" by Ruth Dealy at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce Exhibition of recent paintings exploring the feminine gaze and landscapes, presented with the participation of René Morales, Curator, Pérez Art Museum Miami. - June 05, 2016 - Yellow Peril Gallery