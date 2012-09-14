PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

Vincell Studios Announces the Release of the Latest Escape Adventure Game, The Lost Temple Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store. The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide

Superior Group VIP Releases Bitcoin Instant Payments SuperiorShare has announced that the brands it represents in Superior Casino, 24VIP Casino and 888Tiger Casino will now process Bitcoin payments instantly. The popular digital currency has seen an astonishing rise over the last years and players from all parts of the globe are using this cryptocurrency... - July 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

Meet the New Face of Sherwood Valley Casino, TV Celebrity and World Traveler Barry Weiss Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that media celebrity and world-famous collector Barry Weiss has entered into a marketing agreement to be the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the off-beat Northern Californian casino, located next to Hwy. 101 in the town of Willits, California. The local’s... - June 12, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Ascensus Interactive's Flagship Poker Brand PCFPoker is Now Live on the Microgaming Poker Network London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Surebet247 Bet Builder; The New Deal for Punters Nigeria’s leading sports betting company has blazed the trail as usual by being the first to introduce the bet builder feature in Nigeria. Surebet247 (Chess Plus Internation Ltd) introduced the bet builder feature with other unique features like the Pulse Bet, Action Bet and Fast market. - April 10, 2019 - ChessPlus International Limited

Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 23 Performance The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Group WAR to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6 WAR, the multi-platinum-selling funk group that has blended its unique harmonies, multiple musical genres and message of brotherhood for almost five decades, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 19 at... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Set for April 26-28 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $45,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on April 26-28. The tournaments begin on Friday, April 26 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000 guaranteed event. - March 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Superior Group Acquires 888 Tiger Casino Superior Gaming Group, operator of the finest online casinos in the industry in SuperiorCasino.com and 24VIP.com, has announced the acquisition of 888 Tiger Casino. - March 08, 2019 - SuperiorShare

UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Brings Water to Pygmy Ugandan Tribe UFC Champion Cris Cyborg joins forces with Justin Wren's Fight for the Forgotten to bring drinkable water to a refugee tribe of Batwa Pygmies in Uganda, Africa. - March 02, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

StarLadder and LOOT.BET Collaborate to Host CS:GO Analytical Show Consisting of Top Talents StarLadder, the largest esports operator in CIS, and LOOT.BET, a world-leading esports bookmaker, launched a joint analytical and entertainment broadcast “LOOT.BET Show” dedicated towards major Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. The show is hosted by most popular Russian speaking talents... - February 26, 2019 - Livestream Ltd.

Tournament Prizes Set for March 22-24 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $75,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $45,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on March 22-24. The tournaments begin on Friday, March 22 at 11:15 a.m. with a $20,000 guaranteed event. - February 16, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

SuperiorShare Launches New In-House Affiliate Program The new Affiliate Program has been built around the concept of simplicity, flexibility and adaptability. - February 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

Bad Company Joins Pala Casino's Exciting Summer Concert Series Line-Up One of the most acclaimed bands of the classic rock era, Bad Company has joined Pala Casino’s upcoming summer concert series. The event will be held outdoors in Pala’s Starlight Theater. An outdoor amphitheater seating 2,400 guests, the Starlight Theater combines the natural beauty of the Palomar Mountains, and the canopy of open skies, with the excitement and energy of world-class live entertainment. - January 21, 2019 - Pala Casino Spa Resort

Former Opponents Inside the UFC Cage Unite for an Event Aimed at Empowering Women Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg meets ex opponent Leslie Smith for an event aimed at empowering women taking place Valentine's Day Weekend in Orange County, Huntington Beach California. - January 19, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia 123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited

Sherwood Valley Casino Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Employees In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the casino’s... - January 16, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15-18, in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $67,500 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $40,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 15-18. The tournaments begin on Friday, Feb. 15 at 11:15 a.m. - January 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations 2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Eight Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Employees Graduate from 2018 Culinary Advancement Program Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its third Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of eight employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 17 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet. There were 45 applicants to the program, 14 were chosen and eight... - December 20, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Announces Three More Acts for 2019 Country music star Gary Allan, who has topped the charts for more than 20 years with his unique vocals and lyrics, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. R&B legends Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, who have teamed for several R&B hits,... - December 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming in January at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $40,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on January 25-27. The tournaments begin on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000-guaranteed event. - December 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Giving Away “Tiny Home” and “Tiny Cabin” At Sherwood Valley Casino, they think you will be “floored” by this phenomenal new giveaway as they are the only casino in the country giving away a tiny home and a tiny cabin for the holidays. - December 06, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Employees Donate to Northern California Fire Relief Efforts In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes in December and Christmas Day Play Available at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room December will feature seven no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with more than $50,000 in guaranteed prizes across two weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room from Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 28-31. For the first time, Dover Downs will be open for gaming every day in December, including Christmas... - November 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

R&B Superstar and Grammy-Nominee Johnny Gill to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, March 15 Johnny Gill, one of the top R&B singers of all-time and a two-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and can be purchased at doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range... - November 14, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sherwood Valley Tribe Names Broderick New GM, Brings Award Winning Experience and Creativity After an extensive national search, the Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians Tribal Council recently announced they selected Michael J. Broderick as General Manager of Sherwood Valley Casino. - October 23, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media

Enjoy Guaranteed Prizes During Thanksgiving Weekend Tournaments on Nov. 23-25 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will feature three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $45,000-guaranteed prize pool, at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s championship tournament weekend from Nov. 23-25. The $45,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday,... - October 17, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Gamble On Podcast #10: G2E, New Mexico Sports Betting, RG Network (with Cal Spears) Gamble On, a weekly podcast hosted by USBets Managing Editor Eric Raskin and Senior Analyst and Pulitzer Prize finalist John Brennan, returns with on-the-scene reporting from the G2E conference in Las Vegas, analysis of New Mexico’s surprise entry into sports betting, and DraftKings’ first live championship in the sports wagering space, plus a conversation with RotoGrinders CEO Cal Spears about the launch of the RG Network. - October 14, 2018 - USBets

Legendary Arena Rock Band Loverboy to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Feb. 15 Loverboy, the Canadian rock band known for hits “Working for the Weekend,” “Turn Me Loose,” and “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. - October 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Gaming Technology Group Presents Vast Array of Gaming System & Kiosk Solutions at G2E, Including Biometrics & Enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with Exciting Content Gaming Technology Group (GTG), a leader in advanced, affordable systems for Casinos, Tribal Gaming and Slot Routes, today announced their gaming system solutions and kiosks that will be showcased at G2E 2018, Booth #2836. GTG will also introduce a Biometric fingerprint login, with advanced Biometrics technology. This anonymous biometric login capability, combined with greatly enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with exciting content, makes GTG’s product line a winning combination. - October 06, 2018 - Gaming Technology Group

Guaranteed Prizes Available During Oct. 19-21 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next championship tournament weekend from Oct. 19-21. The $25,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at... - September 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Pearl Oyster Grill, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s New Seafood Restaurant, Ribbon Cutting September 12 Pearl Oyster Grill, a premier seafood restaurant, will be the latest addition to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s dining offerings and will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on September 12. The new eatery, which Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will own and operate, will add 60-80 jobs... - September 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Named a Delaware Top Workplace for Tenth Consecutive Year Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is once again honored to announce its selection as one of Delaware’s Top Workplaces for 2018, as published by The News Journal. This is the tenth consecutive year Dover Downs Hotel & Casino has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware. The placement is... - August 30, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

24VIP Casino Announces Its Presence in Latin America and the Entire Spanish-Speaking World The Superior Share casino group continues to increase its international presence in response to the constant growth of online casino players in Latin America and other Spanish-speaking markets. With this in mind, and just as Superior Casino has done for many years, 24VIP Casino announces its new version... - August 19, 2018 - SuperiorShare

Grammy Award-Nominee R&B Singer Joe to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 7 Joe, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer who has wowed audiences for more than 25 years with his soulful ballads and deliveries, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com. - August 15, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Boom Fantasy Crowns First "Boom Streaks" Champion, Daily Fantasy Insider CEO Justin MacMahan Wins $10,000 from $1 Entry Fee Boom Fantasy, a leading innovator in the daily fantasy sports industry, announced today that its latest gameplay innovation, Boom Streaks, has produced its first $10,000 winner. The $10,000 champ was none other than established DFS pro Justin MacMahan, who also heads up the growing fantasy contest site... - August 06, 2018 - Boom Fantasy

Guaranteed Prizes During Aug. 10-12 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $15,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from Aug. 10-12. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, Aug. 10, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed, $100... - July 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino