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Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
ATSwins Surpasses 1,400 Users and Launches 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide
ATSwins.ai, an artificial intelligence–powered sports analytics platform, has surpassed 1,400 registered users and introduced its 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide. The milestone highlights the platform’s expanding user base and continued focus on delivering actionable, data-driven insights as... - November 03, 2025 - ATSwins
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
X-faces Brings Fast, Data-Driven Identity Verification to iGaming Operators
X-faces helps operators cut losses by uniting instant KYC, fraud prevention and behavioural analytics. Already adopted by major platforms, it reduced fraudulent affiliate traffic by 75%, protecting revenues and building player trust while keeping onboarding seamless. - September 25, 2025 - X-faces
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Now Ranked Top 10 in Professional Boxing
17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is the current Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Arts World Champion and following her recent Boxing win over Precious Harris McCray is now ranked top 10 in the world at Super Welterweight in professional boxing. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs. - April 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later. - March 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's). - March 09, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez. - February 24, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Introducing Community-Driven Content Creation and Fact-Checking at cryptogambling.com
Multibrands Digital announces community-centric content features at cryptogambling.com and invites the public to be part of the incentivized launch phase (Q2 2025). - February 21, 2025 - Multibrands Digital
UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester. - December 23, 2024 - UnrealKingdoms
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Casino Marketing Boot Camp Announces Signature Event in New Orleans: A 360-Degree Approach to Casino Marketing
Registration is now open for Casino Marketing Boot Camp's annual signature event in New Orleans. - November 16, 2024 - J Carcamo & Associates
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
CasinoAllianz Introduces AI-Powered Feature to Enhance Player Experience and Promote Responsible Gambling
CasinoAllianz has launched a new AI-powered feature designed to enhance the online gaming experience by offering personalized game recommendations. The technology also includes safeguards to promote responsible gambling, reflecting CasinoAllianz's commitment to player safety and innovation in the gaming industry. This development represents an important advancement in how players interact with online gaming platforms. - September 05, 2024 - CasinoAllianz
U.S.-Based 10 Ten Gaming Launches SmilesCasino.com
Los Angeles, California, September 3, 2024: 10 Ten Gaming has announced the launch of SmilesCasino.com, a new social casino poised to transform social casino gaming. - September 05, 2024 - 10 Ten Gaming
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
How BetVictor is Focused on Sustainability in Online Gambling
As a leading online casino gaming company, BetVictor is acutely aware of the evolving landscape of the industry. In the UK, where online gambling plays a significant role in entertainment, the push toward sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity. BetVictor believes that adopting... - August 05, 2024 - BetVictor
Spinberry LTD Partners With Caesars Digital
Spinberry LTD. partners with Caesars Digital to launch unique features including Spectacular Link, Feature Spin, and more on Caesars Digital iGaming platforms. - August 02, 2024 - Spinberry LTD
Luckaton Launches $LUKT Token Presale: Next Big Opportunity in 100x Stake-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming
Luckaton, a pioneering blockchain gaming platform, has officially launched its $LUKT token presale on July 21, 2024. As an innovative play-to-earn (P2E) platform, Luckaton revolutionizes gaming by quantifying and harnessing personal luck. During the presale, 50% of $LUKT tokens will be available, offering early investors an exclusive opportunity before the decentralized exchange (DEX) listing. - July 25, 2024 - Luckaton
The Bliss-Box Bridge Takes the Power of Bliss-Box Adapters to a Console
Bliss-Box with its impressive compatibility is set to elevate its offerings. The company is designing new methods to configure, enable wireless functionality, and expand its capabilities. Why limit all this Bliss to a computer? The Bridge allows any controller to be used on any console. This is made possible because the Bliss-Box utilizes LLAPI to transmit data over the USB lines. - July 15, 2024 - Bliss-Box LLC
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
UK Gambling Industry Reaches £15 Billion: New Report Contextualizes This Staggering Figure
The UK gambling industry is valued at £15 billion, surpassing major economic sectors and highlighting its substantial economic impact. - May 29, 2024 - Kabono
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Wintoro Sportsbook Elevates the Gaming Experience by Adding Two Cutting-Edge Casino Software Providers
Wintoro Sportsbook, a leading name in the online gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the integration of state-of-the-art casino software, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its valued patrons. In response to the ever-growing demands of our diverse player community, Wintoro Sportsbook... - January 11, 2024 - Wintoro
DSPYT - CodeVerse - Shaping the Future of Programming, Data Science, and Blockchain
Data science, blockchain, DSPYT community, decentralized autonomous organization, programming, prediction accuracy, AI success, Synthetix, DeFi, blockchain cybersecurity, CBDCs, technologies. - December 25, 2023 - DSPYT DAO
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA
Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com. - November 13, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
RealCappers.com Revolutionizes UFC and MMA Fan Engagement with Innovative Mobile App
Capitalizing on UFC's Surge and Anticipating Wider Sports Betting Regulation in the US - October 01, 2023 - AP3 LLC dba RealCappers.com