Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg