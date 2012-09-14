PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event.
In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE
Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.
The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe
Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions
rĀthe will launch its patent pending mobile app in step with US Labor Day.
"Few labor like authors do over every aspect of their work," says founder Emily Maxx.
rĀthe mobile app creates 625-word episodes from whole stories provided by authors through their content management portal. - August 26, 2019 - rathe
Real estate agents and brokers can now automatically display their listings on the websites of "partner" businesses at the flick of a switch. - August 08, 2019 - XML2U.com
Until now, sharing listings through an MLS has meant sharing everything, with everyone, and with a fixed fee split. But that's all in the past - ChoiceMLS is a new platform for sharing listings with (or from) chosen business partners without the expense or complication of extra website development. - July 10, 2019 - XML2U.com
rĀthe launches author portal to accept Books, Novellas, and Short Stories starting July 4th at the stroke of noon central time. - July 03, 2019 - rathe
Mobile app rĀthe says it will unbind books and release their stories to mobile phone users - a little at a time. - June 10, 2019 - rathe
The U.S. Women's Business Network and The Edge, in partnership with the Women of AT&T, honors Rose Battle of UMMI Agency with the first Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award at their 2019 annual Women's Day Luncheon. - May 10, 2019 - UMMI Agency
God’s House of Hip Hop on Dash Radio becomes the first 24/7 digital Christian Hip Hop (CHH) & Gospel Hip Hop Radio Station to win the prestigious Stellar Award. Trailblazing new paths for the Christian/Gospel hip hop genre by becoming the first all faith-based hip hop station in the history... - April 19, 2019 - GH3
An honest and detailed app reviewing service in the form of a blog including test screenshots and backlinks to your app store listing. - April 18, 2019 - 411Writers
Amscreen, led by Simon Sugar, continues to drive acceleration of the digital out-of-home market. Business expands into new international markets including France, Ireland, Denmark, Finland and Poland. - April 04, 2019 - Amscreen Group Ltd.
HelpfulLifeSteps.com now has over 20 mini-apps in your free shopping and personal development mobile assistant.
Available for mobile web and Android, HelpfulLifeSteps.com has apps mini-apps ranging from local store coupons, a budgeting wizard, happy thoughts, image gallery, music player, shopping lists,... - March 27, 2019 - Soaring Services LLC
As a partner with one of the most recognized companies in the world, Pushnami will receive business, technical, sales, and marketing resources that will better help them serve their customers. - March 25, 2019 - Pushnami
Bo Barker again nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance for “One Voice Awards”; Iowa-based Voice Actor, one of 6 short-listed nominees world-wide; Category Winner to be announced May 11th in London, U.K. - March 20, 2019 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
The Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), recently named FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions as the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Rising Star, an award recognizing a newly-certified WBE who has demonstrated the highest degree of support for and involvement with WBCS as a new member. - February 14, 2019 - FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions
Search Berg enables businesses to maximize their online reach using cost-efficient, customized SEO strategies. “One Strategy Does not Fit All. This is why all types of businesses and companies work with us to ensure that they’re maximizing their revenue every quarter through lead generation, online visibility, social interaction and engagement and strong branding.” – Search Berg - February 01, 2019 - Search Berg
A professional writing service to help apps rank better and engage more customers. - January 25, 2019 - 411Writers
Helm, LLC, a leading service provider of Brand Marketing and Merchandising, Technology Solutions, Publications, and Third-Party Fulfillment solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Mopar brand merchandising program (www.wearmopar.com). Mopar will become the seventh FCA brand to be featured... - November 06, 2018 - Helm LLC
PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media
Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats
WatchUGot is a fast growing startup that is looking to combine the fun of internet challenges, with the spirit of charitable giving. - October 05, 2018 - WatchUGot
Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival benefiting the Center for Hearing and Speech (CHS) announces today, that Astros’ player Chris Devenski will act as the festival’s celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Devenski will collaborate with the Center for Hearing and Speech for various marketing... - September 27, 2018 - The Center for Hearing and Speech
Marcella was in born in The Hague in The Netherlands, she is 30 years old and she helps people to achieve their goal and live from their passion. - September 22, 2018 - Synergy For Music
Allied Technical Solutions (ATS), a division of Allied Technical Sales, announces a major overhaul of their Specification Information System, The ATS Spec Tool. The American Society for Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Expo at the Georgia World Trade Center in Atlanta, Georgia, ATS will unveil the improvements to the ATS Spec Tool. - September 13, 2018 - Allied Technical Solutions
Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie celebrates one million photos as he continues to innovate within the field of photography. Blending technical skill with creativity, the Las Vegas based company specializes in a myriad of genres--from events and portraits to headshots. This significant milestone... - March 27, 2018 - Christian Purdie Photography
Pixel Mags, Inc. and Phil Steele Publications, publisher of Phil Steele’s College, Pro, and FCS Preview Magazines – one of the most trusted sources for American Football analysis – reached the agreement to make all titles available on multiple newsstands through digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - March 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags
Bo Barker nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance in inaugural “One Voice Awards”; Iowa-based Voice Actor one of 8 global nominees; Category Winner to be unveiled April 28th at London, UK event. - March 02, 2018 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
ClearBridge Media Consulting, which recently became Clearbridge Branding Agency, announced that Kevin Pustizzi has been appointed President of the newly-formed company.
ClearBridge Media Consulting recently formed an alliance with Wingspan Advertising, a 15-year old advertising agency in Washington... - February 27, 2018 - Clearbridge Branding Agency
On February 9th, 2018, Allied Technical Solution (ATS), a division of Allied Technical Sales Inc. hosted their second annual Hat-Trick for Humanity event in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The event featured a series of 3-on-3 hockey games, on a outdoor ice rink build at the Toronto head office,... - February 17, 2018 - Allied Technical Solutions
Magazine FACT is the largest Russian-language magazine, published in California.Pixel Mags, Inc. and American Russian Media, Inc. publisher of FACT Magazine have reached the agreement to make FACT Magazine available on Readr – the flagship app of digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - February 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags
ATS Spec Tool, a free timesaving Specification Information System that connects the design community with specs from leading manufacturers' celebrates being online for 10 years. - December 22, 2017 - Allied Technical Solutions
Amscreen has agreed a new deal with Romag, a leading glass manufacturer, to optimise viewability and durability of their outdoor screen products. - December 01, 2017 - Amscreen Group Ltd.
Seasoned & diverse experts from film, TV, marketing, arts and advertising join together to lead creative services at Lunch. - November 27, 2017 - Lunch Inc.
To provide support to the several Canadian publishing partners, Pixel Mags has added Canadian Currency support to their Branded Webstand. - November 19, 2017 - Pixel Mags
Digital screens are being built in partnership with Amscreen; Powered by Play IQ - Intelligent scheduling & content management. - November 12, 2017 - Amscreen Group Ltd.
Boosting Semeon’s value to clients, Azure will allow Semeon to scale out analytics solutions for each client, providing secure results, faster than ever. - November 03, 2017 - Semeon Analytics
Pixel Mags and one of the world's largest and most experienced HR providers, ADP, have agreed to provide all the ADP employees with a special offering on the flagship digital news stand app, Readr. ADP has 58,400 staff worldwide, 700,000 clients paying 26 million employees (1 in 6) working in the U.S. and 13 million elsewhere. - November 01, 2017 - Pixel Mags
Bradley and Montgomery receives recognition for culture-centric, innovative office design. - October 06, 2017 - Bradley and Montgomery
David Lavoie, CEO of Semeon Analytics Inc. (www.semeon.com) says that “Intellera’s proven track record as a solution provider specializing in Business Process Management, Workflow Automation, and Content Management solutions, makes for an ideal partner to our AI and Semantics driven Text... - September 29, 2017 - Semeon Analytics
NYC-Based Talent Agency Joins the 36th Annual List as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Sales Growth of 174% - September 15, 2017 - Gotham Artists
A new company, Hayden Gerstner Is Media Marketing, a one stop shop for any and all marketing services in demand for Web design & Social Media Marketing from the Startup Company and Small Business sector. - September 14, 2017 - Hayden Gerstner Is Media Marketing
Falling for Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a new event which takes place on Saturday 9/16/17 (10am-5pm) & Sunday 9/17/17 (10am-5pm) at Bull Run Regional Park Special Events Center in Centreville, VA. - September 13, 2017 - Troy Promotions
New Series of Webinars deigned to spotlight key functions of Slot3D™ software. Slot3D™ is an economic based slotting tool that is fully integrated with AutoCAD®, the world's leading design software program. Visualize, simulate and analyze results to streamline warehouse workflow and reduce operating costs. Slot3D capabilities include optimized slotting plans, capacity analysis, space and layout planning, equipment cost / benefit analysis, and benchmarking. - September 05, 2017 - Advanced Solutions
Launched by dmpmanager.com, dJAX DMP manager is a centralized platform that compiles substantial amount of data about an entity, process it and organize the data in segments. This processed information can be used in myriad ways for countless data and ad serving needs. - August 28, 2017 - dJAX DMP Manager
Readr is a subscription-based iPad app from Pixel Mags that allows users to instantly access and download thousands of the world’s leading publications for a low monthly fee. Pixel Mags has now brought this convenience to iPhones. - August 14, 2017 - Pixel Mags
The most important part of your life is the foundation. - July 29, 2017 - Seraph Books
APPTUTTi is the pioneer in launching mobile apps in the biggest market of China through an online portal. All the services a foreign developer would need but just cannot manage to get because of various differences have been made available on the online portal. The one of a kind service has helped numerous developers from around the world reap the benefits from the China market. - July 26, 2017 - APPTUTTi
Agency Growth Through New Business Will be Primary Focus - July 13, 2017 - Bradley and Montgomery