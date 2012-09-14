PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Media Source Solutions Announces New OTT/CTV Audiences Reach over 85 million Connected TV homes; Reach the top Cord Cutting States; Largest Database of Broadband Subscribers - October 31, 2019 - Media Source Solutions, Inc.

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions

Once Upon a Time - All Grown Up. rĀthe Prepares Labor Day Launch. rĀthe will launch its patent pending mobile app in step with US Labor Day. "Few labor like authors do over every aspect of their work," says founder Emily Maxx. rĀthe mobile app creates 625-word episodes from whole stories provided by authors through their content management portal. - August 26, 2019 - rathe

Feed Creator XML2U Launches Tech-Free Property Sharing Tool Real estate agents and brokers can now automatically display their listings on the websites of "partner" businesses at the flick of a switch. - August 08, 2019 - XML2U.com

New Real Estate Listings Sharing Tool Launching Until now, sharing listings through an MLS has meant sharing everything, with everyone, and with a fixed fee split. But that's all in the past - ChoiceMLS is a new platform for sharing listings with (or from) chosen business partners without the expense or complication of extra website development. - July 10, 2019 - XML2U.com

rĀthe Opens Author Portal in Conjunction with Historic Timing rĀthe launches author portal to accept Books, Novellas, and Short Stories starting July 4th at the stroke of noon central time. - July 03, 2019 - rathe

Mobile App Set to Make a Ruckus in the Publishing World Mobile app rĀthe says it will unbind books and release their stories to mobile phone users - a little at a time. - June 10, 2019 - rathe

The 2019 Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award Honors Inaugural Recipient Rose Battle, Founder, UMMI Agency/Ultimate Model Management Inc. The U.S. Women's Business Network and The Edge, in partnership with the Women of AT&T, honors Rose Battle of UMMI Agency with the first Thomas and Barbara Hughes Business Legacy Impact Award at their 2019 annual Women's Day Luncheon. - May 10, 2019 - UMMI Agency

God’s House of Hip Hop on Dash Curated by Emcee N.I.C.E. Makes History as First Christian & Gospel Hip Hop Internet Station to be Honored by the Stellar Awards God’s House of Hip Hop on Dash Radio becomes the first 24/7 digital Christian Hip Hop (CHH) & Gospel Hip Hop Radio Station to win the prestigious Stellar Award. Trailblazing new paths for the Christian/Gospel hip hop genre by becoming the first all faith-based hip hop station in the history... - April 19, 2019 - GH3

411Writers Releases New Services - App Reviewing Services for Google Play and Apple App Store An honest and detailed app reviewing service in the form of a blog including test screenshots and backlinks to your app store listing. - April 18, 2019 - 411Writers

Amscreen Ships 3000th Digital Screen to Clear Channel as Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Business Booms Amscreen, led by Simon Sugar, continues to drive acceleration of the digital out-of-home market. Business expands into new international markets including France, Ireland, Denmark, Finland and Poland. - April 04, 2019 - Amscreen Group Ltd.

Helpful Life Steps, the Shopping and Personal Development Mobile Assistant Now Has More Features - Soaring Services LLC HelpfulLifeSteps.com now has over 20 mini-apps in your free shopping and personal development mobile assistant. Available for mobile web and Android, HelpfulLifeSteps.com has apps mini-apps ranging from local store coupons, a budgeting wizard, happy thoughts, image gallery, music player, shopping lists,... - March 27, 2019 - Soaring Services LLC

Pushnami Becomes Amazon Partner As a partner with one of the most recognized companies in the world, Pushnami will receive business, technical, sales, and marketing resources that will better help them serve their customers. - March 25, 2019 - Pushnami

Iowa Based Voice Actor Repeat Nominee for International Performance Accolade Bo Barker again nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance for “One Voice Awards”; Iowa-based Voice Actor, one of 6 short-listed nominees world-wide; Category Winner to be announced May 11th in London, U.K. - March 20, 2019 - Bo Barker Voiceovers

FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions Named Women’s Business Enterprise Rising Star at Women’s Business Council – Southwest Annual Awards Gala The Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), recently named FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions as the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Rising Star, an award recognizing a newly-certified WBE who has demonstrated the highest degree of support for and involvement with WBCS as a new member. - February 14, 2019 - FIRST SIGNS Graphic Solutions

Search Berg is Bringing Revolutionary Digital Marketing in Today’s Evolutionary Digital Era Search Berg enables businesses to maximize their online reach using cost-efficient, customized SEO strategies. “One Strategy Does not Fit All. This is why all types of businesses and companies work with us to ensure that they’re maximizing their revenue every quarter through lead generation, online visibility, social interaction and engagement and strong branding.” – Search Berg - February 01, 2019 - Search Berg

411Writers Releases a New Service - App Description Writing, Suitable for Google Play and Apple App Stores A professional writing service to help apps rank better and engage more customers. - January 25, 2019 - 411Writers

FCA Awards Helm Wear Mopar Branded Merchandising Program Helm, LLC, a leading service provider of Brand Marketing and Merchandising, Technology Solutions, Publications, and Third-Party Fulfillment solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Mopar brand merchandising program (www.wearmopar.com). Mopar will become the seventh FCA brand to be featured... - November 06, 2018 - Helm LLC

PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media

New Custom Embroidered Patches for Hats Offers Additional Pricing Options for WholesaleHats.com Buyers Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats

Tucson-Based "WatchUGot" Looks to Bring Challenges and Charities Together as One WatchUGot is a fast growing startup that is looking to combine the fun of internet challenges, with the spirit of charitable giving. - October 05, 2018 - WatchUGot

Houston Astros Pitcher Chris Devenski to Partner with The Center for Hearing and Speech and Via Colori Street Painting Festival Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival benefiting the Center for Hearing and Speech (CHS) announces today, that Astros’ player Chris Devenski will act as the festival’s celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Devenski will collaborate with the Center for Hearing and Speech for various marketing... - September 27, 2018 - The Center for Hearing and Speech

Marcella Smeele of the Company Synergy for Music Helps People to Achieve Their Goals and Live Their Passion; Ask Marcella Anything Marcella was in born in The Hague in The Netherlands, she is 30 years old and she helps people to achieve their goal and live from their passion. - September 22, 2018 - Synergy For Music

ATS Spec Tool Revamp to be Revealed at ASPE Allied Technical Solutions (ATS), a division of Allied Technical Sales, announces a major overhaul of their Specification Information System, The ATS Spec Tool. The American Society for Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Expo at the Georgia World Trade Center in Atlanta, Georgia, ATS will unveil the improvements to the ATS Spec Tool. - September 13, 2018 - Allied Technical Solutions

Christian Purdie Photography Snaps One Millionth Photo and Implements Their New "Share as We Shoot" Program Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie celebrates one million photos as he continues to innovate within the field of photography. Blending technical skill with creativity, the Las Vegas based company specializes in a myriad of genres--from events and portraits to headshots. This significant milestone... - March 27, 2018 - Christian Purdie Photography

Pixel Mags and Phil Steele Publications Reached the Agreement to Make All Titles Available on Multiple Newsstands Through Pixel Mags, Inc. Pixel Mags, Inc. and Phil Steele Publications, publisher of Phil Steele’s College, Pro, and FCS Preview Magazines – one of the most trusted sources for American Football analysis – reached the agreement to make all titles available on multiple newsstands through digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - March 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags

Midwest USA-Based Voice Actor Nominated for International Performance Award, One of 8 Nominated World Wide Bo Barker nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance in inaugural “One Voice Awards”; Iowa-based Voice Actor one of 8 global nominees; Category Winner to be unveiled April 28th at London, UK event. - March 02, 2018 - Bo Barker Voiceovers

Kevin Pustizzi to Lead Clearbridge Branding Agency ClearBridge Media Consulting, which recently became Clearbridge Branding Agency, announced that Kevin Pustizzi has been appointed President of the newly-formed company. ClearBridge Media Consulting recently formed an alliance with Wingspan Advertising, a 15-year old advertising agency in Washington... - February 27, 2018 - Clearbridge Branding Agency

Allied Technical Solutions Hosts 2nd Annual Hat-Trick for Humanity Charity Event On February 9th, 2018, Allied Technical Solution (ATS), a division of Allied Technical Sales Inc. hosted their second annual Hat-Trick for Humanity event in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The event featured a series of 3-on-3 hockey games, on a outdoor ice rink build at the Toronto head office,... - February 17, 2018 - Allied Technical Solutions

The Most Popular Russian-American Magazine "FACT Magazine"' is Now Available on Readr Magazine FACT is the largest Russian-language magazine, published in California.Pixel Mags, Inc. and American Russian Media, Inc. publisher of FACT Magazine have reached the agreement to make FACT Magazine available on Readr – the flagship app of digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - February 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags

ATS Celebrates 10 Years of Service to the Design Community ATS Spec Tool, a free timesaving Specification Information System that connects the design community with specs from leading manufacturers' celebrates being online for 10 years. - December 22, 2017 - Allied Technical Solutions

Amscreen Partners with New UK Based Glass Display Provider Romag Amscreen has agreed a new deal with Romag, a leading glass manufacturer, to optimise viewability and durability of their outdoor screen products. - December 01, 2017 - Amscreen Group Ltd.

Lunch Launches Lunch 2.0 with All-Female Leadership Team Seasoned & diverse experts from film, TV, marketing, arts and advertising join together to lead creative services at Lunch. - November 27, 2017 - Lunch Inc.

Pixel Mags Adds Canadian Currency Support to Branded Webstand To provide support to the several Canadian publishing partners, Pixel Mags has added Canadian Currency support to their Branded Webstand. - November 19, 2017 - Pixel Mags

Amscreen Provides Clear Channel Ireland Digital Screens for Their Recent Tesco Contract Win Digital screens are being built in partnership with Amscreen; Powered by Play IQ - Intelligent scheduling & content management. - November 12, 2017 - Amscreen Group Ltd.

Semeon Analytics Announces Partnership with Microsoft Azure Boosting Semeon’s value to clients, Azure will allow Semeon to scale out analytics solutions for each client, providing secure results, faster than ever. - November 03, 2017 - Semeon Analytics

Readr Offering Lifetime Discounts for ADP Employees Pixel Mags and one of the world's largest and most experienced HR providers, ADP, have agreed to provide all the ADP employees with a special offering on the flagship digital news stand app, Readr. ADP has 58,400 staff worldwide, 700,000 clients paying 26 million employees (1 in 6) working in the U.S. and 13 million elsewhere. - November 01, 2017 - Pixel Mags

BaM Office Wins Spaces Indiana Best in Show Award Bradley and Montgomery receives recognition for culture-centric, innovative office design. - October 06, 2017 - Bradley and Montgomery

Semeon Analytics is Proud to Announce a New Business Alliance with Intellera David Lavoie, CEO of Semeon Analytics Inc. (www.semeon.com) says that “Intellera’s proven track record as a solution provider specializing in Business Process Management, Workflow Automation, and Content Management solutions, makes for an ideal partner to our AI and Semantics driven Text... - September 29, 2017 - Semeon Analytics

Inc. Magazine Ranks Gotham Artists Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies – Inc. 5000 NYC-Based Talent Agency Joins the 36th Annual List as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Sales Growth of 174% - September 15, 2017 - Gotham Artists

Hayden Gerstner Is Media Marketing Launches in Wichita Falls, TX to Target Startup Companies and Growing Small Businesses A new company, Hayden Gerstner Is Media Marketing, a one stop shop for any and all marketing services in demand for Web design & Social Media Marketing from the Startup Company and Small Business sector. - September 14, 2017 - Hayden Gerstner Is Media Marketing

Falling for Fall Arts and Crafts Show - New Falling for Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a new event which takes place on Saturday 9/16/17 (10am-5pm) & Sunday 9/17/17 (10am-5pm) at Bull Run Regional Park Special Events Center in Centreville, VA. - September 13, 2017 - Troy Promotions

Slot3D™ Announces New Webinar Series New Series of Webinars deigned to spotlight key functions of Slot3D™ software. Slot3D™ is an economic based slotting tool that is fully integrated with AutoCAD®, the world's leading design software program. Visualize, simulate and analyze results to streamline warehouse workflow and reduce operating costs. Slot3D capabilities include optimized slotting plans, capacity analysis, space and layout planning, equipment cost / benefit analysis, and benchmarking. - September 05, 2017 - Advanced Solutions

dJAX DMP Manager, the Launch of an Impeccable Data Management Platform for the Data Driven Market Launched by dmpmanager.com, dJAX DMP manager is a centralized platform that compiles substantial amount of data about an entity, process it and organize the data in segments. This processed information can be used in myriad ways for countless data and ad serving needs. - August 28, 2017 - dJAX DMP Manager

Pixel Mags Brings "Readr": All Your Favorite Publications to Your iPhone Readr is a subscription-based iPad app from Pixel Mags that allows users to instantly access and download thousands of the world’s leading publications for a low monthly fee. Pixel Mags has now brought this convenience to iPhones. - August 14, 2017 - Pixel Mags

New Book, "Passion Inspires Greatness: A Journey With Purpose," by Marala Scott Reveals How Your Own Passion Inspires Greatness If You Allow It The most important part of your life is the foundation. - July 29, 2017 - Seraph Books

APPTUTTi’s Journey to Deepen Its Roots in China App Market APPTUTTi is the pioneer in launching mobile apps in the biggest market of China through an online portal. All the services a foreign developer would need but just cannot manage to get because of various differences have been made available on the online portal. The one of a kind service has helped numerous developers from around the world reap the benefits from the China market. - July 26, 2017 - APPTUTTi