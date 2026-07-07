Recent Headlines
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
FireBrand Media Opens New Farmers Branch Studio and Headquarters
Veteran-owned Dallas-Fort Worth video production company expands with a dedicated production space and a new permanent home in Farmers Branch. - May 29, 2026 - Firebrand Media
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
Loca.us Raises $3.25M to Help Local Businesses Compete with Big Chains
Austin startup's shared cash-rewards platform lets neighborhood shops drive foot traffic and word-of-mouth without expensive custom tools. - April 18, 2026 - Loca
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Liz Ash Launches Personal Branding Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Branding service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms. - March 19, 2026 - Liz Ash
CanCanCan Reaches a Stable Public Phase
CanCanCan (also referred to as Can3) has reached a stable public phase following continued growth in activity. Usage of the service has increased over time, including broad distribution of its CANDY data packs through both human and automated workflows. CanCanCan is a content-centric data service... - January 28, 2026 - CanCanCan
Findbiz Online Launches Business Listing & Article Publishing Platform for Local Businesses
Findbiz Online, a newly launched online business listing and article publishing platform, is designed to help local businesses improve online visibility, brand presence, and search engine rankings. The platform offers a centralized solution for discovering businesses, publishing informational... - January 14, 2026 - Findbiz Online
New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers. - December 20, 2025 - BookThis.Now
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
Dream Fuel Marketing Launches in Vero Beach with Bold Branding, Storytelling, and Digital Strategies
Fueling the Dreams That Drive Your Brand Forward - November 24, 2025 - Dream Fuel Marketing
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Hosting Marketers Launches New Wowza-Powered RTMP Streaming Plans with Ad Monetization and Reseller Options
The long-established streaming host expands its RTMP lineup with Wowza-based infrastructure, VAST/VMAP ad-integration tools, and white-label reseller programs for broadcasters and agencies. - October 21, 2025 - Hosting Marketers, Inc.
Firebrand Media Launches “Digital Asset Visibility Optimization” (DAVO), Blending SEO Expertise with Creative Video Production
Firebrand Media, a Dallas-based video production and digital marketing company, today announced the rollout of its proprietary Digital Asset Visibility Optimization (DAVO) framework. This new methodology merges professional video production with decades of proven SEO strategy, providing businesses... - October 11, 2025 - Firebrand Media
Loca Launches Local Quests: Gamifying Local Discovery with Cash Rewards and Badges
Loca, the mobile app connecting users with local businesses, today unveiled Local Quests, a groundbreaking gamification feature that rewards users with cash and badges for exploring their communities. From submitting receipts after visiting local spots to creating video ads or referring friends, Local Quests turns everyday activities into fun, rewarding challenges. - September 22, 2025 - Loca
Global Book Network Issues Warning on Scam Publishers Misusing Its Name
Global Book Network (GBN), a trusted publishing resource for authors worldwide, is issuing an official statement to warn the writing community of fraudulent companies misusing the GBN name to deceive and exploit authors. In recent weeks, GBN has learned that certain organizations have been... - September 15, 2025 - Global Book Network
AI-Powered Fundraising Study Shows 8 Nonprofits Increase Donations with Donor IQ®
Groundbreaking study of Donor IQ® proves AI-powered donor analytics increases house fundraising efficiency and net donations by cultivating untapped segments and eliminating underperformers. - July 17, 2025 - Equity Decision Systems
A Sci-Fi Journey of Crystals, Climate, and Consciousness: Eleanor Bonenfant’s Epic Exploration of the Future
"Adventures among the Galaxies” Brings Urgency to Environmental Awakening - July 03, 2025 - Global Book Network
Media BD Unveils Exclusive Discount on Cutting-Edge Digital Marketing Services
Media BD is a premier digital marketing agency based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, providing innovative and results-driven digital marketing solutions for businesses across various industries. With a team of seasoned experts and a customer-centric approach, Media BD helps businesses leverage the power of digital platforms to drive growth, increase visibility, and maximize ROI. - July 01, 2025 - Media BD
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
SnapAds Becomes Loca: a New Name for a New Era
Austin Startup SnapAds Rebrands to Empower Local Communities - February 28, 2025 - Loca
Introducing CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic: a Holistic Approach to Mental Health Care
CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic, founded by Ms. Adeleye Ogunlade, provides expert care for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma, along with weight loss support. Offering personalized, evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy and lifestyle coaching, the clinic fosters lasting wellness. Complimentary consultations available. - February 17, 2025 - CareFusion Mental Health and Wellness Clinic
Unplugged Collective Unites Innovators at CES with “Strangers No More” Event
Unplugged Collective is set to host "Strangers No More" at CES 2025 on January 7 at DiscoShow in The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Las Vegas - January 01, 2025 - Unplugged Collective
PMB Services Launches Renaissance Bricks, Advancing Sustainable and Customizable Construction
PMB Services introduces Renaissance Bricks, a sustainable construction material made from recycled materials. The bricks offer customizable color schemes, dynamic display capabilities, and are engineered for durability and ease of installation. Designed to support eco-conscious building practices, they provide a versatile option for clients. - December 26, 2024 - PMB Services
Unplugged Collective Launches to Redefine Experiential Networking with Inaugural Event "Strangers No More" During New York Advertising Week 2024
Unplugged Collective, a new initiative in the advertising and media sector, has announced the launch of its inaugural event, “Strangers No More,” which took place during New York Advertising Week 2024 at The Stranger, NYC. The event marks the beginning of a series designed to offer new... - October 15, 2024 - Unplugged Collective
Author Launches New Book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace," Exposing the Dangerous Narratives Shaping Global Perceptions
Tekworld Publishing proudly announces the release of David Lucky's new book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace." Available in Paperback and Kindle, this book exposes and refutes Kremlin propaganda with facts, evidence, and credible references, while offering a peace plan to counter misinformation and promote global stability. - September 19, 2024 - David Lucky
HBCU Leggings’ Founder, Amina Hammond, Garners National Attention and Success
Amina Hammond, a proud 2006 graduate of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, is making significant strides with her innovative brand, HBCU Leggings. Since its establishment, the company has been designing leggings, hoodies, tees, and blankets. According to Amina,... - June 25, 2024 - HBCU Leggings
The Innova Group Opens New Location in Indianapolis
The Innova Group, a Business Consulting & Marketing firm opens another office in the Midwest. - May 22, 2024 - The Innova Group
PolyGel LLC Welcomes Two Dynamic Leaders to Its Team
PolyGel LLC, a leading innovator in gel wellness products, is proud to announce the addition of two highly experienced professionals, Carrie Kovacs and Anna Hibschman Ferguson, to its team. Their extensive expertise and proven track records will undoubtedly bolster PolyGel's efforts in sales and... - May 04, 2024 - PolyGel LLC
Tricor Announces Pacific Northwest Expansion with New Offices in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene
Tricor, a leading force in the print and branding industry for over 50 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new offices in Spokane, WA and Coeur d’Alene, ID. The expansion marks a significant milestone for Tricor as it continues to grow its presence and serve businesses in the Pacific Northwest. - April 25, 2024 - Tricor
Innovairre Names Chad Engelgau as New Chief Executive Officer
Innovairre, a worldwide leader in fundraising, supporting nonprofits and agencies, announces the appointment of Chad Engelgau as its new Chief Executive Officer. - January 29, 2024 - Innovairre Communications
Coming Soon, LAILA NADENE, a New Feature Film on Healing from Abuse, Produced by Productions Baroca
Abuse is physical, emotional, psychological, or a combination of all three. Its intent is to hurt, damage or kill. LAILA NADENE, a new feature film on healing from abuse by Caroline Baggaley. LAILA NADENE, a new Canadian film, has earned an astounding 56 international awards while touring the film... - January 09, 2024 - Productions Baroca
Iowa Voice Actor Twice Nominated in Upcoming 10th Voice Arts Awards
Event to Celebrate Voice Actors Worldwide: Barker Named in Two Diverse Categories - December 11, 2023 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
Central Florida Lifestyle Announces the Launch of 25 New Community Websites
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been the premier source for everything community. Beginning November 17, Central Florida Lifestyle and CentralFloridaLifestyle.com are pleased to announce the launch of 9 new community focused websites with 25 to be completed by January 5,... - November 17, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
Central Florida Lifestyle Hosts 2nd Annual Elite Central Florida Awards
Central Florida Lifestyle, the premier media source for all things Central Florida, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Elite Central Florida Awards, set to take place at the prestigious Ette Hotel on December 1, 2023. This exclusive event will honor exceptional community members who have... - November 16, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
Naragsak Showdown: Celebrating Benguet and Baguio Local Talent and Passion in Combat Sports
Baguio, Benguet - The combat sports community in Baguio and Benguet is gearing up for an exciting event that will showcase the skills and dedication of local talents and aspiring athletes. The Naragsak Showdown, a kickboxing and boxing event, will take place on December 2, Saturday at La Trinidad... - November 15, 2023 - Nataraki Ph
Nico Digital Announces New Suite of Email Marketing Solutions for Enhanced Customer Engagement
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to unveil its latest suite of cutting-edge Email Marketing Solutions. With this offering, Nico Digital continues to empower businesses by providing them with the tools and strategies needed to build stronger connections with their target... - July 28, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Nico Digital Reveals Strategies to Earn and Optimize Featured Snippets for Enhanced Search Visibility
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its latest insights and strategies on earning and optimizing featured snippets for enhanced search visibility. - July 23, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Kolkata’s Leading Digital Marketing Agency Nico Digital Diversifies Its SEO Portfolio for US-Based Resellers
Nico Digital, a leading strategic digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated local SEO services. The agency specializes in helping businesses and industries through comprehensive digital marketing solutions, and will now provide local SEO services by developing an... - July 16, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Nico Digital Expands SEO Portfolio to Empower US-Based Resellers with Enhanced Online Visibility
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has expanded its SEO services for US-based resellers. Their offerings include managed SEO, manual link building, and foundation link building. These services help resellers optimize their websites, improve search rankings, and attract organic traffic. Nico Digital aims to empower businesses with innovative digital marketing solutions for sustainable growth. - July 16, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Iowa Voice Actor Again Nominated for Voiceover Artist of Year in Forthcoming 2023 One Voice USA Awards®
Barker also named in Best Commercial category; Final winners tapped in August in Dallas, TX. - July 05, 2023 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Presents the 6th Annual Cutest Toddler Contest, Sponsored by AdventHealth for Children
Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine, a leading lifestyle publication serving Central Florida, today announced the launch of the 6th Annual Cutest Toddler Contest. The contest, sponsored by AdventHealth for Children, invites families across Central Florida to submit their child's photo for a chance to win the coveted title of "Cutest Toddler." - July 01, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
Inspired Solutions Welcomes Rick Pina as COO and CRO, Expanding Leadership Team
Former Army CTO and Executive from Worldwide Technology Joins Inspired Solutions - June 05, 2023 - Inspired Solutions, Inc.
The Must-See Mural in Tlaxcala’s Capital City
Displayed in Tlaxcala’s City Hall is one of the most important art works of the artistic movement that began to consolidate 100 years ago and that distinguished the country worldwide: the Mexican muralism. Under the name of The history of Tlaxcala and its contribution to the Mexican art... - May 29, 2023 - Tlaxcala
National Emergency Medical Services Print Magazine to Launch in July
Fully Oriented, a national print magazine serving Emergency Medical Services providers throughout the United States, will mail its first issue to subscribers in early July. In the wake of the two major EMS publications going out of print within the past several years, two local Emergency Medical... - May 20, 2023 - Fully Oriented, LLC
The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association (TxHSA) Announces Its 2024 Hall of Fame Class of Inductees
The 2024 TxHSA Hall of Fame Weekend will return to Austin on February 23-24, 2024, celebrating the songwriting achievements of its latest class of inductees. - May 15, 2023 - Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association