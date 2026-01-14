Recent Headlines
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
CONFERS Board of Directors and Executive Committee Election Results Announced
The Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations (CONFERS) Executive Committee elections took place following the Board meeting on April 16, 2025. Joerg Kreisel, Chairman + Co-Founder, iBOSS, was unanimously reelected as CONFERS President by the CONFERS Board of Directors. Jon... - April 28, 2025 - CONFERS
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Alive Telecom Announces the Purchase of RadioWaves and KP Performance from Infinite Electronics
Alive Telecommunications, a global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services has agreed to purchase RadioWaves and KP Performance Antennas businesses from Infinite Electronics, a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Alive Telecom will continue to... - March 19, 2024 - Alive Telecom
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils AG 2700: A Revolutionary Solution for Future-Proof Retransmission Reception Infrastructure
Sencore, an innovator in broadcast solutions, is thrilled to introduce the AG 2700, a versatile and dense solution engineered for receiving ATSC RF signals, transforming them into ASI and IP outputs, and enabling seamless retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities. Future-Proof... - December 06, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
Mission Microwave Announces One-Kilowatt Ku-Band SSPA/BUC for Satellite Gateways and Teleports
Leading manufacturer of Solid State Power Amplifiers announces a one-kilowatt Ku-Band Block Upconverter, enabling teleports and satellite gateways to take advantage of the reliability and efficiency offered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers in a compact hub-mount design. - September 12, 2023 - Mission Microwave
Mission Microwave Achieves AS9100 Certification for Aviation, Space and Defense Industries
Another milestone of the company’s growth provides external confirmation of the confidence already shown by top-tier customers in aviation and government for critical applications of satellite communications products. - September 06, 2023 - Mission Microwave
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
SatcomHQ - Aggregate Marketplace Opens Registrations for All Satcom Equipment Dealers and Distributors
SatComHQ is a leading sourcing destination for reliable satellite equipment with years of experience and a proven track record of helping dealers find genuine buyers for their satcom equipment. - August 10, 2023 - SatComHQ
New Book Exposes Unconventional Theory: Amazon & SpaceX Accelerating Climate Change
Author Mark Rider Unveils Startling Insights into Accelerated Climate Change Linked to Space Debris and Satellites. - August 09, 2023 - Author Mark Rider
SES O3b mPOWER to Offer Mission Microwave Ka-Band Block Converters on User Terminals
O3B mPOWER customers will benefit from improvements in Size, Weight, Power and efficiency in high throughput user terminals. - May 02, 2023 - Mission Microwave
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
Mission Microwave Certified Great Place to Work, 2022-2024
Mission Microwave is certified a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. - March 07, 2023 - Mission Microwave
Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs,... - October 07, 2022 - Sencore
Mission Microwave Announces Major IFC Wins
Mission Microwave is confirming its success in securing contracts for Ku band High Power Transceivers (HPTs) and Block Upconverters for In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) with over eight million dollars of recent orders. - September 05, 2022 - Mission Microwave
Sencore to Launch Centra at IBC 2022
Transport and orchestration platform builds upon decades of IP broadcast experience. - August 22, 2022 - Sencore
Mission Microwave Announces Follow-on to SATCOM Terminal Upgrade Orders
Mission Microwave teamed with an industry leading system integrator to win a significant terminal upgrade program replacing Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers with High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers in Ku- and Ka-band. - July 13, 2022 - Mission Microwave
SES O3b mPOWER Gateways to Use Mission Microwave Ka-Band SSPAs
O3b mPOWER customers will benefit from improvements in reliability and efficiency in high-power Ka-band gateways. - March 18, 2022 - Mission Microwave
Sencore's SCP 2100 Adds More Encoding and Ad Insertion Features
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, recently announced the next major feature release to its innovative SCP 2100 Internet delivery encoder. MPEG2 encoding and transcoding has been added as well as SCTE 104 to SCTE 35 ad insertion conversion. With the addition of these two features, the... - December 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore’s DMG 7000 - Internet Distribution Gateway Adds Powerful RIST Features
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, recently announced another feature release to its ever-expanding Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000. RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, now includes two new features: link bonding and seamless switching. These two powerful... - November 04, 2021 - Sencore
Mission Microwave Announces Award/Design-Win for Integrated Tactical Transceivers
Mission Microwave is supplying integrated transceivers for a major defense contractor’s premier X-, Ku-, and Ka-band Man-Portable VSAT terminals. - August 31, 2021 - Mission Microwave
Mission Microwave Continues Support of Tactical Terminal Upgrade Programs
Mission Microwave’s High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers are replacing legacy Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA) on a large fleet of transportable SATCOM Terminals. - August 18, 2021 - Mission Microwave
Mission Microwave - 200 Watt Ka-Band Solid State BUC Demand Remains Strong While 400 Watt Ka-Band SSPA Orders Ramp
Mission Microwave’s Gallium Nitride based Solid State Power Amplifiers continue to gain market share driven by demand for high throughput terminals and gateways with power levels above 160 watts. - August 11, 2021 - Mission Microwave
Sencore’s MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform - August 05, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Offers Comprehensive Suite of New ATSC 3.0 Solutions
As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand; broadcast, cable and other MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. As transmissions hit the airwaves, Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again blazing the trail with... - July 22, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like... - June 25, 2021 - Sencore
Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance
System Monitoring - June 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Announces a New Product Release with the VB330-APPLIANCE Along with Enhancements Made to the VB330 Software Probe
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce two new enhancements related to Sencore’s VB330 and VB380 software-based video monitoring probes. The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server... - May 14, 2021 - Sencore
RIST, the Latest in Internet Distribution Protocols, Has Been Added to the Sencore DMG 7000. Start Transporting Your Content for a Fraction of the Cost.
RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, has officially been added to the Sencore DMG 7000. This new protocol is shaking things up in internet distribution. Thanks to the folks at the VSF, RIST is bringing a standards-based approach to transporting content over the open internet with... - April 15, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces New Decoder for Internet Delivery Applications
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery and industry leader of professional receiver decoders, is proud to announce the release of a new decoder for the commercial AV market. The Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder with support for SRT, HLS, ZIXI, RIST and RTMP inputs. - April 02, 2021 - Sencore
JPEG XS is Now a Part of Sencore’s DMG 4000 Platform; All the Benefits of ST 2110 Workflows But with Half the Calories
High-Capacity Digital Media Gateway - March 19, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release
As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based... - March 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces New openGear® Decoder Card with ST 2110 Output
openGear® UHD Receiver Decoder Card - October 29, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore Releases New 10-Slot Chassis for Receiver Decoders
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has added a new 10-slot chassis for their line of receiver decoders. The new CRD 4900, is a modular chassis for Sencore’s line of professional receiver-decoder cards. This 2RU chassis provides space for 10 hot-swappable cards while also offering... - October 21, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore to Host a Three-Day Fall Virtual Event
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has recently released the schedule for their upcoming fall virtual event. In light of many industry tradeshows being cancelled or postponed Sencore will be hosting a 3-day online fall virtual event. The three sessions will be hosted by Aaron Doughten,... - September 22, 2020 - Sencore
Quartus Engineering Awarded NASA Phase II SBIR to Further the Development of Semi-Custom CubeSat Optical Payloads
Quartus Engineering Incorporated was awarded NASA Phase II SBIR funding to further the development of small format, high performing, semi-custom optical payloads based on Sage IV telescope design. - September 03, 2020 - Quartus Engineering Incorporated
Sencore Continues Blazing the Trail with Their Newly Released ATSC 3.0 Receiver Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has announced the newest addition to their growing portfolio of products. The latest ATSC 3.0 terrestrial broadcast standard is shaking up the industry. The need to decode these new off-air signals in a professional receiver decoder platform is... - July 14, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore’s Ever Evolving MRD 7000 Platform Acquires Added Features with Latest Software Release
Sencore’s latest receiver decoder utilizes a new software-based platform to create a multichannel, multiformat professional receiver decoder. Staying agile is paramount in today’s market and the MRD 7000 is able to deliver. The latest software release for the MRD 7000 introduces new I/O... - July 09, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore Releases New Industry Leading Signal Collection Platform
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product to add to its vast portfolio of broadcast solutions. The new Sencore SCP 2100 is a cost-effective and easy to deploy device for acquiring, compressing and backhauling nearly any video signal... - June 24, 2020 - Sencore