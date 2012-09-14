PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

WNS Announces Technology Partnership with ATN Media Group Wide Network Solutions (WNS) today announced a new partnership with ATN Media Group to bring Persian TV channels to the ATN’s IPTV platform. Set to target Persian speaking viewers in Europe and North America, the deal is believed to massively boost both viewership and subscriptions. ATN Media... - February 12, 2018 - Wide Network Solutions

Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Upgraded Call Detailed Records (CDR) and Improved Usability The improvement on v3.8 is designed with service providers and integrators in mind. It offers long-awaited functions like user import/export, phone book function, and ready-for-billing CDR. - December 22, 2017 - Brekeke Software, Inc.

IPrium Offers the ModemKit for Immediate Wireless IP Cores Evaluation IPrium LLC (www.iprium.com) has today announced that it now offers the ModemKit hardware platform for its IP Cores, including RF Modems, DVB Modulators, and DVB Demodulators. This is welcome news as it allows customers to get a full and complete evaluation without having to go through the process of... - December 07, 2017 - IPrium LLC

Adrian O’Leary Named President of PCT International - Industry Expert to Lead PCT International’s Global Business PCT International names Adrian O’Leary President, in charge of PCT's global business, focused on expansion & achieving long-term goals. O'Leary will report directly to Andes Industries CEO & Founder, Steve Youtsey. - November 07, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

mu Space Inks Deal to Help Develop Digital Park in Thailand Thai satellite and space technology company, mu Space Corp has signed today a deal to support Thailand’s transition to a digital economy. The agreement signed between mu Space and Thai government agency Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) calls for cooperation to build a Digital Park to help... - September 25, 2017 - mu Space Corp

IEC Telecom Group Announces Corporate Reorganization To accompany the development of the group an internal reorganization has been conducted. - September 21, 2017 - IEC Telecom

PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands; Providing Broadband Providers State-of-the Art Last Mile Product Solutions PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. Multi-million dollar investment increases PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa AZ USA by more than 200% while contributing local economic benefits. Investment reflects increased market growth / share and future customer commitments in North and South America. - September 20, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

On-Demand Transcripts Available Now for Any Video File latakoo + cielo24 delivers simplified video transfer and transcription. - February 25, 2017 - latakoo

INSTOCK Wireless Introduces Complete Family of RoHS Compliant RF Splitters INSTOCK Wireless Components now offers a complete family of RF Power Dividers / RF Power Combiners that are in full compliance with the EU’s RoHS Directive. - September 02, 2016 - INSTOCK Wireless Components, Inc

SDMC and UniqCast Partner to Deliver Hybrid DVB-T Solution to OTT and DVB Operators Turnkey OTT solution enables OTT operators to offload their core IP network with offering national Linear TV channels over DVB-T. - April 19, 2016 - uniqCast

GRC Ltd and Network Innovations Secure World’s First Commercial Global Xpress Enterprise Customer Global RadioData Communication Ltd, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of satellite services, working with Network Innovations (NI), a leading Inmarsat partner, becomes the first company in the world to have an Enterprise commercial GX terminal go live commercially. The Global Xpress solution is... - April 01, 2016 - Network Innovations

RSCC Has Signed Agreement with Castor Networks to Use the New Express-AM8 Satellite and Strengthen Further Cooperation Russian satellite operator RSCC and the European service provider, Castor Networks, have entered into an agreement to provide satellite communications services using RSCC spacecraft Express-AM8 (14˚ W). The new satellite capacity will enable to expand the growing business of Castor Networks in the... - December 10, 2015 - Castor Networks

Altech Multimedia Selects Ekioh's Twin Engine UI Browser Ekioh and Altech Multimedia announced today that Altech Multimedia has selected Ekioh's Twin Engine UI Browser for their high end DTR9401 IPTV set top box. The set top box, which successfully blends operator managed programming with OTT content has already been selected by a rapidly expanding Middle... - September 08, 2015 - Ekioh Ltd

IPrium Releases DVB-S2X Modulator FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC today announced that it has expanded its family of DVB Modulator IP products with a new DVB-S2X Modulator IP Core for broadcasting, interactive services, news gathering and other broadband satellite applications. - June 18, 2015 - IPrium LLC

DTVKit Increases Choice with Ekioh’s Browser DTVKit, providers of the core building blocks of a royalty free broadcast DVB and HbbTV solution, today announced that their HbbTV 1.5 solution is now available on the Ekioh TV Browser. This provides the industry with a commercially sourced browser and the availability of the first turn-key HbbTV solution... - June 06, 2015 - Ekioh Ltd

Ekioh Receives a Second Queen’s Award for Enterprise Ekioh has been named as a winner of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category - the UK’s highest accolade for business success. Ekioh, an acknowledged leader in Scalable Vector Graphics and TV Browser technology, has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation... - April 23, 2015 - Ekioh Ltd

Jeff Hale Joins PCT International as Executive Vice President, Engineering PCT International, a leading worldwide manufacturer of last mile and access network solutions for broadband communications networks, announced today that Jeff Hale has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Engineering. Hale will lead PCT’s highly regarded engineering team while also using PCT’s core expertise and competence to capture new market growth opportunities such as FTTx and OTT. - April 16, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.

ZTE Selects Ekioh's Twin Engine UI Browser ZTE selects Ekioh's Twin Engine UI Browser for their next generation cost-effective IPTV set top boxes. - April 16, 2015 - Ekioh Ltd

Maverick VSAT Service Changes the Playing Field for Occasional-Use and Multi-Service VSAT Solutions Network Innovations introduces the new Maverick VSAT Service revolutionizing the approach used to manage VSAT communication services. Utilizing Mx-DMA return technology combined with NI proprietary technology, Maverick optimizes satellite link-usage and performance. Maverick generates fully scalable and flexible multi-service solutions that integrate existing multi-frequency bands and hardware, with the latest technological applications. - March 13, 2015 - Network Innovations

Squire Tech Solutions Showcases the pCom®, a Mobile Cellular & Satellite System at the International Wireless Communication Expo - IWCE 2015 Squire Tech Solutions introduces its most innovative satellite and cellular trailer system, the pCom® XL, at the IWCE 2015 (International Wireless Communication) Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mar 16-19 – Booth # 229. - March 13, 2015 - Squire Tech Solutions

pCom: Delivering Maximum Communications for SNG, Oil & Gas and Much More at SATELLITE 2015 With the next-generation pCom® XL VSAT communications trailer, the market’s #1 trusted brand for mobile satellite solutions, Squire Tech has you covered from SATELLITE 2015 @ Booth #8086. - March 13, 2015 - Squire Tech Solutions

PCT International, Inc. Launches Innovative, New Ultra High Density Fiber Management System. Conquers Most Advanced Digital Service Providers' Space Constraints. PCT International, Inc., a world leader in last mile products for the broadband industry, today announced the release of a new fiber management product designed to improve density and ease of fiber access enabling customers to scale operation along with growing subscriber revenues. The new PCT-UHD-FCRM ultra high density fiber management system conquers space constraints most advanced digital services providers are facing with the proliferation of fiber in their facilities. - February 03, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.

First Live Video Streaming Over Inmarsat Global Xpress Passes with Flying Colors First successful live video streaming transmission over Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band satellite service with SD and HD video up to 4Mbps. - December 05, 2014 - Network Innovations

SDN & NFV Orchestration a $1.7 Billion Opportunity, Says SNS Research Report Spending on service provider SDN and NFV orchestration platforms is expected to reach nearly $1.7 Billion by 2020. - November 19, 2014 - SNS Research

FRAFOS Redefines the Role of VoIP Session Border Controllers and Adds Announcements, Recording and Monitoring to the ABC SBC The FRAOFS ABC SBC 3.2 goes beyond what current session border controllers in the market offer and integrates announcements and recording services as well as elaborate monitoring and call tracing features. The ABC SBC is a carrier grade session border controller that provides SIP session control, border security, WebRTC support and high availability and performance with an easy to use GUI-based management. - November 15, 2014 - FRAFOS

A Significant Partnership for Reselling Network Taps and ProfiShark Line TruePath Technologies' partnership with Profitap for reselling their entire line of network taps and ProfiShark line in North and South America is a significant one as it will benefit consumers immensely. Consumers can buy all these products by visiting http://truepathtechnologies.com/product-category/profitap/. - October 09, 2014 - Comcraft

Vericom Global Solutions Launches New Website at vericomsolutions.com Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communications solutions based in Knoxville, Tennessee, announces the launch of the updated Vericom website. - September 24, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions

SparkLAN Announces New 802.11ac Dual Band Half Sized Mini Card SparkLAN WPET-232ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n mini PCI Express module, embedded with Realtek RTL8812AE chipset, supports 2x2 (2-stream) MIMO technology and delivers up to 867Mbps. - September 20, 2014 - ReverseMAX

GT-SAT Starts Production of the Digital LNB dLNB; the LNB is to be Shown on the Occasion of IBC Amsterdam The pilot run for the world's first digital ODU on a Chip has been successfully executed. GT-SAT, a leader in LNB manufacturing, introduced the state-of-the-art technology LNB, called dLNB, in Spring 2014. - September 12, 2014 - GT-SAT International SARL

EUsatcom Conference and Innovation Awards at IBC2014 A perfect update on satellite technology and an introduction to the European satellite community. Sept 13th and 14th during IBC in Amsterdam. - September 04, 2014 - EUsatcom

Vericom Global Solutions Announces July 2014 Special Savings Promotion on F-Connectors Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communications solutions based in Knoxville, TN, has announced the Vericom July 2014 Special Savings Promotion on Vericom F-Connectors with a free compression tool available with qualifying purchases during the promotion. - July 03, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions

AX Technology's Opticum Receivers Are Going to Support GT-SAT's dLNB and dHello Technology GT-SAT, recently demonstrating its brand new dLNB, and AX Technology announced on the occasion of ANGA COM the implementation of the dHello protocol in AX Technology's Opticum range of receivers. Both will work together to integrate the dHello protocol, GT-SAT's new standard, designed to enter the era of digital LNBs. - May 23, 2014 - GT-SAT International SARL

GT-SAT Unveils the Cutting-Edge, World's First Digital ODU on a Chip, the dLNB is to be Shown at ANGA COM GT-SAT, a leader in LNB manufacturing, launches the state-of-the-art technology LNB, called dLNB. The dLNB is the first digital LNB available in the world today. Demonstrations will be shown on the occasion of ANGA COM. - May 21, 2014 - GT-SAT International SARL

GT-SAT Demonstrates World's First 24 User Band Digital Channel Stacking LNB (dLNB) at SES Industry Days SES Industry Days Conference - April 7, 2014 – GT-SAT International of Luxembourg has demonstrated its new “dLNB” that supports up to 24 User Bands (UB) over a single coaxial cable at the annual SES Industry Days in Luxembourg. - April 12, 2014 - GT-SAT International SARL

CNN Adopts the Newest BGAN Terminal from Cobham, Improving Streaming Rates via Inmarsat Network Innovations, distribution partner for Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, announces the delivery of the first EXPLORER 710 BGAN HDR terminals and HDR services to major news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN). The new EXPLORER 710 satellite terminal, along with Inmarsat’s revolutionary HDR service,... - April 07, 2014 - Network Innovations

VERICOM Global Solutions Announces February 2014 Patch Cord Perfect Match Promotion VERICOM Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communication solutions, is using the month of February 2014 to offer outstanding cost savings on the thousands of patch cords that are available from VERICOM . - February 12, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions

FRAFOS Receives 2014 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for the ABC Session Border Controller FRAFOS announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its ABC Session Border Controller as a recipient of a 2014 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. The ABC SBC is a highly flexible session border controller that protects VoIP service providers offering telephony services... - January 28, 2014 - FRAFOS

FRAFOS Presents Its WebRTC Vision at WebRTC Paris 2013 FRAFOS presents its vision about the integration of SIP and WebRTC at the WebRTC Conference 2013 in Paris. With the WebRTC initiatives of W3C and IETF standardization browsers will not only be used by users to send and receive textual data but also real time audio and video content. This will allow... - December 13, 2013 - FRAFOS

ZeeVee Inc. and DSI Systems Announce Distribution Partnership Arrangement Expands Availability of “Receiver-less” Satellite Video Distribution Solution. - November 13, 2013 - ZeeVee

Vericom Global Solutions Announces November 2013 Servings of Sounds Speaker Cable Promotion Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, is using the month of November to highlight new Vericom Speaker Wire and Cable product releases with the November 2013 Servings of Sound promotion. - November 03, 2013 - VERICOM Global Solutions