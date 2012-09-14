PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp

Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime and... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Introducing the Tek-CARE®400 P5+ The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network can... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The Ethernet... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Dusun Announces Its IoT Gateway Integrated with Tuya Platform Programmable gateways integrated with any platforms without extra development. - August 18, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 10G SFP for Reliable and Fast Data Transmission Korenix is glad to introduce its new industrial rackmount Ethernet switch 7628X series. The new industrial switch series supports 4- port 1/10 Gbps SFP and 24 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base TX). Also, the family comes with a variety of models, including selections between L2 /L3 switch and PoE or... - July 30, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Wireless Solution for Warehouse Automation in Zhejiang, China Overview By Utilizing Automated Storage, Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in warehouse or factory automation, business owners can enhance operational efficiency and save operating cost. In addition, it can also improve productivity of the factory. However, high stability is... - July 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Dusun Announces Partnership with ZIROOM for Enhancing the Smart Apartment Solution Dusun Electron recently announced its strategic partnership with ZIROOM, China's top O2O long-term rental company. As a China leading manufacturer & supplier of smart edge devices for solutions of the internet of things, Dusun is focused on bringing the best in smart IoT solutions for different... - July 22, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet

TRENDnet Adds ERPS to Industrial Managed Network Switches TRENDnet adds Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support to its industrial managed network switches, a highly responsive fault tolerance reduces potential network downtime to milliseconds. Available through a free firmware upgrade. - June 27, 2019 - TRENDnet

Tango Networks and ASC Team to Bring Compliant Mobile Communications to Enterprises Tango Networks and ASC are partnering to bring enhanced compliant mobile communications recording solutions to enterprises. The joint solution leverages the strengths of both Tango Networks’ new Mobile-X service and ASC’s recording capabilities to enable partners to offer compliance solutions... - June 05, 2019 - Tango Networks

Korenix Introducing the JSR App - The New JetWave Feature to Manage Your Wireless Devices Easily Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronic Group, is glad to introduce its new monitor App - JetWave Smart Remote (JSR) for creating a smarter and easier way to connect and manage Korenix JetWave products. In industrial networking environment, IT engineers are often not at the field site when an issue occurred... - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Introducing Korenix Easy-to-Install and High Performance Industrial 8-Port Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch JetNet3008G Korenix JetNet 3008G industrial 8-port full gigabit Ethernet switch is specifically designed to carry high-bandwidth and high-speed data in large scale industrial networks. With the supported QoS, broadcast storm filtering as well as up to 9K Jumbo Frame technologies, the switch ensures real-time and high-quality data transmission without any packet loss. - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Cellular Router/ IP Gateway Jetwave 2411/2111 Series for M2M Markets Korenix is glad to launch its new cellular gateway JetWave 2411/2111 series. The series are slim size cellular router/ IP gateway which are designed with only 35mm wide. The design allows it to easily fit into small cabinets or machines when space is limited. It is also equipped with embedded 4G LTE... - April 19, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Tek-CARE® Staff App Now Features 2-Way Voice The Tek-CARE® Staff App allows staff members to receive mobile calls and notifications from residents and other devices on the Tek-CARE and facility network. With the newest software release, staff can now respond to calls directly with an audio connection. Combined with a 2-way voice-enabled Tek-CARE... - March 29, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Korenix at Embedded Show 2019 Korenix has successfully exhibited in the Embedded world Exhibition & Conference2019 from Feb.26th - Feb. 28th. The Exhibition is the world’s leading trade fair for IIoT, M2M and automation, etc. Held in Nuremberg this year, it has 1,117 exhibitors from 42 countries and has more than 30 thousand of visitors that participate the show. Korenix has exhibited in the M2M zone, Hall 3/3-638. - March 28, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Tango Networks Unveils Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X, Industry's First Global Private Mobile Network Service for Enterprises Groundbreaking enterprise mobile communications service demonstrated at MWC19 Barcelona. - February 15, 2019 - Tango Networks

Alertus Technologies’ Amanda Sassano to Present at TEC 2019 Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Korenix Launches New Industrial Fieldbus Gateway Product Line JetLink Series to Connect Different Protocol Efficiently Korenix had launched its new product line- JetLink, the Industrial Fieldbus Gateway series. It is divided into two different categories: Modbus gateway and Protocol switch. The new product line allows multiple connections and facilitate various Ethernet protocol communications, such as Modbus RTU/TCP... - January 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

GSMA Nominates BroadForward EIR for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough BroadForward Next Generation EIR brings device authentication and network protection to the next level, protecting operators and subscribers in a hyper-connected mobile world with billions of smart phones and IoT devices. - January 26, 2019 - BroadForward

LightPointe Offers Breakthrough Price Point for High Capacity 10 Gbps Point-to-Point Radios Designed for Building Connectivity, 5G LTE, and Smart City Networks LightPointe announces limited-time lower pricing on its AireLink 60 10Gig radios. V-Band radios (60 GHz) deliver high-speed, low-latency, full-duplex wireless transmission license-free. Such radios can be less expensive and easier to deploy than licensed 70 GHz, 80 GHz, and 90 GHz V-Band radios. - January 16, 2019 - LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward to Deliver Location Based Services Infradata deploys BroadForward’s Location Based Services (LBS) solution at Telenet, providing access to location information of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks. - January 16, 2019 - BroadForward

Talamas is Now an Authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems Dealer Talamas is excited to announce that they are now an authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems dealer. The Professional Video line includes Panasonic’s the ever popular AJ-PX380 P2 ENG camera. This line also includes hand-held microP2 cameras like the AJ-PX230... - January 15, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Korenix Launches New Industrial Poe Switch for Surveillance in ITS Korenix is glad to announce its new industrial 8FE + 2G combo DC booster switch JetNet 5810G. the Din-Rail type managed switch is designed with 8 10/100 TX ports and 2 Gigabit RJ-45/ SFP ports. - December 27, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Join Korenix at Embedded Show 2019 Korenix Technology, a global leading manufacturer providing Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking Solutions, will attend the Embedded Show 2019 held in Nuremberg, Germany from 2/26 -2/28. Date: 26-28 February 2019 Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany Booth: Hall 3/ 3-638 To fulfill the fast... - November 30, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Tango Networks Acquires Simetric Telecom, Creating Global Enterprise Mobile Communications Solution Provider Gamma Telecom, ASC Announced as First Partners for Combined Offerings from Tango Networks and Simetric Telecom. - November 29, 2018 - Tango Networks

Everest Networks' High-Capacity Wi-Fi Solution Deployed in New Top-Tier Gaming Venue Everest Networks have announced that Century Link, one of its leading partners, successfully completed a Wi-Fi install in a recently opened large Tier-1 gaming venue stretching over several thousand square feet. The deployment consisted of Everest Networks’ AP1004WRi, its flagship high-capacity... - November 27, 2018 - Everest Networks

SaskTel Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller Canadian Telecom operator SaskTel replaces their legacy Diameter router with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) - November 21, 2018 - BroadForward

TRENDnet Launches Long-Range PoE+ Switches for Long-Distance Networking Applications TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is eager to announce the launch of two new long-range gigabit PoE+ switches, allowing users to network PoE devices for up to double the distance of the current standard. TRENDnet’s... - November 17, 2018 - TRENDnet

AinaCom Adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) Finland’s largest virtual network operator AinaCom deploys the BroadForward Diameter router to enable a multi HSS/HLR environment. - November 16, 2018 - BroadForward

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Kido Announces X3 Smartwatch for Kids, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform Kido (www.kido.com.cn) announced today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit event in Hong Kong, its latest flagship smartwatch designed for kids, the Kido X3. Based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, Kido X3 is Kido’s third generation product and is packed with a rich feature-set... - October 28, 2018 - Kido

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

Tango Networks Ranked Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Tango Networks has ranked Number 2 in Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s first annual Most Fundable Companies List, beating more than 2,500 other U.S. companies for the recognition. Tango Networks was the only company in North Texas to make the top 15 list. The Most Fundable Companies initiative... - October 18, 2018 - Tango Networks

Korenix Launches New Industrial Gigabit Ethernet L3 Switch JetNet 7020G: Minimized Size with Maximized Performance Korenix JetNet 7020G is a layer 3 routing switch that has high port numbers with 16 ports Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 and 4 ports Gigabit with RJ-45 or SFP combo design. The high port number allows you to customize your switch to meet the specific needs of your network, no matter which industry you’re... - October 17, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix at CIIF 20th China International Industry Fair Korenix technology (a Beijer electronic group) has successfully exhibited in the 20th CIIF China International Industry Fair. The exhibition was held from 19th September to 23th September. The 20th edition of CIIF 2018 comprised nine thematic shows welcoming more than 2,500 exhibiting companies and 160,000... - October 12, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.