Recent Headlines
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Joins NXDN Forum
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce it is now a member of the NXDN Forum. - October 15, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Omnitronics Joins DAMM Application Partner Program
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the DAMM Application Partner Program. - September 12, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Dispatch Withstands Global Crowdstrike Disruption
Despite running on Windows Servers, organizations using the Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system that were impacted by the CrowdStrike disruption were able to restore their systems quickly once their Dispatch Console PCs were operational. - July 24, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
LUMEOVA Announces WiRays®, a Revolutionary, Ultra-Fast Technology Designed to Deliver Wireless Data Speeds Up to 100 Gigabits Per Second, 10x Faster Than WiFi.
LUMEOVA, an innovator of ultra-fast, wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has developed an optical wireless communication technology, called WiRays® that can deliver wireless data at speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps). WiRays® is designed for connectivity of... - June 18, 2024 - LUMEOVA
Omnitronics Joins P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG)
Omnitronics, a global leader in advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its newest affiliation with the P25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG). This strategic partnership signifies Omnitronics' commitment to the continuous improvement and development of the P25 standard, which are... - May 30, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Stargent and GXC Partner to Deliver Private Cellular Network Solutions
Stargent, a leader in connectivity solutions, and GXC, a highly recognized provider of private cellular networks, have partnered to provide clients with customized private cellular network solutions. - March 06, 2024 - Stargent
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
Omnitronics Receives Prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award
Omnitronics, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has been awarded the prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award for their DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway. The award was presented by the Australian Radio Communications Industry Association (ARCIA), a national body representing the interests of Australia’s radio and critical communications industry at their annual Melbourne Industry Dinner event. - October 23, 2023 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Introduces omnicore Express: the Feature-Rich Radio Dispatch Console for Small to Medium Organizations
Omnitronics is proud to announce the launch of its new radio dispatch console, omnicore Express. This product is designed for small to medium sized organizations with up to 12 channels and up to 40 registered operators with a maximum of 5 simultaneously logged in. omnicore Express is a highly feature-rich solution that includes omniconnect interoperability and is agnostic to protocols, technologies, and vendors. - March 14, 2023 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
TekTone and Vayyar Team Up to Provide Imaging Radar-Powered Fall Detection
Leading-edge sensors, integrated into TekTone’s nurse call and emergency call products, offer a new level of visibility into residents’ safety and behavior. - February 27, 2023 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Omnitronics CEO John Florenca Hands Over Reigns
John Florenca steps down as CEO after 18 years in the role. The move follows the recent acquisition of Omnitronics by Software Combined. - July 26, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Software Combined Expands Its Portfolio, Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has today finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. - July 25, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
SwitchBin Announces First Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine
SwitchBin, Inc., the company bringing automation to the retailing of smartphones and other connected devices announces first Regulation Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine. - July 20, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Omnitronics Releases New omniGateP25 Software-Based Radio Interoperability Gateway with Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Network Using the P25 Console Interface (CSSI)
Testing was conducted with Auria Wireless on an Auria Wireless P25 Trunked Radio Network using the APCO P25 Console Interface (P25 CSSI) with an Omnitronics omniGateP25 Digital Radio Software Gateway and Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch software in accordance with APCO P25/TIA standards. - July 05, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Has Been Chosen to Supply Omnicore Enterprise Dispatch for the Marine Rescue Services in Western Australia
The radio dispatch system has been selected by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) for the not-for-profit Marine Rescue service in Western Australia to manage radio communications for 38 individual rescue groups as part of a state-wide marine safety Radio over IP project. - June 24, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Embedded World Features New Ultra-Compact Antenna Range from Synzen
Synzen’s Constellation Class of Ultra-Compact Flexible Antennas for Small IoT Devices to be Unveiled at Embedded World - June 20, 2022 - Synzen
Wireless Experts Opens Atlanta Offfice-Brings Wireless Cost Managent Solutions to the Doutheast
Why does Wireless Experts say; "No other wireless expense reduction firm could possibly save more money?" That’s because effective management of wireless resources requires more than analyzing your monthly bill. It requires expertise in finding high-level savings resulting from outsource cost reduction analysis of what organization pay (their vendor) to having a continuous detailed understanding of every way wireless equipment usage and related affects your business operations. - April 05, 2022 - Wireless Experts
Omnitronics Launches New Online Learning Portal Omniacademy
Officially released on March 3 in a series of Webinars around the globe, the new omniacademy Online Learning Portal for Radio Dispatch Operators, Dispatch Supervisors, as well as technical teams and Resellers will provide a new training option, available on-demand 24/7/365. - February 25, 2022 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
TRENDnet Introduces More 10G Switches, Continues to Expand Growing Multi-Gigabit Product Family
TRENDnet expands its popular multi-gigabit product family line with two new 10G switches that are cost-effective multi-gigabit solutions that deliver advanced high-bandwidth performance, ease of use, and reliability. - February 10, 2022 - TRENDnet
Synzen Antennas Power Prometheus to Simplify IoT Prototyping and Speed Time-to-Market
Synzen antennas and Next Big Thing AG have produced the sensor-based LTE-M/NB-IoT development platform Prometheus which promises fast cellular IoT prototyping. NBT’s Prometheus employs Nordic’s nRF9160 SiP to provide low power cellular IoT wireless connectivity and GNSS. - February 10, 2022 - Synzen
Tech Entrepreneur/Investor Joins SwitchBin Advisor Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-up Continues to Add Talent and Experience. - February 03, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand... - January 31, 2022 - Clear Rate
SwitchBin Adds Wireless Industry Leader Glenn Lurie to Advisory Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-Up Continues to Assemble Influential Advisory Board - January 25, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
TRENDnet Launches Easy-to-Use Wireless Presentation System for Multiple Users and Groups
TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, announces today the availability of a new and simple-to-use wireless presentation system designed for easy screen sharing at university lecture halls, school classrooms,... - January 14, 2022 - TRENDnet
Retail Veteran Bob Kilinski Appointed CEO of SwitchBin
SwitchBin, the autonomous retail technology start-up, names an industry veteran as CEO to lead the company as it prepares to launch its products in 2022. - December 29, 2021 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
TekTone® Employees Give Back to Local Healthcare Workers
TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc. employees delivered homemade baked goods to Angel Medical Center staff to say “thank you” for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of TekTone’s culture and desire to give back, employees are participating in a quarterly... - December 01, 2021 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Multilink Introduces the New Optima U, a Hybrid Fiber Enclosure
Multilink, Inc. announces their newest product to hit the market, the new hybrid fiber enclosure – Optima U. - November 15, 2021 - Multilink, Inc.
omnicore Enterprise Dispatch Helps Keep NSW Beaches Safe
The Omnitronics omnicore Enterprise Dispatch System has been selected by Surf Life Saving New South Wales in Australia to manage radio communications for 129 clubs and more than 60 lifeguard services as part of a range of upgrades that are critical for delivering frontline lifesaving services. - September 08, 2021 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Omnitronics Has Been Awarded a Contract to Supply and Install Omnicore Enterprise Radio Dispatch to Mining Company Rio Tinto in Western Australia
Enterprise Dispatch Management System omnicore will be supplied to the Rio Tinto Operations Center in Perth, Western Australia, connecting local radio dispatch operators to remote mine sites some 1,600 km / 1000 miles away, and is due to be installed in late 2021. - August 26, 2021 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
WebSprix Helps Ethiopia Close the Digital Divide with netElastic Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) and Carrier Grade NAT (CGNAT)
netElastic solutions are key ingredients in WebSprix’s plans to expand internet access across Ethiopia - August 11, 2021 - netElastic
TRENDnet Introduces Hive, an Advanced Cloud Manager for Centralized and Remote Network Management
TRENDnet Hive is an easy-to-use network cloud solution with reliable remote access support, designed to save on cost and time by simplifying and centralizing both network management and monitoring. - August 06, 2021 - TRENDnet
Omnitronics Celebrates 4 Decades of Innovation in Mission-Critical Communications
A global leader in customized solutions for mission-critical communications, Omnitronics, founded by David Nicolson and Jim Wilcox in Perth in 1981, has grown to be a global engineering powerhouse, specializing in Radio Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP technology. - May 13, 2021 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Luner Launches Technology Agnostic IoT Marketplace to Provide One-Stop-Shop for IoT Developers
Luner, the technology agnostic, self-service IoT connectivity platform for IoT developers and SMEs, has today launched its IoT Marketplace, providing a complete one-stop-shop for developers looking to get their IoT projects off the ground. The Luner Marketplace will provide a growing selection of... - April 24, 2021 - Luner
ALERT FM Receives First Radio-Broadcast ShakeAlert(R) License to Deliver Messages to California, Oregon, and Washington
ALERT FM works when cell, power and internet are not available. - April 16, 2021 - Global Security Systems, LLC
TRENDnet Debuts 2.5G Unmanaged Network Switches
Expanding its line of multi-gigabit networking solutions, TRENDnet launches one of the world’s first 2.5G switches. These high-speed switches increase throughput and reduce network bottlenecks. - March 19, 2021 - TRENDnet
TRENDnet High-Speed MoCA Ethernet Over Coax Adapters Now Available
TRENDnet’s MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapters provide a high-speed network connection using your home or office’s existing coaxial cabling. - January 28, 2021 - TRENDnet
Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming Virtual Seminar to Help Organizations Navigate the New COVID-19 Landscape
Date Change - Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce its third virtual seminar, Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020. This complimentary seminar will focus on helping organizations... - November 23, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
Rokform Announces New Phone Cases for Apple iPhone 12
Rokform, a pioneer in magnetic smartphone cases, is excited to launch a collection of cases for the new Apple iPhone 12s. - October 16, 2020 - Rokform
TRENDnet Introduces World’s First ONVIF Conformant Smart Surveillance Switches
TRENDnet presents its new Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch Series. These ONVIF Conformant managed switches feature PoE self-healing support and integrated IP camera management functionality. - October 02, 2020 - TRENDnet
Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine
Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine. Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch... - August 16, 2020 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
TekTone Becomes Majority Owner of Stay Smart Care
As part of its mission to continuously provide communication solutions that evolve with the needs of our world, TekTone has acquired majority ownership in Stay Smart Care, a company whose expertise lies in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions. Stay Smart Care will operate as a subsidiary of... - June 20, 2020 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
TRENDnet Introduces Mira, Free Surveillance Camera Management VMS Software with Mobile App
Leading surveillance & networking brand launches a new series of cameras with advanced video monitoring and management software with seamless mobile app support for live viewing and QR installation. - June 18, 2020 - TRENDnet
Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming "How to" Webinar Series to Help Organizations Improve Mass Notification During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its first “How-to” Webinar Series focused on helping organizations better navigate the various operational changes brought on by the coronavirus... - May 21, 2020 - Alertus Technologies