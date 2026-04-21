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Within News Syndicates
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy Announces the Launch of Operation Safe Return
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has launched Operation Safe Return, a statewide initiative placing verified missing children and vulnerable adults on digital and static billboards across Alabama. The project aims to increase public visibility, generate new leads, and support families and investigators through community awareness. Fundraising is underway to support the first round of billboard placements, expected to begin in January 2026. - November 30, 2025 - Alabama Cold Case Advocacy
Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas. - November 07, 2025 - Blackdove
Nicholas Osborn's Hit Neo-Western Series from Wolfpack Publishing Adds 3 New Novels
Author Nicholas Osborn’s best selling Neo-Western Bullets Trilogy will expand with three new novels from Wolfpack Publishing. The Coward Rob Ford, The Fighting Earps, and Sure Shot promise thrilling tales blending classic Western themes with fantasy and horror. The hit series is praised as a fresh take on the genre that keeps you wanting more. - October 31, 2025 - Author Nicholas Osborn
The 4th Annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) Announces 2025 Official Selections
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (sdeff) returns in 2025 with a slate of thought-provoking films from visionary filmmakers around the world. Taking place October 24–25, 2025, the Festival celebrates cinematic storytelling that shines a light on urgent environmental challenges,... - October 14, 2025 - San Diego Environmental Film Festival
Christian Bishop Announces Bid for Nevada Assembly District 29
Christian Bishop announces his candidacy for Nevada Assembly District 29, emphasizing his deep roots in Henderson as a husband, father, and community leader. He pledges bold Democratic leadership focused on working families—strengthening education, growing the economy, improving housing and safety, and empowering local voices over outsiders. His mission: real results, shared prosperity, and a stronger Nevada. - October 09, 2025 - Christian Bishop
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray"
Composed during the pandemic, Vega says Let's Pray is just as timely today as ever. Featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero. - September 16, 2025 - Donald Vega
RA News Updates Expands Digital Presence with Real-Time, Reliable Global Coverage
RA News Updates, a fast-growing digital news platform, is committed to delivering timely, accurate, and engaging stories to its global readers. Covering a wide range of topics including technology, business, politics, sports, astrology, and Sanatana Dharma, the platform ensures credibility and accessibility for readers seeking authentic information. With its focus on quality journalism, RA News Updates continues to strengthen its reach, empowering audiences with real-time updates. - August 31, 2025 - RA News Updates
Congress Urged to Establish the First Specialized Human Trafficking Courts
Initiative by Anti-Trafficking Leader Jaco Booyens Ministries Marks Critical Step Toward Justice - July 18, 2025 - Jaco Booyens Ministries
GRAMMY®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Unveils Lyrical New Single “Gather ‘Round” Featuring Jazz Icons John Patitucci and Lewis Nash
Gather ‘Round was recorded during the 2023 recording session of the Grammy-nominated album As I Travel. This tune - a medium up-swing - was composed by Donald Vega and inspired by all those joyful, noisy moments with family and friends—the kind where laughter fills the room and love is everywhere. So gather 'round with friends to laugh, talk, sing, and soak it all in. This medium up-swing tune was made to be shared with the people who bring you joy—enjoy! - June 24, 2025 - Donald Vega
Michigan vs Enbridge: Aaron Robins News Uncovers New Details in Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Dispute
Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes. - April 14, 2025 - Aaron Robins News
Afrika Brown Celebrates a Decade of Storytelling with 10-Year Retrospective at The Flea Theater
The RSVP-only show will take place on Friday, May 2. - April 04, 2025 - Afrika Brown
Grammy-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single
"Two Words: Bud Powell" will be released on March 28, 2025, via Imagery Records/Tiger Turn, featuring John Patitucci on bass and Lewis Nash on drums. - March 25, 2025 - Donald Vega
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces LOI for Strategic Investment in ShieldCom
Moon Equity Holdings is announcing and LOI for their first strategic investment with Shieldcom, helping Shieldcom grow and marking Moon Equity Holdings' initial step into the defense industry. - January 30, 2025 - MONI
Men Having Babies Launches Family Building Benefits Database for the LGBTQ+ and Infertility Communities
Nonprofit organization Men Having Babies (MHB) launches a unique searchable database dedicated to locating and assessing family building benefits offered by companies to employees. The continuously expanding database is part of several resources and online tools aimed to make parenting through surrogacy and IVF more affordable for the LGBTQ+ community as well as people who suffer from medical infertility. - January 16, 2025 - Men Having Babies
How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income
For beginners who are looking for an alternative option to achieve a stable food income with minimal effort, cloud mining offers an alternative. - January 10, 2025 - CrytocoinMiner
Reggie Jackson Joins Moon Equity Holding Corp.’s Board of Advisors
Noted businessman and sports legend Reggie Jackson joins the Board of Advisors for MONI - Moon Equity Holdings Corporation. - December 10, 2024 - MONI
All is Merry & Bright: New Holiday Album by Donald Vega
Grammy nominated pianist and composer Donald Vega is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with his new album “All is Merry and Bright,” (Imagery, 2024). - December 07, 2024 - Donald Vega
New Book Demands Justice in JonBenét Ramsey Case: Author Calls for Renewed Investigation
Tonya Carroll's New Book, "JonBenét Ramsey Unveiled," Demands Fresh Look at Cold Case As the Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? reignites public interest, investigative author Tonya Carroll delves deeper into the unsolved murder of JonBenét... - November 26, 2024 - Tonya Carroll
Donald Vega Earns GRAMMY® Nomination for "As I Travel," Best Latin Jazz Album
Celebrated pianist and composer Donald Vega receives a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album for his 2023 recording of As I Travel, an autobiographical suite of compositions inspired by his journey to the United States from his native Nicaragua, and the people and experiences that shaped him along the way. - November 17, 2024 - Donald Vega
MONI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Technology and New Board Member
MONI is announcing the acquisition of a real-time news tracking service to be named Pulsewire. With this acquisition, MONI welcomes Brian Lewis as the Pulsewire President and as a new board of directors member. - October 31, 2024 - MONI
#MinuteForAYear: Lakeshore & Zocalo Apartments Announce Exciting New Contest to Alleviate Burden on Houston Renters
The Houston rental market is under pressure as demand for housing continues to grow, with thousands of people actively seeking homes each month. The city, known for its diverse population and booming economy, has become one of the top destinations for job seekers, students, and families alike. - September 24, 2024 - Leasington Property Management
"The Mindset of a Champion" hosted by Todd Herman is Streaming Now on KNEKT Television Network
Cizzle Brands presents a discussion with Nathan Mackinnon, Todd Herman, Andy O'Brien and John Celenza about the mindsets that have helped them succeed in business, sports and life. Streaming now on KNEKT tv. - September 07, 2024 - KNEKT®tv
PurpleTV Launches Political TV Channel Over Mar-a-Lago and West Palm Beach
PurpleTV has launched a political programming channel over West Palm Beach including Mar-a-Lago. Purple is where blue meets red. - August 01, 2024 - PurpleTV
PurpleTV, a Center-Progressive Political TV Channel, Launches in Columbus, Ohio
PurpleTV, a center-progressive political channel whose tagline is “Where Red meets Blue. And Blue meets Red,” has launched on Channel 25.1 in Columbus, Ohio on TV Station WXOH. PurpleTV programming airs on 25.1 during prime time from 7pm – 11pm, Monday – Friday. It will... - July 23, 2024 - PurpleTV
Purpletv Says "Pass the Torch, Joe, Before the Darkness of Trump Blows the Light Out."
Starting today, PurpleTV Channel 16.1 in Milwaukee will air an editorial recommending that President Biden step aside and pass the torch. "We love Joe, but it is time to go," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV. "I donated back in 2020 and 2024. I celebrated when he won. I believe... - July 18, 2024 - PurpleTV
Burning Books Press Announces E-Book Sale
Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals e-book sale extends through July 31. - July 18, 2024 - Burning Books Press
Threats of World War Are the Fault of Reckless U.S. Policy, Says Author A.J. Smuskiewicz
Author of new book "Searching for Truth in the Empire of Lies: An Evolution of Political and Societal Perspectives During the Decline of America and its Empire" blames reckless U.S. foreign policy for raising risk of world war. - June 19, 2024 - A.J. Smuskiewicz
Men Having Babies Launches Initiative to Encourage Inclusive Employer Surrogacy Benefits
Men Having Babies (MHB) is working to increase awareness and transparency about the availability of workplace family building benefits, to encourage more employers to offer such benefits to gay couples and singles, and expand them to cover surrogacy-specific costs as well. A social media campaign,... - May 14, 2024 - Men Having Babies
Introducing: Cost Comparison Tools on Men Having Babies' Surrogacy Advisor Directory
Men Having Babies is thrilled announces Surrogacy Advisor, an advanced and comprehensive multidisciplinary directory of more than 250 surrogacy providers with detailed cost estimates, provider comparison tools, and ratings and reviews from thousands of parenting surveys. Surrogacy Advisor provides a free, trusted, user-friendly resource for prospective parents of all backgrounds across the globe who seek to connect with ethical agencies, clinics, and other professionals in the USA and Canada. - May 03, 2024 - Men Having Babies
SaintsWeLove: Exploring Over 150 Modern Saints Through Art and Narratives
Saints We Love.com announces its debut, revolutionizing how contemporary culture interacts with the spiritual and historical richness of saints. With over 150 modern-styled art pieces and narratives, this multimedia platform and lifestyle brand redefines engagement with the lives of over 10,000 saints. Founder Joanna Stone aims to inspire with art that blends traditional saintly symbolism with modern design, accompanied by engaging stories. - March 29, 2024 - SaintsWeLove
"Final Warning: Return of the Neanderthals" E-book in Wide Release
Apple, Kubo, Nook to market zany new science fiction novel. - February 25, 2024 - Burning Books Press
New Signing Alert: Lotus Crush Album "Rabbit Hole" (Deluxe), Indie Alt Rock, Terry McDermott/Peter Klett
Lotus Crush has signed an exclusive WW sync representation deal with Los Angeles-based sync licensing and custom music production company, GSM FIERA, LLC. "Rabbit Hole" Album - (Deluxe). Indie Rock/Emotional/Anthemic. Lotus Crush is a passionate, anthemic rock band featuring former Driveblind vocalist Terry McDermott and Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett. - February 19, 2024 - Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC
Men Having Babies Adds Atlanta to Its 2024 Conference Lineup in Collaboration with Black and Southern LGBTQ+ Organizations
On February 23-25, 2024, the nonprofit Men Having Babies (MHB) is teaming with the LGBTQ Institute and additional regional nonprofits to bring to Atlanta its internationally acclaimed Surrogacy Conference & Gay Parenting Expo. It will be MHB’s fifth United States destination, joining long-running conferences in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as Brussels and Berlin in Europe. - February 03, 2024 - Men Having Babies
Global International Indigenous Peace Concert Lead by Anishinaabe Knowledge Keeper Streamed Live for Native American Heritage Day
Rotary International & KNEKT®tv proudly present a Concert & benefit fundraiser for global peace initiatives, along with hours of additional content in conversation with Anishinaabe Knowledge Keeper Okimaa. The Ceremony began in Canada, with Barry Simon taking viewers on a Journey around the globe. - November 27, 2023 - KNEKT®tv
Burning Books Press Releases Scary "Final Warning" on Halloween
Out-of-control technology focus of zany new sci fi novel. - October 28, 2023 - Burning Books Press
Global Concert for Peace Streamed with the United Nations Association and Rotary International Exclusively on KNEKT.tv
In recognition of International Day of Peace, and in collaboration with the United Nations Association of the USA (Southern California Division) and the Rotary Action Group for Peace, this event benefits earthquake victims in Turkey, provide assistance to refugees worldwide, support foster teens in... - September 19, 2023 - KNEKT®tv
Men Having Babies Returns to New York for the 19th Annual Surrogacy Conference and Expo, September 30 – October 1, 2023: Guiding Gay Men Seeking Fatherhood
In what is by now a NYC tradition, hundreds of gay men are expected to gather at the Westin New York at Times Square this fall to learn how they can have children through egg donation and surrogacy. With expanded education, financial assistance and advocacy outreach, the nonprofit Men Having Babies... - September 07, 2023 - Men Having Babies
New Ibebet.com Analysis Reveals Surge in Market Value of Premier League Centre-Backs for 2023
In a detailed analysis by sports analysts at Ibebet.com, market values for Centre-Backs in the Premier League have seen a significant uptick in 2023. Contrary to traditional trends where Strikers and Midfielders often lead in market value, this year Centre-Backs are at the forefront.The recent trends in market value highlight the evolving dynamics within football, emphasizing that the game's financial aspects are as critical as the sport itself. - August 30, 2023 - Ibebet
Buddy Melges, Renowned American Sailor, Passes Away at 93
Harry Clemons “Buddy” Melges Jr., considered to be one of the greatest competitive sailors in the sport of sailing, passed away on May 18, 2023. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the most accomplished and revered sailors in American history. Born on January 26, 1930, in... - May 19, 2023 - Melges Performance Sailboats
KNEKT®tv Joined Third Annual "Mental Health Action Day" on Thursday, May 18
More than 2,000 organizations, brands and influential leaders around the world activated on the theme: “dedicate one hour to yourself, your loved ones, or your community” - KNEKT®tv broadcasts 48 hrs. to make sure viewers can tune in when works for themselves. - May 19, 2023 - KNEKT®tv
A Book Was Just Published to Keep LGBT Travels Safe in America
Rising hate crimes and potentially deadly laws are gripping America. Medium writer and author Ossiana Tepfenhart released "The Rainbow Travel Book: Lite Edition" to advise LGBTQIA+ travelers how to keep safe in an increasingly-hostile United States. The book was inspired by Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book." - May 17, 2023 - Ossiana Tepfenhart
Documentary Celebrating Veteran-Owned Businesses in Production
"Land of the Brave" is a new documentary film that celebrates the courage, sacrifice, and determination of veteran-owned businesses across the United States. The film highlights the stories of veterans who have transitioned from military service to entrepreneurship, showcasing their resilience, creativity, and commitment to serving their communities. - March 23, 2023 - Black Forest Films
Vaudevisuals Press is Proud to Present Their New Imprint, Outside Talker Press. OTP is Excited for "The Rise and Fall of the Sideshow Geek."
An illustrated history of "The Rise and Fall of the Sideshow Geek, snake eaters, human ostriches, & other extreme entertainments" by Nathan Wakefield. - March 06, 2023 - Vaudevisuals Press