PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Meredith Berkich Joins Richard Brooke’s Coaching Enterprise as President and Chief Operating Officer The transformational development and coaching organization RichardBrooke.com announced this week the addition of career Direct Selling executive Meredith Berkich in the key role of President and COO. Berkich joins Richard Brooke during the company’s planning stages for next year’s anticipated... - October 26, 2019 - RichardBrooke.com

Mirahj Music Recording Artist Shawno - Grammy Nomination Mirahj Music's Shawno has been placed on the Official Ballot for this year’s Grammy Awards. - September 28, 2019 - Mirahj Music

The Carlos Pundik Group, Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Offer Coaching Programs and Services to Individuals and Businesses in Return for Donations on Kickstarter This book’s compelling mission and message was created for business professionals and organizations that are ready to eradicate the cordial hypocrisy that paralyzes today’s work spaces and their cultures. - September 28, 2019 - The Carlos Pundik Group

Belt & Road News Partners to Promote Silk Road Exhibition Belt & Road News Network (BRN), an international media organization, that is the world's first & only news network dedicated to China's massive Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) (also known as Silk Road Initiative) and Al Sharq Media Management one of the arms of Dar Al Sharq Group, the leading... - July 18, 2019 - Belt and Road News Network

Micro Job Market Acquires Its 1000th Sign-Up Freelancer mJob® Market, the fair trade freelance platform, announced its 1000th freelancers signed up to the platform. - July 02, 2019 - Micro Job Market

Qatar Could be Belt & Road News New Headquarter Largest Investment in BRI’s Media Sector, Creating World's Fourth Largest News Agency Dedicated to Belt & Road Initiative - June 28, 2019 - Belt and Road News Network

Eatery Pulse to Provide Training Program; D.C. School for Restaurant Owners Eatery Pulse Media, a primary source of restaurants news in the U.S., will open registration for its Washington, D.C. school for restaurant owners this spring. The Swizzle Chill Channel is currently in production of Season 2 of Swizzle Chill TV – DC Food, Drink and Lifestyle Show. - May 30, 2019 - Eatery Pulse Media

Sprrkle Media Acquired Hollywood Silver Screen Network and Announce the Hollywood Silver Screen Beauty Pageant for Oct. 2019 Sprrkle LLC (DBA Sprrkle Media) acquired Hollywood Silver Screen Network and announced the Hollywood Silver Screen Festival 2019 Encore in Oct. to be held at the Grand Warner Theater in Los Angeles. The festival will have films, arts, music and an all-gender beauty pageant. - May 09, 2019 - Sprrkle Media

Academy Award Winning Actress Lupita Nyong'o Shares Statement with the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association to Help Shed Light on a Difficult Voice Disorder Prior to the release of Jordan Peele’s horror film, "Us," lead actress Lupita Nyong'o shared the inspiration for the sound of the voice of Red; her doppelgänger character was inspired by the voice of Robert Kennedy, Jr. who has spasmodic dysphonia. The NSDA has been working with... - March 30, 2019 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association

Oklahoma City R&B Artist LulStick Debut Album with 1013 Music to be Released St. Patricks Day (March 17th, 2019) An aspiring American Rap/R&B artist “LulStick” releases his self-titled debut album this March. The album titled “Lul$tick” will be made available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and all streaming services, internationally. LulStick... - March 13, 2019 - 1013 Music

Cure Dystonia Now and National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association Announce a New Grant to Validate Tool for Spasmodic Dysphonia Cure Dystonia Now (CDN) and the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association (NSDA) announced a new grant designed to validate an outcome measurement protocol for use with spasmodic dysphonia (SD), a neurological voice disorder. - December 19, 2018 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association

One People's Project and New Jersey Revolution Radio Present Daryle Lamont-Jenkins In New Brunswick for Q&A Screening of "Alt Right: Age of Rage" The subject of this powerful documentary will be there to take questions and talk about his experiences leading up to this film. A great chance to come out and network with people fighting hate in New Jersey, see a great movie, and have a discussion after. - December 07, 2018 - New Jersey Revolution Radio

Operations Expert Launches OpsMatters.com with News & Information on Operational Applications and Tools The site is the first of its kind and provides a single source for organisations and users to exchange the latest information on operational applications and tools. - December 04, 2018 - OpsMatters

The World's First Music Festival Lifestyle Magazine to Launch March 9, 2019 FestWorld Magazine, the world’s first print magazine devoted exclusively to music festivals around the globe and music festival fans, will launch on March 9, 2019. festworldmag.com - November 29, 2018 - FestWorld Magazine

SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw

Kent Speakman Awarded "Most Influential Producer of 2018" at the 2nd Annual Influencer Awards in Bel Air Kent Speakman, a Hollywood producer & creator of KNEKT TV has won the Most Influential Producer of 2018 at the 2nd Annual Influencer Awards held in Bel Air. The Influencer Awards (formerly i100) celebrate and recognize individuals who have established a significant broadening influence through the... - September 14, 2018 - KNEKT

Eatery Pulse Media Expands Multimedia News Platform Nationally with Eatery Pulse Streem, Restaurant C-Suite Eatery Pulse Media, a fast-growing information services, consulting and content marketing firm, is expanding its multimedia platform nationally. Its newest industry publication for restaurant decision-makers, Restaurant C-Suite Magazine, will debut in September 2018. Additionally, to further serve the needs of top-level industry management, as well as better prepare additional industry executives and managers for the challenges of tomorrow, Eatery Pulse Streem and its email blasts will launch. - August 04, 2018 - Eatery Pulse Media

Award-Winning Journalist David Hodes Joins The American Cannabis Report as Washington Correspondent The American Cannabis Report is proud to announce their new Washington Correspondent, David Hodes. Mr. Hodes is one of America's most experienced cannabis writers; a member of the National Press Club; 2018 Journalist of the Year by Americans for Safe Access, the largest U.S. medical cannabis advocacy organization; former Managing Editor for Cannabis Business Executive, and writer for nine different business-to-business cannabis publications including DOPE Magazine. - August 02, 2018 - The American Cannabis Report

Satoshi Ishi Signs Exclusive 2 Year Contract to Fight for Final Fight Championship in Las Vegas Satoshi Ishii is back. The olympic gold medalist will fight for FFC heavyweight title. With wins over Pedro Rizzo, Tim Sylvia, Jeff Monson and Heath Herring to go along with his Olympic gold medal in the 2008 Games, Satoshi Ishii has excelled on many of the world’s prominent stages for combat. The... - June 26, 2018 - Final Fight Championship

VIBE Launches "Urban Asia Vol. 1" Hip Hop and Rap Compilation Series VIBE magazine teams with Hong Kong based B2 Music to launch a new "Best of Asian Hip Hop" series. The first of its kind, "Urban Asia Vol. 1" includes hits from top Chinese superstars Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers and Edison Chen, as well as bangers from India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mongolia. This series captures the new Urban Asia Movement at its best. - May 09, 2018 - B2 Music

The 2nd Annual Desire to Inspire Awards Partners with KNEKT TV to Bring the Awards Show Live to the World Focused on Social Good, the Award Winning KNEKT TV announces that the Second Annual Desire to Inspire Awards will be live on KNEKT Television on Saturday, February 24th at 6:30pm PST. - February 24, 2018 - KNEKT

KNEKT TV & the Great Canadian FitFest Launch New Fitness Channel Focused on Social Good, the Award Winning KNEKT TV and FitFest announce a new Fitness Focused Channel, and Live Broadcast from the Great Canadian FitFest Edmonton on Saturday February 10th, 2018. - February 10, 2018 - KNEKT

Nogom Masrya, an Egyptian Revenue Sharing Website Ranks in the Top 1000 Websites in the World Nogom Masrya (nmisr.com) now has over 300 editors, publishing news from Egypt and all over the world with attention to the gulf area; the area that became so hot the years after the Qatar conflict with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. - January 30, 2018 - Nmisr.com

Fit Girl Festival at Retreat Malibu - Starting the New Year with the Ultimate Health & Wellness Lifestyle Experience Start the new year at Fit Girl Festival at Retreat Malibu from 9am to 9pm on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Viewers around the globe will also be able to watch it live online thanks to KNEKT TV. - January 13, 2018 - KNEKT

Ken Burns American Heritage Prize to be Awarded to Maya Lin Prize Presented by American Prairie Reserve to Celebrate the Indomitable American Spirit American Prairie Reserve is proud to announce that artist, designer, and environmentalist Maya Lin has been named the recipient of the second annual Ken Burns American Heritage Prize. The award will be presented May 2, 2018, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The evening’s... - December 09, 2017 - American Prairie Reserve

CeeLo Green Steals the Show with the Most “Energetic” Show at NACS Conference with +RED ELIXIR Michael Ball hits a winning triple play for Chicago; Rolling out a winning combination of new products for +RED Elixir, a live CeeLo Green performance and an unforgettable showcase of the new Ultracor luxury activewear line all at the NACS show on October 18th. - October 20, 2017 - KNEKT

CeeLo Green to Perform Live at NACS Conference with +RED ELIXIR CeeLo Green will provide visitors to the 2017 NACS Conference in Chicago with a special live performance on Wednesday October 18th, and viewers around the Globe will also be able to watch it live online thanks to +RED ELIXIR. - October 18, 2017 - KNEKT

KNEKT TV Announces Hooked on Fashion Tour Date in Hollywood Focused on Social Good, the Award Winning KNEKT TV announces a Hollywood, California Tour Date of October 20, 2017 at Le Jardin in Hollywood. - October 11, 2017 - KNEKT

Royal Dragon Vodka Presents World's Most Valuable Bottle of Vodka, The Eye of The Dragon Royal Dragon Vodka will unveil “The Eye of the Dragon” at Studio City Casino's Anniversary Gala Dinner, on 7th October 2017 in Macau. This beyond luxury masterpiece is a 6 liter bottle of the most premium Royal Dragon “Imperial” Vodka, incorporating an extremely rare, round and fancy intense yellow diamond of 50 carat (GIA certified) plus almost 15,000 additional diamonds and nearly 2 kg/4.5 lbs of 18 karat gold. - October 03, 2017 - Dragon Spirits Limited

Orange County Business Journal Announces the Civic 50 Orange County Honorees Celebrating the Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in Orange County - September 20, 2017 - Orange County Business Journal

Eatery Pulse News Announces Milestone Restaurant Documentary Eatery Pulse News Media, a fast-growing trade news outlet for restaurateurs in the Metro-Washington, D.C. market, has announced a new film unit, Ciné, and its documentary, “Restaurant Landscape in Flux.” to be released spring 2018. Additionally, Eatery Pulse TV released its most informative and stylish episode yet in “Elevating the Guest and Craft Beer Experience” at three.eaterypulse.tv. Restaurant trade news network plans filming documentary in late 2017. - August 09, 2017 - Eatery Pulse Media

US Senators: Stop Using Racist Term, Demands American Cannabis Report In a letter to each US Senator, The American Cannabis Report demands that Senators stop using the racist term "marijuana" and instead discuss cannabis using its proper name. The word "marijuana" was introduced to Congress in 1937 to scare citizens and legislators about Mexican immigrants. It was intentionally misspelled "marihuana" to make it sound exotic. Today US Senators are still using this racist word and misspelling, perhaps out of ignorance of its past. It's time to call it cannabis. - August 04, 2017 - The American Cannabis Report

Families Advocating for Campus Equality Agrees that Sexual Assault Procedures Need Revision; Victim Protections Not Threatened by Reform Efforts Families Advocating for Campus Equality (FACE) commends the New York Times for publishing an Op Ed last Friday by respected journalist Cathy Young disputing the false narrative that FACE and Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos seek to weaken protections under Title IX for victims of sexual... - July 24, 2017 - Families Advocating for Campus Equality

Arlington Native Launches Video News Show Focusing on Restaurant Industry’s Best in DC, Benefiting Local Vocation, Careers A native in Arlington, Va. who has spent 15 years in food-industry-related businesses has launched a trade news show and magazine for the benefit of restaurateurs in the Washington, D.C. area. Rick Zambrano, Eatery Pulse News Media editor and producer, released Eatery Pulse TV’s initial episodes,... - June 02, 2017 - Eatery Pulse Media

49th Annual Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award Winners Announced Bill Moyers, journalists from The New Yorker, Univision, HBO and Detroit Free Press among winners. - May 07, 2017 - Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

SpyChain: The Beginning of Crowdsourced Security SpyChain is an intelligent Facebook Messenger bot that allows people to anonymously report security concerns and incidents. There is nothing to download to use the bot; SpyChain can easily be accessed via Facebook Messenger. SpyChain does not hold any personally identifiable information on its servers to ensure that everything stays anonymous. - March 16, 2017 - CogniFrame

Crowdfunding the Farm of the Future: GrowingSmart.HK is Bringing Back Food Production in Hong Kong GrowingSmart.HK is raising funds from the crowd to bring back food production and organic urban farming in Hong Kong. - March 13, 2017 - SparkRaise

SV Insight Raises Nearly 10M Yuan Pre-Series A Round Funding; the Next-Generation Media Company is Committed to Exploring the Essence of Global Innovation SV Insight (www.svinsight.com), a next-generation technology media company connecting China and Silicon Valley through several verticals on a daily-basis, recently announced they have secured nearly 10 million yuan in a pre-Series A round of funding, at around 50M yuan valuation ($7.2M). Awarded the... - March 13, 2017 - SV Insight Inc.

Eatery Pulse News Show Announces News Anchor Team, Expands Commitment to Industry Scholarship Eatery Pulse News Network has selected its news anchor team for Season One: Disruption. Provenance. Mina Lezcano, Devyn Jones, Chrissy Perez and Larissa Aguirre will be the host of D.C’s news show dedicated to informing and inspiring restaurant owners, foodservice professionals and industry stakeholders. Additionally, the news show has joined the network’s digital magazine in establishing a foodservice scholarship program, to be funded with 20 percent of ongoing profits. - February 28, 2017 - Eatery Pulse Media

A Breach of Silence Confront Depression with "Broken" Music Video A Breach of Silence have released a new music video tackling depression. This is the second music video from their upcoming new album "Secrets" which will be released on February 24, 2017. - February 09, 2017 - Eclipse Records

Mindshift Unveil New "My Revenge" Lyric Video Featuring Soilwork’s Bjorn Strid on Guest Vocals Stockholm, Sweden’s, Mindshift have unleashed a new lyric video for the song "My Revenge," and joining the band on guest vocals is none other than Bjorn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork. The song depicts the magnitude of oppression that humanity has imposed upon our home, the Earth. - January 28, 2017 - Eclipse Records

EconomicPark.com, a New User Generated Content News Site, Opens Its Doors New User Generated Content News site “EconomicPark.com” opens up to the online public. - January 20, 2017 - Economic Park

A Facebook Live Video Wins Campaign of the Year, Doing Good for Children Make a Wish Foundation’s “Power of a wish Gala” Live on Facebook Produced by LA Based KNEKT.tv wins the iMedia Award for Campaign of the Year. KNEKT, a live streaming and broadcast production company wins campaign of the year at the 2016 iMedia Awards in Scottsdale, Arizona. - December 20, 2016 - KNEKT

Dental Ambassador in Costa Rica Plans Next Dental Mission Howard Siegler, Medical Correspondent for Noticias.CR is preparing to select the destination of his next International Dental Mission. He seeks participants, funding and media attention to further help the needy around the globe with their dental care. - December 17, 2016 - noticias.cr

ZOLO Active Mat – Crowdfunding the Best Eco-friendly Cork Yoga Mat in Asia ZOLO Wellness, makers of eco-friendly and stylish yoga mats using 100% sustainable materials, is now raising funds on SparkRaise. - November 14, 2016 - SparkRaise

OpaVote's Online Voting Tool Increases Voter Turnout Online Voting Software Company Announces Improved Voter Engagement with Secure, User Friendly Voting Tool - November 09, 2016 - OpaVote

Local Voice Experts Gather in Philadelphia to Discuss Rare Neurological Voice Disorder Over 70 patients and family members will come together at an Educational Conference on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the Hampton Inn City Center to learn more about the mysterious neurological voice disorder, spasmodic dysphonia. - November 05, 2016 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association

The Meaning Behind the Last Unexplained Name of a British Bird is Finally Revealed in New Book from Independent Publisher Pelagic Publishing Ray Reedman has unravelled the meaning behind the last unexplained name of a British bird - the scoter. - August 19, 2016 - Pelagic Publishing

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You