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Within Grocery Stores
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
AapKa Bazar Launches New Website for Convenient Online Grocery Shopping
A leading grocery store in the local community, is excited to announce the launch of their new website for online grocery shopping. The website aims to provide customers with a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience, making it easier for them to purchase their daily essentials from the... - January 04, 2025 - Aap Ka Bazar Tradeweb LLP
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format
Dairy-free beverage brand, Coconut Cloud, launches its first single serve pod coffee beverage with its new product, Coconut Cream Latte. - October 25, 2024 - Juice Bar Solutions Inc.
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Karwar Embraces Fitness and Health with Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts
Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts Introduces 100% Mixed Nuts Powder for a Healthy Start in Karwar. - June 01, 2024 - Prime Dry Fruits and Nuts
Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer
Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company's Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Kasper joins Superior... - May 13, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Superior Grocers Expands Its Reach with the Grand Opening of 72nd Store in Dinuba, CA
The grand opening ceremony was attended by local elected officials, including: · Mayor Maribel Reynosa · Vice Mayor Rachel Nerio-Guerrero · Councilmember Kuldip Thusu · Eddie Valero – Supervisor, District Four, County of Tulare Their presence highlights the... - February 12, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Buon Bambini’s “Pouch Topper” Wins 2023 Parent’s Pick Award
Pouch Topper selected as a winner in Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product categories. - October 20, 2023 - Buon Bambini
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Newest NOM 1414 Tequila: Luna Nueva Tequila: Sip Intentionally, Live Intentionally
Luna Nueva Tequila, inspired by the ancient reverence for the new moon, embodies intentionality. Handcrafted with sustainable practices, it symbolizes new beginnings and positive change. Sip intentionally, embrace purpose, and manifest dreams with Luna Nueva Tequila. - July 20, 2023 - Luna Nueva Tequila
Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations
Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates. With over 40 years of experience in the... - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising
Superior Grocers, a leading independent grocery chain, appoints Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. This change in leadership will help guide the company's continued growth and success. - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
IMCI Technologies Releases New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
IMCI Technologies today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution for Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational and even Industrial markets. The new solution technology brings about a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform to automate and solve awareness, quality, reporting,... - February 06, 2023 - IMCI Technologies
Superior Grocers Announces Richard Wardwell as President & CEO
Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains currently operating 70 locations, is pleased to announce Richard Wardwell as President & CEO effective January 30, 2023. Wardwell brings more than 40 years of grocery retail experience. He began his... - January 17, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers is Now in the Central Valley; Opens New Location in Tulare, CA
On Saturday, December 3 2022, Superior Grocers opened its 71st store in Tulare, CA at 115 S. West St., the former Palace Foods Depot. The grocery retailer who primarily operates in Southern California has now expanded into the Central Valley. The new store features a large selection of Produce, Grocery, Beer & Wine, and Fresh Quality Meat. Plans for the addition of a full service Kitchen, Bakery, and Tortilleria are under way. - December 08, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Global Suq Grand Opening in Durham, NC
Location offers fresh produce, halal meat, products from all around the world for a convenient one-stop shopping experience. - October 28, 2022 - Global Suq
The World’s Largest Spirits & Wine Rating Competition, PR%F Awards 2022, Masked & Unmasked, November 5 & 6 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PR%F Awards Spirits, Wine & Beverage competition is set to be held in Las Vegas on November 5 and 6 at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. PR%F Awards has partnered with the college of hospitality as a platform to provide valuable education and... - October 03, 2022 - Proof Awards
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Santa Paula, CA
Today, Superior Grocers opens their 70th store in Santa Paula, CA at 280 E Harvard Blvd. The store opened under the banner, The Market by Superior. A full-service Supermarket featuring the largest selection of Produce in Santa Paula, Grocery, Liquor, Fresh Quality Meat, a large assortment of baked... - September 15, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (Lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) Due to Levels of Lead
BrandStorm Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits, per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel. People... - July 17, 2022 - Natierra
Superior Grocers Acquires Numero Uno
Superior Grocers, a Southern California grocery retailer, announced today that it has acquired Numero Uno, an independent chain of 22 Hispanic retail grocery stores in Southern California. Superior Grocers will now operate 69 grocery stores in Southern California. Richard Wardwell, President of... - July 14, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
IN BOLD PRINT. Closes $500K Pre-Seed Funding Round
IN BOLD PRINT., the first product sustainability scoring platform for ecommerce companies, today announced the close of a $500 thousand Pre-Seed financing round from Jimber Capital. The capital will further the development of IN BOLD PRINT.’s platform as it gains traction with early ecommerce... - April 28, 2022 - IN BOLD PRINT.
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Multi-Depot Product to Support National Organisations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its multi-depot product for its customers to support national organisations with distributed teams. Recent research by the World Economic Forum indicates that last mile delivery is set to grow by 36% through the 2020’s. Without intervention... - April 09, 2022 - SmartRoutes
Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969. - February 21, 2022 - A Parsi Affair
The Food Lovers Marketplace Relaunches Multi-Vendor E-Commerce Store
The Food Lovers Marketplace, an Australian-owned and operated venture, has relaunched in 2022 delivering a platform that is faster and easier to use for both customer and vendors. - January 21, 2022 - The Food Lovers Marketplace
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Out for Delivery to Support Same Day Delivery Operations
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its out for delivery feature set for its customers to support move into same day delivery market. - December 12, 2021 - SmartRoutes
SmartRoutes Announces Release of Delivery Experience Suite for International e-Commerce Providers
SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its delivery experience suite product for its customers internationally. International research indicates that delivery experience is a growing demand for online retail sales customers with over 56% of logistics respondents saying customers want full visibility on their delivery.* - November 22, 2021 - SmartRoutes
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Superior Foundation 19th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 26th at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert. The Superior Foundation along with our many Vendor Partners raised over $400,000 to support Schools, Music & Arts, Health and Wellness, and Scholarships for higher... - October 02, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Gives Back to Our Future Generation
It was the first time that students were welcomed back to in-person teaching since the start of pandemic. Students arrived with bright smiles excited to return to campus along with a special surprise. Superior Grocers partnered with the Rialto Unified School District and provided Backpacks filled... - August 14, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces New Chief Operating Officer - Steve Fujimoto
Superior Grocers has named Steve Fujimoto, Chief Operating Officer, effective Aug. 16. In Steve’s new role, he will report directly to Richard Wardwell, President. Steve Fujimoto was Vice President of Retail Operations for the Portland Division of Albertsons in the northwest. He led the... - August 04, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Center City Market Grand Opening
Owner Sharon Burrows announced the official grand opening of Center City Market at 165 State Street in downtown Rochester. Center City Market is a neighborhood corner store with a warm and welcoming atmosphere and unique ambiance. Sharon’s heartfelt belief is that “Corner groceries are... - July 03, 2021 - Center City Market
Co-opportunity Market - Santa Monica’s Most Loved Grocer for the 7th Straight Year
Co-opportunity Market (Co-op) has once again been named Santa Monica’s most loved grocer. - June 19, 2021 - Co-opportunity Market
Buon Bambini Introduces Convenient Travel Case for Pouch Topper Universal Food Pouch Feeding Accessory
Good news for on-the-go parents. - April 11, 2021 - Buon Bambini
WholesaleItalianFood.com Launches New Website and Online Italian Food Marketplace
WholesaleItalianFood.com launches a new wholesale website and online marketplace that will deliver authentic, high quality Imported Italian foods to your home, restaurant, and/or business. The new upgraded WholesaleItalianFood.com website will offer registered business wholesale accounts, access to... - March 24, 2021 - Wholesale Italian Food