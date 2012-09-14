PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Philly Vegan Pop Flea to End Its Successful Run with Three Vegan Holiday Markets Since its launch in June 2016, V Marks the Shop’s Philly Vegan Pop Flea has been a community-building event to connect folks with vegan & veg-friendly businesses. From food to crafts, the Flea has been an all-inclusive marketplace to support individuals and small businesses by promoting compassionate... - November 08, 2019 - V Marks the Shop LLC

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Youthful Life, LLC Partners with UNFI and Azure Standard to Distribute Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life

King Kullen Raises $28,465 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank King Kullen, America’s First Supermarket, recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores, raising over $28,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on Long... - February 09, 2019 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

Precycle Bringing Zero-Waste Organic Grocery Shopping to Brooklyn in the Fall of 2018 Precycle will open the first “Zero-Waste” shopping outlet in Brooklyn later this year, offering customers a way to reduce plastic consumption by offering food without packaging. - September 06, 2018 - Precycle, LLC

King Kullen Announces Executive Promotions King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has announced a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees. They are as follows: Richard Conger has been promoted to Vice President Perishables. A resident of Smithtown, NY, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as Director of Produce/Meat/Seafood... - July 19, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

King Kullen Raises $3,500 for American Heart Association King Kullen Grocery Company, Inc. recently presented the American Heart Association (AHA) with a check for $3,500 in support of the organization’s “Go Red for Women” and “Life is Why We Give” campaigns. A portion of the donation was raised through the generosity of King... - April 18, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman Bernard D. Kennedy Dies at 92 King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman and former President Bernard D. Kennedy passed away February 17, 2018, at his home in Point Lookout, New York. The announcement was made by Kennedy’s sons, King Kullen Co-President J. Donald Kennedy and King Kullen Secretary and General Counsel Bernard P. - February 23, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Raises $30,000 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank “Check Out Hunger” campaign ran in all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores. - February 09, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Papa Gino’s Pizza Now Available in the Frozen Food Aisle; First Ever Launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Pizza Starting with Big Y Stores Papa Gino's, an iconic New England brand and the Official Pizza of The New England Patriots and The New England Revolution announced the launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England starting with Big Y. This new, exciting distribution channel... - January 17, 2018 - Half Baked, LLC

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market

LIQUID-U™ Launches New Online Wine/Spirits, Beer & Bartender Skills Academy LIQUID-U™ to provide restaurants, beverage retailers, distributors and suppliers a new turn-key training resource to upgrade and safeguard their employees’ basic beverage knowledge - all without the cost of content or elearning platform creation. - August 09, 2017 - LIQUID-U

Durham Kroger to Host "Fill The Bus" Food Drive Saturday, August 12 Kroger Partners with Durham Area Transit Authority to Benefit Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina - August 03, 2017 - Kroger

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Kroger Seeks to Fill Jobs in North Carolina Job Fairs in Stores Saturday. - May 19, 2017 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Customers Save with Summer Fuel Points Promotion From May 5 through August 6, Shoppers Can Earn 2x Fuel Points on the Weekends - May 10, 2017 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Shoppers Save with Exclusive "2 Week Digital Easter 4X Fuel Promotion" Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas. - April 06, 2017 - Kroger

Blue Evolution Launches a Seaweed Revolution, Infusing the Highest Quality North American Seaweed Into Everyday Foods Blue Evolution introduces a delicious and nutritious line of gourmet seaweed infused food products, including: Rotini and Penne pastas, Shells and Cheese, Gluten Free Shells and Cheese, and a Marinara Seasoning Blend. All products are infused with the highest quality seaweed on the market, grown in the... - March 09, 2017 - Blue Evolution

Kroger’s Virginia Dairy Manufactures Milk Jug That Drives Sustainability Jug Available in Kroger Stores in VA, WV, NC & TN - March 01, 2017 - Kroger

SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro

Must-Have Christmas Gift of 2016, Hatchimals, Skyrocket Across reebee Flyers Flyer app reebee analyses the top trending toy of the holidays - Hatchimals. Also offering a giveaway to Canadians, 5 lucky winners will each receive one Hatchimal. - November 23, 2016 - reebee Inc

Kroger Helps Shoppers Save with Exclusive "3 Week Digital Holiday 4X Fuel Promotion" Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Downloading Digital Gift Cards to Save on Gas - November 19, 2016 - Kroger

Dillanos Coffee Roasters and Better Chains Deliver Predictable Hiring Solution to Customers The Better Chains applicant tracking system will be made available for free to over 3,000 coffee shops around the country. - November 18, 2016 - Better Chains

Durham Kroger Customers Donate Over 8,000 Pounds of Goods to Hurricane Matthew Relief Efforts Results of Recent “Fill The Bus” Food Drive with Durham Area Transit Authority Will Provide 6,779 Meals to Flood Victims. - November 12, 2016 - Kroger

New Brewery Gunwhale Ales Announces Its Team and Grand Opening The company reveals the opening of its taproom and the involvement of local Chef Justin Miller of Pizzeria Ortica. - November 10, 2016 - Gunwhale Ales

WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com

Kroger Lights Headquarters Pink to Launch Annual #SharingCourage Campaign Donates $3 Million to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Research - October 16, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Donates Over $60,000 for Hurricane Matthew Relief Kroger to Donate Food, Water and Cash to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts Throughout Mid-Atlantic. - October 16, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Showcar Tour Brings NASCAR to the Triangle NASCAR Driver A.J. Allmendinger’s No. 47 Kroger Show Car Tours Triangle Kroger Locations - October 06, 2016 - Kroger

Peace Harvest Dinner to Celebrate Autumn in Philadelphia V Marks the Shop to Host a Vegan Dinner Party to Benefit Peace Advocacy Network - September 30, 2016 - V Marks the Shop LLC

Kroger Pharmacies Donates Meals for Flu Shots Each Flu Shot Administered Provides One Meal to Feed America - September 01, 2016 - Kroger

Cairo’s Supermarket Expo Increased Exhibitors Satisfaction Using iMakaseb Last June, iMakaseb showcased its promotional concept to the thousands visiting Expo supermarket to enjoy the numerous offers presented by leading brands and stock up on key staples before the holy month of Ramadan. Consumers usually visit the exhibition to check the latest Packaged Goods and Brand offerings,... - August 15, 2016 - iMakaseb

Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held at... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum

Kroger Family of Stores Hosts Nationwide Hiring Event Aug. 9 Candidates Can Now Easily Apply on Mobile Devices - August 04, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Customers Save with Exclusive "4X Fuel Points" Promotion From July 27 Through August 9, Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas - July 29, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Pharmacies in North Carolina to Begin Dispensing Drug That Helps Reverse Effects of Opioid-Overdose Naloxone Available at Kroger Pharmacies Beginning July 5. - July 01, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Offers Shoppers “4X Fuel Points” with Gift Card Purchase Now Through Father’s Day Through June 19, Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas - June 08, 2016 - Kroger

Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select