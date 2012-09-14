PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran? Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager. Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition. Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.

Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler (1935-2019) Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler—and a key NVL adviser in later years, died Oct. 12. He was 84. Mr. Seeler began serving on the NVL Board of Directors at current CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal’s request shortly after he retired from a competing van line in the mid-1990s. - October 19, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Dives in to Support Oceans Long-distance Mover No Landlubber - October 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

Fitton Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Fitton Moving & Storage, Inc. to their cross-country-moving family, adding to NVL’s New England presence. In addition to covering key markets within its home state of Massachusetts, Fitton Moving & Storage’s reach extends to regions in neighboring... - September 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

Drive My Way Hires Customer Success Manager Enterprise supply chain and logistics professional brings industry experience and strategy to Drive My Way as Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way announced that Lisa Catalano has joined its team as the Customer Success Manager. Drive My Way matches CDL truck drivers and owner operators with jobs... - August 31, 2019 - Drive My Way

ELD Mandate Ranks in the Top 10 Issues in the Trucking Industry The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Las Cruces Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Las Cruces Moving & Storage, Inc. to our cross-country-moving family, a move expanding both organizations’ Southwest regional penetration. In addition to covering key geographic points within New Mexico, Las Cruces M&S enjoys a marketplace reach that... - July 17, 2019 - National Van Lines

Trailer Link Launches Marketplace for Semi Trailer Rentals in Canada Trailer Link is a Canadian company offering an online platform connecting semi trailer renters with trailer rental providers. - July 15, 2019 - Trailer Link

Michigan Mover Signs Second 10-Year Contract All Around Moving & Storage, one of National Van Lines’ top-performing interstate-moving agents, is remaining with the NVL family for another decade - a pact strengthening each organization’s Detroit-Ann Arbor marketplace position. A top 10 booker and top 10 hauler for National Van Lines,... - July 03, 2019 - National Van Lines

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

New Agent Addition: Sloan’s Moving & Storage National Van Lines proudly welcomes Manassas, VA-based Sloan’s Moving & Storage to our interstate-moving family, an agreement that further solidifies NVL’s strong Eastern Seaboard presence. “We’re glad to be members of the National Van Lines family,” Owner and President... - June 27, 2019 - National Van Lines

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-PACK-RAT Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards® Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York. - June 05, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

National Van Lines Names VP of Marketing National Van Lines, a moving-and-storage industry leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Gordon as Vice President of Marketing. Gordon will be tasked with expanding National Van Lines’ client base and accelerating the sales pipeline and revenue while improving the effectiveness... - May 31, 2019 - National Van Lines

1-800-PACK-RAT Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops 1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Provide Portable Storage Containers for Home Build Sites. - May 29, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Day Transfer Company National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to its interstate-moving family: Cape Girardeau, MO-based Day Transfer Co. Inc. “We’re hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our COD market,” Day Transfer Co. owner Justin Miller said. “Plus, we want... - May 24, 2019 - National Van Lines

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Movers International (Europe) Ltd. Offers Weekly Removals to France Movers International (Europe) Ltd. has extended its range of services by including weekly removals to France. The company’s services are not just aimed at helping those planning to move to France, but also those who are considering coming back to the UK from France. They are providing complete packing and shipping solutions. - May 11, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

National Van Lines Employees Learn Leadership Skills National Van Lines is committed to creating a whole new generation of movers and shakers. NVL’s Director of Fleet Services & Safety Laura Manning and Move Manager Lisa Varzino recently graduated from the American Moving & Storage Association’s Leaders Program, which focuses on creating... - May 08, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal Named a Crain's Chicago Business Top Exec National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business' 2019 Notable Women Executives Over 50. Maureen is the only executive working within the long-distance relocation industry to earn a place on this prestigious list. “Maureen Beal’s name is... - April 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Telematics is on the Rise and It’s Changing Healthcare As the necessity for increased efficiency in healthcare rises, it’s become vital for healthcare professionals to manage the implementation of telematics into their infrastructure. - April 25, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Eric Breen Joins PINC as Vice President of Business Development Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC

Author Tosh Cole Reveals "Freight Broker with Care Guide on How to Start and Grow Your Freight Brokerage Business Like a Pro" This book is focused on upcoming freight brokers who are just getting started in the business; dispatchers, truckers, owner operators, freight agents, 3PL Logistics coordinators, etc., those whom are in the field of transportation, trucking industry, and logistics supply chain. - April 16, 2019 - Freight Broker MyWay

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Movers International (Europe) Ltd. Seeking Drivers to Strengthen Weekly Truck Services Movers International (Europe) Ltd. recently made known that they are looking to recruit experienced drivers. The addition of skilled and qualified drivers is expected to strengthen the company’s weekly truck service to and from France. The leading removals company will be able to handle complete removals easily, quickly and efficiently. - March 15, 2019 - Movers International (Europe) Ltd.

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Matt Yearling Named 2019 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Leading B2B Publication includes PINC’s CEO to its Annual List of the Supply Chain’s Top Professionals. - March 05, 2019 - PINC