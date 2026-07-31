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Within Truck Transportation
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement. - June 25, 2026 - MigWay
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC Joins The National Van Lines Agent Network
National Van Lines is thrilled to announce the addition of Just-In Time Worldwide, LLC to its agent network. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to the network, a fleet of approximately 25 trucks, and two warehouse locations to the network. Founded in 2005... - April 15, 2026 - National Van Lines
White City Logistics Celebrates 15 Years of Transportation Excellence
White City Logistics marks 15 years since obtaining its MC and DOT authority, highlighting a strong track record of reliability, safety, and nationwide freight solutions built on trust and long-term partnerships. - April 12, 2026 - White City Logistics
Johnnie T. Melia Moving Named 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger
National Van Lines is proud to announce that agent Johnnie T. Melia Moving was awarded 2025 Mover of the Year by Move For Hunger. Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting and donating surplus food... - January 25, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process. Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Preferred Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines has announced the addition of Preferred Moving & Storage, based in Harrison Township, Michigan, to its nationwide network of affiliated agents. Founded in 1983, Preferred Moving & Storage is owned by Nic Shabro, whose background includes founding the staffing firm Career... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Expands Northern New York Coverage with Carpenter Brothers and Watertown Moving & Storage
National Van Lines is pleased to welcome Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage as new agents within its nationwide network, expanding service coverage across Northern New York and strengthening support for residential, commercial, and government-related... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Welcomes Secure Moving & Storage as New Agent
National Van Lines announced today that Secure Moving & Storage has joined its nationwide network of professional moving agents. Based in Pelham, Alabama, Secure Moving & Storage brings a century of experience supporting residential, commercial, and specialized transportation needs. Secure... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
Teague Campbell Expands Key Practice Areas with Strategic 2025 Attorney Hires and Announces 2026 Partner Promotion
Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP is strengthening its statewide bench with eight strategic attorney additions across Workers’ Compensation, Litigation, Insurance Coverage, and Municipal Law, marking one of the firm’s most significant periods of growth in the past decade. The firm is also happy to announce the promotion of Jonathan Gonzalez to Partner, effective January 2026 reinforcing Teague Campbell’s commitment to developing top legal talent and expanding service capabilities for clients. - December 30, 2025 - Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP
Falcon Storage Introduces a New Self-Storage Model Offering Twice the Space at Half the Price
Falcon Storage is reshaping the self-storage industry with a modern, container-based model that delivers larger storage units at more affordable prices. With a mission to give customers twice the space at half the price, Falcon Storage is rapidly scaling and plans to open 100 locations nationwide within the next 24 months. - December 29, 2025 - Falcon Storage
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
National Van Lines Recognized Among America’s Best Movers for 2026 by USA Today
National Van Lines was named one of America’s Best-in-State Moving Companies 2026 by USA Today, based on customer satisfaction data from surveys and online reviews. The recognition highlights the company’s nearly century-long commitment to reliable, compassionate service and its strong performance in care of belongings, punctuality, professionalism, and transparency. - November 22, 2025 - National Van Lines
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
MigWay Expands Flatbed Shipping Services to Cover the Entire East Coast
MigWay expands flatbed shipping services across the East Coast—offering next-day delivery, live tracking, and a modern asset-based fleet built for heavy and specialized freight. - October 17, 2025 - MigWay
In-N-Out Keys Expands Direct-to-Carrier Auto Shipping Services for Florida Keys Customers
In-N-Out Keys Auto Transport, the Florida Keys’ premier direct-to-carrier car shipping service, has expanded its statewide and nationwide transport solutions to better serve residents, seasonal visitors, and military families. By specializing in Florida Keys car shipping routes and offering services like Military PCS car shipping and exotic vehicle transport, the company ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective delivery without relying on third-party brokers. - October 05, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
Reelow CRM Launches to Break the Stranglehold of High-Priced Moving Software
Reelow CRM is officially live, offering moving companies a simple and affordable alternative to high cost CRMs. With no contracts or onboarding fees, Reelow is built for small to mid sized movers who want to grow without being locked into overpriced software. - September 01, 2025 - Reelow
TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family. - August 27, 2025 - TFA Logistics, LLC
Weber Logistics Expands, Launching 3PL Operations in Atlanta, Seattle and New Jersey
Weber Logistics is expanding beyond its California roots to serve clients in new markets. The expansion, driven by growing customer demand, will first bring Weber’s trusted logistics services to Atlanta, Seattle and Northern New Jersey. - August 21, 2025 - Weber Logistics
Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers
Bold move aims to raise truck drivers’ 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being. - August 01, 2025 - Project 61
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
In-N-Out Keys Adds New Office in Key West, Bolstering Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in car shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the addition of its Key West office to 1200 Fourth Street #1138, Key West, FL 33040. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - July 15, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
CarriersEdge Releases English Language Proficiency Assessment
CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, has released an online English Language Proficiency Assessment. The assessment was created to help carriers prepare for enforcement of the English Language Proficiency requirements under 49 CFR §391.11(b)(2)... - June 26, 2025 - CarriersEdge
UC Group Launches Four New Websites Across Company Portfolio to Better Serve Clients
The UC Group family of companies launches four new websites to better serve clients. - June 20, 2025 - UC Group
In-N-Out Keys Relocates to New Office in Fort Lauderdale, Enhancing Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in vehicle shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to 1117 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - May 22, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
Racing Lines Group Unveils Specialized Shipping Service Tailored for Motorsport Excellence
Racing Lines Group, a division of Rohde & Liesenfeld (USA) Inc., today launched a specialized shipping service crafted to meet the unique demands of the motorsport industry. Racing Lines Group demonstrates its commitment to compliance and operational excellence, ensuring every shipment meets... - March 23, 2025 - Rohde & Liesenfeld (USA) Inc.
Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Nationwide Services to Meet Surging Demand for Vehicle Shipping
Exploring the many reasons people and businesses use auto transport services, including personal relocations, military moves, dealership logistics, online car purchases, and seasonal travel. It highlights how different groups—like college students, classic car collectors, traveling nurses, and out-of-state car buyers—benefit from convenient, secure, and time-saving vehicle shipping solutions tailored to their unique needs. - March 21, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Waste King Women’s Perspectives on Waste Management
The UK-wide waste management specialist and equal opportunities employer, Waste King, has revealed that a substantial number of its growing workforce are women. - March 20, 2025 - Waste King
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. - March 14, 2025 - Waste King
Air-Weigh® Unveils iWeigh® Platform: Advancing On-Board Weighing for Modern Fleets
Air-Weigh®, the leader in on-board weighing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iWeigh® platform, setting a new benchmark in precision and adaptability for on-board scale systems. Designed to seamlessly install on trucks, trailers, and tractor-trailers, iWeigh® offers fleets... - March 12, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Main Street Movers Joins National Van Lines as Newest Agent
Main Street Movers, a woman-owned and family-run moving company with nearly 40 years of experience, has joined the National Van Lines network. Led by Karen Mantzouranis, the company specializes in local, regional, national, and international moves, focusing on customer satisfaction. Main Street Movers also supports local charities and organizations like Move for Hunger. The partnership will enhance service and operational efficiency for both companies. - March 01, 2025 - National Van Lines
Air-Weigh Introduces iWeigh®: Enhancing Fleet Efficiency Through Accurate On-Board Weighing
New for 2025, Air-Weigh’s iWeigh® platform sets a new standard in accuracy and flexibility for on-board scale systems. Featuring Bluetooth® and SAE J1939 connectivity, over-the-air updates, and compatibility across vehicles, iWeigh® delivers consistently accurate weight data using... - January 21, 2025 - Air-Weigh
Long An International Port Joins 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 in Malaysia
Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development. - January 16, 2025 - Long An International Port
From Laborer to Leader: Paul Gregory Promoted to Vice President of Sales at National Van Lines
National Van Lines is proud to announce the promotion of Paul Gregory to Vice President of Sales. With 16 years of dedication and expertise at the company, this promotion is a recognition of his outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to growth within the industry. Paul began his... - January 08, 2025 - National Van Lines
Mighty Moving Names Robbie Seidel as President, Driving Innovation and Growth
Mighty Moving and Storage, the trusted local moving brand under the National Holding Company, is proud to announce the promotion of Robbie Seidel as President. This exciting development comes as the company continues to set new standards in the moving industry, delivering exceptional service to... - December 29, 2024 - National Van Lines
CargoGuard Unveils Pre-Beta Phase of Innovative Tracking Application to Combat Double Broker Fraud and Cargo Theft
CargoGuard is an innovative startup transforming logistics security with its advanced tracking application. Designed to combat double broker fraud, cargo theft, and location spoofing, the platform offers real-time tracking, driver and registration verification, image location validation, and secure document submission. With seamless API integration and an intuitive interface, CargoGuard empowers brokers, carriers, and shippers to safeguard assets and enhance supply chain transparency. - December 28, 2024 - CargoGuard
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Nevoya Raises $3M to Make Zero-Emissions Freight the Industry Standard
There are 4 million Class 8 trucks on U.S. roads today, responsible for 7% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Nevoya is leading the charge toward electrification. - November 24, 2024 - Nevoya
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduces iWeigh®, with New Micro Display & Innovative App at American Trucking Association Management Conference & Exhibition
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales has announced the launch of its new iWeigh® on-board scale, which will be previewed at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 12 to 15 in Nashville, TN. iWeigh® joins the Air-Weigh product line, featuring the... - October 23, 2024 - Air-Weigh