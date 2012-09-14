PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

Toys for Tots’ Drive to Kick Off at Maplewood’s Saint Louis Closet Co. Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., who locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626... - October 30, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

Speedy Crate Announces Revolutionary Fast-Assembled, Light-Weight, Easy to Build Shipping Crates Speedy Crate, a new emerging company in Silicon Valley, CA, a manufacturer of custom crates and pallets, now offering innovative shipping solutions. The company provides cost effective, light-weight and fast assembled crates for any company and industry. - October 11, 2019 - Speedy Crate

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Innovative Sign Maker Pushes ADA Signage Industry to be More Eco-Friendly Green Dot Sign founded to offer an alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs. Order samples, custom and standard ADA room and door signs online at www.greendotsign.com. - September 14, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Ventura County Door Manufacturer AG Millworks Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - July 20, 2019 - AG Millworks

Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici America... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

PHS Medical by Pivotal Health Solutions Announces the Official Release of Their Physical Therapy and Rehab Product Line PHS Medical is releasing new wood and aluminum treatment tables in addition to their existing physical therapy and rehab product line. Other new products will be coming out soon. - March 12, 2019 - PHS Medical by Pivotal Health Solutions

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise TOP 500® List Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 40th annual Franchise 500®. Precision Door Service ranked #306. As the nation’s leading garage door repair company, Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage... - January 21, 2019 - Precision Door Service

NEW VE 810 S5 Engraver with V-Touch Technology Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new VE 810 S5 engraving machine. The VE 810 S5 is equipped with V-Touch Technology a multi-functional touch enabled display. - January 19, 2019 - Vision Engraving Systems

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the January 2, 2019 opening of Precision Door Service of Harrisburg. Precision Door Service of Harrisburg is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of... - January 16, 2019 - Precision Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron Donates $10,500 to Susan G. Komen® Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron recently donated $10,500 to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization which works to end breast cancer through support for groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs. The donation includes... - January 09, 2019 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Helps Local Families in Need The Precision Door Service corporate office held its first annual holiday “Sleigh Wash” car wash fundraiser event. Precision worked with local schools to identify three families in need. The holiday charity event raised over $1,500 through the generosity of individuals and local businesses,... - December 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Express S5 Small Engraving Machine Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new Express S5 Small Engraving Machine with V-Touch Technology. A user friendly, multi-functional touch-enabled display. - December 21, 2018 - Vision Engraving Systems

Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Fresno, California Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the December 10, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Fresno. Precision Door Service of Fresno is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage... - December 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine Precision Door Service was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the top 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Precision Door Service was ranked #118. “Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for bringing... - November 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase

Precision Door Service Makes Donation to Special Olympics Precision Door Service hosted a fundraiser event at the 2018 PDS National Meeting and raised $10,000 for Special Olympics. Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort provided a fun, high energy atmosphere for the Casino Night. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, “gaming,” and raising... - October 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC

Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports The Women’s Center of Brevard County Florida Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is proud to support the Women’s Center in Brevard County Florida’s fundraiser event, “Dude Looks Like a Lady – Men Against Domestic Violence.” "It's important for us to be involved and we are honored to support this life... - September 04, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Macon, GA Customers can rely on Precision Door Service to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring. - August 27, 2018 - Precision Door Service

New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Des Moines, Iowa Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the August 1, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Des Moines. Precision Door Service of Des Moines is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage... - August 17, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Named a "Best of the Best" Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine Precision Door Service was recently included in Entrepreneur magazine’s Best of the Best Franchises list, which recognizes the 110 companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® ranking. “Thank you to Entrepreneur magazine for... - May 25, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service of Cincinnati Welcomes New Owners Precision Door Service of Cincinnati is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Terry White and George Shaw. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Terry and George are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Cincinnati. They will continue... - May 14, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Sensortech Systems Unveils the Redesigned Harsh-Environment Moisture Analyzer The NIR-6300 answers manufacturers’ need for a rugged and stable moisture measurement gauge for process control and quality assurance. - April 24, 2018 - Sensortech Systems, Inc.

Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash

Precision Door Service Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award Precision Door Service is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The service... - February 16, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Leads the Way with Smart Garage Door Openers The leader in garage doors, Precision Door Service, is pleased to announce the new PDS Ultra 900® Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener. With a patent pending design, the PDS Ultra 900® opener provides a 24-foot-wide diameter of downward-dispersing LED light that brightly illuminates the garage. Precision... - February 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service

The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Precision Door Service Ranked a Top Franchise Opportunity by Franchise Business Review Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, published its 13th annual ranking of the top 200 franchises. The 2018 list of award-winning brands is based on Franchise Business Review's independent franchisee satisfaction research of over 28,000 franchise owners, representing 334... - January 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise Top 500 List and the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs Category Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 39th Annual Franchise 500. Precision Door Service ranked #226 as well as being named the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs – Miscellaneous category. With more than 1,000 companies applying, the 39th annual Franchise 500 ranking is one of the most competitive ever. - January 29, 2018 - Precision Door Service

NSE Windows of Massapequa, NY Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 NSE Windows of Massapequa NY has won “Best of Customer Service,” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Factory Authorized Window and Door Installations Company and Replacement Outlet was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise... - January 25, 2018 - NSE Windows

Precision Door Service of Albuquerque Welcomes Two New Owners Precision Door Service of Albuquerque is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Gary Lang and Kwok Kee Ma. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Gary and Kwok Kee are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Albuquerque. They will continue... - January 24, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Zeman Homes Expands and Upgrades Illinois RV Resort Northwoods RV Resort (formerly known as Paradise RV Resort), announced today that it is implementing a significant upgrade and expansion initiative in 2018. Enhancements include a new swimming pool and hot tub; a new bathhouse; 12 new sites for the construction of park model homes; conversion of the... - January 23, 2018 - Zeman Homes

Precision Door Service Made Franchise Business Review’s List of Top Franchises for Veterans Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, announced the companies that made its 2017 TOP 100 Franchises for Veterans list. Precision Door Service earned a place in this select list. “This is a huge honor for us and we greatly appreciate the recognition,” says... - January 20, 2018 - Precision Door Service

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash

Zeman Homes, Inc. Continues Expansion in Florida and RV Resort Market with Acquisition of Paradise Pointe Zeman Homes, one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, announced today its continued expansion in the RV resort market with the acquisition of Paradise Pointe RV Resort in Naples, FL. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Located amidst the... - December 21, 2017 - Zeman Homes

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Vision Engraving & Routing Systems Offers 2 Phase Black Box Brand Vacuums Vision Engraving & Routing Systems partners with Black Box Vacuum Systems to offer 2 phase Black Box vacuums for their CNC router vacuum tables. - December 14, 2017 - Vision Engraving Systems