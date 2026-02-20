Recent Headlines
Within Wood Product Manufacturing
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
Continuous Process Solutions Unveils Steel Belt Training to Boost Skills and Protect Production Uptime
Continuous Process Solutions launches specialist training to cut downtime and strengthen production performance. - December 07, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry. Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts... - September 22, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Smart Renovation Strategies: YDV Construction’s Expert Tips for a Flawless House Conversion
YDV Construction offers expert strategies for cost-effective and seamless house conversions, specializing in basement renovations, garage conversions, and space optimization. With a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design, they help homeowners maximize their space efficiently while ensuring top-notch results. - March 07, 2025 - YDV Construction
Conveyor Belt Specialist Launches New Product Brochure
The UK’s leading specialists in continuous process manufacturing has launched their new product brochure for 2025. Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and... - February 24, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
YDV Construction Unveils Expert Guide to Successful Loft Conversions
YDV Construction has launched an expert guide to help homeowners navigate loft conversions, offering insights on feasibility, design, regulations, budgeting, and contractor selection. The guide aims to educate homeowners on maximizing space and increasing property value. As a trusted London-based construction company, YDV Construction provides high-quality renovation services. The full guide is available on their website. - February 21, 2025 - YDV Construction
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé Added to CITES List Appendix II: a Significant Step for Sustainable Trade and Conservation
African Mahogany, Cumaru, and Ipé have been added to CITES Appendix II, effective November 25, 2024, to support sustainable trade. Ipe Woods USA, committed to conservation, supports this change and ensures reliable access to these species through responsible sourcing and extensive manufacturing capabilities. This listing requires CITES certification for international shipments, potentially impacting lead times. - November 11, 2024 - Ipe Woods USA
Food and Chemical Sector Conveyor Belt Cleaning Equipment Range Unveiled
UK-based Continuous Process Solutions has unveiled a huge range of versatile conveyor belt cleaning solutions, designed to increase productivity and hygiene in the food production and chemical sectors. The belt cleaning devices and equipment enable producers to minimise and prevent unexpected... - November 04, 2024 - Continuous Process Solutions
Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI. - October 21, 2024 - JG Pallets and Trucking
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Home Innovation Research Labs Announces State-of-the-Art Fire Testing Facility
Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland. - February 12, 2024 - Home Innovation Research Labs
Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18
The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways. - September 14, 2023 - Home Innovation Research Labs
SLIDO Introduces New Collection of Wardrobe Sliding Doors, Redefining Interior Design Solutions
SLIDO's new collection features an array of materials, finishes, and customizable options, allowing customers to create a wardrobe sliding door that perfectly complements their unique style and vision. The collection also incorporates innovative features such as integrated locks, floor-to-ceiling designs, and soft-close mechanisms, enhancing both convenience and security. - July 23, 2023 - SLIDO
Saint Louis Closet Co.’s April Donation to Stray Rescue of Saint Louis
The Business Lends a Helping Hand to its Community of Four-legged Friends. - May 10, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
42% of Pros Experiencing Ongoing Labor Availability and Quality Challenges According to Data from HIRI
Roughly 4 in 10 Pros are reporting labor shortages in early 2023. This is up from 3 in 10 this time last year. - April 17, 2023 - The Home Improvement Research Institute
54% of Homeowners Feel It is a Bad Time to Start a Large Remodel Project as of March 2023
As of findings from March of 2023, the majority of homeowners feel is it a bad time to start a remodeling project that would cost over $5,000. - April 17, 2023 - The Home Improvement Research Institute
Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Stray Rescue of Saint Louis
Saint Louis Closet Co. announces its plans to donate a percentage of its April profits to the non-profit Stray Rescue of Saint Louis through its bi-monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The no-kill shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the street or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters. - March 23, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,222.00 for L’Arche St. Louis, Provides Services for People With Disabilities
Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,222.00 to L'Arche St. Louis through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. These funds will assist the nonprofit in funding its inclusive programs, all of which are centered around helping members with disabilities live full and healthy lives. This amount is a... - March 23, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for L’Arche St. Louis, to Help People with Disabilities
Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their February sales to L'Arche St. Louis through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. L’Arche St. Louis helps members with disabilities live full and healthy lives. “We are so grateful for the partnership... - February 05, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Surpasses $100,000 in Charitable Donations
Saint Louis Closet Co., which locally designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems, is proud to announce its giveback program Closets for a Cause has surpassed $100,000 in donations to St. Louis-based charitable organizations. "I am so honored to give back to... - January 20, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Expanded ADA & Wayfinding Signage Declare Label
Exciting new, broadly expanded, certified sustainable signage options for healthy people, the environment, and communities. - January 11, 2023 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to Toys for Tots, Gives Gifts to Children
Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $2,500 worth of toys to Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. Additionally, Saint Louis Closet Co. was able to donate over 1,000 toys following this year’s successful toy drive. All toys were given to the economically... - January 06, 2023 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Announces Official Donation to Special Spaces
Through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $3,988 of their October profits to Special Spaces. This nonprofit completes dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children, ages 2-19, battling cancer or within one year of treatment. They focus on... - November 24, 2022 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Chouinard Bros. Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Offer on Its Roofing and Building Services
Chouinard Bros. celebrates 50 years of providing the best roofing and siding installation and service experience with a discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022. - November 21, 2022 - Oakville Curling Club
Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Toys for Tots, to Help Kids This Christmas
Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their December sales to Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, through their giveback effort Closets for a Cause. The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those to less fortunate children at... - November 21, 2022 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. to Donate to Special Spaces
Through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their October profits to Special Spaces. This nonprofit is dedicated to creating dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children, ages 2-19, battling cancer or within one year of... - October 05, 2022 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,125.00 for Connections to Success, Provides Resources and Training for Those Living in Poverty
Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,125.00 to Connections to Success through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. These funds will go toward the nonprofit’s Personal and Professional Development Class, which provides job readiness training, mock interviews, connections with employers,... - September 16, 2022 - Saint Louis Closet Co.