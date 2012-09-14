PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary 2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Reliable Hot Runner Cleaning from SCHWING Technologies Gentle thermal removal of glass fiber reinforced polyamide, also for large and heavily overmolded components in the automotive industry. - October 27, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

NewAge® Introduces “10 Tubing and Hose Buying Tips for Brewers;” Aims to Help Beer Brewers Select the Best Tubing for Fluid Flow Processes New from NewAge Industries’ Food and Beverage division is an educational brochure written to help brewers of beer with tubing and hose selection. Topics include temperature resistance, flexibility, quality, reuse, and solutions for beer spoilers and off-taste. Choosing the wrong tubing for a brewing process can result in a bad batch. These tips aim to avoid that and assist brewers with producing great tasting beer. - September 29, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Stephan Möllenbeck is New Head of After Sales Service at SCHWING Technologies Stephan Möllenbeck is the new Head of After Sales Service at SCHWING Technologies, the international technology leader for thermal cleaning systems for the plastics processing industry. Since 2016, the extrusion expert has been an employee of the medium-sized company headquartered in the Lower Rhine... - September 23, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

American Material Supply Launches a Re-Design of the Entire Website American Material Supply aka AMS, is completely re-marketing its website to provide a broader line of rubber materials and new innovative ideas related to finding the right rubber for the application. - September 03, 2018 - American Material Supply

NewAge® Industries/AdvantaPure® Completes Plant Expansion for Additional Clean Room Manufacturing Suites; Renovations Encompass Over 40,000 Sq. Ft. NewAge recently completed renovation of 43,000 sq. ft. of existing space at its headquarters near Philadelphia, PA. The renovated area now houses several new ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms for silicone tubing production, molded component operations, quality inspection and packaging for its AdvantaPure high-purity products. Newly constructed warehouse space was included in the renovation. The project took nearly two years from demolition to completion and cost $10 million. - August 24, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

SCHWING Technologies Makes the VACUCLEAN Thermal Vacuum Pyrolysis System Fit for Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0 and digitization are the current topics of the development team at SCHWING Technologies. Engineers and designers at the thermal cleaning company have been working on the modernization and digitization of the VACUCLEAN system for about a year now. The developers have added several new components... - July 20, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

SCHWING Technologies Features Fluidized Bed Process Technology at Achema 2018 New solutions for particulate high-performance energy storage precursors and storage components. - May 28, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomed Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to Discuss ESOPs in the State and Help Promote Employee Ownership; Meetings Focused on the Benefits of ESOPs Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries on Monday, May 14, 2018, to talk about employee ownership and how the practice can be promoted throughout the state. The Governor attended roundtable meetings with current and retired NewAge employee-owners and with CEOs of other PA. ESOP companies. A plant tour of NewAge’s newly-renovated facility showed Governor Wolf how engaged the employee-owners are and how the successful manufacturer continues to grow. - May 19, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

SCHWING Technologies is Exhibiting Cleaning Shops at Techtextil North America 2018 The production of technical textiles and non-wovens takes center stage at the 15th edition of Techtextil North America. From May 22 to 24, 2018, German specialist SCHWING Technologies will present thermal cleaning solutions for spin packs and spinnerets contaminated with polymer residues. At the booth... - April 27, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop 65. "As... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex

SCHWING Technologies is Showing Thermal Cleaning Solutions at the NPE 2018 in Orlando Orlando is once again the meeting point for the international plastics sector this year as it was in 2015. In line with the leading American plastics trade fair, NPE, SCHWING Technologies will inform visitors on systems to thermally clean plastic contamination from machine parts at booth S26199 from... - April 14, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Chinaplas: SCHWING Technologies is Showing Green Cleaning Solutions This year, SCHWING Technologies will again exhibit at Chinaplas 2018, the leading Asian trade fair in plastics and rubber in Shanghai, China from April 24-27, 2018. The expert from SCHWING, Virgilio Perez Guembe will be present at booth K43 in hall 2 to inform visitors about green, energy-efficient cost-lowering... - April 13, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex

SCHWING Technologies is Attending Indointertex 2018 with Thermal Cleaning Systems Indointertex, the international trade fair in Jakarta that takes place between April 4-7, 2018, will be all about the clothing and textile industry along with its machines and accessories. The cleaning expert SCHWING Technologies recommends its VACUCLEAN thermal vacuum pyrolysis system to remove adhering... - April 06, 2018 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Green Cleaning Solutions from Schwing Technologies for the South American Market Thermal cleaning specialist supplies eco-friendly systems for the South American market. - October 22, 2017 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Updated Sustainability Report from NewAge(R) Industries Showcases Recent Improvements Such as an EV Charging Station, On-Demand Generators and High Efficiency Lighting NewAge Industries, manufacturer of plastic tubing and AdvantaPure high purity products, has released the second edition of its sustainability report. Coming out four years after the initial release, the updated report features information on the company’s continuing efforts on environmental, social and corporate responsibility including the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, on-demand generators to keep the company operational during power outages, and increased recycling. - October 13, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Achieves Landfill-Free Status; All Waste is Recycled or Used in Energy Recovery Systems Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it is now a zero-waste facility. Waste is recycled, reused or disposed of through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system. The company has made sustainability a focus in recent years and determined that achieving landfill-free status was an important part of its green initiatives. NewAge recycles cardboard, paper, plastic, glass and metal. Non-recyclable waste is burned and, through an EfW system, results in electricity. - September 01, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Green Cleaning Solutions from SCHWING Technologies From 16-19 May, the international plastics industries will be coming together again at the Chinaplas show in Guangzhou, China. SCHWING Technologies will be exhibiting in Hall 5.1 Stand A13 at Chinaplas which is known as the largest plastics and rubber trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region. They will... - May 14, 2017 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

Thermal Cleaning Technology for Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP). SCHWING Technologies GmbH Designated a New HT Model to Its InnovaClean Systems for This Application In early 2017, the systems manufacturer SCHWING Technologies GmbH, based in the Lower Rhine region of Germany, extended its model series of thermal fluidized bed cleaning systems for tools and machine parts. This new model called “InnovaClean INB-HT” is a compact, environmentally friendly and easy-to-operate system. This new model now removes not only all polymers and halogenated materials, such as PVC or PTFE, but also high-temperature polymers such as liquid crystal polymers (LCP). - May 08, 2017 - SCHWING Technologies GmbH

NewAge(R) Industries Begins Plant Expansion for More Manufacturing and Warehouse Space, Includes Additional Clean Rooms Steel girders and walls are going up at NewAge Industries in Southampton, Pa. The company is renovating 40,000 square feet of space to house new clean room manufacturing suites, product inspection rooms and warehousing. The need to expand came about primarily because of the success of NewAge’s AdvantaPure(R) high purity products division, which specializes in tubing, hose and fluid flow products for the biopharm industry. Anticipated completion of the renovations is within the next few months. - February 10, 2017 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Hosts Local Middle School Students Learning About Manufacturing Careers; Students Film Their Visit for a Contest Recently a group of students from Neil A. Armstrong Middle School of Fairless Hills, Pa., visited plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries. The purpose of their visit was two-fold: to learn about advanced manufacturing careers and to shoot video for a contest. The students toured NewAge’s silicone and plastic tubing manufacturing areas and molding rooms, learned about product testing and quality assurance, and had a chance to talk with employees about their jobs and educational backgrounds. - December 23, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Board Members; Experienced Executives Will Help Steer the Company’s Direction Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries grew significantly over the past 15 years. The company introduced a high purity line of products for the biopharma industry, doubled its number of employees, and became an ESOP corporation. Its leadership and strategic planning needs grew as well, leading to the additional of three new members for its Board of Directors. This experienced team will help plan NewAge’s continuing growth. - December 04, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Publishes White Paper Comparing Fittings for Plastic and Rubber Tubing NewAge manufactures plastic tubing and rubber hose and also supplies a variety of fittings and clamps. In this white paper, the types of fittings the company offers are compared using text, images and a reference chart. The report notes facts such as each fitting’s performance features, typical applications, materials, installation requirements and tubing materials that each fitting works best with. Clamps – Oetiker(R), worm gear and nylon double bond – are also reviewed. - September 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries’ Vardex(R) Suction Hose Turns 60 Years Old, Reaching a Milestone that Proves Its Durability and Reliability At 60 years old, Vardex reinforced PVC hose is one of NewAge Industries’ mainstays. Its decades of reliability, durability, crush resistance, and kink resistance have enabled it to endure the demands of fluid and air transfer in industries such as food and beverage, OEM and chemical. Vardex continues to be a versatile hose that provides full vacuum capabilities, flexibility and light weight. - August 11, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Forty-Nine Percent of NewAge(R) Industries is Now Owned by Its Employees; Recent Ownership Transfer Increases Employee Ownership by Nine Percent The employee-owners of plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries now own even more of the company. Ken Baker, CEO and majority shareholder, recently sold another nine percent of NewAge to its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), bringing the plan’s total ownership to forty-nine percent. The ESOP is a retirement plan designed to reward employees for their hard work and dedication. It helps avoid a competitive buyout and ensure the succession of NewAge. - July 08, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Plastic Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Five Years as a Solar Powered Company; Obtains Its Additional Electricity Needs from Renewable Sources In June NewAge will note the fifth anniversary of its rooftop solar array and green energy system. The company went solar primarily to help the environment, set a good example and save money. The array provides half of the manufacturer’s electricity needs, and additional power is purchased from green energy providers. NewAge has also greened many aspects of its building – windows, motors, trash and recycling systems, lighting – and continues to look for more ways to improve. - June 03, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Seven Additional Sizes of Clearflo(R) Ag-47 Antimicrobial Tubing to Offer Customers More Choices Clearflo Ag-47 antimicrobial tubing is now stocked in 17 sizes including 3/4” and 1” I.D. Customers had expressed a need for sizes above 1/2" I.D., and NewAge is now able to meet that requirement. The NSF-51 listed tubing contains antimicrobial ingredients throughout the tube, not only on the inside, and protects liquids from harmful bacteria that can transfer odors and taste. Applications include processing needs for beverages, food, dairy products, water and other clean fluids. - April 01, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Promotes from Within and Announces New Inside Sales Manager NewAge Industries is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephen McDevitt to Inside Sales Manager. Prior to this change McDevitt was the company’s Assistant Inside Sales Manager. The promotion was made following the retirement of another employee. McDevitt has been with NewAge for thirteen years and is now responsible for supervising the firm’s team of inside sales representatives who cover product lines for both NewAge and its biopharma Single-Use division, AdvantaPure(R). - February 29, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

62-Year-Old Company, NewAge(R) Industries, Marks Its 10th Anniversary as an ESOP Corporation and Celebrates Employee Ownership NewAge Industries is celebrating its tenth year as an employee-owned company in 2016. Its ESOP–Employee Stock Ownership Plan–was established as a way to reward team members in retirement and as a succession plan for the corporation. The company’s share price has seen a six-fold increase since the ESOP’s inception in 2006. Employees view the plan as increased incentive to always keep the customer top of mind, to perform their jobs exceptionally well, and as a path to retirement. - January 15, 2016 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Makes Significant Investment Into Engineering Support Group; Goal is to Maintain Its Number One Advantage of Meeting Customers’ Needs Over the past several months, tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries has expanded its engineering department with Design and Test Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, an Engineering Project Manager and an Applications Engineer with a PhD in Plastics Engineering. The reason? To enhance its technical expertise regarding processes, equipment and testing options in order to better serve its customers. NewAge sees this as a key step in continuing to grow its business. - December 11, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates 40 Years of Polyurethane Tubing and Hose; Marks Decades of Fluid and Air Transfer Superthane(R) polyurethane tubing and Urebrade(R) reinforced polyurethane hose were both introduced in 1975. NewAge brought on the products for applications such as fuel and grease lines, oxygen transfer, control instrumentation, robotics and cable jacketing. Superthane and Urebrade are still used for these applications today, thanks to their flexibility, durability, oil and chemical resistance, and ability to withstand a variety of weathering situations such as moisture and U.V. radiation. - November 20, 2015 - NewAge Industries, Inc.