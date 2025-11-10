Recent Headlines
Within Rubber Product Manufacturing
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
NJ Advance Media Names CRP Industries a Winner of the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2023 Award for Second Year
CRP Industries has once again been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment by NJ.com, receiving a NJ Top Workplaces 2023 award for the second consecutive year. - June 15, 2023 - CRP Industries Inc.
MYKE Technologies Unveils Its Metal Division’s Aluminium Sheets, Plates, and Blocks
In this periodical release, MYKE Technologies unveils its Metal Division’s aluminium sheets, plates, and blocks, aimed at being the ultimate solution in material selection for the Aerospace industry. A story is added as MYKE Technologies progresses in its journey. MYKE Technologies listens... - June 09, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Launches Stainless-Steel Glass Pool Panel Clamps and Stands
These clamps and stands are made from high-grade stainless steel, the Duplex 2205 (UNS S32205) to facilitate intense applications, including heavy-duty applications and provides excellent corrosion resistance. MYKE Technologies' range of 2205 Duplex products includes Clamps, Bracket Mounts, Spigot Stands, and many more. - May 28, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies' New Product Rollout-Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool Installations
MYKE Technologies' Spigots and Clamps offer a new way of providing a secure hold up of the fence, rail, or panel for Balustrade and Glass Pool installations. - April 15, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies is Launching a New Product, the GN Trays
MYKE Technologies is launching a new product today, the GN Trays. Its unique sizes allows nesting, making them stackable thus providing for ease of use and much more, saving storage space. - April 05, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
NewAge(R) Industries’ Redesigned Website Showcases Tubing, Hose, and the Company’s Unique Culture; New Site is Streamlined and Well Ordered
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces a relaunch of its website, www.newageindustries.com. The site underwent a complete redesign for a fresh look, intuitive navigation, market-specific pages, and optimization for mobile device viewing. Sections include information on the company’s tubing, fittings and clamps; technical resources such as white papers; expansion project news; career opportunities; and an About Us area for details on NewAge’s ESOP and B Corp status. - February 18, 2022 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Enters the Next Phase of Renovations at Its New Tubing Manufacturing Plant; Several New Clean Rooms are Prepared for Testing
NewAge’s 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Warrington, Pa., now has several clean rooms being readied for testing. The tubing manufacturer has been renovating the nearby additional facility to house several clean rooms for the production of high purity silicone and thermoplastic elastomer tubing for its AdvantaPure division. The tubing is used in COVID-19 and other vaccine manufacturing processes. NewAge anticipates tripling its production capacities for these in-demand products. - October 15, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R) Completes Its Clean Room Expansion Project; New Space Will be Used for Molding and Assembly
NewAge announces the completion of another clean room expansion at its headquarters in southeastern Pennsylvania. The tubing manufacturer will use the 3,100 sq. ft. area to produce molded silicone connections and Single-Use tubing assemblies for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications such as vaccine development and production. The company is in the process of renovating another building to expand its TPE and silicone tubing manufacturing capacities. - October 01, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Begins Another Expansion Project at Its Pennsylvania Headquarters; Erecting Additional Clean Rooms to Manufacture TPE Products
NewAge Industries, the plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer, is expanding at its Southampton, Pa., location by converting over 3,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space into ISO 7 clean rooms. The area will be used as additional space for the molding and assembly of the company’s AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, an item from its AdvantaPure(R) high purity line of products. AdvantaFlex is used in vaccine development and manufacturing processes. - July 08, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates 10 Years of Solar Energy; Uses Expansive Rooftop Solar Array for Power Generation
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries installed a rooftop solar array in June 2011 and has been using the sun’s energy for ten years. Over 4,000 solar panels supply a good portion of the company’s electricity needs. The same sustainable energy source is being considered for NewAge’s Warrington, Pa., facility, which is undergoing renovations. As a Certified B Corporation, the company works continuously on its green initiatives. - June 12, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Plastic and Silicone Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Three New Directors; Trio Brings Years of Experience to the Employee-Owned Company
NewAge Industries announces the appointments of Maurice LeCompte, Sonia Schwantes and Rick Zijadic. LeCompte is now Director of Manufacturing Development, and Schwantes is Director of Product Management, both new positions. Zijadic replaces a retiree in the role of Director of Manufacturing. Business growth – much of it related to tubing and Single-Use systems for COVID-19 vaccine production – helped fuel the need for these appointments. - May 01, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries is Now a Certified B Corporation(TM); Sets the Company Apart from Other Tubing Manufacturers
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it has achieved Certified B Corporation status. The certification assures customers, prospects, vendors and other business associates that NewAge meets verified standards for environmental performance and social practices that benefit others. B Corps(TM) like NewAge focus on customers, their communities and employees while producing quality products and remaining profitable. - April 02, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
New Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development and New Director of Product Development Appointed by NewAge(R) Industries
Lawrence Morano and Sean Lynch of NewAge Industries now have new roles within the company. Morano was promoted to Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Product Development; Lynch is now Director of Product Development. Both Lynch and Morano have been with NewAge for several years. The company is a plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer that provides products to a wide and varied market including medical device, pharmaceutical and biopharm, food and beverage, and industrial. - January 29, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Observes 15 Years of Employee Ownership
It’s been fifteen years since plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries took one of its first major steps to becoming employee owned. Headquartered in southeastern Pennsylvania, the company is now 100% owned by its team members. NewAge’s ESOP – Employee Stock Ownership Plan – is designed to provide incentives for employees to work with a primary focus on the customer and to reward long-term employees at retirement. - January 14, 2021 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Roles for Two Key Sales Team Members; Promotes In-House Talent
Ken Liszewski and Tony Szoka of NewAge Industries have been promoted to new positions with the company. The tubing manufacturer announced that Liszewski is now Global Sales Manager for its AdvantaPure(R) brand of high purity products, and Szoka is National Sales Manager for NewAge fluid transfer items. Both men have been with the company for many years and have the leadership skills to head their respective teams and move the company forward. - December 17, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Expands Warehouse Space at Its Southeastern Pennsylvania Headquarters; Increases Storage Area by 25 Percent
NewAge Industries recently increased storage space for the plastic and silicone tubing its team members manufacture. The warehouse space, previously leased to a tenant, is within its headquarters in Southampton, PA., and now houses bulk tubing inventory. Plans involve shifting inventory of other products to allow room for additional cleanroom manufacturing areas. Due to its growth, NewAge now utilizes the entire building, which was purchased twenty years ago. - December 03, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Looks to Hire Dozens of New Employee-Owners as It Expands; Hiring for Locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is expanding again and in the process of hiring several dozen employees. Most positions involve the manufacture of products for its AdvantaPure division, but the company is also hiring for its Engineering, Quality, Sales and Warehouse teams. NewAge anticipates that its benefits package, which includes employee ownership for long term team members, profit sharing, a 401(k) plan, paid time off and health insurance, will attract new team members. - November 07, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Partners with CleanSpace and Genesis on New Project; Firms to Collaborate on Clean Room Design and Construction
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure has begun renovations on a recently purchased property in Warrington, Pa., acquired for expansion. The company is partnering with CleanSpace Modular and Genesis AEC on clean room design and construction within the building. The clean rooms will be used to manufacture high purity silicone and TPE tubing for COVID-19 vaccine development and production and for other biopharm, pharmaceutical and medical products. - November 01, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Expands on Recent Purchase of Additional Facility to Increase Critical Tubing and Molding Capacities
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries purchased two building units near its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters in the spring and recently bought the remaining unit within the building. The company now owns the entire property, which will be used to manufacture silicone and TPE tubing and molded parts. The products are part of NewAge’s AdvantaPure high purity division and are used in pharmaceutical and biopharm processes, including those involving COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. - October 16, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces New Plan to Recycle Silicone Tubing Waste; Adds Another Green Project to Its Sustainability Portfolio
Silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently began working with ECO USA, a company that recycles silicone waste into silicone oil suitable for industrial applications. Thousands of pounds of tubing scrap are generated at the start and finish of the company’s tubing extrusion runs. The scrap is shipped to the recycler and, through a multi-step reclamation process, converted into silicone oil. Recycling silicone tubing waste adds to NewAge’s green project portfolio. - August 26, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors; Experienced Executives Will Help Guide the Employee-Owned Company’s Continued Growth
NewAge Industries, an employee-owned manufacturer of plastic and silicone tubing, recently named Jim Henderson and Andreas Georghiou to its Board. The group will help to strategically plan the years ahead for NewAge, its employee owners, and its customers as the company grows and expands. NewAge’s products are used in a variety of applications including high-purity biopharm and pharmaceutical for the fight against COVID-19, beer brewing and dispensing, medical, and general industrial. - June 26, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Purchases Additional Facility to Increase Capacity & Ensure Continuity of Product Manufacturing; Site Will House Tubing Extruders & Mold Presses
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently closed a deal to buy two building units near its Pennsylvania headquarters. Following renovations at the site this year and next, NewAge will install new equipment to extrude tubing and perform injection molding, mainly for its AdvantaPure(R) high purity products. The additional location will increase manufacturing capacity and serve security-of-supply purposes. Product will be inventoried and shipped from the new site. - May 28, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Invests in New Plastic Hose Manufacturing Equipment; Proactively Replaces Extrusion Machinery
NewAge Industries has been extruding plastic tubing and hose for nearly 30 years. The company recently replaced a few of its extruders to avoid a catastrophic breakdown and to stay current with machinery and software. The replacements were made before problems with the extruders could become commonplace and lead to potential production and inventory problems. - April 17, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Brewery Hose & Beer Tubing Featured on BrewSavor(R)’s New Website; Offers Navigation by Market, Application or Product
BrewSavor announces a redesign of its website at www.brewsavor.com. The new site presents tubing and reinforced hose for craft brewing, home brewing and beverage dispensing. Product styles include antimicrobial, non-phthalate, NSF listed and those with oxygen and CO2 barrier properties. Hardware, hose cutting tools and custom options are also highlighted, along with a blog and the company’s sustainability practices. - April 09, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification
Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. - February 07, 2020 - Vanseal Corporation
NewAge(R) Industries Introduces Phthalate-Free Clearflo(R) 70 Tubing to Address Concerns About DEHP, BPA and Other Phthalates
New from plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is Clearflo 70 tubing that contains no leachable phthalates such as DEHP or BPA. The tubing was developed to meet customers’ requests for phthalate-free fluid transfer products, as certain studies suggest that phthalates may be harmful. Clearflo 70 meets USP Class VI requirements and is NSF-51 listed. Its non-toxic ingredients also conform to FDA standards. NewAge stocks the product in 50 sizes. - January 24, 2020 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose
NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members
Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals
MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression
NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2
Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company
NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs
BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary
2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education
Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company