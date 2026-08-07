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Within Financial Services
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
SBCFX Unveils Fully Upgraded Website: a New Look Engineered for Enhanced Trading Performance
SBCFX is proud to announce the official launch of its fully upgraded website. This comprehensive redesign places user experience at the forefront to empower traders with greater efficiency and market insight. - August 07, 2026 - SBCFX
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
ePayment Services Releases Developer-Focused Payment API for Faster Integration
ePayment Services has released a developer-focused payment API, giving developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform. The API is designed to reduce integration complexity, support faster implementation and help businesses build payment workflows into existing systems more efficiently. - August 04, 2026 - ePayment Services
Harbinger Sports Partners Names Francis Idehen as Chief Executive Officer
Former Goldman Sachs Partner and Alternative Investments Executive Francis Idehen Joins Harbinger's Leadership Team to Accelerate the Firm's Next Phase of Growth - August 03, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
TourFi Launches Africa Tourism Pass, a Blockchain-Enabled Infrastructure Platform for Africa’s Tourism Economy
Africa Tourism Pass (APASS) deploys on BNB Smart Chain, expands across accommodation, mobility and tourism experiences, and begins public trading on PancakeSwap. - August 03, 2026 - Abba Payments Ltd.
ePayment Services Launches Payment Failover Tools to Improve Payment Collection Reliability
excerpt no more than 50 word - August 03, 2026 - ePayment Services
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
New 2026 Study Reveals Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Can Differ By Thousands of Dollars Among Leading Insurers
Latest AALTCI Price Index finds consumers who compare policies can save substantially on virtually identical long-term care insurance coverage. - July 28, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Paragon Financial Solutions Declares Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Paragon Financial Solutions (OTC: PGNN), the parent company of Paragon Bank, has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026. "This dividend reflects what... - July 27, 2026 - Paragon Bank
How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available. - July 26, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC Earns BBB® (Better Business Bureau of MI) Accreditation, Strengthening Trust for Michigan Clients
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC, a locally owned bookkeeping service serving the State of Michigan, is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of MI, recognizing the company’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer... - July 20, 2026 - DeMott Bookkeeping LLC
Last Minute Travel Deals for Seniors Announced
Seniors seeking significant savings on international travel can save thousands by taking advantage of last minute deals. - July 18, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Director Launches "The Thrifty Senior Traveler" YouTube Channel
Jesse Slome, the long-standing Director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI), has officially announced the launch of a brand-new, dedicated YouTube channel specifically designed for senior travelers. The channel aims to empower retirees and older adults to explore the... - July 17, 2026 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
Investor Group Led by ATRyan Investments LLC Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Cuisine Solutions, Inc.
An investor group led by ATRyan Investments LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to 75,000 shares of the common stock of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. ("CUSI") (the "Shares"), representing approximately 0.315% of the Company's... - July 14, 2026 - ATRyan Investments LLC
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Offering, Powered by Advisor Armor
New sponsor-purchased program gives private equity and venture capital sponsors a scalable path to portfolio-wide cybersecurity compliance. - July 14, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
Australian Property Buyers Seek Independent Research as Housing Market Cools, Says PropCred
As softer property prices and lower auction clearance rates create uncertainty across Australia’s housing market, more buyers and sellers are seeking independent property analysis before deciding what a home is worth. - July 14, 2026 - PropCred
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy. Hosted by Marc Miller,... - July 12, 2026 - ScottMadden
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption - July 08, 2026 - Fiercify Logic
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
BLXCKSTONE Announces Expansion of Real Asset Platform Backed by More Than $90 Million in Asset Value
BLXCKSTONE, a diversified holdings and investment platform focused on real estate and asset-backed strategies, today announced the continued expansion of its business as a vertically integrated owner, operator and capital platform supported by more than $90 million in underlying asset value. The... - July 03, 2026 - BLXCKSTONE
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Lagrange Labs Launches Halo, the Coordination Engine for Autonomous Systems
Halo is the first shared-state coordination layer that enables drones, robots, and uncrewed vessels to maintain mission continuity under communications failure, electronic warfare, and network fragmentation – without central control. - June 24, 2026 - Lagrange Labs
Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question. Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q... - June 24, 2026 - FMFCU Foundation