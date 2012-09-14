PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities. - December 19, 2019 - DCA

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

RoboMarkets Receives Best Trading Execution Award at Professional Trader Awards 2019 in London RoboMarkets, a European company and a prominent provider of investment services on global financial markets, is pleased to announce the reception of the Best Trading Execution award at the prestigious Professional Trader Awards 2019. Winners in different nominations were decided by the poll conducted... - December 18, 2019 - RoboMarkets

SAN Group Welcomes Nick Blatchley to New York Field Team The leading network of independent agencies in the Northeast has added Blatchley as Agency Development Field Specialist. - December 18, 2019 - SAN Group

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Eltropy Takes Florida Credit Union Live to Enhance Communication During the Mortgage Origination Process FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets - December 15, 2019 - Eltropy

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

InsuredMine Inc.: Free Webinar - Automate Customer Engagement Upcoming webinar on December 18, 2019 addresses how Independent Insurance Agents can automate part of their Customer Engagement with a series of email drips, text messages at different stages of the customer journey. - December 15, 2019 - InsuredMine

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

Domani Wealth Acquires Local Advisory Firm As of Friday, Dec. 6, Domani Wealth has completed the acquisition of EHD Advisory Services. EHD Advisory Services was founded in 2003 and was previously affiliated with EHD Insurance, a Lancaster-based company. A Registered Investment Advisor, the firm provided wealth management and financial planning... - December 13, 2019 - Domani Wealth

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Justice Tax, LLC is Proud to Partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.: Shareholder Update Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc. (OTC Pink: CTVZ) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update regarding recent material events and corporate actions. - December 11, 2019 - Cinderella Target Value Zones Inc.

Accelerate Files Preliminary Prospectus for New Funds Including Canada’s First Merger Arbitrage ETF Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for its Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (the “Arbitrage Fund”) and Accelerate Market Neutral Yield Fund (“Market Neutral... - December 11, 2019 - Accelerate

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

MarketCurrents Publishes Its Fall Real Estate Edition 2019 MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices. The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City. Over 25 family offices convened at the... - December 10, 2019 - MarketCurrents

The Mandalay Group Shares New Updates for #Pay TAMPA BAY The Mandalay Group today announced updates for the upcoming #PAY TAMPA BAY event, including additions to the advisory board, two of the keynote speakers for the February 20, 2020 Conference as well as a new community partnership in the Florida technology corridor. The theme for the 2020 event is "Banking,... - December 10, 2019 - The Mandalay Group, Inc.

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Eltropy Chosen to Improve Collection Response Rates for UNIFY Financial Credit Union UNIFY Financial Credit Union - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $3B+ - December 07, 2019 - Eltropy

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Castle Wealth Group Celebrates Milestone with Forbes Finance Council Christopher Berry, Founder of Castle Wealth Group, is celebrating a one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel. - December 06, 2019 - Castle Wealth Group

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Coverage Doubtful, Association Director Predicts A taxpayer paid long-term care insurance program has been passed previously and abandoned according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Election year proposals are likely to meet the same fate predicts AALTCI's director. - December 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Visits United Wholesale Mortgage Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to announce its loan officers’ recent visit to United Wholesale Mortgage headquarters for continuing education. As part of their loan officer training, Prospect Financial has begun sending new officers to UWM’s... - December 04, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON

RTCritical Introduces New LinkedIn Page The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important... - November 29, 2019 - RTCritical

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments