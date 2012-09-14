PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

Innovative Sign Maker Pushes ADA Signage Industry to be More Eco-Friendly Green Dot Sign founded to offer an alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs. Order samples, custom and standard ADA room and door signs online at www.greendotsign.com. - September 14, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

AGDisplays: Searchable LCD Database Now Available on New Website The newly redesigned website acts as a hub for thousands of LCD Display part numbers, consumer information, company updates and direct purchase products. - August 01, 2019 - AGDisplays

Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

BUILT Launches Luxury Scavenger Hunt: Foos Gold BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at... - May 03, 2019 - BUILT

AGDisplays Releases New Line of LCDs Specifically for Marine Industry AGDisplays, an advanced LCD display solutions company, announces the release of a new line of powerful IPS LCD modules for use in Marine electronic applications. - March 02, 2019 - AGDisplays

New Bionic Hand - BIOT Already in Production BIOT - an innovative, multipurpose bionic hand that gracefully performs any gesture or grasps with the functionality and appearance of the human hand. - February 26, 2019 - BIOT

HSJ is Preparing for Further Growth in 2019 H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.

AGDisplays Brings Customizable LCD Specs to Medical Display Technology in 2019 AGDisplays, an LCD display solutions company, announces the release of a new line of precision medical-grade LCDs—supported with design customization and repair services. - February 09, 2019 - AGDisplays

Karim Rashid Collaborates with Venetian Gold Luxury There is nothing more luxurious than Italian Marble and gold combined together to create the perfect Italian furniture of your dreams. Karim Rashid is a designer who has collaborated with Venetian Gold to create unique, refined, and one of a kind pieces that are the true embodiment of lavishness, art, and luxury. - October 02, 2018 - Venetian Gold

AGDisplays Releases New Line of LCDs Specifically for Marine Industry AGDisplays now offers a full line of weatherproof Maritime displays. - September 06, 2018 - AGDisplays

Plum Grove Expands 3,000 sq. ft. in Chicago Suburbs Plum Grove Inc., a growing printing and marketing company based in Hoffman Estates, IL, recently expanded the size of its real estate footprint by more than 30%. - July 12, 2018 - Plum Grove Inc.

IDE Group Launches 2018 Building Better Futures for Health Challenge IDE Group is working together to find and invest in Australia's best ideas that can make a difference to people's health. Entries are now open for this year's Building Better Futures for Health Challenge and will close Friday, April 20. - March 08, 2018 - IDE Group

Core77 Design Awards Invites Designers to Share Something Good That Came Out of 2017 The 2018 Core77 Design Awards are now open for entry. - January 11, 2018 - Core77

Antaira Armor: New Impeccable Protection in Corrosive Environments Antaira Technologies, a global leading developer and manufacturer of industrial networking devices and communication solutions for harsh environment applications, is proud to announce the expansion of its industrial networking infrastructure family with the introduction of the Antaira Armor Series. - January 04, 2018 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Kaynes Technology Launches 8MP MIPI Camera Based on OV8865 Omnivision Sensor Compatible for SKATE-212 SBC New MIPI CSI-2 autofocus camera module suitable for Industrial, Biometric, automotive in-vehicle, Wi-Fi streaming, Video Conferencing and Surveillance applications. - December 20, 2017 - Kaynes Technology

Porsche Announces "Next OI Competition" as Part of Open Innovation Platform with Berlin Connected Car Startup High Mobility High Mobility is teaming up with sports car manufacturer Porsche to launch an open competition for digital development in February 2018. - December 13, 2017 - High Mobility

Antaira’s LNP-0800G-24-E Provides Reliable Ethernet Connectivity with E-Mark As technology develops, more and more solutions require the application and integration of smart technologies. In transportation solutions for example, we can know one thing from them - safety is always the major concern. Getting smarter is for the optimized and efficient safety. Among the technologies, the communication among on-vehicle devices become a must for integrating information to take control on the safety that we all feel concern for. - November 04, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Absolute Digitizing Announces Significant Price Reduction for Embroidery Digitizing & Vector Art Conversion Absolute Digitizing has lowered its prices for its both services: embroidery digitizing and raster to vector conversion. New pricing is in-effect from this date. - October 14, 2017 - Absolute Digitizing

Embroidery Digitizing on the Go with Absolute Digitizing Mobile App About Absolute Digitizing: Absolute Digitizing is an embroidery digitizing business based in New York City. They have been in the business for the past 15 years and have served hundreds of customers locally, as well as internationally. They proudly boast on their exquisite services, imparting great results to its clients each day. Absolute digitizing offers best prices and quickest turnaround time for the quality that it delivers. - October 03, 2017 - Absolute Digitizing

Antaira Technologies Introduces 12-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ Managed Ethernet Switch, LMP-1204G-SFP Series Advanced technology of ITS has been broadly applied in many kinds of transportation systems. Take highway and tunnel systems for example- to maintain a secure and safe systems, building robust tunnel monitoring and control systems is of great significance. Among the systems, Industrial Managed Ethernet Switch is used to bridge the effective communication within a variety of devices and systems for better management. - October 01, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Antaira Technologies is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series Antaira Technologies is proud to announce the expansion of its Industrial 10G Ethernet Switch Series － LNX-1002G-10G-SFP, LNX-1202G-10G-SFP and LNP-1002G-10G-SFP(-24). With flexible connectivity and high network bandwidth support, users can easily leverage gigabit Ethernet port and 10G SFP slots in different environments to maintain the high efficiency and performance of the systems in demand for comprehensive data transmission. - August 29, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Big Naked Wall Re-Imagines Art with New Backlit Product Company will focus on digital art that is backlit, interchangeable & large. - August 14, 2017 - Big Naked Wall

Kaynes Technology Announces Industry’s First Single Board Computer SKATE-212 Based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Snapdragon 212 SBC with quad-core ARM Cortex™ A7 CPU running at 1.3GHz features, on-board peripherals Wi-Fi & BT, GPS, 4Lane MIPI Interface that supports dual camera 8MP & 2MP resolutions suitable for Industrial IoT, PoS & Kiosk, Digital Signage, In-flight Entertainment, Biometric, Video Processing and Surveillance applications. - August 11, 2017 - Kaynes Technology

Graphic Designer, Brian Begley Creates NBA Uniform Concepts That Rival Nike's Actual Jerseys Graphic Designer, Brian Begley's 160 NBA uniform concepts have garnered viral attention on social media as well as features with local and national media outlets. As Nike begins to release their new uniforms, many fans prefer Begley's designs over the official jerseys from Nike. - August 02, 2017 - I Am Brian Begley

Antaira’s New Industrial 16-Port Unmanaged PoE+ Switches Improve Surveillance Network Expansion in Harsh Environments Antaira Technologies releases LNP-1604G-SFP series, 16-port industrial unmanaged PoE+ Ethernet switches, that offer gigabit-speed, PoE (Power over Ethernet) technology and fiber connection to meet the increasing demand of remote and high-bandwidth data transmission between PoE IP cameras and the local network. - July 24, 2017 - Antaira Technologies Co., Ltd

Aerospace Design Firm FlexSys Teams with Heavy Truck Aero Maker Ridge Corp. FlexSys, Inc, known for shape morphing wings on aircraft, has teamed with maker of truck aero products Ridge Corp to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. - June 24, 2017 - FlexSys, Inc.

GeckoTek 3D Printer Build Plates Launches Second Kickstarter to Fund New Product Launch EZ Stick 3D Printer Build Surface fits any 3D printer, prevents peeling, and allows for easy part removal. - April 19, 2017 - GeckoTek

Laminart Introduces New Online Visualizer Tool Laminart is expanding its digital presence with the introduction of its online Visualizer. This tool allows users to select a design space from a variety of options, and customize it to fit their design style using Laminart’s collection of laminates and veneers. These unique spaces provide opportunities... - April 12, 2017 - Laminart

Trelleborg Installs a Ground-Breaking Rapid Prototype Center for Engineered Fabrics Trelleborg’s engineered coated fabrics operation has installed a new state-of-the-art Rapid Prototype Center (RPC) in its Rutherfordton, North Carolina, facility in the U.S. The miniature prototype equipment offers the latest technology in the rapid prototyping field and an invaluable service to... - March 10, 2017 - Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics

Experiential Marketing -- Modified Shipping Containers Company, Steel Space Concepts, Launches New Website SteelSpaceConcepts.com Steel Space Concepts is inviting all marketing agencies and brands to explore its newly revamped website. It is designed to provide more of a user-friendly experience resulting from improved content architecture. Within the site, the company details numerous past activations and an enhance multimedia section including 3D renderings! - February 25, 2017 - Steel Space Concepts

ide Group Launches 2017 Building Better Futures for Health Challenge ide Group launches the 2017 Building Better Futures for Health Challenge, offering $25,000 worth of design, development and commercialisation support for Australia’s best health innovation pitched at the final event. The final event will occur during this year's Vivid Ideas Exchange as part of Vivid Sydney. Entries are now open. - February 07, 2017 - IDE Group

National Office Systems Names Jordan Mackie as Marketing Coordinator National Office Systems (NOS), the nation’s leading provider of storage and information management systems, http://www.nosinc.com, has added marketing coordinator Jordan Mackie to its marketing department. The addition of Mackie demonstrates the company’s rapid growth in 2016 which included... - January 20, 2017 - National Office Systems