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Within Industrial Design Services
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board
With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode
The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL
Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices
Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support
Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications
AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System
Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026
Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global
Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility
The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform
Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options
Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form
AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs
The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework
Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6
The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI
The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor. - November 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Blends Old and New with the Release of the BOXER-6801-RAP
A rugged Expansion Box PC, the BOXER-6801-RAP includes both modern and legacy expansion to future-proof machine vision and SCADA systems. - November 09, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Releases World’s First Pico-ITX with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs
The PICO-ARU4 offers Arrow Lake processing, 32GB of LPDDR5, and lockable I/O and power connectors for portable AI solution integration. - November 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Aims to Streamline Industrial Robotics Development with the Release of the UP Xtreme ARL Edge
Bringing Intel® Core Ultra 200H Series Processors to a deployment-ready ruggedized system, AAEON outlines its intention to streamline industrial robotics development for its customers. - October 30, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s BOXER-6649-RAP Brings Multiple PoE LAN to its Rugged Box PC Series
Four PoE LAN, 13th Gen Intel Core processing, and a robust industrial design see the BOXER-6649-RAP target the smart security market. - October 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Expands Embedded In-Vehicle AI System Portfolio with the BOXER-8655AI
Supporting eight GMSL2 cameras, E-Mark certified, and powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the BOXER-8655AI targets the in-vehicle and smart mobility markets. - October 09, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Aaeon’s Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions to Take the Stage at it-sa Expo&Congress
AAEON’s comprehensive lineup of networking and security platforms will be on show throughout Europe’s leading IT security tradeshow. - October 07, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON to Showcase New Innovative AI Platforms at Edge Impulse’s Imagine
AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at Edge Impulse’s Imagine Conference. - September 30, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 Harnesses Intel Core Ultra 200U/H Series Processing to Accelerate Industrial AI
With the GENE-ARH6, AAEON seeks to optimize applications across industrial settings. - September 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s Intelli i14 Edge Blends Intel Core i9 Processing with NVIDIA RTX Power in a Compact AI Vision System
With Intel® Core™ i9 processing, integrated NVIDIA RTX™ MXM modules, and a dynamic I/O, the Intelli i14 Edge marks a huge leap forward. - September 20, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON to Showcase Elite Edge Platform Lineup at Edge Computing Expo
AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at the Edge Computing Expo in Amsterdam. - September 20, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 11th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition
Explore the AAEON platforms that make up the foundation of innovation at SIDO Lyon 2025. - September 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s UP Brand Announces New Development Kit Ecosystem Tailored to AI Workloads
The UP TWL, UP Squared Pro TWL, and UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kits pair multi-tiered Intel processing with both software suite and hardware bundles. - September 03, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s MIX-MTLD1 Brings Intel Core Ultra Performance to the Mini-ITX Form Factor
A multi-pillar die processing architecture, 50% larger memory capacity, and out-of-band management support make the MIX-MTLD1 a cross-market AI standout. - August 31, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Supercomputer Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson Thor Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8741AI will harness up to 2070 TFLOPS of AI compute performance for next generation robotics applications. - August 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches Software-Based EtherCAT Solution for Its OMNI-ADP Panel PCs
Pairing the OMNI-ADP Series with IntervalZero’s KINGSTAR EtherCAT master stack, AAEON aims to reduce hardware costs and simplify industrial automation applications. - August 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Introduce an Intel Core Ultra 200H-Powered Developer Board with up to 97 TOPs of AI Performance
The UP Xtreme ARL harnesses the integrated features of the new Intel Core Ultra 200H Series alongside an industrial-grade I/O and rugged design features. - August 21, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Leverages MediaTek Genio SoCs for Its Latest SMARC Modules, the uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510
The uCOM-M700 and uCOM-M510 combine the MediaTek Genio platform with flexible multimedia capabilities to provide industrial-grade SMARC modules. - August 16, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Unveils Software Guardian for Edge AI Algorithms
Comprised of server-side management tools, secure tunnel communication, and device-level security mechanisms, AAEON’s new security package aims to protect AI models on the edge. - August 15, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Two Lucky Draw Prize Draw Winners Announced as Part of AAEON’s 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey
Following another year of excellent feedback, two lucky AAEON customers win grand prize. - August 10, 2025 - AAEON Technology