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Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World
As digital currencies gain traction globally, the Aconomy Crypto Card provides instant access to funds for seamless purchases and withdrawals. Unlike many crypto cards that impose restrictions and fees, Aconomy’s card allows unlimited spending, global ATM access, and integrates with the Aconomy Marketplace. With customizable designs, top-tier security, and transparent management, it offers an elevated user experience. - October 04, 2024 - Aconomy
Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management
Aconomy launches its innovative platform featuring Earn, Exchange, Card, and Marketplace. This secure, user-friendly ecosystem transforms digital asset management, offering opportunities to maximize returns, trade major cryptocurrencies, use crypto like cash, and shop globally. With a focus on privacy and top-tier security, Aconomy bridges traditional and digital finance, providing a complete solution for modern financial needs. - September 21, 2024 - Aconomy
Kombatix Launches Shopify App to Protect Merchants from Friendly Fraud and Refund Abuse
Kombatix is dedicated to empowering online merchants to protect their revenue and combat fraudsters at the point of contact. The company's innovative fraud detection solution helps merchants fight friendly fraud, refund abuse, and other forms of revenue loss. - August 07, 2024 - Kombatix
MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally. - July 25, 2024 - MELD
Kert Stevens Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Kert Stevens has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kert brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 27, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 13, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Adam White Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Ogden, Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 12, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Finansh Introduces FinBo to Enhance the Home Loan Discovery Process
Finansh, a fintech startup based in Pune, has launched FinBo, a digital platform aimed at improving the home loan application process by providing personalized loan options and eligibility insights from leading lenders in India. FinBo leverages a sophisticated scoring algorithm to offer accurate loan eligibility information and competitive interest rates. - February 17, 2024 - Finansh
Chris Swendseid Named Chief Executive Officer, Julie Brutch Named Chief Lending Officer and Diane York Named Chief Financial Officer of Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank is pleased to announce that Chris Swendseid has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Julie Brutch has been named Chief Lending Officer (CLO) and Diane York is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - August 16, 2023 - Meadows Bank
Local Banker Completes PA Bankers Association's School of Commercial Lending
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending. - July 29, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Promotes Schneider to Vice President
Mars Bank named Dan Schneider Vice President, IT Network Infrastructure. He is responsible for ensuring effective and secure operation of all computer systems. Schneider joined Mars Bank in 2015 as a network administrator and has over 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry. - April 12, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Announces Expanded Team in Mercer County
Mars Bank announced it is expanding its team serving Mercer County, Pa. Mitch McFeely, is moving to a full-time commercial banking role focusing on developing business relationships in Mercer and northwestern Pennsylvania counties. McFeely was manager of the bank’s Grove City branch since it... - April 05, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Mortgage Lending Officer
Todd Fletcher joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Mortgage Lending Officer. Mr. Fletcher brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage origination and sales management. He will manage the bank’s mortgage lending team. - March 23, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank and Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need
Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network (WBUT, WISR, The Rock Station 97.7) teamed up to support Butler County Veterans in Need. Through a combination of fundraising events, online donations, and donations from the bank, its customers and staff, $4,000 was donated to Veterans in Need. Veterans in... - February 16, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Donates to Karns City Foundation
Mars Bank donated $5,000 to the Karns City Scholastic Foundation (KC Foundation) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to... - February 11, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer
Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank. - January 26, 2023 - Mars Bank
The Application Delivering Financial Security to the UAE
Dubai-based startup Paisa is a new platform for employees to receive access to their salaries as they work allowing workers to enjoy the benefits of monthly salary payments without having to wait for those paychecks to come in. - October 07, 2022 - Paisa
Strategic Partnership with Colendi & Fibabanka - Colendi Secured Financing Line of 150M USD from Fibabanka
Colendi, the largest FinTech service provider in Turkey, has made a deal with Fibabanka who agreed to opening a $150 million strategic credit line to Colendi users. With this agreement, Colendi will keep providing opportunities to more than 10 million people. - October 06, 2022 - Colendi
Mars Bank’s Drenchko Appointed to Regional Office
Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Mars Bank, has been elected group chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers’) Group One. The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker... - August 12, 2022 - Mars Bank
Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking. Ms. Klein will be responsible for managing existing bank relationships as well as growing C & I and commercial real estate business for Mars Bank. “We’re excited that Jen is taking her... - July 10, 2022 - Mars Bank
High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times. - June 22, 2022 - The Fintech Mag
Mars Bank Opens Beckley Loan Office
Mars Bank is opening a loan office in Beckley, West Virginia to serve southern West Virginia mortgage and refinance needs. Mars Bank is a true community bank headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania. An award-winning mortgage loan provider, Mars helps homebuyers achieve their goal, whether a first home, a new dream home, an investment property, or a mortgage refinance. - March 20, 2022 - Mars Bank
Jordan Beck Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Jordan Beck joined Mars Bank as a Vice President, Mortgage Lending. Mr. Beck is an experienced mortgage originator who serves residential mortgage and refinancing customers in Allegheny and Butler counties. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Duquesne... - March 12, 2022 - Mars Bank
Under Completes Seed Funding
Fin-Tech startup, Under, raises $2m in seed funding. - February 18, 2022 - Under, Inc.
Mars Bank "Perfect Fit" for Under Served Individuals and Communities
Mars Bank launched the Perfect Fit Account, a digital-first product that is officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021 - 2022). - February 11, 2022 - Mars Bank
Shirley Simpson Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Shirley Simpson joined Mars Bank as Vice President, Loan Originator. Ms. Simpson brings over 30 years of banking experience which includes mortgage origination, construction lending, and management roles. - January 27, 2022 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Expands Commercial Team Adding Jeremy Bloom
Mars Bank added Jeremy M. Bloom to its commercial banking team as Vice President, Commercial Banking. Mr. Bloom has extensive experience in equipment financing and leasing, most recently serving as Managing Director at Maxus Capital Group. He will work with businesses throughout western... - January 23, 2022 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Embry to Run Retail Bank
Stephanie A. Embry recently joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. Stephanie joined the bank from Apollo Trust Company where she served for three years as Vice President, Retail Banking and Chief Banking Officer. - December 30, 2021 - Mars Bank
Meadows Bank Reports 18.7% Increase in Deposits
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Total Deposits of $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, which was 18.7% higher than the $933.5 million posted on September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had Total Loans of $902.1 million which decreased from... - November 18, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Cash in on E-Kyash: New E-Wallet App Launch by Wallet Factory to Help the Underbanked in Belize
The Belize Bank Limited - along with a fintech solutions provider, Wallet Factory - have been the first in the region to launch a digital wallet app providing access to top-notch online banking services for Belizean customers. - September 20, 2021 - Wallet Factory
Idaho Trust Bank Continues Growth, Names Garcia Chief Lending Officer
Thomas Prohaska, chairman and chief executive officer of Idaho Trust Bank, announced the hiring of Mike R. Garcia as chief lending officer. Garcia comes to Idaho Trust Bank with nearly 20 years of banking experience including most recently a senior vice president and commercial market manager. In... - September 02, 2021 - Idaho Trust Bank
Meadows Bank Reports 37% Increase in Net Income
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted After Tax Net Income of $11,249,751 in the first half of 2021 which was 37.1% higher than the $8,202,917 earned during the same period in 2020. The Bank also reported a 22.5% increase in Total Deposits. Total Deposits... - August 25, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Applied Bank, Wilmington, DE, Recognized by Lending Tree’s DepositAccounts.com as #1 Healthiest Bank in America
DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its list of the 2021 Healthiest Banks in America, which named Applied Bank as the #1 Healthiest Bank in America. Applied Bank’s financial health was rated the highest out of over 4 thousand banks analyzed throughout the... - August 07, 2021 - Applied Bank
David Scott Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona
Meadows Bank announced today that David Scott has joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. David brings 18 years of commercial banking experience to his role overseeing the expansion of Meadows Bank’s commercial banking operations in the state. “David’s strong... - May 19, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Selma Bartlett Retires After 67 Years in Banking
Meadows Bank announced today that as of April 30, 2021, Selma Bartlett retired from her 67-year career as a bank officer here in Las Vegas. As one of the first female bank officers in the state of Nevada, Selma has been influential in the tremendous growth of Las Vegas, specifically Henderson. - May 13, 2021 - Meadows Bank
First National Closes $22.7 Million Single Family Rental Development Loan in Chicagoland
First National, a financial industry independent lender with over 30 years of history, has closed another complex, multi-property residential development transaction. - May 12, 2021 - Kensington Nanny Service
Meadows Bank Reports Q1 2021 Financials and Shareholder Dividend
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it not only posted After Tax Net Income of $5,824,534 in the first three months of 2021 which was 56.5% higher than the $3,721,686 earned during the same period in 2020, but that it also recently paid a shareholder dividend. - May 06, 2021 - Meadows Bank
UK Consumer Spending Increased by 80% During COVID-19, Despite Rise in Unemployment
The percentage of people receiving DWP payments has increased from 5% to 27% since March 2020. The average sum of money awarded by the DWP has increased by 80% since March 2020. The average monthly spending has increased by over 55% since March 2020, despite a rise in unemployment rates. - April 27, 2021 - Suits Me
Fundacion Génesis Empresarial Sees 3x Lower Loan Defaults After Using Alternative Credit Data by Innovative Assessments
Fundación Génesis Empresarial has partnered with IAssessments to assist in their risk assessments and loan origination processes. Génesis Empresarial, a Guatemala based foundation specialized in economic and social development, originally tested Worthy Credit during 2018. They... - April 14, 2021 - Innovative Assessments
Meadows Bank Total Loans Increase 24.4% and Deposits Increase 20.8%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, today released its year-end 12/31/2020 unaudited financials. The most notable numbers for the period were Total Loans and Total Deposits. Total Loans as of December 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a 24.4% growth or $196.7 million over loans outstanding at... - February 09, 2021 - Meadows Bank
Spektral Investment Bank to Acquire Shares of BTCBAM
Spektral Investment Bank, a recently founded investment bank with 800 million EU paid in kind capital that is composed of exclusive licenses of pharmaceutical drug patents and valuated mining licenses have concluded an acquisition deal with BtcBam team, a renowned software company that owns 7... - February 09, 2021 - Spektral Investment Bank
Mike Hix Joins Meadows Bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer in Northern Nevada
Meadows Bank announced that Mike Hix recently joined Meadows Bank as Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer in Northern Nevada. Mike is a native Nevadan with over 35 years of banking experience in Northern Nevada. Mike joins Meadows Bank most recently from Plumas Bank where he was Senior... - November 12, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Meadows Bank Total Loans Increase 24%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that its Total Loans as of September 30, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a 24% growth or $195.8 million over loans outstanding at September 30, 2019. Total Deposits grew by $110.4 million from September 30, 2019 to $933.6 million at September... - November 10, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Autumn Patterson Joins Mars Bank as Penn Banking Center Manager
Autumn C. Patterson joined Mars Bank as Assistant Vice President and Manager of the Penn Banking Center located at 600 Pittsburgh Road (Rt. 8). Ms. Patterson is a 13-year veteran of retail banking and will serve both consumer and commercial customers in Penn Township, Saxonburg, Butler city and... - August 13, 2020 - Mars Bank
Bank and FinTech Execs Report Strengthening Customer and Employee Relationships Due to COVID-19
A financial services industry survey conducted jointly by the Financial Services Club and Ravco Marketing, sponsored by Salesforce, has found that the industry sees a silver lining resulting from COVID-19. Most think the crisis has had a positive influence on their customer and employee relationships and the productivity levels of work from home employees. However, the majority say that their ability to reach this year’s business goals have been negatively affected. - August 13, 2020 - Ravco Marketing, LLC
Meadows Bank Total Assets Reach $1 Billion
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it had reached $1.1 billion in Total Assets as of June 30, 2020. Total Equity Capital also grew 17% to $126.8 million. At June 30, 2020, the bank had Total Loans of $994.6 million which represented a 25% growth or $195.9 million... - August 06, 2020 - Meadows Bank
Entech Launches Anovaa, a Unified Digital Loan Origination Platform and Originate(TM) Turn-Key Loan Outsourcing
Smart technology delivers 40% boost in loan processing speed and efficiency. - June 26, 2020 - Anovaa
Salvus Reports on Cyprus Investment Funds
SALVUS Funds, as key provider of fund services in Cyprus, have summarized the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) data release of May 2020 for Investment Funds based in Cyprus. The reporting frequency is quarterly, and the current data set period includes data until the end of March 2020. This set of data captures a good part of the COVID-19 impact, which saw global markets crash within February and partly recovering within March. - June 08, 2020 - Salvus Funds
Meadows Bank Reports Total Equity Capital Growth of 18%
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced its financial information as of March 31, 2020. - May 14, 2020 - Meadows Bank
SelFin Partners with Innovative Assessments to Help Increase Credit Access for Indian MSMEs
SelFin and Innovative Assessments have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate with regards to improving the financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India using psychometric analysis. - April 24, 2020 - Innovative Assessments