A financial services industry survey conducted jointly by the Financial Services Club and Ravco Marketing, sponsored by Salesforce, has found that the industry sees a silver lining resulting from COVID-19. Most think the crisis has had a positive influence on their customer and employee relationships and the productivity levels of work from home employees. However, the majority say that their ability to reach this year’s business goals have been negatively affected. - August 13, 2020 - Ravco Marketing, LLC