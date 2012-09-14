PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

GDP Inc. Launches PEZZAPay, the First P2P Platform Set to Change How Businesses Make Cross-Border Payments SMEs in the Philippines will be able to have someone settle their payments in Japan and China as if they were making these payments locally. - August 28, 2019 - GDP Inc.

Khalti Facilitates Digital Insurance Payments in Nepal Khalti Digital Wallet, Nepal's leading digital wallet and payment gateway, has collaborated with Reliance Life Insurance - one of the leading life insurance companies in Nepal, to enable safe, secure and convenient access to payments to customers - August 15, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Innovation Guided by the Importance of Family: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New, Low-Cost International Bill Payment Service SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, is offering an alternative to PayPal Xoom’s cross-border bill payment service. Bill Pay, Your Way, was launched in 2018 and boasts an impressive network of more than 600 billing partners in 18 countries. The service was launched... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Helping the Underbanked: Global Payment Processor, SolidTrust Pay, Introduces New eWallet Deposit Options SolidTrust Pay, a global e-commerce payment processor based in Canada, has partnered with SafetyPay to provide members with two new e-wallet deposit options: SafetyPay Cash Deposit and SafetyPay Instant Bank Transfer. SafetyPay Cash Deposit is an easy and safe deposit method that allows users in underbanked... - August 11, 2019 - SolidTrust Pay

Meadows Bank Sees 20% Deposit Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $8,730,000 in the first half of 2019 which was 14% higher than the $7,629,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019 the bank had Total Loans of $806.8 million which represented a... - August 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Save to Win Prize-Linked Savings Program Celebrates 10 Years, $50 Million Saved in First Half of 2019 Save to Win, a national prize-linked savings program managed by CU Solutions Group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and three million dollars in prizes awarded to members since 2009. The program counts nearly $200 million in savings for credit union members to date, as well as $50 million in savings... - July 25, 2019 - CU Solutions Group

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Nepali Startup Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund Khalti, a homegrown financial technology startup in Nepal, has won Fintech Innovation Fund from the United Nations. The fund was jointly launched by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) earlier this year. After being announced the winner for the Fintech Innovation Fund, Khalti is rolling out a special project in July 2019. - July 06, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Nepal SBI Bank Partners with Khalti Digital Wallet to Facilitate E-Banking Users for Digital Payments Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments. With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments. - May 23, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Reports 12% Total Loan Growth Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, releases First Quarter 2019 Financials. - May 13, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Named SBA Nevada Lender of the Year On April 11, 2019, the Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Lender Awards, honoring lenders for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2018. Meadows Bank is proud to be honored as the SBA Nevada Lender... - April 30, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet in Nepal Gets License from Central Bank to Operate as Payment Service Provider Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has provided Khalti, a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license under its "Payment and Settlement Bylaw 2072" for Wallet Services through telecommunication technology and internet. Along with digital payment services, now Khalti will also provide... - April 26, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Deloitte and Innovative Assessments to Help Improve Credit Scoring for the Underbanked Deloitte and Innovative Assessments have entered into an alliance that will allow banks to reliably approve more loans among traditionally underserved consumers. - April 01, 2019 - Innovative Assessments

Mars Bank Promotes Two to Vice President Mars Bank promoted Hope Pifer to Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst and Stefanie Neff to Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Each plays an integral role in the operations of the bank. “Hope and Stefanie are part of the next generation leaders that are so critical to our industry,”... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Promotes Mortgage Originator to Officer Position Mars Bank promoted Megan Legursky, a mortgage originator with the bank since 2017 to the position of Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Ms. Legursky serves customers in the greater Pittsburgh area with mortgages for purchase or refinance, home equity loans, and connects customers with personal... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Khalti Launches QR-Code-Based Event Ticketing Facility in Nepal Ticket Booking and Payments for All Types of Events in Nepal Now Possible via Mobile Phone. - March 20, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Launches Smart Daughter Program to Promote Digital and Financial Literacy Among Girls and Young Women Across Nepal Khalti, a digital payment platform in Nepal has announced the launch of a special "Smart Daughter" program today. The program is aimed at empowering girls and young women in Nepal through financial knowledge and skills. As part of this initiative, 10,000 adolescent girls and women from across... - February 25, 2019 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Mars Bancorp Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) is pleased to announce it was named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Mars Bancorp is the parent company of Mars Bank. - February 22, 2019 - Mars Bank

Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 33% in 2018 Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that in 2018 the Bank’s After Tax Net Income grew 33% to $15.8 million, up from 11.9 million in 2017. As of December 31, 2018, Total Assets of Meadows Bank grew by 9% from the prior year end to $858.7 million from $791.0 million. The... - February 06, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Mars Bank, Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network presented a check for $3,200 to Veterans in Need of Butler County. The bank and WISR, WBUT, and 97.7 The Rock Station donated as well as raised funds at community events, the Veterans Day Parade in Butler, and at Mars Bank locations. Veterans in Need provides emergency... - January 17, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Appointed to Statewide Policy Committee Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Government Relations Policy Committee. - January 10, 2019 - Mars Bank

Meadows Bank Increases Rate on IOLTA Funds to Support Organizations That Provide Low or No-Cost Legal Aid Meadows Bank, Member FDIC, announced that it has raised the interest rate paid on IOLTA Funds (Lawyers Trust Accounts). The earned interest from the Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA) program is an important source of funding for the organizations supported by the Nevada Bar Foundation, helping... - January 08, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions

Khalti Teams Up with Foodmandu to Facilitate Digital Payment for Online Food Delivery in Nepal Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has announced partnership with Foodmandu, Nepal’s No. 1 online food delivery platform. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti and Manohar Adhikari, Founder and CEO of Foodmandu signed the partnership agreement on Thursday, 27 December 2018. - December 29, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Khalti Digital Wallet Brings Online Stall Booking and Payment Facility to CAN InfoTech 2019, Nepal’s Largest ICT Exhibition Khalti partners with the Federation of Computer Association of Nepal to bring online payment facility for stall booking for Nepal’s largest ICT exhibition, CAN InfoTech 2019. - December 12, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Ranks #1 in Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 Lending Meadows Bank announced that it finished the U.S. Small Business Administration fiscal year ending 9/30/18 as the #1 lender in SBA 7(a) and 504 loans in Nevada (ranked by dollar volume). “Meadows Bank continues to demonstrate its dedication to the local Nevada economy by being named Nevada’s... - December 04, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet Users in Nepal Can Now Directly Book Film Tickets on the App Khalti partners with FCUBE Cinemas, Q’s Cinemas, BSR Movies, and Mid-Town Galleria to launch movie ticketing system on its platform. - December 04, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Graduates from PA Bankers Leadership Institute Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, recently graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Leadership Institute. A 15-month program, the Leadership Institute features a rigorous, participation-based curriculum with assignments completed individually and as teams. The learning is immediately applicable to work situations and long-term professional growth. - November 29, 2018 - Mars Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet Ties Up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors; Provides Cashback on Online Payments Khalti Digital Wallet, one of the emerging digital wallets and payment gateways in Nepal has tied-up with SS Pro, Nepal’s No. 1 Desktop Software for Stock Market Investors. Now, investors can easily purchase SS Pro software digitally and make payments through Khalti Digital Wallet. As a promotional offer, Khalti is providing Rs. 100 cash back on every SS Pro subscription. - November 27, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Three Fire Units Win Mars Bank’s Facebook Contest; Receive Donation As part of Mars Bank’s Step Forward campaign, three local fire units received donations from the bank for their involvement in the bank’s Step Forward for first responders Facebook contest. The Step Forward campaign was a two-month celebration of first responders, active military, and veterans. It ran from September 11 to November 11, Veterans Day. - November 23, 2018 - Mars Bank

Nepal's Biggest Online Sale Day Happening on Nov 11; Khalti Quiz Player to Win OnePlus 6T Smartphone Daraz, Nepal’s No.1 online marketplace, is bringing 11.11, the World’s Biggest Sale Day to Nepal for the first time on 11 November 2018. Khalti is also a part of this first of its kind online sale day in Nepal. To make this highly anticipated event even more interesting, Khalti in collaboration... - November 10, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 30% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted After Tax Net Income of $11,368,000 in the first nine months of 2018 which was 30% higher than the $8,721,000 it earned during the same period in 2017. “The Bank’s net interest income through September 30, 2018... - November 08, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Digital Wallet, Tootle Partner for Seamless Bike Hailing Service in Nepal Nepal’s two homegrown startups, Khalti Digital Wallet and Tootle have signed an agreement to make bike hailing service easier in the country. This partnership will enable Tootle customers to top-up their Tootle balance via Khalti Digital Wallet and make payment for tootle ride even more convenient. - November 08, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Meadows Bank Named NADCO’s Most Active Community Lender for the SBA 504 Loan Program Meadows Bank announced that it was recently awarded, for the second time, the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), Most Active Community Lender of the Year for the SBA 504 Loan Program. Meadows Bank accepted the award last month during the NADCO 2018 Annual Meeting in Ft. Lauderdale,... - November 06, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Khalti Launches Wallet to Bank Money Transfer Facility Khalti, an emerging digital wallet and payment gateway in Nepal has launched wallet to bank money transfer facility, enabling its users to transfer the balance in their Khalti to their bank accounts. Now, its users can digitize cash and remit it to family and friends very easily, or withdraw it at their convenience. - November 05, 2018 - Khalti Digital Wallet

Banksforge Expands Online Database and Launches New Version of the Site Banksforge helps people to identify banks and financial institutions, and has now introduced the new version of the site. - October 25, 2018 - Banksforge

LegacyArmour Partnering with Insurance Brokers Like IQS to Fix a $50 Billion Unclaimed Benefits Problem LegacyArmour is fixing a $50 Billion problem at its source by working with the insurance industry to bundle insurance products with the Patented LegacyArmour Digital Vaults, ensuring that families receive the benefits they deserve. - October 18, 2018 - LegacyArmour

Meadows Bank's David Boser Graduates from Pacific Coast Banking School, the Premier National Graduate School of Banking™ Meadows Bank announced that David Boser, Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer recently graduated from the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS). These executives completed a rigorous three-year graduate-level educational program designed for leaders in the financial services industry. - September 27, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Alex Shaffer Joins Meadows Bank as Regional President in Arizona Meadows Bank announced that Alex Shaffer recently joined Meadows Bank as the Regional President in Arizona. Alex is an 18 year veteran of commercial banking in Phoenix, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Las Vegas, NV and Sacramento, CA markets. Alex joins Meadows Bank most recently from US Bank in Phoenix, Arizona where... - August 02, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank Ranks #1 in Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Lending Meadows Bank announced that it was ranked #1 in Nevada by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for 504 lending as of the end of the 3rd quarter of SBA’s fiscal year and #2 in Nevada for 7(a) lending for the same time period. - July 26, 2018 - Meadows Bank

Dionese Elected Chair of PA Bankers Association James V. Dionise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars Bank, was recently elected chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers). As chair, he will lead Pennsylvania’s largest banking trade association. In this new position, Dionise will have oversight of the board’s... - July 14, 2018 - Mars Bank