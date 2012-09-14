PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

TWX Auto Focuses on Bringing High Quality Car Care Products to Consumers TWX Auto, today's choice of thousands of car detailing professionals around the world, recently introduced their new line of car detailing products in Europe. The professional kit contains a comprehensive package of products to enable anyone to effortlessly clean, maintain and extend the life of its... - December 18, 2019 - TWX Auto

RIMC Hotels & Resorts Automate Revenue Monitoring with Fairmas Software The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking. - December 18, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

RAMPF is a Healthy Company The RAMPF Group has been awarded the “BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen” quality label for its occupational health management program. - December 14, 2019 - RAMPF

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

Brand New from RAMPF - Microwave Curing Technology for Ultra-Fast Curing and Processing Times Patented process for the thermal activation of sealing systems, adhesives, and casting resins via microwave radiation. - December 06, 2019 - RAMPF

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON

RAMPF: High-Quality Alternative Polyols for URBANREC Project Chemical recycling know-how improves valorization of bulky waste / Presentation at FSK Specialist Conference - November 28, 2019 - RAMPF

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe Projected to Rise in 2019, Reports yStats.com yStats.com, Hamburg-based desk research firm specialized in E-Commerce & Online Payment market intelligence, has released a new publication: “Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” According to this report’s findings, online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe are expected to maintain double-digit growth in 2019. - November 23, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

TWX Auto Produces Innovative Car Detailing Products for Europe TWX Auto, a car detailing company situated in Germany, has recently presented their products online in Europe. Its services and products are now available to all present and prospective clients around the continent. A large variety of products for interior and exterior car maintenance, including waterless... - November 20, 2019 - TWX Auto

Mixing & Dispensing Technology for Quality-Conscious Producers RAMPF Production Systems at MatDispens 2019 in India – Bombay Exhibition Center, Hall 5 / Booth B26 - November 15, 2019 - RAMPF

BenQ Materials Presents PFC-Free Microporous Technology, Applications at PERFORMANCE DAYS 2019 BenQ Materials Crop. attended to PERFOMANCE DAYS - Functional Fabric Fair, displaying its PFC-free microporous technology and applications to manufacturers and brands in the functional textile industry who source latest fabrics, accessories, trends, and innovations. With a PFC-free nanoporous membrane... - November 14, 2019 - BenQ Materials Corp.

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

HBM Webinars to Spark Your Interest This November To help engineers avoid costly downtime and equipment damage, the HBM Academy provides a range of online training courses to help attendees get the most from their tools. - November 13, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

HBM and Brüel & Kjær Merger Continues to Take Shape Following the initial announcement, in April 2018, of the merger between Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) and Brüel & Kjær, HBM’s Senior Vice President Product Management, Marketing and Strategy Thomas Lippok at HBM, provides an update on the latest developments. - November 08, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

RAMPF – Solid Growth in a Difficult Market Environment Fiscal year 2018/19: Consolidated sales up 3.5 percent to € 190 million / Headcount up 8.9 percent to 907. - November 01, 2019 - RAMPF

Mini, But Mighty Pressure Transducer P60 HBM launches new pressure transducer series. - October 24, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

FACTON at the Cost Engineering Summit 2019 EPC software manufacturer FACTON is presenting its solutions for enterprise-wide product costing at the Cost Engineering Summit in Fulda on October 30, 2019. FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda will be discussing the impact new mobility trends have on production in the automotive sector. - October 18, 2019 - FACTON

Celebrating Entotrust Growth for Next Level Insect Food: Certified & Sustainable ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST

Make the Correct Connection with HBM’s Force Transducer Cables Test and measurement specialist unveil latest range of connection cables - October 17, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

With Growing Consumer and Governmental Interest, the B2C e-Commerce Grows in Kazakhstan, Reports yStats.com Hamburg-based leading secondary market research company yStats.com reports on the latest developments of the E-Commerce market of Kazakhstan in their latest publication, “Kazakhstan B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report finds that online retail sales are expected to grow as factors of online shopping adoption and increased internet penetration drive the market. - October 12, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Top E-Commerce and Payment Trends in Western Europe Revealed in a New Report by yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm based in Hamburg, Germany, has published a new report, titled “Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market 2019.” The report summarizes the key E-Commerce and payment trends in the region and projects continued growth of online retail sales through 2022. - October 10, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

B2C E-Commerce Market in Ukraine to Maintain Growth in 2019, Says yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has released a new report, entitled “Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report projects that online retail sales in Ukraine will remain on the growth path this year, driven by a higher online shopper penetration rate and emerging online retail trends. - October 09, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

yStats.com’s New Report: B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe Approaching Maturity A new release from yStats.com, Hamburg-based E-Commerce & Online Payment research specialist, with the title “Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019” contains the latest figures and projections of the online retail markets in the EU-5. According to the report’s findings, digital commerce sales growth rate in the top five markets of Western Europe is projected to decline from 2019 to 2022, as online retail in these countries approaches maturity. - October 06, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

yStats.com: Asia-Pacific Remains Global Leader in B2C E-Commerce Sales A new report from Germany-based secondary market research specialist yStats.com, titled “Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2019” tells of the continued growth of digital commerce in the world’s largest online retail market. Yücel Yelken, CEO & Founder of yStats.com, shares: “In 2019, Asia-Pacific’s E-Commerce sales are projected to increase by one-quarter, helping this region maintain the world’s number one position by online retail market size.” - October 04, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

FACTON Holds First-Ever Cost Smarter – the European Conference for Enterprise Product Costing Software supplier FACTON is holding its User Conference for the first time in Potsdam under the new name “Cost Smarter – the Conference for Enterprise Product Costing” on December 12, 2019. The conference will cover costing industry trends and is positioning the topic of electronics costing as one of its key agenda items. The conference will also present new EPC solutions and offer a forum for discussing software-specific issues with users. - October 03, 2019 - FACTON

RAMPF Optimizes Bonding Processes with Dispensing Technology & Automation Concepts RAMPF Production Systems at Bondexpo 2019 – Hall 6 / Booth 6403. - September 28, 2019 - RAMPF

RAMPF Production Systems Develops Universal User Interface for Intelligent Production Facilities Intelligent Dispensing Technology Drives Digital Transformation of Production Processes - September 27, 2019 - RAMPF

RAMPF Mineral Casting for High-Performance Machine Beds RAMPF Machine Systems at the German Mechanical Engineering Summit 2019 in Berlin on October 15 & 16. - September 27, 2019 - RAMPF

yStats.com’s New Report: South Korea’s B2C E-Commerce Market Projected to Become the Third Largest in the World According to the findings of a new publication by Hamburg-based desk research specialist yStats.com, titled “South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” this country is projected to jump two ranks up to become the third largest online retail market in the world by 2023. - September 27, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Temos Announces Accreditation Standards for Community Pharmacies Dedicated to “Safe and effective medicines for all” - September 25, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

yStats.com Report Projects Continued Expansion of Online Retail in Singapore Germany-based business research organization yStats.com has published a report, “Singapore B2C E-Commerce Market 2019” detailing the ongoing rise of online retail in the island nation. The report points to M-Commerce along with shopping outside of Singapore as drivers of the continued growth. - September 25, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Online Retail Sales in India Burgeoning, as Reported by yStats.com A new publication from Hamburg-based online commerce business firm yStats.com, “India B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” reports that digital retail sales in India are among the fastest growing in Asia. The report points to mobile shopping and the spread of the Internet to rural areas, along with competition among two global merchants as part of the reason for the continued expansion of online retail sales in the nation. - September 22, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Over Half of All the World’s Online Retail Purchases Take Place in China: yStats.com Report Online business research firm yStats.com has published a new report focused on the global leader in online retail sales. “China B2C E-Commerce market 2019” provides insights on the recent sales figures and projections for future growth in online retail in the Asian nation, including the finding that China’s already large share of total global Internet-based purchases is expected to increase in the next few years. - September 21, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Retail E-Commerce in Southeast Asia on a Growth Path, Says yStats.com The research team at Hamburg-based business intelligence firm yStats.com has released a new publication, “Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” providing details of the continued expansion of online retail sales in the region. The report points to the increasing penetration of smartphones in Southeast Asian countries and the popularity of social media shopping as part of the basis for the growth in B2C E-Commerce. - September 20, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

New Audials 2020 with Ground-Breaking Recording Quality and Speed Audials AG's streaming recorders and their unique functions have established themselves as state-of-the-art solutions, enabling users to store high-quality music and videos legally. From September 2019 onwards, Audials Generation 2020 will be available on online shops and in specialist stores. New product... - September 16, 2019 - Audials AG

New Report from yStats.com Suggests Continued Expansion of Online Retail in Vietnam A recent publication from Hamburg-based business intelligence company yStats.com, “Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market 2019,” projects continued strong growth of the online retail sector in the Southeast Asia nation through the middle of the next decade. Factors contributing to the growth include the entry of regional and global online merchants in Vietnam, plus the growing Internet connectivity through mobile phones. - September 15, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

RAMPF Provides Solid Foundation for Complete Machining Solutions Groundbreaking MT 733 series of milling-turning centers from STAMA are mounted on machine beds manufactured with EPUMENT® mineral casting using non-cutting processes. - September 13, 2019 - RAMPF

WMD Provides Cloud-Native Processes with New xSuite Cloud Platform The software developer WMD Group has now technologically expanded its xSuite information management platform to include services in the cloud. Modular, microservice-based architecture ensures scalability for the new applications. To run these applications, WMD Group, specializing in ECM, workflow and archiving, has developed its own xSuite Cloud Platform. As a first step, companies can now access digital, automated standard processes such as incoming mail, document reading and archiving. - September 12, 2019 - WMD – Workflow Management and Document Consulting

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

WMD Group with Richard Nagorny as New CFO In the 25th year of its existence, the software manufacturer expands its management from trio to quartet. The generation change is now complete. - September 06, 2019 - WMD – Workflow Management and Document Consulting

WMD Benelux to Present Process Solutions at USER FORUM in Eindhoven At the event for customers and business partners at Igluu Eindhoven, WMD will present process solutions based on the xSuite certified for S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver, as well as new cloud services. - September 06, 2019 - WMD – Workflow Management and Document Consulting

Leading Swiss Medical Resort Joins Healing Hotels of the World Swiss Mountain Clinic Offers a Wide Range of Doctors and Practitioners Focusing on Holistic Health The newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World is the Swiss Mountain Clinic, an international center for regulative and functional medicine located in the Alpine village of Castaneda in Switzerland. With a focus on holistic health, the Swiss Mountain Clinic has more than 30 years of experience in functional medicine, and offers several intensive packages designed to prevent disease as well as to regulate and detoxify the body. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Becomes First Healing Hotel in Malaysia New Program Includes Forest Immersion, Wild Swimming, and Rainforest Yoga With an innovative new program that harnesses the healing power of the natural world, Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa has become the first hotel in Malaysia to join the Healing Hotels of the World. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World