Germany News
Secardeo certEntra v2 Web App for Auto-Enrollment of Entra ID Certificates for S/MIME & CBA
Secardeo releases certEntra v2 for certificate automation for Entra ID users with PQC protection. Secardeo certEntra v2 is now available as an Azure Web App, enabling centralized, automated registration of digital user certificates for Entra ID users. This allows S/MIME certificates to be obtained... - July 12, 2026 - Secardeo GmbH
Meet2Trip: The New Platform for Cruise Passengers to Find Fellow Travelers for Shared Shore Excursions
Two cruise passengers stood on the dock, searching for other travelers to share a taxi tour, but found no one heading the same way. That experience led to the creation of Meet2Trip, an online platform that helps cruise passengers worldwide arrange shared shore excursions. The Problem Shore... - July 09, 2026 - Meet2Trip
Hypex Strengthens Digital Brands, Visibility, and Verification for Companies, Public Figures, and Modern Online Brands
Hypex, founded by Esat Beluli, is expanding its services in web design, SEO, digital PR, online reputation, and verification strategies. Current projects include the digital development of Dreamify Smile for Cologne, Munich, and Berlin, as well as supporting a successful TikTok verification within 24 hours. - July 05, 2026 - Hypex
Renewal Great Place to Work-Certification for xSuite
Employees across Germany, the United States, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, and APAC once again confirm xSuite Group’s appeal as an employer - July 05, 2026 - xSuite Group GmbH
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Free webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects (Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in Offenburg in the Black Forest in 2003 and has since established itself as a major player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the code coverage analyser Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and... - May 23, 2026 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
Battery and Electronics Manufacturing: Maximum Process Reliability, Minimal Cycle Times, Consistently High Quality
Battery Show Europe: Potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management with polymer systems and dispensing technology from RAMPF – Hall 3, Booth D30 - May 23, 2026 - RAMPF
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Renewed ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for xSuite ISMS
German TÜV NORD certificate confirms: software manufacturer’s information security continues to meet the highest standards. - March 30, 2026 - xSuite Group GmbH
Robot Industries Establishes RiA Ecosystem Manager as the Orchestration Layer for Multi-Brand and Autonomous Systems
Robot Industries GmbH today announced the establishment of RiA Ecosystem Manager, a unified platform designed to transform industrial automation by shifting the paradigm from complex programming to real-time visual orchestration. As manufacturers and smart infrastructure operators grapple with a... - February 20, 2026 - Robot Industries
xSuite Invoice Receives Further SAP BTP Certifications
The recertification of xSuite Invoice for SAP Clean Core as well as a new certification for GROW with SAP underline xSuite’s position as a leading provider of finance and procurement solutions on SAP BTP. - February 10, 2026 - xSuite Group GmbH
Free Webinar: Mastering Code Coverage: Merging Data Across Variants in Testwell CTC++ 10.2 with Mohan Reddy (Lexington Soft)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a key player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code-Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the Code Complexity Measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company has gained recognition for its ongoing commitment to the advancement of standards in software engineering. - February 04, 2026 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
QR Master Launches Free QR Code and Barcode Tools With Tracking, UTMs, and Business-Ready Templates for 2026
QR Master (qrmaster.net) announces the release of its updated QR and barcode tool suite for 2026, including free generators, trackable dynamic QR codes, UTM-ready links for GA4 attribution, and templates for events, small businesses, and marketing teams. - February 04, 2026 - QR Master
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
Hermith GmbH: Strengthening Global Titanium Leadership | 2025 Year in Review
Hermith GmbH presents its key achievements for 2025, showcasing global market expansion, advanced titanium solutions, and strengthened partnerships across major industries. - January 27, 2026 - Hermith GmbH
TalentAid Unveils AI-Powered Platform to Streamline Job Searching
German technology company TalentAid is introducing an AI-powered job matching platform built to help professionals navigate the modern job market more effectively. The platform addresses widespread frustrations including duplicate listings, outdated postings, and poorly matched recommendations... - January 12, 2026 - Talent Aid
Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in Offenburg in the Black Forest in 2003 and has since established itself as a major player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the code coverage analyser Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and... - December 18, 2025 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
RAMPF Accelerates Growth in China with €8 Million Investment in New Tianjin Facility
State-of-the-art production plant increases capacity for high-performance resin systems in automotive and electronics applications. - November 27, 2025 - RAMPF
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Graham Miranda Accelerates Market Dominance Through Unified Digital Infrastructure Platform
Integrated eSIM, Hosting, and SEO Ecosystem Positioned to Capture $78 Billion Digital Services Market Expansion - November 13, 2025 - Graham Miranda
High-Performance Polymer Systems for Sealing, Potting, and Structural Applica-Tions in Electronics Manufacturing
RAMPF Advanced Polymers at productronica 2025 in Munich – Hall A3 / Booth 335 - October 23, 2025 - RAMPF
Aaeon’s Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions to Take the Stage at it-sa Expo&Congress
AAEON’s comprehensive lineup of networking and security platforms will be on show throughout Europe’s leading IT security tradeshow. - October 07, 2025 - AAEON Technology
CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode
Essential Classics App Launches: a Modern Gateway to Classical Music
Essential Classics, a new app for classical music lovers, has officially launched, offering listeners an elegant way to experience the world’s greatest music in their daily lives. With more than 100 carefully curated playlists — from calming morning routines to powerful symphonic drama — the app transforms ordinary moments into cinematic experiences. - September 21, 2025 - Cugate AG
High-Performance Epoxy Tooling Materials for Pioneering Composites – RAMPF at MECAM Expo in Dubai
Tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes for cost-efficient composite manufacturing in construction, automotive, and aerospace – Booth M110. - September 11, 2025 - RAMPF
Hermith Featured in Metal AM: Advancing Titanium Wire Production for Additive Manufacturing
Hermith's feature in Metal AM shows how Hermith is advancing titanium wire production, improving Ti-6Al-4V quality for Additive Manufacturing. - September 11, 2025 - Hermith GmbH
Potting, Sealing, Bonding – RAMPF Materials Power India’s Electronics Future
High-performance resin systems for maximum performance and protection of electronic components at productronica India – Hall H4 / Booth C91 - September 04, 2025 - RAMPF
xSuite Has Announced New Release of Its Sap-Integrated Business Solutions
Software vendor unveils innovations in AI-powered invoice processing and intelligent agents. - September 03, 2025 - xSuite Group GmbH
Code Coverage with Testwell CTC++ - Basics and Qualification
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a significant player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools... - August 24, 2025 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
Cybersecurity Expert Jim West Delivers Three Presentations at G6 Cybersecurity Summit 2025
The prestigious G6 Cybersecurity Summit welcomes one of the industry’s most decorated leaders, Jim West, as a featured speaker delivering three dynamic presentations that tackle today’s most urgent cyber challenges. With over three decades of expertise and recognition as a global... - August 18, 2025 - TopCyberPro.com
SECARDEO certEntra for Autoenrollment of Entra ID User Certificates for S/MIME & CBA
SECARDEO certEntra automates the enrollment and deployment of user certificates in Azure for Entra ID users, enabling secure S/MIME email encryption, signing, and certificate-based authentication across all Intune-managed devices. - August 15, 2025 - Secardeo GmbH
Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Grain ProTrade GmbH Consolidates Global Presence in Grain, Oilseed, and Edible Oil Trading
Grain-ProTrade GmbH is your global partner for trading high-quality grain products. They connect farmers and producers with buyers worldwide, creating an efficient and transparent supply chain. - July 31, 2025 - Grain ProTrade
PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively. - July 14, 2025 - PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH
Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a key player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code-Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the Code Complexity Measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company has gained recognition for its ongoing commitment to the advancement of standards in software engineering. - June 27, 2025 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
European AI Bureau (EAB) Launches to Power AI Act Compliance Across Europe with Scalable Certification Platform
Four industry veterans have pooled legal insight, deep-tech architecture, revenue fire-power and strategic governance to launch European AI Bureau (EAB), the first end-to-end infrastructure that turns the EU AI Act into a runnable, data-driven operating layer for business and government alike. EAB... - June 25, 2025 - International Business and Quality Management Institute LCC
Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
DIALOG Language Travel: High-Quality Language Travel and Language Stays Worldwide
DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!", highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country. Since January 2020, DIALOG Sprachreisen has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers. - May 07, 2025 - DIALOG Sprachreisen
Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
ISM System of xSuite Group Completes Transition to the Updated ISO 27001:2022 Standard
International software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes, operates an information security management system (ISMS) in compliance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2022. - April 18, 2025 - xSuite Group GmbH
Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
SECARDEO certACME v2 for Highly Secure, Automated and Auditable TLS Certificate Enrollment
SECARDEO releases certACME Version 2 for ACME autoenrollment for servers, clients and Apple devices with internal CAs like ADCS or public CAs such as Let’s Encrypt. - April 11, 2025 - Secardeo GmbH
S7 Data Acquisition with New License Model
Since its founding in 2010, HS Automation Software has focused on delivering innovative, user-friendly industrial automation solutions. Its flagship product, HSDBASE, is a highly intuitive and efficient tool for seamless data exchange between Siemens S7 controllers and SQL databases or CSV files. - April 07, 2025 - HS Automation Software
Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode