PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by 104.1... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

HIDN® Model of Health Restoration Published by Paducah’s Dr. Michael Winters Dr. Winters, the founder of the HIDN® Model of Health Restoration, has announced that he is opening up his modern care program to new patients in the Paducah, Kentucky area. HIDN® healthcare is focused on naturally identifying and addressing long-standing health issues and improving health. - March 20, 2019 - Winters Wellness Center

Hensley / Elam Announces Sponsorship in Kentucky Cyber Security Conference Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam, announces that his firm will sponsor the 5th annual Kentucky Cyber Security Conference. - January 02, 2019 - Hensley / Elam

Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical

Advanced Anti-Aging and Weight Loss Celebrates 10 Years in Business and the Entrepreneurship of Owner, Ginny Steiner In 2008, Ginny Steiner, MSN, AGPCNP-C, DC, had a vision to provide much needed, quality holistic anti-aging services to the tri-state. Ten years and over 7,000 cases for various services later, the clinic celebrates it’s milestone with an open house tomorrow and a year of celebrations and monthly specials for its patients. - September 13, 2018 - Advanced Anti-Aging & Weight Loss

Louisville Powerlifting Team Headed to USPA World Powerlifting Championship Louisville, KY training facility Everyday Athletes will be sending 8 athletes to the world championships of powerlifting in Las Vegas November 8-11. This will be the first time this many athletes from one facility will compete at a world level competition. - June 25, 2018 - Everyday Athletes

TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore

Revolutionary Meadery/Winery Allows Anyone to Invest Described as a perfect storm of location, market trending, and experience, Shezmu Cellars is looking to define a new category of alcohol, mead. It launched its Fundable campaign today. - December 15, 2017 - Shezmu Cellars

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Greater Owensboro EDC Seeks New President Executive search begins for President - June 27, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Construction of the Bill Monroe Museum Needs a Final Push With ground having been broken on May 22nd, the Bill Monroe Museum is becoming reality. Today, the Bill Monroe Museum launched a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. This is in response to a need for funds to finish the build-out of the inside of the building. While the building... - June 21, 2017 - Bill Monroe Museum

Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell fishing... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing

Kentucky Foundation Creates New Senior Healthy Meal Program GFOUNDATION, a Louisville-based nonprofit, launches GMeals-On-Wheels to reduce senior hunger in Kentucky, by providing free healthy meals to seniors in need of food assistance, who are on the Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Home Delivery Meal Program’s waiting list. GMeals-On-Wheels is an innovative... - January 20, 2016 - GMeals

Wildflower Group Hosts National Celebration of Women in Bloom National Celebration of Women in Bloom celebrates women navigating divorce and widowhood. Laugh, learn, and be inspired as they honor women everywhere who are thriving following their experience. - September 04, 2015 - Wildflower Group of Kentucky

Robert Richburg Launches Debut Book "Roses of Rome" self published by Robert Richburg on Lulu.com. - November 12, 2013 - Robert Richburg

Western Kentucky University Selects Unimarket's Electronic Sourcing, Procurement, Contracts, and Invoicing Solutions to Support University Business Practices Western Kentucky University (WKU), a public comprehensive University of more than 21,000 students in Bowling Green, KY, and Unimarket, an innovator in collaborative eProcurement, eInvoicing, eContracts and eSourcing solutions for higher education, signed an agreement to implement these solutions across the campus. - October 09, 2013 - Unimarket

Lexington Social Media Company Launches First Custom Facebook Photo Gallery Tab Talent Attach of Lexington KY, the leading provider of social media design, development and marketing services in Kentucky, has announced the release of the first customized Facebook photo gallery tab. This photo gallery tab enables brands to showcase their products, events, employees and overall brand... - December 17, 2011 - Talent Attach

Genscape Launches Real-Time Natural Gas Flow Monitoring Service Genscape, the leading global provider of energy information for commodity and financial markets, today launched NatGas RT™, a new service allowing subscribers to track domestic natural gas flows in real-time. Offering a comprehensive combination of public and proprietary data, NatGas RT provides... - February 24, 2010 - Genscape

HALO-8 Becomes Distributor for Tarter Industries Halo-8 has been granted distributorship for Tarter Industries, USA's premier gate and fencing manufacturer. This marks Halo-8 's entry into a new product category for Federal Agencies and DOD/Military markets. " Halo-8 was choosen by Tarter Industries based on Halo-8 's experience and past performance... - June 18, 2009 - Halo-8 LLC

New Book Helps Accident Victims Protect Their Rights Louisville personal injury attorney Michael A. Schafer has published this book to give accident victims vital information that will level the playing field with the insurance industry. This book not only defines the elements of a personal injury case it also outline actions an accident victim needs to... - May 26, 2009 - The Schafer Law Office

ePayment Consultants Names New President In keeping with ePC's growth strategy, Todd Linden brings an instant national presence and awareness to ePayment Consultants. - April 14, 2009 - ePayment Consultants.com

Louisville Fitness Boot Camp Company to Open Unique Facility Kentucky's largest fitness boot camp provider, Body Sculptors, LLC will be opening a unique boot camp and private training facility unlike any other in the city of Louisville. - November 06, 2008 - Body Sculptors Boot Camps

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Matsu Bonsai Announces Launch of New eCommerce Store New bonsai business launches website offering an online store, informational weblog, and more. - March 01, 2008 - Matsu Bonsai

A One of a Kind Hypnotic Event in Owensboro Kentucky Owensboro is never going to be the same because Long Island's "Best" Hypnotist is coming to town. He will help people keep their New Year Resolutions and he will give them the Secrets to Manifesting Their Own Success. - January 12, 2008 - Pendulum Hypnotic Solutions Inc

BlueStar to Distribute HP POS Systems BlueStar has signed a distribution agreement with Hewlett-Packard to distribute the company's suite of retail-hardened POS rp5700 computers. - September 04, 2007 - BlueStar