Kentucky: Owensboro News
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City... - December 02, 2025 - Nickel City Hockey
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Author Kaitlyn Dones’s New Book, "Turned Around," Follows Twin Sisters Who Were Separated at Birth and Reunite to Uncover the Truth About Their Past
Recent release “Turned Around” from Page Publishing author Kaitlyn Dones introduces Nicole and Samantha, twins separated at birth who grew up in completely different worlds, becoming a cop and a princess, respectively. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Melvin Kern’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle" is an Educational Children's Story About Bravery, Kindness, and the Wonders of Nature
“The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvin Kern is an engaging and heartwarming short story for young readers, exploring themes of resilience, compassion, and the importance of helping others. - April 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Tamara Grether’s New Book, "The Little Duck Can Dance," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Duckling Who Discovers All It Takes to do Something Well is Passion
Recent release “The Little Duck Can Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Grether is a captivating story of a young duck who is upset at the fact that he can’t do anything as well as his siblings. Driven by this feeling, he sets out to find something he’s the best at and learns an important lesson along the way. - January 24, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "Bridget the Beaver," is a Heartwarming Story of a Lonely Beaver Who Overcomes Multiple Challenges in Order to Finally Make Friends
Recent release “Bridget the Beaver” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom introduces young readers to Bridget, a kind and friendly young beaver navigating the challenges of social acceptance in a high mountain valley. Despite being teased by the other animals, Bridget remains hopeful and true to herself, demonstrating that authenticity can lead to genuine friendships. - December 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
David Herron’s New Book, "Harvest Time," Offers a Series of Profound Insights Into the Spiritual Journey of Preparing for, and Ultimately Embracing, God’s Harvest
Fulton Books author David Herron, an ordained minister, has completed his most recent book, “Harvest Time”: a compelling exploration of faith, perseverance, and the promise of divine abundance that delivers a timely message of hope and encouragement to readers navigating life's... - September 17, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Richard Cardillo’s New Book, “Married to Love: Words From My Heart,” is a Heartfelt Collection Offering Readers a Journey Through Romance and Emotional Expression
Recent release “Married to Love: Words From My Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Cardillo offers a deeply personal exploration of romance and emotional expression. Through heartfelt statements and reflections, Cardillo aims to inspire readers to value love and maintain open communication in their relationships. - August 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers Release Debut Single “Fly Right”
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers are excited to announce the release of their debut single, “Fly Right.” Featuring an impressive mix of slide guitar, acoustic piano, Hammond B3 organ, and driving drums and bass, “Fly Right” channels the soulful energy of classic acts like The... - August 27, 2024 - Reid Myers and The WingWalkers
Author Loretta Ashby Blackburn’s New Book, "Spirit-Filled Poems," is an Inspirational Series of Poems Rooted in Faith and Heartfelt Devotion to the Lord
Recent release “Spirit-Filled Poems” from Covenant Books author Loretta Ashby Blackburn is a collection of soul-stirring poetry inspired by the Holy Spirit and the author’s deep spiritual journey. Blackburn’s verses aim to uplift and strengthen readers, fostering a deeper connection to faith and a personal commitment to Jesus Christ. - July 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Susan Rose’s New Book, "Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons," Reveals How to Create the Next Generation of Spiritual Leaders
Recent release “Beloved Son: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Sons” from Covenant Books author Susan Rose is a powerful and compelling book aimed at turning young boys into men of God through reading them passages from Holy Scripture, ensure they will lead their families to honor and glorify the Lord. - June 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman Welcome Mountain View PACE to Kentucky
Mountain View PACE – a leading PACE provider to rural and Appalachian communities in the commonwealth – is proud to announce the launch of two new centers in Pikeville and Corbin, Kentucky. Mountain View PACE’s opening will provide older adults in Pikeville, Corbin, and... - June 05, 2024 - Mountain View PACE
Author Lloyd Byron’s New Book, “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems,” Explores the Incredible Strength That God Provides to Uplift Those Who Fully Embrace Him
Recent release “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems” from Covenant Books author Lloyd Byron is a thought-provoking and enlightening series of faith-based poems that will help readers expand their connection with God and deepen both their faith and understanding of the Lord’s ultimate teachings. - April 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Cory Johnson’s New Book, "Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind," is an Eye-Opening Look at How the Author Broke Free from His Past to Ensure a Brighter Future
Recent release “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind” from Covenant Books author Cory Johnson is a thought-provoking and deeply personal look at how the author has managed to overcome the struggles of his past and free himself, providing readers with the tools and encouragement they need to follow suit. - March 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Leading Agency Larkins Investigations Now in Louisville: Premier Private Investigation Services Launched
Larkins Investigations Expands Reach to Louisville, Kentucky, Offering Full-Service Private Investigation Solutions Larkins Investigations, a leading private investigation company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of Louisville, Kentucky. With a commitment to providing... - January 30, 2024 - Larkins Investigations
Chuck Chapman’s Newly Released “It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” is an Encouraging Resource for Learning Key Spiritual Knowledge
“It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Chapman is a thoughtful examination of common questions and relevant scripture that aid readers in the pursuit of a God-led life. - January 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cicily Rodgers’s New Book, "My Silly Body," is a Delightful Story That Explores All the Fun Ways a Person Can Move, Like Jumping and Waving One's Arms Like Wings
Recent release “My Silly Body” from Page Publishing author Cicily Rodgers is a riveting story of a little boy who can move his body in all sorts of ways, like wiggling his toes and waving his hands. With each movement, he invites readers to join in on the fun, and get moving alongside him, thus creating the perfect environment to combine one’s love of reading and being active. - December 18, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Author S.A. Conley’s New Book, "The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel," Follows a Brave Queen as She Tries to Stop a Powerful Enemy from Destroying Her Home
Recent release “The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.A. Conley, is a riveting story that follows a queen who returns to her home kingdom following the death of her father. When a dangerous force is awakened, Queen Bridgette must do all she can to protect her homeland, all while serving her current kingdom of Selene. - June 12, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions. Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit... - August 08, 2022 - First Fidelity Guarantee
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
BG Locksmith Now Offering 24-Hour Emergency Services
BG Locksmith LLC announced today it will now be offering 24-hour emergency locksmith services in Bowling Green, KY and the surrounding areas. - January 13, 2022 - BG Locksmith LLC
Daryon Hotels Offers More Ways for Guests to Book
Daryon Hotels International has sponsored three sites that give nurses/medical staff, construction workers and college students access to discounted rates online online with participating hotels and save money. - March 29, 2021 - Daryon Hotels International
Commonwealth Credit Union Offering Enrich and iGrad Financial Wellness Platform to Members and Students
Commonwealth Credit Union has partnered with San Diego-based financial education company iGrad to make the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform and the student-focused iGrad™ financial wellness platform available to its members and all students at University of Louisville, Metropolitan College and Kentucky high schools. - November 12, 2020 - iGrad
The Mitch Show Debuts Tuesday, Sept. 8 -- Takes Aim at Mitch McConnel Re-election Bid
Anyone who wonders what’s next for Sen. Mitch McConnell should Kentucky voters throw him out of office in November can find out when The Mitch Show debuts online, Tuesday, Sept. 8. A talented group of Kentucky writers, actors, directors, artists, and comedians have banded together to produce... - September 01, 2020 - We Are the Deciders, LLC
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Evansville Farmers Market Grand Opening Day Set
Evansville Farmers Market is proud to announce their Grand Opening event Saturday, June 15th. The event will run from 8am to 2pm and will consist of local farm vendors featuring farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, local handmade goods, food trucks, fun games, sidewalk chalk art contest, music by... - June 14, 2019 - Market Realty LLC
American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races
Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum
HIDN® Model of Health Restoration Published by Paducah’s Dr. Michael Winters
Dr. Winters, the founder of the HIDN® Model of Health Restoration, has announced that he is opening up his modern care program to new patients in the Paducah, Kentucky area. HIDN® healthcare is focused on naturally identifying and addressing long-standing health issues and improving health. - March 20, 2019 - Winters Wellness Center
Hensley / Elam Announces Sponsorship in Kentucky Cyber Security Conference
Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam, announces that his firm will sponsor the 5th annual Kentucky Cyber Security Conference. - January 02, 2019 - Hensley / Elam
Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center
Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical
Advanced Anti-Aging and Weight Loss Celebrates 10 Years in Business and the Entrepreneurship of Owner, Ginny Steiner
In 2008, Ginny Steiner, MSN, AGPCNP-C, DC, had a vision to provide much needed, quality holistic anti-aging services to the tri-state. Ten years and over 7,000 cases for various services later, the clinic celebrates it’s milestone with an open house tomorrow and a year of celebrations and monthly specials for its patients. - September 13, 2018 - Advanced Anti-Aging & Weight Loss
Louisville Powerlifting Team Headed to USPA World Powerlifting Championship
Louisville, KY training facility Everyday Athletes will be sending 8 athletes to the world championships of powerlifting in Las Vegas November 8-11. This will be the first time this many athletes from one facility will compete at a world level competition. - June 25, 2018 - Everyday Athletes
TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore
Revolutionary Meadery/Winery Allows Anyone to Invest
Described as a perfect storm of location, market trending, and experience, Shezmu Cellars is looking to define a new category of alcohol, mead. It launched its Fundable campaign today. - December 15, 2017 - Shezmu Cellars
Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary
Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving
Greater Owensboro EDC Seeks New President
Executive search begins for President - June 27, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Construction of the Bill Monroe Museum Needs a Final Push
With ground having been broken on May 22nd, the Bill Monroe Museum is becoming reality. Today, the Bill Monroe Museum launched a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. This is in response to a need for funds to finish the build-out of the inside of the building. While the... - June 21, 2017 - Bill Monroe Museum
Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company
A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing
Kentucky Foundation Creates New Senior Healthy Meal Program
GFOUNDATION, a Louisville-based nonprofit, launches GMeals-On-Wheels to reduce senior hunger in Kentucky, by providing free healthy meals to seniors in need of food assistance, who are on the Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Home Delivery Meal Program’s waiting list. GMeals-On-Wheels is an... - January 20, 2016 - GMeals
Wildflower Group Hosts National Celebration of Women in Bloom
National Celebration of Women in Bloom celebrates women navigating divorce and widowhood. Laugh, learn, and be inspired as they honor women everywhere who are thriving following their experience. - September 04, 2015 - Wildflower Group of Kentucky
Robert Richburg Launches Debut Book
"Roses of Rome" self published by Robert Richburg on Lulu.com. - November 12, 2013 - Robert Richburg
Western Kentucky University Selects Unimarket's Electronic Sourcing, Procurement, Contracts, and Invoicing Solutions to Support University Business Practices
Western Kentucky University (WKU), a public comprehensive University of more than 21,000 students in Bowling Green, KY, and Unimarket, an innovator in collaborative eProcurement, eInvoicing, eContracts and eSourcing solutions for higher education, signed an agreement to implement these solutions across the campus. - October 09, 2013 - Unimarket
Lexington Social Media Company Launches First Custom Facebook Photo Gallery Tab
Talent Attach of Lexington KY, the leading provider of social media design, development and marketing services in Kentucky, has announced the release of the first customized Facebook photo gallery tab. This photo gallery tab enables brands to showcase their products, events, employees and overall... - December 17, 2011 - Talent Attach
Genscape Launches Real-Time Natural Gas Flow Monitoring Service
Genscape, the leading global provider of energy information for commodity and financial markets, today launched NatGas RT™, a new service allowing subscribers to track domestic natural gas flows in real-time. Offering a comprehensive combination of public and proprietary data, NatGas RT... - February 24, 2010 - Genscape