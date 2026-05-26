Pennsylvania: Harrisburg-Lebanon-Carlisle News
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Luke D. Etter Transitions to Chairman of the Board as Company Strengthens Leadership Structure for Strategic Growth - May 05, 2026 - Advanced Solution
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
AKA Foundation Empowering Families to Take Charge of their Health
The AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc., in partnership with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter, will host the 5th Annual It’s About You Community Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Scottish Rite... - October 09, 2025 - AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc.
Author Debra Rudolph’s New Book, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...,” Follows the Lord of Castle Lochwind as a Supernatural Storm Begins Brewing
Recent release “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” from Page Publishing author Debra Rudolph is a compelling fantasy novel that centers around Aaron, who has now become Lord of Castle Lochwind following the death of his father. But when a supernatural storm begins to develop, Aaron will need the help of his stepbrother to quell the oncoming danger that is about to arise. - July 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Cindy Agelwei’s New Book, "Firefly Wishes," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Navigate Impending Motherhood, Love, and Dangerous Threats
Recent release “Firefly Wishes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cindy Agelwei is a compelling novel that continues the story of Jenna, whose world is turned upside down when she discovers she is about to become a mother, with no idea who the father is. On top of this, she must discover who continues to send her threats even after a dangerous man from her past is gone. - July 24, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Robert Williams Jr.’s New Book, "From Poverty to the Pentagon," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author from Humble Beginnings to Serving as a Naval Officer
Recent release “From Poverty to the Pentagon” from Page Publishing author Robert Williams Jr. is a poignant account that chronicles the author’s journey from childhood poverty to earning a college degree and serving as an officer in the Navy. Deeply personal and candid, “From Poverty to the Pentagon” is a powerful testament to the inner strength and resilience of the human spirit. - July 07, 2025 - Page Publishing
Jonathan Mayhew and Donna Mayhew’s Newly Released “The Most Incredible Book Ever Written: Jonathan’s Miracle” is a Bold Testament of Faith and Miraculous Transformation
“The Most Incredible Book Ever Written: Jonathan’s Miracle” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jonathan Mayhew and Donna Mayhew is a powerful spiritual testimony offering compelling, firsthand accounts of divine intervention meant to strengthen belief in Jesus Christ—especially for skeptics and seekers. - June 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Melissa W. Sorgi’s New Book, "Open Windows," is a Creative Young Adult Fiction Novel Highlighting LGBTQ+ Issues
Recent release “Open Windows” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melissa W. Sorgi contains timeless elements that will attract the interest of teen and emerging adult readers—such as friendship, bullying, LGBTQ+ issues, humor, music, mental health, history, love, and magical realism. - June 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
PPFFA and The Guide App Join Forces to Support Firefighters
The Guide App and the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association join forces to support mental wellness and resilience for all Firefighters in PA. - March 06, 2025 - GUIDE
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is Back
Join the Philadelphia Rock Gym & the Schuylkill Canal Association when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Main Line, at Immaculata University on Friday, March 7 & Saturday, March 8, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7:30pm. - January 31, 2025 - Philadelphia Rock Gyms
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BrandLink Launches to Simplify and Streamline Influencer Marketing for Businesses and Creators
BrandLink is a mobile-first platform that connects brands and influencers directly, eliminating middlemen and high fees. With flexible, project-based pricing and seamless tools, it makes influencer marketing accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes. Perfect for startups and growing brands. - November 09, 2024 - SooNet
AKA Foundation Makes Strides to Combat Our Health Crisis Through Empowerment
The AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc., in partnership with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter, will host the 4th Annual It’s About You Community Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Scottish Rite... - October 12, 2024 - AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, Inc.
Purplegator's Bob Bentz Named to Philadelphia Titan 100
Bob Bentz, president of marketing agency Purplegator, has been named to the Titan 100 of Philadelphia Business Leaders for 2024 - 2025. The Titan 100 award highlights the most accomplished business leaders in the Philadelphia metro across a variety of industries. The Titan 100 represents the... - October 10, 2024 - PURPLEgator
U.S. Expansion in iGaming: Mr. Gamble Enters US States Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
Mr. Gamble's expansion into Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is a key milestone in its U.S. growth strategy, focusing on injecting its presence and growth into the online gambling market. By securing licences in these US states, the company aims to offer tailor-made and compliant... - September 25, 2024 - Mr. Gamble
Millin Expands Behavioral Health Billing Services to Pennsylvania
Millin, a leader in behavioral health RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Pennsylvania this September. This strategic move will enable more mental health and substance use providers to benefit from Millin’s specialized billing services, designed to streamline revenue cycle management and ensure compliance with complex regulatory requirements. - September 09, 2024 - Millin
B. P. Douglas’s Newly Released "A Fly Around the World" is a Delightful Adventure Tale
“A Fly Around the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. P. Douglas is a charming story that follows the adventurous journey of Musca, a curious American horse fly, as he explores the world beyond his farm, learning valuable lessons along the way. - September 06, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tampa Bay Magazine Highlights Debut Author Douglass Quinn's Novel "Not What It Looks Like" in July/August Edition
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native Douglass Quinn brings readers a thought provoking look into the future world of holograms with Book One of his Hologram Chronicles. Through his vivid storytelling, Quinn explores a world where holograms redefine entertainment, blending mystery, romance, deception,... - August 26, 2024 - Douglass A Quinn
Samson Gruss’ New Book, "A Mountain of Beans," Centers Around Two Truckers Who Must Find a Way to Survive After Earth’s Electronics Are Destroyed, Causing Untold Chaos
Fulton Books author Samson Gruss, a former national champion unicyclist and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who majored in Spanish and minored in English, has completed his most recent book, “A Mountain of Beans”: a gripping story of two truckers who, following a... - August 22, 2024 - Fulton Books
Central PA Distillery Gains Success with New Delicious Canned Cocktails
Mason Dixon Distillery in Gettysburg has released a variety of delicious new Ready To Drink Canned Cocktails, using their own distilled Spirits. These cocktails are only 8% alcohol, making them a refreshing choice for picnics, parties, and fun events. The flavors available are Iced Tea & Lemonade, Bourbon & Ginger Ale, Jalapeno Mule, Strawberry Bees Knees, Lavender Lemonade, and Transfusion. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at Mason Dixon Distillery. - July 31, 2024 - Mason Dixon Distillery
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Marsh Creek Social Works Earns B Corp Certification in Recognition of Social, Environmental Impact
Marsh Creek Social Works, a philanthropy consulting firm, announced today that they are now certified as a B CorporationTM (B CorpTM). The certification from B LabTM makes Marsh Creek Social Works part of a global community of over 8,700 businesses that meet high standards of social and... - July 02, 2024 - Marsh Creek Social Works
Author Janet Rowe’s New Book, "Aria: The Graduate," Follows the Fascinating Adventures of an Angel of Hope Sent to Earth on a Special Mission from God to Help Mankind
Recent release “Aria: The Graduate” from Covenant Books author Janet Rowe is a captivating tale that centers around Aria, a special angel who was created by God as an emissary for hope and goodness in the changing morals of the people living on earth. Through her work, Aria will do all she can to help her charges, while also battling against dangerous demons who long to tempt God’s children. - June 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
V. L. Williams’s Newly Released "Safe on the Crooked Brick" is a Riveting Tale of Lessons Learned and the Importance of Redemption
“Safe on the Crooked Brick” from Christian Faith Publishing author V. L. Williams is a captivating narrative that follows the journey of Grayson as he navigates the consequences of disobedience and discovers the value of wisdom and guidance. Through compelling storytelling and relatable characters, Williams delivers a powerful message about the importance of listening to those who care for us and the redemption found in second chances. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PolyGel LLC Welcomes Two Dynamic Leaders to Its Team
PolyGel LLC, a leading innovator in gel wellness products, is proud to announce the addition of two highly experienced professionals, Carrie Kovacs and Anna Hibschman Ferguson, to its team. Their extensive expertise and proven track records will undoubtedly bolster PolyGel's efforts in sales and... - May 04, 2024 - PolyGel LLC
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Manufacturers Resource Center Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show Talk with Technology Experts. See Solutions in Action.
MRC specializes in providing Automation and Manufacturing Technology (AMT) services that help you stay ahead in today’s competitive manufacturing landscape. - April 04, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2024 Women of Influence; MRC Director of Workforce Initiatives, Karen Buck, Named for Prestigious Award
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. - April 03, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
Gray Water Ops' Patented Smart Coin™ Revolutionizes Charitable Giving, Harnessing the Power of Donor Dedication
Inspired by Einstein's famous theory of relativity (E=mc²), Gray Water Ops introduces the Theory of Donor Dedication (C=md²). In this model: C represents the potential for charitable impact through a custom-designed, patented Smart Coin™. m represents the mission or the cause of the non-profit. d stands for donors and dedication, multiplied by itself to underscore the exponential power of passionate supporters. - February 23, 2024 - Gray Water Ops, LLC
Prevarian Companies and Voyages Start Construction on the First New Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas in 40 Years
The Prevarian Companies, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate developer, has started construction on a state-of-the-art 72-bed hospital with Voyages Behavioral Health, an affiliate of national healthcare provider PAM Health. Addressing a lack of services in the market area, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas will improve access to inpatient acute psychiatric services for adolescents, adults, and older adult patients while supporting surrounding acute care hospitals. - January 15, 2024 - Prevarian Companies
Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) Marks 70 Years of Excellence in Utility Fee and Tax Administration
Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) proudly announces its platinum milestone of 70 years serving communities, residents, businesses, municipalities, and school districts across the state. - January 05, 2024 - Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company
Mary Etherton’s Newly Released, "All God’s Children," is an Enjoyable Adventure for Young Readers Beginning to Learn About Morals and Manners
“All God’s Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Etherton is a charming day of fun and friendship in a faith-based day care classroom that offers important lessons of life and faith for upcoming generations. - December 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National Shunt Service’s Shuntware YMS Shakes Up the Yard Management Game
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007. - September 26, 2023 - National Shunt Service
As Home and Auto Insurance Prices Surge, Woop Insurance, a Philadelphia Start-Up, Offers Consumers a Solution
Woop Insurance’s new product - Insurance Dashboard - gives consumers a free personalized evaluation of their insurance policy that allows members to understand the current insurance market and their policy costs and coverage, to make informed decisions for the best coverage and price. - August 17, 2023 - Its Woop
Elizabethtown College Collaborates with Upright to Introduce Online Tech Bootcamps for Career Advancement
Elizabethtown College's School of Graduate and Professional Studies will begin enrolling adult learners interested in direct-to-career trainings in technology in any of Upright's online technology bootcamps. - July 18, 2023 - Upright Education
Beyond Spots & Dots Portfolio Receives Highest Honors from AVA Digital Awards
Platinum Award Goes to Beyond Spots & Dots for Website Design in Marketing, PR & Advertising Category - April 27, 2023 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Richard S. Johnson’s Newly Released "Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story" is an Enjoyable Tale of Unexpected Meetings and a Growing Fondness
“Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard S. Johnson, is a charming fiction that follows the burgeoning love story of a man challenged with learning to cope with the recent death of his beloved wife and a woman on an unforeseen journey of faith. - February 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Potter and Tioga Counties Region Named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
New World Report Travel Awards select region filled with trails, breathtaking views, and award-winning stargazing as the best in Pennsylvania. - February 09, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Annual Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K With Cash And Prizes For Best Dressed, First Second, And Third Place Overall Winner
Kick off the Thanksgiving holiday with families from the tri-state area at the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K and 1 miler at Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA, 19342 on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM. This race will take place rain/snow or shine. For the 5K, $500 will... - November 22, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
The Citizen Science Lab Receives $500,000 McAuley Ministries Grant for New Building in the Hill District
The Citizen Science Lab, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides award-winning STEM programs to underrepresented youth, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from McAuley Ministries towards Project Dream--their new capital campaign to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory in the Hill District. The... - November 08, 2022 - The Citizen Science Lab
Viki B. Zarkin Recognized as a Mentor of the Year for 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.(Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Viki B. Zarkin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Mentor of the Year for 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of motivational speaking and life coaching. AboutT Viki B. - September 29, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets. - September 27, 2022 - Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Edward Jones to Sponsor the Inaugural Hope for Kids Classic Benefiting the American Foundation for Children with AIDS
The Hope for Kids Classic looks to raise $20,000 with a matching grant for children with AIDS, and attract golfers in the Lebanon, PA area. - September 01, 2022 - American Foundation for Children with AIDS
SIFTMedia 215 Release of 2022 State of Women Identified Film & Media Makers of Color in the Philadelphia/Mid Atlantic Region – Listen To What I Say Report
The aim of this report serves as an invitation to funders, stakeholders, allies and supporters to come to the table prepared to listen, partner and strategize on plans with women of color film and media makers to enhance and sustain their lives, so as to enhance the sector and the region as a whole. - July 29, 2022 - SIFTMedia 215 Collective