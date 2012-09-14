PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Almost $3.8 Million Award in Foot Injury Lawsuit - Kane & Silverman A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman

Lynne Koplitz at Stitches Comedy Club April 13 Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz. Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

International Burlesque Faire Comes to Philadelphia High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting

Newest Book Release, "Life Signs and Fortune Cookies" by Author Melanie Simms Offers Powerful Messages in a Small But Mighty Book A small but fun and quirky collection of short stories and poems was just released by Brown Posey Press. The book, authored by inspirational and often humorous author, Melanie Simms, is now available for purchase. Take this little pocket sized book, Life Signs and Fortune Cookies with you on the train or plane or boat for a literary journey filled with little green men, life after death themes, and supernatural romance. This book offers a "little" something for everyone. - September 03, 2018 - Melanie Simms

American Material Supply Launches a Re-Design of the Entire Website American Material Supply aka AMS, is completely re-marketing its website to provide a broader line of rubber materials and new innovative ideas related to finding the right rubber for the application. - September 03, 2018 - American Material Supply

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Plain & Fancy Goes Gold in Celebration of Their 50th Anniversary Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry, a handcrafted cabinet maker, announced a new website and look book featuring a gold color palette to coincide with their 50th anniversary. - May 23, 2018 - Inovat

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Comprehensive Harassment Prevention Training for Employees and Managers RTO's new online harassment prevention training course is available at both employee and management levels and covers the many facets involved in harassment and how businesses can work to prevent it. - February 27, 2018 - Ready Training, Inc.

22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018 The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival, Norwich, CT The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival is a multi-genre music festival featuring local, regional and national artists. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Strange Brew Pub, on 86 Water Street, in Norwich, Connecticut. - January 20, 2018 - The Rose of New England Women's Music Festival

2018 Time Management Tips That Work 2018 Proven Time Management Tips Get more of the right work done with less stress all the time. Early in the year, after the holiday festivities have subsided, is a perfect time to invest in improving your time management skills and get more of the right work done in less time with less stress. According... - January 17, 2018 - PEP Productivity Solutions, Inc.

Immigration Authority Scaros Pens New Book on How to Deal with Persons Here Illegally; Author Announces New Book: Stop Calling Them "Immigrants" Author announces new book: Stop Calling Them "Immigrants": They are PHIs (Persons Here Illegally) - The Solution Begins with Using the Right Term; Viable solutions to our complex immigration problems, from an expert on immigration law and policy who is also the son of immigrants - January 11, 2018 - Constantinos E. Scaros

Oxford Who's Who Publishing Proudly Endorses Christina DiArcangelo Puller, Their Top Tier of Excellence Recipient Oxford Who's Who Publishing is pleased to announce Christina DiArcangelo Puller's recent partnership of her organizations, Affinity Bio Partners and Affinity BioCeuticals with HCXexperience (HCXP). Oxford Who's Who Publishing is extremely proud of member Christina DiArcangelo Puller, as she exemplifies high standards of professional performance with expert capabilities as well as proven and documented results. - January 09, 2018 - Oxford Who's Who Publishing LLC

Days Inn Harrisburg North Reinvented The Days Inn Harrisburg North located at 3919 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110 was sold to a private investor out of New Jersey. Immediately after the acquisition of the property, the buyer spent around $1M to reinvent the 115-room, limited service hotel. Property highlights included new fitness... - January 03, 2018 - Days Inn Harrisburg North

JBaileyStudio.com Computer Repair Business Launch JBaileyStudio.com is a computer repair and optimization service that works for donations only. The studio securely connects to your PC and optimizes or fixes your system. The great thing is that it can all be done from the comfort of your own home. - December 31, 2017 - JBaileyStudio.com

Writings by World Famous Blogger Lisa Bonchek Adams Now Available in Print "Persevere: A Life with Cancer," a selection of writings by Lisa Bonchek-Adams, is a book for people living with cancer and those who love and care about them. More information about the book is available at https://www.lisasbook.com/. Bonchek-Adams died from metastatic breast cancer in 2015. - December 21, 2017 - Lisa Bonchek Adams

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Hershey RV Show Retirement Seminars Presented Daily, 3:30 pm ET, 9/13-17/2017 RVers attending "America's Largest RV show": daily retirement seminar, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. EST, in the Press Room on lower level. - September 12, 2017 - The Gardens RV Village

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Propylon TimeArc® Platform Enables Clients to Navigate Regulatory Change Effectively The Propylon TimeArc® legal and regulatory intelligence platform provides a scalable and effective solution for legal publishers to track updates to ensure compliance with the latest standards and regulations. It facilitates launching innovative new products into the market to increase sales with minimal capital cost and effort. - May 11, 2017 - Propylon

Brilliant Minds Being Convened by NERETA in June to Discuss US Competitiveness and Job Creation Many highly regarded experts are convening in Scranton, PA on June 14 and 15 to discuss US competitiveness and how to create more jobs in the country. The event will cover two main topics. Day one (June 14) is about developing a talent pipeline for the tech industry and day two (June 15) is about supporting growth businesses who are the job creators! - March 30, 2017 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Lisa M. Rodkey Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lisa M. Rodkey of Annville, Pennsylvania has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the event planning field. About Lisa M. Rodkey Ms. Rodkey has 20 years experience in the event planning field for... - February 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

NinjaTek Upgrades Website with a New Look, Offering New Data and New Products NinjaTek’s newly renovated website design, sets the stage for visitors to gain access to the newest product additions and upgraded online resources. - www.ninjatek.com The site’s modernized, industrial look now showcases the recent add-ons to the NinjaTek product line. Traditional filaments... - May 13, 2016 - NinjaTek

HydroWorx Announces Winner of the 2016 Healthcare Excellence in Aquatics Award Out of four exceptional finalists, the winner of the annual HydroWorx Healthcare Excellence in Aquatics Award has been chosen. And the honors go to... - February 24, 2016 - HydroWorx

Penn Brewery Names Wilsbach Distributors and Nittany Beverage as 2015’s Penn Beer Wholesalers of the Year Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Larry G. Strite Larry G. Strite, of Bay Springs, Mississippi, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Agriculture. - January 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

New HydroWorx Website Puts Aquatic Education at Your Fingertips HydroWorx recently launched a brand new website designed to bring aquatic education to visitors more easily. Filled with information about the benefits and features of aquatic therapy this new website is sure to make every visitor a believer in the power of water. With the intent to make aquatic therapy... - October 08, 2015 - HydroWorx

HydroWorx Webinar Illustrates Effectiveness of Aquatic Therapy for Achilles Tendon Injury Rehab According to statistics, gymnasts are one of the athletic groups that are regularly affected by injuries to the Achilles tendon, such as strains, tears and ruptures. Advanced aquatic therapy has proven to be an exceptional resource for athletic trainers working with this population of athletes and to illustrate the effectiveness of hydrotherapy for the rehabilitation of Achilles tendon issues, HydroWorx is offering an hour-long webinar on September 24, 2015. - September 23, 2015 - HydroWorx

Benefits of Aquatic Therapy Presented in Live Demo of Construction-Free Underwater Treadmill System Airing in September To provide healthcare & senior living organizations with ideas for delivering high-quality aquatic therapy and recreation options to their residents, HydroWorx is offering a live demonstration of its new 300 Series underwater treadmill system on September 17, 2015. This aquatic device has a small footprint and has been designed to be a great fit for facilities with limited or rented space, making it possible for almost any location to bring aquatic therapy to the populations they serve. - September 16, 2015 - HydroWorx

Steven Fisher Joins Father as Partner in Abbey Carpet & Floor Steven Fisher joined his father Steve Fisher as a business partner at Abbey Carpet & Floor earlier this year. Abbey Carpet & Floor has served the carpet and ceramic tile needs of the Harrisburg community for over 30 years. - July 21, 2015 - Abbey Carpet & Floor

Apex Companies Acquires InterTech Environmental & Engineering, LLC Apex Companies, LLC – a leading energy, water resources and environmental consulting and engineering firm – announced today that it has acquired InterTech Environmental & Engineering, LLC, a 48-person environmental management firm specializing in the oil and gas sector. Founded in 1999... - July 06, 2015 - Apex Companies, LLC

Social Spy App Gives Teachers and Parents New Way to Anonymously Monitor Social Talk on Twitter Mokumax founder and Twitter fanatic offers sneaky way for parents, teachers, and anyone else interested in spying to anonymously monitor Twitter users without the user ever knowing. Teachers, parents, spouses, and sports fans will love the simplicity of this Twitter enhancement. No Twitter account is required to create your own custom list of Twitter users and tweets. Everything is anonymous so there is no need to sign up for Twitter. - June 23, 2015 - Mokumax, LLC

Serratelli, Schiffman & Brown, P.C. Bankruptcy Attorney Recognized as Local Legal Leader Deborah A. Hughes, a bankruptcy expert at Serratelli, Schiffman & Brown, P.C., was awarded the honor by Harrisburg Magazine after being nominated by peers for her industry knowledge and expertise. - May 05, 2015 - Serratelli, Schiffman & Brown, PC

David M. Slaugenhoup of New Day Underwriting Managers to Address Design Build Insurance Options at DBIA-Liberty Region Water Conference David M. Slaugenhoup, CRIS of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, a leading environmental and construction-related professional liability resource for insurance agents and brokers, has been selected to address the latest insurance trends, challenges and issues at the Design Build Institute of America... - April 14, 2015 - RT New Day

Gettysburg National Park Gets Residencies for Artists The Gettysburg National Military Park of the National Park Service, in cooperation with the non-profit National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF) announced today the establishment of a program to host three different artists for 1-month Residencies at the Park. The artists, which will be selected by National... - March 14, 2015 - National Parks Arts Foundation

Logan Solutions Launches Doctor-Dragon.com Finally, a Dragon Medical site that has "just what the doctor needed." Nothing more, nothing less. Doctor-Dragon.com is a site that puts everything a clinician needs for clinical documentation in one place--software, microphones, training, support and a blog with useful tips and tricks. - March 06, 2015 - Logan Solutions

Center City Dental Care Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Center City Dental Care celebrates a long history in Harrisburg, PA. The dental offices also announce extended hours on Mondays and Wednesdays to accommodate evening patients. - February 20, 2015 - Center City Dental Care

SpartaDigitalPrint.com - Ver.2.0 Now Available Sparta Digital Print, Inc. Announces The Sparta World Wide Print Portal is Completely Redesigned and New Features Include Over 2000 Business Card Templates, Advertising Products, Online design, Weekly Specials and Much More. - October 13, 2014 - Sparta Digital Print.com

Sparta Digital Print, Inc. Announces the Sparta National Online Print Portal - www.SpartaDigitalPrint.net The Sparta National Print Portal comprises just about everything a customer would need in Printing, Finishing & Delivery Options from its Four Production Facilities across the USA. Sparta offers these services from major production facilities located in Commerce, California, Louisville, Kentucky,... - September 22, 2014 - Sparta Digital Print.com

Innovative Motion Control Solutions for 3D Printing Fenner Precision has developed a unique timing belt design which provides high-accuracy, low-maintenance linear motion solutions for 3D printing machines. These new belts are made in the U.S.A. and are available to 3D Printing equipment designers and manufacturers immediately. - July 17, 2014 - Fenner Precision

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Mighty Dwarf Announces Distribution Partnership with D&H Distributing Co. LAVA Imports Inc. the manufacturer of the Mighty Dwarf (http://www.mightydwarf.com) line of electronics announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with D&H Distributing (http://dandh.com), a leading North American technology distributor, to expand the company’s channel reach in the... - January 31, 2014 - LAVA Imports Inc.

Tamee L. Havrilla Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tamee L. Havrilla of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of military government. About Tamee L. Havrilla Ms. Havrilla is the Logistics Management Specialist for Letterkenny... - January 14, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Business Scholarships - Entrepreneurial Start Up Scholarships Deb Bixler, host of the Cash Flow Show - Direct Sales Radio announces the Cash Flow Show college and entrepreneur business scholarships for direct sellers and college bound students. Beginning in 2014, Deb Bixler and the Cash Flow Show will offer three scholarships to direct sellers and business college students who demonstrate financial need. - January 03, 2014 - CashFlowShow.com