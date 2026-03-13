Washington: Olympia News
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles - February 14, 2026 - OCARE NZ
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Dick Bransford Joins Team at Merit Investment Bank as Managing Director
McGavock Dickinson (“Dick”) Bransford, CM&AA joins as Managing Director at Merit Investment Bank. Dickinson Bransford is a trusted investment banker with over two decades of M&A and capital markets experience, advising technology-driven and innovation-focused companies across... - September 21, 2025 - Merit Investment Bank
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Marcia Munger’s Newly Released "God Is My Hero" is a Powerful True Story of Redemption and Divine Intervention
“God Is My Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia Munger is a compelling autobiographical account that details the author’s dramatic fall into homelessness and how her unwavering faith led to an extraordinary journey of restoration and purpose. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Book Series Celebrates One Year Anniversary with the Exciting Announcement That Second Book in Series Will be Released in October
Announcement to celebrate the one year anniversary of book one in The Ranfurly Mysteries series. and to trumpet the coming release of book two in the series. The romantic dystopian thriller books by K.M. Krenik are for readers who love cliff hangers, clean romance, genre-bending books, and dragons. It informs about the other books in the series and lets readers know where they can find them if they want to catch up in time for the second book's arrival. - August 01, 2025 - Knox Works
Charles L. Nelson, Do’s Newly Released "Ekbasis: A Way of Escape" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Spiritual Freedom
“Ekbasis: A Way of Escape” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles L. Nelson, DO is a powerful spiritual memoir and theological exploration aimed at breaking the chains of religious formalism through renewed clarity and understanding of scripture. - July 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Laurie Atwood Allen’s New Book, “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood,” is a Stirring True Story That Follows the Life of the Author’s Great-Grandmother
Recent release “She Broke a Teacup! And Lost Her Childhood” from Page Publishing author Laurie Atwood Allen is a fascinating biographical account that centers around the life of the author’s great-grandmother, taking readers on a riveting journey as they follow her from her difficult childhood to finding freedom alongside her personal savior and hero, the infamous Butch Cassidy. - June 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Byrne Elliott Music Announces Upcoming Release of Instrumental Album "Age of Enlightenment"
Byrne Elliott Music has announced the upcoming release of their new instrumental album, Age of Enlightenment, set to launch on June 6, 2025. This ten-track odyssey explores themes of reason, spirituality, and emotional evolution through a diverse range of musical expressions — from meditative calm to chaotic intensity. Highlights include the reflective “Sunlight,” the dark and rebellious “Calamity,” and the grand finale “Dance of Life” featuring pianist BoKyung Lee. - June 01, 2025 - Byrne Elliott Music
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
Author Virginia Henley-Miller’s New Book, "The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment," Follows a Unicorn’s Journey to Her Herd
Recent release “The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia Henley-Miller is a compelling novel that centers around Rainbow, a unicorn who must travel to the legendary Lands Before Time to find her herd. Along the way, she encounters human friends who she knows will become a large part of her and her herd’s future. - April 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Jons Lesson’s Newly Released "FISCHER" is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Resilience, and the Blending of Cultures in Early America
“FISCHER: A Fictional Adventure Scattered Within Historical Events” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jons Lesson is a thrilling historical fiction novel that follows a young boy’s journey through the untamed American wilderness, where faith, family, and perseverance are key to survival. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press Welcomes Back Acclaimed Author William Robert Stanek with Major Relaunch of Books and Art Initiatives
RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press proudly announces the return of bestselling author William Robert Stanek, who is relaunching his nonfiction, fiction, and children’s lines through the publisher’s Big Blue Sky Press imprint after nearly a decade away. With new books, reclaimed rights, and a renewed mission to support creatives, Stanek’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose. - April 02, 2025 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Author James T. Davis’s New Book, "Red Dog Dead," Follows a Former Art Teacher Who Somehow Becomes Entrenched in Murder, Mob Money, and Mistaken Identity
Recent release “Red Dog Dead” from Page Publishing author James T. Davis is a compelling novel that centers around Bob Casey, a former art teacher who moves out West to restart his life following a devastating breakup. However, his quest for a new, peaceful life becomes upended when he is suddenly involved in murder and must step up to the plate to become a hero. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Issaquah - Gilman
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Issaquah - Gilman which prepares to open on March 28. Owner Ms. Tharuni Mandala has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - March 14, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Concierge Care Advisors Strengthens Its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Healthcare Leader Linda Marzano
Concierge Care Advisors, Washington’s leading senior care and transitions company, today announced the appointment of Linda Marzano to its Advisory Board. Marzano has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access for underserved populations in the Pacific Northwest. She brings over 30 years of experience as a respected healthcare leader to Concierge Care Advisors. - February 19, 2025 - Concierge Care Advisors
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) Launches Elite Counter-Drone Technology to Protect High-Profile Clients and Critical Infrastructure Systems
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) delivers advanced counter-drone security solutions using AI-powered detection, tracking, and neutralization technology. The company provides comprehensive airspace security for VIPs, corporate facilities, and critical infrastructure, preventing unauthorized drones from invading restricted airspace. ADS offers state-of-the-art UAV defense systems to enhance privacy, safety, and aerial threat mitigation for high-risk individuals and organizations. - February 17, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Captain Bill Collier's New Audiobook “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” Explores Tale of High-Octane Helicopter Flying
Recent audiobook release “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” from Audiobook Network author Captain Bill Collier takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through death-defying aerial missions and high-stakes adventures, delivering an unfiltered look into the life of a CIA pilot during the Vietnam War. - January 23, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Puppyland Washington Settlement Statement: Leading Pet Industry Standards Since Before State Action
Puppyland Washington announces a $3.75 million settlement with the State Attorney General's Office while highlighting its role as an industry leader in reform. The company championed HB 1424 and the Pierce County ordinance, having already established transparent practices well before any state involvement. Puppyland continues its commitment to exceeding industry standards and continuing to connect families with their new puppies. - January 22, 2025 - Puppyland
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
William D. O’Toole’s Newly Released “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” is an Inspiring Exploration of Life’s Journeys and Faith-Driven Choices
“Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” from Christian Faith Publishing author William D. O’Toole provides readers with a reflective and thought-provoking conclusion to his series, offering guidance and spiritual insight for navigating life’s challenges. - January 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lauren Skates’s New Book, "Marina and the Jellyfish Jamboree," Tells the Story of a Young Mermaid Who Has a Delightful Adventure Caring for a Group of Baby Jellyfish
Fulton Books author Lauren Skates has completed her most recent book, “Marina and the Jellyfish Jamboree”: a captivating story filled with fun and valuable life lessons. “In the enchanting depths of Coral Cove, Marina, a young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, finds an... - January 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Robert Poindexter's New Audiobook, “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life,” Challenges Listeners to Embrace Empowerment and Transform Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life” from Audiobook Network author Robert Poindexter invites listeners to reassess their life's trajectory and reclaim their power through conscious choices. This thought-provoking audiobook explores the illusion of having no options and emphasizes that every circumstance is a result of our decisions. - January 16, 2025 - Audiobook Network
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author William Cottringer’s New Book, “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not,” is a Life-Affirming Guide to Happiness Through Poetry and Wisdom
Recent release “Reality Repair Rx +: Knowing What Is and What's Not” from Covenant Books author William Cottringer offers readers an engaging collection of free-verse poems and photographs that presents a humorous and insightful guide to finding happiness, success, and contentment through graceful living, clear reality perception, and effective problem-solving. - October 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
Alicia Lords’s New Book, "Throne of Fire and Fate," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale of a Kidnapped Princess Who Must Arise to Her Destiny Before It is Too Late
Fulton Books author Alicia Lords, who was raised in a small town in Utah and currently resides in Washington state, has completed her most recent book, “Throne of Fire and Fate”: a riveting story that transports readers to a richly imagined world where a princess’s life is... - September 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Chanelle Fleary’s New Book, "Unveiling Life's Tapestry," Delves Into the Author’s Unwavering Determination and Her Ability to Turn Obstacles Into Opportunities
Recent release “Unveiling Life's Tapestry: The Autobiography of Chanelle Fleary” from Page Publishing author Chanelle Fleary is a powerful and deeply personal account of the author’s life, beginning with her humble beginnings in Trinidad and Tobago, and following her through each of her failures and setbacks and highlighting how each of these helped to lead her to her successes and triumphs. - September 17, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Victor T. Foia's New Audiobook, "No Purchase Necessary," Explores One Man’s Willingness to Bring About an End to a Dangerous Game That Has Set the World Ablaze
Recent audiobook release “No Purchase Necessary: A Game of Greed and Chaos” from Audiobook Network author Victor T. Foia is a thrilling tale that follows a man named Sabastian, a brilliant mathematician who finds himself on a desperate quest to bring a billionaire’s twisted game to an end after it causes his life to turn upside-down and throws the world into disarray. - September 05, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Don Baunsgard’s New Book, "Surrender," is a Profound Exploration of Faith and the Transformative Power of Letting Go of One’s Past for the Future
Recent release “Surrender” from Covenant Books author Don Baunsgard is an inspiring deep dive that encourages readers to relinquish control and embrace a deeper connection with God. Through heartfelt reflections and personal anecdotes, Baunsgard inspires a journey of faith, urging readers to surrender their burdens and trust in divine guidance. - August 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Glenn Cannon’s New Book, “Moments in Time: A collection of amusing tales from a life less ordinary,” Explores Hilarious and Remarkable Moments from the Author’s Life
Fulton Books author Glenn Cannon, a musician and entertainer currently living in Seattle, Washington, has completed his most recent book, “Moments in Time: A collection of amusing tales from a life less ordinary”: a compelling memoir filled with laughter, reflection, and heartfelt... - August 14, 2024 - Fulton Books
Kevin Scrivner’s Newly Released "Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge" is an Inspiring Journey of Discovery
“Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Scrivner is an inspirational tale that explores themes of faith, redemption, and the eternal significance of our choices. - August 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Joe Hier’s Book, "The Man Who Would Not Be King," Follows a Refreshingly Down-to-Earth Man Who Unintentionally Becomes Involved in Deciding the Fate of the World
Recent release “The Man Who Would Not Be King” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Hier is a captivating work and a fun read, a good dream of how things could be if you or I were in charge. - June 25, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
RWA Finance Launched VE Governance, Best Time to Capture Value
RWA Finance is the first RWA (Real World Asset Tokenization) project using the VE model. Users can get the veToken by locking RWAS in the VE pool, enjoying the right to community governance and token emission. - April 11, 2024 - RWA Finance
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
Author B. R. Benson’s New Book, "Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly," Centers Around a Seagull Who Must Overcome Her Fears if She Ever Hopes to Fly Like Her Family
Recent release “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn't Fly” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B. R. Benson is a riveting story of a young seagull who vows to never fly because of her fears. With encouragement from her parents and a little patience, Bonnie gains the inner strength to work through her fears and begin flying like her brothers. - March 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing