Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year" Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group

Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches. - February 26, 2019 - Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC

Denali Advanced Integration and CEO Majdi Daher Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018 Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Launch Consulting Announces Nov. 14 Grand Opening of Veteran Powered Center of Excellence in Lacey, WA New South Puget Sound location and job fair will provide more employment opportunities for highly trained military family members and civilians near JBLM and Olympia. - November 08, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group

Daniel S. Konieczny Promoted to CEO, Direct Technology One of Sacramento’s Fastest Growing Companies Gets a New Chief as Former CEO Rick Nelson Moves to Board of TA Group. - July 23, 2018 - TA Group

Denali Advanced Integration Partners with The Seattle Storm to Introduce Special "Birds Nest" Section of KeyArena The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Chelsea Hansen Promoted to Senior Director of Operations at Launch Consulting Group Growth Never Stops: Senior Leadership Move Helps Launch Scale and Orchestrate Dynamic Business - April 11, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering enterprise IT, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge... - February 22, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

West Corporation Acquires ECaTS from TA Group Holdings TA Group's Active Portfolio Sells a SaaS Market Leader. - November 08, 2017 - TA Group

Denali Advanced Integration Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services today announced it has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. Inc. 5000 represents the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing companies. - August 22, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Denali Advanced Integration Named APC by Schneider Electric’s District Partner of the Year Presented by APC by Schneider Electric, the APC District Partner of the Year Award recognizes channel partners across 22 U.S. districts that have grown the APC brand in their customer communities by consistently meeting the need for simplified, powerful and integrated components and solutions to support and achieve Certainty in a Connected World. - June 29, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Named Cradlepoint Enterprise Partner of the Year Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services announced today that Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband, has named Denali its 2016 Enterprise Partner of the Year. - May 01, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Launch Consulting Acquires LearnBIG, a Leader in Video Experiences Launch Consulting has acquired LearnBIG, increasing its capacity and reach in customer experiences with video-based services. - April 18, 2017 - Launch Consulting Group

Fish Tale Ales Releases New Organic Products in Cans Fish Tale Ales is expanding their portfolio of organic beers by providing a package that reflects Fish Brewing's commitment to sustainability and adding two new styles. Organic Porter and Organic Red Ale join their already established organic offering, India Pale Ale. All three products will be available... - April 17, 2017 - Fish Brewing Company

Fish Brewing Co Announces Third Location in Tacoma WA Fish Brewing Company has announced today that it will open a new Pub & Eatery on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Craft beer fans can expect the same commitment to quality and relentless innovation the company has embodied since 1992. President Sal Leone notes, “It’s... - December 27, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

Nate Boyer Teams with RP/6 at Rallying America Event TA Group Hosts Fundraiser to Scale Veteran Transition Services Globally. - November 18, 2016 - TA Group

Spire Mountain Ciders Releases Crisp & Dry Apple Cider In the tradition of quality and excellence, American’s oldest cidery Spire Mountain Cider, is pleased to announce the release of their latest product, Crisp & Dry Apple Cider. “The hard cider industry has seen incredible growth over the past several years, and drinkers are embracing... - May 05, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Member Shelley L. Johnson Launches New Website Shelley L. Johnson of Olympia, Washington, has attained recognition in Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her accomplishments in Healthcare and IT Solutions. Her new website launched in 2016. - April 19, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Wilho F. Saari as a Lifetime VIP Member Wilho F. Saari, of Naselle, Washington, has recently been honored as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Performing Arts. - March 01, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Shelley L. Johnson as a 2016 Roundtable Member Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has recently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson has been inducted into the 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. - January 20, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Pizza Klatch Gayla Feat. Chely Wright & Richard Blanco [LGBTQ+ Youth] The 2nd Annual "A Slice of the Good Life" Gayla will be a night to remember! Main stage performances begin at 7:30pm, starring Pizza Klatch student speakers and featured entertainers Richard Blanco, President Obama's inaugural poet, and Chely Wright, first popular country musician to come out as lesbian. Arrive early for the silent auction and a chance to win Panowicz Jewelery. VIP event is 6-7pm with catering and beverages from Swing Wine Bar, where you can mingle with notable LGBTQ+ supporters - January 09, 2016 - Pizza Klatch

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Member Shelley L. Johnson Has Been Inducted Into the America’s Registry Hall of Fame For her accomplishments in Healthcare and IT Solutions, Strathmore’s Who’s Who member Shelley L. Johnson of Olympia, Washington, has been entered into the America’s Registry Hall of Fame. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Fish Tale Beyond the Pale Ale Named World’s Best Beer Fish Tale Ale’s Beyond the Pale Ale, produced by Fish Brewing Co in Olympia, WA was named the 2015 World’s Best Beer by the World Beer Awards. To receive this award, the beer was first judged in a regional style heat in America. Winners from all regions including Asia and Europe were then... - October 06, 2015 - Fish Brewing Company

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Wilho F. Saari Wilho F. Saari, of Naselle, Washington, has recently been recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Performing Arts. - September 23, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Fish Brewing Company Wins Washington Brewery of the Year Award Fish Brewing Company was awarded the 2015 Washington State Brewery of the Year Award at the Washington Beer Awards competition as part of the WA Brewers Festival in Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA. In addition Fish Brewing was awarded three gold medals and one silver medal during the competition; Fish Tale... - June 25, 2015 - Fish Brewing Company

Physical and Mentally Disabled Man Trying to Raise Money to Pay for a Service Dog Frank Masotti a man who has suffered a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) with post surgical seizures and a stroke is now trying to raise money so he can get service dog to help with his disabilities. - April 17, 2015 - Frank Masotti

Northwest Passage Mysteries, a LGBT Universe Told Transmedia With the release of “Cairo Café” this month, a new comic book series set in the same world as parent book series “Northwest Passage Mysteries,” creator and writer Gary Alan Hidalgo has accomplished the first phase of his transmedia vision of a shared storytelling universe... - March 11, 2015 - Gary Alan Hidalgo

Shelley L. Johnson is Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Professional of the Year Shelley L. Johnson has been recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for 2015. This honor is bestowed on recognition of her achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. - March 11, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Shelley L. Johnson of Leidos Health Has Been Selected as Lifetime VIP Based on Lifetime Achievement Shelley L. Johnson has been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP. The Lifetime VIP position with honors has only been assigned a handful of times in Who’s Who history. This decision is based on one’s accomplishments inside and outside of our organization, as well as influence and stature in one’s chosen field. - February 10, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Shelley L. Johnson Honored with Times Square Appearance Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been recently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson’s image and information was projected over Times Square in New York City on January 2, 2015. - January 23, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Shelley L. Johnson with Special Times Square Appearance Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been recently been recognized as the one and only Best of 2014: Healthcare & I.T. Solutions by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson’s image and information, along with Leidos Health’s logo, will be projected over Times Square in New York City on July 4th, 2014. - July 03, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Shelley L. Johnson Gains Early Admission to Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Round Table Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been selected by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as an early admission to the 2015 Round Table. This distinction has been bestowed in honor of her exceptional and impressive contributions to the fields of Healthcare and I.T. Solutions. - June 25, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Highly Anticipated PIPE-FLO® Nuclear is Now Available Engineered Software, Inc. has officially released the highly anticipated nuclear industry piping system software. PIPE-FLO Nuclear is an out-of-the-box pipe network simulation software, used to promote best practices by applying a common simulation tool using current industry standards. Use the PIPE-FLO Nuclear package to integrate the accompanying Commercial Grade Dedication into your NQA-1 program to support swift enterprise implementation of the modeling software. - April 02, 2014 - Engineered Software, Inc.

Shelley L. Johnson of Lacey, Washington, Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Professional of the Year 2013 in Healthcare Business Solutions Ms. Johnson has become a VIP member and has been inducted into the America's Registry Hall of Fame. In addition, she was named Bio of the Month for December 2014. - March 13, 2014 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Shelley L. Johnson Named to the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has recently been recognized as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. - February 20, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Seahawks 12th Man Book Through NY Big Game Hotel’s Premium Hotel Room Booking Service for Super Bowl XLVIII in Manhattan Seattle Seahawks Fans are looking for the best deals on hotel room rates for Super Bowl XLVIII as Manhattan's limited hotel supply is filling up faster than anticipated. Despite the Met Life Stadium's location in East Rutherford, New Jersey attendees are expected to flood the Manhattan for post and pre-game events. - January 23, 2014 - Axxis Sports and Entertainment

Iberian Traveler's Sanfermín Tours Announces Special 4-Day/3-Night VIP Programs for the Fiesta de San Fermín and the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona for 2014 Sanfermines, one of the worlds most famous festivals, is actually a combination of two major events, the Fiesta de San Fermín, the celebrations of Pamplona's Patron Saint, Saint Fermín, and the Feria del Toro, the Festival of the bull, known around the world as the Running of the Bulls, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in his novel "Fiesta.” Sanfermines, as it is known locally, originally dates from the 14th century and has drawn visitors from around the world for more than 100 years. - January 13, 2014 - Iberian Traveler

Engineered Software Offers Free Ready-Made Curriculum & Books for Educators Engineered Software, Inc. announces the availability of an exclusive offer for educators of fluid mechanics or related subjects. Working together with the Crane Company in a commitment to education, Engineered Software, Inc. has created ready-made curriculum and supplemental tools and is providing them... - August 01, 2013 - Engineered Software, Inc.

Protect Your Hearing During Summer Activities - Enjoy the Sounds of Summer and Protect Your Hearing, Luna Family Hearing Urges As summer gets into full swing, Luna Family Hearing is urging children and adults to protect their hearing, reminding them that noise-induced hearing loss cannot be reversed. Summer is full of fun and the wonderful sounds of being outdoors with family and friends. But all of our fun summer adventures... - July 01, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Luna Family Hearing CEO Throws First Pitch at Seattle Mariners V. NY Yankees Game to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness for Men’s Health Week John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that Luna... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing