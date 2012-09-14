PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Washington: Olympia News

Vendor Velocity
Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management
Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity
Launch Consulting Group
Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year"
Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group
Denali Advanced Integration
Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration
Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner
Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration
Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner
Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC
Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council
Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches. - February 26, 2019 - Carol Parker Walsh Consulting, LLC
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration and CEO Majdi Daher Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018
Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration
Launch Consulting Group
Launch Consulting Announces Nov. 14 Grand Opening of Veteran Powered Center of Excellence in Lacey, WA
New South Puget Sound location and job fair will provide more employment opportunities for highly trained military family members and civilians near JBLM and Olympia. - November 08, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group
TA Group
Daniel S. Konieczny Promoted to CEO, Direct Technology
One of Sacramento’s Fastest Growing Companies Gets a New Chief as Former CEO Rick Nelson Moves to Board of TA Group. - July 23, 2018 - TA Group
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Partners with The Seattle Storm to Introduce Special "Birds Nest" Section of KeyArena
The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration
Launch Consulting Group
Chelsea Hansen Promoted to Senior Director of Operations at Launch Consulting Group
Growth Never Stops: Senior Leadership Move Helps Launch Scale and Orchestrate Dynamic Business - April 11, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group
International Touring Apps., LLC.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in delivering enterprise IT, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge... - February 22, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration
TA Group
West Corporation Acquires ECaTS from TA Group Holdings
TA Group's Active Portfolio Sells a SaaS Market Leader. - November 08, 2017 - TA Group
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services today announced it has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. Inc. 5000 represents the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing companies. - August 22, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration
Presidential Moving
Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary
Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving
Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Named APC by Schneider Electric’s District Partner of the Year
Presented by APC by Schneider Electric, the APC District Partner of the Year Award recognizes channel partners across 22 U.S. districts that have grown the APC brand in their customer communities by consistently meeting the need for simplified, powerful and integrated components and solutions to support and achieve Certainty in a Connected World. - June 29, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration Named Cradlepoint Enterprise Partner of the Year
Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services announced today that Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband, has named Denali its 2016 Enterprise Partner of the Year. - May 01, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration
Launch Consulting Group
Launch Consulting Acquires LearnBIG, a Leader in Video Experiences
Launch Consulting has acquired LearnBIG, increasing its capacity and reach in customer experiences with video-based services. - April 18, 2017 - Launch Consulting Group
Fish Brewing Company
Fish Tale Ales Releases New Organic Products in Cans
Fish Tale Ales is expanding their portfolio of organic beers by providing a package that reflects Fish Brewing's commitment to sustainability and adding two new styles. Organic Porter and Organic Red Ale join their already established organic offering, India Pale Ale. All three products will be available... - April 17, 2017 - Fish Brewing Company
Fish Brewing Company
Fish Brewing Co Announces Third Location in Tacoma WA
Fish Brewing Company has announced today that it will open a new Pub & Eatery on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Craft beer fans can expect the same commitment to quality and relentless innovation the company has embodied since 1992. President Sal Leone notes, “It’s... - December 27, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company
TA Group
Nate Boyer Teams with RP/6 at Rallying America Event
TA Group Hosts Fundraiser to Scale Veteran Transition Services Globally. - November 18, 2016 - TA Group
Fish Brewing Company
Spire Mountain Ciders Releases Crisp & Dry Apple Cider
In the tradition of quality and excellence, American’s oldest cidery Spire Mountain Cider, is pleased to announce the release of their latest product, Crisp & Dry Apple Cider. “The hard cider industry has seen incredible growth over the past several years, and drinkers are embracing... - May 05, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company
Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Member Shelley L. Johnson Launches New Website
Shelley L. Johnson of Olympia, Washington, has attained recognition in Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her accomplishments in Healthcare and IT Solutions. Her new website launched in 2016. - April 19, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Wilho F. Saari as a Lifetime VIP Member
Wilho F. Saari, of Naselle, Washington, has recently been honored as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Performing Arts. - March 01, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Shelley L. Johnson as a 2016 Roundtable Member
Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has recently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson has been inducted into the 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. - January 20, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Pizza Klatch Gayla Feat. Chely Wright & Richard Blanco [LGBTQ+ Youth]
The 2nd Annual "A Slice of the Good Life" Gayla will be a night to remember! Main stage performances begin at 7:30pm, starring Pizza Klatch student speakers and featured entertainers Richard Blanco, President Obama's inaugural poet, and Chely Wright, first popular country musician to come out as lesbian. Arrive early for the silent auction and a chance to win Panowicz Jewelery. VIP event is 6-7pm with catering and beverages from Swing Wine Bar, where you can mingle with notable LGBTQ+ supporters - January 09, 2016 - Pizza Klatch
Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Member Shelley L. Johnson Has Been Inducted Into the America’s Registry Hall of Fame
For her accomplishments in Healthcare and IT Solutions, Strathmore’s Who’s Who member Shelley L. Johnson of Olympia, Washington, has been entered into the America’s Registry Hall of Fame. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Fish Brewing Company
Fish Tale Beyond the Pale Ale Named World’s Best Beer
Fish Tale Ale’s Beyond the Pale Ale, produced by Fish Brewing Co in Olympia, WA was named the 2015 World’s Best Beer by the World Beer Awards. To receive this award, the beer was first judged in a regional style heat in America. Winners from all regions including Asia and Europe were then... - October 06, 2015 - Fish Brewing Company
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Wilho F. Saari
Wilho F. Saari, of Naselle, Washington, has recently been recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Performing Arts. - September 23, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Fish Brewing Company
Fish Brewing Company Wins Washington Brewery of the Year Award
Fish Brewing Company was awarded the 2015 Washington State Brewery of the Year Award at the Washington Beer Awards competition as part of the WA Brewers Festival in Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA. In addition Fish Brewing was awarded three gold medals and one silver medal during the competition; Fish Tale... - June 25, 2015 - Fish Brewing Company
Frank Masotti
Physical and Mentally Disabled Man Trying to Raise Money to Pay for a Service Dog
Frank Masotti a man who has suffered a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) with post surgical seizures and a stroke is now trying to raise money so he can get service dog to help with his disabilities. - April 17, 2015 - Frank Masotti
Gary Alan Hidalgo
Northwest Passage Mysteries, a LGBT Universe Told Transmedia
With the release of “Cairo Café” this month, a new comic book series set in the same world as parent book series “Northwest Passage Mysteries,” creator and writer Gary Alan Hidalgo has accomplished the first phase of his transmedia vision of a shared storytelling universe... - March 11, 2015 - Gary Alan Hidalgo
Strathmore Who's Who
Shelley L. Johnson is Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Professional of the Year
Shelley L. Johnson has been recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for 2015. This honor is bestowed on recognition of her achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. - March 11, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Shelley L. Johnson of Leidos Health Has Been Selected as Lifetime VIP Based on Lifetime Achievement
Shelley L. Johnson has been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP. The Lifetime VIP position with honors has only been assigned a handful of times in Who’s Who history. This decision is based on one’s accomplishments inside and outside of our organization, as well as influence and stature in one’s chosen field. - February 10, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Shelley L. Johnson Honored with Times Square Appearance
Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been recently been recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson’s image and information was projected over Times Square in New York City on January 2, 2015. - January 23, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Shelley L. Johnson with Special Times Square Appearance
Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been recently been recognized as the one and only Best of 2014: Healthcare & I.T. Solutions by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. In honor of her accomplishments and overall professionalism, Ms. Johnson’s image and information, along with Leidos Health’s logo, will be projected over Times Square in New York City on July 4th, 2014. - July 03, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore Who's Who
Shelley L. Johnson Gains Early Admission to Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Round Table
Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has been selected by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as an early admission to the 2015 Round Table. This distinction has been bestowed in honor of her exceptional and impressive contributions to the fields of Healthcare and I.T. Solutions. - June 25, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Engineered Software, Inc.
Highly Anticipated PIPE-FLO® Nuclear is Now Available
Engineered Software, Inc. has officially released the highly anticipated nuclear industry piping system software. PIPE-FLO Nuclear is an out-of-the-box pipe network simulation software, used to promote best practices by applying a common simulation tool using current industry standards. Use the PIPE-FLO Nuclear package to integrate the accompanying Commercial Grade Dedication into your NQA-1 program to support swift enterprise implementation of the modeling software. - April 02, 2014 - Engineered Software, Inc.
Shelley L. Johnson of Lacey, Washington, Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Professional of the Year 2013 in Healthcare Business Solutions
Ms. Johnson has become a VIP member and has been inducted into the America's Registry Hall of Fame. In addition, she was named Bio of the Month for December 2014. - March 13, 2014 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Bookbaby.com
"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
Luna Family Hearing
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Strathmore Who's Who
Shelley L. Johnson Named to the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table
Shelley L. Johnson, of Lacey, Washington, has recently been recognized as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Business Solutions. - February 20, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Axxis Sports and Entertainment
Seahawks 12th Man Book Through NY Big Game Hotel’s Premium Hotel Room Booking Service for Super Bowl XLVIII in Manhattan
Seattle Seahawks Fans are looking for the best deals on hotel room rates for Super Bowl XLVIII as Manhattan's limited hotel supply is filling up faster than anticipated. Despite the Met Life Stadium's location in East Rutherford, New Jersey attendees are expected to flood the Manhattan for post and pre-game events. - January 23, 2014 - Axxis Sports and Entertainment
Iberian Traveler
Iberian Traveler's Sanfermín Tours Announces Special 4-Day/3-Night VIP Programs for the Fiesta de San Fermín and the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona for 2014
Sanfermines, one of the worlds most famous festivals, is actually a combination of two major events, the Fiesta de San Fermín, the celebrations of Pamplona's Patron Saint, Saint Fermín, and the Feria del Toro, the Festival of the bull, known around the world as the Running of the Bulls, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in his novel "Fiesta.” Sanfermines, as it is known locally, originally dates from the 14th century and has drawn visitors from around the world for more than 100 years. - January 13, 2014 - Iberian Traveler
Engineered Software, Inc.
Engineered Software Offers Free Ready-Made Curriculum & Books for Educators
Engineered Software, Inc. announces the availability of an exclusive offer for educators of fluid mechanics or related subjects. Working together with the Crane Company in a commitment to education, Engineered Software, Inc. has created ready-made curriculum and supplemental tools and is providing them... - August 01, 2013 - Engineered Software, Inc.
Protect Your Hearing During Summer Activities - Enjoy the Sounds of Summer and Protect Your Hearing, Luna Family Hearing Urges
As summer gets into full swing, Luna Family Hearing is urging children and adults to protect their hearing, reminding them that noise-induced hearing loss cannot be reversed. Summer is full of fun and the wonderful sounds of being outdoors with family and friends. But all of our fun summer adventures... - July 01, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
Luna Family Hearing CEO Throws First Pitch at Seattle Mariners V. NY Yankees Game to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness for Men’s Health Week
John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that Luna... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
Engineered Software, Inc.
PUMP-FLO™ Software Enhances AspenTech’s aspenONE® Software
PUMP-FLO™ Solutions (An Engineered Software Business), announces PUMP-FLO™ selection is available through AspenTech’s new aspenONE® Exchange, the first content marketplace for the process industries. Through aspenONE Exchange, process engineers can source PUMP-FLO pump curves while designing process systems and incorporate actual pump data to build more comprehensive and more accurate models faster. - June 04, 2013 - Engineered Software, Inc.
