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Within Commercial Lending
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Fast Commercial Capital Expands Structured Capital Advisory Platform for Business and Real Estate Owners Nationwide
Fast Commercial Capital announced the expansion of its structured capital advisory platform serving business owners and real estate investors nationwide. The Miami-based firm operates alongside Fasty Funding and Loyalty Business Brokers within an integrated finance and M&A ecosystem, supporting bridge financing, acquisition funding, recapitalizations, and time-sensitive capital solutions for lower middle and middle market transactions. - March 27, 2026 - Fast Commercial Capital
Fast Company Honors QuickFi as Most Innovative Business Services Company for 2026
QuickFi Joins Google, Nvidia, Anthropic among others as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in business services for 2026. - March 25, 2026 - QuickFi
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
Fast Commercial Capital Actively Seeking Businesses and Commercial Real Estate for Acquisition in Miami and Surrounding Areas
Fast Commercial Capital, a premier provider of business acquisition financing and commercial real estate loans, announces that it is actively looking for businesses and commercial properties to purchase. The company is targeting small to mid-size businesses, self-employed entrepreneurs, and... - December 15, 2025 - Fast Commercial Capital
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
Prestige Commercial Capital Introduces CoreRate Preferred Funding to Drive Small Business Success
Prestige Commercial Capital has launched CoreRate Preferred Funding, its newest option aimed at supporting small businesses, sole proprietors, and gig workers in 2025. The initiative responds to the growing number of businesses planning expansion, with a focus on flexible funding solutions. Details of the program will be outlined in the full release. - July 24, 2025 - Prestige Commercial Capital
7aSavvy Unveils Expert Guide to Demystify SBA Loan Processing Time-to-Funding
Today, the Innovative SBA 7(a) Loan Facilitator 7asavvy.com, released a new step by step guide on the SBA loan process, how long it takes and provides tips to speed up the loan funding process. - April 09, 2025 - 7asavvy LLC
The Mortgage Calculator Delivers Real-Time Jumbo Loan Rates with Over 5,000 Loan Program Options
The Mortgage Calculator now offers live jumbo loan rates updated in real time across 5,000+ loan programs. Borrowers can access competitive solutions for high-value properties, including full documentation and Non-QM options tailored to self-employed individuals. - November 16, 2024 - Mortgage Calculator Company LLC
Alfa Pride Financial Launches The Fundability System® - Transforming Access to Cash and Credit for Business Owners
Alfa Pride Financial's Fundability System® offers business owners unprecedented access to financing, including SBA loans, credit lines, and vendor credit with no personal guarantee. With one-click approvals and expert coaching, this system simplifies funding to help businesses grow. - October 31, 2024 - Alfa Pride Financial
Commercial Capital Connect Unveils $25M Financing for Home Health Care & Hospice Agencies Nationwide - Revolving Credit Lines & Term Loans Up to $750K
Commercial Capital Connect launched a $25M financing program for U.S. home health and hospice agencies, offering revolving credit lines up to $750K per location and term loans up to $750K. The funds support working capital, growth, cash flow gaps, and more. While time in business and credit are factors, the company takes a personalized approach, willing to consider agencies with just 6 months' operating history and 600+ personal credit scores. - April 25, 2024 - Commercial Capital Connect Inc
Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces Development of New Self Storage Facility on Stagecoach Road in Killeen
Texas based self-storage developer and operator, Amy’s Attic Self Storage, is pleased to announce the acquisition and future development of property at the intersection of East Stagecoach Road and Featherline Road in Killeen, Texas. Bob Vamvas, “We are excited to be complementing our... - January 30, 2024 - Amys Attic Self Storage
Local Banker Completes PA Bankers Association's School of Commercial Lending
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending. - July 29, 2023 - Mars Bank
Trust Mortgage Offers Ginnie Mae Program for Large Multifamily Financing Amid Silicon Valley Bank Shutdown
Trust Mortgage specifically provides FHA financing solutions. Specializing in Ginnie Mae-backed securities for large multifamily financing amid Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown. Trust Mortgage provides 35 and 40-year mortgages, catering to various project types, with competitive interest rates and no balloon payments. Their program is a stable alternative during financial challenges. - April 23, 2023 - Trust Capital Funding
Mars Bank Promotes Schneider to Vice President
Mars Bank named Dan Schneider Vice President, IT Network Infrastructure. He is responsible for ensuring effective and secure operation of all computer systems. Schneider joined Mars Bank in 2015 as a network administrator and has over 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry. - April 12, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Announces Expanded Team in Mercer County
Mars Bank announced it is expanding its team serving Mercer County, Pa. Mitch McFeely, is moving to a full-time commercial banking role focusing on developing business relationships in Mercer and northwestern Pennsylvania counties. McFeely was manager of the bank’s Grove City branch since it... - April 05, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Mortgage Lending Officer
Todd Fletcher joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Mortgage Lending Officer. Mr. Fletcher brings nearly 30 years’ experience in mortgage origination and sales management. He will manage the bank’s mortgage lending team. - March 23, 2023 - Mars Bank
Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund Closes 57,000 SF Industrial Acquisition in Fort Worth, TX
The Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund (ECCOF) has announced closing an industrial acquisition in Fort Worth, TX in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction this March. The subject property consists of two warehouses with 57,000 square feet of combined leasable area, featuring 31 loading... - March 22, 2023 - Emerald Creek Capital
Emerald Creek Capital Lends $60.5 Million on New Condo Development in Long Island City
Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $60.5 million bridge loan in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY. The loan is secured by 84 condominium units totaling 71,519 square feet, primarily penthouses or located on the upper floors of a newly constructed 67-story tower. The building is the tallest skyscraper in Long Island City and offers amenities such as a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and business center. - March 19, 2023 - Emerald Creek Capital
Mars Bank and Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need
Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network (WBUT, WISR, The Rock Station 97.7) teamed up to support Butler County Veterans in Need. Through a combination of fundraising events, online donations, and donations from the bank, its customers and staff, $4,000 was donated to Veterans in Need. Veterans in... - February 16, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Donates to Karns City Foundation
Mars Bank donated $5,000 to the Karns City Scholastic Foundation (KC Foundation) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to... - February 11, 2023 - Mars Bank
Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer
Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank. - January 26, 2023 - Mars Bank
Stratton Equities Hiring Loan Officers for October 2022 Training Cycle
Stratton Equities is hiring new mortgage loan officers to start working for one of the nation's leading private lenders for real estate investors. As the leading hard money and Non-QM lender in the United States, Stratton Equities is looking to grow its licensed loan officer team. - September 29, 2022 - Stratton Equities
Mars Bank’s Drenchko Appointed to Regional Office
Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Mars Bank, has been elected group chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers’) Group One. The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker... - August 12, 2022 - Mars Bank
Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking. Ms. Klein will be responsible for managing existing bank relationships as well as growing C & I and commercial real estate business for Mars Bank. “We’re excited that Jen is taking her... - July 10, 2022 - Mars Bank
Iron Capital Equities: Most Small Business Owners Don’t Know of the Additional CARES Act COVID-19 Grant Money, Last of the US Government Relief Package for Main St.
During the PPP application process, small business owners had to choose between either the PPP or the ERC. As of March 2021, any business that had payroll in 2020 and 2021 can access this credit, even if they received the PPP.. - June 02, 2022 - Iron Capital Equities
New NY-Based Projects Underway in Collaboration with GCP Fund LLC and Joe Malvasio
Joe Malvasio and GCP Fund offer businesses the initial capital that they require to become operational and start new ventures. - May 21, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio and GCP Fund LLC Are Giving Upcoming Businesses Opportunities to Grow Through Asset-Based Loans
Joe Malvasio and GCP Fund are providing businesses opportunities to grow and expand beyond their means with asset-based loans. - May 19, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund LLC and Joe Malvasio Are Forming Partnerships with Businesses to Help Them Grow
Joe Malvasio and GCP Fund are building working relationships with the companies they collaborate with, offering them advice and education where need be. - May 19, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio and GCP Funds LLC Help Businesses Scale Up with Convenient Asset Based Loans
Joe Malvasio and GCP Funds provide businesses opportunities to grow and expand beyond their means with asset-based loans. - May 13, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund Closes a Deal with a Multi-Family Property in New York
NY-based commercial lenders offer quick approval and disbursement for loans ranging from $1M to $100M. - May 10, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund Offers Reliable Warehouse and Industrial Loans to Prospective Clients
NYC-based commercial lenders help businesses flourish by funding their commercial real estate investments. - May 05, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
New York’s GCP Fund is Offering Timely & Efficient Real Estate Financing Solutions All Over the Country
Global Capital Partners Fund has simplified the commercial financing process for businesses by offering flexible repayment strategy and market-competitive rates. - May 02, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
New York-Based Global Capital Partners Fund Provides Commercial Lending Worth Millions
GCP Funds offers financing solutions tailored to every company’s business requirements, helping them run and sustain in the competitive market. - April 30, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Commercial Private Equity Announces a Three-Level Loan Program and Customized Financing Options, Helping Clients Close Commercial Real Estate Purchases in a Few Days
The private lending company offers three-tiered commercial loan programs at affordable rates to make real estate investing more accessible for their clients. - April 23, 2022 - Commercial Private Equity
GCP Fund LLC's President Joe Malvasio Continues Making His Mark in the Private Lending Industry by Helping Hundreds of New Business Ventures Acquire Asset-Based Loans
Joe Malvasio's team at GCP Funds helps entrepreneurs streamline accelerated financing solutions designed according to every business's unique needs. - April 20, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund's President Joe Malvasio Announces Assistance for Newer Businesses via Easy Asset-Based Loans
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC's diverse financial solutions and easy application process make hard money loans easy and accessible for entrepreneurs across the US. - April 18, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio from GCP Fund LLC Makes Waves by Guiding New Ventures in Their Early Phase Regarding Easy Financial Solutions
The US-based private lending firm is helping entrepreneurs in the US capitalize on market opportunities with an accelerated and easy loan process. - April 15, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio and GCPF LLC are Leading the Pack by Providing Businesses with Asset Based Loans to Kickstart Their Endeavors
Joe Malvasio, the president of the Global Capital Partners Fund, helps new investors by providing them access to various types of loans on flexible terms across the US. - April 13, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Leading Private Money Lender, GCP Fund, Makes It Easier for Businesses to Leverage Assets Like Inventory and Account Receivable for Asset-Based Lending in the US
GCP Fund specializes in arranging asset-based finance to ease the burden off businesses in America. - April 11, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund Offers Multifamily Construction Loans Ranging from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000
They specialize in this type of loan program because they know how important it is to have access to affordable funding for these types of projects. - April 09, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund Introduces Private Loans to Facilitate Skilled-Care Nursing Home as Well as Townhouse Development Projects Across New York
GCP Fund specializes in arranging finance for several townhouse development projects to help meet the increasing demand. - April 06, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
GCP Fund Offers Mini Perm Loans to Help Borrowers in New York Smoothly Settle an Outstanding Loan or Property
GCP Fund is known for providing world-class financial products such as mini-perm loans aimed at helping clients reduce the risk of default. - April 02, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Mars Bank Opens Beckley Loan Office
Mars Bank is opening a loan office in Beckley, West Virginia to serve southern West Virginia mortgage and refinance needs. Mars Bank is a true community bank headquartered in Mars, Pennsylvania. An award-winning mortgage loan provider, Mars helps homebuyers achieve their goal, whether a first home, a new dream home, an investment property, or a mortgage refinance. - March 20, 2022 - Mars Bank
GCP Fund’s President Joe Malvasio Introduces a “Wish-List” for Customized Loan Terms
The commercial lender adds, “Preferred Loan Terms and Conditions,” to its loan application. - March 18, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio of GCP Fund Sustains the Hospitality Industry During the COVID-19 Crisis
The commercial lender shares in the losses and profits of borrowers through structured joint venturing financing. - March 16, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Joe Malvasio of Global Capital Partners Fund Opens Doors to Affiliate Brokers Worldwide
The private lender recruits foreign brokers through an online application form to expand its global reach. - March 14, 2022 - Global Capital Partners Fund LLC