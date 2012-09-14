PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

American Association of Private Lenders Announces New Ownership As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders

Mars Bank’s Todd Receives Statewide Banking Award Stefanie Todd, Vice President, Loan Operations at Mars Bank, received the Developer Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) annual Emerging Leaders Conference. The Developer Award is presented as part of the new Highlighting Young Professionals’ Excellence (H.Y.P.E.)... - October 24, 2019 - Mars Bank

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Mars Bank Step Forward Campaign Raises Awareness Funds for Firefighter Scholarships For the fourth year, Mars Bank is sponsoring the Step Forward Campaign which honors first responders, active military and veterans. Police, fire, emergency personnel and military Step Forward when others are backing away or turning to run. Mars Bank wants to honor their bravery and share their stories... - September 28, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Hires McFeely for Grove City Market Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely... - September 14, 2019 - Mars Bank

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

C2 Energy Capital Scales Up Solar Sheep Program and Drives Down O&M Costs Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Mars Bank’s Mark Drenchko Appointed to Statewide Committee Mark Drenchko Senior Vice President, Commercial and Retail Banking at Mars Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Professional Development Policy Committee. The committee directs, monitors, and approves the association’s schools, conferences and seminars... - July 11, 2019 - Mars Bank

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $22.3 Million to Refinance Retail Shopping Center in Sicklerville, NJ Progress Capital, a commercial mortgage advisory firm, closed a $22,300,000 loan from Valley National Bank to refinance The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a 176,000 square foot retail shopping center located in Sicklerville, NJ. Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured financing options that were tailored to the... - June 30, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

$23 Million Secured for Refinance of "Hudson Heights" Multifamily Property in Union City Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital negotiated $23,353,000 for the refinance of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building located at 115-129 37th Street in Union City, NJ. The 10-story property, also known as “Hudson Heights,” is comprised of 96 high-end residential apartment... - June 16, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

C2 Energy Capital Completes Largest Solar Project Installed on a Landfill in Tennessee C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today the completion of the largest solar project installed on a landfill in Tennessee. C2 Energy Capital provided financing and support services for the development and construction of the 2.7 MW solar... - May 30, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

National Credit Partners Helps Small Business Owners Who Are Overwhelmed with High Interest Debt Small business owners are increasingly turning to alternative online financing as a fast way to keep their business afloat - although this money is easy to obtain, the interest rates are astronomical and the terms often predatory. That is where National Credit Partners steps in to help the over extended business owners. - May 22, 2019 - National Credit Partners

Walmart Executed Agreements for 46 Solar Projects Across the US with C2 Energy Capital C2 Energy Capital, LLC announced today that it executed 46 Power Purchase Agreements and leases with Walmart Inc. to provide solar power at the retailer’s operations in five states. These agreements represent a tangible commitment by Walmart to achieve the retailer’s goal to have 50 percent... - May 14, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

C2 Energy Capital Completes 100th Solar Project, Announces “Developer-in-Residence” Program In 4 years, growing from 2 partners to 20 employees, completing 100 solar projects and having 300 MW of assets in development, C2 Energy Capital’s growth is exponential. - April 25, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Mars Bank Promotes Two to Vice President Mars Bank promoted Hope Pifer to Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst and Stefanie Neff to Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Each plays an integral role in the operations of the bank. “Hope and Stefanie are part of the next generation leaders that are so critical to our industry,”... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Promotes Mortgage Originator to Officer Position Mars Bank promoted Megan Legursky, a mortgage originator with the bank since 2017 to the position of Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Ms. Legursky serves customers in the greater Pittsburgh area with mortgages for purchase or refinance, home equity loans, and connects customers with personal... - March 23, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bancorp Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) is pleased to announce it was named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Mars Bancorp is the parent company of Mars Bank. - February 22, 2019 - Mars Bank

Brad Domenico Secures $60,000,000 for Multifamily Portfolio in Hudson County Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated a $60,000,000 acquisition loan for a portfolio of 18 multifamily buildings located in Hudson County, NJ. The portfolio was purchased for $75,000,000. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. Domenico... - February 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Kathy Anderson of Progress Capital Secures $10 Million in Acquisition Financing for Mixed-Use Property in Brick, NJ Kathy Anderson, Founding Partner of Progress Capital negotiated a $10,000,000 permanent mortgage loan on behalf of Jerald Jerald Development Group, for a mixed-use building located at 101 Prosper Way in Brick, NJ. This 4-story property has 20,000 SF of ground floor retail space and 44 residential apartments... - January 18, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Mars Bank, Butler Radio Team Up to Support Veterans in Need Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network presented a check for $3,200 to Veterans in Need of Butler County. The bank and WISR, WBUT, and 97.7 The Rock Station donated as well as raised funds at community events, the Veterans Day Parade in Butler, and at Mars Bank locations. Veterans in Need provides emergency... - January 17, 2019 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Appointed to Statewide Policy Committee Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Government Relations Policy Committee. - January 10, 2019 - Mars Bank

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $23 Million for Newly Constructed Retail in Harlem, NYC On behalf of Jeff Sutton and Wharton Properties, Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured $23,000,000 to refinance 324 West 125th Street. Located on a prime corner in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the subject property is a newly constructed retail development anchored by CVS and Zwanger Pesiri Radiology. Mann... - November 30, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

Mars Bank’s Shawn Proper Graduates from PA Bankers Leadership Institute Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Mars Bank, recently graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Leadership Institute. A 15-month program, the Leadership Institute features a rigorous, participation-based curriculum with assignments completed individually and as teams. The learning is immediately applicable to work situations and long-term professional growth. - November 29, 2018 - Mars Bank

Three Fire Units Win Mars Bank’s Facebook Contest; Receive Donation As part of Mars Bank’s Step Forward campaign, three local fire units received donations from the bank for their involvement in the bank’s Step Forward for first responders Facebook contest. The Step Forward campaign was a two-month celebration of first responders, active military, and veterans. It ran from September 11 to November 11, Veterans Day. - November 23, 2018 - Mars Bank

Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital Close $8.7M in Refinance for New York Townhomes in 4 Days Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital closed $8.7M to refinance two luxury New York Townhomes and closed in 4 days. Property 1: 123 East 61st Street is an 8,500 SF property located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The subject property was in need of construction proceeds for hard and soft... - November 19, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

MoolahSense Launches M.A.I., a Blockchain-Based AI That Monitors Loans to Anticipate Delinquency, Fraud, & Default How do you monitor your borrowers to prevent and anticipate delinquency, fraud and default while achieving consistent loan book performance? - November 07, 2018 - MoolahSense Pte Ltd

One Global Index Consulting Expands Operations to Include Business Funding for U.S. Companies One Global Index Consulting expands operations to include funding business venture within the United States under its brand, One Global Business Financing. One Global Business Financing will provide and facilitate funding and capital sourcing for small, medium and large businesses across the United States. - October 19, 2018 - One Global Business Financing

Popular Commercial Lending Group (PCLG) Has Formed a New Hotel Lending Division Branded Popular Hotel Finance Popular Commercial Lending Group (PCLG) has formed a new division Popular Hotel Finance (PHF) to expand its existing hotel lending business. In 2018 PCLG and PHF have partnered with multiple secondary market investors with assets well in excess of $100 billion USD to increase hotel lending market share... - August 28, 2018 - Popular Commercial Lending Group

18,920 Central Coast Small Businesses Threatened by Aging Project Equity Data Shows Potential Losses and Opportunities with Employee Ownership - August 27, 2018 - Project Equity

National Credit Partners Cracks the Code for Business Owners National Credit Partners provide a lifeline for over-extended business owners who are drowning in debt with their ground-breaking Business Credit Dispute Program - August 15, 2018 - National Credit Partners

Starbanco Business Finance Announces the Expansion of Its Commercial Lending Platform Starbanco has begun the recruitment process to fill several key roles in the soon to be open offices located in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco. - July 18, 2018 - Starbanco Business Finance

Dionese Elected Chair of PA Bankers Association James V. Dionise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars Bank, was recently elected chair of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers). As chair, he will lead Pennsylvania’s largest banking trade association. In this new position, Dionise will have oversight of the board’s... - July 14, 2018 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Promotes Officers Mars Bank promotes 3 Officers. - May 17, 2018 - Mars Bank

Bryan McClaine Joins Mars as Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Originator Bryan K. McClaine (NMLS# 1737358) joined Mars Bank as an Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Originator. He will be responsible for generating residential mortgage business in Mercer and Butler counties. “Bryan is a great addition to our mortgage team,” said Shawn R. Proper, Mars Bank Senior... - April 20, 2018 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Adds Schoen to Head Risk Management Department Mars Bank added Mark R. Schoen as Senior Vice President, Risk Management. Schoen has over 30 years of experience in banking, financial management, risk and compliance. He will manage Mars Bank’s risk management department and oversee risk, compliance and internal audit functions. “We are... - April 14, 2018 - Mars Bank

Fountainhead Commercial Capital Funds $93.9 Million in Commercial Real Estate in 2017 Lender grows by 36 percent, doubles revenue and creates 396 jobs. - February 08, 2018 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

PSP Homecare (PSCR) is Working on Updates to Become Fully Current in Its SEC Filings Plan is for Company to File All Outstanding Filings as They Are Completed. Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, announced today that the Company is in process of updating its fillings with SEC. - February 05, 2018 - Proto-Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Rainmaker Analytics Announces Launch of New Commercial Real Estate Loan & Investment Loss Protection Program for Higher-Risk Investments The INVIZEN IT Real-Time Status Asset Care Protection Program (“RTS”) design focuses on helping mortgage lenders dramatically reducing loan and investment losses for commercial income-producing property transactions, potentially saving billions of dollars annually. - January 31, 2018 - Invizen It

Commercial Mortgage Banker Arranges Cash Out Refinancing Randy Rienas of Compass Commercial Mortgage, Inc. has successfully placed a $7.0MM cash out loan refinancing for the Golden Shoppes located in West Palm Beach, Florida. - January 21, 2018 - Compass Commercial Mortgage, Inc.

HealthGrowth Capital Appoints Douglas Hoey to Its Board of Advisors Doug Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, joins Board of Advisors of HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, an alternative specialty lender to independent pharmacies. - November 30, 2017 - HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

Chris Hurn of Fountainhead Commercial Capital Named SBA 504 Lender of the Year Fountainhead Commercial Capital's CEO and founder Chris Hurn was recently named an SBA 504 Lender of the Year by the Coleman Report, a leading provider of information to small business bankers. Fountainhead, a non-bank lender founded in 2015, offers SBA 504 and conventional commercial real estate loans... - November 16, 2017 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Mars Bank Wins Bankers Challenge Prize Donated to Community Health Clinic of Butler County Mars Bank won the 2017 Bankers Challenge Golf Challenge organized by the Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau. The winning Bank names a charitable organization to receive the winnings from the tournament; Mars Bank represented the Community Health Clinic of Butler County. James V. Dionise, Mars... - November 03, 2017 - Mars Bank

Palm Beach Gardens Based Mortgage Bankers Arrange Refinancing Compass Commercial Mortgage arranges $3.6MM refinance of My Salon Suite building in Delray Beach, Florida. - October 11, 2017 - Compass Commercial Mortgage, Inc.

Legursky Joins Mars Bank as Mortgage Loan Originator Megan Legursky joined Mars Bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator. Ms. Legursky earned a Finance degree from Marshall University. She will serve customers in the Pittsburgh and northern Allegheny county communities. “We’re pleased to add Megan to our team,” said Shawn Proper, Mars Bank... - September 30, 2017 - Mars Bank

Mars Bank Adds Commercial Lender Anne Davies joined Mars Bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking. She will serve Mars Bank’s commercial customers focusing on the needs of businesses in Butler and Allegheny counties. “We’re excited to add Anne to our commercial team,” said Mark Drenchko, Mars Bank Senior Vice... - September 27, 2017 - Mars Bank

Fountainhead Commercial Capital Speeds Commercial Real Estate Loan Approvals Using AI New Pronto system approves commercial real estate loan applications within two hours. - September 21, 2017 - Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Maxx Builders Announces Groundbreaking for Home2Suites by Hilton Maxx Builders announces the groundbreaking of 100 unit Home2Suites in Richmond, TX. - September 04, 2017 - Maxx Builders

Maxx Builders Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies Maxx Builders Ranks No. 1,800 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 215% - August 28, 2017 - Maxx Builders