Recent Headlines
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury. - December 17, 2025 - California Caviar Company
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Yo Mama's Foods Cooks Up Bold New Collaboration
Yo Mamas Foods is excited to announce a new collaboration, combining the flavor and passion of one of America’s fastest-growing food brands with the comfort and functionality of premium kitchen textiles. This first-of-its-kind collaboration blends style and spice, launching a new collection... - August 31, 2025 - Yo Mama's Foods
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Magna Foodservice Introduces Evoca Drinks to Expand Beverage Offerings for Foodservice Operator
Magna Foodservice has launched Evoca Drinks, a new range of fizzy beverages made with natural ingredients, real fruit juice, and black seed extract. Developed for restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers, the range offers an alternative to traditional soft drinks. The products are now available for wholesale ordering through Magna Foodservice. - July 14, 2025 - Magna Foodservice Limited
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Joyfull Bakery Unveils Refined Rebrand and Launches New Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free Snack Line
Joyfull Bakery®, the esteemed brand of family-founded Raison D'etre Bakery with a rich 30-year history of crafting high-quality, artisan-baked goods, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative alongside the introduction of a new line of oven-baked snacks. This spring,... - May 14, 2025 - Joyfull Bakery
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
5 Year Anniversary of Murphy's Giving Market
Local food pantry celebrates its 5 year anniversary of providing to those who are food insecure in Upper Darby, PA. - March 14, 2025 - The Idea Guy Brands
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Liberty Exports Strengthens Global Supply of Fresh Indian Vegetables
Liberty Exports expands its global footprint by supplying premium fresh Indian vegetables, including onions, drumsticks, green chilies, okra, and tomatoes, to international markets. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and efficient logistics, the company ensures farm-fresh produce reaches wholesalers, supermarkets, and distributors worldwide. Liberty Exports invites global buyers to partner for bulk vegetable supply with customized solutions. - March 06, 2025 - Liberty Exports
Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format
Dairy-free beverage brand, Coconut Cloud, launches its first single serve pod coffee beverage with its new product, Coconut Cream Latte. - October 25, 2024 - Juice Bar Solutions Inc.
Local Entrepreneur Cooks Up Business to Fight Rising Restaurant Costs
Coming off the acquisition of his most recent venture, Procoto, St. Pete entrepreneur Michael Otis has launched FareFood to help restaurants fight rising food spend. FareFood is saving restaurants hours previously spent placing orders and as much as 27% on their food costs by pulling food distributors into a single app. At a time when the restaurant space needs more help than ever, Otis and his team believe they’ve built the answer. - October 08, 2024 - FareFood
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Roots Food Group Expands CalAIM Program in California to Address Food Insecurity and Chronic Illness Through Medically Tailored Meals
Roots Food Group, a leader in medically tailored meals (MTM), announces the expansion of its California operations. - August 23, 2024 - RootsFoodGroup
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
Salamander Resort Middleburg to Feature Mango Creek Product Line
Local artisan's handcrafted bath and body line added to gift shop offerings at Forbes five-star resort in Middleburg, VA. - April 24, 2024 - Mango Creek
Bread Man Baking Co. Flourishes in 2023 with Record Growth and Industry Leadership
Houston's Bread Man Baking Co. achieved remarkable growth in 2023, with sales up by 72% and net income by 65.7%. They attained SQF certification for food safety and integrated EOS methodology for operational efficiency. Net operating profit rose by over 285%, enabling expansion to 11 states. Founder Tasos Katsaounis emphasizes their dedication to quality and innovation. - April 04, 2024 - Bread Man Baking Co.
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Cafe Spice Launches New Retail Combo Meals for the New Year
The Sofi award winner for their Chicken Tikka Masala, introduces new notable selections of their Indian ready to heat meals in select stores across the nation. - February 28, 2024 - Cafe Spice
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Local Bloomington Company Farmogic Takes on Challenge of Progressing Agriculture Industry Through Support of Local Farms
Farmogic is a southern Indiana company that has created a store-front brand for local farm produce that is grass-fed/grass-finished, and has no additives, hormones, or antibiotics. Farmogic is serving the farmer by delivering their produce to homes, and serving the consumer by brining it to them. - November 01, 2023 - Farmogic
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
United Brands Launches NSF-Certified Whipped Cream Charger Component - A New Benchmark in Food Safety
United Brands, Inc., parent company of the Whip-It! Brand, has launched an NSF-certified whipped cream charger component for compressed gas called the Whip-It! Elite. This one-of-a-kind, universal charger is the only cream charger made of aluminum (instead of carbon steel), with USA-made gas, and... - May 20, 2023 - United Brands
2023 sofi™ New Product Winner Comá Gourmet Foods Wins sofi™ New Product Award in the Fruit Spreads, Jams, and Jellies Category
Xoconostle Spread (choko-nose-leh) to Compete for sofi™ New Product of the Year at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show - May 13, 2023 - Comá Gourmet Foods
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Tenzo Partners with Tequila Brand Lo Siento to Create Three Unique Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
Tenzo, a premium matcha tea company, has announced a new collaboration with Lo Siento, a boutique tequila brand, to create three exclusive matcha-infused cocktails in honor of St. Patrick's Day. - March 17, 2023 - Tenzo
Blank Slate Kitchen Releases Zhug
Blank Slate Kitchen, the innovative culinary company known for their unique specialty foods, including the only domestically-produced Sichuan Chili Oil, have just introduced the first small-batch, shelf-stable and nationally available Zhug. An herby hot sauce of Yemeni origin, Zhug has been floated... - March 09, 2023 - Blank Slate Kitchen
Tenzo Launches New Product: Single Serve Matcha Packets
Tenzo, a leading provider of organic ceremonial matcha, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product: Single Serve Matcha Packets. Each box contains 10 individually wrapped packets, making it easy to enjoy matcha on the go. Since launching in 2016, Tenzo has worked with a top tea... - January 09, 2023 - Tenzo
TEAONIC Expands Line to Include Wellness Sodas
TEAONIC, a wellness company founded by Fleur and Desiree, has launched a new line of wellness sodas called Fresh Pop. The line includes three flavors: Fresh Pop Detox, Fresh Pop Immunity, and Fresh Pop Chill, each made with a blend of natural ingredients chosen for their specific health benefits. - January 07, 2023 - TEAONIC
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Tenzo Launches a Matcha Holiday Bundle for Black Friday Sale; 30% Off
Tenzo is launching a Tenzo Holiday Bundle starting November 25, 2022. This Tenzo Holiday bundle will include 60 grams of organic ceremonial Tenzo matcha, a reusable storage tin, a measuring scoop, an electric mixer, and a glass matcha tumbler. This deal will be on sale at 30% off from November 25... - November 23, 2022 - Tenzo
From Range to Coast, Roam Burger Looks to the Ocean to Inspire a New Plant-Based Menu Item
Roam Artisan Burgers, known throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for its eco-conscious menu, today launches a vegan bacon cheeseburger in all five of its Bay Area locations and with a nod to the ocean, introduces a seaweed-based bacon from Umaro Foods. To celebrate ocean conservation, Roam will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Surfrider Foundation. - November 09, 2022 - Umaro Foods
Salads 2 Your Door is Launching Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022, Delivering Healthy and Convenient Options for Entertaining
Salads 2 Your Door is announcing its launch of Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022. This service delivers family-sized salads to the door of homes in the greater St. Louis area for Thanksgiving. Each salad feeds 8 to 10 people, making them a healthy and convenient option. This gives families one... - November 09, 2022 - Salads 2 Your Door