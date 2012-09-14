PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

All-BBQ.com is Dedicated to the Art and Alchemy of Everything BBQ; It Includes BBQ Informational Resource for Grilling Enthusiasts in the United States Free online resources for every level of grilling or BBQ experience with simple, valuable, useful tools and information. Easy to navigate to quick answers to thousands of common questions grill specific and BBQ agnostic to enhance the art and alchemy of all things BBQ. - February 15, 2019 - All BBQ

Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

Crackpots Food Co. Launch New Flavours and a Vegan Range Crackpots Food Co., the home of Pork Scratchings launches two new flavours, Applewood and Lemon with black pepper and a vegan range in Ho Chi Minh City. - June 11, 2018 - Crackpots Food Co.

Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018 Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other grocery... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods

Starwest Botanicals Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole) Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination Starwest Botanicals is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole), which are packaged in Mylar 1 pound bags and in bulk packs, due to possible Salmonella contamination. - March 09, 2018 - Starwest Botanicals

NJ-Based Meal Prep Company Eat Clean Bro Pays for the $1,600 Uber Ride Kenny Bachman, the 21 year old with the $1,600+ Uber bill from West Virginia to New Jersey just got hi saving grace: NJ-based meal prep company, Eat Clean Bro has offered to pay for his ride. Prior to Eat Clean Bro offering to cover the Uber fare, old Bachman started a GoFundMe page to help him pay for his ride. Now, in collaboration with Eat Clean Bro, Bachman will be giving all GoFundMe donations to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) an organization dedicated to creating safe roads. - March 06, 2018 - Eat Clean Bro

Papa Gino’s Pizza Now Available in the Frozen Food Aisle; First Ever Launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Pizza Starting with Big Y Stores Papa Gino's, an iconic New England brand and the Official Pizza of The New England Patriots and The New England Revolution announced the launch of Papa Gino’s Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England starting with Big Y. This new, exciting distribution channel... - January 17, 2018 - Half Baked, LLC

PLB Sports, Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Food Products, Launches Brand-New WWE Fruit Snacks Featuring Top Names in Wrestling PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more, WWE... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports

TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA

NAFCO and Congressional Seafood Owner Inducted Into Hall of Fame Maryland Food Industry Hall of Fame Adds Stanley Pearlman to List of Distinguished Honorees. - December 08, 2017 - NAFCO

Empowering Women by Biting a Brownie Brownie Bites has launched their Indiegogo campaign to help with building their dream of empowering the women of Vietnam whilst building a business to launch their brownies to the world. - November 23, 2017 - Brownie Bites

K·FISH, the Next Global Superfood, Enters the U.S. Market Korean Ministry Officials, Executives, Retailers, and Buyers Gathered Last Week to Celebrate the Brand Launch in the U.S. - November 16, 2017 - K FISH

Nigel Bradham's and Grateful Plate's Thanksgiving Meal Share On Sunday, November 12th, Grateful Plate is partnering with Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles and Northern Children's Services to host a Thanksgiving Meal Share. Grateful Plate will be preparing and delivering fully prepared Thanksgiving Fixins', plus a turkey courtesy of Acme Markets, to six... - November 10, 2017 - Grateful Plate

JMH Premium® Launches New Website and Enhances Its Flavor Customization Service JMH Premium® (http://www.jmhpremium.com/) announces the launch of a new website in support of its custom flavor solutions service. The elegantly designed site provides customers with a comprehensive look at what this service includes, and what they can expect from a relationship with JMH Premium®... - November 09, 2017 - JMH Premium

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

Eat Your Coffee Caffeinated Energy Bars Launch New Flavor To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee

Adoboloco Launches Gluten Free, Non-GMO, PAU! HANA! HAWAIIAN BBQ!™ For many years, Co-Founder of Adoboloco, Tim Parsons has been making Hawaiian Barbecue for family and friends. Requests started coming in “You need to bottle this! It needs to be part of Adoboloco so we can have it at home.” Some couldn’t eat it due to the original ingredients. Inspired... - September 05, 2017 - Adoboloco

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Mr. Milkman to Your Rescue Mr. Milkman’s user-friendly app has made traditional milk delivery easier by harnessing the power of today’s technology. One simple app will help you get farm fresh milk with just a click. You wouldn’t get the same freshness of milk with such ease of control and flexibility anywhere else. - July 16, 2017 - Mr. Milkman

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Pantry Boy, a Weekly Meal Delivery Service Focused on Time Savings & Waste Reduction is Conducting Their Kickstarter Campaign Pantry Boy is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to expand from their current location. Their goal is to save their customers time by providing meals that are fully prepped, consisting of pre-portioned farm-fresh ingredients with easy to follow recipes designed for a slow cooker, oven or a single pan. Pantry... - June 08, 2017 - Pantry Boy

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Premio Foods Acquires Local NJ Sausage Company Premio continues its expansion with acquisition of Appetito Provision Co., Inc. - May 24, 2017 - Premio Foods

Wang Globalnet Issues Allergy Alert Undeclared Eggs, Wheat in "Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu" Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have an... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet

FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace. The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA

New Trade Show Debuts in Lafayette, Louisiana This Summer The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show

Kickstart a Healthy Spring 2017 with Eatology Bounce back from Winter with a carefully curated meal plan by Eatology. Offering up calorie controlled meal deliveries that are both nutritious and filling, Eatology is a sure-fire way to get back on track after the holidays. Get into the swing of the new year... And that pair of skinny jeans, by opting... - March 13, 2017 - Eatology

Ready-to-Cook Thai Meal Delivery Service in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC Thai Direct is bringing authentic Thai fresh ingredients and best recipes to all homes in Brooklyn and Manhattan NYC. Thai Direct’s recipes are curated by authentic Thai chefs. Buy one meal at a time or Subscribe for 4 meals on a weekly or biweekly basis. All meals are gluten-free. Check them out at www.thaidirect.co. - February 15, 2017 - Thai Direct

Family’s Solution to the Sugar Dilemma Creating the World’s First No-Sugar Added, Gluten & Grain Free Baking Mixes - January 27, 2017 - The ZenSweet Company

Sunfood Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Donate 5% of Sales to Feeding San Diego Sunfood has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving... - November 23, 2016 - Sunfood

Fysh Oil, Vegan Brain Food Made from Algae Not Fish. A New Supplement from Tofuna Fysh. A more ocean-friendly source of omega 3's that is sustainably sourced from lab-certified algae made in the USA. - October 21, 2016 - Tofuna Fysh

Newport International Expands Operations with New Corporate Offices Newport International, a premier International seafood company and one of the leading minority owned seafood businesses in the country, announced today its relocation to new office space in an effort to accommodate its rapid growth and future expansion. - October 05, 2016 - Newport International

Grateful Plate Has Moved to Manayunk Philadelphia based healthy prepared meal delivery service, Grateful Plate has moved. - September 11, 2016 - Grateful Plate

Bellavita Expo Amsterdam 2016 - Food & Drink Buyers Discover food and drink of the highest quality and innovation at Bellavita Expo Amsterdam 2016, the second edition of its Amsterdam show which will take place on the 20th - 21st November. Bellavita Expo showcases the most unique and high-quality products in the industry right now, as well as hosting... - August 22, 2016 - Bellavita

Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine