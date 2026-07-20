Recent Headlines
Within Trading Cards & Comics Books
Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence. - July 20, 2026 - Global Rating Authority
RP Books & Media Spotlights Before the Machines Decide, a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Capability, and the Future of Human-Centered Intelligence
A timely, human-centered guide to AI, judgment, and the inner capabilities people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. - May 05, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
RP Books & Audio Releases Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage, a New Book by William R. Stanek on AI, Work, and the Future of Human Value
New book speaks directly to a growing public concern: as AI transforms work, what will make human beings indispensable? - April 07, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Twenty-Five Years Later, the Gates to Ruin Mist Open Again
RP Books & Audio marks the 25th anniversary of Robert Stanek’s fantasy world with a complete and uncut legacy edition of "Winds of Change." - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience. - March 26, 2026 - National Card Sharks
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
POP Publishing Expands Global Reach for Indie Authors
POP Publishing, a leading independent publishing company, is breaking new ground for indie authors by dramatically expanding its global distribution network. With access to 39,000 retailers and libraries worldwide. - November 14, 2025 - POP Publishing
"Caught in a Cat Romance" Claws Its Way Into Hearts on October 2, 2025
Airie McCready’s debut poetry book, “Caught in a Cat Romance,” releases October 2, 2025, blending poetry, photography, and controversial cat art. Celebrating the bond between cats and humans, it’s praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a personal, vulnerable volume.” Available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook via major retailers. - October 01, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Ruth & Samuel Trilogy Edition: A Bold Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Visual Storytelling
GoodNewz4U Comics is proud to announce the release of its latest bundled edition: Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II, a powerful trilogy that reimagines biblical narratives through an Afrocentric lens with emotionally resonant art and culturally rich storytelling. - September 26, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
The Pennysleever Introduces Exclusive Vintage Sized Magnetic Card Holders
The Pennysleever, an online seller of hobby supplies, offers a cost effective solution to vintage card collectors seeking attractive options for storage and display of collectibles. - September 02, 2025 - The Pennysleever LLC
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Powerful New Issue: Joshua & Judges
Joshua & Judges captures two transformative biblical eras. - August 06, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
GoodNewz4U Comics Releases Latest Issue in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus
GoodNewz4U Comics has released the latest installment in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus, continuing its mission to bring scripture to life through engaging artwork and storytelling. As an African American-led publication, GoodNewz4U Comics blends faith with rich cultural representation, offering a fresh perspective on biblical teachings. This newest issue presents the book of Leviticus in a visually compelling format, making its lessons accessible to readers of all ages. - June 04, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Bringing Scripture to Life: The GoodNewz4U Comics Holy Bible Comic Book Series New Comic Book Series Offers a Fresh, Inclusive Take on Biblical Stories
GoodNewz4U Comics is launching a new comic book series that visually reimagines biblical narratives with a focus on historical authenticity. The Holy Bible Comic Book Series presents Scripture in an illustrated format designed to engage a broad audience. - May 22, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press Welcomes Back Acclaimed Author William Robert Stanek with Major Relaunch of Books and Art Initiatives
RP Books & Audio – Reagent Press proudly announces the return of bestselling author William Robert Stanek, who is relaunching his nonfiction, fiction, and children’s lines through the publisher’s Big Blue Sky Press imprint after nearly a decade away. With new books, reclaimed rights, and a renewed mission to support creatives, Stanek’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose. - April 02, 2025 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
TradingCardsMarketplace.com Joins Forces with FlexOffers.com to Expand Its Reach in the Trading Card Industry
TradingCardsMarketplace.com, a premier online platform for buying and selling trading cards, has announced a strategic move to FlexOffers.com, one of the industry's leading affiliate marketing networks. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TradingCardsMarketplace.com’s visibility and engagement within the trading card community by leveraging FlexOffers.com’s extensive network of publishers and content creators. - February 07, 2025 - TradingCardsMarketplace.com
Debut Children's Book Release by M. L. Florez
Goth Girl's Heartwarming Journey of Self-Acceptance to Hit Shelves Today. - January 30, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
New Audiobook by Aber Stoat Publishing Author Offers Tips for Men Over 50 to Enrich Their Lives Through Hobbies
The Aber Stoat team is thrilled to announce the release of the audiobook version of "Enrich Your Life: Top Hobbies for Men Over 50," by Q.T. Archer. Originally published July of 2024, this inspiring book is now an audiobook available on platforms like Spotify, Google Play, and Nook. More... - January 02, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Author Q.T. Archer to Release New Women’s Self-Discovery Guide “Empowering Pursuits for Every Woman” on January 2, 2025
This guide empowers women to find fulfilling hobbies and activities that boost well-being and encourage personal growth. Lifestyle expert and author Q.T. Archer will release their latest book, “Empowering Pursuits for Every Woman: Unleashing Passion and Finding Your Zen,” on January 2,... - December 16, 2024 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Print Mysteries’ Latest Murder Mystery Case is Out Now
Print Mysteries has released their biggest murder mystery case to date, "Catalog of Suspicion." It is filled with cryptic puzzles, hidden messages and high-quality evidence. - September 09, 2024 - Print Mysteries
From Fed to Fiction: Shaynuh Sloane's Explosive Novel "Jaded Choyce"
In the book, a young Black professional's dream job in federal service turns into a nightmare as she battles discrimination, harassment, and a shadowy conspiracy reaching the highest levels of government. - July 12, 2024 - Shaynuh Sloane
Metamultiverse.com Available for Acquisition: A Unique Platform for Superheroes' Relaxation and Recovery
Metamultiverse.com, a groundbreaking digital platform that reimagines the superhero narrative by providing a space for heroes to rest, relax, and engage in everyday activities, is officially available for acquisition. Targeting industry giants such as Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and other leading comic book and entertainment publishers, Metamultiverse.com presents a unique opportunity to expand and diversify existing superhero content. - June 07, 2024 - MetaMultiverse.com
Spectacular Anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" Unveiled at 9th Global Literary Festival Noida 2023
Book release: "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" by SunlitSeeker, at the 9th Global Literature Festival, Noida. The captivating anthology "Fine Lines and the Fat Ones" from Penbard Publishing features 45 compelling short stories transcending borders and cultures. The enigmatic writer, SunlitSeeker, takes readers on a journey where emotions are the common thread, leaving a lasting impact. - October 23, 2023 - Penbard Publishing
100,000 Snowballs Get Launched on the First Day of Summer
As summer arrives, winter delivers nationwide with Yeti Snowbrawl becoming the world’s first indoor snowball fight board game. - June 23, 2023 - Lethal Chicken Games
Sirius Dice Teams Up with Wizards of the Coast for Dice Products
Sirius Dice, a producer of innovative and premium quality dice, collaborates with Wizards of the Coast and its two most storied brands in gaming, D&D and MTG. - April 24, 2023 - Sirius Dice
Crazee Media Group LLC & "There's an Alien in My Toilet" Head to Licensing Expo and Launches on Kickstarter
Crazee Media Group LLC announced their attendance at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas 2022, Booth D104. On display will be flagship title, "There's an Alien in my Toilet," an all ages sci-fi, comedy comic book series which launched successfully on Kickstarter. - May 15, 2022 - i Create Stories
NorthEast ComicCon Careers in the Creative Arts March 11-13, 2022
The mission statement for all events produced by Northeast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza producer Gary Sohmers, is to show the next generations where the careers are in the creative arts, by giving young people the opportunity to immerse themselves among other current and future professionals for shared knowledge in the numerous fields where job opportunities exist. - March 05, 2022 - NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza
Breakthrough for Magazine Publishers. Major Retailer to Start Selling Subscriptions on Their E-Commerce Site. MixMedia Services Chosen as Vendor.
Start-up subscription agency led by magazine veteran signs deal with retailer. - August 24, 2021 - MixMedia Services
Alverne Ball and Craig Gore to Release Crime Comic "Crook County" for Sacramentum Press
Accomplished graphic novelist/comic creator Alverne Ball and screenwriter Craig Gore have teamed up to pen “Crook County,” a multi-issue comic series to be published next month by Sacramentum Press. - July 29, 2021 - Sacramentum Press
The Bionic Kid, Second Issue Released
Limbitless Solutions Releases Second Installment of The Bionic Kid Comic Book. Written by 12 year old Zachary, Christo, and Niko Pamboukas, this inspirational story is meant to show that heroes can be born with a limb difference. In an effort to raise funds for more myoelectric bionic prosthetics, all comic revenue will be donated to Limbitless-Solutions. - July 09, 2021 - Bionic Kids, LLC
AlphaEx: Updates on XDCE Withdrawal and XDC Swap
Important Announcement for AlphaEx and XinFin Community on XDCE withdrawal available, Swap Ratio of XDC, Other Assets withdrawals at AlphaEx. - January 08, 2021 - Alphaex Labs Ltd
Alphaex: Update as of 30th December 2020
Latest updates on the swap, withdrawal request, and update for the users bought xdce after 6 DEC 5.30 PM GMT. - January 01, 2021 - Alphaex Labs Ltd
Booklist Starred Review for "Garden of Thorns and Light"
Shylah Addante’s YA debut receives coveted honor. - October 07, 2020 - Shylah Addante
Crazee Comics Launches First Kickstarter for New Comic Series Catch The Crazees
When two podcasters make a deal to make their podcast the number one podcast in the world, they summon the help of something supernatural and quickly learn the truth to the old adage: be careful what you wish for, lest it come true. - September 29, 2020 - Crazee Comics
Michael Adam Lengyel Releases His Newest Hit Graphic Novel Series for Kids
The Power of Forgiveness – What happens to the world when you don't want to help? Where judging others is natural, and forgiveness is impossible to do. Read an online comic series about a girl’s recovery from injustice. - July 08, 2020 - Michael Adam Lengyel
Perfect Timing for NUTSO(TM) to be Showcased on NewsWatch on the AMC Channel
In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, the desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix are doing their part and hope playing NUTSO will increase our national sanity. - May 21, 2020 - Kvellix
New Graphic Novel Sheds Light on the Struggles of Migrants
In these times of great controversy surrounding immigration policy, Mexico City-based Augusto Mora, together with Canadian publisher Black Panel Press, are today launching the crowdfunding campaign for "Illegal Cargo," a new graphic novel inspired by the struggles of everyday migrants on... - May 20, 2020 - Black Panel Press
Kvellix LLC Offering Free NUTSO™ to Help Maintain Our National Family Sanity
In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, our desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix is trying to do their part by urging you to play NUTSO and increase our national sanity. - March 24, 2020 - Kvellix
I Create Stories Debuts Comics and Kids eBooks Works by Samuel Vera on Amazon & B&N
I Create Stories announced immediate availability of works by Samuel Vera on Amazon & B&N, comic titles include "There’s an Alien in my Toilet," "CosmicWars," and "Forbidden." Kids books include "Doodies Adventures," "The Adventures of Cosmic Gorf," "Mandie Pandie in The Curfew," "Scary Aerie," "The Oogoolie Boogoolies," and "Arrghh!." Best known for his flagship comic "There’s an Alien in my Toilet," Samuel re-enters the creative world releasing his catalogue of books through Amazon and B&N. - March 03, 2020 - i Create Stories
Clover Press and Craig Yoe Launch New Graphic Novella Line
Clover Press and Craig Yoe Partner to Begin New Line of Graphic Novellas Beginning with "Pirates: A Treasure of Comics To Plunder, Arrr!" - February 08, 2020 - Clover Press
Things From Another World Announces Eisner Week Events, Can’t Miss Creator Signing, and Charity Initiatives to Support Comics Education
Events and charity initiatives to occur in the month of March. - February 08, 2020 - Things From Another World
Space Police Files: Book Release
Multi-Published Author, Jay Sandlin, releases adult sci-fi anthology: 1-17-2020; Five original, short stories set in an interconnected universe; Pre-order e-book or print on Amazon and Barnes & Noble - January 04, 2020 - Jay Sandlin, Writer
Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event
With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World
Aconyte Books and Marvel Collaborate to Publish New Prose Stories
Aconyte, the new fiction imprint of global games group Asmodee, has secured a multi-year agreement with Marvel Entertainment to create new prose stories based around an exciting roster of Marvel’s comic book characters. The first novels are slated to appear worldwide in Fall 2020, in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook editions. - October 14, 2019 - Aconyte
Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020
What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games
Aconyte Books and Simon & Schuster Enter Sales and Distribution Agreement
Aconyte, the brand new fiction imprint of global games publisher and distributor, Asmodee, announces their distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster for the US and Canadian book trades. Their novels, based on the most exciting of Asmodee’s game properties and third-party tie-in fiction, will be widely available across North America and beyond from late spring 2020. - July 28, 2019 - Aconyte
Oddity Prodigy Productions Comic The Adventures of Superchum Explores the Power of Friendship in New Series
Learn about the Power of Friendship from Oddity Prodigy Productions' Online Comic Superchum. The flagship character of Delaware's leading art collective is Superchum the World's Friendliest Superhero. And his new online series delves into the heart of the Power of Friendship. - June 02, 2019 - Oddity Prodigy Productions
Aconyte Appoints North American Sales Manager
Aconyte, the newly announced fiction imprint of global games giant Asmodee, has appointed Vince Rospond as North American Sales Manager. Based in New Jersey, US, he will oversee relations with Aconyte’s sales and distribution partners in the US and Canada. Rospond will report to the new... - May 26, 2019 - Aconyte
Asmodee Announces the Creation of New Fiction Imprint, Aconyte
Asmodee Entertainment are delighted to announce the creation of their own fiction imprint. Called Aconyte, it will be publishing novels based on many of Asmodee’s best game properties. Aconyte are also actively pursuing licenses for third-party tie-in fiction, with the first of these at the contract stage. Aconyte will start a monthly publication schedule from early summer 2020, producing paperbacks and ebooks for the US, UK and export trade. - April 28, 2019 - Aconyte