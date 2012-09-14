PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales event... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World

Aconyte Books and Marvel Collaborate to Publish New Prose Stories Aconyte, the new fiction imprint of global games group Asmodee, has secured a multi-year agreement with Marvel Entertainment to create new prose stories based around an exciting roster of Marvel’s comic book characters. The first novels are slated to appear worldwide in Fall 2020, in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook editions. - October 14, 2019 - Aconyte

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Aconyte Books and Simon & Schuster Enter Sales and Distribution Agreement Aconyte, the brand new fiction imprint of global games publisher and distributor, Asmodee, announces their distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster for the US and Canadian book trades. Their novels, based on the most exciting of Asmodee’s game properties and third-party tie-in fiction, will be widely available across North America and beyond from late spring 2020. - July 28, 2019 - Aconyte

Oddity Prodigy Productions Comic The Adventures of Superchum Explores the Power of Friendship in New Series Learn about the Power of Friendship from Oddity Prodigy Productions' Online Comic Superchum. The flagship character of Delaware's leading art collective is Superchum the World's Friendliest Superhero. And his new online series delves into the heart of the Power of Friendship. - June 02, 2019 - Oddity Prodigy Productions

Aconyte Appoints North American Sales Manager Aconyte, the newly announced fiction imprint of global games giant Asmodee, has appointed Vince Rospond as North American Sales Manager. Based in New Jersey, US, he will oversee relations with Aconyte’s sales and distribution partners in the US and Canada. Rospond will report to the new imprint’s... - May 26, 2019 - Aconyte

Asmodee Announces the Creation of New Fiction Imprint, Aconyte Asmodee Entertainment are delighted to announce the creation of their own fiction imprint. Called Aconyte, it will be publishing novels based on many of Asmodee’s best game properties. Aconyte are also actively pursuing licenses for third-party tie-in fiction, with the first of these at the contract stage. Aconyte will start a monthly publication schedule from early summer 2020, producing paperbacks and ebooks for the US, UK and export trade. - April 28, 2019 - Aconyte

Legendary Batman Artist Celebrates Detective Comics #1000 with a Giveaway Neal Adams partners with Key Collector Comics to give away three sets of limited-edition comics valued at $300 per set. - March 11, 2019 - Key Collector Comics

Management Consultant Turned Author, Jo Kusi Releases New Children's Book Jo Kusi, inspired by the birth of his son set out to create a series of compelling children's stories and found immediate success. - January 14, 2019 - NYANSA

Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games

Hotels On The Moon Comics Entralls Youth - Space Junkies - Cheesecake Odyssey Foundation Encourages Children to Capture & Relive Their Dream The main objective of the Company is to promote the development of talent amongst students and children by spurring their imagination and propelling their minds towards big innovative thinking. This talent education will be realized by the company through multiple delivery systems that will include digitization, platforms, regional languages and channels by collaborating with institutions, private organizations, local bodies, and NGOs. - July 31, 2018 - SK Comics

eigoMANGA Launches ComX VR to iPhone and Android Devices eigoMANGA, a comic book publishing company has released the world's first virtual reality (VR) comic book platform for iPhone and Android devices, called ComX VR. - March 21, 2018 - eigoMANGA

New Mobile App Gives Valuable Comic Book Hunters a Treasure Map Key Collector Comics is the world's first database and price guide dedicated to identifying highly collectible comics known as "key issues" without the clutter of uneventful comic books making it easier than ever to quickly discover the comics that matter. - November 15, 2017 - Key Collector Comics

After Half a Million Downloads, the Founders Are Ready to Turn Their App Into a Party Card Game on Kickstarter Drink and Tell has triggered over half a million conversations amongst people, all while getting them drunk. After much demand from users, the founders are turning it into a party card game, with the help of Kickstarter, their large community of users, and an exciting competition. - October 16, 2017 - Drink and Tell

Kvellix™ Announces the Appointment of Ascender Studios as Agency of Record to Help Launch NUTSO™ at the Second Annual Play Fair Kvellix now working with Ascender Studios on the goal of making NUTSO™, a new poker styled card game, a disruptive force in the gaming industry. - October 11, 2017 - Kvellix

Kvellix Inc. Announces the Upcoming Launch of NUTSO™ at Play Fair in NYC November 4th NUTSO™ is a high energy, gut wrenching poker styled card game design to bring back family game night. Soon you can be part of Kvellix Inc.'s new NUTSO nation family. - September 19, 2017 - Kvellix

Cary Tagawa, Adrianne Curry & Ice-T's Wife Coco Are Cast as New Super Heroes Based on the Comic Book, Gekido, by BeyondComics.TV Creator Graig Weich & B.Wilson Ice-T's super model wife, Coco (Coco Austin), Adrianne Curry and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat) are now officially licensed for the 1st time as fully posable 1/6 scale 12" action figures with "real synthetic skin" (& 28 points of articulation with a steel skeleton inside), based on the comic book, Gekido. They are empowered new super heroes: www.BeyondComics.TV, created by celebrity artist of the stars Graig Weich (Poster Artist: Spawn #30) seen on TV's E!, Huff Post, AMC, HBO & 20/20 ABC. - September 15, 2017 - BeyondComics.TV

New Watercolor Graphic Novel: Ancient Astronauts Comic Released Today, Black Panel Press announces the digital release of Ancient Astronauts, a new graphic novel by Vincent Pompetti. The science fiction graphic novel, set on the distant planet Plaine, focuses on the young and daring archer, Onys Di Chieti, and the mysterious force invading her new home planet. The... - September 01, 2017 - Black Panel Press

Elemental Comics Brand: a New Kind of Comic Studio The EC Brand: Showing the world what they've got to offer, and taking a step in the right direction every day, with our Comic and Cartoon series. - May 14, 2017 - Elemental Comics Brand

Dave Sim Voices His Character Cerebus for a New Animated Crossover, Which He Also Co-Writes DarkSpud Episode 10 features the voice work, and amazing writing, of award winning comics creator Dave Sim. - March 20, 2017 - Terrible Lizard Comics

MavCore Media is Seeking 3D Product Placement and Sponsorship A young media company, MavCore Media, is seeking sponsors, long term advertisers, for multiple publications. The publications include MavCore 3D Animation Magazine and the upcoming News Pros comic (along with a card game), which is a forerunner for a future animated sitcom series (starting production late 2017). - February 17, 2017 - MavCore Media

Silver*Ware Comics Will Distribute Comics Across the Country Silver*Ware Comics has signed a fifty state deal with an indie comic book distributor, Comics Underground Distribution; for their Wind & Fire: Sneak Peek Issue. - June 22, 2016 - Silver*Ware Comics

Sneak Peek Into a New World in Comic Books Silver*Ware Comics Releases the 1st look at their comic book line-up in a “sneak peek” issue. - June 15, 2016 - Silver*Ware Comics

Exlibrium: A New Kickstarter Campaign by Bubble Comics Bubble Comics, the largest Russian comic book publisher launched a Kickstarter campaign to publish the hardcover edition of their popular series “Exlibrium.” - June 02, 2016 - Bubble Comics

Kids Prepare to Prevent Robot Armageddon Plutonian Films releases new textbook, "Nanobots for Dinner," to teach kids to save the future by preparing for the Technological Singularity. - May 06, 2016 - Plutonian Films

No Joke, “Night Wolf” on KickStarter on April Fool’s Day 2016 Lone Wolf Comics Launches KickStarter.com Campaign to Help Fund Its Premiere Comic Book Title “Night Wolf.” - March 31, 2016 - Lone Wolf Comics

Lantia Named 2015 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner Lantia, a leading provider of innovative publishing solutions, was chosen as a 2015 Red Herring Europe winner. Lantia’s solutions include the Pentian crowdfunding platform, the world’s first crowdfunding solution that aligns authors and supporters in a mutually beneficial relationship, and... - December 01, 2015 - Pentian

Vertoscope - the Anthology of Villains A brand new comics anthology exploring the psychology of Villians in sixteen gorgeous original stories. - December 01, 2015 - VERTOSCOPE

GCD Launches my.comics.org The Grand Comics Database (GCD) introduces a free comic collection inventory website at my.comics.org. Users from around the world can now track their collections benefiting from information found within the oldest and most extensive international comics database online. GCD volunteers Jochen and Witold... - November 03, 2015 - Grand Comics Database

Kid Impact: New Super Hero Launched as Champion of the International Day of Peace. Planet Random Comics is pleased to announce the launch of Kid Impact: Making of a Hero. A graphic novel to celebrate the International Day of Peace. A young Syrian refugee must face his greatest fears on a quest to reunite his family. A super hero is born in a fantastic adventure that reflects the plight of the refugee, deadly religious persecution and the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Gaza. - September 27, 2015 - Planet Random Creative

OINK Kickstarter 210% Funded in Its First Week Graphic Novelist and Game Developer John Mueller resurfaces with one of the most visually stunning graphic novels of 2015 OINK: Heaven’s Butcher now funding on Kickstarter. - July 16, 2015 - Big Pig Ink, LLC

"Is She Available?" - A Book of Poetry, Comics, Art, Music and Motion The ground-breaking, tour-de-force meshing Poetry, Comics, Art, Music and Animation by acclaimed producer Igor Goldkind, is being published in GooglePlay and iTunes editions this month by Chameleon Publishing. The beautifully illustrated, 160 page limited hard bound edition is available in all major bookstores on and offline starting July 9th. - June 28, 2015 - Chameleon

Fall of Communism Launches Wave of Eastern Bloc Authors That Continues to Impact Literature 25 Years Later With the communist Revolutions of 1989, fiction writing in previously suppressed and censored Eastern Bloc countries has found a renaissance and talented writers to take up the call. Writing in English, Ariane Vai is such a writer, one of a new wave of science fiction and fantasy authors to come out of Poland. Her first book, "Symmetry of Sins," is set for release this summer, aided through an indiegogo.com campaign that has met with a high degree of positive feedback and interest. - May 27, 2015 - New Amazing Nightmare

Comics & Ponies Brings Outrageousness to Big Wow Comicfest with "Jem" Comics & Ponies, LLC announced today that it will bring its exclusive Jem #1 variant cover to Big Wow Comicfest this weekend, April 18-19, 2015. - April 18, 2015 - Comics & Ponies

Prologue to "Mythologia": First Page Released Centrifugal Stories released the first page of the Prologue to the graphic novel series "Mythologia"Second page to be published on the 9th of April. - April 10, 2015 - Centrifugal Stories

Grand Comics Database Hits 1,000,000 Issue Milestone The Grand Comics Database reached 1,000,000 issues as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary. Over 1,000 international volunteers have contributed information about comics from 53 countries to create the largest, authoritative comics database on the web used by fans comic shops, scholars, and eBay. - September 16, 2014 - Grand Comics Database

A Decade in the Making: Ethics Comics LLC Completes New 225 Page Graphic Novel Ethics Comics LLC, a small Cleveland-based publishing company, recently announced the completion of their first graphic novel "Diamond Island," a family-friendly adventure story that explores the meaning of true success. - September 08, 2014 - Ethics Comics LLC

New Erotic Romance in Weekly Short Story Format Takes the Web by Storm Fans are raving about the raven-haired girl and what she calls her "experiment" with the middle-aged married man who has fallen for her. Can a beautiful truth be wrapped in a terrible lie, or will they shatter hearts and ruin lives? - August 01, 2014 - The Raven Trysts

Stillborn: The First Zombie Comic Book Creators Hunter S. Zombie and Phillip K. Launch Kickstarter to Spread Virus and Pay Homage to George A. Romero Indie comic creators launch Kickstarter Project to raise funds for TPB and get more money to George A. Romero. - July 17, 2014 - Stillborn: The First Zombie

Eye Hand Voice Chapter 2: God Below on Kickstarter Chapter 2 of the Eye Hand Voice saga is available on Kickstarter now. - June 18, 2014 - Kalamity Comics Limited

The Karmadillo Webcomic is Born The Karmadillo: a refreshingly funny webcomic updated three times per week. - May 25, 2014 - Karmadillo

The Future of Gaming at Our Fingertips: Virtual and Augmented Realities Are No Longer a Science Fiction Dream Trading Card Games come to life through Augmented Reality through the Kickstarter Campaign: Crushing Darkness. - March 31, 2014 - Authentic Illusions

Gametasia: Eight Tabletop Games in One Box, "New Ways to Play the Classics" Freedom Within Foundation to release Gametasia on KickStarter on April 4th. While it may be Mel Wayne’s first tabletop game, ‘Gametasia’ has all of the hallmarks of a future classic. Not only does the Eight Great Games in one box allow players to experience a wide variety of gaming adventures, but its fantasy artwork, based on the branded story world of Planet Millennium, rewards gamers with graphic excellence. - March 17, 2014 - Freedom Within Foundation

GCD Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Comic Conventions The Grand Comics Database (GCD) is celebrating 20 years of indexing comics from around the world. Volunteers are marking the milestone with convention appearances to show off the largest collaborative comic database on the web. In addition to meeting comic fans and creators, members will be unveiling new features on their website http://www.comics.org. - March 13, 2014 - Grand Comics Database

Venture to Bugville with Author Robert Stanek and Discover His Innovative Approach to Teaching Children The Days of the Week and Months of the Year Parents everywhere are looking for innovate ways to teach their children early skills and Reagent Press author Robert Stanek has written a children's book that can help called "Catching a Cup of Sunshine." Available for the first time in an HD edition for iBooks and available in the Apple iTunes store, "Catching a Cup of Sunshine" was created and designed especially for iBooks. - January 22, 2014 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press

Introducing the New Book "Shell's Journey" by Amye Webster. For Children of All Ages. First time author, and lifelong horse expert, Amye Webster has published and released "Shell's Journey," a wonderfully written novel for young adults and children of all ages. Published by Zebra Ginkgo Group, St. Louis, MO. - January 15, 2014 - Zebra Ginkgo Group

Math Superstars Big Book of Addition by Reagent Press Author Robert Stanek is an Innovate Book That Can Help Children Learn Essential Skills Early learning skills are essential for success and Reagent Press author Robert Stanek has written an innovative book that can help children learn essential math skills that will prepare them for kindergarten and first grade. It’s called Math Superstars Big Book of Addition, available for the first time in a HD edition for iBooks and available in the Apple iTunes store. - January 09, 2014 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press

Preparing Children for School Means Teaching Basic Skills and It's Something Racing Super Buster Shapes Can Help with "Racing Super Buster Shapes (And You Can Too)" is an illustrated picture book for children ages 2 to 5 written by Reagent Press author Robert Stanek and designed to help teach the essential skills children need for preschool and kindergarten. - January 02, 2014 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press