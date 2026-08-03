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Within Reputation Management
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
Extreme Overflow Publishing Announces the Release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Strategic Financial Planning Resource for Entrepreneurs"
Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates. - July 18, 2026 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Trust Plan to Showcase Expertise in Online Reputation Management at ICMAMS 2026 in Dubai
Trust Plan, an online reputation management agency, will participate in the International Conference on Management and Marketing Sciences (ICMAMS) 2026, taking place on 12 February 2026 in Dubai. At the event, the company will share expert insights and practical strategies on managing digital reputation, building brand trust, and protecting businesses from reputational risks in a digital-first environment. - February 08, 2026 - Trust Plan
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families. - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges. - December 09, 2025 - Cleanne Johnson
Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing
Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination. - September 15, 2025 - Powervue Marketing
Hustle Leaders Launches Hustle Academy: A 30-Day Reset for Professionals Seeking Clarity, Energy, and Purpose
A new online program helps leaders and entrepreneurs move from constant motion to intentional momentum. - August 13, 2025 - Hustle Leaders
Drexel Morgan Advisors Drives AI Fintech Innovation with Record Capital Raises in 2025
Drexel Morgan Advisors, a premier capital raising advisory firm, is spearheading the fintech industry’s AI revolution by facilitating significant capital raises for AI-driven fintech companies in 2025. As the fintech sector stabilizes following years of volatility, artificial intelligence has emerged as a pivotal force, driving innovations in fraud prevention, personalized banking, and real-time payments. Drexel Morgan Advisors leverages its deep expertise and global investor network to connect - August 07, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
Drexel Morgan Advisors Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Three Senior Managing Directors
Drexel Morgan Advisors has announced the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors, significantly expanding the firm's sector expertise and institutional relationships. The strategic hires bring combined experience of over 65 years in investment banking, private equity, and corporate development, positioning Drexel Morgan for accelerated growth across key industry verticals. - August 04, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
Podium Australia Launches Powerful Online Review Management Solution for Local Businesses
Podium Australia has launched a new Online Review Management solution to help local businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer reviews more efficiently. The platform supports real-time review tracking, SMS-based requests, and centralized response management — making it easier for businesses to enhance their online reputation and visibility. Tailored for the Australian market, the solution is ideal for service-based industries like healthcare, retail, and automotive. - July 26, 2025 - Podium Australia
Hustle Leaders Introduces Hustle Academy: A 30-Day Framework Helping Professionals Reclaim Focus, Energy, and Clarity
New online program emphasizes sustainable performance, alignment, and purpose in today’s demanding world. - June 05, 2025 - Hustle Leaders
GW Health PR and HealthQuant Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnership connects analytics and real-world context to build impactful, compliant healthcare communications. - May 06, 2025 - GW Health Agency
All Florida Permits Unveils Comprehensive Permit Expediting Solutions for Florida's Rapidly Growing Construction Industry
AllFloridaPermits.com, Florida’s fastest-growing, trusted permit expediting expert, is proud to announce the official launch of its full suite of time saving services designed to simplify and accelerate the permitting process for construction and renovation projects statewide. All Florida... - March 17, 2025 - All Florida Permits
Consult F.G.C. Rebrands as Forgelight Marketing Group, Ushering in a New Era of Strategic Advertising Management
Consult F.G.C., a leading advertising and marketing firm, proudly announces its official rebrand to Forgelight Marketing Group. This transformation reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions for businesses looking to stand out in competitive markets. - March 15, 2025 - Forgelight Marketing Group
Bestselling Author and Visionary Storyteller Adrea Peters Partners with Mel Bates at Meliority House
Meliority House, an emerging force in talent management and literary representation, proudly welcomes distinguished bestselling author, mentor, and thought leader Adrea Peters to its roster of talent. A masterful storyteller, Adrea Peters is known for weaving narratives that explore love, logic,... - March 14, 2025 - Meliority House
"Morpheus: Past, Present & Future" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Immerses Readers in a Gripping Sci-Fi Adventure in His New Book
Step into a world of cosmic intrigue and divine conflict in Morpheus, the highly anticipated new book by Gaetano Piccadaci. This immersive tale fuses mythology, spirituality, and science fiction into an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and universal destiny. - March 10, 2025 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
"Rise & Grind" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Greg C. Mann Serves as a Beacon of Hope and a Catalyst for Action, Urging Readers to Confront Obstacles
"Rise & Grind" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Greg C. Mann presents a compelling and heartfelt story that resonates with those who have encountered life's toughest challenges. "Rise & Grind" serves as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for action, urging readers to confront obstacles with determination and perseverance. - March 10, 2025 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
International SEO Consultant: GasOn Marketing's New Website for Search Everywhere Optimization
Catherine Gason, an expert in SEO and International Digital Marketing and founder of GasOn Marketing, has launched International SEO Consultant, a new website designed to help businesses enhance their global visibility and optimize their digital presence across multiple markets. - March 01, 2025 - GasOn Marketing
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
PowerVue Marketing’s Strategic Campaigns Lead to the Sale of Madison RV & Golf Resort
Orlando Marketing Agency deploys expert strategy to position luxury Florida RV resort, leading to a successful sale. - December 13, 2024 - Powervue Marketing
Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group Creates Bespoke Campaign for Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil
Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group organised top tier national and luxury journalists on prestigious travel PR trips for private estates client Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil. - December 13, 2024 - JPR Media Group Ltd
GW Health PR Launches to Transform Health and Pharmaceutical Communications with a Focus on the Black Community
Establishing a New Era in Healthcare Communications to Bridge Cultural Gaps and Build Trust - October 30, 2024 - GW Health Agency
OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions
OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide. - October 03, 2024 - OvationMR
Nemi Insights Expands Media Monitoring Capabilities
Nemi Insights, a leading media monitoring and measurement company, today announced the launch of new features on its media monitoring platform to provide PR professionals and brands with deeper insights into their media coverage and presence. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company and one of the... - September 10, 2024 - Nemi Business Insights
You Don't Know Our Story,” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Couple Roderick and Carla Dennis Offers a Beacon of Healing and Hope for Couples in New Book
Go on a journey of resilience and renewal with "You Don’t Know Our Story," the transformative new book by Roderick and Carla Dennis. This compelling story provides a heartfelt exploration of healing and hope for married couples who have experienced infidelity. - July 17, 2024 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club Ends the Year Strong as Distinguished
Oracle Atlanta Celebrates Milestone Achievements and Leadership Transition - July 04, 2024 - Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters
Geeks For Growth Launches Cutting-Edge White Label Design and SEO Solutions for Dental and Legal Professionals
Geeks For Growth, a strategic digital brand, announces the launch of cutting-edge white-label design and SEO solutions, uniquely tailored for dental and legal professionals. These innovative services aim to revolutionize the online presence of dentists and attorneys, offering bespoke, high-impact digital marketing strategies. By leveraging the latest SEO techniques and state-of-the-art design, Geeks For Growth is set to transform the way law firms and dental practices maintain clients. - May 18, 2024 - Geeks For Growth
Pendulum Intelligence Wins SIA 2024 Best in Threat / Risk Management Software Applications Award
Security Industry Association announces Pendulum as a winner of the 2024 SIA New Products and Solutions Awards at ISC West. - May 15, 2024 - Pendulum
“Morpheus: Child of Time and Space” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Takes Sci-fi Lovers On An Unforgettable Galactic Journey in New Book
Inspired by a world plagued by human neglect and environmental degradation, Gaetano Piccadaci creates a spellbinding tale that seamlessly blends mythology, human existence, and the enduring power of love. In this captivating sci-fi fantasy fiction, Piccadaci introduces readers to Morpheus, an... - April 29, 2024 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
“Dark Justice" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Tells a Gripping Story of Corruption and Redemption in New Book
The underbelly of small-town politics while confronting the incompetence of the town's superintendent changes Gaetano Piccadaci’s view of justice forever. Set against the backdrop of the Department of Public Works, Piccaaci paints a vivid picture of deceit, corruption, and the relentless... - April 29, 2024 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
OakBloom Marketing Welcomes Marcia Otto as Fractional Product Leader
OakBloom Marketing, a Bay Area strategic marketing agency that provides fractional solutions for business-to-business (b2b) tech companies and startups, announced the appointment of Marcia Otto as fractional product leader. With over two decades of experience in enterprise SaaS software, Marcia brings a wealth of expertise in product leadership and strategy to extend OakBloom's ability to deliver exceptional results for clients. - April 18, 2024 - OakBloom Marketing
Fire Recruiting Announces A New Book "The Fire Department Recruiting Handbook" That Proposes to Revolutionize Recruitment Strategies
Fire Recruiting is announcing the release of a new book by Christopher Smith. Christopher is a 20-year member of the fire service and a consultant for Fire Recruiting. With fire departments across the nation facing staffing shortages, this handbook will guide you in the steps to maximize your recruiting and introduce the fire service to the next generation. - March 24, 2024 - Fire Recruiting
The Camille Company Partners with PosterMyWall to Launch Comprehensive Content Collaboration
The Camille Company is excited to announce a powerhouse content collaboration between their Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Camille Jamerson and PosterMyWall, a global provider of small business design and marketing tools. - March 19, 2024 - The Camille Company
Fire Recruiting Unveils Revolutionary AI-Based Recruitment Solution for Fire Departments Nationwide
Fire Recruiting announces a new program that leverages AI to revolutionize fire department recruitment, ensuring departments find diverse candidates efficiently and effectively. This new platform empowers public safety to hire exactly who and how many new candidates they need. - March 18, 2024 - Fire Recruiting
Mike Gross of Outplay Marketing Honored as Land O Lakes’ 2024 Local Business Person of the Year
Because of the support received from the business community, Mike Gross with Outplay Marketing has been named Land O Lakes' 2024 Local Business Person of the Year” by Alignable. - March 06, 2024 - Outplay Marketing
Recover Reputation Introduces Groundbreaking AI Reputation Management Service
Recover Reputation, a leader in online and reputation management, is transforming how professionals and brands are perceived in AI environments with its innovative AI Reputation Management service. As AI platforms increasingly influence public perception, Recover Reputation offers an essential service for those aiming to ensure their digital presence is accurately and positively portrayed. - February 23, 2024 - Recover Reputation
“Think Like an NP" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Dr. Patrice Little Teaches Students Everything They Need to Know Before Applying to NP School in New Book
As an accomplished Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Patrice Little has learned that true success in NP school begins with smart planning in the application process and releases a new book to help other NP students. - February 21, 2024 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
Flag Digital Announces Integration of Their Flagship Solution, The Flag Blockchain, with thirdweb
The Flag Blockchain now enables smooth and instant Web3 onboarding with wallets, fiat payments, and scalable infrastructure with it's recent integration with thirdweb. - February 05, 2024 - Flag Digital
Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Fueling Champions: On the Road to Toastmasters International 2024
A Professional Community Committed to Building Leadership & Communication Skills - January 30, 2024 - Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters
OvationMR Acquires Innovative Data Collection & Text Analytics Platform Qualibee.ai
Global market insights agency OvationMR has entered into an agreement to acquire AI qualitative platform Qualibee.ai, a leader in AI-driven qualitative research. This partnership will combine OvationMR’s deep experience in full-service market research with Qualibee.ai’s proprietary technology. Both companies see an opportunity in the marketplace for growth and the rapid deployment of qualitative insights through innovative tools that leverage AI and machine learning in smart ways. - January 19, 2024 - OvationMR
Flag Digital Launches Brand Thrive 247, a Platform for Brand Engagement and Loyalty
Flag Digital launches Brand Thrive 247, a Web3 platform that rewards brand engagement with cryptocurrency and NFTs. Users can earn Flag Coins by interacting with their favorite brands and redeem them for exclusive rewards. Brands can increase their loyalty and reach by creating their own NFTs and offering them to their fans. Brand Thrive 247 is gamified and immersive experience for brand, fans and followers. - January 17, 2024 - Flag Digital
SporesMD Engages Flag Digital and Joins the Brand Thrive 247 Platform and Integrates Web3 Technology
SporesMD, a leading provider of high-quality spores and amanita gummies, chocolates and tinctures, announced today that it has engaged Flag Digital, the #1 Web3 technology agency, to be a premier company to join the Brand Thrive 247 platform and integrate Web3 technology into its online... - January 15, 2024 - Flag Digital
The Studio in Hilton Head: an Artistic Dining Experience Featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal
The Studio, a unique restaurant and art gallery in Hilton Head, has been featured in the latest issue of Star Media Journal, a Flag Digital online magazine that covers the latest trends in lifestyle, culture, and entertainment. The article, titled, "The Studio: An Artistic Dining Experience... - January 13, 2024 - Flag Digital
Hilton Head Wing Fest Featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal
The Hilton Head Wingfest, one of the most anticipated Hilton Head Island events of the year, has been featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal, a popular online magazine that covers lifestyle, entertainment, and music. The article, titled, “How to Enjoy the 2024 Hilton Head Wing... - January 12, 2024 - Flag Digital