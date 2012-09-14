PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Motorola Solutions U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award. This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of Homeland Security Tactical Communications Equipment and Services Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Mexican Communications Service Provider selects ECT’s Telephony Application Server ECT will replace a legacy bare-metal platform which has end of service, migrate existing IVR services and provide the ECT Workspace, a state-of-the-art workstream collaboration service. With this second direct-sales contract in Mexico, ECT further expands its presence in the CALA region. - July 11, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Company Helps Reunite Refugee Siblings After 20+ Year Separation Valor Global assists employee in reunion with sister previously presumed deceased. - June 22, 2019 - Valor Global

ECT Wins EUR 5 Million Contract for the Provision of Unified Communications and Virtual PBX Solutions to Leading European Mobile Operator The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

ECT Televoting Technology Present at Eurovision 2019 Once again, the reliable and stable effECTive® Televoting technology delivers on its promise of uncompromised performance, regardless of the number of simultaneous calls and messages received during the world’s largest televoting event. - May 30, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Edda Margeson Earns Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Cynergy Professional Systems (Cynergy) is proud to announce that Edda Margeson, Director of Business Development, recently added Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to her credentials. The PMP certification is well known as the leading industry-recognized certification for project managers. When... - May 22, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Valor Global CEO Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year Phoenix-based Entrepreneur Celebrated for Innovation and Growth in Information Technology. - May 20, 2019 - Valor Global

Robust 2018 Provides Impetus for ECT Corporate Expansion in 2019 ECT increased both its revenue and profit (EBT) significantly in 2018. The company also closed the year with an exceptionally high level of liquidity and full order books for 2019: Currently, ECT already has a service contract and sales order backlog in excess of 11 million Euro. - May 06, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Leap Communications is Proud to Announce Certification on the Wildix Platform Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications

Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Alertus Technologies’ Amanda Sassano to Present at TEC 2019 Helping Reach Every Job Function, Alertus Technologies' Amanda Sassano Scheduled to Deliver Session on Automating Your Active Shooter Response with Mass Notification. - February 06, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Cynergy Professional Systems Sponsorship Helps Provide a Dominican Family a New Home A group of ten IT professionals from the Washington, DC area traveled to a rural community in the San Juan de La Maguana District of the Dominican Republic for a week-long service experience to help build a house for a family in the village of La Guama. Bridges to Community’s Dominican staff worked... - February 06, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM 100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of the Interior Field Communications IDIQ Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communications systems and information technology solutions, has recently been awarded the U.S. Department of Interior’s Field Communications Multiple-Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under Functional... - December 29, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Lake will oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of the company as well... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Earns AS9100D Certification Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, recently earned its AS9100 Revision D accreditation. This specific version of the ISO 9001 standard was established to improve quality and delivery for companies serving... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

CloudSmartz Partners with NoviFlow to Deliver Data Center Automation Data Center ConneX™ Solution is a bundled product including NoviFlow Network Switches, an Open Source SDN Controller, and CloudSmartz’ On-Demand Software Portal and Integration. - October 30, 2018 - CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Communications Service Provider Business Operations Leading Analyst Firm Publishes Research Designed to Highlight Interesting, New, and Innovative Vendors, Products, and Services in the Communications Service Provider Business Operations Market. - October 27, 2018 - CloudSmartz

Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Phoenix Tower International Closes on Acquisition of 1,039 Wireless Communication Tower Sites in the Dominican Republic Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") has closed on it’s agreement with Altice Dominicana, a subsidiary of Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe"), to purchase 100% of the tower company, Teletorres del Caribe, with a portfolio comprising of 1,039 wireless communication tower sites for $170M. - October 04, 2018 - Phoenix Tower International

SmartLabs Helps Beltelecom to Expand Service Delivery to STBs Beltelecom has been using a SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to offer the OTT, multiscreen service, ZALA, to its subscribers for more than three years. The company is delighted to announce that they have chosen to expand the service to STBs and will take delivery of a significant volume of wireless-enabled OTT STBs, the SML-5050W, developed by SmartLabs. - June 21, 2018 - SmartLabs

Ernest Melgoza Named Partner and CTO of Intelli-Flex, Inc. Intelli-Flex, Inc. announced Ernest Melgoza as an Intelli-Flex Partner and has taken on the new title of CTO. In this role, Ernest will lead the strategy and execution of Intelli-Flex's technical vision. "With Ernest Melgoza, we are elevating a recognized leader and proven visionary in global cloud... - June 05, 2018 - Intelli-Flex

Alertus Features Expanded Outdoor Notification Solutions at ISC West 2018 Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification systems, will feature its new fully supervised and integrated High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) solution for outdoor notification at ISC West 2018, Booth #13141. Many organizations are confronted with fragmented communications and life safety... - April 11, 2018 - Alertus Technologies

Jive Communications and Zoho Announce a New Partnership to Improve Customer Relations The partnership will help track sales activities and increase customer engagement. - March 06, 2018 - Jive Communications, Inc.

ECT Appoints Ugur Mutlu Director of Product Innovation Department By further expanding the new Product Innovation Department under the direction of Ugur Mutlu, ECT is putting the creation of ground-breaking innovations at the core of its development activities and further expanding its R&D cooperation with leading communications service providers worldwide. - February 01, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms

Dr. Hans Huber, CTO of ECT, to Speak at the Services Innovation World in London on ECT’s JavaScript Service Creation Environment The Services Innovation World, a KNect365 / Informa event dedicated to helping carriers identify and leverage service innovation, will take place September 27th - 28th at the Millennium Gloucester in London. European Computer Telecoms (ECT) is also sponsoring the VIP Dinner and Debate. - January 30, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms

Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free peering... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange

Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

SmartLabs Announces Free Trial for SmartMEDIA, Its Video Content Delivery Solution SmartLabs has expanded its free solution trial for operators to include SmartMEDIA. A year ago SmartLabs launched a trial of the latest version of their interactive TV platform SmartTUBE5. More than a hundred companies took part in the trial program, helping to successfully introduce SmartTUBE5 to the... - December 07, 2017 - SmartLabs

QualTek Announces Acquisition of Velocitel Combination adds scale and diversification while enhancing service offering to customers - December 05, 2017 - QualTek USA, LLC

Alertus Technologies to Showcase Innovative Unified Emergency Mass Notification Solutions at ISC East 2017 in NYC Alertus Technologies, the leading provider of emergency mass notification solutions, today announced the company will exhibit at ISC East 2017. Alertus will be located at Booth #461. “We’re excited to exhibit at ISC East to showcase the innovative Alertus Emergency Mass Notification System,”... - November 14, 2017 - Alertus Technologies

2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology 2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz

SmartLabs to Supply UHD STBs to the USA SmartLabs will deliver to Innovative Systems the state-of-the-art SML-5112W STBs with RDK support. The two companies have worked closely together to develop a device to address the evolving needs of the US service provider market. The first contract involves the supply of Innovative Systems branded... - October 27, 2017 - SmartLabs

Cypriot Operator PrimeTel Get a Major Platform Upgrade and Android STBs from SmartLabs SmartLabs is delighted to announce a contract with PrimeTel for the upgrade of their existing interactive TV solution to SmartLabs’ SmartTUBE5 Multiscreen Solution and the delivery of SmartLabs latest UHD Android STB. PrimeTel will introduce applications for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets... - September 17, 2017 - SmartLabs

SmartLabs Has Updated the IPTV Platform for Latvian Operator Baltcom SmartLabs announces successful upgrade of Baltcom’s IPTV platform (Latvia). Baltcom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Baltic region, providing broadband, telephony and digital interactive TV services. - September 15, 2017 - SmartLabs

Jive Communications Creates Charitable Fund for Nonprofits Jive Communications, Inc. announced today the launch of the Jive Foundation. The express purpose of the Jive Foundation is to provide support through financial contributions to nonprofit organizations. Jive employees can refer 501(c)(3) charities to the Foundation, and a decision-making committee reviews... - September 14, 2017 - Jive Communications, Inc.