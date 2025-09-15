Recent Headlines
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
VPSAxis Unveils New Service: Single Sign-On and MFA for All Current and New Customers
VPSAxis has launched VPSAccess Accounts, a new platform designed to streamline account management across all VPSAccess products. This feature integrates login, authentication, and sign-up into a single system with Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as standard, reducing the need for multiple passwords. Upcoming enhancements will include third-party login options from Google, Apple, and Microsoft, and support for security keys and biometrics. VPSAccess Accounts uses OAuth. - September 16, 2024 - VPSAxis
Comcast Activates $7.5 Million Fiber Internet Network in Miami-Dade’s 33143 & 33155
Tech leader’s investment brings new high-speed connectivity options to South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami. - July 30, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Introduces New Spanish Language Live TV and Streaming Option with NOW Latino
Xfinity Internet Customers Can Add NOW TV Latino and Enjoy Thousands of Hours of Movies, Shows, Live Sports, and News in Spanish and English, including Peacock Premium - July 04, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Launches NOW in FL – a New Low-Cost Brand and Product Portfolio that Redefines Internet, Mobile and TV Services
NOW’s Low-Cost Internet and Mobile Make Getting Online Easy for Floridians. Backed by the Xfinity Network, NOW Products Feature All-In Pricing, No Contracts or Credit Checks - April 19, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast RISE Set to Award a Total of $500,000 to Small Businesses in Greater Jacksonville
100 small businesses will receive a $5,000 monetary grant, marketing and technology resources, and more. - April 12, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Releases New Unlimited Xfinity Mobile Plans Pricing and Perks
Comcast announces Xfinity Mobile's new plans, which are available starting this week. The Unlimited and Unlimited Plus mobile plans now start at $40 and $50 per line, respectively, and offer more savings than ever over the big three cell-phone network providers in the United States. “As... - April 03, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Completes $46M in Technology Infrastructure Projects Across Florida’s First Coast
Company’s investments will drive economic growth in the Jacksonville market including Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. - March 14, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Announces Completion of $22 Million in Technology Infrastructure Projects in Sarasota County and Celebrates Xfinity Store Grand Opening
Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $22 million group of projects designed to bring its Xfinity 10G Network and advanced telecommunications services to industrial parks, retail sites and large residential developments across Sarasota County. The company marked the completion of the projects on Saturday, January 20, at the grand opening of its new Sarasota Xfinity Store at 6511 S. Tamiami Tr. - January 26, 2024 - Comcast Florida
SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption
Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. - December 21, 2023 - SAF Tehnika
Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide
Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Infozech is Now ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000 Certified
Infozech, a leading software company providing solutions focusing on operational efficiency, cost optimization, and revenue management for Telecommunications and Tower companies, has achieved three prestigious certifications: ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000. The certifications were awarded by MQAS, an... - May 20, 2023 - Infozech
Award-Winning Fiber Internet from Empire Access is Coming to Scranton
Named the Fastest Internet in the U.S. by PC Mag in 2021. - November 24, 2022 - Empire Access
WPS Completes Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
The latest audio renovations by WPS at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium are part of a $4.1 million capital renewal investment into the 99 year-old football stadium. - September 10, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
WPS Begins Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
WPS has begun decommissioning and demolishing the existing audio system at the famous Spartan Stadium, where a new, state-of-the-art audio system will be installed in time for Michigan State's first home game in September. - July 24, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Pennsylvania-based telecommunications company achieves certification for diversity. - July 19, 2022 - Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc.
Xima Software Welcomes Steve Haddock, New Chief Revenue Officer
Global SaaS Contact Center Systems Company Welcomes Steve Haddock as Chief Revenue Officer. - June 02, 2022 - Xima Software
LD Parker Joins WPS | Washington Professional Systems as Project Executive
WPS | Washington Professional Systems, a nationally-recognized commercial audiovisual technology integrator, is pleased to announce the hiring of AV veteran, LD Parker, as Project Executive. "LD has built a reputation for managing some of the largest projects in the industry. We couldn't be... - May 12, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
Sphaera, Inc. Showcases Its Lifecycle Tech Infrastructure Expertise, Experience, and Cost Model at the i-SIGMA Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL
The technology infrastructure services market, fueled by rapid 5G & rural broadband deployments and hybrid cloud environments, is expected to show strong growth rates over the next 5 years. - April 09, 2022 - Sphaera, Inc.
ZeroOutages Announces Enterprise SASE Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector
ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced a tailored version of its SASE solutions for the manufacturing sector. ZeroOutages launched these services with R&D Altanova/Advantest, a leading supplier of semi-conductor test equipment. - February 01, 2022 - ZeroOutages
Multilink Introduces the New Optima U, a Hybrid Fiber Enclosure
Multilink, Inc. announces their newest product to hit the market, the new hybrid fiber enclosure – Optima U. - November 15, 2021 - Multilink, Inc.
Mark Abolafia Joins Intraway to Lead Channels Program in North America
Abolafia comes to Intraway as part of an aggressive growth strategy focused on its business development and partners strategy in North America. - October 21, 2021 - Intraway
Continued Success Despite Global Pandemic: ECT, Munich Tech Group Maintains Both Top and Bottom-Line Growth in 2020
The ECT Group reports annual revenue growth of 6.2% to 17.254 M EUR, while earnings after tax grew 33.6% to 0.288 M EUR. Retained profits increased to 6.415 M EUR. - October 08, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
ECT Launches Brand Refresh Focusing on Telecoms Low Code
The tech company kicks off biggest transformation in over 20 years, positioning ECT as the low-code enabler of better business outcomes for communications service providers (CSPs) and their customers. The new brand, exemplified by ECT’s comprehensive web portal, focuses on how services based on telecoms low code improve subscriber acquisition and retention, impact top and bottom lines, and thus contribute to CSP shareholder value. - October 06, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
BT Purchases Full Ownership of BT One Phone Based on Independent Evaluations of Over 320m GBP
The Joint Venture between BT and OnePhone Holding AB leverages ECT applications to offer converged fixed-mobile virtual PBX services to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. In just seven years of operation, BT One Phone rapidly acquired subscribers, attaining both profitability and substantial revenue growth. - September 30, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Underserved Populations in the Broadband Deserts Within the Rural South Black Belt to “Get Wired” with Omnipoint Technology
Getwiredalabama, which is a public-private partnership between the South Central Alabama Broadband Cooperative District (SCABCD) and Omnipoint Technology Partners will provide next generation broadband to the 17 counties of the historic black belt. The black belt communities include Civil Rights... - August 12, 2021 - Omnipoint Technology
Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions
Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going... - July 09, 2021 - Montana Phone
Converged Technology Professionals Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Unified Customer Engagements
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, creates a formal partnership with CCaaS leader TalkDesk to serve mid-market and enterprise clients with advanced contact center solutions. - June 08, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Converged Technology Professionals is Named a RingCentral Premier Partner
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is named a RingCentral Premier Partner after an excellent year of global sales with enterprise clients in the financial, manufacturing, legal, government and education industries. - February 17, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Intraway Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide
Intraway Corporation, a leading OSS provider in the Americas, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Operations Support Systems Solutions" report. - February 11, 2021 - Intraway
Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division
Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading-edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Floyd Duffy as National Sales Manager, U.S. Federal Division. In this role, Mr. Duffy will focus on face-to-face interactions with... - February 10, 2021 - Cynergy Professional Systems
TRECIG’S CIO to Speak at ISACA Asia CACS 2020 Virtual Conference
TRECIG LLC is proud to announce their Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will present his security paper, “Beyond the CIA Triad,” at the 2020 ISACA Asia CACS Virtual Conference December 10-12. His presentation will correlate how the nine security principles... - December 12, 2020 - TRECIG
Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming Virtual Seminar to Help Organizations Navigate the New COVID-19 Landscape
Date Change - Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce its third virtual seminar, Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020. This complimentary seminar will focus on helping organizations... - November 23, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
TRECIG’S CEO to Receive 2020 HIRE Vets Award
TRECIG CEO Roy Rucker to receive the 2020 Gold Medal HIRE Vets Award. - October 12, 2020 - TRECIG
Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List
Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 204 percent revenue growth over the past three... - September 04, 2020 - Cynergy Professional Systems
VoIP Quotes Announces New Feature Set for VoIP Lead Generation Platform
VoIP Quotes has introduced an exclusive and branded lead generation package geared to help VoIP providers grow. - August 19, 2020 - VoIP Quotes
TRECIG Executive, Jim West, Named Among the 2020 American Cyber Awards Finalists
TRECIG is pleased to announce that their Chief Information Officer and Cyber Security Expert, Jim West, has been selected as a finalist in the Personality of the Year award for the 2020 American Cyber Awards. The American Cyber Awards were established to shine a spotlight on the most innovative and... - August 16, 2020 - TRECIG
TRECIG’S CIO & Cybersecurity Expert Jim West Shortlisted for 2020 Cyber Security Award
TRECIG CIO Jim West has been shortlisted for the Personality of the Year award by the Cyber Security Awards 2020. The winner will be announced on September 11th, 2020 in London, UK. TRECIG LLC is proud to announce their Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, has been... - August 10, 2020 - TRECIG
Intraway Named Finalist in 3 Pipeline Innovation Awards
Intraway is recognized for innovation in Cloud Technology and Operational Support Systems, as well as Most Innovative Technology Provider. - July 22, 2020 - Intraway
Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming "How to" Webinar Series to Help Organizations Improve Mass Notification During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its first “How-to” Webinar Series focused on helping organizations better navigate the various operational changes brought on by the coronavirus... - May 21, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
Veli Murat Celik, Telco Veteran, Appointed as CEO at Defne
Celik Joins Defne to Drive Innovative Product Portfolio and Growth - March 14, 2020 - Defne Telekomünikasyon A.S.
Ethernity Networks and TietoEVRY Boost 5G Performance with UPF/VPP Acceleration
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualised networking appliances, and TietoEVRY, a leading digital services and software company, announced today that they are jointly offering an open source concept based on... - February 15, 2020 - Ethernity Networks
Alertus Technologies Partners with Vanderbilt University for Emergency Preparedness Seminar
Alertus Technologies, a market leader in unified mass notification, is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with Vanderbilt University for an in-person seminar focused on simplifying and improving mass notification. The seminar will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, February... - February 12, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
TRECIG CIO to Speak at Texas Technology Summit 2020
TRECIG LLC is proud to announce their Chief Information Officer and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will be presenting on the main stage at the Texas Technology Summit in Houston, TX. The event is the 11th annual show and has been the top leading IT & Security conference in Houston. With over a... - January 27, 2020 - TRECIG
ECT Defies Market Trends, Making 2019 a Landmark Year
In the current telecoms climate where communications service providers (CSPs) are reportedly avoiding investments in value-added services (VAS), vendors specifically specialized in this area have all but disappeared. However, in 2019, ECT witnessed an upsurge in demand, realizing record order intake and extremely high growth. - January 25, 2020 - European Computer Telecoms AG
ECT to Present Its Unique Approach to Telecom Services at MWC 2020
ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG), Europe’s leading communications software company for the realization of value-added services in next-generation networks, will be present at MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest mobile event in the world. ECT enables core services, like SMSC, voicemail,... - January 19, 2020 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Alertus Technologies Collaborates with the National School Boards Association to Provide an Emergency Preparedness Grant for School Districts Nationwide
Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a collaboration with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to provide an annual emergency preparedness grant valuing up to $75,000 to one qualified member of the NSBA. “Working with NSBA provides... - January 16, 2020 - Alertus Technologies
Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals