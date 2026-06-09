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Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026. - June 09, 2026 - Global Lens Awards
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range... - March 27, 2025 - The Denny Manufacturing Company
Markus Photography LLC Expands Services to Scottsdale, AZ, and Surrounding West Valley Cities. Professional Real Estate Photography Now Available with 3D Virtual Tour.
Markus Photography LLC announces its expansion into the real estate market in Scottsdale, AZ, and nearby cities, offering high-quality real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, and easy online booking. Certified by ARMLS, they bring exceptional quality, fast turnaround, and a customized approach to help real estate professionals showcase their properties. - February 19, 2025 - Markus Photography LLC
HummingBird Aerial Solutions: a New Business Ready to Elevate Its Clients
HummingBird Aerial Solutions is an aerial photography company that aims to elevate its clients' presence via aerial photography and videography. Willing to travel anywhere around the world to capture the right moment for the right client. - February 12, 2025 - HummingBird Aerial Solutions
DeMayne Earvin Opens Premium Headshot Studio in Downtown Cleveland
DeMayne Earvin, a premier headshot and branding photographer, announces the grand opening of his new studio in the renowned 5th Street Arcades in Downtown Cleveland. From his origins in Youngstown, Ohio, to his recent relocation to downtown Cleveland, DeMayne Earvin has set the professional... - February 07, 2025 - DeMayne Earvin Headshots
Robert's Drone Zone: Saving Time & Money with Drone-Based Construction Monitoring
Robert's Drone Zone Introduces Construction Progress Monitoring. Robert's Drone Zone launches a new service utilizing drones to track construction progress. Regular drone flights provide valuable insights, including early issue detection, cost savings, and improved safety. This service offers enhanced project visibility and streamlines communication between stakeholders. Contact Robert's Drone Zone for more information. - January 19, 2025 - Robert's Drone Zone, LLC
West Coast Aerial Photography Inc.’s Mark Holtzman Featured on "Just a Good Conversation" Podcast
West Coast Aerial Photography's Mark Holtzman sits down with Matt Brown on Just a Good Conversation, providing a glimpse into the intricate balance of art and technical expertise behind Mark Holtzman's aerial photography. - December 23, 2024 - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Richard S. Chow Debuts New Works in "Present Tense" Solo Exhibit at Gallery 825
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision. - October 21, 2024 - 3C Gallery
Panovolo 1.7.0 Released with the Fill Sky Feature
PanoVolo, a leader in drone panorama image stitching software, has announced the release of version 1.7.0, available for both Windows and macOS users. Fill Sky: The new “Fill Sky” feature automatically fills the hole in the zenith, typically left by most drones in their 360-degree... - August 07, 2024 - Panovolo
Announcing YoloLiv Church Tech Summit Live 2024: Shaping the Future of Digital Worship
YoloLiv, a leading provider of live streaming and video production solutions, is proud to announce the 2024 Church Tech Summit Live, a virtual gathering of church leaders, tech enthusiasts, and ministry professionals from around the world. The event will take place from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST on... - April 17, 2024 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Cutting-Edge Technology for Real-Time Visual Impact in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography in Las Vegas is advancing tradeshow photography with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Their real-time event coverage, featuring advanced cameras, wireless lighting, and efficient editing processes, allows clients to instantly share impactful visuals on social media. The company's commitment to innovation positions them as a top choice for dynamic content in the competitive Las Vegas tradeshows scene. - February 07, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Incorporates Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Fast Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting
Christian Purdie Photography Elevates Corporate Imagery with Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting in Las Vegas - February 05, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Innovative Photography: Las Vegas Corporate Event Photographer Shines with Wireless Strobes in Convention Halls
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas event photography with wireless strobes for professional precision, adaptability, and elevated image quality. In the realm of social media, this innovation enables real-time capture and sharing of significant moments. Renowned for pushing boundaries, Christian Purdie Photography offers an immersive experience at grand corporate events in Las Vegas. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Christian Purdie Photography Corporate Headshots with Innovative Technology and Lighting Techniques in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas corporate headshots with advanced technology for a polished, personalized look. Efficiency and quick turnaround times define their service, and a mobile option adds convenience. With over 25 years of experience, they set a new standard for captivating, individualized success portraits. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
YoloLiv Introduces YoloBox Ultra: Elevating Live Streaming to New Heights
YoloLiv, a leader in innovative live streaming solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest and most advanced product, the YoloBox Ultra. The YoloBox Ultra is engineered to redefine the benchmarks of live broadcasting, delivering a live streaming experience that is unparalleled in... - November 12, 2023 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
North American Debut Screening at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre of the Muralists' Beautiful Pain
Enduring Chicanx artists who artistically fight to help resist gentrification and the status quo. Accepted to numerous film festivals and receiving awards around the globe, the Muralists' Beautiful Pain documentary will be a featured event at the newly renovated Presidio Theatre on Friday, August 11, 2023. - June 20, 2023 - RMFL
Hive Media Launches Cutting-Edge Website to Enhance Real Estate Media Services
Hive Media unveils its new website, revolutionizing real estate media services. Featuring captivating visuals and innovative solutions, the user-friendly site showcases photography, videography, virtual tours, and digital marketing expertise. Serving San Diego, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, Hive Media empowers real estate professionals to elevate their marketing strategies and stand out in a competitive market. - May 10, 2023 - Hive Media
Claire Thom Photography Launches Business Branding
Claire Thom Photography launches service for entrepreneurs to help them be seen online. - February 28, 2023 - Claire Thom Photography
Celebrity Photographer Michael Lee Jr. of IcedUp Photography Celebrates 10+ Years in Business
Celebrity photographer Michael Lee Jr. Owner of IcedUp photography celebrates 10+ years of business. - February 27, 2023 - IcedUp Photography
Award-Winning National Geographic Photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade Åkerström Launches Photography Experiences in 2023
Geotraveler Media Academy will be offering intimate small-group photo workshops with only 6-8 participants in some of the world's most exciting destinations such as Mongolia and Croatia led by award-winning National Geographic photographer and Hasselblad Heroine Lola Akinmade... - January 14, 2023 - Geotraveler Media
Lens Photo World LLC Has Been Helping Clients Fall in Love with Themselves All Over Again. They Are Offering a Special Headshot Mini-Session Soon.
Lens Photo World LLC's photography business specializes in 2 main areas, corporate headshots and commercial real estate. They focus on photographing the best looking side of each client, coaching the clients facial expressions and posture throughout the fun-filled sessions.They are hosting a Headshot Mini-Session in January to help people get their best face on for this coming year. - December 27, 2022 - Lens Photo World LLC
YoloLiv Launches Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) - The Smarter Streaming Protocol for High-Quality & Reliable Live Streams
YoloLiv released their latest patented technology in their cloud platform YoloCast, Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP). A smarter protocol that sends your stream data to our cloud to fully protect against quality loss like buffering, frame drops, or glitches from network fluctuations. With Ardent... - December 18, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence in Golden, Colorado
Come take part in a mini-mindfulness retreat: embodied portraits for confidence in Golden Colorado where guests will have the chance to experience a range of mindful practices including grounding, yoga asana, breathwork, and meditation. The goal is for a guest to become fully present in your body. - November 11, 2022 - Embodied Art Boudoir
YoloLiv Introduces VertiCam - Vertical PTZ Camera for Vertical Content Creation and Live Streaming
YoloLiv has introduced another new product - VertiCam, a vertical PTZ camera for live streaming to major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat. It’s designated for the new generation of content creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers. - November 07, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
YoloLiv Introduces Instream - All-in-One Multicam Vertical Live Streaming Studio
YoloLiv has introduced yet another new product - Instream, an all-in-one multicam vertical live streaming studio that is designated for the new generation of content creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers. - August 27, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
YoloLiv Announces YoloCast - The New Cloud Platform to Host, Monetize and Broadcast Platforms with Superior Viewing Experience
YoloLiv, a professional live video production system, introduced its new go-to live streaming platform: YoloCast, a cloud-based service that gives people more control than ever to deliver professional live videos and engage the audiences. About YoloCast YoloCast is a reliable solution that offers... - July 25, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Mini - The New Portable Live Video Production System for Encoding, Monitoring, Recording and Multistreaming
YoloLiv has introduced the new YoloBox Mini 4-in-1 streaming system, which includes an encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destination streamer all-in-one. Coming in a footprint that’s as small as an iPhone, the YoloBox Mini offers up to 60fps for video streaming, and is especially designed for sports, gaming and IRL live streaming. - April 20, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
New Platforms Helping Real Estate Photographers Grow Their Business
HPM releases two new platforms to help real estate photographers grow their business. - March 16, 2022 - Haus Photo Media
Pearl Creative Agency Celebrates 13th Anniversary in SWFL
Since opening its doors in 2008, Pearl has worked with hundreds of clients ranging from local businesses to global brands, including iconic names in the boating, marine, and outdoor recreation industry. Now in its 13th year, the agency continues to attract clients who seek to either disrupt these industries or generate buzz around marine and conservation initiatives. The agency specializes in custom marketing solutions and offers a suite of premium creative services. - December 11, 2021 - Pearl Creative Agency
The Quest to Commemorate Unsung Filipino Labor Leader, Larry Itliong, with a U.S. Postal Stamp
In trying to bring greater public awareness to the activist efforts of Larry Itliong and the plight of the Filipino farm workers from the mid-20th century in California's Central Valley, a group of supporters are petitioning the United State Postal service to create a commemorative stamp in his honor. - November 12, 2021 - RMFL
How to Sell a Listing Before It’s Listed. QR Codes Generate Leads at All Stages of a Listing.
BIG PICTURE 360 Digital Marketing Company, specializing in solutions for real estate professionals, has launched an exciting new feature on their website – a QR Code Lead Magnet. A QR code can be added to any marketing materials a real estate agent releases and provides potential buyers with updates regarding the listing, suggestions for similar properties, and more. It can save agents valuable time and generate new leads while providing buyers with all the information they need. - July 08, 2021 - BIG PICTURE 360
YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Pro, Taking Multi-Cam Livestreaming to the Next Level
YoloLiv is excited to announce the release of a new product - YoloBox Pro, an all-in-one live production system. The 8-inch box is an integration of an encoder, switcher, recorder and monitor, and by adhering to their principle "making professional livestreaming simple and... - July 08, 2021 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Sarasota Photo Studio Moves to Downtown Sarasota
Sarasota Photo Studio has moved their studio and headquarters to downtown Sarasota. The new location is in the up and coming limelight district which will provide a more urban setting for photographers Michael & Joslyn Devaney's work. - June 23, 2021 - Sarasota Photo Studio LLC
Musician/Actor Turned Children’s Book Author Launches New Magical Series with 3 Free Audiobooks
Parents seeking ways to inspire children to step into their personal power and find their magic can now get help in the first three free audio-books in a 26-book series of stories-in-verse - February 06, 2021 - Tolen Media
Pearl Creative Agency Celebrates 12th Anniversary
Pearl Creative Agency, an award-winning branding and marketing firm, recently celebrated its 12-year anniversary. Along with specialized marketing services, Pearl's in-house photography, video, and editing capabilities create budget efficiencies that help brands punch well above their weight. The Southwest Florida agency’s reputation for high-quality creative regularly draws attention and accolades, specifically from clients in the marine, outdoor recreation and hospitality industries. - February 04, 2021 - Pearl Creative Agency
SFBay Boudoir Photography Announces Its Studio Grand Opening, Offering Bay Area Boudoir Photography
Boudoir Photography is the fastest growing photography genre in 2020. To address this growing demand for photography services, SF Bay Boudoir has now opened it’s doors with a new portrait studio. Serving the greater Alamo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, and Danville, CA area they are proud to join... - January 02, 2021 - SF Bay Boudoir
West Coast Aerial Photography Completes Aerial Documentation of SoFi Stadium Construction
West Coast Aerial Photography successfully completes aerial photography documenting construction of the newly completed SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. - November 20, 2020 - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a New Twist on Holiday Family Portrait Photography Sessions
Christian and his team aren’t just looking for a photo to put on social media or something that families send out to friends and loved ones. They are creating artwork with families that they will hang on the walls of their homes for generations. - October 26, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Event Photographer Christian Purdie Lights Massive Spaces During Corporate Events
Las Vegas has a wide venue selection. Every Casino has a convention or conference hall, restaurants, large nightclubs and different types of rooms. Christian Purdie is a native and being a corporate event photographer in Las Vegas he understands and has experience in all of the venues. - October 19, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Animal Action Night for Dogs Saving Dogs from Death Row
Animal Action events aim to raise awareness, appreciation and respect for all animals. - October 16, 2020 - AA Xpose Media
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Uses the Sun as a Rim Light
Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie uses the sun as the source of his edge light. This type of backlighting overexposes the edge of his subjects by two stops, but at the same time underexposing the foreground by two stops. - October 15, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Headshot Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Three Light and White Background for Clean Modern Look
Las Vegas headshot photographer Christian Purdie has a great solution for the modern profile photo. Bringing back a simple look from the era when actors and models used to submit their printed headshots to get jobs; a headshot on a solid white background. It’s clean and its the old look that has been made modern again because of so many online platforms from social media, online dating, company directories and resumes. - October 12, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a Fashion Style to Senior Portrait Photography Sessions
You only get one high school graduation and you only get one high school senior portrait. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie adds a fashion style to their senior portrait photography sessions. Families no longer have to settle for the cheap backdrop with the standard smile and pose option for... - October 08, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Creates a High-End Fashion Look to Individual Portrait Sessions
Most of Christian’s clients that hire him and his team for portraits or profiles are not models. They are people that are looking to get quality photographs of themselves taken by a professional. With decades of experience and over one million photographs taken, Christian guides his clients through the entire process from his online booking, location and outfit choices, to posing and relaxing during the session. - October 05, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography