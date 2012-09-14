PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ARTIANA Presents F.N. Souza's Works on Paper Auction from the Collection of Ravi and Uma Jain on 5 to 9 December 2019 - No Buyer's Premium - Online Auction A single-owner sale of affordable works on paper by Francis Newton Souza from the personal collection of Ravi and Uma Jain, showcasing 50 works from 1940s to 1990s. - November 16, 2019 - ARTIANA

SkyHigh.VIP, Dubbed as the “Airbnb of Chambers,” Aims to Bring On-Board 30,000 Chambers to be Listed on Its Platform by 2020 Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

U.S. Largest Utilities Company Renews Contract with ProcurePort for a Third Consecutive Year One of the world’s largest energy delivery system operators will be renewing their contract with ProcurePort, making it their third year of partnership. They will be contracting ProcurePort for their online e-sourcing software. Serving over 3 million customers, with specialization in electrical,... - September 10, 2019 - ProcurePort

Celebrity Auctioneers, Dan and Laura Dotson to Attend Self-Storage Industry Event at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas This Week Celebrity auctioneers, Dan and Laura Dotson of A&E and the History Channel’s Storage Wars, will attend this year's Self Storage Association’s 2019 Fall Conference and Trade Show at the MGM Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, held September 3 – 6, 2019. Spanning nearly a week,... - September 05, 2019 - StorageAuctions.net

Pancho Villa Knife is in Casa Grande, Az at Western Trading Post A custom knife made for Pancho Villa goes up for auction Sept. 7th, 2019. - September 03, 2019 - Western Trading Post

Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

ARTIANA Announces Upcoming Online Auction of Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art - No Buyer's Premium - 13 -17 June 2019 ARTIANA, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, is offering 50 artworks from the Indian subcontinent in their South Asian Art auction on June 13 to June 17. Showcasing a broad and inclusive range of fine works in various media such as oils, acrylics and paper works,... - June 04, 2019 - ARTIANA

Nineteen (19) Real Estate Properties from the Estate of A.N. Johnston III Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (nichollsauction.com) announces a multi-property real estate auction from the Estate of A. N. Johnston III on May 2 and 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company. “The two day 19 auction event will include off-site and on-site auctions of investment... - April 23, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon PTSD War Veteran’s Art Exhibited at International Museums and Galleries A veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Marcus Jansen worked through PTSD with art therapy. His socially critical paintings are now shown in international museums and galleries. New River Fine Art in Ft. Lauderdale, FL opens "Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon," a solo exhibition of Jansen's post-apocalyptic paintings and installations on April 25, 2019. - April 19, 2019 - New River Fine Art

ARTIANA Debuts Modern & Contemporary African Art in Art Beyond Borders Dubai Auction ARTIANA presents the first selection of Modern and Contemporary African art within the upcoming Art Beyond Borders sale from March 28 - 31. This serves as a preview to the auction house’s long-term dedication to showcasing work by African artists. Art Beyond Borders is an auction sale comprising... - March 21, 2019 - ARTIANA

ARTIANA Announces Art Beyond Borders Auction | No Buyer's Premium | 28 - 31 March 2019 Artiana, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, is launching its inaugural international sale - Art Beyond Borders on March 28 - 31, 2019 featuring 40 lots from artists from 15 countries. - March 14, 2019 - ARTIANA

Ofri - Only 2 in 10 Swiss Consumers Use Smart Home Connected Devices Home automation could increase domestic comfort and security. However, in Switzerland, only 57 percent know about home automation and only two out of ten people use a smart home connected device in their household. The most popular smart home devices in use are intelligent lighting and music devices, with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa being the most popular smart home systems. Only 13 percent of Swiss intend to buy a smart home device in the coming months. - March 10, 2019 - Ofri Internet GmbH

SKYHIGH.VIP Has Recently Entered the Asia Pacific Market SKYHIGH.VIP will inject USD$10 million into its expansion plans targeted at the Asia Pacific Market. - February 28, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

SVN AuctionWorks Awarded Sale of Residential Youth Campus in Indiana Upcoming online auction features Former Youth Treatment Residential Campus appraised for 3.6 million with opening bid of $1.75M. SVN AuctionWorks has announced the firm will host an online auction, February 27 - March 1, that will include a former youth treatment center residential campus with 23 buildings... - February 11, 2019 - SVN AuctionWorks

Bidding Set to Close on Spring Meadows Neighborhood Home in Hanover County VA Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding for a 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in the Spring Meadows neighborhood of Hanover County, VA – the online only auction bidding will begin closing on Tuesday, January 29, according to John Nicholls,... - January 27, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Bidding Set to Close on Immaculate Albemarle County Virginia Brick Home Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on an immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath brick home on 7.4+/- acres in Albemarle County, VA – the online only auction bidding will begin closing on Wednesday, January 30, according to John Nicholls, president... - January 27, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Kelly Strauss Named Virginia Auctioneer of the Year Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that the Virginia Auctioneers Association awarded Kelly D. Strauss, CAI of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group its coveted Auctioneer of the Year Award at its recent 2019 Annual Auctioneers Convention held in Richmond, VA. The... - January 19, 2019 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

ARTIANA's Auction Sales Turnover Crosses USD 3.5 Million in 2018 ARTIANA's total auction sales in 2018 crossed the USD 3.5 million mark after the conclusion of the South Asian Art "Classical, Modern and Contemporary" sale on 10 December 2018, which realized USD 1.8 million and achieved sell-through rates of 92% by lot and 102% by value. The first of the... - December 31, 2018 - ARTIANA

ARTIANA announces Online Auction of Classical, Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art - No Buyer's Premium - 6-10 December 2018 ARTIANA, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, will offer works of modern and contemporary artists from the Indian subcontinent, including a suite of Company School paintings in its upcoming December auction. The auction will take place online at www.artiana.com... - November 17, 2018 - ARTIANA

ProcurePort Shines in Prestigious Digital Procurement Industry Report Global digital transformation consultation leader, Capgemini, finds ProcurePort to be an “All Star” digital procurement solution. - October 16, 2018 - ProcurePort

Wavebid Announces Integration with Invaluable Wavebid, makers of auction management software, and Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, announced completion of an integration aimed at streamlining the cataloging and management process. Together, the Wavebid and Invaluable technology teams... - October 04, 2018 - Wavebid

U.S.-Based Wholesale Vehicle Auction Giant, Auto Auction Mall, Establishes Local Presence in Lagos, Nigeria Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall

Rifle of Famed Rifle Designer John Garand to Auction This September. Serial Number 1-Million. Likely the Finest M1 Garand You Have Ever Seen. John Garand designed the M1 Garand, the U.S. service rifle in World War II. General George S. Patton called it "the greatest battle implement ever devised." The rifle, and other antique and collector firearms, will sell on Saturday of the three day sale. The auction takes place on September 7-9, more information can be found on the company website. - August 10, 2018 - Rock Island Auction Company

Estate Diamonds, Morgan Dollars and Art of the Golden West Top Michaan’s August Auction Highlights Following a strong July 7 sale of fine art, jewelry, furniture and much more, the August 11 Gallery Auction promises many more special opportunities for Michaan’s ever-expanding worldwide base of collectors. - August 05, 2018 - Michaan's Auctions

ProcurePort Announces the Release of Spend Trend, an Enhancement to Its Spend Analysis Software Allowing Companies to Track Increase/Decrease in Spend Across Categories. ProcurePort, leader in the enterprise SAAS software category for Online Procurement provides a combination of Cloud hosted sourcing software such as RFP Software, RFQ Software, Online Auction Software, Contract Management Software, Procure-to-Pay Software and Spend Analysis Software. An enhancement to the Spend Analysis Software with Spend Trend allows ProcurePort Clients to track increase and decrease in spend across suppliers, spend categories over monthly, quarterly, annual periods. - July 16, 2018 - ProcurePort

King County Real Estate Services to Conduct Additional Online Tax Title Real Estate Auction on Bid4Assets.com Over $1.3 million raised in May sale, minimum bids slashed on some remaining properties. - June 21, 2018 - Bid4Assets Inc.

ARTIANA South Asian Art Online Auction, No Buyer’s Premium, 10-14 May 2018 ARTIANA’s upcoming auction of Classical, Modern and Contemporary paintings and sculptures from the South Asian region will be held online on May 10-14 at www.artiana.com, with previews at their Downtown Dubai viewing gallery. The auction begins on May 10 at 6pm UAE time and will close on May 14... - May 01, 2018 - ARTIANA

Riverside Signs 5-Year Contract with Online Auction Site Bid4Assets Bid4Assets Wins RFP to Host Riverside County Tax Defaulted Property Sales. - February 22, 2018 - Bid4Assets Inc.

Westfield Auctions Helps Promote Cutting Edge Pediatric Care with Donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Westfield Auctions, one of Los Angeles’ most active auction houses and proponent of healthy communities, is giving back to local families with a donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – one of the largest pediatric hospitals in Southern California. The auction house chose this... - February 21, 2018 - Westfield Auctions

ProcurePort Announces Newly Redesigned Website and Launch of Source-to-Pay Platform ProcurePort has been an industry leader in providing zero footprint, cloud-based procurement and sourcing solutions since 2000. The comprehensive sourcing suite features tools that streamline all aspects of the procurement process, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis and contract management. - January 12, 2018 - ProcurePort

Futura Domains Launches New Domain Name Auction Website Futura Domains (https://www.futuradomains.com) today introduced a new online auction platform for the buying and selling of domain names. Futura Domains features low listing fees, an easy-to-use bidding and buying process, and assists with the transaction and domain name transfer process. Futura Domains... - December 05, 2017 - Futura Domains

Extraordinary 1890 Baseball Players’ League Signed Documents for First Player Revolt Discovered and to be Auctioned by Memory Lane Inc. Memory Lane Inc., the leading dealer of sports collectibles, today announced the discovery and upcoming auction of historical 1890 baseball Players’ League signed documents that represent the inaugural players revolt against team management for players’ rights formed on Dec. 17, 1889. Including extremely rare signatures of Tim Keefe, Buck Ewing and John Montgomery Ward that have been authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). - December 02, 2017 - Expos Unlimited

SunEdison, Inc. Successfully Sold Its High-Tech Facility in Sherman, Texas for $20 Million; Keen-Summit Capital Partners Acted as Sell-Side Advisor Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, as real estate advisor and broker to SunEdison, Inc., et al, Debtor in Possession, is pleased to announce that SunEdison closed on the sale of its former 693,000 sq. ft. high-tech manufacturing facility in Sherman, TX for $20,000,000. The United States Bankruptcy Court... - November 15, 2017 - Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC

Truffles for Good Just in time for truffle season, food lovers across the country will unite to help hurricane victims at Eataly USA’s Truffle Benefit at Eataly NYC Flatiron. On November 15, 2017 Eataly NYC Flatiron and Star Benefit Auctions are joining forces to live stream a multi-city truffle auction from Eataly... - November 04, 2017 - Star Benefit Auctions

Westfield Auctions to Present Original Wyland Paintings at Upcoming Events Westfield Auction House has recently acquired two original paintings by Robert Wyland, best known for his peaceful depictions of sea life – more specifically, his 100 life-sized murals of whale tails and offspring. The team at Westfield Auctions chose to feature the Wyland paintings due to both... - November 02, 2017 - Westfield Auctions

With Focus on Participant Satisfaction, Westfield Auctions Boasts High Client Return Rate After 18 years in business and a focus on unmatched customer service, Westfield Auctions has proudly achieved an industry leading 41% client return rate. The auction house attributes this success to their continued focus on guaranteeing the authenticity of their items, client satisfaction support long... - October 31, 2017 - Westfield Auctions

7 Commercial Acres w/900+/- ft. on Route 29 with Water and Sewer at Property Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 7.07+/- commercial acres with 900+/- ft. of frontage on US Rt. 29 in Ruckersville, VA, in Greene County north of Charlottesville – on Monday, November 13th at 3 pm, according to John Nicholls, president of... - October 25, 2017 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction Featuring Items from the Collection of Dr. David Livingston Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction featuring items from the collection of Dr. David Livingston Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11 A.M. This Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction will feature 300 quality Antiques & Fine Art items. - October 21, 2017 - Fontaine's Auction Gallery

ARTIANA - South Asian Art - Classical, Modern and Contemporary Online Auction - No Buyer's Premium - 26-30 October 2017 ARTIANA, UAE’s first and only home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles will be holding its sale of Classical, Modern and Contemporary paintings from the South Asian region. The sale features 10 lots of Indian classical paintings and 50 modern and contemporary paintings. It will... - October 12, 2017 - ARTIANA

ProcurePort, Cloud Hosted Spend Management and e-Sourcing Software Now Comes with Electronic Signature Capabilities ProcurePort partners with SignNow to deliver Digital Signature Capabilities integrated with its suite of e-Sourcing and Spend Management Software. Enterprises with vendor-facing electronic signature requirements are increasingly interested in using suites and services rapidly to automate signature-oriented business processes and implement required controls. - September 18, 2017 - ProcurePort

Due to Buyer Default, Important 18,000 Sq. Ft. Building on 9.2+/- Acres Between Broad Street Road and Patterson Avenue in Goochland County Set for Auction Again Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the opportunity to purchase again at auction a solid and well-maintained commercial building with a commercial kitchen, road frontage and ample parking on 9.2+/- acres in desirable Goochland County on September 29th. - September 14, 2017 - Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Wavebid Grows Their International Presence with Bidpath Partnership Wavebid, a SaaS company that offers inventory, clerking, marketing, and management services for the auction industry, announced a strategic sales partnership with Bidpath, a leading global online bidding software platform. Together, Bidpath and Wavebid will be offering Wavebid's first European-oriented auctioneer software product. It will be released in late 2017. - August 09, 2017 - Wavebid

Westfield Auctions Reinforces Quality Through Partnership with Renowned LA Watchmakers The team behind Westfield Auctions has always emphasized a high standard for the art and jewelry they choose to present during an auction. Because of the diverse sources and backgrounds of each item up for bid, the condition of a given item can vary. Although Westfield Auctions puts each item through... - August 08, 2017 - Westfield Auctions

ProcurePort Introduces Affordable and Flexible Pricing Tiers for the Mid-Market and High Growth Companies Looking to Implement E-Sourcing and Procure-to-Pay Software ProcurePort, a leading provider of On Demand E-Procurement Software, is introducing new flexible pricing tiers to allow high growth and mid-market companies the opportunity to implement e-Sourcing Software (Reverse Auction Software, RFP Software, Contract Management Software) and Procure-to-Pay Software without breaking the budget. The new pricing tiers are geared for procurement teams that want to introduce automation in their procurement process with minimum financial risks. - August 07, 2017 - ProcurePort

Dustin Rogers Crowned 2017 NAA International Auctioneer Champion An IAC victory caps a magical trifecta week for the Rogers family. - August 05, 2017 - Dustin Rogers - Professional Auctioneer

Rare Coins, California Impressionists & Fine Jewelry Bring Treasure Hunters to Michaan's in August Rare American coins and fine collectible coins of the world are featured in Michaans monthly Estate Auction on August 12. - July 30, 2017 - Michaan's Auctions

ARTIANA:Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art. Inaugural Online Auction, No Buyer’s Premium, 23-27 November 2017. An inaugural online auction of Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art featuring Emirati, Lebanese, Egyptian, Iraqi, Syrian, Saudi-Arabian, Iranian, and Turkish artists including other surrounding countries and diaspora artists from this region. - July 13, 2017 - ARTIANA

ProcurePort Combines Its e-Sourcing Platform with a P2P Software, Delivering a Comprehensive Cloud Hosted Source-to-Pay Platform ProcurePort, a leading provider of On Demand E-Sourcing Software including Reverse Auction Software and services, is embracing 2017 as a banner year thanks to the growing acceptance of E-Sourcing as a way to dramatically cut purchasing costs and streamline procurement. To continue with this growth momentum, ProcurePort is launching a cloud hosted Procure-to-Pay Software (P2P) fully integrated with its E-Sourcing suite to deliver a comprehensive Source-to-Pay Platform. - July 10, 2017 - ProcurePort

Parkland Memorial Hospital Hosting a Public Sale of Non-Medical Assets to the Dallas Community Centurion Service Group will host a two-day public sale. - July 07, 2017 - Centurion Service Group