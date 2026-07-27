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Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian,... - May 14, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions to Feature Rare Bonnie Parker Letter in Upcoming "ManCave & Firearms" Auction
Rare Bonnie Parker Handwritten Letter Expected to Fetch up to $85,000 at Houston Auction. Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming ManCave & Firearms Auction on Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM CT. The event features over 500 lots of high-end collectibles, headlined by a significant piece of American history: an original, handwritten letter from the notorious outlaw Bonnie Parker (Lot #94). - March 13, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Australian Auction Discovery Platform Expands Search Coverage to Over 100 Auction Houses Nationwide
AuctionFinder.com.au has expanded its auction search engine to index live listings from over 100 Australian auction houses, marking a significant milestone in the platform's effort to consolidate fragmented auction inventory across the country. - February 09, 2026 - AuctionFinder
Willow Auction House Presents “Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection”
Willow Auction House proudly presents Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection, a landmark three-day single-owner sale honoring the life and legacy of award-winning set and costume designer Tony Walton. Taking place November 4–6, 2025, the auction features more than 700 lots spanning... - October 15, 2025 - Willow Auction House
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next. - August 23, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
“Who Ar(T) You?” — Third International Edition Lands in Venice with 15 Artists from 12 Countries
After the success of its previous editions in New York and Miami, the city of Venice now hosts the third international edition of the art exhibition “Who Ar(T) You?,” a celebration of cultural diversity and the transformative power of global art. Orchestrated by IT MONDO and curated by... - August 08, 2025 - IT MONDO
Niagara County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 14, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
iCruiseApp.com Officially Launches: The Smarter, Simpler Way to Compare, Choose, and Cruise™
Plan smarter and cruise better with iCruiseApp.com—your all-in-one platform to compare ships, find deals, read real reviews, and book with confidence. Join today for early access and exclusive promos. - June 14, 2025 - iCruiseApp
Columbia County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Columbia County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 12, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Bank-Ordered Online Auction of Pomella Restaurant Equipment – Oakland, CA
Premium Commercial Kitchen Assets Sell to the Highest Bidder - June 01, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
City of North Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of North Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Utica, NY — Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Host Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 04, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
A Pennsylvania Collector Has Offered American Art Advisor $1,000,000 to Find a Lost Fern Coppedge Family Portrait Painted in 1915
A Pennsylvania art collector is searching for a long lost family portrait painted by American artist Fern Coppedge in 1915. American Art Advisor is the publisher of the Fern Coppedge Catalogue Raisonne and is actively searching for the painting. - April 04, 2025 - American Art Advisor
Property for Auction - Available for Auction by Auctions International, Premier Auction Company
A prime commercial property, is up for auction through Auctions International. The building features a commercial space and two fully renovated residential units—one long-term and one short-term rental. Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz highlights its strong investment potential in Cohoes’ historic downtown. The online auction begins March 12 at 12 PM and closes April 2 at 10 AM. Details and registration on the auction website. - March 12, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Exclusive Auction for Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant Equipment – Ends Tonight at 8 PM ET
For over 20 years, the beloved Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant has served the Lititz community with hearty Pennsylvania Dutch-style comfort food. Now, the restaurant is closing its doors and auctioning off its entire contents. The public auction is live now and will close tonight, Tuesday,... - November 12, 2024 - PCI Auction Group
Heirs Direct Auction of the Historic Camel Pawn Building in Downtown Winston-Salem
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., is pleased to announce the real estate auction of the Camel Pawn Building, located at 422 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, a contributing structure of the Downtown Historic District. The heirs have decided on this one-time-only offering to be... - October 28, 2024 - Iron Horse Auction Co. Inc.
From Banksy to Bernard Buffet, Check Out These Leading Lots Heading to New York’s Showplace
The Important Fine Art and Design Auction will take place this October 20, 2024. - October 07, 2024 - Showplace
Houston Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Oct. 19 event will feature rare, original photos – some 150+ years old. - October 03, 2024 - The Daguerreian Society
St. Lawrence County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
St. Lawrence County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September... - August 25, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
PCI Auction Group Ranks No. 4614 on the 2024 Inc. 5000
For the Third Time, PCI Auction Group Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 4614 in 2024 - August 15, 2024 - PCI Auction Group
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September 21 of... - August 14, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
Modern Brokerage Announces Luxury Home with Rare Opportunity to Purchase Fully Furnished Hits the Market in Charlotte
A Unique Opportunity to Purchase a Luxury, Turnkey Residence in the Heart of Cotswold - August 12, 2024 - Modern Brokerage LLC
Meares Property Advisors Announces Liquidation of Charleston Lamp Company
Meares Property Advisors, Inc. (formerly Meares Auctions, Inc.) has been entrusted with the task of liquidating the assets of Charleston Lamp Company. The renowned auction house is set to conduct a series of auctions to give customers an opportunity to acquire these unique and timeless lighting pieces. - December 21, 2023 - Meares Property Advisors, Inc.
From Marie-Antoinette to the Digital Age – How Artworks Reach Their Collectors in the US
The renowned art shipping company Chenue looks back on a 260-year history that traces its origins to crafting transport crates for the French queen Marie-Antoinette. Today, Chenue is a global leader in art transportation and has developed an innovative shipping solution called "Moviiu," ushering the transport of artworks into the digital era. - December 21, 2023 - Moviiu SA
AstaGuru's "Modern Odyssey" Auction to Offer a Kaleidoscope of Indian Art
AstaGuru's upcoming 'Modern Odyssey' auction will feature a mesmerizing tapestry of modern Indian art, presenting a rare collection of unparalleled works by iconic Indian modernists. Each work offered reflects the diverse and ever-changing artistic landscape in India over decades. The finely... - December 13, 2023 - AstaGuru
Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Rare, original photos – some 150+ years old – will be featured at Boston event Sept. 30 - September 21, 2023 - The Daguerreian Society
Rob Prior Honors Stan Lee's Centennial with Live Performance at "Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee" Premiere Exhibition
Globally renowned artist Rob Prior, celebrated for his unique performative-painting and significant contributions to entertainment giants like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, is set to pay a heartfelt tribute to the pop-culture legend, Stan Lee. On July 18, the world premiere of Excelsior! The Life and... - July 17, 2023 - Rob Prior
First Edition Giclee of “CANELO – No Boxing. No Life.” Autographed by the Boxer Meets the Collector of the Original Painting During Miami Swim Week 2023
During the globally acclaimed Miami Swim Week, the First Edition (1/50) Giclée of the painting owned by a private collector was sold for $100,000 on the secondary market to the collector of the original portrait. - July 10, 2023 - BQT Technologies, LTD.
All of Us: Embracing Our Differences - IT MONDO International Art Exhibition in Florence, Italy
International Art Exhibition in Florence, Curated by Simone Piva gathering artists from more than 12 countries showing their vision about how we can embrace our differences. - June 17, 2023 - IT MONDO
Rapid Estate Liquidators & Auction Gallery Announce Historic Auction
Orlando auction house prepares for massive auction of historical military items of museum quality. - April 13, 2023 - Rapid Estate Liquidators & Auction Gallery
Allegany County to Host Second Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County will be holding their second online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo based Auctions International, begins on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET and will continue until Wednesday, April... - March 11, 2023 - Auctions International, Inc.
Saratoga County, NY to Host Online Only Tax Foreclosed Auction
The County of Saratoga, will be holding an online only tax foreclosed auction. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, will begin on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:00:00 pm ET and will begin closing on Friday, March 24, 12:00:00 pm. ET. There are over 35 +... - March 11, 2023 - Auctions International, Inc.
PleasrDAO Kicks Off Charity Auction of Iconic "Doge" Couch to Benefit Save The Children -- the Doge & Her Human Mama, Atsuko, to Make Rare Live Appearance on PleasrHouse
PleasrDAO is announcing the second episode of PleasrHouse, a live interactive art auction show. The show will stream live February 8 at 7:30 pm ET with guests Atsuko Sato and Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog from the historic "Doge" meme and her human mama. The livestream will run during the... - February 08, 2023 - PleasrDAO
ProcurePort Placed as a Value Leader in Spend Matters 2022 SolutionMap for Supplier Relation Management & Risk (SRM)
E-sourcing applications help enterprises save money and boost productivity by streamlining negotiations. The market is evolving to enable more strategic spend management via advanced analysis and AI-based sourcing. Suppliers are a core backbone of this process. Implementing and automating a supplier risk and performance management program can be accomplished successfully with the help of a Supplier Management Software such as ProcurePort. - November 18, 2022 - ProcurePort