Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Glorails Introduces Their Smart RGB Bluetooth Glorails Smart automotive light bars. Smart enough to know what state you are in and restrict any illegal colors for that state via Bluetooth phone App. - May 18, 2019 - Glorails

John Eagle Honda of Houston Honored with Honda Council of Parts & Service Professionals Membership American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is proud to announce that John Eagle Honda of Houston maintained membership status in the prestigious 2018 Council of Parts & Service Professionals for the third time. This award is given to the top 150 Honda dealerships for operational excellence in their Parts and Service departments. - March 16, 2019 - John Eagle Honda of Houston

Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.

Biig: Turning Car Trunk Into a Delivery Destination to Protect Packages from Theft Biig is turning car trunks into mobile lockers to secure packages from being stolen and damaged. Packages are left unattended for hours, which can result in theft and being damaged from rainy weather. - January 11, 2019 - Biig

Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Leesburg FL Ford Dealership Announces Sunday Hours Key Scales Ford is Now Open Every Sunday - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Leesburg Ford Dealership Launches Newest Sales Incentive Key Scales Ford Announces 2018 Ford Edge Below Factory Invoice Pricing - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility located... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Leesburg Ford Dealership Hosts Local After-Hours Event Key Scales Ford Sponsors Local Chamber of Commerce Business After-Hours. - November 12, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Leesburg, FL Ford Dealership Participates in Villages Car Show Key Scales Ford Showcases their 2019 Ford Vehicles at November Car Show. - November 11, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

SNUGTOP Unveils GB Sport Cap for 2019 Toyota Tundra SNUGTOP, an industry leader in pickup cover design and engineering, introduces its latest version of the GB Sport cap specifically designed for the 2019 Toyota Tundra. On display at SEMA, booth #35039, the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, Upper Level. - October 31, 2018 - SNUGTOP

CougarShield®’s Omani Partner, Ozone Oman Expands Into Salalah, Oman CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International

Boston's Delivery Auto Care, the Newest Business Model to Go Mobile A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC

Leesburg Ford Dealership Participates with Local Businesses to Provide Safe Trick or Treating Event Key Scales Ford Partners with the Lake Square Mall to Provide Indoor Halloween Event. - October 24, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Leesburg FL Ford Dealership Welcomes Snowbirds Back to Florida Key Scales Ford Offers Free Test Drives on New and Pre-Owned Vehicles - October 14, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Key Scales Ford Announces 2018 Ford F-150's New Pricing Leesburg Ford Dealer Launches Newest Sales Incentive. - September 19, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Uncle Kracker to Headline Fat Fest Celebrating 10 Years of Live Entertainment at Fat Daddy’s Mansfield Fat Daddy’s Mansfield is celebrating 10 years of live music with Fat Fest on Saturday, Sept 22. Headlining the festival is platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker. The Michigan singer/songwriter made his solo debut with 2001’s #1 smash, “Follow Me,” kicking off a run of top 10 hits... - August 23, 2018 - AngMar Retail Group

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

Papago! Inc Releases the New GoSafe S810 Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera providing peace of mind. The S810 will become the discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing to the front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - June 23, 2018 - Papago Inc.

Origin Wireless Turns Popular Mesh Routers Into Smart Sensing Stations Origin Wireless™ today announced its collaboration with ASUS® to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Wi-Fi by porting its patented Time Reversal Machine™ (TRM) to the popular ASUS Lyra wireless mesh routers based on the Qualcomm® Mesh Networking Platform, as to be demonstrated at COMPUTEX 2018. - May 30, 2018 - Origin Wireless

Leesburg, Florida Ford Dealership Announces Their Community Cinco de Mayo Event Key Scales Ford Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with the Sumter County HS/SPCA. - April 28, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Key Scales Ford Supports Team Tyrin in Relay For Life Leesburg, Florida Ford Dealer Participates in Community Fundraiser for Local Child. - April 28, 2018 - Key Scales Ford

Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor, FIAT of Windsor Spring Tent Event Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor and FIAT of Windsor will be hosting a special spring tent event, running for five days from April 18th until April 22nd. This event will feature significant discounts on cars and trucks from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo and FIAT, with offers on both... - April 18, 2018 - Alfa Romeo of Windsor

5.5 Million Licence Plates and RFID Labels for the Philippines Tönnjes E.A.S.T. delivers its first IDeSTIX Headlamp Tags to the country. - February 24, 2018 - J.H. Tönnjes E.A.S.T.

Short Film: IDePLATE System Revolutionises Vehicle Recognition Tönnjes E.A.S.T. has released a short film on YouTube to present its pioneering IDePLATE technology for automated vehicle identification. There are over one billion cars in the world – and this figure is only set to increase in the future, meaning reliable identification and verification... - January 17, 2018 - J.H. Tönnjes E.A.S.T.

The World’s First Fully Automated License Plate Production Italian government relies on German technology from Lower Saxony. - January 06, 2018 - J.H. Tönnjes E.A.S.T.

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition with Close of 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 13-day long exhibition in the 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 with 1.36 million visitors. - December 31, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Participates in The 34th Thailand International Motor Expo 2017 CougarShield™ exhibited in Thailand at the 34th Thailand Motor Expo 2017, located at the IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani on November 29 (Wednesday). - December 25, 2017 - CougarShield International

CougarShield™ Completes Successful Exhibition in Riyadh Motor Show CougarShield™ celebrates successful exhibition after 4-day exhibition in the Riyadh Motor Show with more than 65,000 unique visitors. - December 14, 2017 - CougarShield International

AngMar Retail Group Names Joey Dello Russo New Vice President of Operations AngMar Retail Group announced today Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods. - December 08, 2017 - AngMar Retail Group

GGBAILEY Offers High Quality Custom-Fit Mats for the Holidays to be Enjoyed Everyday The Holiday season is here, which means gift-giving season is in high gear. GGBAILEY.com has a variety of car and trunk mat options for most automotive makes and models. GGBAILEY offers the highest quality, custom-fit car mats with a wide variety of designs available, including: · Design Your... - December 07, 2017 - GGBAILEY

CougarShield™ Establishes First Full Fledged Outlet in Singapore CougarShield International and Erik Car Coating (Singapore) announce strategic partnership to bring customers in Singapore the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ coatings. - December 06, 2017 - CougarShield International

Used Auto Part Supplier Kendale Truck Parts Now Shipping Parts Canada Wide With over 65 years in business and one of the largest used auto part inventories in Canada, Kendale Truck Parts is one of the most recognized used auto part suppliers for the Edmonton area, they are now taking their business Canada-Wide by offering to ship parts directly to any customer in Canada. - December 02, 2017 - Kendale Truck Parts

CougarShield™ Participates in Riyadh Motor Show 2016 CougarShield™ participates in the Riyadh Motor Show 2016; the 30th International Exhibition for Motor Vehicles, located at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from 29th November to 2nd December 2016. - November 22, 2017 - CougarShield International

Mobile Awareness Delivers Complete Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Compliance Solution Mobile Awareness releases MobileTRAQ® ELD, a turnkey electronic logging solution to help fleets meet the FMCSA ELD mandate for Hours of Service (HOS) while also relaying data to management via the MobileTRAQ® web platform. - November 20, 2017 - Mobile Awareness, LLC