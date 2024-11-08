Over 40 million Americans camp outdoors at least once a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association – but camping outside can sometimes be marred by having to sleep on a cold, hard ground along with having to deal with insects and other repellent ground-based animals. Torro Offroad appears to have surmounted these problems with the October 2019 release of its new hard-shell SkyLux rooftop tents (RTT). - January 20, 2020 - Torro Offroad