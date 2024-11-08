Recent Headlines
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. - October 10, 2024 - Caballo Automotive
Tri-County International Trucks to Host Mobile Tour
Open house event will include trucks equipped with the S13 engine, T14 transmission and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system. Tri-County International Trucks' Dearborn location will host the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Mobile Tour on Tuesday, August 20. The event at Tri-County's... - July 20, 2024 - Tri-County International Trucks
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Experience the Power of Praise with "Called to Worship" a Soundtrack of Faith from John Pape
This is an announcement for the worship music album by songwriter John Pape titled Called to Worship. The album is available on all major music streaming sites. - December 19, 2023 - Mediatunes Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Mediatunes Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of Inspirational Album "Called to Worship," October 27, 2023
This is an announcement for the upcoming worship music album by songwriter John Pape titled Called to Worship. The official release date is October 27, 2023 and will be available on all major music streaming sites. - August 27, 2023 - Mediatunes Inc.
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022
This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South's best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. - February 18, 2022 - Corvette Chevy Expo
Raptor Steering Wheels Introduces Second Generation Wood Steering Wheels
Raptor Steering Wheels ("Raptor") has introduced its lineup of second generation wood steering wheels. The new lineup includes revised horn and center piece design, along with a more sturdier build. The second generation steering wheels build upon the success of the first generation with... - February 16, 2022 - Raptor Steering Wheels
JJDiesel.com Parts Retailer Revamps Website to Maximize Consumer Savings During Downturn
With prices spiraling out of control, JJDiesel.com rolls out new website offering cost savings to diesel shops as well as direct to consumer sales. - November 12, 2021 - JJ Diesel
Joplin, MO Truck Show Poised for a Record Turnout
4 State Trucks and the Joplin 44 Petro team up & expand the Guilty by Association Truck Show. - August 14, 2021 - 4 State Trucks
Fast Track to Repair Workshop at The Prepaid Expo
Injured Gadgets, a top online distributor of wholesale cell phone repair parts, tools, accessories, and devices, is pleased to announce that it will be a featured exhibitor at The Prepaid Expo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. - August 13, 2021 - Injured Gadgets
STUDDS Has Launched CREST Full Face Helmet with Attractive Features at MRP 995
STUDDS launched new full-face motorcycle helmet for Rs995. New helmet is aimed at the base segment of the market and comes with the best-in-class safety and comfort features at this price point. - March 06, 2021 - Studds Accessories Limited
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Global Automotive Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards – Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia. - February 23, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Singapore Business Awards
CougarShield® celebrates recognition by the APAC Insider Magazine on the 2020 Singapore Business Awards. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in India
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 15, 2021 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in South Africa
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community worldwide and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their country partners. - February 14, 2021 - CougarShield International
STUDDS Inaugurates Exclusive Brand Outlet in Karol Bagh, Aims to Extend EBO Footprint to 20 in FY’21
STUDDS launched an exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in the heart of Delhi’s automotive hub Karol Bagh. - February 11, 2021 - Studds Accessories Limited
Studds Launches New Variant of Ninja Elite Super Helmet
Studds Accessories Ltd., India’s largest helmet manufacturer by volume, launched a new décor of the popular Ninja line-up with 10 attractive decal options ranging from sizes XS (540mm) to XL (600mm) in different colours. The new model features latest safety and comfort features. - February 01, 2021 - Studds Accessories Limited
ProMAXX Tool Introduces the Newest Innovation in Drilling Technology & Tool Accessories
ProMAXX Tool™ is introducing the latest in drilling and power tool technology, PowerDrive™ (PMXPDT250); a small device that turns any ¼” air or electric ratchet into a powerful torque filled drill. - December 08, 2020 - ProMAXX Tool
EZTRUNK Goes from Concept to Reality
Jeep’s® brand promise: Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity, Passion; now with EZTRUNK, it’s secure. - September 30, 2020 - EZTRUNK
Core Components Fabrication Laboratory Set to Launch E-Commerce Website ccfablab.com
RAD Motorsports LLC d/b/a Synaptic 3 Performance in Northwood, NH, announces the launch of its newly released product line Core Components, selling exclusively online via the ccfablab.com website and through select Core Components dealers. - July 29, 2020 - Core Components
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Announcement Regarding COVID-19: Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business
Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business and committed to providing essential automotive services during the COVID-19 global pandemic. - April 03, 2020 - Pathway Hyundai
“The Best Rooftop Tents of 2020” Released by Torro Offroad
Over 40 million Americans camp outdoors at least once a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association – but camping outside can sometimes be marred by having to sleep on a cold, hard ground along with having to deal with insects and other repellent ground-based animals. Torro Offroad appears to have surmounted these problems with the October 2019 release of its new hard-shell SkyLux rooftop tents (RTT). - January 20, 2020 - Torro Offroad
Origin Wireless™ Completes Its B1 Financing Round with Over-subscription
Origin Wireless™ closes its B1 round of financing with a solid portfolio of strategic investors that will help accelerate its growth trajectory with a focus on commercialization and expansion of its robust IP portfolio. - December 23, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment
ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products
Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer
Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec
Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento
Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio
CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS)
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Glorails Introduces Their Smart RGB Bluetooth Glorails
Smart automotive light bars. Smart enough to know what state you are in and restrict any illegal colors for that state via Bluetooth phone App. - May 18, 2019 - Glorails
John Eagle Honda of Houston Honored with Honda Council of Parts & Service Professionals Membership
American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is proud to announce that John Eagle Honda of Houston maintained membership status in the prestigious 2018 Council of Parts & Service Professionals for the third time. This award is given to the top 150 Honda dealerships for operational excellence in their Parts and Service departments. - March 16, 2019 - John Eagle Honda of Houston
Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement
Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.
Biig: Turning Car Trunk Into a Delivery Destination to Protect Packages from Theft
Biig is turning car trunks into mobile lockers to secure packages from being stolen and damaged. Packages are left unattended for hours, which can result in theft and being damaged from rainy weather. - January 11, 2019 - Biig
Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car
Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Leesburg Ford Dealership Launches Newest Sales Incentive
Key Scales Ford Announces 2018 Ford Edge Below Factory Invoice Pricing - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford
Leesburg FL Ford Dealership Announces Sunday Hours
Key Scales Ford is Now Open Every Sunday - December 26, 2018 - Key Scales Ford
Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility
Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram