The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics
In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics
A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics
Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics
As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics
While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics
Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics
The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco
The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics
At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics
The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics
Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
Company Expands of Product Offerings of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps and Coverings - September 23, 2018 - Tarps Now
LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics
Company rapidly meets the needs of businesses and consumers bracing for Hurricane Florence. - September 15, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Expands of Product Offerings of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps and Coverings - September 09, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Continues Dramatic Expansion of Product Offerings and Custom Tarp Fabrication Services - September 01, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Expands Operations with Expanded Tarp Fabrics that Improves Workplace Safety - August 22, 2018 - Tarps Now
Rapid Growth Prompts Company Expansion of Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps Division. - August 16, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Expands Operations with New Lines of Welding Curtains, Screens, Blankets and Flame-Resistant Tarp Fabrics - August 09, 2018 - Tarps Now
New Lines of Standard and Custom Concrete Curing Blankets that Meet and Exceed the Needs of the Construction Industry - August 03, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Increases Commitment to Tarp Covering Products found in High Demand with EPC Contractors. - July 26, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Expansion includes Move to New Operations Facility as Strong Demand for Custom Made Tarps and Coverings Continues. - July 21, 2018 - Tarps Now
New Lines of Shade Tarps Provides Valuable Protection from Dangerous Exposure to Sunlight. - July 14, 2018 - Tarps Now
Tarps Now® Expands Its Product Roster to Include High Grade Tarps for Hay Farming - June 29, 2018 - Tarps Now
Company Expansion Continues as Significant Demand for Heavy Duty Tarps & Covers Outstrips Supplies - June 22, 2018 - Tarps Now
New Lines of Mesh Tarps Provide Humans and Animals Protection from Harmful Ultra Violet Radiation - June 20, 2018 - Tarps Now