Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

LeakTronics Introduces the Irrigation Leak Detection Kit LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Rushes Leak Detection Kits to Winter Haven, Florida Customers In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Scott Filion Joins the Phillips Screw Company as President Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

LeakTronics Offers the Pulse Generator for Locating Underground Plumbing Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Free Video Series for Turning Leak Detections Into Repair Work A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Customers Have Discovered PipeFuze for Post Freezing Pipe Crack Solutions PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

Online Training Takes Hold for Leak Detection Professionals During Winter Season Downtime Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Ships to Indonesia for Post Earthquake Structural Repair Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Helps Australian Residents Facing Concealed Water Leakage Concession Policies As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Rescues the Oasis at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Speaking Engagement at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Franchise Alternative Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics

The American Master Chef Order Welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as One of Its Founding Partner Sponsors The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco

ACSPI Offers Pool Inspection Certification Online Training The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Leak Detection Equipment Manufacturer Now Offering Complete Leak Detection Training Online LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Showcase New Leak Detection Technology at the International Pool And Spa Expo At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the SM-1 for Advanced Leak Detecting in Pools and Spas The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Founder Darren Merlob to Speak at the 2018 International Pool and Spa Show Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

Hurricane Damages Creating Extraordinary Demand for Heavy Duty Tarps Company Expands of Product Offerings of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps and Coverings - September 23, 2018 - Tarps Now

LeakTronics and ACSPI Introduce Online Swimming Pool Inspection Certification and Training LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics

Demand for Tarps Surges in Preparation for Hurricane Florence Company rapidly meets the needs of businesses and consumers bracing for Hurricane Florence. - September 15, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion of Heavy Duty Tarp Products Company Expands of Product Offerings of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps and Coverings - September 09, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Announces Expanded Offerings of Premium Grade Mesh Tarps Company Continues Dramatic Expansion of Product Offerings and Custom Tarp Fabrication Services - September 01, 2018 - Tarps Now

Rapid Growth of Tarps Now Prompts Further Expansion of Fire Retardant Tarps Division Company Expands Operations with Expanded Tarp Fabrics that Improves Workplace Safety - August 22, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Expands Size and Scope of Canvas Tarps Division Operations Rapid Growth Prompts Company Expansion of Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps Division. - August 16, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Announces Expanded Lines of Welding Curtains, Welding Screens, Welding Blankets and Tarps for Heavy Industry Company Expands Operations with New Lines of Welding Curtains, Screens, Blankets and Flame-Resistant Tarp Fabrics - August 09, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Announces New Concrete Curing Blanket Solutions for the Construction Industry New Lines of Standard and Custom Concrete Curing Blankets that Meet and Exceed the Needs of the Construction Industry - August 03, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now® Increases Product Lines Supporting the EPC Construction Industry Company Increases Commitment to Tarp Covering Products found in High Demand with EPC Contractors. - July 26, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Expansion to New St. Joseph Michigan Facility Focused on Manufacture and Sales of Tarps & Covers Company Expansion includes Move to New Operations Facility as Strong Demand for Custom Made Tarps and Coverings Continues. - July 21, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Expands Lineup of Sun Shade Tarps New Lines of Shade Tarps Provides Valuable Protection from Dangerous Exposure to Sunlight. - July 14, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now Launches Premium Grade Tarps for Farming Tarps Now® Expands Its Product Roster to Include High Grade Tarps for Hay Farming - June 29, 2018 - Tarps Now

Tarps Now® Expansion Focuses on Deliveries of Heavy Duty Tarps & Covers Company Expansion Continues as Significant Demand for Heavy Duty Tarps & Covers Outstrips Supplies - June 22, 2018 - Tarps Now