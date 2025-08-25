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Roadside Lumber & Hardware Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving Agoura Hills, California
Roadside Lumber & Hardware, a trusted local supplier of building materials and home improvement products, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving Agoura Hills, California, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 1975, the retail small business has become a cornerstone... - August 25, 2025 - Roadside Lumber & Hardware, Inc.
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
ÉTS Chinook and Outillage Placide Mathieu: a Visionary Collaboration for Innovation and Sustainable Mobility
Commitment, excellence and mutual assistance are at the heart of an inspiring collaboration between students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) Chinook project and Outillage Placide Mathieu. Together, these two partners combine know-how, passion and technology to... - April 09, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Torque Lock Post-Tension Staples: the Most Reliable Solution for Structural Crack Repairs on the Market
During the intricate process of swimming pool leak detection, contractors frequently encounter the challenging issue of structural cracks that cause leaks. The most effective method for repairing structural cracks in gunite and shotcrete pools is usingpost-tension Torque Lock staples. This method stands out for several reasons. - December 11, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Launches Bulldog Marketing Group: A Specialized Agency Catering to Swimming Pool and Plumbing Businesses' Online Presence
LeakTronics, a pioneering force in leak detection technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Bulldog Marketing Group. This innovative spin-off company is dedicated to creating, developing, and hosting websites tailored specifically for swimming pool and plumbing businesses. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Unveils the Cutting-Edge LeakStick: a Revolutionary Solution for Leak Detection
LeakTronics, a leading industry manufacturer of leak detection equipment for the pool and plumbing industries, proudly introduces the LeakStick, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize the way leaks are detected and resolved. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this compact device combines precision and simplicity to offer an unparalleled user experience. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
APEXFORGE M6 Pro: The Next Level in Power, Precision, and Performance
APEXFORGE has announced the launch of its latest addition to their range, the M6 Pro Rotary Tool. With 1.8Amp output and advanced technology, this tool offers great power with accuracy and precision, making it a good choice for intricate and delicate tasks. The M6 Pro features an advanced LCD... - April 28, 2023 - APEXFORGE
Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Near St. Louis, MO, Shares How Hydrotherapy Can Improve Sleep
Hot Tub Dealer Near St. Louis, MO, Publishes 3 Ways to Maximize Hot Tub Hydrotherapy for Improved Sleep. - December 18, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
St. Louis Hot Tub Dealer Baker Pool Shares 3 Signs It's Time for a Hot Tub at Home
Hot Spring Spas Store Near University City and Ballwin, MO Publishes Helpful Guide to Improved Health with Backyard Hydrotherapy. - November 23, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Serving Frontenac and Eureka, MO, Shares Guide to Choosing the Right Spa
Baker Pool, a hot tub dealer serving the Frontenac and Eureka, MO area, Publishes 3 Ways to Choose the Right Hot Tub. - October 23, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Local Hot Tub Dealer Near Des Peres, Baker Pool, Shares Guide to Better Heart Health in a Hot Tub
Hot Spring Spa Store Serving Des Peres, Overland, and Ladue Missouri Publishes Guide to Improve Heart Health by Soaking in a Hot Tub. - September 20, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Hot Tubs Dealer Near Arnold MO, Baker Pool, Publishes How to Get Healthy with Hot Tub Massage
Hot Spring Portable Hot Tub and Spa Retailer Near Arnold, Richmond Heights and Mehlville, MO. Shares Easy Ways to Get Healthy with Regular Hot Tub Massage. - August 09, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Chesterfield Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer, Baker Pool Shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa
Baker Pool & Spa, a Chesterfield Hot Spring hot tub and spa dealer serving Fenton and Wildwood, Missouri, shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa. "Current hot tub owners already know how exhilarating a soak can be in the evenings after a long day of work. But people who have never... - July 21, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready
Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Hot Tubs and Spas St. Louis Dealer, Baker Pool, Promotes Using a Hot Tub to Improve Senior Health
St. Louis Hot Tub and Hot Spring Portable Spa Retailer Serving Clayton and Webster Groves Publishes 3 Ways Using a Hot Tub to Improve Senior Health. - June 24, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Local Hot Tub Dealer in O'Fallon MO, Baker Pool, Shares Knee Pain Recovery Guide Using a Hot Tub
Baker Pool & Spa, a hot tub store serving O'Fallon, Union, and Pacific, MO is pleased to share ways to recover faster from knee pain with the help of hot tub soaking. "For people who've recently had surgery on your knee, or are still coping with a new injury, here's some great news: using... - May 24, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
St. Charles Hot Tubs and Spas Dealer, Baker Pool, Publishes Better Stress Management Tips in a Hot Tub
Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Spa Store Serving St. Charles, Wentzville, and Creve Coeur Shares 3 Ways to Manage Stress Using Hot Tub Hydrotherapy at Home - April 09, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies Quality Products Sourced from Reputed Manufacturers
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies offers a wide range of premium quality irrigation and farm fencing supplies that are sourced from Australia’s most respected brands. - April 01, 2022 - Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies
Hot Tub Store Near Maryland Heights, Baker Pool, Shares Ways to Decrease Arthritis Pain in a Hot Tub
Hot Spring Spa Dealer Serving Florissant and Washington, MO., Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes Guide on Reducing Arthritis Pain Soaking in a Backyard Spa. - March 15, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Chesterfield Hot Tub Store, Publishes Therapeutic Benefits from Regular Hydrotherapy
Baker Pool & Spa, a local hot tub dealer serving the Chesterfield, St. Peters, Wildwood, MO., area shares Therapeutic Benefits From Regular Hydrotherapy. “Taking a long, relaxing dip in the hot tub is one of life’s greatest pleasures. What most hot tubbers already know is that... - February 23, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Local Fenton, MO. Hot Tub Dealer Shares Benefits of Hot Water Hydrotherapy
Hot Tub Store Serving Arnold and Fenton MO., Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes 3 Benefits of Hot Water Hydrotherapy - January 19, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a St. Louis Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Pacific and Webster Groves Publishes Senior Health Guide
Hot Tub and Portable Spa Store Shares Helpful Tips to Improve Health for Seniors - December 26, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Serving Ladue, Frontenac and Creve Coeur Supports National Diabetes Month
Hot Spring Hot Tub and Spa Dealer, Baker Pool & Spa Shares Helpful Guide for National Diabetes Month - November 16, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pools, a Hot Tub Dealer Serving Ellisville, Des Peres and Sunset Hills Supports Positive Attitude Month
Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer Near Ellisville, Des Peres, and Sunset Hills, MO, Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes Timely Guide - 3 Ways to Be More Positive. - October 11, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Overland and Richmond Heights, MO, Participates in Self Improvement Month
Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer Near Overland and Richmond Heights, MO, Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes 3 Simple Self Improvement Tips - September 22, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a St. Louis Hot Tub Dealer Serving Union and Clayton MO., Supports Romance Awareness Month
Baker Pool & Spa, a Hot Spring Spas Dealer Near St. Louis, Shares 3 Ways to Increase Romance in a Relationship - August 24, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable
Global Metal Company Introduces a Feature Rich Online Price Calculator for Hardware Buyers
In an effort to make it easy for hardware buyers to find rates for new hardware products, Global Metal Company has released a new online price calculator. - August 08, 2021 - Global Metal Company
Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Eureka and University City MO., Shares Tips How to Build an At-Home Retreat
Baker Pool & Spa, Near Eureka and University City Missouri, Publishes Timely Ideas on Building a Backyard Hot Tub Home Retreat - July 23, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Leaktronics Introduces the Spot Mic for Accurate Pool and Spa Leak Detection
LeakTronics introduces new equipment for leak detection. - July 04, 2021 - LeakTronics
Baker Pool, a St. Louis Spa Dealer Serving Ballwin, Manchester and Oakville, MO., Publishes Timely Guide on Controlling Back Pain Using a Backyard Hot Tub
Baker Pool & Spa, a Hot Spring Spas Dealer Near Ballwin, Manchester, and Oakville, Missouri Share 3 Ways to Control Back Pain in the Hot Tub - June 25, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool, a Spa Dealer Serving Creve Coeur and Saint Charles Publishes Tips on How Hot Tub Massage Can Help Optimize Health and Wellness
Baker Pool & Spa, a premier Hot Spring Portable Hot Tubs and Spas dealer serving Creve Coeur and Saint Charles publishes guide on how Hot Tub Massage Can Help Optimize Health and Wellness. “Today, more people are taking advantage of the positive effects of a soothing massage right from... - May 20, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Baker Pool Offering Salt Water Spas, Affordable Hot Tubs in O’Fallon and Pacific, MO Shares Tips on Preparing the Backyard for Spring
Baker Pool & Spa, a New and Used Portable Spas Retailer Serving O’Fallon and Pacific, MO Publishes Helpful Ways to Prepare the Backyard for Springtime. - April 27, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
LeakTronics Offers the Push Mic with Sonde Technology for Precision Leak Locating
Find leaks in swimming pool return lines, trunk lines and standard pool plumbing with precision accuracy using the Push Mic by LeakTronics. - March 21, 2021 - LeakTronics
Baker Pool, Selling Large and Small Hot Tubs in Chesterfield, St. Peters and St. Louis Shares Tips for National Optimism Month
Baker Pool & Spa a Hot Spring New and Used Spas Dealer Serving Chesterfield, St. Peters and St. Louis Publishes 3 Ways to Benefit from an Optimistic Attitude. - March 19, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Backyard Spas Dealer, Baker Pool, Serving Union, and Clayton, MO., Participates in National Relationship Wellness Month
Baker Pool & Spa Selling New and Used Portable Spas in Union, Clayton, and Wildwood, Missouri Publishes 3 Ways to Improve Relationships. - February 16, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Hot Tub Dealer in St. Louis Serving Florissant and Webster Groves, MO Shares How a Hot Tub Will Help Keep New Year’s Resolutions
Baker Pool & Spa Selling Hot Spring Spas in St. Louis, Florissant, Arnold Webster Groves, Missouri Publishes Helpful New Year’s Resolution Guide. - January 22, 2021 - Baker Pool & Spa
Decor And Decor Understands That Decorating Can be Overwhelming and Therefore, Aims to Help Those Looking for Home Fittings
How to Choose Kitchen Unit Handles & Knobs; Get Ideas from Decor And Decor. Quality and functionality - When choosing handles, it’s important to make sure they are of good quality and well designed. Think about how many times you open and close the cabinet doors and drawers in your kitchen; the handles should be as comfortable as they are stylish. - July 30, 2020 - Decor And Decor
Decor and Decor Has a Large Range of High Quality Kitchen Door Handles, Sliding Door Kit, Drawer Handles, Hooks and Door Stops, at Low Prices
Decor and Decor provide high-end furniture fittings because they believe that small decor changes will make people love their home even more. - July 22, 2020 - Decor And Decor
StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America
Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations. “This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of... - July 13, 2020 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions
LeakTronics Increases Global Distribution in 2020
LeakTronics makes focus on overseas sales with same day shipping to 7 continents. - April 18, 2020 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Introduces the PG-2 Pulse Generator for Precise Line Location
Find pipes and plumbing underground, PVC and metal, with the Pulse Generator from LeakTronics. - April 17, 2020 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Offers a 1.5 Inch Pipe Camera for Plumbing and Leak Detection Professionals
LeakTronics offers a pipe camera that corners 90 degree turns in one and a half inch pipes. - April 08, 2020 - LeakTronics
American Mobile Home Supply Opens Store in a New Location
The popular mobile home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, is set to open a new store in North Carolina. It’s great news for the residents of Ramseur who can visit the store and fill their carts with mobile home supplies. - January 17, 2020 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics