Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life. - November 19, 2021 - Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes