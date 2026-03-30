Recent Headlines
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening and 15 Years of Community in Elyria
Local wellness shop marks milestone with ribbon-cutting, raffle prizes, and special guests, including Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker. - October 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 15 Years with Grand Opening in Elyria This Saturday
Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic and metaphysical shop serving the local community for 15 years, is celebrating its Grand Opening and 15-Year Anniversary this Saturday, October 11, from 12–5 PM at its new Elyria location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G. The celebration begins at 12 PM with a... - October 11, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Elkos Pens to Participate in Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
Elkos Pens, one of India’s leading manufacturers of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, scheduled from 16–18 September, 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The company will be present at Booth: 3B50. The Riyadh... - September 12, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
JustDontSendFlowers.com Celebrates 10 Years of Thoughtful Giving: A Decade as a Leading Supplier of Gifts for Cancer Patients and Get Well Gifts
JustDontSendFlowers.com celebrates 10 years as a trusted online source for meaningful, practical gifts for cancer patients and those recovering. Founded to offer alternatives to traditional flowers, the company provides tailored care packages, cozy apparel, and supportive items. - May 23, 2025 - Just Dont Send Flowers
Elkos Participates at Canton Fair 2025 to Showcase World-Class Writing Instruments
Elkos Pens, a trusted name in the writing instruments industry, proudly participated in the Canton Fair 2025, held from May 1 to May 5 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China. The company was present at the India Pavilion, Hall No: 11.2, Stand No: J27, where it unveiled its... - May 11, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Ohio Woodworker Surprised by State Department Order
A Liberty Township woodworker was surprised by an order for 20 pens for Vice President Vance. - May 02, 2025 - Buckeye Pens and Gifts
Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes
Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH. - April 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces Their 2nd Event in 2025, Saturday April 5, Celebrating Earth Day and Spring in Arizona
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, metaphysical and wellness event in the Phoenix valley, celebrating Spring in Arizona and Earth Day on the first Saturday in April, 10am-5pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living near Paradise Valley AZ, is open to everyone. - March 08, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Elkos Pens Showcases Innovative Writing Solutions at 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt
Elkos Pens proudly announces its successful participation at the 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt, held from February 7 to February 11, 2025. Exhibiting at Hall No. 10, Stand No. D-42, Elkos Pens presented its latest range of writing instruments, attracting a diverse audience of global buyers, industry professionals, and business partners. - February 14, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Elkos Pens Announces Participation in Paperworld India 2025
Elkos Pens, a leader in the writing instrument industry, is delighted to confirm its participation in Paperworld India 2025, the country’s premier platform for stationery, writing instruments, and office supplies. The event is scheduled to take place from January 23 to 25, 2025, at the Jio... - January 18, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Return to Hosting 4 Events Per Year for 20
Explore the best the Phoenix Valley has to offer in holistic, wellness, metaphysical practitioners offering Aura photos, Massage, Energy Healing, Psychic Readings, Essential Oils, Natural Self-care Products, Affirmation Products, there is something for everyone. - January 08, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing
Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon. - December 13, 2024 - Seeds of Wellness
Nicholas Hemingway Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Teardrop: A Designer’s Brass Hex Mechanical Pencil
Nicholas Hemingway, known for his handcrafted writing instruments, launches a Kickstarter campaign for The Teardrop, a brass hex mechanical pencil. This project highlights Hemingway’s commitment to quality and design, offering a tool that merges form, function, and sustainability. - November 13, 2024 - Nicholas Hemingway Pens
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
Elkos Pens to Participate in Paperworld Middle East 2024
Elkos Pens Set to Showcase Innovative Writing Instruments at Paperworld Middle East Trade Fair from 12-14 November 2024. Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Paperworld Middle East 2024, scheduled to be held from 12th to... - October 19, 2024 - Elkos Pens Limited
Office Logix Shop Announces the Launch of the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest
Office Logix Shop proudly launches the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest, enhancing the popular chair with superior ergonomics and adjustability. Following customer demand, this development complements the Leap V2's design, aiming to revolutionize user comfort. CEO Kamal Haykal likens its impact to the chair's major redesign. Built on success with other models like the Herman Miller Aeron, this headrest promises maximum comfort and durability. - July 04, 2024 - Office Logix Shop
studio D. Announces Gifts for Father's Day
Highly unique curation of home decor and wellness gifts. Recycled railroad steel knives forged by the oldest blacksmith shop in South Korea, exquisite handmade gardening tools, artisan beverage syrup made from six different tree species located in the Japanese mountains, a re-edition of a 1920s Wooden Chess Set based on Man Rays in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. - June 12, 2024 - studio D.
Elkos Pens Participated in the School & Office Expo Kenya 2024
Elkos Pens, a leading manufacturer and supplier of writing instruments, proudly participated in the prestigious School & Office Expo Kenya from May 16 to May 18, 2024. This annual event serves as a platform for industry players to showcase their latest products and innovations in the field of... - May 24, 2024 - Elkos Pens Limited
During the Blessed Month of Ramadan, the Startup Kitabyana for Personalized Books, Left a Positive Impact and Humanitarian Message
During Ramadan 2024, Kitabyana, a Canadian startup founded by Arab women, collaborated with Islamic Relief Canada, aiding orphans. Their customizable stories gained praise, expanding into the Arab region for swift delivery, promoting Arabic and noble values in children for positive change. - April 09, 2024 - Kitabyana Inc.
Ohuhu Celebrates Easter Creativity with Seasonal Sale
Leading art supply brand Ohuhu is celebrating Easter with a week-long sale and craft bundles perfect for seasonal gift-giving. From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. - March 28, 2024 - Ohuhu
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 20, 2024
Purple Lotus Productions announces the first of 3 Expos for 2024. Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 20, 2024. - March 21, 2024 - Purple Lotus Productions
Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Launches "Transformation Collection": A Reflection of Personal Rebirth Through Art
Nicole Simmons, an emerging artist, unveils her "Transformation Collection," a series of paintings born from her profound journey through personal growth and healing. Inspired by her battle with restrictive eating and a transformative path to recovery, Simmons' latest collection offers a visual narrative of resilience, hope, and rebirth. - February 03, 2024 - Nicole Simmons Art LLC
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
Business Management International (BMI) Releases New Version of Its Flagship ERP Solution
BMI SupplyAutomate now generally available, built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central. - December 06, 2023 - Business Management Int'l
Elkospens Confirms Participation in Paperworld Middle East 2023
Elkospens, a leading global provider of writing instruments and stationery, is thrilled to announce its participation in Paperworld Middle East, a prominent trade exhibition scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 November 2023 at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre. Paperworld Middle East is a... - October 20, 2023 - Elkos Pens Limited
Exquisite Meteorites and More from Private Collection of Geoffrey Notkin Headed to Auction July 22
Sale features rare, unique, and collectible specimens from star of TV’s "Meteorite Men" - July 20, 2023 - Aerolite Meteorites, LLC
School Solutions 360, Inc. Launches: Empowering Schools with Integrated Educational Services
School Solutions 360, Inc., an innovative education conglomerate, officially launches today. The company unites Carter Books and Supplies, Interactive Business Solutions, and The Educators Spot, offering a comprehensive range of educational products, tech solutions, and professional development services. By integrating these strengths, School Solutions 360 aims to empower schools, enhance student engagement, and transform lives through education. - May 05, 2023 - School Solutions 360, Inc
AJIS Group Continues to Deliver on Its Global Growth Strategy with the Launch of AJIS USA, Inc. and Its Acquisition of STH, Inc.
AJIS USA, Inc. acquired the assets of STH, Inc. (dba, Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services) as of May 1, 2023 to expand the Retail Solutions Services in the United States. - May 01, 2023 - AJIS USA, Inc.
Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen: Rio
Elkos pen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality writing instruments, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the Rio gel pen. - March 31, 2023 - Elkos Pens Limited
WALK-i-TASK Launches a Treadmill Desk Attachment That Reinvents the Way You Work from Home
WALK-i-TASK™ now offers a height adjustable treadmill desk attachment that turns your treadmill into an ergonomic active workstation. Prioritize your health without sacrificing productivity. - March 10, 2023 - WALK-i-TASK
Design Doc LLC CEO Dr. Davina Smith Introduces Cry-Sis™ Mugs to Empower Women and Men in Embracing Their Emotions
Dr. Davina Smith, producer and host of Dr. Davina's Dots Podcast, known for her soothing, positive messages, has partnered with Design Doc LLC, a 100% military owned company, to transform the way people view emotions with the new product line, Cry-Sis™. This unique collection of inspirational mugs seeks to empower women and men to embrace their feelings instead of suppressing them. - February 20, 2023 - Design Doc LLC
Dappz Sports to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Their New Shop in Los Angeles
After grossing over 5 millions dollars in 2021, Dappz Sports has graduated out of the owner’s bedroom and is opening a brick and mortar store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California, where fans can purchase cards in person, meet other collectors and attend events where they can get their cards signed by special guests and their favorite sports players. - October 21, 2022 - Dappz Sports
Coin Displays Honors a Hero, Hershel "Woody" Williams
Coin Displays has created this custom coin display, made exclusively for the Woody Williams Foundation to showcase their unique challenge coin. Woody himself designed the coin, so they wanted to create a display that would accentuate the beautiful design and shape of the coin without hindering any... - October 20, 2022 - Coin Displays
Excitement as Female Owned Gift Shop "Personalised Gift Shop Ormskirk" Announces Opening in Lancashire. Deifying Rumours of Recession for Local Businesses.
The owner of a popular online gift shop has announced she is due to open her first ever in-person store in Ormskirk this August. Local resident Michelle Henriksen, who has owned an online gifting company since 2014, will be opening “Personalised Gifts Ormskirk” to the public from 20th... - August 12, 2022 - Personalised Gifts Ormskirk
Madame Tussauds Dubai Reveals Iconic New Figures for the Stars - eVouchers at Dreamdays
The interactive wax attraction located on Bluewaters revealed two legendary new figures on show for a limited time. - June 28, 2022 - Dreamdays.ae
Whiteboard.com Launches as Specialty E-Commerce Retailer for Visual Communication Products in North America
Whiteboard.com announces today the official launch of its specialty e-commerce retail website selling a broad range of visual communication products across the United States and Canada. Whiteboard.com was created to provide people with the tools they need to help organize their thoughts,... - May 30, 2022 - Whiteboard.com
Locally Made Savannah to Celebrate Grand Opening on May 12
Locally Made Savannah is excited to announce its grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at 223 W. Broughton Street. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony, meet with local vendors, and try food and drinks from the shop’s soda and... - April 23, 2022 - Locally Made Savannah
MOVA® Globe to Host Second SuperMOVA Happy Hour Event on Earth Day, April 22, 2022
Join top space industry influencers to learn and discuss all things about our universe in a three-hour-long engaging discussion format. - April 14, 2022 - MOVA Globes
An Inspiring Pandemic Start-Up Success Story from Bhutan
How a travel operator turned to e-commerce to keep its employees and support the community hurt by the lockdown and lack of tourists. - February 04, 2022 - Taste of Bhutan
ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide... - January 03, 2022 - ACM Technologies
Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays
Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life. - November 19, 2021 - Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes
A Midwest Mom’s Idea is About to Disrupt the Greeting Card Industry
Seasoned art director Carla Scholz has patented an eco-friendly greeting card that doubles as a cleaning cloth. Made from reusable, compostable sponge cloth, Clards (CLeaning + cARDS) are greetings that clean up - literally. - November 04, 2021 - Soak iT Up
marriedbook.com Official Launch: November 1, 2021
marriedbook.com is officially launching on November 1, 2021. Early access membership is available. Pre-order on their website: www.marriedbook.com - October 12, 2021 - marriedbook
The Last Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2021 is Saturday, Sept. 25 in Tempe, AZ
Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday, Sept. 25 10-5 at Sun Studios in Tempe; final show for 2021. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services for your holiday shopping list. - September 19, 2021 - Purple Lotus Productions
Blossom, a Startup Based in Palo Alto, CA, is Changing How People Consume Scented Candles by Introducing a Line of Scented Wax Melt Collections Called Smelt (Smell+Melt)
Blossom is changing the way people experience new aromas by creating a new method to consume scents. It is introducing luxurious organic scented soy-based wax melts to the US and Canadian markets. Scented wax melts are a flameless alternative to candles that adds instant warmth and aroma to the atmosphere of any room. - August 25, 2021 - Blossom LLC