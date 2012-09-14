PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html). The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides smoothly... - December 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Quanta The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen - Quanta, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-quanta.html). The new ball pen Quanta is the master of style. It combines classic design with modern elements. The... - November 03, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019 If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Titto Elkos Pen Ltd., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is excited to unveil brand new gel pen Titto, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-titto.html). While the Titto is a gel pen favorite for its smooth, fast-drying ink, it’s also... - October 05, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen – Que Assorted Elkos Pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen “Que Assorted” - luxurious writing instruments that perfectly combine timeless design, passion for precision and superb craftsmanship. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-que-assorted.html). The Que... - September 07, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Highlights the Alternatives in Phoenix Again Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures and activities add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - September 07, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Sprintbook Offers Creative Fully Customizable Notebooks for Everyone and Every Job Sprintbooks bridge the gap between creative imagination and giving life to one's ideas. - August 28, 2019 - Sprintbooks

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Elkos Pens Launches New Ball Pen - Orra Elkos Pens, one of the most recognized writing instrument brands in India, announces the release of Orra ball pen, an extension to their wide range of ball pens products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-orra.html). Orra ball pen does not just keep up just with the latest trends, but with its stylish... - August 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Splash: the Eco-Friendly Germ Exterminator; Clean Phone, Clean Hands – Cleaner Earth SplashTech, LLC is pleased to introduce Splash, the most efficient and eco-friendly way to keep your hands and a phone germ-free. It’s also the easiest way to make your greasy touchscreen shine like brand new. Find it on Kickstarter here: www.kickstarter.com/projects/splashy-the-eco-germ/splash-pocket-size-eco-friendly-phone-hands-cleaner-sanitize We... - July 18, 2019 - SplashTech, LLC

Elkos Introduces New Gel Pen Barito Elkos pens team is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new gel pen Barito. - July 10, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Gross Humor Book Teaches Prepositions in Spanish and English Children's author says entertained kids don’t mind learning — even in another language. - June 22, 2019 - Premio Publishing & Gozo Books

Elkos Launches Premium Ball Pen – Onick The Elkos pens team is excited to announce the launch of a new a high-quality ball pen with the catchy name "Onick.” (https://www.elkospens.com/premium-ball-pens-onick.html) The Onick is equipped with a jumbo refill. The ink flows smoothly and effortlessly onto the paper. Its design is modern... - June 10, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

Keep Cool at the June 23rd Embracing Your Journey Expo Beat the Heat and spend the day in the A.C. at the Embracing your Journey Expo Sunday June 23rd 2019 discovering new Mind - Body - Spirit products, services and vendors. Spend one of the longest days of the year with like minded people exploring healthy, green & alternative living. Family and friends enjoy exploring together at the Valley's leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event. - June 04, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Elkos Pens Launches New Trendsetting Ball Pen – Trend Elkos Pens team is excited to introduce Trend, its new ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-trend.html). Featuring an attractive foil design, Trend is crafted with Korean technology with long lasting refill and well-designed... - May 12, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens Introduces New Sketch Pens – Little Angel Elkos Pens offers a new set of sketch pens - April 17, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Purple Lotus Productions Invites You to Celebrate Earth Day at the Embracing Your Journey Expo, the Leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix Embrace Earth Day 2019 at the Embracing Your Journey Expo Sunday, April 28th. Come and explore ways to reduce your impact on Mother Earth and live a greener, healthier life. Enjoy family friendly free activities all day, 8 free lectures and a free gift for the first 100 attendees. Raffle prizes are given away every hour. Located centrally just off Route 51 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort Convention Center 7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020. - April 11, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

WishYoo Awarded Patent for a Collaborative e-Greeting Card WishYoo, a leading platform that replicates the experience of traditional greeting cards, announced that it has been granted the U.S. Patent No. US10235131B2, for a communally constructed electronic card. Now everyone can participate in the same WishYoo card using their own hand-writing, audio messages, and pictures. - April 08, 2019 - More Trees, Inc.

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

Elkos Pens Announces 2019 Paperworld Middle East Participation Elkos pens, a leading provider of writing solutions from India, today announced that it will have be attending the 2019 Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper and office supplies industry in the Middle East. This three-day event will be held on March... - March 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen - Boom Elkos pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen BOOM (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-boom.html), a new addition to the gel pen line of products. Known as the champion of uncomplicated design, Boom gel pens offer the consumer preferred performance in a simple... - February 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Garvey’s Donates to Chicago House & Social Service Agency by Recycling Garvey’s Office Products continues its Recycle for a Reason program in 2019, this year’s 1st quarter collection benefiting Chicago House & Social Service Agency. - January 30, 2019 - Garvey's Office Products

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

Medal Awards Rack Now Offers Custom-Fit Trophy Shelves to Showcase Accolades in Delaware Medal Awards Rack is a family owned business that provides high quality and intricately crafted award racks. - January 22, 2019 - Medal Award Racks

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

Elkos Pens Announces Participation in Paperworld 2019 Elkos pens, the leading manufacturer and exporter of writing instruments from India, today announced its participation in Paperworld 2019, the leading international trade fair for paper, office supplies and stationery in Frankfurt am Main. This four-day event will be held on January 26-29, 2019, at Messe... - January 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

Three by Three Seattle jOTBLOCK™ Watercolor Set Selected as One of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things Watercolor set included in annual list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. - December 14, 2018 - Three by Three Seattle

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Inspires Wellness and Self Improvement Changes for the New Year Start off your New Year on the right path. Find a large selection of Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Products and Services all under one roof to help meet and keep those New Year’s resolutions. - December 11, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

Customer Appreciation Day at Seeds of Wellness in Avon Lake, Ohio On December 15, Seeds of Wellness offers a Customer Appreciation Day between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. People can sign up for a psychic reading and/or massage as well as enjoy discounts on products, sign up to win raffle items and receive free gifts. - December 07, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

Elkos Pens is Proud to be Associated with Indian Plastics Federation Elkos pen is glad to be associated as a silver sponsor at Indplas’18. The Indplas'18 is the 8th edition of INDLAS series and will be held from 30th November -3rd December 2018 at ECO Park Exhibition Ground, New Town- Rajarhat, Kolkata. - November 29, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises

Instant Imprints to Open Three New Locations Instant Imprints, a company that creates visibility and awareness for its customers, announces three new locations opening in November and December, along with excellent growth over the past year. Instant Imprints makes branded apparel, signs and banners, custom t-shirts, promotional items and print... - November 15, 2018 - Instant Imprints

Elkos Launches New Gel Pen - Velo Elkos Pens is pleased to have released their new, premium gel pen Velo(https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-velo.html ) across the globe. Velo gel pen is great for all activities, especially adult coloring books, scrapbooking, journals, and even greeting cards. Velo gel pens features elegant look, long... - November 11, 2018 - Elkos Pens Limited

Cartridge World Orlando Offers Savings on HP Color Laser Printers Cartridges Altamonte Springs Ink and Toner Cartridge Supplier Invites Customers to Save Big. - November 02, 2018 - Cartridge World Orlando

GiftWorksPlus Launches New Website in Time for the Holidays GiftWorksPlus launches new website in time for the holidays and offers free shipping on all online orders over $50. - November 02, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

WishYoo Launches with Mission to Change the Way We Celebrate Worldwide WishYoo is a digital platform that allows users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends, colleagues or the general public to commonly send a handwritten card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day and any other event. - October 20, 2018 - More Trees, Inc.