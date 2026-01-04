Recent Headlines
Mythic Guitar Company Announces Expansion and Three-Year Plan to Rebuild U.S. Guitar Manufacturing
Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Mythic Guitar Company is a growing U.S.-based guitar manufacturer expanding toward full-scale domestic production. The company builds true one-off custom guitars, offers OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and supports artist-owned guitar brands, challenging offshore production and traditional industry models. - January 04, 2026 - Mythic Guitar Company
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
Backline Now Launches Spring Season with New Gear, Vintage Classics & Support for Music Education
Vintage gems, top-tier gear upgrades, and a growing community impact set the stage for Backline Now’s biggest season yet. - April 11, 2025 - Backline Now
Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems. - March 12, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson Shares the Purchase of the Historic Albert King Guitar Gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the Missing Albert King Recordings
Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson shares the purchase of the historic Albert King Guitar gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the missing Albert King 1971 Muscle Shoals recording session. Robert Johnson was inspired to acquire the rare Albert King THC Flying V given to Albert in 1987 as a... - February 16, 2025 - Regent Sound
Robert Johnson Discusses History with Jeff Beck's Oxblood Les Paul Guitar & 50th Anniversary of Beck & Johnson Playing on Rolling Stones' Black & Blue Sessions
Regent Sound Records' CEO, Guitarist, Producer Robert Johnson discusses his history with Jeff Beck’s Oxblood Les Paul guitar, (which just sold for $1,315,708) & the 50th anniversary of Beck & Johnson playing together on the Rolling Stones’ Black & Blue Sessions in... - February 04, 2025 - Regent Sound
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven Announce Strategic Merger
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven have merged to develop sales training programs that incorporate music education. The collaboration leverages music’s role in fostering skills like empathy, communication, and teamwork to support professional development in sales. - January 13, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
The Band Contemporary to Release New Single, Real, on New Year’s Day
The Band Contemporary unveils "Real," their new single, releasing at midnight on New Year’s Day. This track sets the tone for their upcoming sophomore album, Revolution. - December 30, 2024 - Contemporary Church Records
Backline Now Joins Play Back: Recycling Strings, Reducing Waste
Backline Now is participating in Playback and TerraCycle’s initiative to recycle guitar and bass strings, furthering its commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the music industry. - December 06, 2024 - Backline Now
From Accra to the World: Halmblog Music Puts African Artists in the Spotlight
Halmblog Music, based in Accra, Ghana, has announced bold plans to transform African music into a global phenomenon. By combining cutting-edge technology such as blockchain and AI with a strong commitment to artist empowerment, the platform provides African musicians with tools to monetize their work, connect with fans, and grow their audience. - November 24, 2024 - Halmblog Music
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Launches New Podcast: “Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters”
Stories of Inspiration from the World of Woodwind - September 19, 2024 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses
U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO - 100 list honors 100 businesses exemplifying growth and innovation across the nation. - September 07, 2024 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Introducing the New York Serenade by Piano Solutions XXI: A Luxurious Jewel-Encrusted Grand Piano
Piano Solutions XXI unveils the New York Serenade, a custom piano adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Designed by Katherine Banyasz and crafted by Gene Korolev, this unique masterpiece celebrates New York City's rich cultural heritage, blending Fabergé elegance and Jazz Era vibrancy. Featuring iconic landmarks and a state-of-the-art player system, the New York Serenade is a testament to innovation and artistry, unlikely to be replicated. - July 07, 2024 - Piano Solutions XXI
Backline Now Unveils "Striking a Chord" Program: Rocking Kansas City's Youth Music Scene
Backline Now, founded by Neil Rosenbaum, is turning up the volume on music education with the launch of their dynamic new initiative, "Striking a Chord." This electrifying program is set to revolutionize Kansas City area schools by ensuring every child has access to the transformative... - June 27, 2024 - Backline Now
Exploring the New Legend Tone Website: A One-Stop Shop for Guitar and Bass Enthusiasts
Discover the brand-new Legend Tone website and online store. As a premier provider of top-notch, tour-ready guitar and bass products, Legend Tone guarantees outstanding tone, functionality, and performance. Every item is meticulously designed, hand-wired, and rigorously quality tested to ensure dependable performance for their esteemed customers. - May 17, 2024 - Legend Tone LLC
Winners of the First Annual Music for Humanity Songwriting Contest
Muisc for Humanity awarded $1,500 in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. $1,000 to the winner: Lucas Maehara Rotman and $500 to the runner-up Anna White. They also gave five honoable mentions to: Robert Bidney, Brianne Chasanoff, Phil Henry, Tom Heany and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock. - December 20, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Music for Humanity will Announce $16,000 in Music Scholarships Bringing Their Grand Total to $167,000
To date Music for Humanity has given 61 scholarships totaling $151,000. On July 15 at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall NY they will announce another 5 scholarships for $16,000 as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship, Two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - June 29, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Singer Zikcolle Announces Release of New Single "Free$tyle 2"
Rising singer-songwriter Zikcolle is set to release his latest single, "Free$tyle 2," by the end of May. The track, which follows his critically acclaimed debut single "Free$tyle," showcases Zikcolle's dynamic vocal range and unique style that has captivated audiences across the... - May 10, 2023 - Zikcolle Records
Paulthings Introduces Mixxtape, the Ultimate Retro Music Player
Paulthings introduces Mixxtape, a music player that reinvents the traditional cassette tape with an innovative mix of retro style and cutting-edge technology. With features like high-resolution lossless audio support, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-definition touchscreen, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, expandable memory up to 512GB, a rechargeable battery, and more, Mixxtape is designed for music enthusiasts and audiophiles alike. - April 20, 2023 - Paulthings
$16,000 in Music Scholarships
Music for Humanity will give another $16,000 in music scholarships to add to the $151,000 they have already given. The 5 scholarships are $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - March 16, 2023 - Music for Humanity
The Art of Sound: Introducing the OPUS-QUAD
New all-in-one DJ system creates harmony between beautiful design and playability. Evolved features include standalone 4-deck playback and support for multiple sound sources. A spectacular DJ experience you can harness to inspire your audience in any space or location. - March 15, 2023 - djkit.com
Cancer Diagnoses Turns Cinder Shine Back to Her First Love: Songwriting
After a 30-year detour as a fitness expert and author, Singer-Songwriter Cinder Shine’s terminal cancer diagnosis presented an opportunity to make music creation a source of healing. Cinder Shine found a community of like-minded artists who want to inspire. - January 31, 2023 - Cinder Shine
Sitka Music Festival Presents Simply Three as Part of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics
The Sitka Music Festival is pleased to present YouTube phenomenon, Simply Three as part of the second week of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics in Sitka and Anchorage. Simply Three has a dedicated fan base of almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers from their covers of music by artists such as Avicii, Adele, Bastille, Coldplay, One Republic, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Journey, Queen and more. - September 25, 2022 - Sitka Music Festival
Nashville California: New Thriving Music T-Shirt Store by Elvis Nash
Elvis Nash a famous country music songwriter and singer has launched his new music t-shirt e-store- giving a chance for country music lovers to feel more passionate. His e-store is stocked with a wide range of customised unique, alluring, and fantastic country music t-shirts. - July 29, 2022 - Nashville California
Tinnitus Masking Therapy Now Included in BeHear ACCESS Hearing Amplification Headsets
Alango Technologies, a leading independent supplier of DSP voice and audio enhancement software technologies for the communication industry, announced the release of a new, advanced version of its BeHear® ACCESS hearing amplifier featuring an option for basic sound personalization without using an app, customizable tinnitus masking therapy, increased amplification without feedback, and easier pairing based on Bluetooth® 5.0. - March 20, 2022 - Alango - BeHear
SKB Cases Launches New Website
The newly designed website offers a streamlined user experience and easier access to SKB's complete lineup of products across all divisions. - January 20, 2022 - SKB Cases
SKB Names New National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases is proud to announce it has appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division. Adam comes to SKB after 14 years experience at Full Compass Systems as National Sales Account Manager. Prior to Full Compass, he was the Pro Audio Department... - November 11, 2021 - SKB Cases
SKB Promotes Will Steven to VP of Sales for Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases has announced the promotion of longtime SKB product manager, Will Steven, to the position of Vice President of Sales for the Music Pro AV Division. Building on a lifelong connection to music, Will Steven started his career in the music industry with a job at the Ward Brodt Music Store in... - July 15, 2021 - SKB Cases
SKB Releases 5 New R Series Sizes, STAC Cases Optimized for Palletized Shipping
SKB Corporation to release five new R Series case sizes, which comprise SKB's new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping. - April 22, 2021 - SKB Cases
Vintage Guitars Take on New Life at Dan's Guitars
Outward appearances do not always tell the story. When you first see the 1956 Chevy parked in the front of a building from 1912, you know there is a story. Dan’s Guitars and Music has been in Cleveland since 2006, owned and operated by Dan Kiblinger with over 35 years in the music industry. Recently he partnered with Jeff Spike Wong to offer their personal collection of over 100 vintage guitars from the Signature Series of Gibson Guitars and brands including Fender, Rickenbacker and Gretsch. - April 21, 2021 - Dan's Guitars
Canadian Alternative Bands Life is Changed with MDMA
The song is about vocalist: Alex Badgers' first experience with MDMA. Alex explains that her boyfriend and her stayed up all night dancing in their living room in each other's arms, the relationship troubles melted as the moment took hold. - August 25, 2020 - Poor Traits
Chaos Guitars Proudly Endorses Aiden Albright Aiden; is Affiliated with the Nazareth Thrash Outfit, Relapsed
Chaos Guitar announces its first local endorsement, School of Rock graduate, Aiden Albright. - August 18, 2020 - Chaos Guitars
Industry-Leading Case Manufacturer SKB Cases Hires Peter E. Schmitt Company
SKB Cases taps Peter E. Schmitt Company as official sales representative for NY Metro region. - August 02, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Continues Essential Operations
Case manufacturer SKB Corporation devotes its operations to priority projects that assist the global fight against COVID-19. - April 16, 2020 - SKB Cases
SHAR Music Partners with Michigan Music Alliance Artist Relief Fund
Michigan-based company to donate a portion of all sales in April to displaced area musicians. - April 11, 2020 - SHAR Music
SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases
SKB Cases, the premier manufacturer of protective transport solutions for the Sports industry, has announced the release of three new iSeries Lure Cases for fishing enthusiasts. iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access... - March 27, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Adds Three New iSeries Sizes, 60 Sizes Now Available
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Corporation is announcing the release of three new sizes into their line of watertight, injection-molded iSeries cases, bringing the total number of iSeries case sizes to 60. The new 3i-1208-3, 3i-2011-10, and 3i-2424-10 were created to accommodate some of... - February 12, 2020 - SKB Cases
New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option
The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage
SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer
On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones
SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases
Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Cases
PURE Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio
Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC
World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC
Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price... - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC
Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena
The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village
SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs
SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top,... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Cases
New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Cases
SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show
Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Cases
First US Installation of Percussion Play’s Baby Floor Piano
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play