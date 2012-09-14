PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

PURE Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to present... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village

SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation

First US Installation of Percussion Play’s Baby Floor Piano Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play

Guitar Neck Fret Repair Revolutionized In today's “throw away” world, restoration will prevail. A new process to save your worn out frets. - October 22, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Chaos Guitars gets Approval from Murphy the Giraffe Two giraffes plus one guitar equals total Chaos at the zoo. Chaos Guitars takes the guitar to the zoo to get the giraffes approval. - September 26, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Chaos Guitars Announces a Limited Edition "Slice of Life" Series Chaos Guitars is announcing a new limited edition "Slice of Life" build series of blood-splattered guitars to be a tribute to the Dexter T.V. series. Only three guitars will be built making this an extremely limited series. - September 10, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Lehigh Valley Guitar Company Brings Chaos to the Zoo Lehigh Valley custom guitar builder is asked to build a guitar to help rais money and awareness for the local Zoo. - September 03, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Percussion Play Introduces New Grand and Baby Floor Pianos Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - August 14, 2018 - Percussion Play

Pensacola, FL Music Teacher, Joshua Kaye, is Confirmed as a GRAMMY Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist for 2019 Pensacola's own, Joshua Kaye, was nominated for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award 2019 by the PTA at Hellen Caro Elementary School and has been certified as a Quarterfinalist. - June 11, 2018 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction

SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications and... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Corporation

Drop The Mic Microphone - Plays Your Recording When Dropped New Drop The Mic Microphone records your voice and plays it back when dropped. - May 09, 2018 - Technical Graffiti

A New Location for It’s God’s Choice: Still in Business Officially Announcing that It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore Has Moved to Suitland, Maryland. - February 18, 2018 - It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore

More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Corporation

Guitar Pedal Manufacturer Dave Williams to Release New Effects to Public Scary Pedals releasing new guitar effects. One knob ease of operation without compromising tone. - December 14, 2017 - Scary Pedals

Vindor Music Launches Easy-to-Play Electronic Saxophone on Kickstarter Vindor Music, a developer of affordable electronic instruments, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its electronic saxophone, the Vindor ES1 - October 18, 2017 - Vindor Music

Brothers United: Batman and Hammer Forged in St. Elmo’s Fire Metal Brothers Jeff and Kelley Jones are teaming up. Kelley is DC Artist for Batman and The Hammer. Jeff is guitarist and songwriter for the band St. Elmos Fire. The bands new album includes a song based on Kelley Jones character named The Hammer. - July 01, 2017 - St. Elmo's Fire

A New Day for It’s God’s Choice: Back in Business Officially Announcing that It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore is Back in Business Locally and Online. - May 18, 2017 - It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore

"St. Elmo's Fire" Recording New Album. 1st Since ‘92. California based heavy metal band "St. Elmo's Fire" is now recording their first album since 1992. This popular Hollywood group had their entire musical catalog re-released by Pure Steel Records from Germany. Due to that successful campaign, the band is following up with 12 new tracks. - May 10, 2017 - St. Elmo's Fire

Austin Winds Launches New Website and Online Store Austin Winds is inviting visitors to explore its new website and online store. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information with the option to share information across all major social networking sites. - December 17, 2016 - Austin Winds

Prima Music, a Leading On-line Retailer for Music Teachers, Acquires One of the Nation’s Largest Music Gift and Novelty Businesses Prima Music, an Atlanta, Georgia, based company, announced today that it has acquired Music Treasures® Company of Mechanicsville, Virginia, one of the foremost music gift and novelty companies serving the music and dance educator, retailer, musician, and student throughout North America and the world. - October 12, 2016 - Prima Music

The Modernistics (Peter H. Bloom, Flute; Mark Leighton, Guitar; Ted Powers, Guitar, Vocals, Tap; Pamela Powers, Vocals/Tap): Up-Tempo Song and Dance, Sizzling Bebop in NH The Modernistics are the versatile and virtuosic duo of Peter H. Bloom, flute; Mark Leighton, guitar with the acclaimed singing/tap dancing team of Ted Powers, guitar, ukulele, vocals and tap; and Pamela Powers, vocals and tap. The group will perform Great American Songbook favorites and the best of bebop in Gorham, Colebrook and Claremont NH August 4, 5 and 6. - July 06, 2016 - Americas Musicworks

Harvard Epworth Concert Series and Americas Musicworks Present Acclaimed Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, Francis Grimes, Mary Jane Rupert): Music of Debussy and Ravel Ensemble Aubade, praised for “intensity, imagination, skill and finesse,” will perform May 7 at Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church in Cambridge, MA. The concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of the magnificent Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp by Claude Debussy. Also: music by Maurice Ravel, Ladislas de Rohozinski, and Arnold Bax. Aubade is managed by Americas Musicworks. - April 28, 2016 - Americas Musicworks

Illustrious Aardvark Jazz Orchestra to Release New CD, Passages - Show to Feature Music by Music Director Mark Harvey Called “stunningly beautiful and adventurous” (New York City Jazz Record), the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra continues its 43rd season with the release of the band’s 14th CD, Passages, featuring works by founder and music director Mark Harvey. “Aardvark Jazz Orchestra proves once more its reputation as one of the best jazz ensembles in the world.” (Jazz Podium, Germany). - April 11, 2016 - Americas Musicworks

ARTIST Music Academy Student from Perry Hall Wins Top Prize at Prestigious Guitar Competition Thomas Potts, Student of Dr. Jeremy Lyons at ARTIST Music Academy in Nottingham, Awarded Third Prize at Beatty Classical Guitar Competition - March 23, 2016 - ARTIST Music Center

Hot Apple Distribution Wins Best Import/Export Company Hot Apple Distribution, a leading supplier of premier musical instrument and accessory brands throughout Australia & New Zealand, has won Best Import/Export Company at the recent Business Excellence Forum and Awards, held in Melbourne, Australia. The annual forum unites over 2000 business leaders... - March 15, 2016 - Hot Apple Distribution

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Civil War Era Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee has released a fully restored Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano that dates to 1861 with historical ties to the American Civil War. - March 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Arts on the Green Presents Acclaimed Duo 2 (Peter H. Bloom, Multiple Flutes; Mary Jane Rupert, Harp), Chamber Music Concert March 19, Shrewsbury, MA Arts on the Green presents the esteemed Duo 2 (Peter H. Bloom, flute, alto flute, bass flute and piccolo; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) in European and American Masters, Saturday, March 19, 2016 at 7:00 pm, First Congregational Church, 19 Church Rd, Shrewsbury, MA. Free to all, but donations welcome. Information: 508-845-7286. Gems by J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Saint-Saens, and two stellar works written for 2: Butterfly Effects (2008) by Elizabeth Vercoe and Play of Light (2011) by Richard Nelson. - February 23, 2016 - Americas Musicworks

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Leads Growth in Increasingly Popular Mission/Arts & Crafts Piano Movement The revitalized restoration of the Mission/Arts & Crafts piano style is led by The Antique Piano Shop, offering the largest collection of this style of pianos in the world. - February 13, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Custom Designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has recently released a fully restored, custom designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano. - January 27, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Unique Knabe & Gaehle Gothic Style Square Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has released an Antique Custom Made Gothic Inspired Square Grand Piano made by Knabe & Gaehle. - January 17, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, located in Friendsville, Tennessee 20 miles from Knoxville, has released an Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano. This Steinway and Sons Piano, dating from 1890, was recently released after a full restoration by the craftspeople of the Antique Piano Shop. - January 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Rainbow Music Presents Brand New and Second Hand Deals of Gibson Guitars Rainbow Music showcases their large assortments for brand new and previously-owned musical instruments. - December 12, 2015 - Rainbow Music

New Drumming Invention by Benson Music Local musician invents a product for drummers. Watch the video and get in with the Kickstarter campaign. Great rewards. Fun video. Great product. - December 01, 2015 - Benson Music

Pensacola Music Teacher Certified as an Expert Author Ron Kaye, founder of Ron Kaye’s Music Instruction in Pensacola, FL was recently recognized as an Expert Author by EzineArticles.com in the “Arts & Entertainment - Music Instruction” niche. - November 12, 2015 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction

Rocky Mountain Kirtan Artist Raises Funds for Courageous Nepali Women The courageous women at HerFarmNepal are being supported by Kirtan Artist Faith Rose of Bozeman, MT, who is using her artistry to help raise funds for earthquake damage and to feed the school children of the village. - November 11, 2015 - Faith Rose Music

Noted Flutist Peter H. Bloom to Perform Premieres by Mark Harvey, Karl Henning and David Leone in Boston, Masterworks by Debussy and Ravel in Des Moines and Lisle, IL Flutist Peter H. Bloom, known for his virtuosity and versatility, will perform premieres by Karl Henning and David Leone in Boston’s King’s Chapel (Oct 27); music by Debussy and Ravel with Ensemble Aubade (Morton Arboretum Lisle, IL Nov 1 and Grand View University Des Moines, Nov 2); music by Mark Harvey with the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Nov 14 at MIT Cambridge. Bloom will join legendary saxophonist Charles Neville Nov 29 in Ashfield, MA in a benefit concert for Nepal earthquake relief. - October 26, 2015 - Americas Musicworks

Boston’s Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom-Flute; Francis Grimes-Viola; Mary Jane Rupert-Harp) to Perform in Illinois and Iowa: Chamber Music by Debussy, Ravel and Others Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) will perform at the Morton Arboretum, Lisle IL on November 1, and at Grand View University in Des Moines on November 2. The esteemed trio will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, one of the masterpieces of the 20th century. Also on the program: the lush and thrilling Sonatine en Trio by Maurice Ravel and the evocative Sunrise (2009) by Thea Musgrave. - October 22, 2015 - Americas Musicworks

GMF Music Unveils the New "Bullseye" Line of Effects Pedals GMF Music (www.gmfamps.com) introduces four guitar pedals that take tone to a whole new level. (DS-1 Distortion, RV-1 Reverb, CH-1 Chorus and DL-1 Delay) - October 01, 2015 - GMF Music

Academy of Diva Arts is Nationally Ranked #1 Best of 2015 for Voice Lessons in Las Vegas Thumbtack, a national marketing company, proudly awarded the Academy of Diva Arts as the #1 ranked Best of 2015 provider of Voice Acting Lessons in Las Vegas. - September 16, 2015 - Academy of Diva Arts

Guitar Gear N More Announces New Product Lines Guitar Gear N More proudly announces the addition of Italia Guitars, Divill Guitars by Italia, Danelectro Guitars, Crestwood Guitars, ProCo, MXR, Dunlop, Joyo, Axtron and Suerte Music. - September 01, 2015 - Guitar Gear n More