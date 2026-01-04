Outward appearances do not always tell the story. When you first see the 1956 Chevy parked in the front of a building from 1912, you know there is a story. Dan’s Guitars and Music has been in Cleveland since 2006, owned and operated by Dan Kiblinger with over 35 years in the music industry. Recently he partnered with Jeff Spike Wong to offer their personal collection of over 100 vintage guitars from the Signature Series of Gibson Guitars and brands including Fender, Rickenbacker and Gretsch. - April 21, 2021 - Dan's Guitars