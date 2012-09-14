|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation
SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation
SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation
On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case.
The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation
Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories.
Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation
Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to present... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC
Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC
The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village
SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment.
The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case.
The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation
Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case.
Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play
In today's “throw away” world, restoration will prevail. A new process to save your worn out frets. - October 22, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Two giraffes plus one guitar equals total Chaos at the zoo. Chaos Guitars takes the guitar to the zoo to get the giraffes approval. - September 26, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Chaos Guitars is announcing a new limited edition "Slice of Life" build series of blood-splattered guitars to be a tribute to the Dexter T.V. series. Only three guitars will be built making this an extremely limited series. - September 10, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Lehigh Valley custom guitar builder is asked to build a guitar to help rais money and awareness for the local Zoo. - September 03, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - August 14, 2018 - Percussion Play
Pensacola's own, Joshua Kaye, was nominated for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award 2019 by the PTA at Hellen Caro Elementary School and has been certified as a Quarterfinalist. - June 11, 2018 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction
SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29.
The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications and... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Corporation
New Drop The Mic Microphone records your voice and plays it back when dropped. - May 09, 2018 - Technical Graffiti
Officially Announcing that It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore Has Moved to Suitland, Maryland. - February 18, 2018 - It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore
SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Corporation
Scary Pedals releasing new guitar effects. One knob ease of operation without compromising tone. - December 14, 2017 - Scary Pedals
Vindor Music, a developer of affordable electronic instruments, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its electronic saxophone, the Vindor ES1 - October 18, 2017 - Vindor Music
Brothers Jeff and Kelley Jones are teaming up. Kelley is DC Artist for Batman and The Hammer. Jeff is guitarist and songwriter for the band St. Elmos Fire. The bands new album includes a song based on Kelley Jones character named The Hammer. - July 01, 2017 - St. Elmo's Fire
Officially Announcing that It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore is Back in Business Locally and Online. - May 18, 2017 - It's God's Choice Christian Bookstore
California based heavy metal band "St. Elmo's Fire" is now recording their first album since 1992. This popular Hollywood group had their entire musical catalog re-released by Pure Steel Records from Germany. Due to that successful campaign, the band is following up with 12 new tracks. - May 10, 2017 - St. Elmo's Fire
Austin Winds is inviting visitors to explore its new website and online store. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information with the option to share information across all major social networking sites. - December 17, 2016 - Austin Winds
Prima Music, an Atlanta, Georgia, based company, announced today that it has acquired Music Treasures® Company of Mechanicsville, Virginia, one of the foremost music gift and novelty companies serving the music and dance educator, retailer, musician, and student throughout North America and the world. - October 12, 2016 - Prima Music
The Modernistics are the versatile and virtuosic duo of Peter H. Bloom, flute; Mark Leighton, guitar with the acclaimed singing/tap dancing team of Ted Powers, guitar, ukulele, vocals and tap; and Pamela Powers, vocals and tap. The group will perform Great American Songbook favorites and the best of bebop in Gorham, Colebrook and Claremont NH August 4, 5 and 6. - July 06, 2016 - Americas Musicworks
Ensemble Aubade, praised for “intensity, imagination, skill and finesse,” will perform May 7 at Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church in Cambridge, MA. The concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of the magnificent Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp by Claude Debussy. Also: music by Maurice Ravel, Ladislas de Rohozinski, and Arnold Bax. Aubade is managed by Americas Musicworks. - April 28, 2016 - Americas Musicworks
Called “stunningly beautiful and adventurous” (New York City Jazz Record), the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra continues its 43rd season with the release of the band’s 14th CD, Passages, featuring works by founder and music director Mark Harvey. “Aardvark Jazz Orchestra proves once more its reputation as one of the best jazz ensembles in the world.” (Jazz Podium, Germany). - April 11, 2016 - Americas Musicworks
Thomas Potts, Student of Dr. Jeremy Lyons at ARTIST Music Academy in Nottingham, Awarded Third Prize at Beatty Classical Guitar Competition - March 23, 2016 - ARTIST Music Center
Hot Apple Distribution, a leading supplier of premier musical instrument and accessory brands throughout Australia & New Zealand, has won Best Import/Export Company at the recent Business Excellence Forum and Awards, held in Melbourne, Australia.
The annual forum unites over 2000 business leaders... - March 15, 2016 - Hot Apple Distribution
The Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee has released a fully restored Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano that dates to 1861 with historical ties to the American Civil War. - March 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Arts on the Green presents the esteemed Duo 2 (Peter H. Bloom, flute, alto flute, bass flute and piccolo; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) in European and American Masters, Saturday, March 19, 2016 at 7:00 pm, First Congregational Church, 19 Church Rd, Shrewsbury, MA. Free to all, but donations welcome. Information: 508-845-7286. Gems by J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Saint-Saens, and two stellar works written for 2: Butterfly Effects (2008) by Elizabeth Vercoe and Play of Light (2011) by Richard Nelson. - February 23, 2016 - Americas Musicworks
The revitalized restoration of the Mission/Arts & Crafts piano style is led by The Antique Piano Shop, offering the largest collection of this style of pianos in the world. - February 13, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has recently released a fully restored, custom designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano. - January 27, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has released an Antique Custom Made Gothic Inspired Square Grand Piano made by Knabe & Gaehle. - January 17, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
The Antique Piano Shop, located in Friendsville, Tennessee 20 miles from Knoxville, has released an Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano. This Steinway and Sons Piano, dating from 1890, was recently released after a full restoration by the craftspeople of the Antique Piano Shop. - January 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Rainbow Music showcases their large assortments for brand new and previously-owned musical instruments. - December 12, 2015 - Rainbow Music
Local musician invents a product for drummers. Watch the video and get in with the Kickstarter campaign. Great rewards. Fun video. Great product. - December 01, 2015 - Benson Music
Ron Kaye, founder of Ron Kaye’s Music Instruction in Pensacola, FL was recently recognized as an Expert Author by EzineArticles.com in the “Arts & Entertainment - Music Instruction” niche. - November 12, 2015 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction
The courageous women at HerFarmNepal are being supported by Kirtan Artist Faith Rose of Bozeman, MT, who is using her artistry to help raise funds for earthquake damage and to feed the school children of the village. - November 11, 2015 - Faith Rose Music
Flutist Peter H. Bloom, known for his virtuosity and versatility, will perform premieres by Karl Henning and David Leone in Boston’s King’s Chapel (Oct 27); music by Debussy and Ravel with Ensemble Aubade (Morton Arboretum Lisle, IL Nov 1 and Grand View University Des Moines, Nov 2); music by Mark Harvey with the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Nov 14 at MIT Cambridge. Bloom will join legendary saxophonist Charles Neville Nov 29 in Ashfield, MA in a benefit concert for Nepal earthquake relief. - October 26, 2015 - Americas Musicworks
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) will perform at the Morton Arboretum, Lisle IL on November 1, and at Grand View University in Des Moines on November 2. The esteemed trio will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, one of the masterpieces of the 20th century. Also on the program: the lush and thrilling Sonatine en Trio by Maurice Ravel and the evocative Sunrise (2009) by Thea Musgrave. - October 22, 2015 - Americas Musicworks
GMF Music (www.gmfamps.com) introduces four guitar pedals that take tone to a whole new level. (DS-1 Distortion, RV-1 Reverb, CH-1 Chorus and DL-1 Delay) - October 01, 2015 - GMF Music
Thumbtack, a national marketing company, proudly awarded the Academy of Diva Arts as the #1 ranked Best of 2015 provider of Voice Acting Lessons in Las Vegas. - September 16, 2015 - Academy of Diva Arts
Guitar Gear N More proudly announces the addition of Italia Guitars, Divill Guitars by Italia, Danelectro Guitars, Crestwood Guitars, ProCo, MXR, Dunlop, Joyo, Axtron and Suerte Music. - September 01, 2015 - Guitar Gear n More
PRS Guitars is adding two new models to its popular, more affordable SE guitar line: The SE Custom 22 and the SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow. These two new models continue the PRS SE legacy of providing the highest quality, dependability and value while adding new configurations to appeal to an even wider... - August 22, 2015 - PRS Guitars