Recent Headlines
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
FCBJerseys to Launch Mexican Independence Day Special Collection: Honoring Centuries of Independence with Soccer Apparel
FCBJerseys will officially release the "¡Viva México!" (Long Live Mexico) special commemorative soccer collection on September 16, 2025. - September 11, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Christy Sports Opens 2025/26 Season Rental Ski and Snowboard Reservations in Utah
Christy Sports has opened 2025/26 Utah ski & snowboard season rental reservations. Affordable packages include free swaps, tuning, and expert fitting. Partnerships with groups like SheJumps expand access, helping families and newcomers enjoy Utah’s slopes all winter. - September 10, 2025 - Christy Sports
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
Why LA Studios Are Ditching Apps This September by Empowered Yoga and One Down Dog
Inspired by NYC, Los Angeles launches “Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month” to reclaim revenue and relationships from third-party apps. - August 27, 2025 - Empowered Yoga
FCBJerseys to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program
FCBJerseys will launch the "FCBJerseys Renew Circular Initiative" on August 31, 2025. - August 21, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys Sportswear to Launch 3D Virtual Fitting Room, Pioneering a New Trend in Smart Shopping
FCBJerseys will officially launch its 3D Virtual Fitting Room technology on August 25, 2025 - August 01, 2025 - FCBJerseys
TargetTack® to Exhibit at 2025 GOALS Expo in Knoxville
TargetTack® has announced its participation in the upcoming GOALS Expo, taking place August 8–10, 2025 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Gun Owners of America (GOA) and is designed to bring together members of the Second Amendment community, tactical industry representatives, and firearms enthusiasts from across the country. - July 23, 2025 - TargetTack
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
FCBJerseys to Support Local Amateur Football Club After Fire Incident
FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. will extend its support to a local amateur football club that recently experienced a minor fire on July 6, 2025. - July 10, 2025 - FCBJerseys
FCBJerseys's Children’s Day Launch: Sportswear for Kids, Profits for African Children
On May 27, 2025, FCBJerseys Sports Apparel Co., Ltd. announced a significant initiative—a new “Care for Kids, Love Sports” sportswear series set to launch on June 1, 2025, Children’s Day. The company pledges to donate 20% of the series’ profits to African children in... - May 29, 2025 - FCBJerseys
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
RDX Sports Celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s Unstoppable Growth in Spain
RDX Sports proudly celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s latest milestone, the launch of their new store in Madrid. Since 2017, this powerful partnership has fueled Red Glove’s rise as a top distributor in Spain, championing RDX gear at major events and driving brand growth. With a renewed multi-million Euro agreement and shared passion for combat sports, RDX and Red Glove are redefining the ring together, bringing premium gear closer to fighters across Spain. - May 02, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
A2 Bikes Remains Committed to Accessibility Amid Tariff Increases
A2 Bikes, a Portland, Oregon, Bicycle company has pledged to not raise their prices until the end of the cycling season despite rising tariffs. - April 11, 2025 - A2 Bikes
TopSpin Pickleball: Premier 8-Court Indoor Facility Coming to Hauppauge, NY
The owners of TopSpin Pickleball are bringing a new premier Indoor Pickleball Facility to the Hauppauge Industrial Park. With plans to open in the summer of 2025, the new 25,000 sqft 8-court facility will be located on Oser Avenue, neighboring both Hauppauge & Commack. Being centrally located... - April 09, 2025 - TopSpin Pickleball, LLC
TargetTack® Launches "Try Before You Buy" Program and Sweepstakes for Ranges and Training Facilities
TargetTack®, a veteran-owned and family-operated company creating target securing solutions, today announced its "Try Before You Buy" program, offering U.S.-based shooting ranges and training facilities a risk-free opportunity to experience the TargetTack advantage. TargetTack is also... - April 08, 2025 - TargetTack
RDX Sports Announces Landmark Two-Year Partnership with Brave CF
RDX Sports has announced a two-year partnership with BRAVE CF, making it the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. Effective March 2, 2025, the partnership aims to enhance both organisations’ global reach, with RDX supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE events and BRAVE featuring RDX branding across its platforms. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding both organisations’ global presence, elevating the sports of MMA, and bringing innovations to the combat sports industry. - March 14, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
TargetTack® Unveils New TargetTack Snap System™ at SHOT Show 2025
TargetTack®, a leading manufacturer of target hanging solutions, introduced its new TargetTack Snap System™ at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's (NSSF) SHOT Show 2025 last week. The TargetTack Snap System expands the functionality of TargetTack's existing target hanging products... - January 30, 2025 - TargetTack
Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks. - January 03, 2025 - Marucci Sports
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
Marucci Sports Debuts First Footwear Collection, the MXB Collection
Marucci teams up with BOA® to bring the BOA® Fit System to the diamond for first time. - December 13, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Revolin Sports Welcomes K. Todd Storch as President and Chief Growth Officer
Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation. - December 13, 2024 - Revolin Sports
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
Ninja MTB Performance Launches Comprehensive Fitness and Skills Mobile App
Ninja MTB Performance has launched the Ninja MTB Studio Fitness and Skills App, a comprehensive mobile platform for mountain bikers seeking to enhance their skills and fitness. The app features over 100 video tutorials, personalized fitness programs, interactive goal setting and progress tracking. Aimed at making professional training widely available, the app is now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - November 12, 2024 - Ninja Mountain Bike Performance
Friscopromos.com Kicks Off "Merry & Meaningful" Campaign, Giving Joy Through Memorable, Meaningful Customized Gifts
Friscopromos.com holiday campaign promotes giving memorable & meaningful custom products to valued employees, friends, and customers. - November 08, 2024 - Friscopromos.com
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Good Time Activities Introduces Durable and Weatherproof Cornhole Boards Designed to Last a Lifetime
Good Time Activities' state-of-the-art cornhole boards are perfect for the beach, tailgate, backyard, or wherever. What sets these boards apart from the competition is their superior engineering and construction. Their premium cornhole boards are made from 3003H16 aluminum alloy with aerospace-quality honeycomb construction. Their proprietary design and unique engineering mean the boards will last a lifetime. - October 01, 2024 - Good Time Activities
Uswing Mojing is the New Title Sponsor of Junior World Golf Championships
Uswing Mojing eyewear and its lead ambassador Rose Zhang will be part of the festivities, including the 2025 championship in San Diego. - September 11, 2024 - Uswing
National Lacrosse League and Castore Sign Landmark Partnership; Internationally Renowned Performance Apparel Brand to Reimagine the NLL’s On-Floor Style
NLL to launch Castore’s North American operations and join elite global properties outfitted by Castore including teams in Formula 1, English Premier League, and German Bundesliga. - September 09, 2024 - National Lacrosse League
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner. - June 14, 2024 - Lamour Group
Eenox Revolutionizes the Skate and Bicycle Market with Precision Bearing Technology
Eenox emerges as the game-changer in the high-performance world of cycling, skateboarding, and inline skating with premium Swiss-Made bearings. - June 05, 2024 - Eenox
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Connor Garnett. - April 25, 2024 - Lamour Group
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Allyce Jones Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Allyce Jones. - April 06, 2024 - Lamour Group
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies
CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement and Government Agencies. The Agreement designates CMC Government Supply the sole law enforcement distributor for SIM-X Ammunition in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. - January 24, 2024 - CMC Government Supply
Ride On E-Bikes Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dunedin, Florida
Ride On E-Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality electric bicycles, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1714 County Road 1 Unit 3 in Dunedin, Florida. This expansion aims to offer residents and visitors of Dunedin a wide selection of electric bikes and accessories to... - November 22, 2023 - Ride On E-Bikes
Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models. - September 26, 2023 - Xtreme Mats LLC
Pro Golf Phenom Rose Zhang Partners with Uswing, Pioneers of Innovative Golf Sunglasses, to Launch Limited-Edition Rose Gold Glasses
The LPGA Rookie, NCAA Champion & Augusta National Women’s Amateur Winner Adds Eyewear Technology to Her Impressive Array of Sponsors. - August 16, 2023 - Uswing
Cykel Rack Unveils New Branding and Expands Product and Service Offerings
Cykel Rack, a pioneering company at the forefront of the cycling industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new branding and expanded range of products and services. With a clear vision of becoming the leading provider of cycling solutions, Cykel Rack is dedicated to meeting the needs of... - July 04, 2023 - Cykel Rack LLC