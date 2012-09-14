PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019 If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Voltura - Create Deep Connection with Anyone in 30 Seconds Are you looking to have an experience that will last a lifetime? Do you want to connect deeply with yourself and others in less than 30 seconds, by playing a game? http://kck.st/2pGn5hF Voltura Game is a new an unique game that allows you to create a connection with anyone, anywhere in less than 30 seconds and by doing so, you are able to tap into your full potential. "It is the best icebreaker in the world, in my opinion." - NHS Accountant - October 15, 2019 - Voltura

A New Dragon Ball Z Online Shop and Community for Anime Fans As a Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) online shop and community website, dbzhub.com has recently been launched to serve DBZ fans around the world. Dbzhub.com is operated by a team of DBZ fans from China, they have been watching DBZ anime episodes ever since they were kids. So, when trying to start an online business,... - October 14, 2019 - DBZhub.com

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

One Method Monkey LLC Has Launched Its Second Game, Hey Cutie, on Kickstarter and is Seeking Crowdfunding Support to Help Bring Something New to Boardgaming Audiences One Method Monkey's latest project, Hey Cutie, brings the dating sim genre to tabletop gamers with a comedic card game. Now Live on Kickstarter. - September 17, 2019 - One Method Monkey LLC

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC

The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC

New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8 Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Board Game Cafe Pioneers Hex & Company Launch Kickstarter for New Manhattan Location Hex & Company is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign, which will bring a new location to the Upper East Side of New York City. - June 06, 2019 - Hex & Company

Silver Lynx Games Launched Their First Kickstarter Campaign: Hard West - The Board Game It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games

Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody products... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot

Redcat Releases the Gen8 P-A-C-K (Pre-Assembled Chassis Kit) Redcat releases a new chassis kit for custom builders. - February 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Gen8 Hop Up Parts Released The Gen8 is Redcat’s newest vehicle and is the first to be completely designed and developed, in house, in the USA. The Gen8 is rapidly taking the RC marketplace by storm. A quick search will reveal its immediate acceptance into the scale RC crawler community. With its amazing performance, straight... - January 20, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has Released a New Portal Axle Kit When searching social media, it quickly becomes apparent that the all new Redcat Racing Gen8 is making a huge impact on the scale RC community. One of the features that make the Gen8 so desirable, is its portal axles. They not only give the truck a more aggressive stance, but more importantly, they provide... - January 16, 2019 - Redcat RC

Free 3D Printable Parts from the Redcat Racing Engineering Team Redcat Racing is already a high value brand, especially with the release of its Gen.7 Sport, the Everest Gen.7 Pro and the all new Gen.8 International Harvester Scout II Rallye Edition scale crawlers. It seems overboard that they would find the need to add even more value to their products, but they... - January 09, 2019 - Redcat RC

Bricks LA LEGO® Fan Event Coming to Pasadena, CA Join brick fans and builders this weekend for the fifth annual Bricks LA LEGO® fan convention. - December 28, 2018 - Playful Workshop

Timothy Parker, Guinness World Records Puzzle Master, Leaving Universal Crossword After 21 Years, 8,100 Puzzles Parker has formed his own new game syndicate including direct-to-consumer puzzles and free puzzles for newspapers and online sites – with revenue sharing.” - December 18, 2018 - Timothy Parker Crosswords

Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises

Red Chain Games Launch New Digital, Interactive Storybook "Stampy the Wizard and the Lost Wand" Red Chain Games is pleased to announce the launch of Stampy the Wizard and the Lost Wand. A digital, interactive, storybook for children aged 3-7. - November 14, 2018 - Red Chain Games Ltd

CreBobble.com Announces Affordable Range of Customized Bobbleheads for This Christmas The market leader in bobblehead doll supplies, CreBobble.com announces their special Christmas offer for their affordable range of custom bobblehead dolls. - November 12, 2018 - CreBobble.com

The Voyager's Workshop Celebrates Your Storytelling Hobbies The Voyager's Workshop, an online shop for gaming adventurers, launched by Nova Scotia artist, designer and storyteller Wouter F. Goedkoop. It caters to people who enjoy adventures of pen, paper, cardboard and pixels by creating original designs and even made-to-order items that showcase their passion for the stories they live, tell and are a part of. - November 01, 2018 - The Voyager's Workshop

New Games Rewards Life Experiences and Donates to Alzheimer's Research New type of card game that rewards players for their real life experiences. - October 26, 2018 - Experience Games

Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games

Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition Kickstarter Campaign Started by Momtrepreuneur of K McCabe Publishing LLC A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC

Redcat Racing Has a New Trophy Truck - the Camo TT Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo TT. The Camo TT will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New Rock Racer - The Camo X4 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo X4. The Camo X4 will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Announces the Release of the Dukono Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Dukono. The Dukono will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New 1:5 Scale Monster Truck with an 8S Power System - the Rampage R5 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the all new Rampage R5. The R5 will be available for purchase late August, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

BeginAgain Announces New President; Award-Winning Colorado Toy Company BeginAgain Hires Michael Grant as President BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President. As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain

Bouncer Depot Debuts All White Wedding Bounce House Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple. Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Lucid Sight Makes Blockchain Magic Lucid Sight Publishing is excited to announce Cryptic Conjure, the first title to released under the company’s new publishing arm. Cryptic Conjure, the first Ethereum blockchain game to utilize the power of Unreal Engine 4. Cryptic Conjure is a vibrant multiplayer fantasy action-RPG where players can craft and trade spells via the blockchain. Lucid Sight specializes in blockchain game development and recently raised over 200K in presales with their flagship title, Crypto Space Commander. - June 28, 2018 - Lucid Sight

Bouncer Depot Commercial Bounce Houses Shipped Faster Thanks to New Deal with FedEx Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Drop The Mic Microphone - Plays Your Recording When Dropped New Drop The Mic Microphone records your voice and plays it back when dropped. - May 09, 2018 - Technical Graffiti

Newly-Launched Toy, Dough Dots!™ Helps Preschoolers Create Worlds of Fun with Play, a Ball, and Dough Dough Dots!™ gives nimble little hands a way to play with dough and keep it in an easily opened container that’s a toy in itself. - April 18, 2018 - United Pacific Designs, Inc.

Arb Studios, the Developer of Tiki Kart 3D (Top App Jan. 2012), Has Finally Released Its Sequel Tiki Kart Island for iOS and Android After many stops, restarts, and almost being cancelled due to the large scope it has finally released with every one of its target goals. It features a 60 plus level story driven campaign, online battle arena, and a track creator. The app has launched on both iOS and Android but has plans for console,... - April 12, 2018 - Arb Studios LLC

ceilingSPORT Looks to Score a Slam Dunk with "Original SWISH" Innovative indoor basketball game on ceiling provides exciting new fun for players of all ages. - February 27, 2018 - CeilingSport, LLC

Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family