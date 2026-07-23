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Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops. - July 23, 2026 - Barista Brawl
Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure. - June 03, 2026 - PostCurious
Smart Kids Planet Expands Access to Educational Toys, STEM Learning Kits, and Creative Play Solutions for Children of All Age
Online platform introduces a wide range of educational toys, puzzles, STEM kits, and building blocks designed to support early learning and cognitive development. - May 02, 2026 - Leanrimtactics
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Wonderlosity Appoints Michael Kroll as Director of Visual Store Design
Wonderlosity, the creative force behind immersive retail experiences like The Cloak and Wand, Alice's Little Haunted Bookshop, Alice in the Village and Arisu Anime is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Kroll as its new Director of Visual Store Design. - November 14, 2025 - Wonderlosity
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. - October 20, 2025 - Tricia Greenwood
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc. - June 30, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Premier Ship Models Onboards Dedicated ANZ Representative
Premier Ship Models announces Nazia Lalloo as the dedicated brand partner for the Australia and New Zealand region. - May 15, 2025 - Premier Ship Models
Premier Ship Models Elevates Customer Experience with a Technology Overhaul
Leading model boats manufacturer and supplier, Premier Ship Models, has announced a significant business restructuring to enhance customer experiences. The strategic shift is a move toward an increased focus on satisfying customer experiences and away from a discount-only approach. The... - May 09, 2025 - Premier Ship Models
Beyond Words: Unlocking Literacy Through Wordless Books
Crazy Simple Education is transforming literacy with a simple yet powerful approach using wordless books. This method helps young students build confidence by creating and dictating their own stories, turning hesitant readers into engaged storytellers. - May 05, 2025 - Crazy Simple Education
Gudnak, by Chaotic Great, Kickstarter Breaks Record for the Top Square Card Expandable Card Game Ever
Gudnak: The Marvorren Expansion has broken the record for the highest-funded expandable card game using exclusively square cards that is set in a dying fantasy universe. With a Kickstarter campaign that soared past its funding goal like a glorious Bullgryff, Gudnak now holds the throne as the... - March 30, 2025 - Chaotic Great Games
North America's Largest Art, Design, & Collectibles Megashow DesignerCon Invites Brand Partners to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Show from November 14-16 in Las Vegas
DCon reaches network of 178+ million on Instagram and will yield an estimated $67 million in gross market value in Las Vegas in 2025, tapping into the $19 billion global market of art, toys, comics, prints, and digital collectibles. The show made its Las Vegas debut in 2024, garnering nearly 30,000 attendees and 500 vendors in the new locale. Brands interested in partnering with DesignerCon can visit sponsordcon.com/#contact. - February 11, 2025 - DesignerCon
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025
Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony. - January 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
DesignerCon Partners with Meow Wolf, Superplastic, and Tao Group Hospitality for Exclusive After-Parties and Discounts During DesignerCon’s Las Vegas Debut
DesignerCon partners with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and Superplastic for exclusive discounts. DesignerCon partners with Tao Group Hospitality for DCon 21+ afterparties, allowing all DCon badge holders complimentary entry to TAO Nightclub, Hakkasan, Omnia, and Marquee nightclubs November 14-17. - November 16, 2024 - DesignerCon
Good Time Activities Introduces Durable and Weatherproof Cornhole Boards Designed to Last a Lifetime
Good Time Activities' state-of-the-art cornhole boards are perfect for the beach, tailgate, backyard, or wherever. What sets these boards apart from the competition is their superior engineering and construction. Their premium cornhole boards are made from 3003H16 aluminum alloy with aerospace-quality honeycomb construction. Their proprietary design and unique engineering mean the boards will last a lifetime. - October 01, 2024 - Good Time Activities
Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season
Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption Got a Major Update
Ash of Gods: Redemption has been completely reworked to deliver an entirely new gaming experience. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. - August 29, 2024 - AurumDust
Introducing School Buddy: A New Favorite to Ease the Back-to-School Transition for Kids
School Buddy combines a comforting stuffie with a uniquely engaging activity book to make school transitions smoother and more enjoyable. Inspired by the personal experiences of the creators’ own family, School Buddy aims to provide children with a sense of security and confidence as they embark on their educational journey and help show School Buddy the world. - August 21, 2024 - School Buddy
Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement
Dice Dungeons, creators of Mutated Monsters for 5e, are launching "80s Adventures," a D&D 5e supplement, on Kickstarter from July 30 to August 30, 2024. It features 80s-inspired subclasses, magical items, adventure modules, spells, and locations. With contributions from award-winning artist Brendan Lancaster, the book promises a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending vibrant aesthetics with classic D&D elements. - July 30, 2024 - Dice Dungeons
GiantLands at EGG Con I - A Celebration of Gary Gygax with Penny Williams
Wonderfilled's GiantLands, an old school inspired roleplaying game, made with game making legends James M. Ward, Penny Williams, Gary Gygax Jr, Larry Elmore, and more, will be part of the inaugural EGG Con in Lake Geneva Wisconsin July 26-28 2024. As a Special Guest there, Penny Williams will be... - July 11, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut. - July 08, 2024 - Brenda Mize Dolls
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat and Roguelike Storytelling Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play Now
Ash of Gods: Redemption is released on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. They will take important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices — and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - June 29, 2024 - AurumDust
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption by AurumDust Coming to Google Play in a Few Weeks
Ash of Gods: Redemption is releasing on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - May 24, 2024 - AurumDust
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Brown Toy Box Launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" to Inspire Children to Explore STEAM and Game Design – powered by Microsoft MakeCode
Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company, launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" on May 1, 2024. The interactive game, powered by Microsoft MakeCode, fosters diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields. The game guides children through a virtual world with Maya, teaching coding and game development. The collaboration with Microsoft for Nonprofits aims to elevate Black youth from consumers to creators in the gaming industry, promoting inclusivity and interest in STEAM education. - April 29, 2024 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium
Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now. - April 04, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Wonderfilled Announces Death of Co-Creator James M. Ward
Wonderfilled announced with great sadness the passing of James M. Ward, co-creator of GiantLands, due to unexpected health circumstances. The entire Wonderfilled family extends condolences to his family and community. Stephen E. Dinehart IV, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed deep sorrow for the loss of his mentor and collaborator, pledging to honor Ward's legacy with upcoming projects like "The Broken Road," James M. Ward's last post-apocalyptic adventure. - March 26, 2024 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Muddy Robot Games Launches; Dev-Empowered AAA Game Studio
Irvine, Ca, March 13, 2024 – Muddy Robot Games, a remote, dev-empowered AAA game studio founded and advised by industry veterans from prestigious companies such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Blizzard, Disney, Apple, and Google, is proud to announce its official launch. Under the leadership of CEO... - March 16, 2024 - Muddy Robot Games
Blitz Champz Unleashes the Ultimate Football Card Game Mobile App for Super Bowl
Blitz Champz, the revolutionary football card game, launches its mobile app downloadable at play.blitzchampz.com and via the Apple, Google, and Amazon app stores. - February 06, 2024 - Blitz Champz
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
FUNWHOLE Leads Innovation with Original Steampunk Building Sets
FUNWHOLE, a rapidly emerging lighting brick brand in the building blocks industry, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Steampunk World series. This original and innovative collection marks a significant milestone in FUNWHOLE's commitment to creativity and unique design. - November 18, 2023 - FUNWHOLE
Families Get an Interactive Magical Guide to Salem with the Launch of The Good Witch of Salem’s Magical Map
The Good Witch of Salem, the ambassador for family-friendly activities in The Witch City, announces the launch of her interactive Magical Map of Salem for Families. The Good Witch’s Magical Map will be released to the public in both print and digital form on Saturday September 30, 2023 with a... - September 27, 2023 - The Good Witch of Salem
Equipping Black Nonprofits to Inspire Youth: Brown Toy Box and Microsoft Announce Transformational Collaboration
Brown Toy Box, an innovative educational toy company dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Acceleration. This transformative collaboration merges tactile toys with innovative learning technology, empowering, Black-led nonprofits to inspire youth who are underrepresented in both toys and games, through engaging online educational games. - September 14, 2023 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
100,000 Snowballs Get Launched on the First Day of Summer
As summer arrives, winter delivers nationwide with Yeti Snowbrawl becoming the world’s first indoor snowball fight board game. - June 23, 2023 - Lethal Chicken Games
Sirius Dice Teams Up with Wizards of the Coast for Dice Products
Sirius Dice, a producer of innovative and premium quality dice, collaborates with Wizards of the Coast and its two most storied brands in gaming, D&D and MTG. - April 24, 2023 - Sirius Dice
Erik Quam Joins Smart Toys and Games as Vice President of New Product and Business Development
Toy industry veteran Erik Quam has joined Smart Toys and Games Inc., as the company’s VP of New Product and Business Development. Quam joins the US-based team and will also work closely with world headquarters based in Belgium. Quam is no stranger to the toy industry. His career spans more... - March 21, 2023 - Smart Toys and Games
Homewreckers Studio Announces the Release of Immersive Adventure Game, "The Missing Piece"
Homewreckers Studio releases adventure game, "The Missing Piece," featuring challenging puzzles, unique art style and original soundtrack. Available on itch.io for Windows. Independent studio focused on creating immersive gaming experiences. - January 22, 2023 - Homewreckers Studio
Christmas Crazy Mazes - Fun with Purpose
A book of Christmas-shaped mazes for kids ages 10-12. - December 02, 2022 - Barefoot Brains Publishing
Fright Knight Legend New Game Launch Date Set For Dec. 14
LunarEx Games today announces an updated launch date for the game Fright Night Legend, updating the release date to Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 due to some technical challenges with development. Great feedback on the game was given at the DreamHack Atlanta Expo and would like to make the gameplay even... - November 25, 2022 - LunarEx Games LLC
Cyber Legend Teaches Cybersecurity to K-8 Students Across North America for Free
New gaming platform aligned to 50 US state and 2 Canadian provincial curriculum standards. - October 21, 2022 - Cyber Legends
Fright Knight Legend, Latest Beat ‘Em Up Adventure Game from LunarEx Games, Debuts on Steam
LunarEx Games today announces the Steam release of Fright Night Legend, an action-packed beat 'em-up adventure game published by solo game developer Marcel Rosado. The self-published feat comes to Steam on November 23. Whimsical, challenging, and perfect for playing with friends on local and online... - October 19, 2022 - LunarEx Games LLC
It's Cold Blooded
This feature film (bio pic) will encompass the life and music career of the late artist, Rick James. - September 21, 2022 - Ascended Motion Pictures
AfroBrainiac Media, Inc. Launches Ed-Tech Company to Transform S.T.E.A.M. Education
The company combines Afrofuturism and digital technology to engage a new, diverse generation of S.T.E.A.M. learners. - June 19, 2022 - AfroBrainiac Media, Inc.