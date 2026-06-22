Recent Headlines
Within Outsourced Human Resources Services & Professional Employer Organizations
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Best Companies Group Launches Best Places to Work in PA Program
Registration is now open for employers looking to benchmark workplace culture and earn recognition as a top employer in Pennsylvania. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Banks to Work For Program for Registration
Free national recognition program helps banks benchmark culture, strengthen engagement, and stand out to top talent. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches Free Best Places to Work in NYC Program
New York City Employers Gain a Competitive Edge Through Workplace Recognition and Employee Feedback. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Program
Best Companies Group has opened registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma program, recognizing employers that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, workplace culture, and organizational success. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago Program
Best Companies Group has opened free registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, recognizing employers that excel in workplace culture and employee engagement across the city. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine Registration Now Open
Best Companies Group has announced the launch of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine program, recognizing organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and positive employee experiences. Maine employers can participate to gather employee feedback, compare workplace performance, and earn statewide recognition. - April 08, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio Program
The 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio program invites organizations across the state to evaluate workplace culture, gather employee feedback, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in New Jersey Program
Registration Now Open for 2026 Program Recognizing Employers Leading the Way in Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement Across New Jersey. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan Registration Now Open
Organizations across Michigan can now participate in the 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan program to gather employee feedback, evaluate workplace culture, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Registration Opens for 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program
Insurance employers nationwide can now participate in a workplace culture evaluation program designed to measure employee satisfaction, provide industry benchmarking, and recognize top-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
2026 Best Credit Unions to Work for Program Opens for Registration
Credit unions nationwide are invited to participate in a workplace evaluation program that provides employee insights, industry benchmarking, and recognition opportunities for high-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Acumen International Announces Leadership Transition: Abid Hamid Appointed CEO, Founder Nick Ganzha Transitions to Chairman
Acumen International announces the appointment of Abid Hamid as Chief Executive Officer and the transition of founder Nick Ganzha to Chairman. The leadership change marks the company’s next phase of growth, focused on scaling compliant global employment solutions across 190+ countries. - March 24, 2026 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
INFINITI HR, the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for Franchises®, Unveils Tanzania, as the Destination for the 2025 President’s Club
Prestigious annual program honors top-performing leaders, partners, and service professionals with a once-in-a-lifetime global experience - December 23, 2025 - Infiniti HR
INFINITI HR Joins Wreaths Across America’s Journey to Honor American Heroes in Arlington National Cemetery for Second Year in a Row
Continued partnership reflects the company’s commitment to honoring veterans and supporting communities nationwide - December 23, 2025 - Infiniti HR
Best Companies Group Launches Best Companies to Work for in New York Program
Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, has opened registration for the 2026 Best Companies to Work for in New York program. This annual recognition highlights top employers across the state that excel in workplace culture, employee engagement, and overall employee experience. - November 26, 2025 - Best Companies Group
Acumen International Launches the Acumen Global Alliance, a Partner Network Enabling Compliant International Hiring Across 190+ Countries
Acumen International has launched the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a partner network enabling recruitment, HR, consulting, and HR-tech organisations to support clients with compliant international hiring across 190+ countries. AGA provides access to Acumen’s global employment solutions, including EOR, payroll, benefits, compliance, immigration support, and contractor transitioning. - November 25, 2025 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
Traverse Leadership Group Launches Executive Coaching Services to Transform Leadership Performance
Helping Executives and HR Leaders Unlock Potential Through Proven Leadership Development Programs - October 14, 2025 - Traverse Leadership Group
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
Best Companies Group Launches Inclusive Workplace Program
Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Inclusive Workplace program. This program celebrates organizations that foster environments where employees feel seen, heard, and valued—championing a culture of... - September 20, 2025 - Best Companies Group
GryphonHR Launches Strategic Integration with Workday
GryphonHR, a leading HR compliance SaaS company, specializing in electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify, is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-directional, real-time integration with Workday, Inc., a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce management. Through this integration, Workday... - September 09, 2025 - GryphonHR
Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Announces John Littler as National Director of Strategic Partnerships
New role focuses on advisor-led growth—equipping accountants and fractional CFOs to bring INFINITI HR’s scalable PEO solutions to businesses nationwide. - August 27, 2025 - Infiniti HR
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
eLuminous Technologies Boosts Tattoo Studio Operations in the US with Custom AI Integration
eLuminous Technologies (ET), a global software development partner, has developed a SaaS platform for tattoo studios in the USA, powered by custom AI integration. - July 15, 2025 - eLuminous Technologies
Visionary HR Executive and Founder/CEO Transforms Global Employment Compliance Through Revolutionary AI Technology
Marquis Who's Who Honors SourceHR Founder Andi Pirnat for Revolutionary AI-Powered Employment Law Platform. Visionary HR executive transforms global compliance challenges through 24/7 legal intelligence system, protecting businesses from costly litigation while democratizing employment law expertise. - June 20, 2025 - SourceHR
HR Soul Announces Matt Hall as President
HR Soul, a leading provider of human resources consulting and talent solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Hall to the role of President. Matt, who has previously served as the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Managing Partner at HR Soul, has played an instrumental role in the... - March 24, 2025 - HR Soul
3rd Degree Screening Enhances Background Check Offerings with Smart Screen™, Powered By Equifax®
Smart Screen Helps Streamline Criminal Background Checks for Faster, More Efficient Hiring Decisions. - March 20, 2025 - 3rd Degree Screening
Claim Tax Credits, Reduce Your Tax Liability, and Plan for the Future by Taking Advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC)
As small businesses navigate the complexities of workforce management and tax planning in 2025, INFINITI HR is helping employers unlock significant tax savings through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). Did you know that through the WOTC you may be able to claim tax credits for eligible hires... - March 06, 2025 - Infiniti HR
Top Rated PEO, INFINITI HR, Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Its New Office in Columbia, Maryland, on January 28, 2025
Leading human resources outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR is celebrating its move and commitment to bringing nearly 100 jobs to Howard County, Maryland by hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on January 28 2025. INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources solutions, has moved... - January 08, 2025 - Infiniti HR
Career Highways Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Meeting Highest Bar for Customer Data Security
Career Highways Implements Security and Privacy Best Practices for Service Providers Tasked with Handling Customer Data. - January 07, 2025 - Career Highways
Harmonious Workplaces Announces New Cartoon Book: “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab”
Harmonious Workplaces has released “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab,” an 88-page cartoon book that tackles common workplace challenges with humor. Available on Amazon, this delightful book is ideal for HR professionals, managers, business executives, and anyone navigating the dynamics of modern workplaces. The book brings humor and heart to relatable scenarios. All ten comic strips end with a thoughtful lesson, making it both entertaining and insightful. - December 01, 2024 - Harmonious Workplaces
UDDER Launches “Index by Udder”: a Practical Framework for Assessing HR Digital Maturity
As digital transformation continues to redefine the HR landscape, a critical question arises: What does digital maturity look like within an HR function? Addressing this need, Udder has introduced Index by Udder, an innovative framework designed to help HR leaders assess their organisation's... - November 21, 2024 - Udder
Aspect43 Announces the Launch of HRTechCircle: New Market Fluency Training and Certification Programs for HR Tech, TA Tech, and Work Tech
Aspect43 is excited to announce the launch of HRTechCircle, a market fluency training and vendor certification program focusing on the TA & HR Tech markets. Market fluency training provides employees of industry vendors with a strategic understanding of the market dynamics, tech landscape, key trends, user expectations, and buyer personas, integrating Aspect43's extensive voice of buyer/customer research State of HRTech for improved customer & buyer experience. - October 31, 2024 - Aspect 43
INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski Selected to Present at Howard County Chamber’s Inaugural Emerging Technologies Conference
INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Howard County Chamber’s first-ever Emerging Technologies Conference. This groundbreaking event will be held on October 18, 2024, at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Applied... - October 23, 2024 - Infiniti HR
Apply4You Launches Job Application Service - Glow Up Your Job Search
Apply4You, a new job application platform, is officially launching to simplify the job search process. The platform automates job applications, applying to thousands of listings on behalf of users. Designed to save time and reduce stress, Apply4You aims to improve job seekers' chances of landing better opportunities. With a large job database and a personalized approach, Apply4You removes the frustration from the job search process, offering a hassle-free way to pursue new employment. - September 19, 2024 - Apply4you
Montgomery County Joins “Meditate America,” a National Campaign Providing Transcendental Meditation for Local Residents During these Stressful Times
A local group of prominent physicians, business leaders, and other professionals will launch “Meditate Montgomery County,” a public awareness campaign, with a news conference on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm ET. This follows "Meditate America" a national public awareness campaign being launched simultaneously in more than 50 cities showcasing the evidence-based benefits of the Transcendental Meditation Technique ™ as an antidote to the escalating stress levels in the whole country. - September 12, 2024 - Bethesda TM Center
Compeo.io Secures Spot at #17 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Compeo.io make the list with a 10,915% revenue growth. This achievement emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting blue-collar businesses with accessible, efficient, and technology-driven workers' compensation insurance solutions. - August 14, 2024 - Compeo
Accurate Information Systems, LLC Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation
Accurate Information Systems, LLC has earned accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association's (PBSA) Background Screening Credentialing Council. This accreditation indicates compliance with high standards in areas like information security, legal compliance, and client education. PBSA, a not-for-profit trade association founded in 2003, supports over 900 member companies in the background screening industry. - June 25, 2024 - Accurate Information Systems
Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Attending PrismHR LIVE 2024 in Nashville
INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources and business process outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in PrismHR LIVE 2024, the premier event for HR professionals taking place June 2-4, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. INFINITI HR will have a prominent presence at the... - May 24, 2024 - Infiniti HR
EXXEED Launches as a Premier Provider of Smart People Solutions™ for Growth Companies
EXXEED has launched in Irvine, California, offering tailored people strategy solutions for growth-focused companies. Led by CEO Jim Hazboun, with over 20 years of industry experience, EXXEED aims to help businesses scale and succeed. George Villagran will head the Talent Services Division, bringing extensive expertise in talent acquisition. EXXEED provides strategy consulting, recruiting, interim executives, and executive coaching to drive client success. - May 22, 2024 - EXXEED LLC
Oakland Health Associates Celebrates One Year
Spring has finally sprung, the rain has washed away winter, and the sun is warm and bright again! With longer, sun-filled days, we tend to become more active, venture out more, and enjoy much longer days. Unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone. Persistent mental health related issues are not as easily swayed by warmer, longer, sun-filled days. - May 03, 2024 - Oakland Health Associates
Eastvantage Expands Global Footprint with Launch of Morocco Delivery Center
Managed Services and outsourcing provider opens CRM hub in Tangier. - March 29, 2024 - Eastvantage
Career Highways Announces Partnership with Multiple Academic Organizations to Provide Curriculum and Training
Career Highways Partners with Training Provider "ParenTeach" and Educational Providers "BISK Amplified" and "MN State IT Center." - March 20, 2024 - Career Highways
Career Highways Offers ParenTeach Innovative Course Teaching Vital Skills for Caregiver
ParenTeach Institute, a charitable organization focused on evidence-based, positive parenting and caregiver education, is partnering with Career Highways, featuring their online parenting and caregiving courses on the Career Highways platform to build parenting and caregiving skills to create a... - March 20, 2024 - Career Highways
Career Highways and CareerNet Team Up in a Workforce Development Venture
The Partnership Will Bring to Market an Unparalleled Workforce Development Solution for Companies to Source and Develop their Next-Generation Workforce - March 20, 2024 - Career Highways
Renowned Expert Dr. Lyman Montgomery Releases Game-Changing Book on Employee Engagement: "Harmony in the Hustle"
"Harmony in the Hustle" by Dr. Lyman Montgomery offers insights into creating workplaces where engagement and well-being thrive. It emphasizes psychological safety, flexible work policies, and empowering leadership to foster a culture of trust and innovation. Practical steps and real-world examples guide organizations towards harmonizing work demands with employee needs, aiming for a productive, satisfied workforce. - March 15, 2024 - Lyman Montgomery Engagement Agency, LLC