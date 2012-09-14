PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary 2019 Year-End Compliance Webinar AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more. - November 23, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Lanteria HR Introduces New Training Budget Feature Lanteria HR now allows managers and supervisors to track costs spent on training and developing individual employees. - October 31, 2019 - Lanteria

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Fair Trade Outsourcing (Formerly Known as Rethink Staffing) Launches New Brand, Logo and Website Rethink Staffing changes its name to Fair Trade Outsourcing, following its new branding strategy, and launches new logo and website. - October 13, 2019 - Fair Trade Outsourcing

White Paper Reveals Details of New Talent Model Designed for Industry 4.0 Challenges The Talent Transformation Guild today released its first white paper on the Talent Transformation Pyramid. This open-sourced model is designed to help organizations manage talent needs for the fourth industrial revolution. Its ongoing development is supported by the Talent Transformation Guild. - October 06, 2019 - Talent Transformation

New Community Enables HR Execs to Take on Industry 4.0 Challenges The Talent Transformation Guild was launched today at HR Tech in Las Vegas. The Guild’s mission is to support professionals preparing for the reskilling and upskilling activities being triggered by the 4th industrial revolution. - October 04, 2019 - Talent Transformation

Lanteria HR Integrates with Microsoft Power BI to Optimize Human Resource Reports Power BI makes it easier to visualize HR data and accelerate analytical insights for all Lanteria HR users. - September 19, 2019 - Lanteria

Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.

AccuSource, Inc. Ranks No. 3726 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 92 Percent Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000 - August 19, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Lanteria Becomes Microsoft Preferred Partner Lanteria’s team is thrilled to announce it’s been recognized for proven customer success as Microsoft Preferred Partner and its main product, Lanteria HR, best HR management solution for SharePoint,- became Preferred Business Application. Every year Microsoft recognizes partners for creating... - August 16, 2019 - Lanteria

New Lanteria eSignature Capabilities with Docusign Integration Lanteria HR now embeds DocuSign to help companies eliminate paperwork and go 100% digital. - July 29, 2019 - Lanteria

Safe-Screen™ Named a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Company by HRTECH Outlook Magazine Safe-Screen™ is recognized by HRTECH Outlook magazine as a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies – 2019. The Top 10 list is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges. About Safe-Screen™ Safe-Screen™, based... - July 02, 2019 - Safe-Screen

Recruitment Studio to Feature in Popular BBC One Show Wanted Down Under The recruitment agency was invited on the set of a popular BBC reality television show. - July 01, 2019 - Recruitment Studio

Upskilling Employees Becomes More Critical as Work Automation and AI Advance, New i4cp Study Finds New research from the Institute for Corporate Productivity shows only 16% of organizations have focused on upskilling programs to close the employee capability gap created by new technology. - June 27, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

PEO Spectrum Moves Into New Smithtown Office PEO Spectrum has moved into newly constructed offices in Smithtown, NY. This move reflects the company’s significant growth and need for expanded office space. - May 30, 2019 - PEO Spectrum

Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Preample Launches New Website to Make Remote Staffing Easier Preample, a remote staffing company in India, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The aim is to help organizations in Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East to find remote employees with greater ease and flexibility. The website has a clean uncluttered design, easy navigation and rich... - May 29, 2019 - Preample Remote Staffing (P) Limited

AccuSource Announces Strategic Partnership with BountyJobs Background Screening Industry Leader Excited to Partner with Leading Provider of Outsourced Talent Acquisition Solutions - May 17, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Mom-Powered Prowess Project, Inc. Launches to Improve Workforce Productivity Prowess Project aims to reduce the $544 billion a year companies lose due to unproductivity - May 07, 2019 - Prowess Project, Inc.

"Recruiters Paying Lip Service to Customer Service Won’t Cut It"; Award-Winning Recruitment Company’s Customer-First Approach Pays Out Again Up and coming Edinburgh recruiter celebrates record year end figures by challenging the recruitment sector to put people first. - May 03, 2019 - iMultiply

OI Global Partners Adds New Partner Firm in Asia OI Global Partners, a human resources consulting firm that helps organizations manage their talent and individuals manage their careers, announces the organization’s addition of HK3 Asia Pte Ltd., the preferred strategic human capital solutions provider in Asia. - April 29, 2019 - OI Global Partners

Achievers HR Solutions Celebrates 7th Anniversary Achievers HR Solutions is pleased to announce its 7th anniversary as a leading staffing & recruitment agency in India. The company which started as a humble startup in April 2012 is today a leading service provider in African Continents. The completion of seven years not only reflects their journey of success but also gives them an encouragement to be better and provide world-class services to its clients and at the same time spread its wings to the less explored parts of Africa and Middle-East. - April 15, 2019 - Achievers HR Solutions

Eastvantage Recognized as Finalist in the International ICT Awards 2019 With this year’s theme being “Inspiring Excellence,” Eastvantage is named one of three finalists by the award-giving body for Excellence in Service in IT and Software Development. - April 10, 2019 - Eastvantage

IIC Partners Appoints New Practice Group Leaders IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com), one of the world’s top ten global executive search organizations, announced today the appointment of new leaders to its Practice Groups. - April 04, 2019 - IIC Partners

PrincetonOne Named to Forbes 2019 List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the Country The New Jersey-based business ranked among the top companies on Forbes Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for the third consecutive year. - April 01, 2019 - PrincetonOne

Change of the Guard at Emerio Vishal Dass Bambha Assumes Office as New CEO. - April 01, 2019 - Emerio

Only 15% of Organizations Succeed in Transforming Their Cultures New study from i4cp, “Culture Renovation: A Blueprint for Action,” provides a master plan for initiating and sustaining organizational culture transformation. - March 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

New Post to the AccuSource Compliance Blog: Ninth Circuit Provides Strict Interpretation of FCRA Background Check Disclosures New AccuSource Compliance Blog Post for March 2019 - 9th Circuit Court Re-affirms Fair Credit Reporting Act's Strict Disclosure Standards where the Court held the plain language of the FCRA requires that the disclosure be in a document that consists solely of the disclosure. - March 21, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

IAOP Awards Acquire BPO as One of 2019 Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 Global service provider hailed as one of the world’s finest in prestigious outsourcing list. - March 10, 2019 - Acquire BPO

Emerio Announces Vishal Dass Bambha as New CEO Vishal Dass Bambha set to become Emerio's next Chief Executive. - March 06, 2019 - Emerio

Introducing Fusion Business Solutions: A Vibrant Virtual Assistant Company Fusion Business Solutions, commonly known as a business outsourcing company is working to help entrepreneurs and professionals with administrative help. The company was introduced to render support to all-sized business with mundane tasks such as customer service, appointment setting, calendar/CRM management, etc. Being equipped with a huge impactful team, it promises to help your business climb higher. - March 05, 2019 - Fusion E-Solutions LLC

Janeous Announces Its Platform Went Live - Talent Matchmaking Marketplace for Candidates and Companies to Connect Over Live Video Interviews Today, Janeous announced that its platform went live. Janeous is a live video matchmaking marketplace that utilizes advanced algorithms to match companies and candidates for live digital interviews. Their hiring ecosystem promotes interpersonal connections and alleviates barriers to recruitment, reducing hiring costs and time-to-hire. - March 02, 2019 - Janeous

Recruitics Reveals Its Four Pillars of Talent Attraction to Make It Easier for Leading Brands to Attract and Hire Great Talent Industry-leading recruitment marketing agency announces its methodology for strategic recruitment marketing. - February 12, 2019 - Recruitics

Career Ready Training for New College Graduates Millennial Den offers a proprietary online training program that provides laser-focused career training, to successfully transition new and recent college grads from student to career-ready employee. - January 31, 2019 - Millennial Den

Kono.ai Achieves SAP Certification as Built on SAP® Cloud Platform Kono.ai, the AI scheduler, has achieved SAP certification as built on SAP® Cloud Platform. Kono for CRM helps organizations to schedule customer calls and meetings right from SAP Cloud Platform. - January 24, 2019 - Konolabs

Mid-State Adds Executive HR Consultant Mid-State HR is pleased to introduce Tammy Halsey, Executive Employment Advisor, providing HR professionals with expert services ranging from compliance to group health alter-native funding. As a member of the growing Mid-State HR team, she is passionate about making a positive impact on area businesses... - January 16, 2019 - The Mid-State Group

Tina Tchen, Former Michelle Obama Chief of Staff, to Present at the i4cp 2019 Conference Tchen is a leading voice in the national conversation on fighting sexual harassment, gender inequity, and discrimination, and has spearheaded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. - January 10, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Potentia and Integration Success Form Global Strategic Partnership to Offer Accelerated Post Merger Integration and Uncover Efficiencies to Drive Exponential Growth Senior executive advisors will help merging organizations achieve timely merger integration along with 50 – 80% proven operational and process efficiencies. Partnership brings together over 100 years of collective hands-on experience in mergers and acquisitions, visual process improvement, and people performance. - December 27, 2018 - Potentia, LLC

Cool.Club Announces Winners of $1,500 Video Contest Scholarship Cool.Club, the leader in freelance writing jobs, is pleased to announce winners of $1,500 Video Contest Scholarship for Students Who Enjoy Writing. - November 21, 2018 - Cool.Club

AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary Year-End Compliance Webinar AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2018 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: salary history bans, "Ban-the-Box" legislation, EEOC's three-prong test, and more. - November 17, 2018 - AccuSource, Inc.

Cool.Club Welcomes 500th Freelance Writer Cool.Club, the leader in freelance writing jobs, is pleased to welcome their 500th freelance writer. - November 08, 2018 - Cool.Club

IIC Partners Elects New Global Chair and Board Directors IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com), one of the world’s top ten global executive search organizations is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Hohauser as Global Chair, and four new Directors to its Board. Mr. Hohauser and the new Board Directors were elected during... - October 27, 2018 - IIC Partners

New i4cp Report Reveals ERGs as Effective Leadership Development Tool High-performance organizations are 2.5x more likely to use employee resource groups as experiential career advancement and leadership development vehicles. - October 23, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

PEODepot's Automated Software Changes How Brokerage Firms do Business with PEOs The Matchmaker software instantly links agents to 407 PEOs to find the one that matches their clients' specific needs. Now all professionals that are working in the PEO space can come to The Matchmaker and access the best PEO for their clients' specific needs. By doing this, the PEO industry as a whole is benefited because now businesses and PEOs have access to exactly what they are looking for. - October 02, 2018 - PEODepot, Inc.

Lanteria Launches New Mobile HR Management Application for iOS and Android Today mobile apps for HR management are no longer nice to have but absolutely must have. This is why Lanteria HR have released a mobile app, that provides access to the HR tasks and important HR information anywhere. - September 28, 2018 - Lanteria

PrincetonOne Named to HRO Today’s 2018 RPO Baker’s Dozen List PrincetonOne ranked among the top companies on the HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the tenth consecutive year. - September 25, 2018 - PrincetonOne