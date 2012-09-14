PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE
Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool.
Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360
SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap
Transfinder Corporation, the industry leading school bus routing and logistics company, announced today that it will open an innovation center in India. Transfinder said the operation was necessary to secure top-tier programming talent needed to produce the solutions that clients are wanting and needing. The India site would be Transfinder's second international site. In 2015 Transfinder opened an R&D site in Shanghai, China. - October 11, 2019 - Transfinder
Returnity Innovations Will Join ALDO and Lululemon on Panel at Fashion Takes Action’s Conference on October 7. - September 27, 2019 - Returnity
Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity
HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies
Fifty percent of Americans have not heard of "Move Over" laws, every driver has a part to play in keeping first responders safe. - August 15, 2019 - HONK Technologies
Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized as Innovator in Circular Economy by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures - August 08, 2019 - Returnity
If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions
The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
TropheCase is a New York BizLab Affiliate that is launching its first app. The New York BizLab was founded by Antonio Civitella, CEO of Transfinder, a software development company. - July 10, 2019 - Transfinder
LeanCor Supply Chain Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Cincinnati Enquirer. - June 13, 2019 - LeanCor Supply Chain Group
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360
Reusable Shipping Box Patent Granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. - May 30, 2019 - Returnity
Partnership to Strengthen Circular Economy with Reusable Shipping Packaging. - May 22, 2019 - Returnity
FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn
Voyage Immigration is the latest product to be released by Voyage Manager. It leverages the Voyage Manager tracking platform to help companies and individuals comply with international immigration rules. - April 24, 2019 - Voyage Manager
Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky
Discussing Circular Economy + Role of Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste - February 22, 2019 - Returnity
On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC
Revenue Up 7% to $14.565M, 157 New Clients, New Products - January 17, 2019 - Transfinder
Announcing expansion into heavy truck transportation market. - January 16, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.
Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox
Collaboration Provides Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste with First Field-Deployment of Returnity’s Chrysalis Packaging. - December 06, 2018 - Returnity
Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.
Gluon Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with the premier OEM technology company LG Electronics SVL to research and develop disruptive products.
Gluon hopes that this collaboration will strengthen and increase its adoption in the marketplace. More information will be released... - October 24, 2018 - Gluon Solutions, Inc.
Inugo, a universal parking solution provider, has announced that their frictionless parking technology will be used for ABM Industries’ 18 downtown parking lots in San Diego, California.
ABM’s decision to use Inugo’s innovative parking system promises improvement in customer experience... - September 06, 2018 - Inugo
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network
Nation’s 7th Largest School System Selects Transfinder to Help Implement Plans. - August 08, 2018 - Transfinder
Transfinder’s Flagship Product Routefinder PLUS is Browser-Based. - July 16, 2018 - Transfinder
Transfinder Corporation released its free all-in-one in-vehicle app Wayfinder to clients with Transfinder’s flagship Routefinder Pro product.
The Wayfinder app allows users to build routes on either smart devices they already own or devices that are pre-installed on vehicles. The app is compliant... - June 19, 2018 - Transfinder
Levels is looking for a journalist and photographer to experience and document the LEVELS® UP product first hand. The offer comes with a first-class, round-trip ticket from LAX to Munich (or vice versa), and a two-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Munich or Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. - June 12, 2018 - LEVELS
Mike’s Discount Auto Transport is co-sponsoring the Winged Sprint Cars racing event on Friday, June 22 at the Spring Lake Speedway Race Track in Unity, Wisconsin. The event is a full show which also features six vehicle classes racing for the night, starting at 7:30 pm. - June 11, 2018 - Mike's Discount Auto Transport
On October 18, 2017 the largest Ukrainian online transportation service Uklon, together with the local subsidiary of the French insurance company AXA, launched free life insurance for their passengers. Insurance automatically covers all users of the application or the web-based service interface in every... - May 30, 2018 - UKLON
Transfinder, a global logistics software company, was one of 85 exhibitors at the conference which drew more than 2,000 visitors and featured more than 85 speakers from 20 countries. The event was organized by Roads & Transport Authority, based in Dubai, and UITP-International Association of Public Transportation, based in Belgium. More than $100 billion have been invested in public transport the MENA region. - May 06, 2018 - Transfinder
Transfinder Corp., the leading developer of school bus routing software sand logistics solutions in North America, has been named a “Best Company to Work For in New York State” for a second time.
The designation comes from the New York State Society for Human Resources Management. The NYS-SHRM... - April 07, 2018 - Transfinder
More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co
Transfinder Corp. closed 2017 with record revenue of $13.67 million, an 8 percent increase over 2016, when the global logistics software developer recorded $12.65 million in revenue.
The new revenue high represents Transfinder’s 20th straight year in record revenue territory. A number of factors... - January 20, 2018 - Transfinder
Today Package Nexus, the provider and technology leader of Intelligent Lockers in the U.S. announced that they have released a new module for the Retail space. This new module is fully integrated into their cloud-based suite of Smart Lockers. The Smart Locker for the retailers is available immediately... - January 13, 2018 - Package Nexus
It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator
The president and CEO of Transfinder is launching a new company, GeoMarketing, a tele-commerce company that is focused on generating strong leads for its clients by building and filling the pipeline of potential customers. The startup will utilize location intelligence and other processes that Civitella and his team has developed for nearly three decades at Transfinder Corp., the logistics software company located a couple of blocks away. - December 04, 2017 - Transfinder