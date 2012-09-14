PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Returnity Innovation’s Louisa Freeman to Speak at the New York State Association for Recycling Annual Recycling Conference Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Transfinder to Open Innovation Center in India in 2020 Transfinder Corporation, the industry leading school bus routing and logistics company, announced today that it will open an innovation center in India. Transfinder said the operation was necessary to secure top-tier programming talent needed to produce the solutions that clients are wanting and needing. The India site would be Transfinder's second international site. In 2015 Transfinder opened an R&D site in Shanghai, China. - October 11, 2019 - Transfinder

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak on Sustainability Panel at WEAR2019 Returnity Innovations Will Join ALDO and Lululemon on Panel at Fashion Takes Action’s Conference on October 7. - September 27, 2019 - Returnity

Returnity Innovations Chosen to Participate in Fashion for Good - Plug and Play Accelerator Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

HONK’s Raising Awareness for the Safety of Tow Truck Professionals & Emergency First Responders Nationwide Fifty percent of Americans have not heard of "Move Over" laws, every driver has a part to play in keeping first responders safe. - August 15, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Returnity Named Finalist in Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge Leader in Reusable Shipping Packaging Recognized as Innovator in Circular Economy by National Geographic and Sky Ocean Ventures - August 08, 2019 - Returnity

Plan Your Perfect Holiday in Peru with Gulliver Expeditions' Helpful Guide If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions

SleepSafe Drivers® Executive Selected to Speak on the Importance of Fatigue Management Programs at Trucking Legal Forum The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

TropheCase Releases Game-Changing Sports-Focused Social Media App TropheCase is a New York BizLab Affiliate that is launching its first app. The New York BizLab was founded by Antonio Civitella, CEO of Transfinder, a software development company. - July 10, 2019 - Transfinder

The Cincinnati Enquirer Names LeanCor Supply Chain Group a Winner of the Cincinnati Top Workplaces 2019 Award LeanCor Supply Chain Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Cincinnati Enquirer. - June 13, 2019 - LeanCor Supply Chain Group

Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Returnity Granted Patent for Reusable Shipping Box Which Allows for Easy Transition From Single-Use to Multi-Reuse Economy Reusable Shipping Box Patent Granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. - May 30, 2019 - Returnity

Returnity and Silfir Collaborate on Launch of Sustainable Apparel Consumption Solution Partnership to Strengthen Circular Economy with Reusable Shipping Packaging. - May 22, 2019 - Returnity

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

Voyage Immigration Goes Live Voyage Immigration is the latest product to be released by Voyage Manager. It leverages the Voyage Manager tracking platform to help companies and individuals comply with international immigration rules. - April 24, 2019 - Voyage Manager

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak at NYU Social Innovation Symposium March 8th Discussing Circular Economy + Role of Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste - February 22, 2019 - Returnity

CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC

Transfinder Records 21st Consecutive Year of Growth Revenue Up 7% to $14.565M, 157 New Clients, New Products - January 17, 2019 - Transfinder

Auto Driveaway Acquires J&J Driveaway Announcing expansion into heavy truck transportation market. - January 16, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox

Returnity and Sekoyia Partner to Ship Essentials Kits in Reusable Packaging Collaboration Provides Sustainable Solution to Shipping Packaging Waste with First Field-Deployment of Returnity’s Chrysalis Packaging. - December 06, 2018 - Returnity

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

Gluon Solutions and LG Electronics SVL Partnership Announcement Gluon Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with the premier OEM technology company LG Electronics SVL to research and develop disruptive products. Gluon hopes that this collaboration will strengthen and increase its adoption in the marketplace. More information will be released... - October 24, 2018 - Gluon Solutions, Inc.

ABM Chooses Inugo’s Frictionless Parking Solution for San Diego Parking Lots Inugo, a universal parking solution provider, has announced that their frictionless parking technology will be used for ABM Industries’ 18 downtown parking lots in San Diego, California. ABM’s decision to use Inugo’s innovative parking system promises improvement in customer experience... - September 06, 2018 - Inugo

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Transfinder Assists Houston ISD with Major Changes Nation’s 7th Largest School System Selects Transfinder to Help Implement Plans. - August 08, 2018 - Transfinder

Transfinder to Release Groundbreaking PLUS in 2018 Transfinder’s Flagship Product Routefinder PLUS is Browser-Based. - July 16, 2018 - Transfinder

Transfinder Releases Free All-In-One, In-Vehicle Wayfinder App Transfinder Corporation released its free all-in-one in-vehicle app Wayfinder to clients with Transfinder’s flagship Routefinder Pro product. The Wayfinder app allows users to build routes on either smart devices they already own or devices that are pre-installed on vehicles. The app is compliant... - June 19, 2018 - Transfinder

LEVELS is a Luxury Start-Up Offering All Expenses Paid International Documentary Opportunity Levels is looking for a journalist and photographer to experience and document the LEVELS® UP product first hand. The offer comes with a first-class, round-trip ticket from LAX to Munich (or vice versa), and a two-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Munich or Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. - June 12, 2018 - LEVELS

Mike’s Discount Auto Transport Co-Sponsors Winged Sprint Cars Race Event Mike’s Discount Auto Transport is co-sponsoring the Winged Sprint Cars racing event on Friday, June 22 at the Spring Lake Speedway Race Track in Unity, Wisconsin. The event is a full show which also features six vehicle classes racing for the night, starting at 7:30 pm. - June 11, 2018 - Mike's Discount Auto Transport

Uklon: "Free Insurance for Peer-to-Peer Ridesharing Provides Excellent Results!" On October 18, 2017 the largest Ukrainian online transportation service Uklon, together with the local subsidiary of the French insurance company AXA, launched free life insurance for their passengers. Insurance automatically covers all users of the application or the web-based service interface in every... - May 30, 2018 - UKLON

Transfinder Makes Splash at MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition in Dubai, UAE Transfinder, a global logistics software company, was one of 85 exhibitors at the conference which drew more than 2,000 visitors and featured more than 85 speakers from 20 countries. The event was organized by Roads & Transport Authority, based in Dubai, and UITP-International Association of Public Transportation, based in Belgium. More than $100 billion have been invested in public transport the MENA region. - May 06, 2018 - Transfinder

Transfinder, One of 70 Companies Labeled a "Best Company to Work For in New York State" Transfinder Corp., the leading developer of school bus routing software sand logistics solutions in North America, has been named a “Best Company to Work For in New York State” for a second time. The designation comes from the New York State Society for Human Resources Management. The NYS-SHRM... - April 07, 2018 - Transfinder

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation Puts Safety of Nation's Infrastructure First with Robotic Post Tension Tendon Bridge Inspection Service More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Transfinder Records 20th Consecutive Year of Growth Transfinder Corp. closed 2017 with record revenue of $13.67 million, an 8 percent increase over 2016, when the global logistics software developer recorded $12.65 million in revenue. The new revenue high represents Transfinder’s 20th straight year in record revenue territory. A number of factors... - January 20, 2018 - Transfinder

Package Nexus Releases Smart Locker Solutions for Retail Today Package Nexus, the provider and technology leader of Intelligent Lockers in the U.S. announced that they have released a new module for the Retail space. This new module is fully integrated into their cloud-based suite of Smart Lockers. The Smart Locker for the retailers is available immediately... - January 13, 2018 - Package Nexus

Pete Shrock Provides Five Tips to Help Caregivers During the Holidays; Leading "Emotional First Responder" Says Thank You Notes Are More Important Than Ever It’s no secret the holidays are stressful. But, for a caregiver, it can be an especially physically and emotionally difficult time of the year. Family members who live out of town have the best intentions when they visit for the holidays. In reality, they often end up causing more stress on the caregiver. Legacy Navigator, co-founder and nationally recognized grief/trauma expert, Pete Shrock offers five tips to help caregivers during the holidays. - December 06, 2017 - Legacy Navigator