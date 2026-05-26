Recent Headlines
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Transfinder Tops $50.1M in Revenue
Annual Revenue Growth Hits 28th Consecutive Year - February 22, 2026 - Transfinder
In-N-Out Keys Expands Direct-to-Carrier Auto Shipping Services for Florida Keys Customers
In-N-Out Keys Auto Transport, the Florida Keys’ premier direct-to-carrier car shipping service, has expanded its statewide and nationwide transport solutions to better serve residents, seasonal visitors, and military families. By specializing in Florida Keys car shipping routes and offering services like Military PCS car shipping and exotic vehicle transport, the company ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective delivery without relying on third-party brokers. - October 05, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers
Bold move aims to raise truck drivers’ 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being. - August 01, 2025 - Project 61
In-N-Out Keys Adds New Office in Key West, Bolstering Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in car shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the addition of its Key West office to 1200 Fourth Street #1138, Key West, FL 33040. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - July 15, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
In-N-Out Keys Relocates to New Office in Fort Lauderdale, Enhancing Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in vehicle shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to 1117 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - May 22, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
Clarke County SD (AL) Picks Transfinder
Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Clarke County School District in Alabama has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students. - May 21, 2025 - Transfinder
Safeco Logistics LLC Transitions to Full Time Vehicle Shipping Services
Safeco Logistics LLC, a Georgia-based freight and vehicle shipping company, announced it is expanding services to meet the growing demand for vehicle shipping. - February 16, 2025 - Safeco Logistics LLC
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Fleet Fuel Management Services Provider Sokolis Names New Vice President of Operations
Sokolis, a leading provider of fleet fuel management services, has named industry veteran Laura Bloom as vice president of operations, bringing a wealth of experience in operational excellence to the team. “We looked across the country to find a strong leader who excels at operational... - September 09, 2024 - Sokolis
Transfinder Announces Top Transportation Teams
Six school districts from across North America have won the second-annual Top Transportation Teams award, including one school district that took home the prize last year. In addition, a bus contractor has received the first Honorable Mention. Winners are located in five states, literally from... - July 01, 2024 - Transfinder
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their... - May 14, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Transfinder Seeking Top Transportation Teams
Enrollment is officially open for the Top Transportation Teams awards program that puts a spotlight on the best school transportation providers in North America. The program was launched last year by Transfinder Corp., the leader in school transportation logistics and hardware. Top Transportation... - April 13, 2024 - Transfinder
Transfinder 2023 Revenue Up 23%, Hits $35.4M
Revenue Up 26th Straight Year, 164 Clients Added - January 31, 2024 - Transfinder
Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins
Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml
Elite EXTRA Named to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force
CTO Levi Felling will Represent Elite EXTRA on Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and AI - November 06, 2023 - Elite EXTRA
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
Princeton TMX Appoints Industry Vet as Successor to Founder to Spearhead Its New Growth Trajectory
Mark McEntire joins Princeton TMX as CEO to continue their customer-first, innovative approach to transportation and logistics. - September 12, 2023 - Princeton TMX
Transfinder Named Best Software, Hardware
School Transportation Leaders Vote for Transfinder Solutions - August 09, 2023 - Transfinder
Top Transportation Teams Announced
The winners of the first Top Transportation Teams award have been announced, with the six winners coming from four states: Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas. The winners were divided into two categories, departments with more than 100 employees and departments with no more than 100 employees. - June 22, 2023 - Transfinder
Everline Coatings and Services Introduces Highly Durable Traffic and Line Marking to the Austin, TX Metropolitan-Area
TBL Durables being brought to you by Everline Coatings and Services - Austin is the new industry standard for highly durable and environmentally friendly line and traffic marking. TBL Durables is more cost effect to deploy, easier to apply, longer lasting less waste and more durable than Thermoplastic options. - May 23, 2023 - Everline Coatings and Services - Austin
Excelsior Integrated Again Named a Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL List for 2023
Excelsior Integrated has once again been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2023, joining other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its 8th annual directory. After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel... - February 13, 2023 - Excelsior Integrated Inc.
Transfinder 2022 Revenue Soars to $29M
Transfinder Corp. reported $28.9 million in revenue in 2022, a 24 percent increase from $23.3 million in 2021, representing 25 years of consecutive year-over-year revenue growth. Transfinder, which provides school transportation management and logistics solutions to about 2,300 school districts... - January 20, 2023 - Transfinder
Transfinder Wins "Best Software" Award
Transportation Leaders Pick Transfinder in Landslide Vote. - December 22, 2022 - Transfinder
Transfinder Partners with Tech Valley Shuttle: Leading "the Charge with Technology in Transportation"
Transfinder Corp. is forging a partnership with Tech Valley Shuttle, the area's only Employee shuttle service in New York’s Capital Region, to provide technology for routing and attendance for employers. Tech Valley Shuttle works with a number of companies to provide transportation for... - December 22, 2022 - Transfinder
Transfinder Named "Best Place to Work"
Transfinder Corporation was just named a Best Place to Work in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. Transfinder, which develops school transportation management software, received the recognition as a result of Transfinder’s score following anonymous... - December 21, 2022 - Transfinder
ASCI Federal Services LLC Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). - December 20, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
ASCI Federal Services LLC Awarded Contract with GSA for OCONUS Logistics Service Support in Alaska
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). Through this award, ASCI will provide logistics services and support for Federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies within the state of Alaska. - November 12, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) Joins American Chain of Warehouses, Inc Organization
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) recently jointed American Chain of Warehouses, Inc (ACWI) as the organization’s representative for the state of Alaska. ACWI was founded in 1911 and is a non-profit organization that matches companies in need of 3PL services with the right... - July 03, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Winners Announced for National S.T.E.M. League Finals for Ten80 Teams
Middle and High School STEM teams compete for custom trophies in event sponsored by Mouser. - May 13, 2022 - Ten80 Education LLC
Transfinder 2021 Revenue Hits Record $23M
Transfinder Corporation extended its year-over-year streak of revenue growth to 24 years, closing 2021 with $23.3 million in revenue, up 23 percent from $18.9 million recorded in 2020. Transfinder, which provides school bus routing and other logistics solutions to school districts throughout North... - January 27, 2022 - Transfinder
Spectra360 Announces the Promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President
Spectra360 is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Sanders will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices. - January 26, 2022 - Spectra360
Local Business Owner Christine Hopkins Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Christine Hopkins, ASCI Federal Services LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hopkins, a recognized leader in the... - November 18, 2021 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
China Performance Group Publishes List of Top 10 China Sourcing Companies
This is the First Authoritative List of the Best China Sourcing Companies - October 23, 2021 - China Performance Group
Team 1 Elite Transport Acknowledges Drivers During 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Team 1 Elite Transport, along with American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry, is thanking the millions of professional truck drivers who work every day to deliver America’s freight safely and securely to provide for... - September 14, 2021 - Team 1 Elite Transport
Taxi Industry Part of Discussions on Public Transport and e-Mobility at Smarter Mobility Africa in October
South Africa’s taxi industry will be well-represented during discussions on Gauteng’s plans for an integrated or single ticketing transport system that will take place during the third edition of Smarter Mobility Africa from 5–7 October 2021. The hybrid event (combination of... - September 01, 2021 - Smarter Mobility Africa
Spectra360 Hires Colleen Boddy as Director of Human Resources
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced that Colleen Boddy has joined the team as the Director of Human Resources. Boddy will oversee the HR functions for all Spectra360 and Raso Solutions employees. This move brings the Human Resources department in-house after several years of collaboration with an HR consulting firm. - August 19, 2021 - Spectra360
Transfinder Wins NYAPT’s President’s Award
Transfinder Honored for Best Practices Webinars - July 23, 2021 - Transfinder
Transfinder Among Fastest Growing Companies
Transfinder's Revenue Grew 38.3% Over Three-Year Period - July 09, 2021 - Transfinder
Returnity Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals
Returnity helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's (“U.S. Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Returnity and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will achieve each of the U.S. Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025. - July 01, 2021 - Returnity
Syracuse City Schools Turn to Transfinder
Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce the Syracuse City School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students. Jeremy Smith, Syracuse City School District’s transportation... - June 27, 2021 - Transfinder
Transfinder CEO to Address Clarkson Graduates at Capital Region Commencement
Antonio Civitella, the president and CEO of Transfinder, will address Clarkson University graduates and their families at the Capital Region Graduate Commencement ceremony at Proctors in Schenectady on June 12. Civitella will be delivering two commencement addresses on June 12 as Clarkson is... - June 10, 2021 - Transfinder
Transfinder Sponsors Siena College’s 33rd High School Programming Contest
Transfinder Corporation and Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella are the proud sponsors of Siena College’s 33rd High School Programming Contest, an event which brings in the brightest students to tackle real-world programming problems. This is the third year Transfinder and Civitella have... - June 05, 2021 - Transfinder
Times Union Names Transfinder a Capital District Top Workplaces Winner
For the second time, Times Union has named Transfinder a Top Workplace in New York's Capital Region. - May 29, 2021 - Transfinder
Transfinder Named Among 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York
Transfinder Corporation was recently named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York. The annual list of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York was created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM) and Best Companies Group. Organizers said the... - May 28, 2021 - Transfinder
Indian Hills Schools Turns to Transfinder
Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Indian Hills Exempted Village School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students. Official says the district selected Routefinder PLUS because it was more up to date than the competing products on the market – and more intuitive. - May 27, 2021 - Transfinder
Weber School District Turns to Transfinder Over 9 Software Providers
Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Weber School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students. Trent Bills, a computer support technician/transportation and GIS specialist at... - May 19, 2021 - Transfinder