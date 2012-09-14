PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Diligence International Group Understands Mexico With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico. From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC

Solutions Risque Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off Nov. 12, 2019 worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Solutions Risque Investigations

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Federal Prison Camps - Everything You Need to Know The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps

Silent Breach Launches CCPA Compliance Auditing Service Silent Breach has expanded its privacy regulations compliance services to include the California Consumer Protections Act. “CCPA is set to go into effect at the beginning of 2020 and yet many companies still have a lot of work to do to become fully compliant,” said David Adams, VP of Governance,... - September 29, 2019 - Silent Breach

First Synthetic DNA Criminal Tagging System Deployed in Florida The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect

2019 Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) Counterespionage Conference The 2019 ERII Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 12-14, 2019 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - September 03, 2019 - Espionage Research Institute International

Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Silent Breach Releases Quantum Armor, a Next-Gen Continuous Monitoring Cybersecurity Solution Silent Breach has opened applications for a beta-version of Quantum Armor, their next-generation cyber security continuous monitoring product. “We’ve spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization,” said Marc Castejon, CEO... - August 08, 2019 - Silent Breach

Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Dubai Vigilance Group Shares Its Expertise on Financial Crime with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India Professor Rob McCusker of Dubai Vigilance Group conveys the fact that financial crime does not exist in a vacuum and that for every individual financial criminal, there will be a corporation whose practices, procedures or behaviour have facilitated that individual's actions. - July 25, 2019 - Dubai Vigilance Group

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Newest Licensed Agent Clearwater, Florida bail bonds agency welcomes its newest licensed bail bondsman. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Achieves Over 200 Google Reviews Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency receives high ratings in Google. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide with Tips for Staying Safe When Boating This 4th of July Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency provides consumers with safety tips. - July 05, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Mires, Ran, Clark & Associates Announces Its First Healthcare Conference MRC will host a Healthcare Conference focused on emerging new Healthcare trends and Strategic Communications for Technology and Cyber Security focused on Healthcare startups. - June 22, 2019 - Mires, Ran, Clark & Associates

Silent Breach Establishes Security Operating Center (SOC) in Singapore Silent Breach today announced that it has established a Security Operating Center (SOC) at their Singapore headquarters in SUNTEC Towers. “Silent Breach is very excited to offer 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring to our APAC clients,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe... - June 13, 2019 - Silent Breach

Silent Breach Partners with STOP.THINK.CONNECT. Silent Breach today announced that it has signed on as a partner of STOP. THINK. CONNECT., the global online safety awareness and education campaign, led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the US Department of Homeland Security. - June 01, 2019 - Silent Breach

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Staying Safe This Memorial Day Weekend Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers safety tips to consumers. - May 27, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

ComSec LLC to Participate in the 2019 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) ComSec LLC Exhibiting Cutting-Edge TSCM and SIGINT Solutions and Equipment at the 2019 SOFIC Convention in Tampa, FL, May 20-23, 2019. Visit Booth 1420. - May 21, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Amsterdam-Based Software Testing Services Provider, spriteCloud, Launches "Ethical Hacking" Penetration Testing Services spriteCloud B.V., a provider of software testing services, announces the introduction of security testing services to their extensive portfolio of quality assurance and testing services. These penetrations tests are a step closer to providing a one-stop shop to clients for software and website testing services in the Netherlands and abroad. - May 21, 2019 - spriteCloud

Ahmedabad-based Leading Biometric Firm Mantra Softech Launches the Portable Biometric Device MOXA7 With the increasing security concerns and rise in the deployment of biometric fingerprint, facial and iris recognition devices, several verticals are making a smart move by adopting biometric technology. - May 19, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

PM-Kishan Yojana - Employing Mantra Biometric Devices for Registration of Farmers in Bihar The Central Government has recently launched Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kishan Yojana) to transform the lives of small and marginal farmers in India, by providing them assured monetary support in three installments every year. - May 02, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Has Participated in India’s Leading Security Trade Fair Secutech India 2019 to Showcase Advanced Biometric Security Products & Solutions Mantra, a leading manufacturer and provider of biometric devices, is participating in the Secutech India 2019 held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai from 25th to 27th April 2019. - April 27, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Silence Breach Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord Silent Breach partners with Cisco, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and others to build a safe and secure internet. - March 17, 2019 - Silent Breach

HSJ is Preparing for Further Growth in 2019 H. Stephen Jones & Associates, Inc. hires three new employees in December 2018 to accelerate business. - February 15, 2019 - H. Stephen Jones and Associates, Inc.

Brunhild Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with MyEdubag Brunhild Technologies, a Startup Preventive Security Systems for Schools has entered into an agreement with Myedubag, a k12 online platform by IDeserve Education Private Limited, Delhi. As per the agreement, Brunhild Technologies will integrate Myedubag's learning material on its platform to offer a... - January 17, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

India's First Preventive Security System for Schools Launched by BRUNHILD Technologies BRÜNHILD Launches India’s 1st Preventive Safety Alert system for Schools. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Student Safety: An Unprecedented, School Focused, Preventive Security System by BRUNHILD Technologies Students today are vulnerable to a variety of dangers before, during and after school, studies indicate. It’s learnt that schools are experiencing rising rates of bullying, victimization, and violence. Fortunately, the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications show promise for helping schools minimize these threats and boost student safety. - January 14, 2019 - BRUNHILD Technologies

Hensley / Elam Announces Sponsorship in Kentucky Cyber Security Conference Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam, announces that his firm will sponsor the 5th annual Kentucky Cyber Security Conference. - January 02, 2019 - Hensley / Elam

Silent Breach nominated top 10 Cyber Security Solution Provider for 2018 Retail CIO Outlook magazine has selected Silent Breach as one of the top 10 cyber security solution provider for 2018 in the retail sector. - November 22, 2018 - Silent Breach

Steve Ihm, Allstate VP Assistant General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global Steve Ihm, Vice President Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Allstate Insurance Company joins Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. "To be a business enabler, law departments... - October 30, 2018 - Morae Global

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide for Halloween Safety Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers tips for staying out of jail this Halloween. - October 25, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

spriteCloud Launches Calliope.pro for Immediate Use by Worldwide Test Automation Community Calliope.pro imports JSON and XML test results from Cucumber, jUnit and other major software test automation tools and makes the data easily accessible in a central, shareable dashboard. - October 23, 2018 - spriteCloud

Raptis Rare Books the First Antiquarian and Rare Book Gallery in United States to Use SelectaDNA for Authentication and Inventory Management Raptis Rare Books selects SelectaDNA for authentication of rare books. - October 14, 2018 - CSI Protect

Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar Associate General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar, Inc. Associate General Counsel and Global Head of Employee Relations, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. - October 11, 2018 - Morae Global

49th Street Bail Bonds Hires Newest Intern Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Welcomes Newest Intern. - October 01, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Seuss Recruitment Appoints Privatimus as Exclusive Pre-Employment Screening Partner Partnership gives Seuss Recruitment BV access to Privatimus’ global expertise in pre-employment screening for staffing solutions in the Life Sciences industry. - September 28, 2018 - Privatimus GmbH

Silent Breach Announces New Continuous Shield Protect Solution for Retailers Continuous monitoring and breach response tailored for the Retail industry. - September 19, 2018 - Silent Breach

Justin Choi, Anixter General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Justin Choi, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Anixter International, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. “To be a better business enabler, lawyers... - September 16, 2018 - Morae Global

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Tips for Staying Safe Over Labor Day Holiday Clearwater, Florida Based Bail Bond Agency Talks Safety in Their Newest Online Blog. - August 31, 2018 - 49th Street Bail Bonds