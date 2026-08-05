Recent Headlines
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, to Executive Advisory Board and as Founding Chair of Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity
PayNearMe CISO and 30-Year Financial Services Risk Executive Joins as a Strategic Investor and Senior Advisor to the Nation’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Firm - March 09, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
ExpertPI Network Inc. Launches Beta with Augentic AI to Transform How Legal and Insurance Professionals Hire Verified Investigative Experts
New ExperPI platform combines verified human expertise with the Augentic AI engine to automate proposal analysis, summarize investigation outcomes and streamline expert workflows. - January 13, 2026 - Expert PI Network
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
New MTD Security Framework Includes 60-Point Checklist for Practitioners
Ex-Capium Founder Publishes New MTD Security Framework Ahead of 2026 Income Tax Rollout New compliance guide addresses critical security gaps in HMRC's Making Tax Digital guidance - free security checklist available for UK accounting firms. As Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self... - December 10, 2025 - PPCS
Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. - November 04, 2025 - Wavestore
Silent Breach Launches Advanced Zero-Day Research Division
Silent Breach today announced the official launch of Silent Breach’s Advanced 0-day Lab, a dedicated research division focused on threat discovery, zero-day vulnerability research, and offensive security innovation. Created to deepen the company’s offensive capabilities and expand its... - August 17, 2025 - Silent Breach
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT
Colley Intelligence Recognized in Chambers Litigation Support Guide 2025
Colley Intelligence has been ranked in the 2025 Chambers & Partners Litigation Support Guide for “Business Intelligence & Investigations,” recognizing its global expertise in litigation support. This honor highlights the firm's excellence in due diligence, data privacy, forensics, and analytics. CEO Ryan Colley credits the team’s dedication to client success. Founded in 1987, the firm serves law firms, investors, and high-profile clients worldwide. - June 26, 2025 - Colley Intelligence
99% of Fortune-1000 Companies Lack Quantum Cybersecurity Programs as Computing Threats Accelerate
Qryptonic Research finds only 1% of Fortune-1000 companies have funded quantum cybersecurity programs, despite rapid advances in quantum computing that threaten current encryption. Survey of 147 CISOs reveals 25% have no migration plan while JPMorgan Chase and HSBC demonstrate successful implementations. Federal government allocates $7.1B for quantum security migration. Qryptonic's Q-Scout™ service helps enterprises assess quantum vulnerabilities in 7 days. - June 17, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Blind Spot 2025: Wavestore Gathers Industry to Rethink Security’s Hidden Gaps and Future Threats
Security professionals to gather in Ottawa this June 26 for expert talks, product showcases, and discussions on the future of video intelligence. - May 15, 2025 - Wavestore
Qryptonic Launches Q-Scout™ at Exclusive RSAC 2025 Event, Accelerating Quantum Security Readiness for Enterprises
Qryptonic, a global leader in quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced the official launch of Q-Scout™, a strategic, rapid-turnaround quantum cybersecurity diagnostic tool, at a private, invitation-only event coinciding with RSAC 2025. - May 01, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qryptonic Challenges the Quantum Frontier: New Roadmap Aims to Crack Bitcoin-Style Encryption and Win Project Eleven’s 1 BTC Prize
Qryptonic LLC has released a quantum roadmap guiding students to simulate a real quantum break of Bitcoin-style encryption and compete for Project Eleven’s 1 BTC prize. The roadmap targets a 3-bit ECC key using Shor’s algorithm and platforms like IonQ and IBM Heron. Designed to raise awareness about post-quantum threats, the initiative blends education, research, and industry-grade cybersecurity innovation. - April 22, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
SME Cyber Solutions Launches Free Website Security Header Checker to Tackle Rising Cyber Attacks on UK SMEs
Cybersecurity firm SME Cyber Solutions has launched a free online tool to help UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify missing HTTP security headers — a frequently overlooked vulnerability that contributes to a growing number of website compromises. - April 18, 2025 - SME Cyber Solutions Ltd
Qryptonic Unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1 for Rapid Quantum Vulnerability Testing
Qryptonic LLC unveils Q-Strike™ 5.1, a quantum-enabled penetration testing platform that discovers cryptographic vulnerabilities in under 72 hours. With over 300 flaws identified across finance, healthcare, technology, and legal sectors, Q-Strike™ carries a $1M guarantee and aligns with NIST guidelines. A limited-time Quantum Readiness Snapshot is available, ensuring organizations stay ahead of looming quantum threats. - April 02, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Vetrone Aerial Solutions Expands Aerial Photography and Drone Inspection Services in the Pacific Northwest
Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS) expands its aerial photography and drone inspection services across the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, WA, and the Greater Portland metro area. Specializing in high-resolution imagery and precision inspections, VAS supports real estate, construction, and infrastructure projects. Utilizing FAA-certified drone pilots, VAS delivers cost-effective solutions for property marketing, structural assessments, and environmental monitoring. - March 08, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Chartering of The City of Osmio at ITU’s Geneva Headquarters
The Authenticity Institute, Inc., developer of the Authenticity™ Infrastructure, announces a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the City of Osmio, the certification authority and governance body of the Authenticity Infrastructure. The celebration will highlight the origin... - March 02, 2025 - The Authenticity Institute, Inc.
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) Elevates Drone Services with Precision & Innovation
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) delivers cutting-edge drone services, including aerial mapping, real estate marketing, infrastructure inspections, and environmental monitoring. As a veteran-owned, FAA-certified company, VAS integrates military precision with AI-driven insights, providing businesses with high-quality aerial data and customized solutions for a smarter, safer future. - March 01, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Qryptonic Launches QStrike™ 5.1: the Most Advanced Quantum Penetration Testing Platform
Qryptonic launches QStrike™ 5.1, the most advanced quantum penetration testing platform, providing enterprises with real-time cryptographic risk intelligence to prepare for post-quantum threats. As quantum decryption risks grow, organizations must act now. QStrike™ 5.1 delivers detailed security insights, compliance readiness, and strategic risk mitigation. - February 25, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) Launches Elite Counter-Drone Technology to Protect High-Profile Clients and Critical Infrastructure Systems
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) delivers advanced counter-drone security solutions using AI-powered detection, tracking, and neutralization technology. The company provides comprehensive airspace security for VIPs, corporate facilities, and critical infrastructure, preventing unauthorized drones from invading restricted airspace. ADS offers state-of-the-art UAV defense systems to enhance privacy, safety, and aerial threat mitigation for high-risk individuals and organizations. - February 17, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Qryptonic Launches $1 Million Quantum Penetration Challenge to Test Cybersecurity Resilience Against Future Quantum Computing Threats
Qryptonic Inc. launches the $1 Million Quantum Penetration Challenge, inviting organizations worldwide to test their cyber defenses against quantum-powered attacks. Open to all industries, the challenge offers a $1 million reward to systems deemed impenetrable. This global initiative highlights the urgent need for quantum-resistant cybersecurity as "Q-Day" approaches, threatening current encryption. - December 09, 2024 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qryptonic Inc. Warns “Q-Day” Could Arrive by 2027, Launches Quantum-Resistant Encryption Solutions to Protect Businesses
Qryptonic Inc., a leader in quantum cybersecurity, has introduced advanced quantum-resistant encryption and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to protect businesses from quantum-enabled threats. With Q-Day - when quantum computers break current encryption - expected as early as 2027, Qryptonic offers tools like Quantum Penetration Testing and Readiness Assessments to help organizations secure critical data. - November 25, 2024 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Orlando’s Top Private Investigators Announced for 2024
Orlando’s Best recently announced the winners of the 2024 Best Private Investigator category, showcasing the top investigative firms in Central Florida. F3 Private Investigations claimed the #1 spot, recognized for their expertise and client-focused approach. Marshall Investigations and Shepherd Professional Investigations rounded out the top three, earning accolades for their reliability and professionalism. - November 21, 2024 - F3 Private Investigations
99% of Fortune 500 Firms Are Not Quantum-Ready, New Findings from Qryptonic Reveal
Qryptonic Inc. reveals that 99% of Fortune 500 companies are unprepared for imminent quantum cybersecurity threats. With advancements in AI and quantum computing accelerating, Qryptonic calls for urgent action as many companies face increased vulnerability to quantum-enabled breaches. The release outlines new quantum-resistant solutions and offers a Quantum Readiness Assessment to help businesses future-proof their defenses. For more, visit Qryptonic.com. - November 11, 2024 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qryptonic Inc. Launches Florida’s First Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Firm
Qryptonic Inc., Florida’s first quantum-powered cybersecurity firm, provides advanced solutions to protect businesses from evolving threats. Using quantum penetration testing, quantum-resistant encryption, and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Qryptonic delivers unmatched security. Our technology integrates seamlessly with existing systems, offering scalable, future-proof protection across industries like finance, healthcare, and government, preparing businesses for next-gen digital threats. - October 30, 2024 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Dan Lounsbury Family Office Expands Services with Ultra High Net Worth Division in Cayman Islands
The Dan Lounsbury Family Office has announced the launch of its new Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) division, marking a significant expansion of its services. This specialized division is dedicated to providing expert guidance and support to clients seeking a foothold in the Cayman Islands, offering... - October 27, 2024 - Dan Lounsbury Family Office
Grab The Axe Welcomes Andrew Luckett Jr. to Business Advisory Board | Cybersecurity & Marketing Expertise
Grab The Axe (GTA) proudly welcomes Andrew Luckett Jr. to its Business Advisory Board, effective August 1, 2024. Andrew brings extensive marketing expertise and leadership to further enhance GTA’s growth and industry influence. His innovative use of generative AI tools has transformed content creation, aligning with GTA’s mission to provide cutting-edge security solutions. - August 31, 2024 - Grab The Axe - Total Security Solutions
Trivigil Secures E-Rate Bid to Enhance Digital Security in Schools Nationwide
Trivigil, a leading cybersecurity provider for educational institutions, has secured the E-Rate bid, enabling schools across the U.S. enhance their cyber security posture with FCC funds. This milestone allows Trivigil to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the education sector, ensuring secure online environments for all schools, regardless of location or budget. Trivigil is committed to bridging the digital divide through top-tier protection. - August 23, 2024 - Trivigil Inc.
Airborne Locksmith Introduces Advanced High-Security Locks to Combat Increasing Break-Ins in Houston, TX
New High-Security Locks Aim to Counter the Rising Threat of Bump Key Break-Ins - August 05, 2024 - Airborne Locksmith
Bodyguards for Children: Nannyguards introduces Security Chaperone for Teenagers Program
Nannyguards (a LeMareschall LLC company), the world’s first hybrid service combining professional childcare with advanced security training, is proud to announce its official launch and its new program, Security Chaperone for teenagers. This innovative service offers families unparalleled... - July 07, 2024 - LeMareschal
Life Safety Alliance Announces Top 40 Global Thought Leaders in Security and Life Safety
The Life Safety Alliance (LSA), an organization dedicated to enhancing global life safety and security through partnerships and collaborations, today announced the results of its Top 40 Global Thought Leaders in Security and Life Safety. This new honor represents an effort to bring enhanced... - July 02, 2024 - Life Safety Alliance