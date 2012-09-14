PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Motorola Solutions U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been named as the recipient of Motorola Solutions’ prestigious 2018 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year Award. This award distinguishes Cynergy as a premier... - July 27, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

New Personal Fall Arrest Systems from Malta Dynamics Malta Dynamics’ new line of Personal Fall Arrest System bags is designed for safety and convenience. Available with 25-foot and 50-foot options, these personal fall arrest systems are not just convenient – this bag is essential. This complete all-purpose and ready-to-go carry bag includes: ·... - July 24, 2019 - Malta Dynamics

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of Homeland Security Tactical Communications Equipment and Services Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, has been awarded as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tactical Communications Equipment and Services II (TacCom II) contract vehicle... - July 17, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC (Cynergy), which offers cutting-edge communication systems and federal information technology solutions, received the 2019 World Class Team Award from Northrop Grumman Corporation as a supplier of the year, recognizing Cynergy’s significant contributions and performance... - July 14, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Spray Painting Drone Patent Issued to Apellix™ Apellix is proud to announce that has been granted its fourth full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 20150274294) for indoor and outdoor aerial vehicles for painting and related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Apellix

Malta Dynamics Awarded ISHN Reader’s Choice Award for XSERIES Mobile Grabber Malta Dynamics, a full-service manufacturing company specializing in mobile fall arrest solutions, was recognized as a 2019 ISHN Reader’s Choice Award Winner for fall protection, honored for the XSERIES Mobile Fall Protection System. The Malta Dynamics Mobile Grabber Fall Protection System provides... - May 31, 2019 - Malta Dynamics

Apellix to Enter Into Joint Development Agreement with AkzoNobel Paints for the Apellix Computer Controlled Spray-Painting Drone The Joint Development Agreement will enable Apellix to access the deep domain knowledge and experience of AkzoNobel and provide AkzoNobel input to the development of the Apellix spray painting drone systems - May 23, 2019 - Apellix

Edda Margeson Earns Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Cynergy Professional Systems (Cynergy) is proud to announce that Edda Margeson, Director of Business Development, recently added Project Management Professional (PMP) certification to her credentials. The PMP certification is well known as the leading industry-recognized certification for project managers. When... - May 22, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

The DAES Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with ATG ATG Ltd. aims to grow its market penetration with the support of The DAES Group. - April 11, 2019 - DAES Group

Apellix Founder and CEO Speaking on the "State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones" at the Coatings Tech Conference April 9th, 2019 At the 2019 American Coatings Technology Conference, “Making Sustainability Ideas Happen: Coatings for the Future,” paint and coatings professionals can participate and learn about the future of the industry including the “State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones,” a presentation Tuesday afternoon given by Robert Dahlstrom, the founder and CEO of Apellix. - April 04, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix Announces Continuation Patent Application Filed for Software Guidance Navigation and Control for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Robotic Systems The patent application contains 29 claims for software that controls tethered and non-tethered drones and robots including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to perform tasks to a structure or object during flight such as cleaning, coating/painting and measuring the thickness of paint. - March 21, 2019 - Apellix

Cynergy Professional Systems Sponsorship Helps Provide a Dominican Family a New Home A group of ten IT professionals from the Washington, DC area traveled to a rural community in the San Juan de La Maguana District of the Dominican Republic for a week-long service experience to help build a house for a family in the village of La Guama. Bridges to Community’s Dominican staff worked... - February 06, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Malta Dynamics, EZG Manufacturing Build Custom XSERIES for National September 11 Memorial and Museum Malta Dynamics and EZG Manufacturing partnered with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to build a custom XSERIES Mobile Fall Protection System to make it easier and safer for the engineers to maintain the Memorial. The twin reflecting pools, located where the Twin Towers once stood, feature... - January 30, 2019 - Malta Dynamics

Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0) The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Apellix to Present at API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit, January 31, 2019 Apellix will discuss contact-based drone inspection technology at the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit in Galveston, TX, held January 28-31. - January 17, 2019 - Apellix

Cynergy Professional Systems Awarded $3 Billion Department of the Interior Field Communications IDIQ Contract Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communications systems and information technology solutions, has recently been awarded the U.S. Department of Interior’s Field Communications Multiple-Award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under Functional... - December 29, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Welcomes Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, today announced the addition of Jesse Lake as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Lake will oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of the company as well... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

Cynergy Professional Systems Earns AS9100D Certification Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy), which offers leading edge communication systems and information technology solutions, recently earned its AS9100 Revision D accreditation. This specific version of the ISO 9001 standard was established to improve quality and delivery for companies serving... - November 28, 2018 - Cynergy Professional Systems

The DAES Group and FST Sign Partnership Agreement During the MRO Europe The DAES Group adds a new thermal spray coating equipment line and FST gains a partnership to enhance its aerospace market penetration. - October 19, 2018 - DAES Group

Apellix™ Gets Patent for Tethered Aerial Robots, Drones and Base Stations Apellix the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce that has been granted its third full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) with a dispensing tool, an autonomous (moveable) base station, and an umbilical / tether... - October 11, 2018 - Apellix

Seginus New PMAs: Various Carbon Brushes Seginus is pleased to announce the addition of various carbon brushes to their inventory. - August 10, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Seginus Inc is Pleased to Announce a New Addition to Their Inventory: 611053EH Spacer Kit Assembly (OEM 611053 Spacer Kit Assembly) The Spacer Kit Assembly P/N 611053 is installed on certain B/E Aerospace High Speed Convection Ovens used on various Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your B/E Aerospace High Speed Convection... - August 02, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New PMA Release: 725495EH Thrust Washer (OEM 725495 Thrust Washer) The Thrust Washer P/N 725495EH is a part of the Carrier Shaft of the Integrated Drive Generator used on Airbus A300, A310, A320, A330, A340 and Boeing 737, 747, 757 and 767 series aircraft. - August 01, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Apellix™ Granted USTPO Patent for Its Umbilical Cabling and Tethering (UCAT) Systems for Aerial Robots and Drones Apellix receives its second US patent. The patent is for a Mobile base station and umbilical cabling and tethering (UCAT) assist system. - July 12, 2018 - Apellix

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Brighton Cromwell to Exhibit at Eurosatory 2018 Brighton Cromwell is pleased to announce the company will again exhibit at Eurosatory 2018 in Paris, France from June 11 – June 15. Brighton Cromwell will be displaying in the USA Security & Defense Pavilion, booth C500. As the exclusive worldwide parts reseller for AM General and L3 Combat... - June 08, 2018 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC

Seginus Inc New PMA RS823-1EH Seal Assembly (OEM RS823-1 Seal Assembly) The Seal Assembly P/N RS823-1EH is a part of the Lavatory Drain Ball Valve Assembly. The Lavatory Drain Valves(s) are part of the aircraft waste drain assembly. The ball valves are opened and closed manually to drain waste tanks during preflight service. These valves are used on Boeing 737, 747, 757,... - June 05, 2018 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Heatcon Demonstrates Complex Composite Repair Capability at SAMPE 18 HEATCON Composite Systems announces that it will exhibit next week at the SAMPE conference May 21-24 in Long Beach, CA at booth # H35. This year, Heatcon is excited to demonstrate its Dual Zone Hot Bonder, Touch Screen Hot Bonder, Electric Vacuum Pump, Thermocouple (TC) Expansion Unit, and Heat Blankets – including a Radome Heat Blanket. - May 17, 2018 - HEATCON Composite Systems

Gastops to Receive Significant Government of Canada Investment to Support Next-Gen Aerospace Technologies Gastops Ltd., a global leader in equipment condition management solutions, confirmed today that they are part of the Bell-led aerospace consortium to receive a $49.5 million Government of Canada investment. Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Minister Navdeep Baines announced the federal... - May 08, 2018 - Gastops Ltd

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation Puts Safety of Nation's Infrastructure First with Robotic Post Tension Tendon Bridge Inspection Service More than a fourth of the 607,380 bridges in the US are over 50 years old, and 108,000 of the bridges are constructed with pre-stressed concrete. All bridges are supposed to be inspected every 2 years but even when inspections are done, it is still the archaic visual inspection or listening to the change of tone by hitting the cable with a hammer. These outdated methods lead to subjective, often inaccurate conclusions. Critical clues are missed and lives are at risk. - March 27, 2018 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Quest International Announces Its Expansion of Corporate Headquarters; Poised for Growth, Quest International Expands Its Infrastructure to Meet Customer Demands Quest International, Inc., a global depot repairs, field services and supply chain logistics service provider for device manufacturers, today announced the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Irvine, California. In responding to the growing demands of its customers, Quest more than doubled its... - January 30, 2018 - Quest International Inc.

Matthew Cormier Appointed COO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Cormier as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumed responsibilities on December 12, 2017. Matthew Cormier has been part of the Global team for 12 years. Mr. Cormier's extensive knowledge of all aspects of Global's... - January 26, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

Don Spengler Appointed New CEO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Spengler as their new CEO. He assumed the responsibilities on December 12, 2017, succeeding Steve Cormier, who has stepped down to pursue other ventures. - January 02, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

BLS Awarded Enterprise Agility Services Contract to Support the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Big Lake Software, LLC. (BLS) was awarded a task order contract to provide Scaled Agile Framework for the Lean Enterprise (SAFe®) program consulting services for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Enterprise Services Center (ESC) with their business partner and prime contractor Science... - December 14, 2017 - Big Lake Software, LLC.

Seginus Inc is Proud to Release New Inventory Item: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH Seginus Inc is adding a new item into their inventory: Housing Assembly Scroll 2805489-4EH (OEM PN 2805489-4). - December 12, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Seginus Inc. New PMA: Drive Shaft Assemblies Seginus Inc. is pleased to announce the release of new PMAs into their inventory: Drive Shaft Assemblies. - December 11, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC) Forms Strategic Partnership with DYWIDAG-Systems International USA (DSI) IPC continues to disrupt the infrastructure inspection markets with modern technology and robotic nondestructive testing services. In order to further their mission, IPC has formed a strategic alliance with DYWIDAG (DSI). IPC and DSI Construction, both based in the USA, confirmed a strategic partnership... - November 21, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Bridge Structural Deficiencies Exacts an Untold Human Toll - IPC Has an Answer Infrastructure Inspections including bridge inspections new geophysical nondestructive (NDT) inspection technology brings faults to light before they threaten human life, and dramatically reduces repair costs. - October 24, 2017 - Infrastructure Preservation Co

Brighton Cromwell to Attend 2017 AUSA Expo Brighton Cromwell, a small business supply chain integrator who provides a full range of procurement, logistics, engineering and kitting services of military system parts to customers in over 30 countries, will be attending the 2017 AUSA Expo from October 9th to October 11th. - October 05, 2017 - Brighton Cromwell, LLC

TurbineAero, Inc. Announces Exclusive MRO Service Agreement with Donghai Airlines TurbineAero is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive business agreement for Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services with Donghai Airlines in China. TurbineAero will provide MRO services for the Honeywell GTCP131-9[B] for Donghai’s fleet of Boeing 737-800... - September 23, 2017 - TurbineAero

Seginus Inc is Proud to Announce New Additions to Their Inventory: Nut Self-Locking J1212P03EH, J1212P04EH, and J1212P05EH The Self-Locking Nuts P/Ns J1212P03, P04, P05 are parts of the GE, CFMI Engines and Embraer, Boeing Airframes and Sub-assemblies. Seginus Inc has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining installation applications in GE, CFMI engines and... - September 19, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Systems Development and Analysis, Inc. Appoints Greg Williams Chief Executive Officer and President Systems Development and Analysis, Inc. (SDA), a 32-year leader in development and design of data driven technology solutions supporting intelligence, defense and homeland security clients, announced today it has appointed Greg Williams to be the company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our... - September 12, 2017 - Systems Development and Analysis

Seginus Inc Obtains ASA-100 Accreditation Seginus Inc completed the ASA-100 accreditation audit on September 4, 2017. - September 05, 2017 - Seginus Aerospace LLC