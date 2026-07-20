Recent Headlines
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research
StreamScan Launches StreamEnclave: A Secure Solution to Accelerate CMMC Certification
StreamScan announces the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to accelerate CMMC and CPCSC compliance. This turnkey CUI enclave enables defense-sector organizations to protect sensitive data and become assessment-ready in approximately three months, with predictable costs and minimal operational disruption. - March 16, 2026 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
Stottler Henke’s MARS Scheduling System Enters Worldwide Operational Use by the U.S. Space Force
New AI Software Completely Replaces Legacy ESD 2.7 System Around the Globe, Greatly Increasing Readiness of Missions and Operations that Rely on the Satellite Control Network (SCN) - February 02, 2026 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles. - November 10, 2025 - Peli Products, S.L.U.
Stottler Henke Wins Contracts for Novel Applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) for National Defense
Generative AI will Enhance Information Operations, Training, Simulation, and Performance Support for the DOD - October 24, 2025 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
STS Defence Celebrates New Apprentice Intake, Strengthening Its Commitment to Future Engineering Talent
STS Defence is pleased to announce the arrival of its 2025 cohort of apprentices, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of engineering professionals. - September 06, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Joins Global Effort for World Clean-up Day
STS Defence is proud to take part in World Clean-up Day this September, joining millions around the globe in a united effort to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Welcomes 2025 Graduate Cohort, Reinforcing Commitment to UK Engineering Innovation
STS Defence is proud to welcome the 2025 cohort of university graduates, marking the beginning of their professional careers within the organisation. - September 05, 2025 - STS Defence
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
DAC Engineered Products LLC Announces Launch of New Water Valve DER Repair
DAC Engineered Products is pleased to announce the launch of a New DER Repair. The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial... - August 13, 2025 - DAC Engineered Products
Apellix™ Announces First Deliveries of Its B2 Power Wash Drone, Strengthening Leadership in Aerial Cleaning
Apellix™, a pioneering force in aerial robotics based in Jacksonville, Florida, today announced the initial deliveries of its cutting-edge Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone. As the advanced successor to the flagship B1 Power Wash Drone—already deployed in 21 countries for industrial and... - August 08, 2025 - Apellix
Streamscan Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Defense Partners and Customers
Streamscan, a Canadian leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), it has achieved CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 2 certification for all its security services and technologies. This certification validates the... - August 05, 2025 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for the Rowans Hospice
Gosport-based defence technology company STS Defence is gearing up to take part in the Extra Mile Challenge, a 500-mile cycling relay in four different countries - France, Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland from 19-21 September. - July 24, 2025 - STS Defence
STS Defence Sponsors HMS Collingwood Open Day
STS Defence is honoured to sponsor HMS Collingwood Open Day, which takes place on Saturday 28 June. This popular family event draws large crowds each year, offering visitors a unique glimpse into life in the Royal Navy. One of the main highlights of the day is the adrenaline fuelled Field Gun Competition, where teams from across the UK compete in a fast-paced and intense showdown. This contest supports the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. - May 31, 2025 - STS Defence
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær Appoints Justin M. Smith as New General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær has appointed Justin M. Smith as General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time. With over 20 years of experience in tech leadership and sales, Smith previously served as VP of Global Sales at HBK. He will lead Concurrent into its next phase of innovation and growth. Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in real-time computing, serves aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with high-performance systems and software. - May 16, 2025 - Concurrent Real-Time
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
CONFERS Board of Directors and Executive Committee Election Results Announced
The Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations (CONFERS) Executive Committee elections took place following the Board meeting on April 16, 2025. Joerg Kreisel, Chairman + Co-Founder, iBOSS, was unanimously reelected as CONFERS President by the CONFERS Board of Directors. Jon... - April 28, 2025 - CONFERS
Apellix Launches US1 Power Wash Drone, Enhancing Industrial Cleaning Efficiency
Apellix proudly announces the launch of the US1 Power Wash Drone, marking a significant advancement in industrial and commercial cleaning. This state-of-the-art drone combines enhanced safety features, superior performance, and comprehensive support to transform the way businesses maintain structures and buildings. From improved navigation to robust customer service, the US1 sets a new benchmark for efficiency and reliability in cleaning operations. - December 21, 2024 - Apellix
Apellix to Showcase Aerial Robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show
Apellix will showcase its cutting-edge aerial robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show from Dec 10-12 in The Woodlands, TX. CEO Robert Dahlstrom will present on Dec 11 about Power Wash Drones for cleaning aboveground storage tanks, highlighting their safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Apellix’s drones transform maintenance by eliminating hazardous manual labor, reducing costs, and improving productivity. - December 05, 2024 - Apellix
Apellix Has 19 International Visitors in the First 9 Months of 2024 Visit Jacksonville Florida to See the Apellix Power Wash Drone
Apellix Draws Global Attention making Jacksonville, Florida a fly into destination for companies interested in Power Wash Drones. - November 17, 2024 - Apellix
STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for Charity
Gosport defence company STS Defence will be taking part in the Extra Mile Challenge by cycling in relay, 500 miles on 20-22 September in the Loire valley region in France, raising funds* for their chosen charity, the First Light Trust Gosport Café Hub. Riding with sister company Axis... - September 05, 2024 - STS Defence
Apellix Announces Expansion and Relocation to New Headquarters
Apellix, a leading innovator in aerial robotic systems, is excited to announce a significant expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 2624 Phyllis St., Jacksonville, FL. This strategic move underscores Apellix's commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence. As part of... - July 05, 2024 - Apellix
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
BAE Systems Honors Howell with a "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award
Today, Howell Instruments (DBA Howell Aerospace and Defense) announced it received a BAE Systems "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award. Howell Aerospace was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’... - May 21, 2024 - Howell Instruments, Inc.
Apellix Earns BBB® Accreditation
Apellix is proud to announce their accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. - May 18, 2024 - Apellix
Bistabledome.com: AI Enables Bistable Dome Inventions, Shape Sensors for Soft Robots, Shaping Thin High-Strength Metals for Lighter Vehicles, Reducing Climate Change
Inventor claims recent advances in AI will enable applications for flex actuated overlapping bistable domes including low-cost, paper-thin shape digitizing sensors for robotics, prosthetics, rehabilitation, and sports, as well as for stiffening and shaping thin high-strength metals to reduce vehicle weight and fight climate change. - April 04, 2024 - Bistabledome.com
Microvec Introduces New High Speed Particle Image Velocimetry Cameras
Microvec releases three new series of innovative high-speed cameras to use with Time Resolved Particle Image Velocimetry Systems. - March 29, 2024 - Microvec Pte Ltd
GFA Showcased Industry Expertise at Singapore Airshow 2024
GFA, a leading provider of cutting-edge aviation solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Singapore Airshow 2024 on February 24 and 25. GFA's esteemed team members present at Booth #C - H93 showcased their industry expertise. Renowned for its commitment to... - February 26, 2024 - GFA
STS Defence Joins Cicor Group
STS Defence is pleased to announce that following regulatory approvals they have joined the Cicor Group. - January 29, 2024 - STS Defence
SDA Appoints Greg Arakelian to CTO
Systems Development and Analysis, Inc. (SDA), a leader in developing and designing data driven technology solutions for over 35 years to intelligence, defense, homeland security clients, announced today it has appointed Greg Arakelian to be the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Vice... - November 14, 2023 - Systems Development and Analysis
New Cutting-Edge Patent: Transforming HVAC Industry and Protecting Our Environment with 100% Zero Freon Leak Tech
COSTA MESA, CA - Seco Seals, a leader in the sealing industry, has announced the groundbreaking patent of their innovative SECO45 Gasket Technology, which promises to completely revolutionize the HVAC industry. This cutting-edge technology was developed to eliminate Freon leaks, offering an... - May 03, 2023 - Seco Seals Inc.
Custom Work Platforms Leader Spika Design & Mfg. Undergoes a Brand Refresh for a 100-Year Global Vision
Lewistown, Montana-based manufacturing company recognized by global industrial giants for its OSHA-compliant custom work platforms dons a new brand identity for a lofty global trajectory. - April 18, 2023 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
AirSync Hits 250K Flights in Bringing Cost Effective Aircraft and Safety Management to General Aviation
AirSync passed the 250K flight mark from its installed based of aircraft. The system has already provided significant increases in aircraft management efficiency and safety to owners, pilots, operators, and training schools. Data and reports from flights are available near real time via the web platform and smart phone app, and can be shared between various stakeholders and integrated third party services. - September 16, 2022 - AirSync
Gov Con Strategic Pricing Book Attains Amazon #1 Best Seller
"Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors" brings needed competitive approaches to the Gov Con industry. - August 25, 2022 - Granite Leadership Strategies
Microvec Introduces a New Affordable PIV System
Microvec has released a new PIV system, which includes it’s own double pulse laser, that has an unprecedented price performance ratio, making it accessible to more potential researchers with financial limitations. - August 21, 2022 - Microvec Pte Ltd
SBA Confers WOSB Status on Design and Engineering Firm Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
The Montana manufacturer which custom-designs and manufactures precision-engineered work platforms to support some of the most innovative companies in industries such as space, aviation, defense, and mass transit, is poised for exponential growth with WOSB certification. - May 11, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
JANA Life Sciences Announces Its Certification to ISO 13485
JANA Life Sciences is proud to announce that it has been certified to ISO 13485:2016 in addition to its already implemented ISO 9001:2015, enabling the company to provide certified technical services, including technical documentation, to life science companies, particularly those focused on medical devices. - March 03, 2022 - JANA, Inc.
Specialized Spika Work Platform to be Used in NASA Artemis Missions
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in precision-engineered work platforms for the space industry will be used by NASA during recovery of Artemis missions to the moon enabling further exploration of deep space. - February 18, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) Selected for a 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) was selected for a 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. - November 20, 2021 - DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP)
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) Named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) was named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 2021. - November 20, 2021 - DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP)
RDSI Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor
RDSI, a 30 plus year company serving the defense industry, has earned a Gold Medallion from HIRE Vets for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining America's Heroes. - November 18, 2021 - Research and Development Solutions Inc.
South-Tek Systems Appoints Jens Bolleyer as CEO
South-Tek Systems announces Jens Bolleyer was appointed as the company’s CEO effective August 30, 2021. An experienced business leader, Mr. Bolleyer steps into the CEO role at South-Tek with significant experience in manufacturing businesses serving commercial & industrial plumbing and... - November 16, 2021 - South Tek Systems