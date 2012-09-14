PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhoads Awarded $2 Million from RACP for Phase II of Navy Yard’s Building 57 Project Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, was awarded $2 million to aid in the second phase of the reconstruction project at their Building 57 Philadelphia Navy Yard headquarters. Late... - October 09, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Awarded 5-Year Contract with Philadelphia’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, was awarded a five-year contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Philadelphia. Rhoads Industries, Inc. was awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity,... - October 06, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Makes Personnel & Use Plans for Recently Acquired Building 68 Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, has announced its plans for Building 68, the location of the Company’s new training facility. These plans include the hiring of more than... - October 06, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Announces Start of 4-Year Welding Apprenticeship Program Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, has announced the registration approval of its new Welding Apprenticeship Program, with classes beginning in September 2018. Rhoads Industries,... - October 06, 2018 - Rhoads

Chelsea Clock Celebrates National Clock Month with 31-Day Contest; America’s Oldest Clock Maker Invites Owners to Share Their Photos October is National Clock Month and Chelsea Clock is celebrating by inviting friends to post pictures of themselves with their favorite Chelsea and become eligible to win an authentic Chelsea timepiece. - September 25, 2018 - Chelsea Clock

Norman Filter Company Receives Certification Under the AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 Requirements Norman Filter Company (NFC), a manufacturer of high-end Aerospace and Defense filtrations, proudly announces that they have been certified under AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 as of August 6, 2018. Norman Filters previously earned certification under AS9100C with ISO 9001:2008 in 2015 and has been audited... - August 29, 2018 - Norman Filter Company

W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply

Rhoads Awarded $8.7 Million Modification to Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components Contract Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, was awarded an $8,718,382 firm-fixed-price modification to a prior contract for Naval Nuclear Propulsion components. Rhoads will perform services... - June 20, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Awarded $31 Million Contract to Support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, was awarded a $31,245,989 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion program. Rhoads will perform services... - June 20, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Awarded Contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Philadelphia Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, was awarded a contract with The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Philadelphia. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract contains... - June 20, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Passes AISC Fabricator and Erector Certification Audit Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, announced it has passed the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) Fabricator and Erector audit. AISC Certification Programs set... - May 02, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Awarded $3 Million from RACP for Navy Yard’s Building 57 Reconstruction Project Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, was awarded a $3 million grant to aid in a reconstruction project at Building 57, their headquarters at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Rhoads was... - January 31, 2018 - Rhoads

Rhoads Completes Phase I of Navy Yard’s Building 57 Reconstruction Project Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation, maintenance services and facilities, announced the completion of Phase I of their multimillion-dollar reconstruction project at Building 57, their headquarters at the Philadelphia... - December 07, 2017 - Rhoads

The GBS Group Awarded for Veteran Career Development Virginia Beach company is awarded for the career development of Virginia's military veterans. - October 14, 2017 - The GBS Group

Rhoads Passes ISO 9001:2015 Audit with No Corrective Actions Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, announced it has passed the International Organization for Standardization (ISO): 9001:2015 audit with no corrective actions. ISO is the world's... - June 16, 2017 - Rhoads

Rhoads Industries Introduces New Corporate Brand and State-of-the-Art Website Rhoads Industries, Inc. (Rhoads), a strategic partner and total solution provider of industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance services and facilities, today formally introduced its new corporate brand and website to the public. The rebrand and new website, RhoadsInc.com, will position the... - May 18, 2017 - Rhoads

HAULAWAY is Exhibiting at the 2017 LA Build Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center Haulaway will be exhibiting at the LA Build Expo in Los Angeles, California Booth #527 from February 15-16, 2017. The trade show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. - December 29, 2016 - Haulaway Storage Containers, Inc.

Taylor Hobson Launch the Form Talysurf® i-Series Multi-Axis, Driving Automated Quality Control in Automotive Manufacturing While the use of highly automated manufacturing systems in automotive production is well established, quality control has remained a manual process. The arrival of the Form Talysurf® i-Series Multi-Axis system for automated quality control will change that. - November 04, 2016 - Taylor Hobson

Corrosion Prevention R(Evolution) Rugged Coatings, a well-respected West Coast distributor/consultant on practical corrosion control applications, has just launched a revolutionary new product that addresses a critical oversight that exists in current corrosion control strategies. Company spokesperson Robin Wright states, "CleanWirx... - September 29, 2016 - Rugged Coatings

Tampa Company Will Compete for XPRIZE New company in Tampa Florida announces bid for Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. - August 26, 2016 - Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers LLC

Denel to Launch Its Maritime Division at Maritime Africa in November in Cape Town “Maritime Africa is a fantastic opportunity for Denel to launch our maritime division in public and articulate our aspirations within the sector,” says Ismail Dockrat, Chief Executive Officer, Denel Integrated Systems and Maritime. He is a speaker at the upcoming Maritime Africa conference... - October 28, 2015 - Maritime Africa

Taking Africa’s Blue Economy to the Next Level at Maritime Africa in Cape Town in November Africa’s maritime domain has vast potential for wealth creation and while traditional maritime activities have intensified and developed, a collaborative effort from all AU member states is necessary to achieve a secure environment for this blue economy to flourish. This is according to Richard... - October 03, 2015 - Maritime Africa

Orion Technologies Introduces the VPX7664: 3U VPX Single Board Computer Based on the Fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 (oriontechnologies.com) This ultra-high-performance SBC is available with six levels of ruggedization, from standard and REDI air cooled (VITA 48.1) 0.8” pitch, to REDI conduction (VITA 48.2) and liquid cooled (VITA 48.3) 1” pitch. Based on the fourth Generation Intel® CoreTM i7, the units’ flexibility... - April 30, 2015 - Orion Technologies

Globe Composite Solutions Hires William Fletcher as VP of Finance 25-year industry veteran chosen to lead Globe Composite Solutions' finance, accounting, IT and human resource efforts. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Composite Solutions Appoints Brian Evans as Director of Technical Services 30-year industry veteran chosen to lead the Globe Composite Solutions' efforts to better serve its material handling customers. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Appoints Chris Romano as Senior Project Engineer Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Chris Romano has joined the company as a Senior Project Engineer. Chris is tasked with leading Globe’s team of highly-skilled engineers to solve complex design and production challenges to reduce costs, reduce production lead times and improve product quality for its military, industrial and commercial customers. - October 13, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Marine Introduces New Run-Dry Impeller Model 270 Globe Marine is pleased to introduce another new marine impeller model, Run-Dry® Impeller Model #270, to its line of world-class Globe Run-Dry® Impellers -- the only flexible impeller in the world able to run-dry for up to 15 minutes. - August 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Appoints Ron Koniz as Vice President of Business Development Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Dr. Ron Koniz has joined the company as the Vice President of Business Development to focus on building customer relationships and creating business strategies specifically aimed at commercializing Globe's newly patented family of Brandonite® HGC non-toxic, RoHS compliant radiation shielding materials. - July 23, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Marine Announces Gaskets & O-Rings for Run-Dry Impeller Product Line The longest-lasting impeller now comes with gaskets and O-rings for 35 different models in new easy-to-see packaging. - July 22, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Appoints Russell Legault as Vice President of Defense Products Globe Composite Solutions (www.globecomposite.com) announces Russell Legault has joined the company as the Vice President of Defense Products. He will be responsible for leveraging and expanding Globe’s relationships with various Department of Defense agencies as well as its prime defense contractors. - July 21, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Appoints Nicole Nyberg as Northeast Territory Manager Ms. Nicole Nyberg joins Globe Composite Solutions, Ltd. as the company's Northeast Account Manager. Focusing on Globe’s customers in the six-state northeast region of the US., Nyberg has more than 23 years of sales, marketing and account management experience spanning a wide variety of industries including food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. - July 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Awarded Second Patent for a New HGC (High Gravity Composite) Globe Composite Solutions is excited to announce that they have been awarded a second U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 8765856) for its lead-free HGC (High Gravity Composite) material. This material is part of Globe's portfolio of cost-effective Brandonite composites and is specifically designed to replace lead or lead-encapsulated materials in a variety of medical, nuclear and security applications. - July 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

WaveRoller Obtains External Performance Verification from DNV GL WaveRoller, the breakthrough wave energy device created by the leading wave energy developer, AW-Energy, has received independent performance verification, taking the wave power industry one step closer to commercialization. DNV GL verified that the hydraulic stage of the Power Take-Off (PTO) showed excellent performance and electricity was generated even in very mild conditions of about 1m significant wave height. - February 09, 2014 - AW-Energy Ltd

WaveRoller Well Positioned to Pilot Chilean Wave Energy Production A Finnish industry delegation, lead by PMI Jyrki Katainen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding of cooperation in the energy sector between Chile and Finland. This agreement includes an initial statement to set up a WaveRoller power plant in Chile as a showcase for wave energy. The handshake between... - February 03, 2013 - AW-Energy Ltd

WaveRoller Buoyed by Funding Surge – AW-Energy Ltd. Closes $9M Financing Round Wave energy developer AW-Energy has announced a successful financing round which brought in commitments of over 9 million USD. The funding breakthrough came close on the heels of the successful deployment of AW-Energy’s proprietary Wave Power Plant, a power-generating array of three WaveRoller... - September 05, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd

Calm Seas Carried the WaveRoller: Successful Installation Started the Commissioning Period of WaveRoller The array of three WaveRoller units has been successfully deployed on 11th of August near Peniche in Portugal. The units were towed to the site in perfect weather conditions and attached to the mooring system already set up in advance. The sub-sea cable was connected on board and the power transmission... - September 02, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd

JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both Canada... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets, have... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

Boating Equipment Specialists JT's Top Shop Add New Marine Upholstery Products to Their Catalogue Midland, Ontario based boating equipment suppliers JT's Top Shop have recently announced that they have added a wide array of new marine upholstery solutions to their catalogue. The addition of these solutions is designed to give boaters from around the world more choice for their individual vessel needs. Boating... - December 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Announces Addition of New Boat Canvas Supplies to Catalogue Leading Canadian-owned boat canvas supplies specialists JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they’ve added several new products to their existing catalogue. These new solutions are designed to provide their clients around the globe with a wider range of choices when it comes to constructing... - November 04, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

Leading Boat Canvas Supplies Specialist JT’s Top Shop Adds New How-to Section to Company Website DIY boating market leaders JT’s Boat Shop have recently announced that they have added a new section on their website designed to help their cliental professionally install and repair the boat canvas supplies on their vessel. This new how-to section offers helpful hints, manufacturing information... - October 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Specialty Pricing on the Latest Marine Upholstery Leading Canadian marine upholstery supplier JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they are lowering their prices on their full catalogue of do-it-yourself boating equipment. Clients can now look forward to seeing lowering prices on the latest brand name canvas supplies and marine upholstery... - September 30, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

New Informational Website ShipHullPerformance.org Launched by Hydrex Group Hydrex launches a new website, www.shiphullperformance.org, to bring decision makers needed information about underwater hull protection and maintenance, how to effectively deal with fouling so as to save 20% of fuel costs in an environmentally safe way. - March 10, 2011 - Hydrex Group

Naval Submarine Support Center Changes Commanders Cmdr. Bryan C. Still will turn over command of Naval Submarine Support Center (NSSC) New London to Cmdr. Timothy P. Kollmer in a change of command ceremony on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Sea Chapel. During Still’s tour as commanding officer, NSSC improved its quality of support... - February 17, 2011 - Submarine Group 2

New Journal of Ship Hull Performance and White Papers Launched by Hydrex Group To inform and educate all shipowners, operators, the maritime industry, navies, ship designers, builders, marine engineers, naval architects, government agencies involved in marine industry and environmental issues, a new free quarterly Journal of Ship Hull Performance and series of white papers have been launched by underwater hull experts, Hydrex Group. - February 07, 2011 - Hydrex Group

Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis Joins MAST Organisers Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis has today joined the organising committee behind the growing conference and exhibition series - MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology). www. mastconfex. com/committee. asp. - July 21, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies