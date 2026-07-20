Recent Headlines
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
AMPP Opens Call for Board of Directors Volunteers
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, is now accepting applications for four open volunteer Director positions on its Board of Directors. These three-year terms will begin January 1, 2027, and end on December... - January 24, 2026 - AMPP
AMPP Knowledge Hub Centralizes Access to Trusted Technical Resources and Standards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, has launched the AMPP Knowledge Hub. This reimagined digital platform unifies the industry’s most trusted technical content into one dynamic,... - November 01, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Announces Updates to Its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 Course to Reflect Evolving Industry Standards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, has announced the rollout of an updated version of its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 course, beginning this week. The revised course... - October 16, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP to Host Webcast Exploring India’s Path to Top-Five Shipbuilding Nation Status by 2047
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, will host an upcoming webcast examining how India’s shipbuilding and repair sector is advancing through modernization, innovation, and corrosion... - October 16, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industry, has announced the ratification of its newly elected Board of Directors slate for 2026–2028 and the 2026 Vice Chair candidate, as... - October 11, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP to Host Free Webinar on Value of AMPP QP Program
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, invites asset and facility owners, project managers, and decision-makers to attend a free, 60-minute webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 15, titled... - October 11, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Champions PIPES Act of 2025 to Strengthen U.S. Pipeline Infrastructure
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) today announced its strong support for H.R. 5301, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill that reauthorizes and modernizes the nation’s pipeline safety programs under the... - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans
AMPP joins the global maritime community in marking World Maritime Day 2025, emphasizing how corrosion prevention extends the life of ships, ports, and offshore assets. Through standards like AMPP MR21506-2025 and global partnerships with IMO, AMPP reduces waste, lowers emissions, protects ecosystems, and strengthens resilience across the maritime supply chain. - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
Expert Panel to Discuss Corrosion Control Trends in India’s Water and Wastewater Sectors
AMPP and AWWA Launch First Joint Webinar Highlighting Global Collaboration and Local Innovation - July 06, 2025 - AMPP
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
AMPP Brings Maritime Infrastructure Crisis to Capitol Hill for Advocacy Day 2025
AMPP brings corrosion policy to Capitol Hill to protect U.S. shipyards and maritime readiness. - June 18, 2025 - AMPP
Discover What’s New and What’s Next in AMPP Certifications During June 19 Webcast
Free One-Hour Session Offers Key Insights Into Emerging Programs and Resources - June 11, 2025 - AMPP
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
AMPP Launches New Fusion-Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coating Course to Strengthen Workforce Training and Industry Standards
Certification exam to follow; program designed with and for industry to enhance safety, sustainability, asset integrity. - May 14, 2025 - AMPP
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
From Rust to Risk: Global Campaign Urges Action on $2.5 Trillion Corrosion Crisis
AMPP, WCO, and EFC launch World Corrosion Awareness Day 2025 campaign to spotlight unseen threats to infrastructure, safety, and national security. - April 24, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Stands Ready to Support U.S. Navy’s Push to Streamline Shipbuilding
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, strongly supports the U.S. Navy’s call for modernization, workforce development, and improved supply chain performance to strengthen the shipbuilding enterprise and... - March 28, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Supports NTSB Call for Bridge Risk Assessments to Prevent Future Collapses
AMPP supports the NTSB’s urgent call for vulnerability assessments on 68 U.S. bridges following findings from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse investigation. - March 23, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Launches New Philanthropic Organization for Workforce Development and Streamlines Governance to Address Emerging Global Challenges
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) has unveiled a nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated exclusively to workforce development. Alongside this initiative, AMPP has implemented governance changes to enhance its focus on addressing emerging opportunities and global challenges. - January 30, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP’s MPI Announces 2025 Champion Award Recipients
Program Celebrates Excellence in Coatings Industry Leadership - January 15, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Announces 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards Winners
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo,... - January 15, 2025 - AMPP
Soon-to-Pass 2024 Water Resources Development Act Mandates Corrosion Prevention to Strengthen U.S. Infrastructure
The 2024 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) represents a major advancement in water infrastructure policy, incorporating essential language on corrosion prevention. This landmark legislative package, unveiled last night by House and Senate negotiators, authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of... - December 06, 2024 - AMPP
Discover What’s Next for AMPP Certifications at Virtual Session
AMPP invites industry professionals to its final Ask AMPP Certification Series session of the year, What’s Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST. - November 16, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as Keynote Speaker at Annual Conference + Expo 2025 in Nashville
AMPP has announced that former NASA astronaut and best-selling author Mike Massimino will headline the AMPP 2025 Annual Conference + Expo, taking place April 6-10 in Nashville, Tenn. This global event is expected to bring together over 6,000 materials protection experts, industry leaders, and innovators. - November 15, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Standards Now Available as a Member Benefit
AMPP now offers all members access to the latest standards at no extra cost, a move that directly addresses member feedback. This initiative marks a significant step in AMPP's commitment to growth, service, and inclusivity, underscoring its dedication to supporting the needs of the materials protection and performance community. - August 29, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Introduces Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation
AMPP has introduced the Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation to its distinguished awards program. This new accolade honors members who significantly enhance the organization's international presence and cooperation. Nominations for the award commenced on July 1. - July 17, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Announces New Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors
Former AMPP Vice Chair Kimberly-Joy Harris has automatically succeeded into the position of Chair of the Board of Directors following the resignation of the previous chairman. - July 13, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Recognized as an Information Resource on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook Website
AMPP Listed as a Key Resource for Painting and Coating Workers - June 21, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Celebrates International Women in Engineering Day
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will observe International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), a global tribute to women in the engineering field, on June 23, 2024. - June 19, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP's Master Painters Institute Launches Innovative MPI Decision Tree™ Tools to Revolutionize Coatings Specifications
New Digital Interactive Guide Simplifies Coatings System Selection for Industry Professionals - June 06, 2024 - AMPP
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
AMPP Advocacy Day 2024: Championing Corrosion Control on Capitol Hill
AMPP, a leader in materials protection, hosts its Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C., on May 15-16, 2024, to influence legislation. - May 01, 2024 - AMPP
Eugene B. Caldona, Ph.D., Wins AMPP’s Prestigious 2024 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant Award
AMPP has named Eugene B. Caldona, Ph.D. from North Dakota State University as the 2024 recipient of the Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant. - May 01, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Leads Worldwide Social Media Blitz for World Corrosion Awareness Day
On April 24, 2024, the "Corrosion Around the Clock" campaign, led by AMPP and partners, will feature synchronized global LinkedIn posts to highlight corrosion challenges and promote international unity. - April 20, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Launches French-Language Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics eCourse
AMPP launches its Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse in French, targeting French-speaking professionals and meeting new regulatory demands. - April 19, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Unveils New Guide to Enhance Pipeline Safety Through Corrosion Control, Aligning with Latest PHMSA Regulations
AMPP published Guide 21569-2024, by SC 15, enhancing onshore gas pipeline safety and integrity in line with PHMSA's new regulations. - April 10, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP 2024: Triumph, Innovation, and Solidarity Define the Annual Conference + Expo in New Orleans
The 2024 AMPP Conference in New Orleans highlighted achievements, resilience, and global industry unity against challenges. - April 06, 2024 - AMPP
DeVal Lifecycle Support Becomes Approved Mentor Firm in Department of Defense Mentor-Protege Program
DeVal Lifecycle Support has been approved to participate as a Mentor in the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). With seventy years of experience manufacturing support equipment for the Department of Defense, DeVal is thrilled to help elevate and mentor other... - March 21, 2024 - DeVal Lifecycle Support
AMPP Announces Winners of the 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants
AMPP has announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants. - February 16, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Champions Leadership and Inclusion at 2024 Annual Conference + Expo with Valuing Voices Forum
AMPP aims to provide its members with valuable events designed to empower leaders and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace at the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo. - February 15, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Welcomes New Board Member to Strengthen Its Commitment to the Transportation Sector
AMPP welcomes Todd Bennett to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This addition is a key step in deepening AMPP's commitment to the transportation sector. - February 15, 2024 - AMPP
Second Anniversary of Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse Highlights Urgent Need for Corrosion Control in National Infrastructure
On January 28, 2024, the second anniversary of the Fern Hollow bridge collapse near Frick Park in Pittsburgh will be observed, a tragedy that highlighted significant vulnerabilities in America's infrastructure, particularly emphasizing the critical issue of corrosion. - January 28, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Announces Winners of 2024 Annual Service and Technical Awards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) revealed the 2024 awardees for its service and technical distinctions. These awards will be presented at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, scheduled for March 3-7, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. - January 27, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Announces Dr. Michio Kaku as Annual Conference Keynote Speaker
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance unveils that well-known physicist Dr. Michio Kaku will be the keynote speaker for its upcoming AMPP Annual Conference + Expo. - December 10, 2023 - AMPP
AMPP Launches Inaugural Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support EMERG Student Outreach Initiatives
The AMPP EMERG Student Outreach Program unveils its first Giving Tuesday Campaign on November 28, aiming to raise funds for the empowerment and support of diverse programs, including scholarships, workforce development initiatives, and educational resources. - November 24, 2023 - AMPP
AMPP Revolutionizes Training with Launch of Industrial Coating Application Training Program
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading authority in materials protection and performance, has unveiled its innovative Industrial Coating Application (ICA) Training Program. This program is a flexible and comprehensive solution for training industrial sprayers... - October 15, 2023 - AMPP
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
DeVal Lifecycle Support Celebrates Manufacturing Support Equipment for the F-35 Lightning II with JPO SES Edgar Apollo and Captain Fahner
DeVal Lifecycle Support recently celebrated F-35 Day, an event held in recognition of the global support equipment work completed by the firm for the F-35 Lightning II. Endorsed by a Proclamation from the City of Philadelphia, the celebration included the attendance of strategic partners,... - June 30, 2023 - DeVal Lifecycle Support
McGeoch's Successful Participation at Combined Naval Event Showcases Expertise in Harsh Environments
McGeoch showcased expertise in harsh environments at the Combined Naval Event in Farnborough. With 1,500+ attendees from 50 nations, they highlighted bespoke electrical equipment for land, sea, and undersea applications. Their robust solutions garnered attention from international navies, solidifying their position as a trusted partner for high-quality naval solutions. - June 12, 2023 - McGeoch Technology Limited