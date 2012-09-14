PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

BioNutraTech Launches New Brand While Relocating Back to Ohio Roots BioNutraTech is changing things up after 25 years in business. This month, they launched their new brand and relocated to Ohio. After building her company in Texas, CEO and company president Sandra Hruza wanted a fresh new look for her brand as she planned out the move to the state where she grew up. - September 15, 2019 - BioNutraTech

Three Students Win Big After Scholarship Competition Expands For the second time, NaturaLawn® of America offered high school seniors and college undergraduates across the country the opportunity to enter an essay contest, for a chance to win scholarship money towards their higher education. Applications for the scholarship were accepted from March to May 2019. - July 28, 2019 - NaturaLawn of America

A True 10% Organic Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer, Ferticell® Explorer™ Liquid Agroplasma Inc.® has pushed the envelope with another agriculture industry-leading product, Ferticell® Explorer™ 10-0-0. They have a truly innovative, first ever CDFA-OIM (California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Materials) certified organic liquid nitrogen fertilizer over 3-5.5%. - May 09, 2019 - Agroplasma Inc.

Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Celebrates 6th Birthday in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia 2019 in May in Chisamba is expected to gather more than 20,000 visitors and over 220 local and international exhibitors, including international pavilions from Germany, Italy, UK and Zimbabwe. - February 01, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Elemica Introduces New Benefits to Its Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solutions for Improving Customer Experience and Digitization Brings Improvements in Efficiencies, Productivity and Value Across Supply Chains - November 10, 2018 - Elemica

Polish Pavilion at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya to Show How Agri Sector in Poland Evolved and Transformed “Poland and Kenya share a similar story, whereby Poland underwent a major agricultural transition period of mechanisation, optimisation and adapting new technologies to farming sector comprising of can be categorised as typical medium-scale farming,” says Michael Mazurewicz - Head of the... - September 06, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Calling All Kenyan Farmers for the Latest Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya in Naivasha Thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Naivasha, Kenya from 12-13 September for the inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo that is taking place at the host partner KALRO’s facilities (Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization - Dairy Research Institute). - August 25, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Farm-Tech Expo Kenya is Launched in Naivasha by Award-Winning Event Organisers Spintelligent The inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo is taking place at the host partner KALRO in Naivasha in the Rift Valley from 12-13 September. - June 20, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Washington Dairy Wins National Sustainability Award Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that Royal Dairy of Royal City, Washington has won the National “Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award.” The dairy earned the award due to the installation and implementation of a BioFiltro BIDA® water treatment system. Dairy... - May 21, 2018 - Organix, Inc.

Zambian President Lungu Officially Opens Agritech Expo Zambia Next Week as ZNFU Celebrates 5th Edition of Iconic Event The Zambian President, H.E. Edgar Lungu, will attend the official opening of the Agritech Expo Zambia outdoor farming exhibition that returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April. The event is expected to attract more than 22-thousand visitors this year and will feature some 270 local and... - April 07, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Partners with Well-Known Online Agri Community: Small Scale Farmers Facebook Group The active online agri community called the Small Scale Farmers – Farming as a Business - on Facebook will have a strong presence as official partners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba this year. The outdoor farming exhibition returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April... - April 01, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Latest Livestock Services, Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April A strong focus on livestock, live equipment demonstrations, nethouse and aquaculture showcases and free AgriTEACH interactive training workshops are just some of the exciting, new features that will be available to experience to the more than 22 000 visitors that are expected at the fifth Agritech Expo Zambia exhibition at Chisamba from 12-14 April 2018. - March 22, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller Earns Positive Reviews and Receives Order Surge After Release Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller continues to earn commendations and positive reviews from users, months after its initial release. It's the company's best repellent for unwanted creatures like cockroaches, rodents, flies, ants, mice, fleas and spiders. - March 04, 2018 - Pest Soldier

Agritech Expo Zambia Partner Musika Says E-FISP Initiative is a Prime Example of Zambian Government and Agri Working Together “There are very positive steps being taken by the Zambian government to promote the agricultural market, with lower barriers to export and minimal intervention in the grain markets in 2017 and intentions to use market mechanisms to manage grain stocks in the future, are all welcome and must be... - March 03, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

International Pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia Confirm Zambia’s Agri Potential for Global Suppliers The Finland and Germany country pavilions are amongst several international pavilions at the upcoming, multi-award winning Agritech Expo Zambia, returning to Chisamba from 12-14 April for the fifth time. - February 24, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Wins Third Prestigious AAXO ROAR Trade & Consumer Exhibition Award The iconic farming expo in Chisamba, Agritech Expo Zambia, won its third AAXO ROAR* Award in Johannesburg earlier this month. The ROAR* Awards honoured excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent during 2017. The awards are organised by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers... - February 10, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Calling All Farmers for the Fifth Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April “Agritech Expo Zambia has been embraced by the farming community and every year we look forward to bringing new features, new technologies, more country pavilions and more free training and knowledge sharing to add value to each and every farmer’s operation,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls,... - February 04, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Preferred Proponent Selected for Residuals Treatment Facility Includes Synagro Hartland Resource Management Group Will Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain Capital Regional District Facility. - December 19, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Slug-A-Bug’s Core Values Shine After Irma A Heart Warming Story of Community Service When Times Get Tough. Slug-A-Bug of Brevard county lived out their core values during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. With the monstrous cleanup facing their customers; it was evident that the routine services they provide the community would not be top of mind. - November 24, 2017 - Slug-A-Bug

Synagro’s Pam Racey to Join Panel at The American Water Summit 2017 Discussion Will Focus on the Changes Sweeping the American Water Sector and the Emerging Opportunities. - November 21, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Russell IPM's Bio-Rational Program Successfully Managed Fall Army Worm (Spodoptera Frugiperda) in Tanzania Research by TPRI - Tanzania has shown that a bio-rational programme developed by Russell IPM has controlled Fall armyworm by 95%. Russell IPM's bio-rational program proved to manage Fall Army worm (Spodoptera frugiperda) in Tanzania successfully — reducing damage in winter maize to less than 5%... - September 21, 2017 - Russell IPM Ltd

Synagro to Highlight Offerings and Services at WEFTEC 2017 Synagro, the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in the United States since 1986, will highlight its offerings and services at WEFTEC* 2017, the Water Environment Federation's 90th Technical Exhibition and Conference, in Chicago, Illinois, September 30 to October 4, 2017... - September 13, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

New Fertilizer Goes Beyond Organic Improving Sustainable Regenerative Farming Increases Yield While Taking a Bit Out of CO2 - September 11, 2017 - Organic Micro Green, Corporation

ViridisChem is Selected by UNEP as One of the Most Innovative Startups to Influence Green Chemistry Adoption and Sustainable Product Development ViridisChem, Inc,. San Jose, CA, is honored to be selected by the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) as “one of the most innovative companies with promising products that will influence Green Chemistry adoption and Sustainable Product development” to present its products during a... - September 09, 2017 - ViridisChem, Inc.

Zambian Farming Community Embraces Agritech Expo Zambia as Fourth Edition is Another Resounding Success “Agritech Expo Zambia lived up to its hype and scored another resounding success, thanks to the event organisers, Spintelligent, our cooperating partners, sponsors and, above all, government for the massive support.” This is according to Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the award-winning, professional outdoor farming expo Agritech Expo Zambia which returned to Chisamba for its fourth edition last month. - May 26, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo's ZNFU: “Zero Rate Agriculture Needed to Make Zambia Breadbasket” "The only way we can achieve the status of being a breadbasket is to zero rate agriculture,” says Mr Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, in Chisamba from 27-29 April. In the run-up to the fourth edition... - April 21, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Armyworm, Aquaculture and Other Exciting and Interactive Workshops and Demos at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba The upcoming Agritech Expo at GART in Chisamba will once again offer free workshops offering practical advice as well as live demonstrations to help farmers combat challenges such as the armyworm, explore new technologies such as aquaculture as well as learn from experts on improving efficiency of operations... - April 09, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Matt Robertson Appointed Chief Commercial Officer Synonymous with Growth, Synagro Taps Expansion Strategist. Synagro announced today that Matt Robertson has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), to address capacity-building in commercial practice as the company continues to undergo rapid growth in communities and commercial industries throughout North America. - April 05, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Synagro Submits Building Permit for Slate Belt Heat Recovery Project Synagro, today, requested a building permit to develop its Slate Belt Heat Recovery Center tying directly into the Green Knight Energy Center and within the township’s solid waste zone. The facility, which would dry biosolids to create a Class A pellet that can be used as a fertilizer or a fuel,... - April 04, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Synagro to Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain the Hamilton, Ontario Biosolids Project Synagro Technologies, Inc. announced today that the Harbour City Solutions consortium signed a contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain (DBFOM) a biosolids management project for the City of Hamilton, Ontario. Synagro is the lead member and majority equity holder in Harbour City Solutions. - March 30, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Organix Announces Partnership with Biofiltro for Northwest Expansion BioFiltro, a global company who offers a wastewater treatment technology that uses worms and microbes to rapidly treat water, announced that they have recently completed an agreement with Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington to act as distributor for their patented water treatment system in the Northwest region. - March 29, 2017 - Organix

Big Increase in International Pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia Shows Global Excitement About Zambian Farming Sector The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba from 27-29 April will feature a record number of six international pavilions from strong farming countries Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic and Zimbabwe, each showcasing their own specialised products and services to the agri community. “For... - March 24, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

AFGRI Platinum Sponsor at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April As in previous years, Agritech Expo Zambia enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with the well-known supplier AFGRI Corporation Ltd., the sole John Deere distributor in Zambia, returning as platinum sponsors again. “The annual Agritech Expo is very important for all agricultural suppliers... - March 18, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Large South African Presence at Agritech Expo in April Indicates Strong Interest in Zambia’s Agri Sector “Zambia is an exciting market to explore, not just for South African suppliers to the agriculture sector, but also for South African farmers,” says Liam Beckett, commercial director for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia. The award-winning event is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union... - March 05, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Award-Winning Agritech Expo Zambia Returns to Chisamba in April as Agri Sector Continues to Move with the Times The award-winning Agritech Expo Zambia returns to Chisamba for the fourth time this year from 27-29 April. - February 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Synagro Secures 5 Year Contract Extension to Provide Waterbury, CT and Surrounding Communities with State of the Art Biosolids Management Services Synagro Technologies, Inc., the largest recycler of biosolids and organic by-products in North America, is pleased to announce it has secured a new five year contract, with the option for 3 extension years, with the City of Waterbury, CT for management of biosolids using thermal reduction (fluidized... - February 08, 2017 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Synagro Expands Its Composting Portfolio with the Acquisition of Nursery Products in Southern California Through a combination of environmentally sustainable and industry best practices, their collective CA and AZ facilities will deliver superior customer service and produce quality compost products. - December 09, 2016 - Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Farm Dog Provides Pest and Disease Management Solutions to John Deere Operations Center Users Farm Dog Technologies is excited to announce its integration with John Deere Operations Center. This integration provides growers even more tools within the Farm Dog pest and disease management platform to help them reduce pesticide use while minimizing crop loss. Farm Dog gives growers, agronomist... - November 24, 2016 - Farm Dog

Syngene International Closes Deal with Strand Life Sciences to Purchase Systems Biology and Pharma Services Practice Syngene International Ltd., Asia’s leading Contract Research Organization, has purchased assets of Strand Life Sciences related to systems biology, Heptox and pharma bioinformatics services. Deal boosts Syngene’s Bioinformatics and Data Analytics capabilities. - September 23, 2016 - Syngene International