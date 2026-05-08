Recent Headlines
Within Pesticide, Fertilizer, & Other Agricultural Chemical Manufacturing
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries. - November 02, 2025 - Morgan's Repellent
Minor Use Foundation Announces New Board Members - Three Distinguished Leaders in Food Safety, Sustainability, and International Policy to Join
The Minor Use Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to crop protection tools for farmers growing nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices, is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The addition of Klaus Kunz, Phyllis... - August 31, 2025 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest
Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg
Minor Use Foundation Awarded $2M Grant from Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative
Foundation to Support ASCE Project “Increasing Data Generation for Codex and Harmonized MRL Setting” - October 28, 2024 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
FlowSense: Affordable Antibiotic Testing to Transform the Honey Industry from Biorex Food Diagnostics
Biorex Food Diagnostics announced today the launch of its cutting-edge FlowSense product line, with the first phase designed specifically for the honey industry. The new FlowSense test products introduce a comprehensive range of antibiotic test panels, providing honey producers with an innovative... - June 07, 2024 - Biorex Food Diagnostics
Sterilex Announces Leadership Transition
Sterilex LLC, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and a leading developer of innovative food safety antimicrobial products, is embarking on a new chapter with a leadership transition. - January 05, 2024 - Sterilex
Gainful Solutions Welcomes Dr. Isaiah “Ike” Wilson III as a Partner
Gainful Solutions, an international consulting and lobbying firm, is honored to welcome Dr. Isaiah “Ike” Wilson III as a Partner. He has earned a reputation as a versatile and innovative soldier-scholar, and joins a strong team, some of whom he has worked with previously. - August 29, 2023 - Gainful Solutions
Gainful Solutions Welcomes Stephen Hayes as a Partner
Gainful Solutions, an international consulting and lobbying firm, and its Managing Partners, former Ambassador Michael Ranneberger and Mr. Soheil Nazari-Kangarlou, are honored to welcome Mr. Stephen Hayes as a partner. He is a distinguished creative innovator and leader in international organizational and program development. - May 17, 2023 - Gainful Solutions
ImaGEN Teams Up with Noah Chemicals to Introduce Cutting-Edge Chemical Solutions for Hydrogen Generation on Demand
ImaGEN Inc., a leader in hydrogen generation systems, has partnered with Noah Chemicals, a renowned chemical manufacturing and services provider, to develop a groundbreaking on-demand hydrogen generation technology that promises to revolutionize the energy industry. With potential applications... - May 17, 2023 - Noah Chemicals
Minor Use Foundation Announces New Mission and Vision Statements
On March 30, 2023, the Minor Use Foundation announced new mission and vision statements that will help govern decision making over the coming years and better reflect the alignment of the Foundation’s work with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). - March 30, 2023 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
H.J. Baker Promotes Angel Sanchez to CFO
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Angel Sanchez to Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to promote Angel to CFO. He proved to be an excellent candidate during our search and has been invaluable as an interim,” said President and COO Luis Masroua. - January 12, 2023 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
NaturaLawn of America Welcomes New Marketing Director
NaturaLawn® of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 35 owners holding 99 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 26 states welcomes a strategic Director of Marketing. - December 01, 2022 - NaturaLawn of America
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
Terra Fresh Home & Garden Announce 6-Month 100% Money Back Guarantee
Terra Fresh Home & Garden is a 100% plant-based natural fertilizer. The founder developed the natural-based fertilizer as a solution to stopping the use of potentially dangerous chemical-based fertilizers. They stand behind what they sell. - June 02, 2022 - Terra Fresh Home & Garden
Epic Systems Launches New Lot and Date Code Vision Inspection Product
EPIC Systems Improves Traceability and Retailer Acceptance with Automated Lot and Date Code Inspection Solution - May 26, 2022 - Epic Systems
Mosquito Mister Natural Receives 2022 Dallas Award
Mosquito Mister Natural has been selected for the 2022 Dallas Award in the Pest Control Service category by the Dallas Award Program. - May 23, 2022 - Mosquito Mister Natural, LLC
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
Anna Gore to Lead Strategic Growth of Minor Use Foundation
Foundation to Expand Access to Key Agricultural Technologies for Global Food Security and Nutrition. - May 03, 2022 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come. - March 31, 2022 - MGK
ZKsciences ZKBoost Hydroponic Media Enhancer Now Available for Purchase in Canada
ZKsciences Canada announces the immediate availability of ZKBoost hydroponic grow media enhancer for purchase in Canada. Featuring patent-pending ZK GrowFactor™ engineered zeolite technology, ZKBoost™ media enhancer significantly increases flower growth and harvestable yield for plants... - March 23, 2022 - ZKsciences
EPIC Systems Launches New Vision Inspection Products
EPIC Systems Simplifies Vision Inspection for Package and Label Verification - March 17, 2022 - Epic Systems
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
Minor Use Foundation Engages Global Stakeholders with Website Enhancements
Important information on specialty crop protection now available in Spanish and French. - July 15, 2021 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
ViridisChem Expands Its Market Reach with Key Distribution Partnership in South Korea
ViridisChem, Inc. San Jose, CA (https://www.viridischem.com) is very excited to announce a strategic partnership with BITEK Chems, Inc. (http://www.bitekchems.com), a premier distributor in Korea that has been serving pharmaceutical and chemical companies, as well as government and educational... - September 19, 2020 - ViridisChem, Inc.
ViridisChem Announces Strategic Partnership with Infocom Corporation, Japan
ViridisChem, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Infocom Corporation, a highly regarded software distributor based in Tokyo, Japan that caters to research communities within the medical and pharmaceutical sectors with B2B software solutions since 1983. - September 17, 2020 - ViridisChem, Inc.
Ecologic Entomology Moves Office One City Block in Boston’s South End
Local Pest Control Company upgrades office to a new location in Boston's South End Neighborhood. - August 26, 2020 - Ecologic Entomology
Kaycha Labs Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth
Kaycha Labs, LLC, the nationwide leader in cannabis and hemp testing, announced today the appointment of Andrew Varga as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Varga, a marketing veteran of over 30 years has led marketing initiatives for companies such as Brown Forman Corporation, Papa John’s Pizza and... - May 30, 2020 - Kaycha Labs
During Coronavirus Pandemic, ViridisChem, Inc. is Offering a Free One Month Subscription for Its Flagship Product
The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is claiming many lives, impacting the health of close to 5 million people with 324,000 deaths worldwide. As an “unknown disease with many faces,” it has pushed the scientific community into a frenzy to find cure. But community lock-downs and... - May 24, 2020 - ViridisChem, Inc.
Kaycha Labs Named First Designated Laboratory for Florida’s Hemp Program
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Approves Kaycha Labs for their USDA Approved Hemp Program - May 20, 2020 - Kaycha Labs
National Video Contest Calls on Youth Across Canada to Illustrate the Importance of Workplace Safety
Each year, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) sponsors the Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest, inviting youth across Canada to submit an original video that can be used in social media and beyond to illustrate the importance of being safe on the job. The 2020 Focus on... - March 12, 2020 - Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS)
MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides
MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts
ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials
ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental... - October 03, 2019 - ZKsciences
BioNutraTech Launches New Brand While Relocating Back to Ohio Roots
BioNutraTech is changing things up after 25 years in business. This month, they launched their new brand and relocated to Ohio. After building her company in Texas, CEO and company president Sandra Hruza wanted a fresh new look for her brand as she planned out the move to the state where she grew... - September 15, 2019 - BioNutraTech
Three Students Win Big After Scholarship Competition Expands
For the second time, NaturaLawn® of America offered high school seniors and college undergraduates across the country the opportunity to enter an essay contest, for a chance to win scholarship money towards their higher education. Applications for the scholarship were accepted from March to May... - July 28, 2019 - NaturaLawn of America
H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC Announces Acquisition of Oxbow Sulphur
Move Expands Sulphur Operations, Customer Base and Geographic Reach - June 25, 2019 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
A True 10% Organic Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer, Ferticell® Explorer™ Liquid
Agroplasma Inc.® has pushed the envelope with another agriculture industry-leading product, Ferticell® Explorer™ 10-0-0. They have a truly innovative, first ever CDFA-OIM (California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Materials) certified organic liquid nitrogen fertilizer over 3-5.5%. - May 09, 2019 - Agroplasma Inc.
Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant
Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.
Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia
The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia
Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April
iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia
Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder
Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions
Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up
The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia
Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April
Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia