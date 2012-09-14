PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Santana Equipment Announces Expansion Office for Its Arizona Operations Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, today announced the opening of a new retail/rental space for its Arizona clientele. - November 21, 2019 - Santana Equipment Trading Company

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Yaskawa Motoman Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading robotics company in the Americas, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Previously known as Motoman, Inc., the company was incorporated on July 18, 1989 as a 50/50 joint venture between Hobart Brothers Company and... - October 18, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, 1-3 October at the NEC, Stand No. E03 Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Flexiv Releases White Paper: Adaptive Robots and the Future of Industrial Automation Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies. In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Elesa Unique Ergostyle® Design – A Market Responsive Approach Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices, Inc. Sees High Demand for Automation Equipment Automation Devices, Inc., a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, Pa. sees spike in manufacturing orders. - August 15, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

The Elesa RE Series of Castors and Wheels Offer a Broad Range of Types and Materials for Industrial Purposes Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Levelling Feet Match Industrial Applications and Aggressive Environments Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Elesa ZCR and ZCL Modular Gear Racks and Spur Gears Elesa ZCR and ZCL rack and spur gear transmission elements are ideal for applications where, in addition to mechanical resistance, even quiet operations are required, with no need for lubrication maintenance. Over the last few decades, the evolution in engineering plastics and technopolymers has led... - July 19, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Yaskawa Motoman Introduces Universal Weldcom Interface for Arc Welding Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), Yaskawa Motoman's new easy-to-use pendant application, enables full utilization of the advanced capabilities on select Miller® and Lincoln Electric® digital welding power supplies. UWI enables easy control of any weld process or parameter, including voltage, amperage and wire feed speed through a common user interface for either brand. - July 13, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Launches Updates to ArcWorld 50 Series Workcells for Robotic Welding Built for demanding production environments, the extremely compact ArcWorld® 50 series workcells are affordable, wire-to-weld solutions that are pre-assembled on a common base. Available in single or dual station configurations, these workcells are equipped with all the automation needed for arc... - July 11, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Flintec Launch the UXT, an Alloy Steel Tension Load Cell Designed to be an Economical Alternative for Volume Use Flintec supplies the UXT with a choice of metric and imperial threads and a wide range of compatible hardware and electronics, designed to form a complete weighing system. - July 05, 2019 - LCM Systems Ltd

Yaskawa Motoman AR3120 Arc Welding Robot Offers Longest Reach for Long or Wide Weldments Offering an extra-long wrist range for improved application flexibility, the new extended reach six-axis AR3120 robot achieves unrivaled arc welding performance. Featuring an expansive 3,124 mm horizontal reach and a 5,622 mm vertical reach, the AR3120 is the longest reach, standard arc welding robot... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Beistle Company Wins Big with Yaskawa’s MotoMini Robot The winner of Yaskawa Motoman’s recent “Win a MotoMini” contest is the Beistle Company (Shippensburg, PA). The contest, held in conjunction with the launch of Yaskawa Motoman’s Smart Series product line was held at Automate 2019 (April 8-11, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois). The... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

ELECOLOR® Machine Tool Components from Elesa UK Offers Corporate Compatibility for Machine Tools and Other OEM Machinery Top Automazioni in Italy have chosen a selection of Elesa standard components with yellow inserts to represent its corporate colour, as well as to improve the aesthetics of its range of machines. - June 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Santana Equipment Trading Celebrates Their 20-Year Anniversary Announcing Move and Expansion Santana Equipment Trading Company, one of the fastest growing companies in the material handling industry, is celebrating their 20 years in business. Since the opening of the company, in 1999, Santana has been able to successfully provide customers with great quality used equipment. In the year of 1999,... - June 22, 2019 - Santana Equipment Trading Company

Swan-Matic Launches New Website Swan-Matic, a bottle capper company, and a division of Automation Devices, Inc. now offers e-store for standard equipment. - June 20, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Flintec Launch the EM100, a Purpose Made Family of Digitising Units for General Weighing Applications The EM100 is a precision amplifier manufactured to be embedded directly into a weighing system with multiple configuration options available and plug and play compatibility. - June 06, 2019 - LCM Systems Ltd

Elesa Save Aquaflame Time and Money – and Ease Production Issues Elesa UK supply EPR-PF handles to Aquaflame Systems for their gas generating units, saving time, money and easing production issues. - May 31, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

Elesa Roller Tracks Make Moving the Load Easy The Elesa ELEROLL package of rollers and ball transfer modules is designed to greatly simplify installation and use of this type of widely used conveyor system. The modular ELEROLL roller conveyors allow easy and quick joining of units to create loading and unloading areas in the construction of machines,... - May 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO

Flexiv Ushers in 3rd Gen Robot with Launch of Adaptive Robot 1. Product launch of world’s first adaptive robot at Hannover Messe 2019; 2. Broader set of applications - can be applied to different scenarios and industries, even in uncertain environments; 3. Bottom-up innovation and all-inclusive robot design for great adaptivity; 4. Proprietary force control and AI technology from top AI and robotics researchers - April 03, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Hygienic Knobs and Handles from Elesa UK in Stainless Steel with FDA Compliant Sealing ELESA’s hygienic knobs and handles in stainless steel now come with FDA compliant sealing and compliment their adjustable levelling feet to complete a series which is ideally suited to medical, pharmaceutical, food processing and related industrial applications. - March 30, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Automation Devices, Inc. Springs Ahead by Reinvesting in the Business Property Maintenance and Technology Upgrades in Full Swing - March 22, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

ELESA Hygiene Levelling Feet Are Now EHEDG Certified ELESA’s LM.F-HD-SST series of levelling feet in stainless steel with permanent floor mounting facility are now EHEDG certified (European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group). This means that they offer significant advantages in improved hygiene and reduced cleaning time (and resources), so... - March 15, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Santana Equipment Trading Company Awards Seth Krueger and Zurymar Hidalgo Santana Equipment Trading Company, has awarded employees Seth Krueger and Zurymar Hidalgo prestigious company awards for their tremendous customer service. - March 08, 2019 - Santana Equipment Trading Company

Automation Devices Recognizes Industry Diversity and Procurement Shift Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer is identifying a shift in how customers are changing their buying habits. ADI is adapting to an industry trend where companies are still requiring custom equipment, but more standard, off the shelf goods. As a... - February 09, 2019 - Automation Devices, Inc.

Elesa UK Announce Standard Machine Components for 2019 Elesa UK will continue to expand their own range of standard machine components in 2019 with items in high grade plastics such as the recently introduced rack and gear range, EHEDG certified products and their Elecolours variety option. - January 20, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, FIVE, Farnborough, 5th – 7th February 2019, Stand No.: F250 An extensive range of standard machine elements from Elesa UK will be on display at the 2019 Southern Manufacturing Exhibition which takes place in Farnborough on 5th - 7th February. - January 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Non-Contact Magnetic Measuring System from Elesa UK Speeds Machinery Processes and Adds Precision The new MPI-15 magnetic measuring system from Elesa UK allows precise alignment and positioning of workpieces so reducing time of machinery processes to a minimum, saving costs and speeding the whole production cycle. - December 15, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Soft-Touch Components Provide Comfort and Control Soft-touch components from Elesa are designed for equipment where high performance is crucial – like fitness, rehab and disability equipment, high precision instruments and environments experiencing unfavourable climatic conditions. - December 07, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Soft Polyurethane Wheeled Castors from Elesa Continuously moving loads will benefit from these soft polyurethane wheeled castors from Elesa with exceptionally smooth rollability coupled with excellent maneuverability and zero maintenance. - November 24, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Standard Components – Modular Racks and Spur Gears from Elesa The new ZCR and ZCL modular gear racks and spur gears from Elesa UK are suitable for assembly equipment, production workstations, instrumentation, inspection systems or other situations where quick linear movement is required. - November 09, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Level Monitoring Accessories and Labelling Provision Simplify Hydraulic Systems HCX column level indicators and HGFT screw-in window level indicators from Elesa provide simple solutions to monitoring of oil and other fluids, and labels with graphic symbols can now be provided for their aluminium oil plugs. - October 27, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Wireless Spindle Positioning System from Elesa Speeds Accurate Machine Set Up The Elesa wireless spindle positioning system enables faster and more reliable machine set up by use of a wireless connected profile controller, which displays the initial set up values on each of up to 36 electronic position indicators. - October 12, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa LMHD Levelling Feet – Meeting Hygiene Standards, Cleaning Quickly and Efficiently LMHD levelling feet from Elesa are part of a special series of standard components that meet the requirements of the EHEDG and the 3-A Sanitary Standards manufactured with FDA and EU compliant plastics and elastomers. - September 28, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Interlocked Hinge Gets It All Wrapped Up with TRAKRAP The Elesa CFSW hinge with cut-off switch helps simplify the TRAKRAP machine guarding system by eliminating the need for a separate bracket and switch. - September 26, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 31st October - 1st November 2018 The Elesa stand at this year’s Advanced Engineering Exhibition focuses on specialist equipment and design considerations, including their new wireless position indicators and hygienic design levelling feet, as well as their ELECOLORS program for matching components to customer colour schemes. - September 06, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Electrical Machine Safety Products The recently introduced CFSW hinges with built-in safety switch and the RH-FG16 series of tubular handles from Elesa reflect the increasing need for electrical machine protection devices in association with safety screens and cages or control enclosures and cabinets. - August 30, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Congressman Mike Kelly Tours Automation Devices Pennsylvania State Representative, Mike Kelly, tours ADI. - August 30, 2018 - Automation Devices, Inc.

The Spry is the First Waterproof Drone That Submerges Under Water, Floats Like a Boat, and Flies in the Air SwellPro USA, the company the develops waterproof drones, announces the Spry: The first ever waterproof drone that submerges, floats, flies in the air at over 43mph. The drone comes with the first ever waterproof remote control. The Spry Drone is crossing the line between science fiction and reality by being able to briefly submerge, float and fly. The Spry is available on Kickstarter and starts shipping in late November, 2018. - August 28, 2018 - Urban Drones

Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC Announce the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC announce the formation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. This strategic partnership will support the State of Ohio in creating a highly sustainable workforce development model and will provide Ohio educators and students with STEM-aligned curriculum and training in order to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies. - August 24, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman