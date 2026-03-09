Recent Headlines
Spanco Announces New Expansion in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, hoists, and fall protection systems, is expanding its operations with a new 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin, WI. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in late Spring 2026 and marks the... - March 09, 2026 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc
Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management. - September 15, 2025 - Pattison ID
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Aquarium Gets a Lift - ATI’s Shark Crane Makes a Splash in Marine Handling
Air Technical Industries (ATI), a leader in custom material handling solutions, has engineered an innovative Shark Crane designed specifically for the New York Aquarium. This state-of-the-art lifting system provides a safe, efficient, and stress-free method for transporting sharks and other marine animals, addressing the unique challenges faced by aquarium staff in handling delicate aquatic species. - April 26, 2025 - Air Technical Industries
Abel Womack CEO Announces His Retirement and Successor
After 50 years with Abel Womack, John Croce, CEO retires. - June 27, 2024 - Abel Womack Inc
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
Yaskawa Motoman's New YMConnect Communication Software Enables Customized Robot Applications
Facilitating ease of use, the new YMConnect software development kit (SDK) provides the ability to create customized PC applications that communicate with Yaskawa robots. The successor to MotoCom SDK, YMConnect uses a cross-platform library to control and monitor a robot over Ethernet, allowing for integration of a custom PC application with the robot controller. - May 15, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Exceeds Expectations for Annual Customer Survey
Yaskawa Motoman is thrilled to report another year of high results for their 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey, receiving an overall corporate rating of 4.7 on a possible scale of 5.0. - May 02, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
RIOT Wireless Tank Level Monitoring Solution Honored for Excellence in Innovation
The RIOT Edge Solutions’ Wireless tank-level monitoring solution utilizes a fully integrated, rugged tank level monitoring device, mobile app and remote visibility via API, allowing enterprise users to integrate sensor data in their own or preferred visualization and automation tools as well as processes. - February 04, 2024 - RIOT Edge Solutions
Champion Awards Acknowledge Yaskawa's Dedicated Support for the ARM Institute
A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development. - December 01, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
New Lifting Capacities for the Workmate™ Electric Hoist and Manual Trolleys by Spanco®
The Workmate Electric Hoist launched in April 2023, and is now expanding its product line to include 3, 4 and 5-ton capacity hoists, along with the addition of manual trolleys for all models. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind. - August 06, 2023 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
DAFANG CRANE Delivers Multiple Overhead Cranes in Q1 2023
DAFANG CRANE has successfully delivered a large quantity of various types of overhead crane equipment to its customers in the first quarter of 2023. Among the equipment delivered were double girder overhead cranes, hoist double girder cranes, double girder casting bridge cranes, and multiple FTA... - May 22, 2023 - DAFANG CRANE
Workmate™ Electric Chain Hoist
PtP Spanco Inc., a leader in material handling solutions and worker safety for more than four decades, is pleased to announce the launch of the Workmate™ Electric Chain Hoist. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the compact and ergonomic Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind. - April 28, 2023 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
User-Friendly Motopick 4 Software Adds No-Code Capability for High-Speed Pick and Place
Featuring multiple improvements and optimization, Yaskawa’s advanced MotoPick™ 4 software solution empowers operators to quickly develop custom applications to achieve critical cycle rates for high-speed picking applications. With the building blocks to create optimal solutions for up... - April 17, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
NIBAV Home Lifts Launches New Experience Centre in Canada
In Canada, NIBAV Home Lifts opens a new experience Centre. - April 10, 2023 - Nibav Lifts
ArcWorld HC – A Flexible Human-Collaborative Workcell for Robotic Welding
Designed for human-collaborative (HC) interaction, the highly flexible ArcWorld® HC is a complete robotic welding solution for the fabrication of small- to medium-size parts. Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual weld processes, such as pre-assembly before welding in larger robotic... - November 18, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Adds 30 kg Payload HC30PL Plug and Play Collaborative Palletizing Robot to HC-Series Line
The easy-to-use six-axis HC30PL human-collaborative robot facilitates safe and efficient fenceless palletizing, and can also be deployed in select handling, packaging and logistical applications of demanding production environments. - October 31, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Versatile, High Payload PL800 Palletizing Robot is Well-Suited for a Range of Industries
The newest robot in the PL-series line, the PL800 features an 800 kg payload capacity and is ideal for a variety of palletizing applications, layer picking, and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation. Highly reliable, fast axis speeds and acceleration reduce cycle time... - October 07, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Ligchine Acquires E-Z Placer from Remont, LLC
Ligchine International, a worldwide leader in laser-guided concrete screeds, is excited to announce the acquisition of the E-Z Placer concrete placer and line dragger from Remont, LLC. The E-Z Placer was introduced at the 2022 World of Concrete where it captured the attention of show attendees... - September 14, 2022 - Ligchine
Extremely Fast, Space-Efficient Yaskawa GP8L Extended Reach Robot Optimizes Throughput in Tight Production Spaces
Ideal for logistics processes, the new GP8L robot is well-suited for high-speed bin picking, induction and packaging tasks. Applications for assembly, dispensing, material handling and machine tending are also expertly supported. - August 25, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Quality Handles from Elesa UK for Commercial Catering Equipment
When manufacturers of commercial catering equipment are looking for standard components with high-quality style and robust ergonomic execution, they are likely to find the growing Elesa market-leading range highly suitable. - December 23, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Industrial Magnets Added to Elesa Range
Elesa’s industrial magnet range now includes new sizes in round and rectangular flat designs – also application-specific cable fixing magnets. - December 19, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa SFX Series Hydraulic Anti-Splash Breather Caps, Plus Dipstick
Two new designs of breather caps for hydraulic tank fillers are now offered by Elesa, each with their own choices of configuration which includes an innovative clip-on external linear labyrinth as an additional anti-spill device and a dipstick for level checking. - December 08, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and... - November 12, 2021 - Mtis
New Elesa Connecting Clamps in Technopolymer for Tubular Frames and Mountings
Elesa’s new additions to their connecting clamp range include units with base, pivoting clamp bases and pivoting connection clamps, to match existing types already available. This range of pipe connecting clamps for round and square tubes is suitable for suspended pipe installations, pipe... - November 04, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
ELESA Standard Machine Components at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, 3-4 Nov. at the NEC – Stand G10
The Elesa team are all looking forward to meeting customers face to face once again at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, and on stand G10 will be exhibiting their standard machine components – recognised for the excellence of design and production quality. Especially of interest are likely... - October 29, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Elesa Digital Position Indicators Meet the Time Challenge for Packaging Machine Manufacturers
These digital position indicators from Elesa are a like-for-like replacement for conventional items and the connected system allows up to 36 position indicators to be re-set all together from a PC link. This saves a great deal of time compared to re-setting each one individually for different packaging configurations. - October 06, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Stainless Steel Hinges in AISI 304Grade from Elesa UK
New stainless steel hinges in AISI 304 grade from Elesa offer high strength for heavy doors as well as excellent corrosion resistance, and are especially suited to enclosure installations in arduous environments. - September 26, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa IP65 Interlock Handles in Stainless Steel and Aluminium, with Electronic and Pneumatic Pushbuttons
New RH series tubular handles from Elesa offer a rugged and elegantly simple electrical cut-off for the safe opening of access panels on machine tools. - September 04, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
ADI Invests in 3D Stereolithography Technology
Automation Devices, Inc (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer, recently invested in a 3-D stereolithography printer for their Fairview, Pa. manufacturing facility. This capital equipment expenditure enables ADI to manufacture custom driver shells for their Swan-Matic... - August 27, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
Yaskawa Motoman Adds Versatile MPX1400 Model to Paint Robot Series
Extremely fast and robust, the six-axis MPX1400 robot has been added to Yaskawa Motoman’s MPX-series paint robot line. Optimized to create smooth, consistent finishes, this model is well-suited for a variety of dispensing and coating applications. Proven effective for painting multiple small... - August 20, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Santana Equipment Made the Inc. 5000 List
Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, received the incredible honor of being named one of the top 5000 growing companies in the United States. - August 19, 2021 - Santana Equipment Trading Company
Elesa Standard Elements for Packaging Machines at the 2021 PPMA Show – Stand No. E01
Elesa will exhibit on stand no. E01 at the PPMA Show 2021, demonstrating a full selection of standard and specialist components suited to equipment used in these processing and packaging industries. - August 14, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Automation Devices Sees Growing Trend in Standard Equipment Purchases
Blank vibratory feeding components offers short lead times and quick deliveries - August 13, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.
New Toggle Clamps with Extended Lever from Elesa Solve the Reach Problem
New extended lever toggle clamps from Elesa provide a longer hold bar to hold items in position for working or fixing, allowing them to be secured across larger components. This extended lever allows the clamp arm to reach components in the middle of an assembly while giving clearance to view a... - July 24, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New Elesa Ball Transfer Units, Roller Tracks and Conveyor Balls
Elesa UK have added three new products to their range of ball transfer units (otherwise known as roller tracks or conveyor balls). - July 08, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New SAN Industrial Components from Elesa Incorporate Silver Ions for Sanitisation Against Microbes, Bacteria and Fungi
Elesa announce their new SAN range of lobe knobs, wing nuts, adjustable handles, knurled knobs and cylindrical fixed handles, with biocide active silver ions. - June 13, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
New ESD Range of Castors and Wheels from Elesa for Sensitive and Hazardous Areas
New ESD wheels and castors from Elesa prevent the build-up of electrostatic charge, offering protection to sensitive electronics and in hazardous environments. - June 13, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Foodmach Leverages Total ETO’s ERP System to Help Australian Government Significantly Increase Medical Face Mask Production During COVID-19 Pandemic
Foodmach faces the pandemic with creativity, wisdom, and the right tools. - June 09, 2021 - Total ETO
Elesa Standard Component Manufacturing Goes Green with Hydroelectric and Other 100% Renewable Power
Elesa is delighted that their “Elesa goes Green” program has recently advanced with the signing of a “renewable energy” contract with major supplier A2A. The “Elesa goes Green” program means that in their Monza production plant Elesa is now contracted to use only... - May 30, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
IACET Reaccreditation Demonstrates Yaskawa Motoman’s Commitment to Industry
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation for an additional five years. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved... - May 27, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Santana Equipment Promoting Within the Company
Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, has promoted Sunny Ruiz from Administrator to Office Manager. - May 26, 2021 - Santana Equipment Trading Company
New MPI-R10 Linear and Angular Magnetic Measuring System from Elesa UK
The new MPI-R10 magnetic measuring system from Elesa UK is designed for use in wood and metalworking production. The MPI-R10 is a hands-free, stand-alone device for linear and angular measurement. This includes cut-off or positioning tasks for assembly processes where stand-alone operation is required. - May 19, 2021 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Swan-Matic Continues to See Surge in Orders in COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation
Swan-Matic bottle and vial cappers help customers with Covid capping requirements. - April 29, 2021 - Automation Devices, Inc.