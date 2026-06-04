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VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
Weather Champs Launches Updated Website Ahead of App Store Debut
Weather Champs launches updated website with refreshed brand. - January 23, 2025 - Weather Champs
Black History Trivia Game Offers Educational Entertainment for Families This Black History Month
A new Black History Month trivia game has been developed to educate families and students about African American history through an interactive online experience. Created by Monica Dorsey, the YouTube channel offers a trivia challenge designed to make learning about Black history accessible and engaging for all ages. - January 16, 2025 - Goose Goose Duck
UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester. - December 23, 2024 - UnrealKingdoms
Introducing MassiveRealm: Real-Time Infrastructure for Massive Multi-User Interactions
The recently launched MassiveRealm offers a free trial for its real-time infrastructure platform, supporting massive multi-user interactions. Leveraging WebRTC Data Channels, WebSockets, UDP, and WebTransport, it ensures global, fast, and reliable communication. Ideal for multiplayer games, metaverse apps, and educational tools, it features efficient data transmission, global deployment, low-code setup, real-time analytics and cross-platform support. - November 14, 2024 - MassiveRealm
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season
Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz
Print Mysteries’ Latest Murder Mystery Case is Out Now
Print Mysteries has released their biggest murder mystery case to date, "Catalog of Suspicion." It is filled with cryptic puzzles, hidden messages and high-quality evidence. - September 09, 2024 - Print Mysteries
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption Got a Major Update
Ash of Gods: Redemption has been completely reworked to deliver an entirely new gaming experience. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. - August 29, 2024 - AurumDust
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement
Dice Dungeons, creators of Mutated Monsters for 5e, are launching "80s Adventures," a D&D 5e supplement, on Kickstarter from July 30 to August 30, 2024. It features 80s-inspired subclasses, magical items, adventure modules, spells, and locations. With contributions from award-winning artist Brendan Lancaster, the book promises a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending vibrant aesthetics with classic D&D elements. - July 30, 2024 - Dice Dungeons
Luckaton Launches $LUKT Token Presale: Next Big Opportunity in 100x Stake-to-Earn Blockchain Gaming
Luckaton, a pioneering blockchain gaming platform, has officially launched its $LUKT token presale on July 21, 2024. As an innovative play-to-earn (P2E) platform, Luckaton revolutionizes gaming by quantifying and harnessing personal luck. During the presale, 50% of $LUKT tokens will be available, offering early investors an exclusive opportunity before the decentralized exchange (DEX) listing. - July 25, 2024 - Luckaton
The Bliss-Box Bridge Takes the Power of Bliss-Box Adapters to a Console
Bliss-Box with its impressive compatibility is set to elevate its offerings. The company is designing new methods to configure, enable wireless functionality, and expand its capabilities. Why limit all this Bliss to a computer? The Bridge allows any controller to be used on any console. This is made possible because the Bliss-Box utilizes LLAPI to transmit data over the USB lines. - July 15, 2024 - Bliss-Box LLC
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat and Roguelike Storytelling Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play Now
Ash of Gods: Redemption is released on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. They will take important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices — and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - June 29, 2024 - AurumDust
Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption by AurumDust Coming to Google Play in a Few Weeks
Ash of Gods: Redemption is releasing on Google Play. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters. The game has won many awards like the Best Game at the Games Gathering Conference and White Nights in 2017 and received a lot of positive reviews from players. - May 24, 2024 - AurumDust
The*gamehers's CS2 Wildcard Qualifier Watch Party Takes Over MomoCon
Join the*gamehers at MomoCon Atlanta on May 26, 2024, for an adrenaline-fueled watch party featuring top female Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) teams competing for a spot in the Thunderpick World Championship North American Qualifier. - May 22, 2024 - the*gamehers
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
Ocean Keeper – Under the Sea Roguelike Demo to be Released During June Steam Fest 2024
RetroStyle Games, an independent game development studio based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is set to release "Ocean Keeper," an upcoming roguelike survival game that challenges players to navigate the perils of an underwater planet in search of an ancient artifact. The game will be available on... - May 01, 2024 - RetroStyle Games
Introducing Tower Song's 1.0 Release
Tower Song, the highly anticipated indie RPG adventure, is proud to announce the official release date of its 1.0 version: June 20, 2024. Developed by Omega Intertainment, Tower Song promises an immersive experience that will captivate gamers with its strategic combat, diverse character classes, and captivating storyline. - April 25, 2024 - Omega Intertainment
the*gamehers Launches an Ambassador Program in Conjunction with Groundbreaking Partnerships
The synergistic convergence of groundbreaking partnerships with the launch of the*gamehers’ Ambassador program signifies a pivotal moment in the gaming industry in which inclusivity, accessibility, and community empowerment take center stage, inspiring positive change for gamers everywhere. - April 17, 2024 - the*gamehers
the*gamehers Supports Efforts for Global Equity for Women and Girls with Global Citizen Action Challenge
This Women’s History Month, the*gamehers joins forces with Global Citizen to harness the power of the gaming community in global advocacy to support gender equality. - March 21, 2024 - the*gamehers
Muddy Robot Games Launches; Dev-Empowered AAA Game Studio
Irvine, Ca, March 13, 2024 – Muddy Robot Games, a remote, dev-empowered AAA game studio founded and advised by industry veterans from prestigious companies such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Blizzard, Disney, Apple, and Google, is proud to announce its official launch. Under the leadership of CEO... - March 16, 2024 - Muddy Robot Games
the*gamehers Harness "Pink Pixels" Weekly Livestream to Empower Women in Gaming
The "Pink Picks" campaign aims to shine a light on the achievements of women in gaming, providing female gamers with unparalleled opportunities to demonstrate their abilities in a supportive and inclusive space. - March 15, 2024 - the*gamehers
Women in Gaming Shine at the*gamehers Awards 2024
the*gamehers Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Gaming and Inclusion in Atlanta, GA - March 13, 2024 - the*gamehers
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
the*gamehers Awards 2024: Celebrating Fierce Women in Gaming
the*gamehers Awards 2024 shines a spotlight on the outstanding achievements and contributions of women and femme-identifying individuals in the gaming industry. - February 22, 2024 - the*gamehers
Blitz Champz Unleashes the Ultimate Football Card Game Mobile App for Super Bowl
Blitz Champz, the revolutionary football card game, launches its mobile app downloadable at play.blitzchampz.com and via the Apple, Google, and Amazon app stores. - February 06, 2024 - Blitz Champz
the*gamehers and Thunderpick Unveil a Game-Changing Partnership with Exclusive Women-Led Events & Tournaments
the*gamehers and Thunderpick have formed a strategic partnership, signaling a major shift in the esports and online gaming sector. Their range of activations beginning January aims to expand and inﬂuence the female gaming landscape, marking a signiﬁcant step in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the gaming world. - January 09, 2024 - the*gamehers
Spellmasons’ Indie Strategic Tactical Roguelite with Online Co-Op Has Sold Nearly 10,000 Copies
Spellmasons is a tactical turn based strategy roguelike PC game developed and published by first time indie developer Octavia Blue. Due in part to regular updates and online multiplayer the game has sold almost 10,000 copies and has been rated Very Positive on Steam based on over 200 reviews. - December 22, 2023 - Octavia Blue LLC.
New Format of Esports: Stellar Sports by Ukrainian Indie studio
Stellar Sports Open Testing, an eSports game that's changing the way people experience cybergaming. Stellar Sports offers quick, action-packed matches on mobile, making eSports accessible to all. No need to be a pro gamer or invest in high-end gear. In Stellar Sports, players engage in hyperdynamic cyber jet battles, aiming to outscore opponents by hitting their gates. - November 08, 2023 - Vireye
the*gamehers Appoints Nicole LaPointe Jameson and Sig Mosley to Board Amid Growth Surge
In a strategic move to enhance its global position, the*gamehers, a prominent platform dedicated to uplifting women in the gaming sector, has added two industry heavyweights to its Board of Directors: Nicole LaPointe Jameson, formerly at the helm of Evil Geniuses, and tech-investment magnate, Sig... - October 19, 2023 - the*gamehers
Announcing the*gamehers Awards 2024: Celebrating Women in Gaming
In a significant move to champion female representation in gaming, the*gamehers Awards 2024 will occur on March 1 in Atlanta, GA. Dedicated to recognizing the outstanding talent and contributions of women—from gamers to industry leaders—the event underscores the value of gender equality in digital gaming. Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gamehers, emphasized it as a testament to women being game-changers. Key supporters include PrizePicks, Skillshot Media, and iFOLIO. - October 04, 2023 - the*gamehers
ODDSworks Enhances Game Library; Partners with Konquer to Bring Innovative, Novel Games to North America
ODDSworks is proud to announce that an agreement has been finalized to bring Konquer’s unique and innovative casino games to the BETguard™ Remote Game Server. Konquer plans to provide a continuing series of unique games over the next several years. The team builds a small handful of... - August 23, 2023 - ODDSworks
Leading Edge Connections Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary: Revolutionizing the BPO Industry
Leading Edge Connections (LEC) celebrates its 5th year anniversary, revolutionizing the BPO industry. Founders Jon Juliano and Eric Sims started with an idea and no clients, now serving 11 industries with top-notch outsourced contact center solutions. LEC thanks their team, clients, vendors, and partners for their support. The past five years have been exciting, but the next five hold even greater promise as LEC continues to innovate and shape the future of the BPO space. - May 19, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections LLC
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced Updated Inventory of Skateboards and More
With Spring in the air, PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have an updated inventory of skateboards, surf boards, and other recreational equipment so customers can go enjoy the sunshine. - March 15, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
Dune Star Joins Interactive Mobile Game, Clive is a Good Guy
Acclaimed British character actor, Neil Bell (Dune, Dead Man's Shoes, Star Wars: Andor, Coronation Street, Emmerdale), has been tapped to star in an upcoming interactive smartphone game from a groundbreaking new independent studio, Indolent Games. - March 10, 2023 - Indolent Games
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
PB Pawn and Jewelry Announced Valentine's Day Inventory Update
PB Pawn and Jewelry announced they have updated the gifts available in their inventory just in time for Valentine gift giving. - February 10, 2023 - PB Pawn and Jewelry
Power Your Passion: Stormforce Gaming and Apex Racing Team Forge Partnership and Launch Stormforce Racing ART PESC Team
Reigning Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB champions, inaugural IMSA Michelin Esports Champions & Rennsport ESL-R1 team Apex Racing Team [ART] have joined forces with Warrington based Gaming PC heavyweights Stormforce Gaming (part of the VIP Group) to collaborate on the development of a Sim Racing... - February 07, 2023 - Stormforce Gaming
"Fight for the White House" Receives Award for Best Political Parody Gaming App of 2022
“Mortal Kombat” Style Game Takes a Novel Approach to Political Contests and Elections. - January 30, 2023 - ORE System