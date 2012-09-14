PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

Destiny Carries and LFG Launches “Destiny Carries” to Help Players Get Past Sticking Points Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Finnish Seppo Gamification Platform Becomes a Google for Education Partner Seppo.io, a globally renowned Finnish gamification platform for learning has become a Google for Education Technology Partner. Seppo enables teachers to turn their lessons into interactive games that are played in real environments. Technology, creativity and freedom to explore go hand in hand in Seppo, and by becoming a Google For Education Technology Partner, educators can now easily integrate their Seppo games to their other assignments and lessons on Google Classroom. - June 19, 2019 - Seppo.io

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Listen to the Mueller Report - There’s an App for That New iOS app lets anyone hear the entire Mueller Report in an average week’s commute and adds interactive multimedia to the Special Council's findings. - May 23, 2019 - Ontario Britton

iMackulate Vision Gaming Advances Business Funding Plans Filing of Form D with the SEC. - May 15, 2019 - iMackulate Vision Gaming, Inc.

GameCloud Reaching San Francisco with Bunch of Modern Game QA Offerings for GDC and Game Connection America 2019 Officials of the leading game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC19. The company which offers end to end game testing services will also be exhibiting the Quality Check coverage for emerging gaming platforms during the meeting event and conference. - March 05, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Destiny Carries and LFG Offers Best Destiny Carries on the Web to Help Players Get Past the Sticking Point The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

Tier3D AI-Phone Indiegogo Campaign is Nearing $50,000 in Raise Tier3D has launched an Indiegogo campaign with AI-powered phone, which enables crowdsource AI & highly personalized human-like machine intelligence. Their Indiegogo campaign is trending very well with the word of mouth publicity. The software’s along with the AI-Phone can organize documents, do a deep search in the data, summarize content, create presentations, etc. The team has experienced Silicon Valley professionals along with a Nobel Laureate and a Stanford Faculty as advisors. - January 09, 2019 - Tier3D

Tier3D Artificial Intelligence Phone & Gadgets Are Now Available for Crowdfunding Tier3D, a Silicon Valley company has launched an Indiegogo campaign with AI-powered gadgets, which enable highly personalized human-like machine intelligence. Tier3D AI works like an intuitive extension of yourself, seamlessly helping you with the things you do. It can organize documents, do a deep search in the data, summarize content, create presentations, make suggestions etc. The team has experienced Silicon Valley professionals along with a Nobel Laureate and a Stanford Faculty as advisors. - January 02, 2019 - Tier3D

Graphite Lab to Launch Hive Jump on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One St. Louis, MO.-based indie developer to release video game on Jan. 11, 2019. - December 20, 2018 - Graphite Lab

Kevin Smithers Tapped to Write Metal Slug VR Score Studio Roqovan announced today that composer, Kevin Smithers, will write the score for the upcoming title, WWT/MSVR (current working: World War Toons / Metal Slug VR). The beta version of the new VR game, featuring a four-player mode, will be unveiled in Korea in January, 2019. WWT/MSVR combines Studio... - November 28, 2018 - Kevin Smithers

Enjoy the New Strategy; FourThirtyThree Announces Global Release of Mad Rocket: Fog of War Now available on AOS and iOS in 140 countries; A new strategy game featuring "Fog of War" with more intense strategy; Allows players to engage global contest in Season rankings - October 31, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Brave New World Pioneers Robots with Personality with Support from Government of Canada “The characters we have loved from our favorite film or shows are coming to life. When you watch your favourite sci-fi film, the robots, the computers, even some of the doors can talk to people and make their own decisions based on those conversations,” says CEO Mike Rizkalla. - October 27, 2018 - Brave New World

Tier3D MindStudio Auto Generates Real-World Games & Videos from a Script and Situation Tier3D MindStudio uses crowdsourced Mind* Artificial Intelligence cloud to auto-generate real-world games & videos from a script and situation. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Tier3D MindNet is the World's First Social Media Based Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Tier3D MindNet social media portal uses AI to make social associations and to do targeted marketing. You can use MindNet to share & publish content & games with people and also use it to monetize them. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Tier3D Artificial Intelligence Does Things for You Even Before You Think About Doing Them Tier3D, MindComplete assistant uses crowdsourced Artificial Intelligence cloud to do things for you even before you think about doing them. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Tier3D Phone Has a Game Changing Design with 3D Lightfield Sensors and Handsfree Operation Tier3D Phone is an Artificial Intelligence enabled Phone with special design and sensors for a high-quality data capture for AI. It has a 3D lightfield sensor able to predict ambient lightfield. It can dock over the Tier3D Watch for handsfree operation. It has a rotatable sensor panel to allow capture of the surroundings even when it’s docked on the wrist allowing long duration augmented reality usage. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Tier3D Watch Has a Novel Design with 3D Lightfield Sensors and Artificial Intelligence Apps Tier3D Watch is an Artificial Intelligence enabled watch with special design and sensors for a high-quality data capture for AI. It has a 3D lightfield sensor, which is able to predict ambient lightfield. It also has biosensors with AI enabled health app for deeper health insights. It has hooks to allow docking of Tier3D Phone for handsfree operation. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Tier3D AI Enabled Mixed Reality Glass Can be Carried in the Pocket for Easy Use Tier3D Glass is an Artificial Intelligence enabled Mixed Reality with a sleek and rugged design, which allows it to be carried in the pocket like a smartphone. It has a 3D lightfield sensor, which is able to predict ambient lightfield. It also has a special display, which allows high quality Mixed Reality rendering. - October 18, 2018 - Tier3D

Mad Rocket: Fog of War – Pre-Registration Available Now A new strategic mobile game, revealing war fog to sight battlefield; Pre-registration is available until global release on October 30, 2018; In-game items exclusively provided for pre-registered players - October 16, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Tier3D Phone and Watch Have Radical New Design for Artificial Intelligence & Mixed Reality Tier3D, a Silicon Valley company, has created a radical new design for a phone, watch, and Mixed Reality glass to enable crowdsourced Artificial Intelligence & Mixed Reality. Srini Srinivasan, a founder of Tier3D (and veteran Silicon Valley executive & investor/advisor with companies like WebEx,... - October 12, 2018 - Tier3D

Aaryavarta Technologies Joins Sony Entertainment Television India (Sony TV) to Launch Their First Official Movie Game “Namaste England” Aaryavarta Technologies Joins Sony Entertainment Television India (Sony TV) to Launch Their First Official Movie Game “Namaste England” on 1 October 2018. "Namaste England" is a storytelling game representing Arjun Kapoor as Param who travels to meet his love Parineeti Chopra as Jasmeet. - October 09, 2018 - Aaryavarta-Technologies - Game-Development-Company-India

Gaming Technology Group Presents Vast Array of Gaming System & Kiosk Solutions at G2E, Including Biometrics & Enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with Exciting Content Gaming Technology Group (GTG), a leader in advanced, affordable systems for Casinos, Tribal Gaming and Slot Routes, today announced their gaming system solutions and kiosks that will be showcased at G2E 2018, Booth #2836. GTG will also introduce a Biometric fingerprint login, with advanced Biometrics technology. This anonymous biometric login capability, combined with greatly enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with exciting content, makes GTG’s product line a winning combination. - October 06, 2018 - Gaming Technology Group

The G.H.O.S.T. Trials Team Launched a Kickstarter for Their New Sci Fi Open Galaxy Mobile Game G.H.O.S.T. is an isometric RPG shooter in a fantasy sci fi setting where you control the story. The missions you take, the way you talk to people, and the choices you make all change the way the story, and galaxy, unfold. The game is completely open world and in addition to an amazing single player adventure, cooperative and multiplayer game modes add an immense amount of depth while the relationship with a variety of charities will affect our real galaxy as well as the in game one. - August 15, 2018 - G.H.O.S.T. Trials

Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Tops Global Game Charts Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) announced that its mobile sports game Boxing Star took the #1 spots on iPhone App Stores’ free game charts in 19 countries. In addition to its #1 place in 19 countries, the game is presently ranked among the top 10 in UK, Slovakia... - July 26, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Punching Out Globally Today Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star is now available on iOS and Android devices. Boxing Star features an immersive Story Mode in which players fight through challengers with unique fighting skills. Pitted in a boxing... - July 13, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Sports Game, Boxing Star; 1 Million Pre-Registered Players Already Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star, has reached over 1 million pre-registered players. Pre-registration has been opened in US, UK, Japan, Hong Kong and 136 countries around the world. Eager players who pre-register... - July 06, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Lucid Sight Makes Blockchain Magic Lucid Sight Publishing is excited to announce Cryptic Conjure, the first title to released under the company’s new publishing arm. Cryptic Conjure, the first Ethereum blockchain game to utilize the power of Unreal Engine 4. Cryptic Conjure is a vibrant multiplayer fantasy action-RPG where players can craft and trade spells via the blockchain. Lucid Sight specializes in blockchain game development and recently raised over 200K in presales with their flagship title, Crypto Space Commander. - June 28, 2018 - Lucid Sight

TiE Inflect 2018 Announces Woobo, Inc., as a 2018 TiE50 Winner Woobo, Inc. is excited to announce that it has been selected as a "2018 TiE50 Winner" for the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program recognizing the world's most innovative tech startups. This awards competition is part of TiE Inflect 2018, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. “It’s... - May 07, 2018 - Woobo, Inc.

Arb Studios, the Developer of Tiki Kart 3D (Top App Jan. 2012), Has Finally Released Its Sequel Tiki Kart Island for iOS and Android After many stops, restarts, and almost being cancelled due to the large scope it has finally released with every one of its target goals. It features a 60 plus level story driven campaign, online battle arena, and a track creator. The app has launched on both iOS and Android but has plans for console,... - April 12, 2018 - Arb Studios LLC

DC Unchained, Mobile RPG Launches Today This collectible role-playing game features iconic DC characters; The official launch includes 13 Asian Countries - March 30, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

GameCloud to Hit San Francisco with Exclusive Deals for GDC and Game Connection America 2018 Officials of the top game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC18. The company which offers end to end game testing services will be offering GDC exclusive giveaways like every year. - March 07, 2018 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

"Forgive Me My Henchmen" is Now on Kickstarter The indie game "Forgive Me My Henchmen" has begun its Kickstarter campaign which will run for the month of March. - March 07, 2018 - Eezy Street

Explosive, Real-Time Mobile Strategy Game Battle Boom Launches Globally Today Newest real-time strategy mobile game is here. Battle against millions of players worldwide. - March 01, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Convergence Announces Keith Teare as ICO Advisor Author, Entrepreneur Keith Teare Adds Punch to the Convergence ICO Advisory Board. - February 24, 2018 - Convergence 4D

Help for Teens and Parents as They Cope with Stress from Stoneman Douglas Shooting K’Bro app helps teens self-monitor their emotional well-being while providing their parents with insight and early warnings. - February 23, 2018 - YouROK Corp.

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test Kicks Off Today CBT exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong. - January 12, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

TheBeamer LLC Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation America’s Seed Fund Powered by NSF Provides Funding for R&D; Helps small businesses move innovations out of the lab and into the market - December 22, 2017 - TheBeamer, LLC

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test, Pre-Registration Begins FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), publisher and mobile game developer, has announced that DC Unchained will hold a closed beta test (CBT) pre-registration. Pre-registration for CBT can be made through its official webpage between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9. CBT will be exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan,... - December 22, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

Explosive Rocket Thrill Ride is Here; Mobile Game, Mad Rocket Fog of War, Soft Launches on iOS and Android Ratatat Studios, Inc. a mobile-game publisher and developer, is proud to announce the soft launch of Mad Rocket: Fog of War. The game is now available in Sweden, the Philippines and Singapore. Mad Rocket: Fog of War is a strategic combat game in which the players must defend their bases by constructing... - December 06, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Action Arcade Game Battle of Arrow Goes Global Today FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), a mobile-game publisher and developer, today announced the global launch of Battle of Arrow. The game is now available worldwide to the App Store and to Google Play in five languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean. - November 25, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, Reno’s Oldest Casual Dining Restaurant, Installs Gaming Technology Group’s UltraLinx System Reno landmark, The Gold ‘N Silver Inn, has selected Gaming Technology Group’s (GTG) UltraLinx system, as their full floor Gaming, Player Tracking and Loyalty System. The Gold ‘N Silver is the latest of several casinos who have selected UltraLinx as their gaming system solution. Reno... - November 11, 2017 - Gaming Technology Group

Mobile Action Arcade Game Battle of Arrow Pre-Registration is Now Live FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), a mobile-game publisher and developer, revealed its latest action-packed mobile shooting game, Battle of Arrow, which is coming soon worldwide to the App Store and to Google Play. Pre-registration is now available via Google Play; players who pre-register for the game will receive a special reward. - November 10, 2017 - Four Thirty Three

Punch Technology Build SimBin Studios UK, a New Development Platform for Racing Game GTR3 Punch Technology has been awarded the supply of Custom PCs for SimBin Studios UK, the developers of Racing Game GTR 3. With offices in the heart of Manchester and Liverpool, putting them at the center of the North West Game Development zone, SimBin are well placed to drive the next generation racing... - October 29, 2017 - Punch Technology

Stakers.com Starts Expansion with Germany Launch High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform. "Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth operators... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited

Genix Lab's Fancy Dogs: Pup Dress Up is on the Google Play Front Page Genix Lab has announced that their other paw-some game Fancy Dogs has hit the Google Play's front page. Bringing you another joyful adventure, full of puzzles, toys, and this time, dogs. Dogs have never been this fancy before. Join them on this journey of collecting cute dogs and turning them into the... - October 22, 2017 - Genix Lab