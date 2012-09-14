PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

Justice Tax, LLC is Proud to Partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

Nexdigm (SKP) Bags Two Awards at the 8th Digital Accountancy Forum and Awards 2019 - London Nexdigm (SKP) won awards in two categories - Advisory Project of the Year and Young Accountant of the Year at the 8th Digital Accountancy Forum and Awards 2019 which took place at the Waldorf Hilton in London. 1. Title Category - Advisory Project of the Year: This award has been won by our Business... - October 19, 2019 - SKP Group

Justice Tax, LLC Co-Sponsors Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament Justice Tax, LLC co-sponsored the Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament in Jacksonville, FL, October 6, 2019 "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others in our community.” - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice... - October 17, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

AVA Virtual Assistance Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Entrepreneur360 List AVA Virtual Assistance was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged... - October 11, 2019 - AVA Virtual Assistance LLC

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

Pure Tax Resolution Expands Into Boulder, CO Colorado Pure Tax Resolution brings their transparent and proven tax help specialities to individuals and businesses in Boulder County. - September 13, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Euromoney’s Transfer Pricing – Expert Guide 2019 Featured Maulik Doshi as a Highly Regarded Practitioner Maulik Doshi - Senior Executive Director, SKP Business Consulting LLP, recognized as a Highly Regarded Practitioner in Euromoney’s Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides. Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides is one of the most trusted resources for international buyers of legal services. Maulik's expertise... - September 09, 2019 - SKP Group

Pure Tax Resolution Introduces Their New Business Development Manager Max Reddick brings a fresh business perspective to Pure Tax Resolution. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

SaveDay® Wins FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance Award Barry Mione, CEO of SaveDay®, awarded FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance - Leadership Award in Orlando, Florida - September 05, 2019 - SaveDay

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

SCALE UP 2019 Launched in Birmingham, Alabama Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC

Hyperlen to Hire Tax Specialists in 11 Countries Hyperlen announced today that the firm will hire tax specialists with vast prior U.S. filings experience, in 11 countries, including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to provide face-to-face tax return preparation assistance to its non-resident clients. The firm exclusively focuses on... - August 25, 2019 - Hyperlen Consulting LLC

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

Justice Tax, LLC Supports the Wounded Warrior Project "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has made a commitment to continuing and increasing their contributions to several charitable organizations. Justice... - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Believes in Giving Back to the Community "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." -Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Makes Donation to Dreams Come True "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 19, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

HospiceServe Hires Marketing Communications Manager to Drive Internal and External Growth HospiceServe, specializing in helping small hospices grow, is proud to welcome Laura Pilcher, MBA to the management team. With a MBA and seventeen years’ experience in marketing and publicity, Pilcher brings a wide background of expertise to the role of Marketing Communications Manager. A native of Shawnee, KS, Pilcher has extensive professional experience with many successful businesses across the nation, along with owning a marketing firm in Kansas City for the past eight years. - August 07, 2019 - HospiceServe

Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG

TAG Bill Pay Partners with Cheque Guard, a Total Check Fraud Solution The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG

SKP Releases In-Depth Analysis and Highlights of the India's Union Budget 2019 - FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Roadmap to Make India a 5 Trillion Economy Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget with a roadmap for a new India as she presented a plan to turn India into a five-trillion-dollar economy. Among other key announcements to boost infrastructure and FDI, the budget focused on bringing about several transformational economic reforms. - July 25, 2019 - SKP Group

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Supply Chain & Intelligent Automation and Accelerated Analytics (IA3) Supply Chain & Intelligent Automation and Accelerated Analytics (IA3) SKP is continually looking to enhance the range of services to provide varied solutions that help their clients realize their full potential. SKP is pleased to introduce two new consulting service lines: Supply Chain This service... - June 23, 2019 - SKP Group

SquarePig LLC Releases FusionInvoice Version 2019-2 Square Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2019-2. In addition to many tweaks and bug fixes to make the software run more smoothly, this release offers a new report to show revenue from recurring invoices, restores the ability to manually enter an email address when sending an... - June 22, 2019 - SquarePig LLC

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Steve Younts is Now Associated with SKP as a Senior Global Business Adviser SKP has appointed Steven C. Younts, an accomplished global operations leader as a Senior Global Business Adviser, currently based in the Chicago area, USA. A seasoned operations professional and a leader in Global Supply Chain management, Steve brings with him over 35 years of global experience in operations... - June 18, 2019 - SKP Group

CLEARIFY® Names Mendelson Consulting Noobeh Cloud as Preferred Cloud Provider for QQube™ Advanced Reporting for QuickBooks Anytime Anywhere Access for QuickBooks Desktops and QQube™ Available from QB Reporting Experts, Delivered on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. - June 08, 2019 - Mendelson Consulting

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

Anil Mehndiratta Joins SKP as Director, Middle East Business Growth Anil Mehndiratta, an accomplished business leader with close to three decades of experience, joins SKP as Director, Middle East Business Growth and will be based out of Dubai, UAE. He has worked with multi-billion dollar MNCs from the USA, Europe, and India, as well as Family business groups of global... - June 07, 2019 - SKP Group

Awards: Chief Marketing Officer Chris Moloney and USA Today Network's Vice President Reggie Riley Accept The Gramercy Institute Award for Marketing Partnership for 2019 The Gramercy Institute recognized CMO Chris Moloney and USA Today Network's Vice President Reggie Riley for their innovative and multi-channel 2019 marketing campaign on financial education for Americans. The highly successful marketing and media campaign received The Gramercy Institute Award for partnership... - May 26, 2019 - TaxSlayer

Simplii Inc. Moved to McKinney Simplii Inc. has moved to McKinney, TX Summit Park. Simplii Inc. is a business advisory firm specializing in small- to mid-size business financial solutions. Simplii Inc., owned by Peggy Wells, was previously located in Melissa, TX and has relocated to meet the needs of their growing business base. "It... - May 25, 2019 - Simplii Inc.

Grants Management Systems, Inc. Announces Ken Pearson to Speak at GMS RLSS Summit Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of revolving loan and accounting software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Ken Pearson will be speaking at the GMS RLSS Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 22, 2019 - GMS, Inc.

Grants Management Systems, Inc. Announces Dr. Amanda Andrade to Speak at 34th Annual Financial Management Conference Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of accounting and revolving loan software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Dr. Amanda Andrade will be speaking at the 34th Annual GMS Accounting Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 17, 2019 - GMS, Inc.

Tony Gillisse to Accept Lester Radke Community Service Award Tony Gillisse will accept this year’s Lester Radke Community Service Award from Dunebrook, Inc., in recognition of his service to the child abuse prevention and child advocacy center. - May 16, 2019 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

Voyage Immigration Goes Live Voyage Immigration is the latest product to be released by Voyage Manager. It leverages the Voyage Manager tracking platform to help companies and individuals comply with international immigration rules. - April 24, 2019 - Voyage Manager

TAG Creates a Niche with Bill Pay Services and Announces Staff Promotion Jennifer Silva-Reis Named Accounts Payable Supervisor for TAG Bill Pay, an Outsourced Solution for Family Offices and Individuals with a Complex Financial Life. - April 22, 2019 - TAG

Headway Acquires New York Hospitality and National Event Staffing Business Through acquiring staffing business from Shiftgig, Headway adds Event Staffing to its already robust, nationwide offerings and expands its Hospitality footprint into the New York market. - April 18, 2019 - Headway Workforce Solutions

Kevin J. Moore Named 2019 Top Attorney by Pasadena Magazine Kevin J. Moore recently named 2019 Top Attorney by Pasadena Magazine. Mr. Moore was voted top estate planing attorney by a number of his peers in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. - April 11, 2019 - Kevin J. Moore & Associates

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP