Recent Headlines
Within Accounting, Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, & Payroll Services
Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC Earns BBB® (Better Business Bureau of MI) Accreditation, Strengthening Trust for Michigan Clients
DeMott Bookkeeping LLC, a locally owned bookkeeping service serving the State of Michigan, is proud to announce their achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of MI, recognizing the company’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer... - July 20, 2026 - DeMott Bookkeeping LLC
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies. - June 05, 2026 - ERPS Group
Arc & Ledger Accounting Earns BBB Accreditation, Marks a Decade of Tax and Accounting Service in Greater Los Angeles
Culver City Enrolled Agent firm recognized for trust and transparency after 10 years serving small businesses, freelancers, and international taxpayers. - May 23, 2026 - Arc & Ledger Accounting
Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch
Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. - May 20, 2026 - Rima
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Forbes Names Rachel Farris a 2026 Best-In-State CPA
Rachel Farris, CPA, has been recognized by Forbes as one of its 2026 Best-In-State CPAs, an annual list that highlights leading accounting professionals across the country. The recognition is awarded to 50 CPAs per state and is based on a combination of industry feedback, professional... - May 05, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Tax Stack AI Founder Rachel Farris Recognized as 2025 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Honoree
Rachel Farris, CPA, founder of Tax Stack AI, has been recognized as a 2025 CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 honoree, an award that celebrates rising professionals who are driving meaningful change across the accounting industry. Farris has built her career around helping accounting firms move... - May 05, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
In The Moment Financial Services Partners with Philadelphia Tax Program
In The Moment Financial Services is proud to serve as an active partner in the City of Philadelphia’s Small Business Tax Program, an initiative under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration designed to support and strengthen the city’s small business community. Through this... - April 30, 2026 - In The Moment Financial Services
Ella Rivkin Featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, Reveals 5 Key Financial Metrics Transforming Medical Practice Profitability
Ella Rivkin, Founder of ERPS Group, was featured in DOTmed Healthcare Business News, outlining five key financial metrics every medical practice owner should track monthly. Her article helps physicians improve cash flow, profitability, and decision-making by focusing on simple, data-driven insights to strengthen long-term financial health. - April 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026. - April 02, 2026 - Rise
Rachel Farris, CPA, Shares Entrepreneurial Journey and Industry Insights on The Big 4 Transparency Podcast
Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, joined Dominic Piscopo on The Big 4 Transparency Podcast to discuss the future of accounting, entrepreneurship, and building a career on your own terms. Known for its candid conversations with top professionals across the accounting industry, the podcast... - March 26, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Rachel Farris, CPA, Appeared on HR Huddle Hosted by Jennifer Wilson to Discuss the Accounting Talent Pipeline
Rachel Farris, CPA, recently appeared on HR Huddle with host Jennifer Wilson to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing the accounting profession: the talent pipeline. During the episode, Farris and Wilson explored the structural challenges contributing to the shortage of accounting... - March 25, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Acumen International Announces Leadership Transition: Abid Hamid Appointed CEO, Founder Nick Ganzha Transitions to Chairman
Acumen International announces the appointment of Abid Hamid as Chief Executive Officer and the transition of founder Nick Ganzha to Chairman. The leadership change marks the company’s next phase of growth, focused on scaling compliant global employment solutions across 190+ countries. - March 24, 2026 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, Outlines New Vision for Accounting Talent and Technology on Poe Group Advisors Podcast
Industry leader Rachel Farris, CPA, has issued a call to action for the accounting profession to modernize through "responsible automation" and enhanced mentorship. Speaking on the latest episode of The Accountant’s Flight Plan podcast, Farris detailed how firms can leverage AI to... - February 22, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
MileageWise Launches iPhone App to Convert Google Maps Timeline into IRS-Compliant Mileage Logs
MileageWise announced that its Mileage Log from Google Maps app is now officially available on the Apple App Store. - February 13, 2026 - MileageWise
Rise EOR is Now Live in the United States: Hire Full-Time Employees in the USA Without a Local Entity
Hire full-time employees in the United States as a foreign-based company with Rise's USA Employer of Record service. - February 12, 2026 - Rise
Merrisk Launches First Data-Verified Trust Scoring Platform for Small Businesses
Las Vegas-based fintech startup replaces opinion-based reviews with real-time financial verification, giving service businesses a new way to prove trustworthiness. - February 11, 2026 - Merrisk
Accounting Today Features Entrepreneur Rachel Farris on Why Focus — Not Scale — is the Key to Small Firm Growth
Entrepreneur and CPA Rachel Farris is featured in Accounting Today with a new opinion article examining why small professional service firms struggle to grow when they try to serve everyone at once. In “Niche Specialization: Why Small Firms Should Stop Trying to Serve Everyone,” Farris... - February 03, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Ella Rivkin Featured in Luxury Miami Magazine for Her Strategic Approach to Tax Planning and Wealth Protection
The ERPS Group CEO shares insights on navigating Miami’s unique tax landscape and why strategy—not income alone—determines long-term financial success. - January 29, 2026 - ERPS Group
Notice Ninja Appoints RegTech Veteran Paul Banker to Advisory Board
Leveraging his deep experience in P&L leadership and regulatory advisory, Banker will guide Notice Ninja's continued innovation in compliance automation. - January 21, 2026 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
“What’s Your And?” Podcast Features Rachel Farris on Authenticity, Food, and Building Human-Centered Workplace Culture
Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, recently appeared on the podcast What’s Your And?, joining a conversation focused on workplace culture, authenticity, and the importance of embracing personal passions beyond job titles. During the episode, Farris shares how openly talking about her... - January 16, 2026 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Antravia - Why Financial Infrastructure Is Becoming a Critical Issue for Global Travel Platforms
Antravia has published a new travel finance analysis examining how payments, settlement timing, foreign exchange exposure, and regulatory requirements affect financial risk and scalability in global travel platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Antravia Advisory
Calculus Tax, Inc. Launches FreshRelief Educational Platform Ahead of Tax Season to Address Widespread Tax Filing Avoidance
Calculus Tax, Inc. announced the launch of FreshRelief, an educational tax relief platform designed to help individuals understand unresolved tax issues and IRS resolution options ahead of the upcoming tax season. The platform focuses on filing status clarity, common IRS notices, and relief pathways, aiming to reduce fear-driven tax avoidance through transparency and structured guidance rather than sales-driven engagement. - December 27, 2025 - Calculus Tax, Inc.
NYBACS Launches Dedicated US Tax Filing Service for CY2025 for Individuals and Businesses
NYBACS announces the launch of its dedicated US Tax Filing service for CY2025, supporting individuals and businesses with expert-led, IRS-compliant tax filing. The service covers individual, S-Corp, LLC, and C-Corp filings, focusing on accuracy, legal tax optimization, and audit-ready compliance through a secure online platform. - December 27, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
MileageWise Releases Mobile App That Converts Google Maps Timeline Drives Into IRS-Compliant Mileage Log
MileageWise debuts a mobile app that converts Google Maps Timeline drives into IRS-compliant mileage logs on mobile devices. - December 14, 2025 - MileageWise
New MTD Security Framework Includes 60-Point Checklist for Practitioners
Ex-Capium Founder Publishes New MTD Security Framework Ahead of 2026 Income Tax Rollout New compliance guide addresses critical security gaps in HMRC's Making Tax Digital guidance - free security checklist available for UK accounting firms. As Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self... - December 10, 2025 - PPCS
TaxStackAI Founder Featured in Accounting Today: New Article Highlights How Small Firms Can Scale Without Compromising Culture or Client Experience
TaxStackAI, a technology-enabled advisory firm supporting accountants, tax professionals, and businesses navigating Puerto Rico’s Act 60 incentives, is proud to announce the publication of a new thought-leadership article by its founder, Rachel Farris, in Accounting Today. The article,... - December 06, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd Introduces Tech Enabled Outsourced Accounting Support for UK Firms
Acenteus CCA Global Ltd announces the launch of its cloud enabled outsourced accounting and finance services for UK accountants, audit firms, and growing businesses seeking reliable compliance and back office support. - December 05, 2025 - Acenteus CCA
Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings
The Restaurant CPAs have released a free Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment to help operators uncover $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31. Built with leading restaurant accounting expert Adam Berebitsky, the tool reveals overlooked credits, tip-related tax issues, depreciation opportunities, and other common blind spots. Owners get a quick, personalized report showing their risk level and where savings may exist. - December 03, 2025 - The Restaurant CPAs
TheCalcoloIVA.com Launches New Free Tax Tools for Freelancers and Businesses
TheCalcoloIVA.com has launched a complete suite of free, easy-to-use online tools designed to simplify tax calculations for freelancers, professionals and small businesses. - December 03, 2025 - TheCalcoloIVA.com
SmallBiz Ledger Announces Official Launch, Bringing Modern, Reliable Accounting Support to Small Businesses Nationwide
SmallBiz Ledger, a new accounting services firm dedicated to supporting small businesses across the United States, today announced its official launch. The company offers comprehensive bookkeeping and accounting solutions designed to help entrepreneurs maintain financial clarity, operational... - December 02, 2025 - SmallBiz Ledger
Black Financial Advisor Warns "Beware the Merchants of Debt!"
Certified Financial Planner Jayson Thornton warns the Black community to "Beware the Merchants of Debt." Problematic consumer debt disproportionately affects Black Americans, even those with higher incomes. Thornton highlights two threats: Debt Traps: High-interest loans from pay-advance apps (up to 383% APR) and short-term lenders (200%–500% APR) which keep consumers paying fees. Fake Gurus: Scams using unrealistic guarantees, high-pressure tactics, pyramid structures, and hidden fees. - December 01, 2025 - Pocket Watcher LLC
Acumen International Launches the Acumen Global Alliance, a Partner Network Enabling Compliant International Hiring Across 190+ Countries
Acumen International has launched the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a partner network enabling recruitment, HR, consulting, and HR-tech organisations to support clients with compliant international hiring across 190+ countries. AGA provides access to Acumen’s global employment solutions, including EOR, payroll, benefits, compliance, immigration support, and contractor transitioning. - November 25, 2025 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
Antravia Launches the Travel Agent Finance Guide for U.S. Travel Advisors
Antravia, the U.S.–based accounting and financial advisory firm for travel agents, tour operators, hotels and hospitality businesses, has released the Travel Agent Finance Guide, a complete, structured resource designed to help U.S. travel advisors build stronger, more profitable, and more resilient businesses. - November 25, 2025 - Antravia Advisory
My Income Tax Refund Inc. Expands Services to Simplify the Tax Refund Process for Americans Nationwide
My Income Tax Refund Inc., based in Houston, TX, simplifies the tax filing process with fast, accurate, and secure refund services for individuals and businesses nationwide. Using expert tax professionals and advanced technology, the company helps clients maximize refunds while reducing stress. - November 23, 2025 - My Income Tax Refund Inc
Tax Stack AI Founder Rachel Farris, CPA, Delivers Webinar on Rebuilding the Pipeline With Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship
On November 19, 2025, Rachel Farris, CPA, entrepreneur and founder of TaxStackAI.com, led a live webinar exploring one of today’s most urgent challenges: rebuilding the professional pipeline. Her talk centered around three pillars she believes will define the future: technology, mentorship,... - November 22, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA
New Expert Article Explores Time Management Strategies for Small-Firm Leaders to Beat Burnout
Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, recently published an article on time management for small accounting firm owners. Small-firm leaders are often drowning in tasks, yet paradoxically under‐utilizing their real potential. In a newly published article in Accounting Today, “Time... - November 13, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA
NYBACS Restructures with Four New Business Units and Two Free Global Initiatives; Expands to 36 Countries
New York Business Advisory & Corporate Services Inc. (NYBACS), a BBB A+ accredited and US Chamber of Commerce member, today announced a major restructuring and global expansion. The transformation includes a revamped website, four new independent business units, and two upcoming free global initiatives, reflecting NYBACS’s commitment to innovation and accessible advisory solutions worldwide. - November 02, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
Antravia LLC Launches New VAT Reclaim Service for US Businesses Covering the EU, UK, and Beyond
Antravia LLC has launched a Global VAT Reclaim Service helping businesses recover VAT and GST paid abroad on hotels, trade fairs, and supplier invoices. Covering the EU, UK, UAE, and beyond, the service turns unclaimed tax into working capital through expert filing, compliance, and refund management, enabling companies to reclaim 10–25% of international expenses. - October 31, 2025 - Antravia Advisory
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Tax Strategist Rachel Farris, CPA, Featured in High Net Worth Magazine for Insights on Evolving Tax Laws and AI’s Role in Advisory Work
As tax regulations grow increasingly complex, staying informed has never been more vital for affluent individuals and their advisors. High Net Worth Magazine recently featured Rachel Farris, CPA, in their latest article, How to Navigate Tax Law Changes for High-Net-Worth Individuals, where she... - October 29, 2025 - Rachel Farris, CPA