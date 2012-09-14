|
|Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States.
Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal
Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG
Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC
Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC
Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG
Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC
Nexdigm (SKP) won awards in two categories - Advisory Project of the Year and Young Accountant of the Year at the 8th Digital Accountancy Forum and Awards 2019 which took place at the Waldorf Hilton in London.
1. Title Category - Advisory Project of the Year: This award has been won by our Business... - October 19, 2019 - SKP Group
Justice Tax, LLC co-sponsored the Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament in Jacksonville, FL, October 6, 2019
"In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others in our community.” - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC.
Justice... - October 17, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC
AVA Virtual Assistance was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged... - October 11, 2019 - AVA Virtual Assistance LLC
In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group
Colorado Pure Tax Resolution brings their transparent and proven tax help specialities to individuals and businesses in Boulder County. - September 13, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution
Maulik Doshi - Senior Executive Director, SKP Business Consulting LLP, recognized as a Highly Regarded Practitioner in Euromoney’s Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides.
Transfer Pricing - Expert Guides is one of the most trusted resources for international buyers of legal services.
Maulik's expertise... - September 09, 2019 - SKP Group
Max Reddick brings a fresh business perspective to Pure Tax Resolution. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution
Barry Mione, CEO of SaveDay®, awarded FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance - Leadership Award in Orlando, Florida - September 05, 2019 - SaveDay
DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC
Just in time for the 4th quarter business financial goals, TMB Tax & Financial Services launches SCALE UP 2019, an 8-week intentional, results oriented, and action-driven training session that provides Birmingham CEOs with immediate financial tools, education and one-on-one assistance to scale-up... - September 03, 2019 - TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC
Hyperlen announced today that the firm will hire tax specialists with vast prior U.S. filings experience, in 11 countries, including the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to provide face-to-face tax return preparation assistance to its non-resident clients.
The firm exclusively focuses on... - August 25, 2019 - Hyperlen Consulting LLC
The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals. - August 22, 2019 - DataPoints
ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman
"In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC.
Justice Tax, LLC has made a commitment to continuing and increasing their contributions to several charitable organizations. Justice... - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC
"In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." -Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC.
Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC
"In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC.
Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 19, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC
HospiceServe, specializing in helping small hospices grow, is proud to welcome Laura Pilcher, MBA to the management team. With a MBA and seventeen years’ experience in marketing and publicity, Pilcher brings a wide background of expertise to the role of Marketing Communications Manager. A native of Shawnee, KS, Pilcher has extensive professional experience with many successful businesses across the nation, along with owning a marketing firm in Kansas City for the past eight years. - August 07, 2019 - HospiceServe
TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG
Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today - July 25, 2019 - DataPoints
The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget with a roadmap for a new India as she presented a plan to turn India into a five-trillion-dollar economy. Among other key announcements to boost infrastructure and FDI, the budget focused on bringing about several transformational economic reforms. - July 25, 2019 - SKP Group
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Supply Chain & Intelligent Automation and Accelerated Analytics (IA3) SKP is continually looking to enhance the range of services to provide varied solutions that help their clients realize their full potential.
SKP is pleased to introduce two new consulting service lines:
Supply Chain
This service... - June 23, 2019 - SKP Group
Square Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2019-2. In addition to many tweaks and bug fixes to make the software run more smoothly, this release offers a new report to show revenue from recurring invoices, restores the ability to manually enter an email address when sending an... - June 22, 2019 - SquarePig LLC
myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community.
MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite
SKP has appointed Steven C. Younts, an accomplished global operations leader as a Senior Global Business Adviser, currently based in the Chicago area, USA.
A seasoned operations professional and a leader in Global Supply Chain management, Steve brings with him over 35 years of global experience in operations... - June 18, 2019 - SKP Group
Anytime Anywhere Access for QuickBooks Desktops and QQube™ Available from QB Reporting Experts, Delivered on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. - June 08, 2019 - Mendelson Consulting
The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG
Anil Mehndiratta, an accomplished business leader with close to three decades of experience, joins SKP as Director, Middle East Business Growth and will be based out of Dubai, UAE.
He has worked with multi-billion dollar MNCs from the USA, Europe, and India, as well as Family business groups of global... - June 07, 2019 - SKP Group
The Gramercy Institute recognized CMO Chris Moloney and USA Today Network's Vice President Reggie Riley for their innovative and multi-channel 2019 marketing campaign on financial education for Americans. The highly successful marketing and media campaign received The Gramercy Institute Award for partnership... - May 26, 2019 - TaxSlayer
Simplii Inc. has moved to McKinney, TX Summit Park. Simplii Inc. is a business advisory firm specializing in small- to mid-size business financial solutions. Simplii Inc., owned by Peggy Wells, was previously located in Melissa, TX and has relocated to meet the needs of their growing business base.
"It... - May 25, 2019 - Simplii Inc.
Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of revolving loan and accounting software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Ken Pearson will be speaking at the GMS RLSS Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 22, 2019 - GMS, Inc.
Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of accounting and revolving loan software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Dr. Amanda Andrade will be speaking at the 34th Annual GMS Accounting Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 17, 2019 - GMS, Inc.
Tony Gillisse will accept this year’s Lester Radke Community Service Award from Dunebrook, Inc., in recognition of his service to the child abuse prevention and child advocacy center. - May 16, 2019 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants
BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs
Voyage Immigration is the latest product to be released by Voyage Manager. It leverages the Voyage Manager tracking platform to help companies and individuals comply with international immigration rules. - April 24, 2019 - Voyage Manager
Jennifer Silva-Reis Named Accounts Payable Supervisor for TAG Bill Pay, an Outsourced Solution for Family Offices and Individuals with a Complex Financial Life. - April 22, 2019 - TAG
Through acquiring staffing business from Shiftgig, Headway adds Event Staffing to its already robust, nationwide offerings and expands its Hospitality footprint into the New York market. - April 18, 2019 - Headway Workforce Solutions
Kevin J. Moore recently named 2019 Top Attorney by Pasadena Magazine. Mr. Moore was voted top estate planing attorney by a number of his peers in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. - April 11, 2019 - Kevin J. Moore & Associates
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 2,393
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next