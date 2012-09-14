PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SaveDay® Wins FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance Award Barry Mione, CEO of SaveDay®, awarded FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance - Leadership Award in Orlando, Florida - September 05, 2019 - SaveDay

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Simplii Inc. Moved to McKinney Simplii Inc. has moved to McKinney, TX Summit Park. Simplii Inc. is a business advisory firm specializing in small- to mid-size business financial solutions. Simplii Inc., owned by Peggy Wells, was previously located in Melissa, TX and has relocated to meet the needs of their growing business base. "It... - May 25, 2019 - Simplii Inc.

Tony Gillisse to Accept Lester Radke Community Service Award Tony Gillisse will accept this year’s Lester Radke Community Service Award from Dunebrook, Inc., in recognition of his service to the child abuse prevention and child advocacy center. - May 16, 2019 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

NACVA Announces New Financial Forensics Body of Knowledge The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) has recently created the first ever Comprehensive Financial Forensics Body of Knowledge (BOK), which is a critical document for establishing NACVA’s leadership in the field, and is designed to guide the industry forward... - February 27, 2019 - NACVA

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

Lang & Lang CPAs Has a New Location Lang & Lang CPAs has changed locations - January 27, 2019 - Lang & Lang CPAs

MoneySolver Launches New Contest to Payoff Tax Debt #PayMyTaxes Contest open to U.S. Taxpayers now through May 31. - January 18, 2019 - MoneySolver

Back by Popular Demand: AMG Holds HOA Leaders Seminars Across the Carolinas for 2nd Year Association Management Group Brings Latest HOA Management Strategies for Excellence to NC/SC Community Boards October 15, 16 and 18 - October 15, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.

Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 National Advisor Conference Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management

Groundbreaking Results - No Conflicts in Business Valuation Comparison Charts In response to public criticism regarding the fragmentation of valuation standards and a global effort aimed at wide-spread adoption of a single set of international valuation standards, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) Standards Board (formerly a committee) embarked... - September 23, 2018 - NACVA

GenTech Associates Named as an Inc. Magazine 5000 Honoree Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; GenTech Associates, Inc. Ranks No. 2294 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 191 Percent - August 23, 2018 - GenTech Associates

Announcement of Candidacy for Mayor of Chicago--Janice M. Hypolite, Accountant This will announce the candidacy of Janice M. Hypolite for mayor of Chicago. - August 12, 2018 - JMH, Inc.

R&D Tax Solutions Partners with UKSPA to Aid Science Parks Manchester-based tax specialist, R&D Tax Solutions Ltd. has formed a partnership with United Kingdom Science Park Association (UKSPA) to offer its members assistance with research and development projects. The tax specialist is offering services to help science parks and their tenants successfully... - August 10, 2018 - R&D Tax Solutions

RemoteBooksOnline is Proud to Announce a New Client Portal and Phone Application RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process. RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC

Grand Opening of New Accounting Office Laser-Focused on Growing Small Businesses A Chicago-Based 20 Year Accounting Veteran Helps Open a New Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Small Business Consulting Office Near Millennium Park on Chicago's Michigan Avenue. - June 22, 2018 - VPS Accountants and Bookkeeping Service

ThayerONeal Presents $10,000 Check to Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship With money raised at The ThayerONeal Annual Charity Golf Tournament, ThayerONeal was able to present Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship with a $10,000 check at Reining Strengths Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 5th at the Safari Texas club in Richmond Texas. Heather Hernandez, Executive Director... - May 14, 2018 - ThayerONeal

Connecticut Venture Summit, May 8, 2018 in Darien, CT Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC

Brandvein & Co. Moves to New Location Certified Public Accounting firm relocates in Clayton, Mo. - March 30, 2018 - Brandvein & Co.

Merit Harbor Capital Wins Acquisition International’s Leading M&A Adviser of the Year Merit Harbor Capital, a Seattle-Tacoma based investment bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Acquisition International’s award for Leading M&A Adviser of the Year – USA. “A healthy U.S. economy has resulted in a robust market for business owners looking to sell,” said... - March 07, 2018 - Merit Harbor Capital

Corporate Services Singapore Launches Updated Online Resource Hub to Assist Entrepreneurs, Start Ups and SMEs Corporate Services Singapore announces the launch of its updated online resource hub this month of February. - February 22, 2018 - Corporate Services Singapore

NYSSCPA, Staten Island Chapter, Launches New Scholarship Opportunities for Community Colleges A new scholarship program is available to students attending colleges in Staten Island, NY. - January 10, 2018 - Hays CPA

Corporate Law Boutique, Forster Boughman & Lefkowitz, Adds Specialty Healthcare Law Provider, Michael R. Lowe, P.A. to Form Forster Boughman Lefkowitz & Lowe Central Florida law firm continues expansion of boutique service in 2018 with the addition of Michael R. Lowe, P.A. “Michael allows us to expand our corporate, tax and asset protection practice with a full-service health law division. We can now handle any corporate, planning or litigation matter... - January 07, 2018 - ForsterBoughman

World Bank 2018 Doing Business Report Cites India as the World's Most Improved Business Environment India up 30 places in the overall Ease of Doing Business rankings reaching the top 100 for the first time. - December 03, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Pronto Tax School News for November Pronto Tax School is an educational program that provides classes built to certify people in tax preparing. This press release is to announce some of the new things going on with Pronto Tax School and what they offer. - November 30, 2017 - Pronto Tax School

Vietnam Up a Staggering 81 Places in This Year’s World Bank Paying Taxes Survey Russell Bedford International member firm Russell Bedford KTC, Hanoi, has again assisted the World Bank in researching its annual Doing Business project. - November 29, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Ukraine Up 42 Places in This Year’s World Bank Paying Taxes Survey Russell Bedford International member firm Russell Bedford RCG, Kyiv, has again assisted the World Bank in researching its annual Doing Business project. - November 25, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Russell Bedford International Listed 7th Largest Network in Russia Global tax and accounting network sees significant growth in Russia. - November 19, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

El Salvador the Stand-Out Tax Reformer in This Year's World Bank Doing Business Report This year’s report, Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs, shows El Salvador to be the world’s best performer in terms of improvements to its tax regime, up a staggering 105 places. - November 18, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Sheila Shanker Releases "Nonprofit Finance: A Practical Guide - Second Edition" If you wonder about nonprofit finance and management, this book is for you -- "Nonprofit Finance: A Practical Guide - Second Edition." - November 04, 2017 - Sheila Shanker

NACVA and Surgent CPE Announce Bundle of Self-Study Courses for CPAs and Financial Professionals The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) has joined forces with Surgent CPE, a leader for over 30 years in continuing professional education (CPE) for CPAs and other financial professionals, to offer a bundle of 100 hours of NASBA-qualified self-study courses. These... - October 26, 2017 - NACVA

Julia Erdkamp New Managing Partner at Coxswain Consulting Anaheim Hills, CA business and tax advisory firm Coxswain Consulting is pleased to announce that Julia Erdkamp has been named the firm’s Managing Partner, effective November 6, 2017. As Managing Partner, Erdkamp will provide strategic leadership and direction, overseeing client, operations, marketing... - October 24, 2017 - Coxswain Consulting

Russell Bedford Jumps Into Top 10 of Networks in Mexico Russell Bedford Mexico Ranked 10th by International Accounting Bulletin - October 07, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Steven Tan Russell Bedford Appoints Two New Partners Eugene YIO and KI Lian Heng join Singapore accounting firm’s senior management team. - September 23, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Idea Asesores Increases Russell Bedford Presence in Spain New Málaga firm is the second Spanish member to join the network in 2017. - September 06, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Forero Gordón & Asociados Joins Russell Bedford as First Full Member in Panama Global tax and accounting network strengthens its position in Latin America with new member in Panama City. - September 02, 2017 - Russell Bedford International

Brown & Campbell Announces New Managing Partner Brown & Campbell, Certified Public Accountants, has announced that Kurtis Campbell, CPA is the firm's new Managing Partner. Campbell joined the firm in 1999 and became partners with Alan Brown on January 1, 2009. "I am very pleased for Kurtis to take the next step in his career and become managing... - August 30, 2017 - Brown & Campbell CPA's

IAS Consulting Group Joins Russell Bedford in Russia Consulting firm boosts network representation with principal office in Moscow as well as offices in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Pervouralsk and Tver. - August 26, 2017 - Russell Bedford International