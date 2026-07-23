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Within Certified Public Accountants
Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
Black Financial Advisor Warns "Beware the Merchants of Debt!"
Certified Financial Planner Jayson Thornton warns the Black community to "Beware the Merchants of Debt." Problematic consumer debt disproportionately affects Black Americans, even those with higher incomes. Thornton highlights two threats: Debt Traps: High-interest loans from pay-advance apps (up to 383% APR) and short-term lenders (200%–500% APR) which keep consumers paying fees. Fake Gurus: Scams using unrealistic guarantees, high-pressure tactics, pyramid structures, and hidden fees. - December 01, 2025 - Pocket Watcher LLC
My Income Tax Refund Inc. Expands Services to Simplify the Tax Refund Process for Americans Nationwide
My Income Tax Refund Inc., based in Houston, TX, simplifies the tax filing process with fast, accurate, and secure refund services for individuals and businesses nationwide. Using expert tax professionals and advanced technology, the company helps clients maximize refunds while reducing stress. - November 23, 2025 - My Income Tax Refund Inc
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. - May 08, 2025 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Brian Pollack Recognized as a 2025 Washingtonian Top Financial Advisor
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA, has been named a 2025 Top Financial Advisor by Washingtonian magazine. This honor marks another consecutive year that Pollack has been recognized among the region's elite financial professionals. Serving clients across various... - January 10, 2025 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Deferred Announces Strategic Acquisition of Plenti Financial, Enhancing 1031 Exchange Services
Deferred.com, a financial technology platform specializing in 1031 exchange services, today announced its acquisition of Plenti Financial (formerly operating as 1031 Exchange Advantage), a trusted provider of Qualified Intermediary services for over 20 years. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment... - October 21, 2024 - Deferred Inc
Paige Otos, CPA Joins Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is pleased to announce the addition of Paige Otos, CPA, as a new manager in our growing tax department. Paige brings over two decades of experience in tax planning, consulting, tax compliance, and auditing. Her journey in accounting began in high school, which sparked a passion that... - September 05, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Robert Schaublin-Yanes Announces the Launch of "A Daily Dose of Hope: Inspirational Quotes for the Grieving Soul," a 200-Day Journey Towards Healing
"A Daily Dose of Hope" is thoughtfully curated to be more than just a collection of quotes; it is a beacon of light for those in need of hope. Each day, readers will encounter a new quote accompanied by a reflection that speaks to the universal experience of loss and the gradual path towards healing. - August 30, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
R. Schaublin & Associates Lands in the Bay Area, Bringing Next-Level Bookkeeping to Startups and Entrepreneurs
R. Schaublin & Associates, a leading bookkeeping firm established in 2010, has announced its expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for its expertise in payroll, tax preparation, and financial analysis, the firm aims to support local startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions. Founder Robert Schaublin emphasizes the firm's commitment to helping clients streamline operations and make data-driven decisions in the dynamic Bay Area business environment. - August 15, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Team Members
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce the promotion of several outstanding team members. Jason Patten, CPA and Allison Shin, CPA have been promoted to Director. Both have demonstrated exemplary leadership, execution, and strategic vision. Their promotions reflect their increasing and pivotal roles in... - August 08, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Introducing Servizo Strategies: a Premier Small and Medium Enterprise Professional Services Consulting Firm
Today marks the official launch of Servizo Strategies, a dynamic consulting firm dedicated to providing tailored professional services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. - April 12, 2024 - Servizo Strategies
H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh
Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services. - February 24, 2024 - Smith, Hirsch, & Company
DSB Rock Island Announces New Partner
Justin Spinler, CPA, promoted to Partner, Tax at DSB Rock Island, a top-rated public accounting firm located in the Twin Cities. - February 15, 2024 - DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
Brian Pollack Named a 2024 Washingtonian Top Financial Adviser
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA has been named as a 2024 Top Financial Adviser by the Washingtonian. Every year, the Washingtonian sends out surveys to hundreds of local professionals in the financial industry asking them questions about who they would trust with... - January 20, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Clint Davis as New Shareholder
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a forensic accounting firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah is proud to announce the promotion of Clint Davis to the position of shareholder with the firm. With over a decade of experience, Mr. Davis has deep knowledge of both litigious and non-litigious engagements. - November 02, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Amber Brower Mortensen as New Shareholder
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., is proud to announce that Amber Brower Mortensen has been elevated to a shareholder in the firm. - October 05, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this distinguished list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are selected using various criteria such as net... - August 23, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Brandon Blackburn, CPA to Partner
Lanigan Ryan, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Blackburn, CPA, to the position of Partner. This promotion is a testament to Brandon's exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and extensive experience in the industry, as well as the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks. - July 05, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Named a 2023 Regional Leader by Accounting Today
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Accounting Today as a capital region leader in the accounting industry. Each year, Accounting Today gathers data from participating public firms from across the country to rank the top firms and regional leaders in the accounting industry. These top firms are chosen... - March 27, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Solaris Hires Clemon as Partner
Solaris announces the hiring of Richard Clemon as Partner. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping Solaris clients navigate complex business transactions and achieve transformational growth. Rick brings almost three decades of experience in the technology, software, and life... - March 20, 2023 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Retirement Announcement and Appointment of New President of Firm
Derk G. Rasmussen retired from the firm after 38 years of service in the field. In anticipation of Derk’s retirement, Daniel T. Rondeau was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the President of Sage. Mr. Rondeau is a forensic accountant with more than 22 years of experience in the industry and was one of the individuals involved in the founding of Sage. - February 24, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Startup Launches a New Tool to Protect Vulnerable Adults
Startup oversubscribes $2M seed round to launch software to assist decision-makers for elderly and incapacitated adults. - November 17, 2022 - Advocord
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2022. This is the second year in a row that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this eminent list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are chosen using various criteria such as net revenue,... - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Relocates to New Office Space
Firm relocates to Rio Washingtonian Center. - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Solaris Hires Backus as Vice President of Sales
Solaris announces the hiring of Sam Backus as Vice President of Sales. Backus will be responsible for the organization’s sales targets, provide sales leadership, and play a pivotal role in charting future growth for the company. Backus brings with her experience in senior management,... - October 11, 2022 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Pari Passu M&A Mediation Launches to Address Need for Specialist Help with M&A Disputes
Pari Passu M&A Mediation offers a unique value proposition. Rather than seeking to be a disputes resolution generalist, the firm strictly limits its practice to conflicts arising from M&A transactions. Drawing upon more than four decades of successful deal making and problem solving, Pari Passu M&A Mediation helps parties find solutions to challenging and complex M&A-related controversies. - October 11, 2022 - Pari Passu M&A Mediation LLC
How Deedee Carreras Became Managing Partner at Greenlight Financial
Accounting has been widely deemed a "man's industry" and it also isn't very fun. "Deedee Carreras dominates this industry and makes it look easy." - Gerry Mujica, Founding Partner, Greenlight Financial. She comes from humble beginnings, but has overcome it all to become a successful business owner and managing partner at top Miami accounting firm, Greenlight Financial. This is her story. - September 07, 2022 - Greenlight Financial
Lanigan Ryan is Pleased to Announce Firm Promotions
It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Lanigan Ryan announces the promotion of Evie Schuhmacher to senior, Athena Huddle to senior accountant, Jeremiah Griesemer to in-charge accountant, and Kevin Meredith to in-charge accountant. Evie Schuhmacher, a member of their outsourced accounting team,... - August 14, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Roessel Joy Announces the Launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy
Roessel Joy is excited to announce the launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy, an accounting advisory firm located in downtown Boston. Comprised of former Big 4 accounting professionals and driven by cutting edge technology, Solaris is creating a radically progressive consulting model to keep up with an... - June 14, 2022 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Lanigan Ryan Wins Service Provider of the Year Award
Lanigan Ryan won the Service Provider of the Year award at the 2022 SUBBY Awards Gala for the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington on Saturday May 21st, 2022, at the Hilton McLean in Tysons Corner, VA. - May 28, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Hosts 29th Annual Golf for Charity Tournament
Firm event raises more than $10,000 for local nonprofit organizations. - May 26, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Agbeyegbe Hays Appointed Chair of AICPA’s PCPS Executive Committee
Agbeyegbe Hays is the first sole practitioner and the first Black female CPA to chair the PCPS Executive Committee. - May 23, 2022 - Hays CPA
ERTC Windfall Service Partners Are Now Offering a Rapid Rebate Option
Qualified businesses who use the service partners represented by ERTC Windfall to claim their Employee Retention Tax Credit can now choose the option to receive 90% of their cash rebate funds in less than 30 days. - April 30, 2022 - ERTC Windfall
Encore Empire Co-Founders Meet IRL for the First Time
Virtual Start-Up Founders Meet in Person Eighteen Months After Launching Their Online Business - April 20, 2022 - Encore Empire
Bens Chartered Accountant Becomes a Top-Rated Financial Consultancy, Using Modern Software to Process Business Data in Auckland
Auckland-based chartered accountancy firm helps clients make effective business decisions. - March 24, 2022 - Bens Chartered Accountant Ltd
Newmarket Accounts Introduces Unlimited Support & Assistance to Simplify Accounting and Taxation Processes for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Tax planning is no longer an overwhelming task with the efficient tax planning support provided by the Virtual CFO service provider in Australia. - December 30, 2021 - Newmarket Accounts
Jones Lowry Adds New Director
Jones Lowry, a national wealth transfer and insurance planning firm with offices in New York, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, announced that Jeff Newman, MBA, has joined the firm as a director. He is responsible for design, implementation and management of wealth transfer... - December 08, 2021 - Jones Lowry
How Newmarket Accounts Are Helping Local Businesses Improve Financial Efficiency & Processes with Outsourced Accounting Services
Newmarket Accounts provide Australian businesses with a complete suite of financial services to help them improve their business processes and financial results. - December 02, 2021 - Newmarket Accounts
Samsun & Necole Awarded Contract for Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd.
Samsun & Necole increases its customer-base by welcoming Andersson Windows and Doors Ltd. to their growing list of customers. - October 23, 2021 - Samsun & Necole
Lanigan Ryan Announces Rebrand
Lanigan Ryan (formally Lanigan, Ryan, Malcolm & Doyle), a mid-sized accounting and consulting firm dedicated to supporting closely-held businesses, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding - including brand image, website, and messaging. - October 15, 2021 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
InPowered Business Solutions Raises Awareness and Funding for Dystonia
Local company supports Dystonia community to fuel knowledge and treatments. Approx. 50,000 Canadians cope with the neurological disorder, Dystonia which causes involuntary muscle movements. For Dystonia Awareness Month this September, Alicia McGill, from local accounting & finance business, InPowered Business Solutions, is sharing her story about living with this disorder to increase awareness and inspire others. InPowered is also donating 10% of Sept. sales to fund research and treatments. - September 13, 2021 - InPowered Business Solutions Inc.
BAS Agent Services Introduced by Whiz Consulting
Whiz Consulting is introducing a much-needed BAS Agent Services for its Australian Clients to help them lodge their Business Activity Statement (BAS) on time accurately. - August 24, 2021 - Whiz Consulting Private Limited
Agbeyegbe-Hays, a Nigerian-American CPA is the New President of NYSSCPA's Manhattan/Bronx Chapter
Orumé Agbeyegbe Hays, CPA, CGMA, MST, founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC is the new president of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) Manhattan/Bronx Chapter. She was installed as president on June 1 and her term will run through May 31, 2022. The... - August 13, 2021 - Hays CPA
Dental Industry Execs Form New Dental Partnership Organization
Dental industry executives Cameron Elrod and Dan Redifer have co-founded the Equishared Dental Group. Similar in approach to a traditional dental service organization (DSO), Equishared is positioned as a dental partnership organization (DPO). - June 30, 2021 - Equishared
Baker Tilly Kuwait Introduces Cybersecurity Audits for the Kuwaiti Banking Sector as One of Their Authoritative Provided Services
The cybersecurity audit service is based on the Cybersecurity Framework for Kuwaiti Banking Sector issued by Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). It is now a requirement for all local banks to engage an independent third-party firm to audit the cybersecurity controls to ensure their compliance with the... - May 22, 2021 - Baker Tilly Kuwait
Long Island Advisor Awarded Top Financial Professional
Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management in Roslyn, Long Island, New York was recently recognized by Cetera® Financial Specialists, as a top financial professional based on his contributions and leadership in the financial community. Ginsberg has also been recognized as a member of the 2020 Leaders Council for the 16th consecutive year. - December 31, 2020 - Ginsberg Wealth Management