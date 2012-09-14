PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Barry Mione, CEO of SaveDay®, awarded FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance - Leadership Award in Orlando, Florida - September 05, 2019 - SaveDay
The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals. - August 22, 2019 - DataPoints
ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman
Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today - July 25, 2019 - DataPoints
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community.
MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite
Simplii Inc. has moved to McKinney, TX Summit Park. Simplii Inc. is a business advisory firm specializing in small- to mid-size business financial solutions. Simplii Inc., owned by Peggy Wells, was previously located in Melissa, TX and has relocated to meet the needs of their growing business base.
"It... - May 25, 2019 - Simplii Inc.
Tony Gillisse will accept this year’s Lester Radke Community Service Award from Dunebrook, Inc., in recognition of his service to the child abuse prevention and child advocacy center. - May 16, 2019 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants
BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) has recently created the first ever Comprehensive Financial Forensics Body of Knowledge (BOK), which is a critical document for establishing NACVA’s leadership in the field, and is designed to guide the industry forward... - February 27, 2019 - NACVA
Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting
Lang & Lang CPAs has changed locations - January 27, 2019 - Lang & Lang CPAs
#PayMyTaxes Contest open to U.S. Taxpayers now through May 31. - January 18, 2019 - MoneySolver
Association Management Group Brings Latest HOA Management Strategies for Excellence to NC/SC Community Boards October 15, 16 and 18 - October 15, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.
Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management
In response to public criticism regarding the fragmentation of valuation standards and a global effort aimed at wide-spread adoption of a single set of international valuation standards, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) Standards Board (formerly a committee) embarked... - September 23, 2018 - NACVA
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; GenTech Associates, Inc. Ranks No. 2294 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 191 Percent - August 23, 2018 - GenTech Associates
This will announce the candidacy of Janice M. Hypolite for mayor of Chicago. - August 12, 2018 - JMH, Inc.
Manchester-based tax specialist, R&D Tax Solutions Ltd. has formed a partnership with United Kingdom Science Park Association (UKSPA) to offer its members assistance with research and development projects.
The tax specialist is offering services to help science parks and their tenants successfully... - August 10, 2018 - R&D Tax Solutions
RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process.
RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC
A Chicago-Based 20 Year Accounting Veteran Helps Open a New Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Small Business Consulting Office Near Millennium Park on Chicago's Michigan Avenue. - June 22, 2018 - VPS Accountants and Bookkeeping Service
With money raised at The ThayerONeal Annual Charity Golf Tournament, ThayerONeal was able to present Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship with a $10,000 check at Reining Strengths Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 5th at the Safari Texas club in Richmond Texas.
Heather Hernandez, Executive Director... - May 14, 2018 - ThayerONeal
Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC
#NationalBeanCountersDay is Something to Celebrate - April 14, 2018 - Kevin Wenig CPA
Certified Public Accounting firm relocates in Clayton, Mo. - March 30, 2018 - Brandvein & Co.
Merit Harbor Capital, a Seattle-Tacoma based investment bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Acquisition International’s award for Leading M&A Adviser of the Year – USA.
“A healthy U.S. economy has resulted in a robust market for business owners looking to sell,” said... - March 07, 2018 - Merit Harbor Capital
Charity Competition Raised Money for Operation Smile - February 22, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.
Corporate Services Singapore announces the launch of its updated online resource hub this month of February. - February 22, 2018 - Corporate Services Singapore
A new scholarship program is available to students attending colleges in Staten Island, NY. - January 10, 2018 - Hays CPA
Central Florida law firm continues expansion of boutique service in 2018 with the addition of Michael R. Lowe, P.A. “Michael allows us to expand our corporate, tax and asset protection practice with a full-service health law division. We can now handle any corporate, planning or litigation matter... - January 07, 2018 - ForsterBoughman
India up 30 places in the overall Ease of Doing Business rankings reaching the top 100 for the first time. - December 03, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Pronto Tax School is an educational program that provides classes built to certify people in tax preparing. This press release is to announce some of the new things going on with Pronto Tax School and what they offer. - November 30, 2017 - Pronto Tax School
Russell Bedford International member firm Russell Bedford KTC, Hanoi, has again assisted the World Bank in researching its annual Doing Business project. - November 29, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Russell Bedford International member firm Russell Bedford RCG, Kyiv, has again assisted the World Bank in researching its annual Doing Business project. - November 25, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Global tax and accounting network sees significant growth in Russia. - November 19, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
This year’s report, Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs, shows El Salvador to be the world’s best performer in terms of improvements to its tax regime, up a staggering 105 places. - November 18, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
If you wonder about nonprofit finance and management, this book is for you -- "Nonprofit Finance: A Practical Guide - Second Edition." - November 04, 2017 - Sheila Shanker
The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) has joined forces with Surgent CPE, a leader for over 30 years in continuing professional education (CPE) for CPAs and other financial professionals, to offer a bundle of 100 hours of NASBA-qualified self-study courses.
These... - October 26, 2017 - NACVA
Anaheim Hills, CA business and tax advisory firm Coxswain Consulting is pleased to announce that Julia Erdkamp has been named the firm’s Managing Partner, effective November 6, 2017.
As Managing Partner, Erdkamp will provide strategic leadership and direction, overseeing client, operations, marketing... - October 24, 2017 - Coxswain Consulting
Russell Bedford Mexico Ranked 10th by International Accounting Bulletin - October 07, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Eugene YIO and KI Lian Heng join Singapore accounting firm’s senior management team. - September 23, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
New Málaga firm is the second Spanish member to join the network in 2017. - September 06, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Global tax and accounting network strengthens its position in Latin America with new member in Panama City. - September 02, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Brown & Campbell, Certified Public Accountants, has announced that Kurtis Campbell, CPA is the firm's new Managing Partner. Campbell joined the firm in 1999 and became partners with Alan Brown on January 1, 2009.
"I am very pleased for Kurtis to take the next step in his career and become managing... - August 30, 2017 - Brown & Campbell CPA's
Consulting firm boosts network representation with principal office in Moscow as well as offices in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Pervouralsk and Tver. - August 26, 2017 - Russell Bedford International
Long Island based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm as one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years. - August 25, 2017 - Ginsberg Wealth Management