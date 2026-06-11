1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games LLC