New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

1985 Games Launcher Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Closes at $358K 1985 Games, a startup Dungeon & Dragons enthusiast gaming company is pleased to announce the success of its Kickstarter campaign finished on August 23 at $358,133. Books will retail at $30 and will be available for sale online approximately December 1. Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with cut-out... - October 22, 2019 - 1985 Games

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Rising Quickly 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games

Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC

Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot

The Game of Creativity Launches Campaign to Spark More Creative Ideas Getting past the blank page when writing or creating is often the hardest part of making. The Game of Creativity has launched a campaign to help with that problem. - February 16, 2019 - The Game of Creativity

House of Hope Deploys New Safety Wearable Technology AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS

Robot Bear Opens Office in the United States Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto

New Games Rewards Life Experiences and Donates to Alzheimer's Research New type of card game that rewards players for their real life experiences. - October 26, 2018 - Experience Games

Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition Kickstarter Campaign Started by Momtrepreuneur of K McCabe Publishing LLC A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC

My First Lab Goes for Gold; STEM Educational Toy Creators Win Prestigious Industry Award My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab

BeginAgain Announces New President; Award-Winning Colorado Toy Company BeginAgain Hires Michael Grant as President BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President. As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain

Bouncer Depot Debuts All White Wedding Bounce House Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple. Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Bouncer Depot Commercial Bounce Houses Shipped Faster Thanks to New Deal with FedEx Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

AlertGPS Uses AT&T Connectivity to Help Keep Mobile Workers Safer Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS

Newly-Launched Toy, Dough Dots!™ Helps Preschoolers Create Worlds of Fun with Play, a Ball, and Dough Dough Dots!™ gives nimble little hands a way to play with dough and keep it in an easily opened container that’s a toy in itself. - April 18, 2018 - United Pacific Designs, Inc.

Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ

Cubelets TWELVE Wins Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom Modular Robotics is proud to announce that their educational toy product, the Cubelets TWELVE is a winner of the 2018 Learning Magazine's Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom. - December 06, 2017 - Modular Robotics

Next-Gen Amber AlertGPS: Award-Winning Safety Wearable & App Keeps Kids & Parents Connected Amber Alert GPS, a leading child safety innovator, has released its next generation safety wearable. Amber Alert GPS is designed to keep kids safe and connected through GPS location awareness and 2-way mobile voice communications. With a simple touch of a button, a child can easily call a parent or caregiver – no matter where they are. Parents can also view their child's whereabouts from the convenience of the new smartphone companion app. - November 20, 2017 - AlertGPS

NumRush | A Fun Board Game That Changes How to Learn Math Coming from Vietnam, this board game has made Math Exciting for Kids everywhere by fun gameplay and engaging storytelling all over the world. Now the game is available on Kickstarter. - November 08, 2017 - NumRush US LLC

Hey There Fatty Wins Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack Denver 2017 Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has won Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017. - October 25, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC

Kvellix™ Announces the Appointment of Ascender Studios as Agency of Record to Help Launch NUTSO™ at the Second Annual Play Fair Kvellix now working with Ascender Studios on the goal of making NUTSO™, a new poker styled card game, a disruptive force in the gaming industry. - October 11, 2017 - Kvellix

Hey There Fatty Nominated for Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017 Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has been nominated as a finalist for Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017 - October 11, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC

Crazy Commute Live on Kickstarter Your commute is about to get more fun. New design studio, Sheep Tree Studios, is proud to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for their new game, Crazy Commute. About the game: Crazy Commute is a card game playable from 3 to 5 players and suitable for ages 7 years old and older. It is... - October 06, 2017 - Sheep Tree Studios

New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com 3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Kvellix Inc. Announces the Upcoming Launch of NUTSO™ at Play Fair in NYC November 4th NUTSO™ is a high energy, gut wrenching poker styled card game design to bring back family game night. Soon you can be part of Kvellix Inc.'s new NUTSO nation family. - September 19, 2017 - Kvellix

Custom STEM/STEAM Classroom Kits Now Available for Teachers STEM Discovery Boxes announces new customized STEAM Classroom Kits making it easier for teachers to build a personalized curriculum for their students. - September 14, 2017 - STEM Discovery Boxes

Announcing the Limited Run Games Collection at Digital Game Museum Digital Game Museum to preserve Limited Run Games releases as part of a new special collection at the museum. - August 15, 2017 - Digital Game Museum

Ship Happens: Gaming Cruise to Set Sail in 2018 It’s back; The Game Culture Convention Cruise and Expo, better known as GaCuCon, is booked and will set sail to the Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale on June 20th, 2018. GaCuCon will once again be aboard a Carnival Cruise Lines ship and will commandeer - Jack Sparrow like - one of their finest, The Conquest. - July 12, 2017 - GaCuCon LLC

3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Bounce House from China Bouncer Depot offers tips on selecting the best commercial bounce houses, inflatable water slides and obstacle courses made in the U.S.A. - June 06, 2017 - Bouncer Depot

The National Indie Excellence Award Announces, Utahn, Anders Roseberg a Finalist The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) announces Anders Roseberg, children’s book author from Salt Lake City, Utah, a 2017 “Finalist” for his picture book Priscilla and the Sandman, for the category, “Children’s Book 4-8 Years.” The National Indie Excellence Book... - May 24, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books

The First Historic, Restored Circus Picture Book for All Ages on Kickstarter Now The first and only children's picture book that showcases beautiful illustrations of circus life and acrobatic displays from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. - April 26, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books

"It’s A Squirrel’s Life™" Board Game, Inspired by a Rescued Tree Squirrel Launched on Kickstarter by Moxy Roxy, Inc. Game helps children with math and negotiation skills, with some proceeds going to animal charities. - April 26, 2017 - Moxy Roxy, Inc.

Modern Kids Toy Brand, Hudson’s Reveals 10 Fun Facts About the Beloved Xylophone Modern, online kids brand, Hudson’s provides today’s little ones with traditional toys for play. Musical toys such as the xylophone develop and strengthen various parts of a child’s brain while they have a blast banging on the colorful toy that makes a beautiful sound. Here’s 10 fun facts about this historic instrument that has been a staple inside children’s toy boxes worldwide, for centuries. - March 20, 2017 - Hudson's

SmileBASIC Official Magazine "SMILEBASIC MAGAZINE SPECIAL" Published in Japan Smileboom announced that “SMILEBASIC MAGAZINE SPECIAL," the official magazine of the Japanese version of SmileBASIC series was published in Japan on March 16th. “SMILEBASIC MAGAZINE SPECIAL" is the official guide of “PetitCom San-go” for Nintendo 3DS and “PetitCom... - March 18, 2017 - SmileBoom Co. Ltd.

Warring Nations and Strategic Gameplay with Dice in Bushiroad's "Dragoborne - Rise to Supremacy-" Bushiroad presents its new English exclusive trading card game with dice, Dragoborne -Rise to Supremacy-. - March 17, 2017 - Bushiroad South East Asia Pte Ltd

ArcStone Casting & Design Launches Talking Trump Toy on Kickstarter Artist launches Kickstarter Campaign to help fund the release of his Humpty Trumpty figure which is available in both Democrat and Republican versions. - March 12, 2017 - ArcStone Casting & Design

New Children’s Toy Brand Puts the Fun and Carefree Spirit Back Into Playtime with Handmade, Brightly-Colored, Wooden Toys Hudson’s, an online children’s toy brand, launched its store on Amazon.com in January 2017 with its first product; a handmade, brightly-colored, wooden glockenspiel xylophone. Designed for children three years and above, the instrument is perfect for mini musicians, and can also provide fun... - February 23, 2017 - Hudson's

Zag Toys Expands Original Minis® Brand Spring 2017 Brings New Products and Hot Properties This release is to announce all new toy products and licenses for 2017 from Zag Toys and its Original Minis toy line. - February 19, 2017 - Zag Toys

Free Japanese 3D RPG Released: Created with Programming-Free RPG Creation Software - Explore the Authentic Japanese RPG and Enjoy the Excitement of Creating Your Own Game The free 3D RPG "The Story of Grand Boom Kingdom" developed by a professional Japanese video game script writer exclusively using Smile Game Builder, a now-on-sale role-playing game creation software for Windows was released. - December 03, 2016 - SmileBoom Co. Ltd.

Post Election America May be Too Sensitive for Crowd Funding of Bad Words™ Adult Board Game Game creators' feelings hurt over lack of media pickups -- Bad Words™ company completely offended by bloggers responding that their game may be too offensive to write about. - December 01, 2016 - Bad Words

Bouncer Depot Launched Cheaper Production Line of Bounce Houses for Residential Use with Quality Identical to Commercial Inflatables Bouncer Depot, commercial bounce house and inflatable water slide manufacturer, launched new and cheaper line of products made to meet residential needs and requirements. - October 13, 2016 - Bouncer Depot

Launch of a Kickstarter - Hibernation: the Bear Themed Card Game Take on the role of a bear competing for enough food to sleep all winter. Fast paced, easy to learn & educational. Time to layer up! - October 07, 2016 - Pied Raven Games (Jesse T Daniels)