Recent Headlines
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure. - June 03, 2026 - PostCurious
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
1985 Games - a New D&D Book and Board Game Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
docs.google.com/document/d/1vxJOHbHhBaZX6ZlOu8iIkjzMdWEsi-v0wKY6KwsjcXA/edit 1985 Games, creators of Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass, have returned to Kickstarter with an all-new book from the world of Obojima, their D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli... - October 07, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more. - June 27, 2025 - Go Hero
Whimsical Leisure Fantasy Has Arrived on Alchemy - Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Available Now
Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass from 1985 Games has launched on Alchemy. Featuring an exclusive enhanced edition only available on the Alchemy app. - April 16, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Leisure Fantasy Joins Forces With the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game. Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Now Available on DnDBeyond.
1985 Games is teaming up with DnDBeyond to make Obojima available digitally. It's now easier than ever to start your own island adventure in a world full of whimsy and wonder. - March 27, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Black History Trivia Game Offers Educational Entertainment for Families This Black History Month
A new Black History Month trivia game has been developed to educate families and students about African American history through an interactive online experience. Created by Monica Dorsey, the YouTube channel offers a trivia challenge designed to make learning about Black history accessible and engaging for all ages. - January 16, 2025 - Goose Goose Duck
Brainy Toys LLC Introduces 3D Masters™ Cube Chess: a New Dimension in Strategic Play
Brainy Toys LLC unveils 3D Masters™ Cube Chess, a patent-pending three-dimensional chess variant that challenges players to think beyond the traditional flat board. With three exciting variants and a growing community, Cube Chess is poised to revolutionize how chess enthusiasts approach the game. - September 25, 2024 - Brainy Toys, LLC
1985 Games Launches the Cutest Dice Kickstarter of the Year, Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: 12 Kawaii Cat Dice Sets
Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: Kawaii Cat Dice Sets, the cutest dice Kickstarter of the year. From the team that brought you VHS Dice & Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, now comes an adorable cat-themed collection of dice and its milk carton packaging. - September 17, 2024 - 1985 Games LLC
California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos to Speak at Free Online Event “ACEs & Teaching Resilience in Early Childhood,” Hosted by The Discovery Source
On Tuesday, July 23 at 1pm PST, The Discovery Source, publishers of early childhood education resources, will welcome “California’s Doctor,” Dr. Diana E. Ramos, for a special online event focusing on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a top priority of the Office of the... - July 16, 2024 - The Discovery Source
The Discovery Source Presents the Inaugural Champion Award
Educator Lisa Plunkett to receive lifetime achievement award in honor of her significant contributions to early childhood education. - June 20, 2024 - The Discovery Source
Brown Toy Box Launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" to Inspire Children to Explore STEAM and Game Design – powered by Microsoft MakeCode
Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company, launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" on May 1, 2024. The interactive game, powered by Microsoft MakeCode, fosters diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields. The game guides children through a virtual world with Maya, teaching coding and game development. The collaboration with Microsoft for Nonprofits aims to elevate Black youth from consumers to creators in the gaming industry, promoting inclusivity and interest in STEAM education. - April 29, 2024 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
Fall in Love with "Penelope and Macaroni"
A children’s book about a girl living in a house with her horse… based on a semi-true story. - December 06, 2023 - Penelope and Macaroni
Equipping Black Nonprofits to Inspire Youth: Brown Toy Box and Microsoft Announce Transformational Collaboration
Brown Toy Box, an innovative educational toy company dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Acceleration. This transformative collaboration merges tactile toys with innovative learning technology, empowering, Black-led nonprofits to inspire youth who are underrepresented in both toys and games, through engaging online educational games. - September 14, 2023 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
D.O.P.E. - High-End Collectibles Brand Dedicated Exclusively to Black Icons Series 1 Launch
Depicting Our Peoples Excellence (D.O.P.E.), the first company to celebrate heroes from Black culture through high-end scale collectibles launches with two Black icons from American history - Bass Reeves and Stagecoach Mary. - July 17, 2023 - Go Hero
Let's Be Onyx: A New Creative Think-Tank Shaping the Future of Pop-Culture
Let's Be Onyx, is a new cutting-edge powerhouse collaboration of five accomplished entities, all with a rich history of pop-culture success. Sharing vision and decades of collective experience, Let's Be Onyx will create unique pop-art collecting experiences and provide services to talented emerging... - July 06, 2023 - Go Hero
1985 Games Announces D&D Campaign Setting Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft and VHS Dice, will return to Kickstarter this summer with an all-new D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli and the popular game series The Legend of Zelda. In Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, players will explore a... - June 29, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
1985 Games Debuts Special Edition Dice Collaboration with Penny Arcade
1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and more, has crafted a special edition set of their popular Sharp Edge VHS Dice in collaboration with the team at Penny Arcade. The Special Edition Dice will be available to the 70,000 attendees expected to attend PAX East from March 23-26 in Boston, Massachusetts. - March 23, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
Erik Quam Joins Smart Toys and Games as Vice President of New Product and Business Development
Toy industry veteran Erik Quam has joined Smart Toys and Games Inc., as the company’s VP of New Product and Business Development. Quam joins the US-based team and will also work closely with world headquarters based in Belgium. Quam is no stranger to the toy industry. His career spans more... - March 21, 2023 - Smart Toys and Games
1985 Games’ Equity Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine Gives Investors a Shot at Joining the Booming TTRPG Industry
1985 Games plans for growth opportunities in the $2.69 billion hobby game sales industry. 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and More, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/1985games. - March 08, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
Homewreckers Studio Announces the Release of Immersive Adventure Game, "The Missing Piece"
Homewreckers Studio releases adventure game, "The Missing Piece," featuring challenging puzzles, unique art style and original soundtrack. Available on itch.io for Windows. Independent studio focused on creating immersive gaming experiences. - January 22, 2023 - Homewreckers Studio
Kids Preferred Announces New President, CFO and COO
Kids Preferred Elevates Three Executives to the C-Suite. Kids Preferred LLC, a New Jersey-based consumer product manufacturer and a leader in the licensed infant & preschool children’s toys industry, has appointed Larry Presser as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Deubel as Chief... - January 15, 2023 - Kids Preferred
GoHero Partners with Atomic Toybox Entertainment to Launch Original Sci-Fi Entertainment and Collectibles
GoHero, makers of award-winning collectables based on pop-culture icons announced today its partnership with Atomic Toybox Entertainment, producers of award-winning animation and live action entertainment brands, for the launch of Forgotten Future©, a new property and toy line. The first peek... - October 22, 2022 - Go Hero
Southern California Inventor Marky Sparky Creates Solution for Archery Anywhere with All Fab & No Stab
Why isn't archery accessible to everyone? Traditional archery is pointy, dangerous, and it's limited to the range. Marky Sparky Inc. designed the Faux Bow Pro Recurve to be the answer to unlocking Archery Anywhere. - August 15, 2022 - Marky Sparky Toys
Retro Gaming Returns with Sharp Edge VHS Dice
1985 Games has a new Kickstarter featuring retro 80s inspired VHS style boxes and custom sharp edge resin dices sets in matching colors. - April 08, 2022 - 1985 Games LLC
Announcing the Deck of Possibilities, a Way to Fix Underdeveloped Exploration Systems in TTRPG, from Tesseray Games and Velvet Fang
The Deck of Possibilities, a supplemental card system for traversal and exploration in Tabletop Role Playing Games (TTRPGs), is coming soon from a partnership between Tesseray Games and Velvet Fang. - February 10, 2022 - Tesseray Games
Little Aiden Press Issues Call for Nominations for the Inaugural Self Ink It Awards
January 31 Entry Deadline; Eligibility Extended to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Self Published Authors; www.selfinkit.com - December 31, 2021 - Little Aiden Press
New Sense 2 Cents App Brings Money Management to the Whole Family
Managing money well is a science of careful calculation, forward-looking budgeting, and penny-wise prudence. Once a complicated, time-consuming process, modern technology has brought forth a revolutionary new app that makes finance fun and easy for your whole family. The new Sense 2 Cents... - June 16, 2021 - Sense 2 Cents
New 1985 Games Kickstarter Dungeon Notes, a Set of 5E Journals and Guided Sticky Notes for Both D&D Players and DM’s
1985 Games has launched Dungeon Notes, a brand-new system, for DMs and Players alike, to keep track of their characters and the world around them. Both the journals and sticky notes are designed to enhance games by making an easy-to-understand system for notetaking, world-building and so much... - March 11, 2021 - 1985 Games LLC
Counterspell Miniatures: The Shade Collection Kickstarter
1985 Games launches a new Kickstarter featuring 11 Gothic Horror Resin Miniatures made for the world's greatest roleplaying game and others like it. - November 25, 2020 - 1985 Games LLC
Diamond Painting House Planning an Expansion to Physical Retail
Major Diamond Painting Company Prepares to Send Stock to Stores - November 12, 2020 - Diamond Painting House
The Deck of Stories and NPC Cards Kickstarter Announced by 1985 Games
The Deck of Stories and NPC cards Kickstarter has been announced. The Deck of Stories is a fresh new storytelling system that helps you create a legendary adventure in 15 minutes. NPC Cards feature pre-generated, beautifully illustrated characters that you can insert seamlessly into your game. - October 23, 2020 - 1985 Games LLC
London Mumpreneur Launches World's First Kids' Plate with Built-in Track
A mum from London has launched a "game-changing" kids plate, which brings kids to the table and helps keep them there. It overcomes the age-old problem of the challenges of mealtimes with a young child. The plate is compatible with toy trains, toy cars and teddies, making mealtimes fun. - July 08, 2020 - Munchy Play
New Mobile Game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape
The player of new mobile game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape dives into an exciting adventure, runs through a fantasy world filled with giant candies, tumbling cookies and enchanted waterfalls, all while dodging fireballs and enormous rubber balls. Along the way, the player helps Uni, a magical... - June 06, 2020 - KrazyKatzGames LLC
Perfect Timing for NUTSO(TM) to be Showcased on NewsWatch on the AMC Channel
In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, the desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix are doing their part and hope playing NUTSO will increase our national sanity. - May 21, 2020 - Kvellix
New Dungeon Craft Tabletop Kickstarter Series Castles & Keeps & Cursed Lands Announced by 1985 Games
1985 Games is back with another blockbuster crowdfund, adding two new titles to the Dungeon Craft library. Whether you’re running a castle siege, a diplomatic dinner party, or exploring the twisted forests of D&D’s Curse of Strahd(TM), Castles & Keeps and Cursed Lands contain hundreds of terrain pieces to enhance every group’s tabletop RPG experience. - April 27, 2020 - 1985 Games LLC
Older Dog is Rescued by Family. Five Years Later They Write a Book About It.
Gracie is a little dog living a happy, rules-free life. One day, her family comes home with a baby. Gracie would bark to get their attention but the baby was all they cared about. Gracie is given up for adoption and starts her quest to find her forever family. With a little bit of love, time, patience and a new family Gracie is able to find her place in the world. - April 14, 2020 - Gracie Rescue
Kvellix LLC Offering Free NUTSO™ to Help Maintain Our National Family Sanity
In these uncertain times with adding the term social distancing to our vocabulary, our desire to bring back family game night is more important than ever. Kvellix is trying to do their part by urging you to play NUTSO and increase our national sanity. - March 24, 2020 - Kvellix
1985 Games Announce the Release of "Hell & High Water"
1985 Games is proud to announce the release of their second book, "Dungeon Craft, Hell & High Water." For the last few months, the team has been working hard to ensure that "Hell & High Water" are ready for customers so they can expand the available map pieces provided... - February 26, 2020 - 1985 Games LLC
New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers
A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers
New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season
For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises
1985 Games Launcher Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Closes at $358K
1985 Games, a startup Dungeon & Dragons enthusiast gaming company is pleased to announce the success of its Kickstarter campaign finished on August 23 at $358,133. Books will retail at $30 and will be available for sale online approximately December 1. Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with... - October 22, 2019 - 1985 Games LLC
1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Rising Quickly
1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games LLC
Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter
Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC
The Yjumper Project - New Prototype Creates a Massive Trampoline Effect in a Shut Down Cooling Tower
Is this bamboo cage construction a trampoline? If so, that could make it the biggest trampoline around. - March 22, 2019 - Yjumper Pro
Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game
Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot