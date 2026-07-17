Recent Headlines
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study
A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister. - October 29, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Finishes Successful Model Testing for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
According to Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a member of Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”)’s world-class consortium partners, model testing of the LNG receiving terminal technology for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) in Vietnam has been... - October 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Updates State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the 3200MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project Progress at the 76th UN General Assembly
Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”) and its world-class consortium partners in the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) have had an in-person meeting with H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of Vietnam in New York, US to update the Project progress and call for the President’s continued advocacy to soon complete the preparation phase. - September 24, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
MIRICO CLOUD Enables Real-Time, Visual Monitoring of Methane Emissions to Help the Oil & Gas Industry Reach Net Zero Goals
Today, MIRICO announced the public release of MIRICO CLOUD to the oil & gas industry. This online platform enables real-time visualisation of emissions data collected from their high precision gas sensing instruments. MIRICO CLOUD takes this data and lets customers visualise the detection,... - May 14, 2021 - MIRICO
Express Mart Raises Nearly $30,000 for Local Bike Program
Express Mart, a local convenience store and gas station chain in Jefferson and Washington County, has raised $29,719.89 in two months to assist Living Life on 2 Wheels. This donation will be made through Express Mart’s new giveback initiative, “em outdoors,” which focuses on getting kids outside. - May 13, 2021 - Home Service Oil
Land Approval - a Major Step Forward for Vietnam’s Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
Delta Offshore Energy’s LNG-to-Power project for Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam reached another major milestone on 30 March 2021, when a special meeting of the Bac Lieu Province People's Council approved a land requirement of 70 hectares for the project. When fully operational, the... - April 09, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Piedmont GREEN and QuickLoadz Announce Joint Development Agreement
Piedmont GREEN and QuickLoadz are thrilled to announce a joint development agreement to provide a fast, safe, and simple way of delivery for shipping container homes. The partnership is expected to have QuickLoadz provide up to 1,200 automated trailers to Piedmont GREEN as Piedmont GREEN rolls out... - March 18, 2021 - QuickLoadz
Valqari and QuickLoadz Announce Joint Development Agreement
Valqari, LLC, creator of the patented Smart Drone Delivery Station, and QuickLoadz, the leader in automated shipping container handling, are thrilled to announce a joint development agreement to provide a fast, safe, and simple way to facilitate package delivery drones. QuickLoadz computer... - March 11, 2021 - QuickLoadz
Continuing to Support Energy Innovation, US Department of Commerce Provides Advocacy for Delta Offshore Energy Project
Houston-based Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) announced today that the US Department of Commerce will continue to provide official commercial advocacy for their Vietnam Bac Lieu project. DOE is the lead company and owner of a $3 billion project to develop a revolutionary LNG-to-Power (LNG2P) plant in... - March 03, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Learn-To-Ride Bike Program Coming to 35 Jefferson County Schools
Living Life on 2 Wheels is partnering with All Kids Bike® to launch the Learn-To-Ride bike program in 35 Jefferson County elementary schools. This program, supported by Home Service Oil and Express Mart, will help approximately 15,000 kindergarten and first-grade students learn to ride over the next five years. - February 25, 2021 - Home Service Oil
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Machine Learning (ML) Enabled Detection of Early Stage Failure in Ultrasonic Flow Meters
A Machine Learning based approach to predictive maintenance. - February 04, 2021 - Rogue7
Bac Lieu Power Project Opens 2021 Celebrating Major Milestones
The final major step in the decision-making process, the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) and the Vietnamese Government, began in earnest on 29 December. The PPA is a 25-year contract under which Vietnam will purchase electricity from Bac Lieu, with a lifetime value of approximately US $50 billion. - January 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Home Service Oil's Chris Oswald Named to AGC of Missouri’s Board of Directors
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) recently announced its 2021 officers and board of directors for the statewide association representing contractors and suppliers in 110 counties throughout Missouri. Home Service Oil’s (HSO) senior sales representative, Chris Oswald, has... - January 08, 2021 - Home Service Oil
Biosurfactants Highlighted as a Top Technology in S&P Global Energy Awards
As operators search for new oilfield chemistries, S&P Global Platts is recognizing biosurfactants as a top green technology that can improve sustainability, increase profitability of current well operations and minimize new drilling. The solutions were developed by Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE), which has been named a finalist in the 2020 S&P Global Energy Awards for two categories: “Rising Star Company” and “Emerging Technology of the Year.” - November 25, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Home Service Oil and Express Mart Donate to Living Life on 2 Wheels
Living Life on 2 Wheels contracted the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) to complete a feasibility study in Jefferson County, Missouri for adding bicycle features to select existing parks and to outline a connectivity plan for their schools, parks, and downtown Twin City. Home Service Oil and Express Mart are major funders in bringing the study to life and have a vested interest in making Jefferson County a great place to live and raise a family. - November 02, 2020 - Home Service Oil
Delta Offshore Energy Signs $3 Billion LNG to Power 3.2 GW Power Plant Agreement: Wilbur Ross, Indo Pacific Business Forum 2020
Delta Offshore Energy, as a project owner, signed a Master Teaming Agreement between Bechtel Corporation, General Electric, and McDermott Inc. for the development of the Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project worth more than $3 Billion of U.S. equipment and services. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross... - October 29, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
SUSTAIN Biosurfactant Technology Revives U.S. Shale by Boosting Initial Completion Oil Production
SUSTAIN is the newest addition to Locus BE’s portfolio of award-winning biosurfactant solutions for upstream oil applications, which have received global recognition for their ability to maximize production, cut costs and help operators do more with less. - October 27, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
DeltaOE Presented Its Consortium Partners at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing Ceremony for the 3200 MW LNG-to-Power Plant Project in Bac Lieu
A significant milestone has been reached in the development of a USD 4 billion investment 3200 MW power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam which is the country’s largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project in 2020 as well as the largest ever in history of the Mekong Delta. This High... - October 13, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Delta Offshore Energy Launches RFP for 25 Year LNG Agreement
Delta Offshore Energy launches Request for Proposal (RFP), first one of its kind for Vietnam, for 25 year gas sales agreement. Delta Offshore Energy RFP the Tender is for delivery of 2.5 - 3.0 MTPA (Million Tons Per Annum) Cargoes over a 25 year period, on a delivery ex-ship (DES) or Freight on... - September 08, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. - September 05, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
E.J. Ward Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure with the Formation of Two New Operating Business Groups
A new organizational structure within E.J. Ward Inc. provides increased product value offering for customers. - September 02, 2020 - E.J. Ward, Inc.
President Trump Assigns Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to Support Delta Offshore Energy in Advocacy Program
President Trump assigned Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to Support Delta Offshore Energy in the United States of America’s Advocacy program. The increased collaboration among friendly nations is needed to accelerate the restart of the... - September 01, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Mekur Teguh Introduces Asean Shipcare™ Layup and Shipcare Services
Mekur Teguh Sdn Bhd would like to introduce Asean Shipcare™ (ASC) as the premier Layup & Shipcare Operator in Malaysia & Philippines regions. - June 08, 2020 - Mekur Teguh Sdn Bhd
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power