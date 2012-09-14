PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Africa's Oil & Gas Players in London for the Big Five Board Awards The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry since 1997, with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year. Nominations close Friday, November 1. - November 01, 2019 - Frontier

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

SOR Adds a Submersible Level Transmitter Model to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing the new 815LT Submersible Smart Level Transmitter. - November 15, 2018 - SOR Inc.

SOR Adds Stainless Steel Option for the 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators SOR Inc. continues to expand its pressure regulator offering with the addition of stainless steel 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators. - October 04, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Marak Alliance Appreciation Message - Local Content Conference 2018 Marak Alliance is thankful to all sponsors, speakers and delegates that attended the Local Content Conference held on 01 – 02 May 2018 in Houston, Texas during the OTC week. Marak Alliance looks forward to welcoming you all to the Local Content Conference 2019. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Local Content Conference Houston 2018: Keynote Speakers Update The Local Content Conference Houston 2018 is being held on 01-02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, Texas, USA. 77002. The event will feature presentations from notable speakers on local content from countries including USA, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria. The networking opportunities and brilliant exchange of ideas on sustainable local content, which will benefit the local economy, and attract FDI will be worthwhile. - April 23, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

North Carolina 811 Celebrates Eleventh Annual National Safe Digging Month NC811 encourages North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before digging. This April marks the 11th annual National Safe Digging Month, reminding North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before any digging project. National Safe Digging Month is formally recognized... - April 04, 2018 - North Carolina 811 Inc

SENSOR Sampling Launches the New RSS - RAM Sample System During Record Growth SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. - April 01, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Local Content Conference Houston 2018 The Local Content Conference will take place on 01 - 02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, TX. 77002. Check out https://localcontentotc2018.com for more details about the upcoming Local Content Conference. Learn about investment opportunities connected to local content policies. You'll meet local content experts from Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. - March 21, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensors Web Pages Updated website pages include many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensors Line. - January 12, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Apex Broadens Stormwater Program in West Region Hires Sean Porter as Stormwater Lead - January 04, 2018 - Apex Companies, LLC

SOR Launches the New 1010 Flushing Rings SOR Inc. expands its capabilities and product line by officially offering flushing rings as a standard product. - December 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

SGA Announces Strategic Restructuring New departments created to better serve members and advance the industry - November 03, 2017 - Southern Gas Association

SOR Launches Video to Help Customers Calibrate 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers SOR is committed to providing support for new products and customers, and is doing so by releasing a video which walks through the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller calibration process. The intention is to provide a supplemental resource to the instruction manual for customers who are in the field. - October 29, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Launches the New 1201 High Pressure Brass Regulator SOR Inc. expands its Pressure Regulator product line with the launch of the 1201 High Pressure Regulator. - October 21, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

Apex Welcomes Scott Shannon, PE, as Vice President of National Sales Apex Companies, LLC - a leading water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene firm - welcomes Scott Shannon as their new Vice President of National Sales. Prior to joining Apex, Scott served as the Vice President and Area Leader for ARCADIS where he led multi-year, multi-million dollar... - October 17, 2017 - Apex Companies, LLC

SOR Inc. to Return to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) November 13-16 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world’s most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8. - October 15, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR to Exhibit at LAGCOE Oil & Gas Show in Louisiana with Local Manufacturers’ Representative SOR Inc. is partnering with AWC to exhibit at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) in Lafayette October 24-26, 2017. - October 04, 2017 - SOR Inc.

New and Improved Mechanical Level Switch Catalog SOR is dedicated to supplying the highest quality, quickest delivery and best customer support for Mechanical Level Switches in the market. In order to continually improve, SOR has completely overhauled the Mechanical Level Switch catalog in order to make it more user friendly and easier to select the... - September 28, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR® 1100 Series Magnetic Level Indicator Receives Official Patent SOR announces the issuance of Us Patent No. 9638565B2 which relates to a magnetic level gauge indicator with an ultra-wide, lenticular lens viewing angle. - September 20, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Obtains TS Mark Product Certification Approval for Taiwan The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has granted the TS mark certification to SOR for much of the Pressure Switch and Level Switch line. The TS mark is a product safety approval that allows the installation of products into Taiwan. SOR 102/103 Differential Pressure Switches, R/B Series... - September 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog

Apex Companies’ Jay Strauss to Lead Compliance Management Initiatives Jay Strauss, QHSE expert, joins Apex to help clients increase operational performance and decrease risk. - August 01, 2017 - Apex Companies, LLC

New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC

SOR® Adds Absolute Pressure Ranges to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing new absolute pressure range options. - June 08, 2017 - SOR Inc.

American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog

New Options Added to SOR 1400 Series Control Valves and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) Certification Now Available - April 23, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Southern California NGO Advising United Nations Group on Fuel Transport and Security Fuel Relief Fund Heads to Ghana to Lend Expertise at One of the World’s Six Humanitarian Response Depots. - April 14, 2017 - Fuel Relief Fund