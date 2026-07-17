Recent Headlines
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide
Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe. - September 29, 2025 - Electrolytic Technologies Systems
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply
Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power
Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia
A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution. - February 07, 2025 - Canopy Power
Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study
A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.
BRASI Launches Advanced Supply Chain Training to Empower Industry Professionals
BRASI.org, a global leader in supply chain education, announces the launch of advanced training programs, including its flagship CISCOM certification. These programs offer a comprehensive curriculum, flexible learning options, and industry-driven tools to prepare professionals for modern supply chain challenges. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BRASI empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. - December 08, 2024 - BRASI (Business Research and Services Institute)
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of College Station, TX
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of College Station, TX. The City of College Station provides its customers with electric, water, and wastewater services. The City... - October 10, 2024 - Origin Utility
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of Infor Public Sector Utility Billing Solution in West Basin Water District, CA
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of West Basin Water District in Carson, CA. - August 16, 2024 - Origin Utility
Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution
Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo. - August 12, 2024 - Clean Heat Technologies
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of Ellensburg, WA
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Ellensburg, WA. - February 07, 2024 - Origin Utility
vermicon AG Launches the First Test Kits for Rapid & Specific Enumeration of Bacterial Species in Multi-Species Probiotics
vermicon AG announces the launch of the first Flow VIT® test kits for the probiotics sector: Flow VIT® Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium lactis, Flow VIT® Lactobacillus plantarum and Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium longum. These state-of-the-art kits enable rapid and specific enumeration of bacterial cells, even in complex mixtures, and represent a significant leap forward in precision and efficiency for quality control of probiotics. - February 02, 2024 - vermicon AG
Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry
Coletto participated in Autodesk University 2023. This convention was held November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is the premier conference for AEC, manufacturing, media, and construction industries. This was a milestone for Coletto, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary in the construction industry. He marked the occasion by attending the Autodesk University event, where he was promotion to an executive of business development for his private construction company. - November 28, 2023 - Thomas-Coletto
Origin Utility Announces Smartcity Platform Deployment at Fond Du Lac, WI Water Utility
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Water Utility (City). Origin SmartCity provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that... - November 16, 2023 - Origin Utility
Origin Utility Announces Partnership with Infor to Support Affordable Water Reform Project in New Zealand
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful expansion of its partnership with Infor to support the nationwide rollout of the Affordable Water Reform program in New Zealand. This national initiative will create a new “system... - October 02, 2023 - Origin Utility
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment at Newark, NJ Department of Water and Sewer Utilities
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its Origin SmartCity™ platform at the City of Newark, New Jersey Department of Water and Sewer Utilities (City). - July 27, 2023 - Origin Utility
Greencrown Energy & Water Recognized as Top 10 Energy Procurement Company of 2023 by Energy Business Review
Greencrown Energy & Water, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as one of the Top 10 Energy Procurement companies of 2023 by Energy Business Review. This prestigious recognition highlights Greencrown's unwavering commitment to... - July 06, 2023 - Greencrown Energy & Water
Genesis Water Technologies Launches Irygen Water Solutions India Affiliate
Genesis Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider based in the United States, has launched a new affiliate Irygen Water Solutions India. The new affiliate will focus on providing sustainable water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to industries and communities across Southern India. The launch of Irygen Water Solutions aims to help address India's pressing water challenges, including water scarcity and pollution. - March 06, 2023 - Irygen Water Solutions Pvt Ltd
Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives
The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Advanced Watertek Highlights the Issue of Water Contamination at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East
Advanced Watertek joined leaders of the offshore industry at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East 2022 where Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek, presented a thought-provoking paper on "Coping with Water Contamination on-board Jack up Rigs." - October 24, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Lane Supply Holdings Acquires Air Center, Inc.
Lane Supply Company (“Lane”) announced the acquisition of Air Center, Inc. (“Air Center”). Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio. - June 01, 2022 - Lane Supply Company
Advanced Watertek Commissions Water Treatment System on a Remote Island in Oman
Overcoming logistical challenges, Advanced Watertek installed an RO Plant in Oman. - April 27, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
SMART FLOW Now Manages Over 70 Billion Litres of Water
SMART FLOW, today, officially announced that they are now managing 70 billion litres of water annually for their customers. The SMART FLOW Intelligent water management technology is not only beneficial in financial terms but also driving sustainable goals for their clients. SMART FLOW’S... - February 22, 2022 - SMART FLOW
Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers
Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors
The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name
The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP
Expands Engineering, Consulting and Water/Wastewater Treatment Resources in the Mid-Atlantic, including capabilities in Civil, Mining, Water and Environmental Engineering - October 05, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Advanced Watertek Manufactures, Delivers and Installs Water Maker in Record Time
Under extremely tight timelines, Advanced Watertek manufactured, delivered and commissioned a Reverse Osmosis Water Maker to a vessel at Dubai Maritime City in 4 days. - September 14, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners
Expands Multi-Disciplinary Engineering & Consulting Resources, Capabilities in Water, Environmental, Transportation and More - August 03, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC
Jain Irrigation Celebrates Smart Irrigation Month
Jain Irrigation promotes its support of Smart Irrigation Month and how it helps customers in the agriculture and landscape industries save water, money and see better results. - July 08, 2021 - Jain Irrigation
vermicon Announces Participation at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit on June 29 – July 1, 2021 | Digital Event
Today vermicon AG, the microbiology specialists from Munich, announced that they will be participating in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit 2021 as an Expertise Partner. The conference is being held in virtual form from June 29 till July 1. Dr. Jiri Snaidr, founder and CEO of vermicon... - June 10, 2021 - vermicon AG
Advanced Watertek Helps Double the Production Capacity with Overhaul of Sea Water Reverse Osmosis System
Advanced Watertek was approached to redesign and upgrade an existing SWRO System at Fujairah, as the existing RO system was not delivering to the client's expectations. Advanced Watertek refurbished the system and delivered a reliable, energy-efficient system with automatic operations, and consistent quality and capacity of product water. - June 09, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Advanced Watertek Celebrates Milestone of 100,000 Man-Hours Without LTI
Advanced Watertek, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Membrane-based Water Treatment solutions, announced its achievement of over 100,000 man-hours without any LTI (lost time injury) for the period from January 2020 to May 2021. Advanced Watertek is an Australian Company with offices in the UAE and Oman. - May 31, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia
Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration. - May 24, 2021 - Desaltek
Califia Partners, LLC Announces Its SEC Form D Filing for Its New Water Resources Investment Fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC
California’s drought continues, but there are innovative solutions. Califia Partners, LLC’s new fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC, has commenced its initial funding round for its acquisition of rights to substantial sustainable sources of clean water deliverable to Southern... - April 27, 2021 - Califia Partners, LLC
ITS Completes Major Re-Wiring Project at Valencia Lakes
ITS is pleased to announce the successful completion of a major project at Valencia Lakes, a 55+ community consisting of over 1,600 homes in Wimauma, FL. The community contracted Irrigation Technical Services to complete a successful two-phase 2-wire re-wiring project that spanned over 75% of its... - February 22, 2021 - Irrigation Technical Services
Apex and OptiRTC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cloud-Based Stormwater Infrastructure Management
Building Healthier Environments and Safer Communities - September 29, 2020 - Apex Companies, LLC