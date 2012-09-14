PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Joseph Peebles Does It Again Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

WaterSignal Announces Two Promotions, Boosting Operations and Quality Control WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Cannon to Vice President of Operations. Her primary responsibilities include supervising the deployment of WaterSignal systems by field technicians, data analysis, and device troubleshooting. “Over... - April 28, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Pool Shark H2O Receives Center for Disease Control Certification Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

New eBook Helps Property Owners Prepare Buildings for Winter Protect your property from the impending frigid temperatures with WaterSignal’s new eBook. - December 16, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

Spout Taps William Sarni for Chief Strategy Officer Adding Expert Thought Leadership to Executive Team The key addition of industry recognized thought leader to the executive leadership team serves to more quickly and purposefully solve for critical water issues across the globe. - December 13, 2018 - Spout

Tech for Good: TAPP Water Takes on the Bottled Water Industry with $2.4M in Funding TAPP Water, operating in the US, UK, Spain and Canada, raises $2.4M growth capital to support its mission to eliminate 10 billion plastic bottles of water and create a billion-dollar business. - September 27, 2018 - Tapp Water

Titan Restoration of Arizona Launches a New Company for Environmental Services Titan Environmental offers expanded services to valley home and business owners. - September 26, 2018 - Titan Restoration of Arizona

AquaBlok Used to Isolate New Combined Sewer Overflow in Full-Strength Sea Water AquaBlok, Ltd. is pleased to report the successful application of their saltwater-compatible, bentonite-based sealing material, AquaBlok, in an anti-seep collar project in Shoreline, WA, a full-strength seawater environment. AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and... - September 13, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok Used to Quickly Fix Failed Tile Plug Because the bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction, the entire project was completed in one morning. - August 04, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

WaterSignal Assists California Property Owners with New Water Restriction Goals In an effort to prepare for future droughts and climate change, California state legislators recently approved the implementation of permanent water-consumption goals. As of January 2019, property owners will be expected to limit indoor water use to a per-person total of 55 gallons per day. “While... - July 22, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

AquaBlok Stops Leak in Pond Rehabilitation Project The bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction or the need to drain the residential pond. - July 20, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Northeast Sammamish Sewer & Water District: First Utility in Northwest to Install & Implement Earthquake Early Warning Technology Will Demonstrate System Northeast Sammamish Sewer & Water District Demonstration of Shake Alert Earthquake Early Warning Technology - July 08, 2018 - Northeast Sammamish Sewer & Water District

Ecovitae.Pt Shall Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd to Build Assembly Plants in Brazil An assembly plant shall be set up in Brazil for a pioneering sustainable drinking water generation system. - June 27, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Nearly 200 Tons of AquaBlok Used in Trench Dam Project in Colorado Steepness of site's slopes has drastic affect on number of trench dams required. - June 25, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Global Sports Stadiums in Russia Choose Rain Bird, Creating Water-Efficient Soccer Fields Over the last few years Russia has welcomed many top athletes from around the world, and soon some of the top soccer teams will be competing in the newly built and renovated Russia soccer stadiums. Rain Bird Corporation is thrilled to have been selected to provide the irrigation systems for 8 of the... - June 14, 2018 - Rain Bird

WaterSignal Introduces Generation 7 Device; Becomes LTE (Cat 1) Capable; Simplifies Consumer Installation WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Generation 7 device. Smaller and more compatible than its predecessors, the Generation 7 device is the most effective and versatile water monitoring device on the market. New features include: -... - May 08, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

WaterSignal Announces Two Promotions, Boosting Service and Operations WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce two promotions in the service and operations department. - April 14, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

AquaBlok Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Anti-Seep Collar Project in West Norriton, PA The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - April 07, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

ESI Africa to Host Water Expert Webinar on Technology to Overcome Cape Town's Impending Day Zero ESI Africa is hosting a live free-to-attend webinar discussion on Thursday, 8 March 2018, addressing the current water situation in the City of Cape Town, South Africa and the available technologies, strategies and solutions, to overcome the challenge. - February 18, 2018 - ESI Africa

AquaBlok Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Anti-Seep Collar Project in Napoleon, Ohio The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - January 31, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok® Proves Effective for Stopping Leaks in Basin Rehabilitation Project in Columbus, OH The bentonite-based sealing material has been successfully applied in several canals, levees, reservoirs, dams, and around pipelines. - January 24, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld: The UN Drinking Water Report 2018 Production of a kilo of wheat requires 800 to 4,000 liters of water, while a kilo of beef, takes 2,000 to 16,000 liters, said Robert Rainman COO of WaterMicronWorld. - January 04, 2018 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd Announced That It is Planning a Regional Head Office in Europe Currently the European Region has very low recoverable fresh water resource, with only 3 cu per km. - December 29, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

IBERTRADING BUSINESS CORP. Ready to Partner with WaterMicronWorld, Ltd (WMW) to Build Assembly Plants Around the World WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators can produce pure drinking water more cheaply than desalination or reverse osmosis – providing a practical and economical solution to water scarcity. - December 15, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld - the World is Running Out of Water 21 of the world’s 37 biggest sources of drinking water are on the verge of disappearing. - November 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generators Market Analysis Forecasts Report 2017 Global Atmospheric Water Generators market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2024, according to WMW Robert Rainman. - November 05, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld, Ltd. Has Finally Released 3 Different Atmospheric Drinking Water Generation Technologies This Atmospheric Water company offers a complete end to end drinking water solution. - November 03, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Thailand Company WaterMicronWorld is Expanding Into Iran Retail Stores Blade Nirooye Khavarmiyaneh Co. P.J.S. plans to bring Atmospheric Water Generators into Iran’s own retail stores with WaterMicronWorld Technology. - October 04, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Technology, Could Help Drinking Water Crisis A Global drinking water crisis in coming decades could cause food prices to “skyrocket” and damage the economy. - October 02, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterMicronWorld Introduce the World's First 6 in 1 Atmospheric Water Generators WaterMicronWorld,Ltd launch the next generation of Multi-Functional Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). Robert Rainman said. - September 26, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water

WaterMicronWorld Manufactures Atmospheric Water Generators, Producing Pure Drinking Water from the Air WaterMicronWorld is the leader in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of highly advanced Atmospheric Water Generators that extract the moisture from the air and converts it into clean, pure drinking water. Water, essential for all aspects of life, is the world's most valuable commodity and is becoming increasingly scarce. - September 17, 2017 - WaterMicronWorld, Ltd.

WaterSignal Promotes Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Rayne to Chief Financial Officer. - August 11, 2017 - WaterSignal, LLC

WaterSignal Promotes Chad Habegger to Assistant Director of Sales WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chad Habegger to Assistant Director of Sales. His primary responsibilities will be to assist in the management of the WaterSignal sales department and training of new sales staff. “Chad... - June 23, 2017 - WaterSignal, LLC

Rain Bird Joins Forces with "Military Makeover" to Update Kansas Veteran’s Landscape Rain Bird recently partnered with mini-series “Military Makeover,” airing on Lifetime TV, to help create a beautiful, water-efficient landscape for U.S. Army veteran Zeke Crozier and his family of Overland Park, Kan. While serving in Afghanistan, Crozier was injured and still suffers from... - June 22, 2017 - Rain Bird

Save Water Co, a Texas-Based Company, Wins Cartier Women’s Initiative Award for North America Save Water Co, led by 32-year-old Katie Anderson, recently took home an award for the social impact of its water conservation business model. The company has helped save over 650 million gallons of water while diverting over 300 tons of waste from landfills. - May 26, 2017 - Save Water Co

WaterSignal Promotes Aaron Beasley to Vice President of Sales WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron Beasley to Vice President of Sales. - May 21, 2017 - WaterSignal, LLC

Rain Bird Golf’s Central Control Software Version 8 Further Simplifies Irrigation Management Golf course superintendents can now enjoy improved mapping capabilities and an enhanced user interface with Rain Bird’s new Central Control software version 8. The latest software includes new features that give superintendents greater control over their irrigation systems and includes most previously... - May 06, 2017 - Rain Bird

Prism Energy Services’ Wendy Simmons and QCAP’s Beth Ann Strollo Honored as Women of Distinction Every year, the Woodward School selects two women for the Women of Distinction honor. This year, Prism Energy Services’ president, Wendy Simmons, and Quincy Community Action Programs’ CEO, Beth Ann Strollo, were honored. The award is designed to celebrate women who have strong business achievement and who have contributed greatly to the community. - April 13, 2017 - Prism Energy Services

Rain Bird Joins Forces with Golf Environment Organization (GEO) Rain Bird has partnered with international non-profit, the Golf Environment Organization (GEO). This relationship will build upon the two organizations’ shared interest in creating a stronger, more sustainable future for the entire golf industry. “This new, globally relevant relationship... - March 30, 2017 - Rain Bird