New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow

New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow

This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.

JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District

Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup

New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns

Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited

Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models

Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide

Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide

Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe. - September 29, 2025 - Electrolytic Technologies Systems

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates

Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.

droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources

Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply

Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually

Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power

Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia

Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia

A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution. - February 07, 2025 - Canopy Power

Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study

A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.

BRASI Launches Advanced Supply Chain Training to Empower Industry Professionals

BRASI.org, a global leader in supply chain education, announces the launch of advanced training programs, including its flagship CISCOM certification. These programs offer a comprehensive curriculum, flexible learning options, and industry-driven tools to prepare professionals for modern supply chain challenges. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BRASI empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. - December 08, 2024 - BRASI (Business Research and Services Institute)

Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group

Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.

Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of College Station, TX

Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of College Station, TX

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of College Station, TX. The City of College Station provides its customers with electric, water, and wastewater services. The City... - October 10, 2024 - Origin Utility

Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol

Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol

Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District

Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of Infor Public Sector Utility Billing Solution in West Basin Water District, CA

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of West Basin Water District in Carson, CA. - August 16, 2024 - Origin Utility

Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution

Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution

Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo. - August 12, 2024 - Clean Heat Technologies

JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction

JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction

A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District

Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb

Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb

A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.

Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida

These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of Ellensburg, WA

Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of Ellensburg, WA

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Ellensburg, WA. - February 07, 2024 - Origin Utility

vermicon AG Launches the First Test Kits for Rapid & Specific Enumeration of Bacterial Species in Multi-Species Probiotics

vermicon AG announces the launch of the first Flow VIT® test kits for the probiotics sector: Flow VIT® Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium lactis, Flow VIT® Lactobacillus plantarum and Flow VIT® Bifidobacterium longum. These state-of-the-art kits enable rapid and specific enumeration of bacterial cells, even in complex mixtures, and represent a significant leap forward in precision and efficiency for quality control of probiotics. - February 02, 2024 - vermicon AG

Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry

Coletto participated in Autodesk University 2023. This convention was held November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is the premier conference for AEC, manufacturing, media, and construction industries. This was a milestone for Coletto, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary in the construction industry. He marked the occasion by attending the Autodesk University event, where he was promotion to an executive of business development for his private construction company. - November 28, 2023 - Thomas-Coletto

Origin Utility Announces Smartcity Platform Deployment at Fond Du Lac, WI Water Utility

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Water Utility (City). Origin SmartCity provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that... - November 16, 2023 - Origin Utility

Origin Utility Announces Partnership with Infor to Support Affordable Water Reform Project in New Zealand

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful expansion of its partnership with Infor to support the nationwide rollout of the Affordable Water Reform program in New Zealand. This national initiative will create a new “system... - October 02, 2023 - Origin Utility

Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment at Newark, NJ Department of Water and Sewer Utilities

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its Origin SmartCity™ platform at the City of Newark, New Jersey Department of Water and Sewer Utilities (City). - July 27, 2023 - Origin Utility

Greencrown Energy & Water Recognized as Top 10 Energy Procurement Company of 2023 by Energy Business Review

Greencrown Energy & Water, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as one of the Top 10 Energy Procurement companies of 2023 by Energy Business Review. This prestigious recognition highlights Greencrown's unwavering commitment to... - July 06, 2023 - Greencrown Energy & Water

Genesis Water Technologies Launches Irygen Water Solutions India Affiliate

Genesis Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider based in the United States, has launched a new affiliate Irygen Water Solutions India. The new affiliate will focus on providing sustainable water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to industries and communities across Southern India. The launch of Irygen Water Solutions aims to help address India's pressing water challenges, including water scarcity and pollution. - March 06, 2023 - Irygen Water Solutions Pvt Ltd

Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives

Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives

The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water

As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors

Advanced Watertek Highlights the Issue of Water Contamination at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East

Advanced Watertek joined leaders of the offshore industry at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East 2022 where Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek, presented a thought-provoking paper on "Coping with Water Contamination on-board Jack up Rigs." - October 24, 2022 - Advanced Watertek

Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership

Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

Lane Supply Holdings Acquires Air Center, Inc.

Lane Supply Company (“Lane”) announced the acquisition of Air Center, Inc. (“Air Center”). Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio. - June 01, 2022 - Lane Supply Company

Advanced Watertek Commissions Water Treatment System on a Remote Island in Oman

Overcoming logistical challenges, Advanced Watertek installed an RO Plant in Oman. - April 27, 2022 - Advanced Watertek

Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube

Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

SMART FLOW Now Manages Over 70 Billion Litres of Water

SMART FLOW, today, officially announced that they are now managing 70 billion litres of water annually for their customers. The SMART FLOW Intelligent water management technology is not only beneficial in financial terms but also driving sustainable goals for their clients. SMART FLOW’S... - February 22, 2022 - SMART FLOW

Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers

Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors

William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors

The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association

Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name

Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name

The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP

Expands Engineering, Consulting and Water/Wastewater Treatment Resources in the Mid-Atlantic, including capabilities in Civil, Mining, Water and Environmental Engineering - October 05, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC

Advanced Watertek Manufactures, Delivers and Installs Water Maker in Record Time

Under extremely tight timelines, Advanced Watertek manufactured, delivered and commissioned a Reverse Osmosis Water Maker to a vessel at Dubai Maritime City in 4 days. - September 14, 2021 - Advanced Watertek

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners

Expands Multi-Disciplinary Engineering & Consulting Resources, Capabilities in Water, Environmental, Transportation and More - August 03, 2021 - Apex Companies, LLC

Jain Irrigation Celebrates Smart Irrigation Month

Jain Irrigation promotes its support of Smart Irrigation Month and how it helps customers in the agriculture and landscape industries save water, money and see better results. - July 08, 2021 - Jain Irrigation

vermicon Announces Participation at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit on June 29 – July 1, 2021 | Digital Event

Today vermicon AG, the microbiology specialists from Munich, announced that they will be participating in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit 2021 as an Expertise Partner. The conference is being held in virtual form from June 29 till July 1. Dr. Jiri Snaidr, founder and CEO of vermicon... - June 10, 2021 - vermicon AG

Advanced Watertek Helps Double the Production Capacity with Overhaul of Sea Water Reverse Osmosis System

Advanced Watertek was approached to redesign and upgrade an existing SWRO System at Fujairah, as the existing RO system was not delivering to the client's expectations. Advanced Watertek refurbished the system and delivered a reliable, energy-efficient system with automatic operations, and consistent quality and capacity of product water. - June 09, 2021 - Advanced Watertek

Advanced Watertek Celebrates Milestone of 100,000 Man-Hours Without LTI

Advanced Watertek, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Membrane-based Water Treatment solutions, announced its achievement of over 100,000 man-hours without any LTI (lost time injury) for the period from January 2020 to May 2021. Advanced Watertek is an Australian Company with offices in the UAE and Oman. - May 31, 2021 - Advanced Watertek

Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia

Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration. - May 24, 2021 - Desaltek

Califia Partners, LLC Announces Its SEC Form D Filing for Its New Water Resources Investment Fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC

Califia Partners, LLC Announces Its SEC Form D Filing for Its New Water Resources Investment Fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC

California’s drought continues, but there are innovative solutions. Califia Partners, LLC’s new fund, Beneficial Use Partners I, LLC, has commenced its initial funding round for its acquisition of rights to substantial sustainable sources of clean water deliverable to Southern... - April 27, 2021 - Califia Partners, LLC

ITS Completes Major Re-Wiring Project at Valencia Lakes

ITS Completes Major Re-Wiring Project at Valencia Lakes

ITS is pleased to announce the successful completion of a major project at Valencia Lakes, a 55+ community consisting of over 1,600 homes in Wimauma, FL. The community contracted Irrigation Technical Services to complete a successful two-phase 2-wire re-wiring project that spanned over 75% of its... - February 22, 2021 - Irrigation Technical Services

Apex and OptiRTC Announce Strategic Partnership in Cloud-Based Stormwater Infrastructure Management

Building Healthier Environments and Safer Communities - September 29, 2020 - Apex Companies, LLC

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