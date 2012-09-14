PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® - pronounced... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA

PartsBadger Connects People with the Local Economy PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, found its home late 2018 in Cedarburg, WI, a city population of around 11.5k, with the purchase of a 15,000 sq ft facility on Commerce Court. A look at Cedarburg from the Chamber of Commerce website, “Located just 20 miles north of Milwaukee and... - December 18, 2019 - PartsBadger

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019 Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service. - December 14, 2019 - Milton Blinds

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

SocksLane Made Too Many Socks for Warehouse, Sells Surplus at Discounted Price Just in time for the end of December 2019, the new stocks of cotton compression socks came in from its manufacturing plant. CEO and co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon, has ordered too many socks for production. Because of this, he is scheduling to sell the surplus stocks at a discounted price. This... - December 13, 2019 - SocksLane

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection. - December 12, 2019 - MaxBotix Inc.

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

DECK 7 Interviews Erik Charles, VP and Solutions Evangelist at Xactly Corp. Erik discusses the importance of sales and marketing alignment for business ROI. - December 11, 2019 - DECK 7

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.