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Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Permission to Pursue by Stacy Murphy Now Available from Publish Your Purpose
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection. - August 04, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Nubokind Publishes Neuroscience Guide on Why High-Contrast Visuals Accelerate Newborn Brain Development
New research-backed guide reveals 7 ways black-and-white patterns activate a newborn's visual cortex - including findings on the magnocellular pathway and how high-contrast stimulation builds the eye-tracking skills children need for reading. - August 02, 2026 - Nubokind
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster
TradeTek 3.3 generates faster construction quotes, delivery reports and material and labor data to manage complex construction projects. New takeoff enhancements, AI automation and cloud sharing features lower job cost and risk. - July 30, 2026 - TradeTek Software
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
MiraGlow Expands Skincare Bundles Canada Collection with Curated Korean Skincare Sets
MiraGlow expands its Skincare Bundles Canada collection with curated Korean skincare sets designed to support hydration, glowing skin, and personalized K-Beauty routines for Canadian skincare enthusiasts. - July 25, 2026 - MiraGlow
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Strategic Advisor Shreekant Patil Leads Indian MSME Delegation to Poland to Unlock EU Market Expansion
PICC's Shreekant Patil, founder PARENTNashik leads Indian MSME trade delegation to Poland, driving cross-border B2B ties and regional export hub initiatives. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
CEng. Shreekant Patil Illuminates MET’s Institute of Pharmacy Students on Ethical, Legal Steps for Startups, and Seed Funding
MET’s Institute of Pharmacy (MET IOP), Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik, organized a highly enlightening and impactful guest seminar today on the critical contemporary theme, Start Up – Ethical and Legal Steps. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Master Trainer Shreekant Patil Leads Full-Day EDP at MCED Nashik
MCED Nashik hosted an impactful EDP. Master Trainer Shreekant Patil guided budding & women entrepreneurs on Govt subsidies and sustainable business. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program
Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization. - July 22, 2026 - Xitron
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale
Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
Prenego Expands OEM/ODM Manufacturing Support for Custom Neoprene Bags and Private Label Buyers
Prenego provides factory-direct custom neoprene tote bags, woven bags, lunch bags, cosmetic bags, duffle bags, and private label products for global B2B buyers. - July 18, 2026 - Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,Ltd
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
FABRACADABRA Launches Rapid Online Laser Cutting Service
FABRACADABRA today announced the launch of its online laser cutting service, a new platform designed to simplify the way customers order custom steel parts. The service allows users to upload design files, receive pricing in seconds, and place orders online with no minimum quantity requirement. - July 16, 2026 - Fabracadabra
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Signs National Distribution Agreement with buzzbox Premium Cocktails
Agreement launches buzzbox across 35 states nationwide, pairing one of the RTD category's most distinctive premium cocktail brands with the beverage alcohol industry's leading route-to-market platform - July 14, 2026 - buzzbox
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy. Hosted by Marc Miller,... - July 12, 2026 - ScottMadden
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana